June 14, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida Family Action backs Kim Kendall in HD 18 GOP Primary

Jacob OglesJune 14, 20233min2

Related Articles

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Palm Beach animal advocate raises $92K in first month running for Rick Roth’s seat

HeadlinesJax

Donna Deegan brings familiar names into administration leadership

HeadlinesOrlando

Universal’s Islands of Adventure tops 3 Disney World parks in attendance, report says

Kim Kendall
The John Stemberger-led group chose the parental rights advocate over Nick Primrose.

One of Florida’s most prominent conservative groups is picking sides in a North Florida House race.

Florida Family Action is endorsing Republican Kim Kendall in the House District 18 contest.

“For more than a decade, I have seen Kim Kendall as the grassroots activist fighting for parental rights and educational freedom,” said John Stemberger, president of Florida Family Action. “She will be an incredible ally in Tallahassee for life, parental rights and religious liberty, and I am proud to give my full and complete endorsement to Kim Kendall.”

The organization is the political arm for the Stemberger-founded Florida Family Policy Council.

Kendall filed in March to run to succeed Rep. Cyndi Stevenson, a St. Johns Republican who is retiring because of term limits.

While Kendall has trailed in fundraising to Republican Primary opponent Nick Primrose, the support from Stemberger’s group could help stake out space on the Right in a heavily Republican district.

“I’m honored to have the endorsement of Florida Family Action,” Kendall said.

“I’ve been a fierce advocate for the traditional family, parental rights in education, and our God-given freedoms in the community for many years. And now, I’m looking forward to the opportunity to take the fight to Tallahassee, where I can accomplish even more. I’ve been awestruck by the amount of support my campaign has received from the district, and if we continue to work together, I know we’ll see a victory in 2024.”

Kendall has been active in politics including serving as state education chair for the Florida Federation of Republican Women. She has also chaired statewide literacy initiatives, and has advocated for parents’ rights.

Stevenson won re-election unopposed in 2022. Meanwhile, more than 72% of voters in the House District supported Gov. Ron DeSantis’ re-election in November, and more than 70% backed U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio’s re-election. No Democrats have filed for the open House seat.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDonna Deegan brings familiar names into administration leadership

nextPalm Beach animal advocate raises $92K in first month running for Rick Roth's seat

2 comments

  • The White Karens Want You Serving Them

    June 14, 2023 at 12:14 pm

    Like Woody Allen endorsed Roman Polanski 🤷🏻‍♂️

    Reply

  • Nazi Florida Is Not Safe

    June 14, 2023 at 12:16 pm

    ‘Religious Liberty’

    Their religion

    or no Liberty

    And Jesus Wept

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories