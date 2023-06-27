Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 6.27.23

Good Tuesday morning.

The Florida Chamber of Commerce’s “Learners to Earners Workforce Solution Summit” kicks off this morning in Tampa.

The event will focus on the education and workforce development needs of Florida and the work that can be done from cradle to career to ensure workers are prepared for the jobs of tomorrow.

Opening the summit are Florida Chamber of Commerce President Mark Wilson and Kyle Baltuch, who leads the Florida Chamber’s Equality of Opportunity Initiative.

The agenda is packed with policymakers and thought leaders in education, who will provide a comprehensive look at how the Sunshine State can build a workforce able to adapt to those needs, whatever they may be.

The docket includes a segment on early learning led by Wonderschool founder & CEO Chris Bennett; a discussion on how to improve math and reading proficiency among Florida students featuring Dr. Phil Poekert, the director of the University of Florida Lastinger Center for Learning; and a panel on how businesses can help retain high-performing teachers — Florida Power & Light Company’s Education & Outreach Centers manager Sarah Marmion, Marion County Education Foundation executive director Meghan Magamoll and Florida Consortium Education Foundation partnership and communications manager Makayla Buchanan are set to participate.

Among the public officials slated to attend are Florida Lottery Secretary John Davis; Department of Juvenile Justice Secretary Eric Hall; Reps. Fiona McFarland, Kaylee Tuck and Ralph Massullo; Florida Department of Children and Families Deputy Secretary Casey Penn; and CareerSource Florida president & CEO Adrienne Johnston.

A full agenda is available online.

___

Ballard Partners has snagged a top government affairs pro from one of the largest companies in the world.

Jenny Busby, the former head of government affairs for transportation policy at Siemens, is joining the lobbying firm as a partner its Jacksonville and Washington, D.C. offices.

“We are delighted to have Jenny join our firm in Jacksonville and Washington,” said Brian Ballard, the founder and president of Ballard Partners. “Her extensive experience in Congress and Jacksonville city government will be especially valuable to our firm and its clients in both offices.”

Busby brings years of lobbying experience to the firm. At Siemens — a multinational “everything” company with more than 300,000 employees worldwide — Busby supported the Siemens Mobility business and contributed to state and local infrastructure implementation efforts.

Before joining Siemens, the Florida State University alumna worked in the Public Policy & Regulation group in the D.C. office of Holland & Knight, where she was a public affairs adviser supporting clients in the transportation, local government and emerging technology space.

The Jacksonville native also served as an executive council assistant and campaign manager for Jacksonville City Council member and former Mayor Tommy Hazouri; as a legislative assistant to former U.S. Rep. Al Lawson; director of operations for Gwen Graham’s 2018 gubernatorial campaign; as an assistant to former now-Rep. Allison Tant during her stint as Florida Democratic Party Chair; and as a legislative aide to former Senate Democratic Leader Nan Rich.

“I am honored to join Ballard Partners and I look forward to working with Brian and the outstanding team of professionals at the firm,” Busby said.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@SimonWDC: Joe Arpaio has found his true heir in Ron DeSantis.

—@PaleoFuture: To repeal birthright citizenship, you’d have to repeal the 14th Amendment. And talking about why we needed the 14th Amendment in the first place would probably be illegal in Florida schools.

Tweet, tweet:

Powerful statement from @kiyanforfl, whose son was tragically killed by a twice-deported illegal immigrant. "Governor @RonDeSantis sat down, back in 2019, across the table with sheriffs looking us in the eyes and listening to our story. He wanted to hear from us what happened.… pic.twitter.com/CG5xKn08k5 — Team DeSantis (@TeamDeSantis) June 26, 2023

—@RealAmVoice: @BigDataPoll Director @Peoples_Pundit helps explain what’s behind the DeSantis campaign’s drop in the polls: “Too much was read into a Midterm victory in a gubernatorial election, which is very different from a presidential election. They have ZERO predictive value.”

—@JDawsey: (Donald) Trump is on a tear about Fox News on Truth Social, saying one reason he doesn’t want to participate in their presidential debates is they won’t show him on TV as much as they show DeSantis. Sometimes, he does just say what is actually on his mind.

—@ClayTravis: In the two years that @disney has been feuding with @GovRonDeSantis in Florida the Disney stock price has collapsed. Disney stock is now at a nine-year low, the same price it was in 2014 and down by over 50% in the past two years. Shareholders should sue over this woke bullshit and poor management. It’s destroying the brand.

—@LindsayCross: I want to personally commend @stpetepride, @StPeteFL, @StPetePD, @StPeteFR & @GrandCentralSP on a safe, inclusive, community-focused St. Pete Pride! It takes a LOT of organization, planning and preparation. Thanks for keeping us safe so we could focus on the JOY!

— DAYS UNTIL —

Jacksonville Mayor-elect Donna Deegan’s inauguration — 3; ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ premieres — 3; Wimbledon begins — 9; 2023 MLB All-Star Game — 17; ‘Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning — Part One’ premieres — 15; Florida Chamber 37th Annual Environmental Permitting Summer School — 23; new Steph Curry documentary premieres — 24; Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ premieres — 25; Lionel Messi to make his Major League Soccer debut with Inter Miami CF — 24; ‘Billions’ final season premieres — 45; Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ tour in Tampa — 50; The first GOP Presidential Primary debate — 57; ‘Ahsoka’ premieres on Disney+ — 57; The U.S. Open begins — 62; Florida House Fall 2023 Interim Committee Meetings begin — 83; Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ premieres — 101; 2023 Florida Chamber Annual Meeting & Future of Florida Forum — 118; ‘Dune: Part Two’ premieres — 129; Suncoast Tiger Bay Club hosts ‘Evening with the Tigers’ — 133; ’Captain Marvel 2′ premieres — 136; Formula 1 will take over the Las Vegas Strip — 142; Ridley Scott’s ‘Napoleon’ premieres — 148; Florida’s 2024 Regular Session begins — 196; South Carolina Democratic Primary — 221; New Hampshire and Nevada Democratic Primaries — 224; Georgia Democratic Primary — 231; South Carolina GOP holds first-in-the-South Primary — 242; Michigan Democratic Primary — 244; ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ premieres — 254; 2024 Oscars — 256; ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Part 2 premieres — 276; ‘Deadpool 3’ premieres — 311; ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ premieres — 332; Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games — 395; ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ premieres — 395; New ‘Alien’ premieres — 416; Georgia Tech to face Florida State in 2024 opener in Dublin — 424; ‘Thunderbolts’ premieres — 542; ‘Blade’ reboot premieres — 598; ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot premieres — 675; ‘Moana’ premieres — 731; ‘Avatar 3’ premieres — 906; ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ premieres — 1,039; Untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres — 1,061; Another untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres — 1,271; ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ premieres — 1,410; ‘Avatar 4’ premieres — 2,369; ‘Avatar 5’ premieres — 2,732.

— TOP STORY —

“How Ron DeSantis is trying to overcome challenging terrain in New Hampshire” via Natasha Korecki, Henry J. Gomez and Ben Kamisar of NBC News — DeSantis and New Hampshire aren’t exactly made for each other.

The “Live Free or Die” state that elected an abortion rights-supporting Republican Governor four times doesn’t seem like a good fit for a fierce culture warrior who signed a six-week abortion ban. Complicating matters even more, DeSantis’ early efforts to break through in the state that will hold the nation’s first GOP Presidential Primary has been a mixed bag.

Gone is an early polling lead over Trump. His supportive super PAC has spent a small fraction of what it’s spending on ads in other early states and hasn’t been on the airwaves since early May.

And DeSantis’ scheduled return to the state Tuesday yielded yet another hiccup: a clash with a women’s group angry that he scheduled an event on the same day as a luncheon headlined by Trump.

But there have been bright spots, like DeSantis selling out a Republican dinner earlier this year.

New Hampshire will be an important state for DeSantis to show he can take on Trump, who won the Primary there convincingly in 2016. If he wins in the first caucuses in Iowa but then loses in New Hampshire, it will put a significant road bump in his momentum. And if he loses both states, it will raise serious questions about his ability to win the GOP nomination.

New Hampshire observers nevertheless see a path for DeSantis.

— THE TRAIL —

“DeSantis says he’ll end birthright citizenship as President” via Max Greenwood and Ana Ceballos of the Miami Herald — DeSantis unveiled a sweeping plan to overhaul the nation’s immigration system and ramp up border enforcement, vowing to end birthright citizenship, “repel the invasion” at the U.S. southern border and use the “levers at our disposal” to ensure cooperation from Mexico. The plan, which was unveiled during a campaign trip to the border town of Eagle Pass, Texas, ushered in the beginning of a new, policy-focused phase of DeSantis’ presidential bid that his campaign has billed as a more direct effort to challenge President Joe Biden. But the rollout also doubled as an attempt to criticize Trump, whose political brand was built in large part on his hard-line — and often inflammatory — rhetoric on immigration and border security.

“DeSantis pitches crackdown on illegal immigration in first major policy proposal of his campaign” via Kit Maher and Steve Contorno of CNN — In the first major policy rollout of his 2024 presidential campaign, DeSantis proposed a sweeping crackdown on illegal immigration, including sending the U.S. military to the border and mass detention and deportation of undocumented people. DeSantis would also build a wall at the southern border, resurfacing two ideas once championed by his chief rival for the GOP nomination, Trump. The immigration platform as written offers a harsh approach toward the country’s undocumented population and the southern border. As described by DeSantis, the execution would be even more severe and would test the legal boundaries that have long defined who had the right to be in the United States and how the government can address those who do not.

“DeSantis endorses ‘deadly force’ against migrants suspected of trafficking drugs” via Gabe Gutierrez and Bianca Seward of NBC News — He said drug cartels cut through “massive beams” in the border wall and have “backpacks” that they use to bring in drugs. “You’re already on U.S. soil once … you get through the wall,” he told NBC News. “You have hostile intent, because you’re obviously running drugs. You absolutely can use deadly force. I mean, think about it. If you were trying to do that — if you were to go to some Texas ranchers’ property, break into their house, they’re going to respond.” He insists he’ll work with Panama to “close” the Darien Gap — a lawless stretch of jungle where migrants from Central America make the dangerous trek to the U.S.

“Poll: 3 out of 4 Jewish voters disapprove of DeSantis” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — New national polling suggests DeSantis wouldn’t get a warm welcome from Jewish voters if he were the 2024 Republican presidential nominee. A survey released by the Jewish Electoral Institute shows the Florida Governor with 76% disapproval among Jewish voters against a 21% favorable rating. DeSantis’ disapproval among Jewish voters is second only to Trump, who was at 80% disapproval against 19% approval, with a “mean” number of 18.

“New DeSantis super PAC ad takes a poke at ‘woke’” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Never Back Down’s new 30-second spot depicts the Governor as an uncompromising fighter in this battle, using rally footage, a stentorian male voice-over and DeSantis’ own words to make its point. “Gov. Ron DeSantis is waging a war on ‘woke’ and winning,” the narration begins, giving way quickly to DeSantis’ remarks. “‘Woke’ is an existential threat to our society. I mean, it’s an attack on truth. It’s a form of cultural Marxism,” the Governor contends. The narration credits DeSantis with “protecting children from mutilation and indoctrination,” complementing a graphic featuring him signing a “Florida ban on transgender treatment for minors.”

To watch the ad, please click on the image below:

“Pro-DeSantis PAC hits Donald Trump over commuting Detroit Mayor’s prison sentence” via Julia Manchester of The Hill — Never Back Down rolled out a video hitting Trump over his commutation of former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick’s sentence ahead of Trump’s campaign stop in the Michigan city’s suburbs Sunday. The spot, titled “Welcome to Detroit,” details Kilpatrick’s sentence to 28 years in prison on corruption and fraud charges in 2013 and how Trump commuted his sentence on his last day as President in 2021. The video alludes to how millionaire businessman Peter Karmanos relayed the clemency request to Trump’s son-in-law and former White House adviser Jared Kushner before Trump commuted his sentence. “For the elites in the swamp, that’s just business as usual,” the video says. “It’s up to the rest of us to elect a President who will put an end to it.”

To watch the ad, please click on the image below:

“Florida’s largest police union endorses DeSantis after supporting Trump in 2020: ‘Choice could not be clearer’” via Andrew Mark Miller of Fox News — Florida Police Benevolent Association President John Kazanjian called DeSantis the “most effective Governor in the nation” who will “make public safety a top priority in the White House.” “In major cities and communities across America, many Americans are grappling with increased crime rates that not only jeopardize public safety, but also threaten the quality of life in their communities,” Kazanjian said. Kazanjian called DeSantis the “one candidate for President who has a proven track record in enhancing public safety and investing in the essential men and women who help maintain public safety every day.

“‘In the footsteps of the radical left’: Mike Pence attacks DeSantis for Disney feud” via Douglas Soule of USA Today Network — Pence, a recently announced Republican presidential candidate, opened up the week by taking a jab at DeSantis for his feud with Disney. In an essay published in Reason, a libertarian magazine, Monday morning, Pence quoted former President Ronald Reagan, who said, “Government is not the solution to our problem — government is the problem.” Pence criticized some modern conservatives who he said are instead looking to the government as a solution. He pointed a finger at DeSantis, who is currently a far second to Trump in Republican Primary polls.

— MORE 2024 —

“DeSantis, Trump and negativity dominate early GOP campaign ads” via John McCormick of The Wall Street Journal — Much of the advertising is targeting Republicans in states that launch the nomination process early next year: Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina. Some spots are running nationally as many voters are just starting to tune into the race. MAGA Inc. is the top GOP Presidential Primary advertiser so far in 2023. The committee has spent $19.5 million on advertising for television, data from the ad-tracking firm AdImpact through Saturday shows. The bulk of that advertising has been focused on DeSantis, with none of the super PAC’s ads rated as positive in tone by AdImpact. More than half — 53% — of MAGA Inc. airings on broadcast and cable TV were negative in tone, with the rest rated as contrasting in nature.

“Chris Christie accuses DeSantis, Trump of trying to ‘give away’ Ukraine” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — On the “Hugh Hewitt Show,” Christie castigated DeSantis and Trump for being willing to let Russia win in Ukraine. “For people like Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis, who basically want to give away Ukraine to the Russians because, in Trump’s case, that’s what he does because he’s a (Vladimir) Putin sympathizer and in DeSantis’ case, it’s a total misunderstanding of the stakes here and the proxy war that this represents with China,” Christie said. Indeed, DeSantis — who ignored reporter questions Monday during a Texas news conference about domestic instability in Russia — has been wobbly on his Ukraine position but has generally stayed close to Trump.

“Scapegoating Mexico has a new look for the 2024 Republican field” via Philip Bump of The Washington Post — Trump owes his political career to Mexico. When he announced his initial bid for the presidency eight years ago this month, he immediately elevated immigration as a central component of his candidacy. His excoriations of immigrants as criminals pushed north by a devious Mexican government spurred a backlash from his business partners and sparked national attention for rhetoric that resonated with Republican Primary voters. In short order, he led the field. Trump also embraced a new line of argument that’s come up regularly on the right: As President, he would deploy military strikes against criminal drug cartels within Mexico’s borders.

“Trump and DeSantis are competing to show who hates immigrants the most” via Isabela Dias of Mother Jones — After signing one of the most draconian anti-immigrant laws in the country last month, 2024 presidential hopeful and DeSantis has turned his attention back to the U.S.-Mexico border. Not to be outdone, the former President has promised to bring back the now obsolete pandemic public health restrictions of Title 42 and “Remain in Mexico” policies, third-country agreements outsourcing border enforcement to other nations and “asylum bans,” in addition to expanding the border wall.

— DOWN BALLOT —

“Senior citizen group endorses Rick Scott’s re-election” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — One of the nation’s largest groups advocating for elder Americans says U.S. Sen. Scott deserves a second term. The 60 Plus American Association of Senior Citizens, a conservative advocacy group, endorsed Florida’s junior Senator. Saul Anuzis, president of the association, filmed a short video alongside Scott cheering the Naples Republican’s accomplishments. He specifically noted the “Protect Our Seniors Act,” a bill Scott filed in February to preserve Medicare and Social Security funding.

— DESANTISY LAND —

“DeSantis signs law issuing marijuana licenses to Black farmers, allowing telehealth prescription renewals” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — DeSantis signed legislation to extend telehealth renewals on medical marijuana and ensure more Black farmers participate in the industry. The bill (HB 387) had bipartisan support in the Florida Legislature, though the tying of two issues together at times put the legislation on uneasy footing. The bill’s original version focused on extending the ability to renew medical prescriptions for cannabis remotely. But in the final days of the Session, lawmakers also addressed a long-pressing legal commitment to authorized medical marijuana licenses for a dozen Black farmers.

“DeSantis asks federal judge to dismiss Disney suit, claiming broad immunity” via Kevin Breuninger and Sarah Whitten of CNBC — DeSantis on Monday asked a federal court to dismiss Disney’s lawsuit that alleges political retaliation against the company, arguing that he and at least one other defendant are “immune” and that Disney lacks standing to sue them. The attorneys also argued that Disney’s complaint — that DeSantis targeted the company after it denounced the controversial state classroom bill derided as “Don’t Say Gay” by critics — “fails to state a claim on which relief can be granted.”

“Ruling on Louisiana map delivers fresh blow to DeSantis’ congressional plan” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The U.S. Supreme Court said Louisiana must redraw its congressional map because it lacks minority representation. The decision follows a similar ruling regarding a map in Alabama. In both cases, the states must remake congressional maps with one more minority seat. Minority advocates legally challenging Florida’s congressional map have argued the cartography, drawn by DeSantis’ staff and approved by the Florida Legislature, diminishes Black voting power in Florida. Justices in the Alabama and Louisiana decisions agreed with arguments that state officials violated protections in the Voting Rights Act for minority voting access.

“DeSantis rails against cheap Chinese toys ruining his kids’ Christmases” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis talked about border security in Texas Monday, but that didn’t stop him from fulminating over flimsy Christmas gifts. During remarks in Eagle Pass, the Governor and GOP presidential candidate complained about “cheap” toys from China that impacted the Christmas celebrations enjoyed by his three children. “This cheap stuff from China, you know, when my wife and I get our kids Christmas presents, and the stuff made in China breaks, it’s like you can’t even last two days after Christmas without the toys breaking. And so, it’s really, really cheap stuff,” DeSantis lamented.

“DeSantis doubles down on restoration of ‘iconic’ Fort Bragg name” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis is still committed to restoring the name a North Carolina fort to honor one of the worst generals in the Confederate Army. During remarks in Eagle Pass, Texas, the Florida Governor doubled down on his assertion that the newly re-christened Fort Liberty should have its name changed back to honor Braxton Bragg, whose legacy as a rebel commander was undistinguished even by the markers of the rebel army. “Here’s what I said with respect to Fort Bragg is, that’s an iconic base in this country. I didn’t even know it was a Civil War general,” said DeSantis, who graduated from Yale in 2001 with a B.A., magna cum laude in history.

— STATEWIDE —

“AARP Florida report says nursing home staffing levels are declining, which means ‘loss in quality of care’” via Cindy Krischer Goodman of the Orlando Sentinel — If you have a loved one in a Florida nursing home, you may want to tailor your expectations for the amount of hands-on care he or she receives. Staffing levels in the state’s 700 nursing homes have declined after changes to Florida law over the past two years. First came the Florida law passed in April 2021 that created a new class of nursing home workers, called personal care attendants, who could do the job of certified nurse assistants without training while learning on the job.

“Health Department issues statewide mosquito advisory following 4 malaria cases in Sarasota County” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — The Department of Health (DOH) issued a statewide mosquito-borne illness advisory after four cases of malaria were confirmed in Sarasota County. The four individuals recovered after being treated. Malaria symptoms usually appear 10 days to one month after the person was infected. DOH officials encourage anyone in the area who has a fever, chills, sweats, nausea or vomiting, and a headache to seek immediate medical attention. Malaria is caused by parasites that enter your body through the bite of an infected mosquito.

“Lawmakers tout boost in funding for clean water projects” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — Several members of the Lee County legislative delegation met to celebrate funding for water quality improvements stemming from this year’s Legislative Session. During a news conference in Fort Myers, Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka spoke about the importance of that funding for the state’s environmental health. “The quality of our water resources contributes to our quality of life in so many ways. It nourishes our bodies, grows our plants and animals, adds to the beauty of our landscape, and supports the entire ecosystem. But aging infrastructure has allowed waste to reach our lakes, rivers, streams and oceans,” Persons-Mulicka said.

“State economists hash out marijuana legalization impacts” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — State economists are grappling with how cannabis legalization would affect the state’s economy. The state’s Financial Impact Estimating Conference addressed the financial impacts of an Adult Personal Use of Marijuana citizen initiative that could lead to a constitutional amendment for voter consideration, with legalization in effect as soon as May 2025 if 60% or more of voters approve. Amy Baker of the state Office of Economic and Demographic Research noted this was one in a series of workshops addressing the proposal with the goal of a financial impact statement regarding the proposal, especially with regard to “costs to state and local government” and impacts to the state budget, with the goal of finalizing a report next month.

“Truckers threaten Florida boycott over immigration law” via Juan Carlos Chavez of the Tampa Bay Times — Miguel Vasquez and Christopher Mantei share two things in common: they are truck drivers, and they are worried about an immigration law in Florida that Gov. DeSantis signed last month. They are part of a wave of truckers, many of whom are sharing messages and videos on social media from other Latino truckers nationwide, threatening to boycott the Sunshine State when the legislation goes into effect July 1. The one-day boycott, which organizers say may include thousands of drivers, calls for a suspension of deliveries to and from Florida, one of the states with the highest share of intrastate shipments by value, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

“Lawmakers tout boost in funding for clean water projects” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — Several members of the Lee County legislative delegation met to celebrate funding for water quality improvements stemming from this year’s Legislative Session. During a news conference in Fort Myers, Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka spoke about the importance of that funding for the state’s environmental health. “The quality of our water resources contributes to our quality of life in so many ways. It nourishes our bodies, grows our plants and animals, adds to the beauty of our landscape and supports the entire ecosystem. But aging infrastructure has allowed waste to reach our lakes, rivers, streams, and oceans,” Persons-Mulicka said.

— SKED —

Happening today: Leon County Circuit Judge J. Lee Marsh will hold a hearing on a request by unions representing South Florida city workers for a temporary injunction against a new law that places additional restrictions on public-employee unions; 9 a.m., Leon County Courthouse, 301 South Monroe St., Tallahassee.

Happening today: A panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear arguments in a state constitutional battle about the Florida High School Athletic Association’s decision in 2015 to ban Tampa’s Cambridge Christian School from praying over a stadium loudspeaker before a high school football championship game: 9 a.m., United States Courthouse, 300 North Hogan St., Jacksonville.

Happening today: The Florida Chamber Foundation hosts the “Florida Learners to Earners Workforce Solution Summit” in Hillsborough County. On the agenda is legislative updates from House Education and Employment Chair Ralph Massullo, Reps. Fiona McFarland, Kaylee Tuck and Lauren Melo: 9 a.m., Grand Hyatt Tampa Bay, 2900 Bayport Dr., Tampa.

Happening today: The Florida Department of Financial Services Division of Consumer Services will host an “insurance village” in Lee County to aid in insurance-related issues from Hurricane Ian: 9 a.m., Florida Southwestern State College, 8099 College Parkway, Fort Myers.

Happening today: William Large, president of the Florida Justice Reform Institute, and Ashley Kalifeh of Capital City Consulting are slated to speak to the Network of Entrepreneurs & Business Advocates about newly passed legislation aimed at limiting lawsuits: 11:30 a.m., Capital City Country Club, 1601 Gulf Terrace Dr., Tallahassee.

Happening today: Rep. Mike Caruso will speak at the Republican Club of the Palm Beaches: 6 p.m., Palm Beach Kennel Club, 1111 North Congress Ave., West Palm Beach.

Happening today: House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell hosts a town-hall meeting for updates on the 2023 Legislative Session: 6 p.m., New Tampa Regional Library, 10001 Cross Creek Blvd., Tampa.

Happening today: Sen. Jonathan Martin will speak to the Cape Coral Republican Club: 6:30 p.m., Cape Cabaret, 4725 Vincennes Blvd. S.E., Cape Coral.

Happening today: Sen. Bobby Powell and Rep. Jervonte Edmonds are hosting a town-hall meeting for updates about the 2023 Legislative Session: 6:30 p.m., Payne Chapel AME Church, 801 Ninth St., West Palm Beach.

Happening today: Rep. Peggy Gossett-Seidman will speak to the Friends of Liberty Republican Club: 7 p.m., Congregation Torah Ohr, Century Village, Boca Raton.

— D. C. MATTERS —

“Joe Biden: U.S., allies not involved in uprising against Vladimir Putin” via Jeff Mason, Steve Holland and Simon Lewis of Reuters — Biden said a brief uprising by Russian mercenaries against the Kremlin was part of a struggle within the Russian system and that the United States and its allies were not involved in it. Biden offered a cautious assessment of unfolding events to avoid inflaming tensions with nuclear-armed Russia while he offered firm Western support for Ukraine in its bid to turn back Russian invaders.

“Supreme Court won’t hear charter school dress code case that promised broader fallout” via Juan Perez, Jr. of POLITICO — The Supreme Court declined to take up a case that could have upended the charter school industry, but a legal fight over the future of the embattled segment of public schools is not over. Justices denied a petition to hear Charter Day School, Inc. v. Peltier after conferring over the case last Thursday. Religious liberty groups, some school choice organizations, plus 10 attorneys general in Republican-led states had asked the justices to intervene after the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals struck down a charter dress code that required girls to wear skirts.

“U.S. Supreme Court lets Google win stand against Genius suit over song lyrics” via Blake Brittain of Reuters — The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a bid by website Genius to revive its lawsuit accusing Alphabet’s Google of misusing its transcripts of song lyrics in search engine results without a license. The justices turned away an appeal by Genius of a lower court’s decision blocking its breach-of-contract claims against Google. Genius had argued that a win for Google could allow Big Tech companies to steal content without repercussions from websites such as Reddit, eBay and Wikipedia that aggregate user-created information.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Conservative Fort Pierce jury pool could bode well for Trump defense, but is it that simple?” via David Lyons of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — For now, Trump, indicted on a charge of hoarding classified government documents at his South Florida home, is scheduled to go on trial in U.S. District Court in Fort Pierce, a venue that many observers view as a potentially favorable place because of its politically conservative jury pool. But the challenges facing both sides in the case may well transcend politics, lawyers and jury consultants say, and it’s far from certain that the political leanings of would-be jurors will be the deciding factor in the case’s outcome. “This is probably the most difficult jury selection imaginable,” said longtime Miami lawyer Jeffrey Tew, who has defended a number of public officials in Florida.

“Fort Pierce business owners worry about Trump criminal trial at U.S. courthouse next door” via Katie Delk of Treasure Coast Newspapers — Steps away from the federal courthouse where Trump will face criminal charges, Ndiaga Niang sweeps the sidewalk in front of his African goods shop every day. Colorful wooden elk and elephants lean over him as he collects leaves and debris along U.S. 1 and Orange Avenue. Whenever the former President’s trial starts, Niang plans to clean his windows, clear a path through his store, and dust his candles, woven bags and carved statues. He said as part of the community, he wants to represent it well. “I don’t want to fail my city,” said Niang, owner of African Art, Antiques and Gifts.

“Two years after Surfside condo collapse: ‘We haven’t recovered. Don’t forget about us’” via Linda Robertson of the Miami Herald — In the two years since his family’s condominium was destroyed in the collapse of Champlain Towers South, Gabe Nir has moved 10 times. He has been unable to find a new home, and, worse, he cannot find peace. Nir, 27, was one of only four people living in the Surfside condo who escaped before their section of the building fell. Three others were rescued from the rubble. When the 12-story tower came down at 1:22 a.m. on June 24, 2021, likely as a result of 40-year-old design and construction flaws, 98 people ranging in age from 2 to 92 died. Nir, his mother and his sister ran for their lives.

“A clear mess: How Broward Schools’ failed backpack plan cost parents and taxpayers” via Scott Travis of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A botched move by Broward Schools to require clear backpacks for the Fall — only to reverse the decision five weeks later — has left parents and community agencies scrambling to clean up the mess. Demand for see-through backpacks soared after the district announced on May 5 it was banning traditional backpacks as part of an effort to reduce weapons on campuses. But by the time the district decided to quash the requirement on June 13, it wasn’t always easy to return them. The district’s moves nearly upended a plan by the taxpayer-funded Children’s Service Council of Broward County to provide thousands of backpacks to needy kids and cost the Council $21,000 to fix.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Winter Park couple drop suit against OceanGate CEO who died in Titan sub” via Silas Morgan of the Orlando Sentinel — The Winter Park couple who sued OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush for fraud have dropped the lawsuit in light of his death aboard the lost Titan submersible, according to a statement. Marc and Sharon Hagle, the millionaire adventurers who previously were the first married couple to go on a commercial space flight in 2022, sued Rush for fraud in February after multiple planned expeditions to the wreckage of the Titanic were delayed and they said they were denied a refund. “Like most around the world, we have watched the coverage of the OceanGate Titan capsule with great concern and enormous amount of sadness and compassion for the families of those who lost their lives,” the statement said.

“Reorganization at Brevard Public Schools eliminates 2 high-ranking officials’ positions” via Finch Walker of Florida Today — Brevard Public Schools Superintendent Mark Rendell will present a restructured organizational chart that eliminates the positions of two high-ranking cabinet members who have been with the district for a combined total of more than 60 years. Both Stephanie Soliven, assistant superintendent of secondary leading and learning, and Jane Cline, assistant superintendent for elementary leading and learning, would see their positions eliminated. The presentation, scheduled to be reviewed at the work session immediately following Tuesday’s 9:30 a.m. board meeting, proposes creating two alternative positions: chief of schools and assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction. Ahead of that change, one cabinet member, Director of Equity and Diversity Danielle McKinnon — hired a little less than three years ago — has already resigned.

“Brevard School Board mulls taking on final say in removal of debated books” via Finch Walker of Florida Today — The guidelines that drive Brevard Public Schools’ book review policy have been in place for just more than two months. The Committee that carries out that policy has met only once. Dozens of books have been pulled and await formal review, and three books have been barred from the school library and classroom shelves — a decision that will remain in place for the next eight years. Already, however, School Board members are talking about a revision of the policy — both to include new state statutes and also add additional guidelines, like limiting public comments at meetings or allowing Board members themselves to ultimately determine a book’s fate.

“County Council approves 2 new developments in West Volusia despite pushback” via Sheldon Gardner of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — Two development proposals located just outside of the DeLand city limits are moving forward despite public concerns following recent Volusia County Council votes. The developments required two rezonings and a Comprehensive Plan change. One of the developments would include up to 74 single-family homes on close to 32 acres at 1920 N. Woodland Blvd. Council members approved rezoning two adjacent parcels, one a partial rezoning. Overall, they will go from including Transitional Agriculture and Urban Multifamily zoning to Urban Single-Family Residential and Urban Multifamily zoning. The Planning and Land Development Regulation Commission and county staff recommended approval. The site is near Walmart and is connected to U.S. 17.

“Full Sail student who hit cop with skateboard during Capitol riot gets three years in prison” via Jeff Weiner of the Orlando Sentinel — A former Full Sail University student who struck a police officer with a skateboard while participating in the U.S. Capitol riot was sentenced to more than three years in federal prison last week. Grady Douglas Owens, 22, of Blanco, Texas, was arrested in April 2021 in Winter Park, where he was attending college. His father, 50-year-old Jason Douglas Owens, was also sentenced for his role in the attempted insurrection. Authorities say Jason and Grady Owens had illegally entered the west lawn area of the Capitol when they encountered a group of officers with the Metropolitan Police Department.

“UCF wants to double enrollment in high-wage fields like engineering, computer science, more. Here’s how.” via Ryan Lynch of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — UCF’s Board of Trustees on June 29 will review the school’s proposed legislative priorities for fiscal-year 2024-25, including a request for over $40 million in recurring funds to boost the total enrollment in those programs by 8,307 students, or by 50%. UCF is among the largest universities by enrollment in the nation. It provides the most bachelor’s degree graduates in Central Florida, many of whom end up working in metro Orlando. The college wants to see that enrollment increase by Fall 2032 for multiple programs, including increasing pathways for engineering students to earn medical degrees.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Pinellas schools under fire for book review list” via Jeffrey Solocheck of the Tampa Bay Times — The Pinellas County School District has 87 books it wants its librarians to take a closer look at before making them available for student use. That list has leaders of the state’s leading anti-censorship group wringing their hands. “You look at what found its way to this list and what is being reviewed, and it just appears there is this extra hurdle now for diverse authors who write books that they wish they had in school as a kid,” said Stephana Ferrell, co-founder of Orlando-based Florida Freedom to Read Project. As it did last Summer, the district will have its Library Media Review Team evaluate for age and grade appropriateness all books recommended for the Sunshine State Young Readers and Florida Teens Read awards — these are used in competitions such as Battle of the Books. When it meets in early July, the team also will consider several additional titles that officials said other sources questioned as to whether they can be used on reading lists and in classes … The Pinellas list does not include every new book coming into the district. Beyond the state-recognized titles, it includes 27 others, many of which have characters or themes dealing with minorities and underrepresented social groups.

“Former Polk County educator leaves school system for LGBTQ+ advocacy” via Brian Rea of Bay News 9 — Some members of the LGBTQ+ community say recognizing Pride month is more important this year, in light of measures passed by the Florida Legislature. Among them is the Parental Rights in Education Act, often called “Don’t Say Gay” by critics. The new restrictions are driving teachers out of education, a Polk County educator said. Daffne Cruz and her wife, Ayla, are celebrating 10 years of marriage this year. It’s something the couple wasn’t sure would be possible when they started dating, which was before same-sex marriage was legal in Florida. For the past decade, the couple have worked for Polk County Public Schools. But this is the first Summer vacation when Daffne won’t return to school in the fall. She left her job as a high school assistant principal at the end of the school year. Daffne said she felt she could no longer be vocal about her identity.

“Scientology sued by worker who claims she was forced to marry abuser” via Tracey McManus of the Tampa Bay Times — After Church of Scientology officials learned in 1991 that a 16-year-old religious worker claimed to have been sexually assaulted, they failed to report the allegations to police and instead arranged for the girl to marry her abuser, according to a lawsuit unsealed last week in Los Angeles County Superior Court. The complaint against Scientology leader David Miscavige, recruiter Gavin Potter and three church entities alleges that the organization created a culture where sexual abuse was enabled by policies written by founder L. Ron Hubbard. The lawsuit maintains that Scientologists are prohibited from reporting crimes to police committed by fellow members. It also alleges that minors are especially susceptible to sexual abuse in Scientology, which views them as “adults in the bodies of children.” Hubbard taught that each person is an immortal being who has lived many lifetimes over billions of years. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of a woman identified as Jane Doe, who said Scientology officials facilitated Potter’s sexual abuse after he convinced her as a teenager to remain in Scientology’s full-time workforce called the Sea Org. She is now in her late 40s.

“Dunedin man fired 30 AR-15 rounds at pool cleaner he thought was intruder, sheriff says” via Emma Uber of the Tampa Bay Times — A Dunedin man will not face charges after he fired 30 rounds from his AR-15 rifle at his pool cleaner whom he mistook for an intruder earlier this month, Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri announced on Monday. Jana and Bradley Hocevar were watching a movie at their home at about 9 p.m. on June 15 when Jana Hocevar heard a noise coming from their lanai, Gualtieri said at a news conference Monday morning. Jana Hocevar, 43, said she saw an unfamiliar man within feet of the sliding glass doors and called 911. The man, 33-year-old Karl Polek, works for Bay Area Pool Techs and was cleaning the Hocevars’ pool. However, Gualtieri said Polek had never shown up to clean the pool after dark in the previous six months he had done the job and did not alert the couple of his presence.

“Rent prices in Tampa Bay, other FL cities, fall for first time since pandemic” via Rebekah Nelson of The Associated Press — Rent in the Tampa Bay area saw a decline of -4.0%, while there was a -2.3% decline in the Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford area. Nationally, rent prices increased $3 from last month but were down $38 from the July 2022 peak. Realtor.com’s 2023 Forecast Update predicts that rents will continue to drop, averaging -0.9% from 2022. While rental declines are a positive sign for household affordability, it is important to note that rents are still $344 (+24.7%) higher than at the same time in 2019, before the pandemic began. “Despite the decline in typical asking rents, households who may not have moved in several years are likely to see their rent increase if they’re looking for a new home,” said Realtor.com® Chief Economist Danielle Hale.





— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Mayor-elect Donna Deegan says her team will start stadium negotiations by August” via David Bauerlein of the Florida Times-Union — Jaguars President Mark Lamping wrapped up a 10-day blitz of public meetings about renovating the football stadium by saying the team stands ready to negotiate with Mayor-elect Deegan when she wants to kick off those talks. Deegan said she has set her sights on starting those negotiations this Summer, and she plans to have her own round of town halls later this year to get feedback from residents. “Preparations are underway, and my team expects to begin negotiations with the Jaguars by the end of July or early August,” she said in a statement. “It’s important to me that we bring everyone’s voice into this process. To that end, we will hold a series of community town halls to receive public input on the proposed deal before the end of the year.”

“Panama City Beach leads the nation in 2023 beach deaths as 3 more tourists die Saturday” via Nathan Cobb of the Tallahassee Democrat — Three more tourists are dead after swimming in the Gulf of Mexico under dangerous surf conditions. According to a Panama City Beach news release, Beach Police officers responded to “three separate fatal water incidents behind three different resorts” on Saturday. The city lists them as “fatal water incidents” because officials have said it is not known whether the victims drowned or had another medical emergency in the water. Still, Saturday’s deaths make seven along the coast of Bay County within nine days. It’s the highest number of beach fatalities for any single locale in the U.S. for 2023, according to a database kept by the National Weather Service.

“Dollars keep rolling into Whiting Aviation Park, which could help Santa Rosa economy take off” via Tom McLaughlin of the Pensacola News Journal — Santa Rosa County Economic Development Director Shannon Ogletree attended the Paris Air Show recently carrying a bargaining chip he had not previously held in marketing Whiting Aviation Park as an attractive location for aviation-related businesses to call home. A $1.5 million state appropriation to help cover construction costs of a taxiway and apron that will link the Aviation Park to Naval Air Station Whiting Field is “the catalyst” the county needs to bring the approximately $9 million project to fruition, Ogletree said. The state infusion of money gives the county matching fund leverage in seeking grants, Ogletree said.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Manatee County OKs a new housing development in Myakka with designer golf course” via James A. Jones, Jr. of the Bradenton Herald — An 18-hole, U.S. Golf Association championship-style private golf course designed by Nick Price is coming to 537 acres near Myakka City. Manatee County Commissioners this month approved rezoning the property at 33720 Singletary Road from agriculture to planned development residential. The property is about 1.5 miles south of State Road 70. Price is a retired professional golfer who won the PGA Championship twice and The Open Championship once.

“Tara development legal battle ends with Manatee County paying multimillion-dollar settlement” via James A. Jones Jr. of the Bradenton Herald — Nearly 13 years after Manatee County Commissioners denied a request for commercial development at the entrance to the Tara community, Commissioners this month agreed to pay the developer $3.6 million in a mediated settlement. In 2010, Lake Lincoln LLC was seeking approval for the commercial development of a 3.3-acre parcel on the southwest corner of State Road 70 and Tara Boulevard. The 2010 denial came after a more than five-hour meeting with more than 120 Tara residents in attendance. The Tara crowd wore red shirts, symbolic of their desire to stop the planned project.

“Sarasota County Schools agree to Superintendent contract terms” via Chris Porter of the North Port Sun — Sarasota County Schools took a big step toward nailing down a contract Monday with Terrance Connor, its choice for its next superintendent. The contract, as agreed upon, includes an annual salary and benefits package of $290,000. Added to that is a $30,000 bonus incentive provision to be paid if Connor reaches certain goals for the district. Sarasota County School Board members will discuss those goals at an upcoming meeting. There is still work to be done. Connor must approve the contract, and the Board needs to vote on a final version at a meeting following public comment, possibly this week.

“Punta Gorda Rotary charity raises nearly $200K to help Ukraine” via Nancy J. Semon of the Punta Gorda Sun — An initial donation from Punta Gorda Rotary Club to help Ukrainians has morphed into a charitable endeavor has raised nearly $200,000 in humanitarian aid. James Williams began to collect money for the people of Ukraine shortly after the February 2022 invasion by Russia. Williams is the Punta Gorda Rotary Club treasurer who oversees the nonprofit Punta Gorda Rotary Club Charity and Education Foundation. He contacted the Czestochowa Rotary Club in Poland and its president, Wojtek Jankowski, recently recalled the first time he communicated with Williams. Jankowski recalls Williams asking if his club could use $5,000. “And I said, ‘of course.’ And that’s how we got started,” Jankowski stated.

— TOP OPINION —

“DeSantis health care policy violates ‘first, do no harm’” via Kathleen Cairnes, Linn Goldberg and Louis Speizer of the Orlando Sentinel — The new law allowing Florida doctors to opt out of providing health care “based on conscience-based objection” contradicts medicines’ “First, do no harm” principle and ignores the health care needs of Floridians.

But that is not where the harm ends. While Sunshine State residents desire more gun-control legislation to reduce firearm violence, the recent concealment law will increase firearm deaths and injuries. This is on top of surging gun deaths since DeSantis’ Governorship. For example, in 2021, 3,142 Floridians were killed by guns. That’s more deaths than the 9-11 New York attacks. During a typical year, an average of 439 Floridians suffer gun injuries monthly. Florida’s gun violence economic toll averages $20 billion, and dreadfully it is the second-leading killer of the state’s children and teens.

Unfortunately, more public suffering is coming. Although most Floridians disapprove of overturning Roe v. Wade, DeSantis signed a bill making it illegal to have an abortion past six weeks. At six weeks, one-third of women don’t realize they’re pregnant. So, there is insufficient time to schedule an appointment, confirm a pregnancy, and obtain an abortion.

These recent Florida laws meet the definition of domestic terrorism; increasing loss of life, illness, and injury, with immense economic cost. Furthermore, these regulations fail to “insure domestic Tranquility” and promote “the general Welfare,” as guaranteed in the U.S. Constitution, nor abide by Florida’s Constitution, ensuring women the right to enjoy life, liberty, and be secure in their person.

— OPINIONS —

“Seeing both sides of Pride: The love and the intolerance” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — Pride Month is almost over, and among the least controversial of responses to this month dedicated to the celebration of LGBT rights are the local government Facebook posts that pop up like clockwork every June 1. The month of June is about love, support and a simple ideal that we all belong to, and festive celebrations took place all over Florida, from Wilton Manors to St. Petersburg. But with our rights facing unprecedented attacks from state political leaders, bigotry and intolerance were on display, too. “It’s LGBTQ+ Pride Month! Every June, Pride Month is held to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan, a tipping point for the Gay Liberation Movement in the U.S.. #HappyPride #WeAreFTL,” the city of Fort Lauderdale’s post read.

“George Riley: Don’t let tired mandates keep Florida taxpayers from cost savings” via Florida Politics — The latest political fight in Washington is between ethanol producers and environmentalists over changes to the Biden administration’s clean fuel mandates. Here in Florida, we have our own version of this type of mandate on the cars and trucks the state government uses in its fleets. An Obama-era law called the “Climate Friendly Public Business Act” tells government agencies what products they can and cannot buy. It even created a “Climate-Friendly Preferred Products List” of politically approved products. Fortunately, SB 284 removes this outdated climate mandate and tells agencies to consider only the “total cost of ownership” for their fleet vehicles, regardless of the type of fuel they use or how fuel efficient one truck is compared to another.

— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— ALOE —

There’s a Florida angle — “First trailer for Ethan Coen’s Drive-Away Dolls” via James White of Empire — Where brother Joel Coen went dark and Shakespearean (and monochrome) for his solo effort, The Tragedy Of Macbeth, Ethan Coen has instead picked the sort of crime caper for which the sibling directing duo was known when they worked together. The first trailer for Drive-Away Dolls is now online. Written by Coen and Tricia Cooke, the film follows Jamie (Margaret Qualley), an uninhibited free spirit bemoaning yet another breakup with a girlfriend, and her demure friend Marian (Geraldine Viswanathan) who desperately needs to loosen up. In search of a fresh start, the two embark on an impromptu road trip to Tallahassee, but things quickly go awry when they cross paths with a group of inept criminals along the way.

To watch the trailer, please click on the image below:

“Red Lobster will start serving ‘endless shrimp’ every day” via Austin Fuller of Orlando Sentinel — Red Lobster revealed Monday that its “Ultimate Endless Shrimp” promotion is now “here to stay,” following earlier comments from a major shareholder that the seafood chain needed to create a new menu with more value for customers. For $20, customers can start with two shrimp dishes and then order more. Options include coconut shrimp, garlic grilled shrimp skewers, garlic shrimp scampi, and others. The meal comes with a side and Cheddar Bay Biscuits. Orlando-based Red Lobster recently offered the deal in September, when restaurants were in one of the slowest parts of the year in the weeks after Labor Day, but now the promotion is “available all day, every day,” a news release said.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Best wishes to former Secretary of Everything Simone Marstiller and Sen. Lori Berman, as well as one of our favorite people, attorney, author, and entrepreneur Tony DeSisto. Also celebrating today are Brian Bailey, Steve Beste, former St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Baker, and Pat Roberts.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.