Florida Family Action backs Kim Kendall in HD 18 GOP Primary

One of Florida’s most prominent conservative groups is picking sides in a North Florida House race.

Florida Family Action is endorsing Republican Kim Kendall in the House District 18 contest.

“For more than a decade, I have seen Kim Kendall as the grassroots activist fighting for parental rights and educational freedom,” said John Stemberger, president of Florida Family Action. “She will be an incredible ally in Tallahassee for life, parental rights and religious liberty, and I am proud to give my full and complete endorsement to Kim Kendall.”

The organization is the political arm for the Stemberger-founded Florida Family Policy Council.

Kendall filed in March to run to succeed Rep. Cyndi Stevenson, a St. Johns Republican who is retiring because of term limits.

While Kendall has trailed in fundraising to Republican Primary opponent Nick Primrose, the support from Stemberger’s group could help stake out space on the Right in a heavily Republican district.

“I’m honored to have the endorsement of Florida Family Action,” Kendall said.

“I’ve been a fierce advocate for the traditional family, parental rights in education, and our God-given freedoms in the community for many years. And now, I’m looking forward to the opportunity to take the fight to Tallahassee, where I can accomplish even more. I’ve been awestruck by the amount of support my campaign has received from the district, and if we continue to work together, I know we’ll see a victory in 2024.”

Kendall has been active in politics including serving as state education chair for the Florida Federation of Republican Women. She has also chaired statewide literacy initiatives, and has advocated for parents’ rights.

Stevenson won re-election unopposed in 2022. Meanwhile, more than 72% of voters in the House District supported Gov. Ron DeSantis’ re-election in November, and more than 70% backed U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio’s re-election. No Democrats have filed for the open House seat.