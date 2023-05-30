May 30, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Joni Ernst announces Ron DeSantis as ‘special guest’ for Roast and Ride
Joni Ernst, Ron DeSantis. Image via Ernst's Twitter.

Jacob OglesMay 30, 20234min2

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Poll: Single-digit support for Ron DeSantis in West Virginia

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Karl Rove raves about Ron DeSantis’ Iowa strategy

FederalHeadlines

‘Careening toward bankruptcy’: Ron DeSantis rips debt ceiling deal

Ernst DeSantis
He joins every other major candidate in attendance— except Donald Trump.

His presidential campaign in full gear, Gov. Ron DeSantis has made the guest list for all the cool Iowa parties.

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, an Iowa Republican, announced through social media the Florida Governor will now be a special guest at “Joni’s Annual Roast and Ride.” He’s the first Florida candidate to make that list.

The political fundraiser benefits Ernst’s re-election campaign along with several Republican groups. But as a political event in the state hosting the first-in-the-nation presidential caucus, it’s drawn the interest of the major contenders for the Republican nomination.

“All of the 2024 presidential hopefuls have been invited to attend,” Ernst said in a video announcing the June 3 event.

Other declared candidates already confirmed they will attend include former California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, businessmen Perry Johnson and Vivek Ramaswamy and South Carolina U.S. Sen. Tim Scott.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, who is also expected to enter the contest, announced earlier this month he will attend.

The event offers to the candidates the chance to reach Iowa voters, along with other influential Iowa GOP political leaders. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley will attend, as will U.S. Reps. Randy Feenstra, Ashley Hinson, Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Zach Nunn.

Feenstra and Reynolds both hosted DeSantis for events in Iowa before the official launch of his campaign last week.

Iowa in January is expected to hold the first caucuses in the country, something required by state law, though the date of the caucuses remains uncertain.

In the meantime, the DeSantis campaign has placed a priority on rallying support in the Hawkeye State. While DeSantis trails former President Donald Trump in most polling, the belief is a win out of the gate would propel DeSantis to frontrunner status, or at least confirm his standing as the only viable alternative to Trump for the nomination.

Notably, Trump is the only major Republican candidate who has yet to confirm his attendance to Ernst’s event.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousKarl Rove raves about Ron DeSantis' Iowa strategy

nextPoll: Single-digit support for Ron DeSantis in West Virginia

2 comments

  • Ed Dot Com 👍

    May 30, 2023 at 10:24 am

    Mini Hitler will not get the nomination because of Orange Berlusconi. He will finish up his governorship and move to The Villages. He improved nothing in Florida.. only whacko religious legislation and California prices.

    Reply

  • Earl Pitts American

    May 30, 2023 at 10:27 am

    I love men 👉🏳️‍🌈

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories