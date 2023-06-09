June 9, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Donna Deegan’s ‘new day’ for Jacksonville begins with a weekend of inaugural activities

A.G. GancarskiJune 9, 20232min0

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Digital ads target Ron DeSantis on North Carolina trip

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Democratic leaders attack traveling Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Gov. DeSantis approves $1.85M payment to Tampa man wrongly imprisoned for 37 years

Deegan inaug
'With open doors at City Hall, we will ensure that every voice is heard.'

Jacksonville Mayor-elect Donna Deegan is ready to make change in City Hall with a weekend of events surrounding her inauguration.

“I am thrilled to gather with friends, family, supporters and residents as we usher in a new day and celebrate my swearing-in as the next Mayor of Jacksonville,” Deegan said. “With open doors at City Hall, we will ensure that every voice is heard as we create a Jacksonville that embraces and uplifts everyone.”

The new era in City Hall will be prefaced by three events of symbolic value.

On Friday, June 30, Deegan will have what is billed as the “Mayor’s Inaugural Prayer Breakfast.”

That event, to be held at the Garden Club at 1005 Riverside Avenue, begins at 9 a.m. It is a ticketed event.

Saturday will see a pair of events.

The Mayor-elect will be sworn in that morning at the Jacoby Symphony Hall, located on Water Street at the Center for Performing Arts. Proceedings kick off at 11:30 a.m., and that event is open to the public.

The celebration continues in the evening.

The River Club at 1 Independent Drive will host the ticketed “Mayor’s Inaugural Ball” event. The festivities begin at 7 p.m.

“The upcoming inaugural events, listed below, will serve as a celebration of Jacksonville’s rich diversity and its collective desire to build bridges, come together and create a city where every citizen thrives,” Deegan’s transition team promises in a press release.

Expect more details as the events get closer.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSome home and community-based Medicaid providers set to get pay increases

nextMarco Rubio Chief of Staff Mike Needham leaves to launch think tank

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories