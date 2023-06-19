Last Call for 6.19.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez spoke to attendees at the 2023 Paris Air Show on Monday, officially opening Florida’s largest-ever pavilion at the renowned aerospace industry event.

“The aviation and aerospace sector is one of our most important and fastest growing industries in Florida,” Nuñez said in a news release. “Our presence at the Paris Air Show sends an important signal to this targeted industry that Florida is a leader and has the right talent, infrastructure, and business-friendly climate to support and assist business development and expansion.”

Nuñez’s trip to France was organized in conjunction with Enterprise Florida as part of an effort to boost the state’s aerospace industry. One of the Lieutenant Governor’s official duties is leading the Board of Directors for the state’s aerospace finance development authority, Space Florida, which earlier this year touted an annual economic impact of $1.1 billion.

The state has been making a more concerted effort to lure aerospace startups and encourage established companies to expand their footprint over the past decade, and the Paris Air Show has long been a part of the overall economic development strategy.

During his time as the state’s top exec, Rick Scott would herald sales figures linked to the industry event — the 2015 show, per the Governor’s Office, produced about $150 million in sales for Florida-based aerospace and aviation companies.

There were 17 companies and organizations in the Florida delegation that crossed the Atlantic for that show, a number that has more than doubled eight years later.

The Governor’s Office said the 2023 crew included representatives from 42 Florida manufacturing companies, partners, and economic development organizations, necessitating the largest Florida Pavillion since it first began participating in the Paris Air Show nearly 30 years ago.

“The nearly 4,000 sq. ft. pavilion will support 17 exhibitors and a record number of participants including four executive VIPs, four delegates, and 12 economic development organizations,” a news release said.

___

A new immigration law is driving some truckers away from the Sunshine State, and new polling shows the boycott may be having an impact.

The sweeping law (SB 1718) recently signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis seeks to root out and expel immigrants in several ways, including by invalidating driver’s licenses issued by other states, requiring hospitals to collect data on patients’ immigration status and criminalizing the transport of immigrants to or within the state.

The law goes into effect on July 1 and ahead of its enactment, many Hispanic truckers have announced on social media that they will not drive in Florida.

According to data from JW Surety Bonds, about a third of Floridians say they haven’t seen some of their favorite foods and beverages on store shelves in the weeks since the loosely organized boycott went into effect. Also, one in four Floridians told surveyors that they have seen empty grocery shelves while about 20% say they’ve had a package delayed.

In addition, 90% of those surveyed said they fear the boycott will cause already-rising prices to increase further.

But most Floridians aren’t pinning the blame on truckers — 60% told JW Surety Bonds that they support the truckers’ boycott, with women being 13% more likely than men to support the boycott.

Hispanic Floridians, who have shifted significantly toward the GOP in recent cycles, are 22% more likely than non-Hispanic Floridians to support the truckers’ boycott.

Evening Reads

—”The life and power of Casey DeSantis” via Ruby Cramer of The Washington Post

—”Ron DeSantis is young, has little kids and wants America to know it” via Nicholas Nehamas and Ruth Igielnik of The New York Times

—”DeSantis ‘needles and feces’ ad slams Gavin Newsom’s ‘liberal governance’ ahead of California swing” via Selim Algar of The New York Post

—”There is no Democrat’s case for DeSantis” via Alex Shephard of The New Republic

—”Poll shows DeSantis is GOP’s best bet against Joe Biden” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

—”GOP targets researchers who study disinformation ahead of 2024 Election” via Steven Lee Myers and Sheera Frenkel of The New York Times

—”Days before new Florida law takes effect, undocumented workers fear for their future” via Clara-Sophia Daly of the Miami Herald

—”Spencer Roach says it’s time the Legislature write a new Florida Constitution” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

—”Americans mark Juneteenth with parties, events and quiet reflection on the end of slavery” via Bianca Vázquez Toness, Ed White and Adrian Sainz of The Associated Press

—“Mike Williams, a transformative labor leader in Florida, dies” via Diane Rado of the Florida Phoenix

—”The bitter truth about the Bud Light boycott” via James Surowiecki of The Atlantic

Quote of the Day

“It’s time for the 1968 constitution to join the original in the archives. We need a complete rewrite of the Florida Constitution.”

— Rep. Spencer Roach, calling for a new state constitution.

Bill Day’s latest

Breakthrough Insights

___

Last Call is published by Peter Schorsch, assembled and edited by Phil Ammann and Drew Wilson with contributions from the staff of Florida Politics.