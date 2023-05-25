May 25, 2023
Karl Rove rips Ron DeSantis’ ‘missed opportunity’
Karl Rove gets under Donald Trump's thin skin. Image via AP.

rove
'There was a big black blob on Twitter.'

Karl Rove is joining the chorus of critics of Ron DeSantis’ shambolic campaign launch.

“They decided to go for the novelty, and the novelty didn’t work out,” Rove said Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom.”

Rove described the glitch-ridden kickoff on Twitter Spaces with Elon Musk as a “missed opportunity.”

“If you look at the coverage, they’re spending a lot of time talking about the missteps on Twitter,” Rove said. “Every word spent talking about the technical difficulties in getting that launched is a word not spent talking about his message.”

The malaise with the medium, Rove added, marred the “message” of: “Look at what I’ve done in Florida.”

“I’ve taken on ‘woke,’ I’ve taken on education. I’ve boosted the economy. I’ve handled COVID. Well, I can take the same skills and successes in Florida and take them to the national stage,” Rove said, seemingly paraphrasing what would have been a more successful and conventional kickoff message.

Rove noted that the technical issues were the story.

“We’re spending less time talking on that and more time about, ‘Well, Twitter, how did that all work out?'”

While Rove thought it was “actually fine” to “go do it on Twitter,” he noted that the venue cheated supporters out of a more tangible experience they expected.

“The first words you want to see out of somebody, you want to see them. And it was not until he went on (Fox News) with Trey Gowdy that we got to see him. There was a big black blob on Twitter,” Rove added.

“People like to see who they’re contemplating to be their nominee and their President and it took a while to get there.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

3 comments

  • Big Black Blob

    May 25, 2023 at 9:31 am

    Ron DeSantis sure lost this battle in his widdle war on woke.
    Ron DeFeated by a Big Black Blob.

  • Puddin' Time

    May 25, 2023 at 9:33 am

    Ron’s launch was scheduled for Puddin’ Time, and that is why the Twitter feed was cut.

  • Dear Rhonda

    May 25, 2023 at 9:37 am

    Dear Rhonda, key word for next time you try anything tech related: Redundancy.

    Twitter TV was fine to try, but you should have had friendly TV coverage too just in case of, you know, “technical issues” (aka pissed off Twitter employees. Who could have seen that coming LOL)

    Given the lack of friendly TV coverage, one might infer you have zero friends in TV. Does Mrs Rhonda really hate you that much?

