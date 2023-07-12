Last Call for 7.12.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

Farmers Insurance is pulling out of the Florida market, but House Speaker Paul Renner said the right policies are in place to help the state’s insurance market pull out of a nose-dive.

In a statement posted on social media, the Palm Coast Republican highlighted legislation passed by lawmakers during a pair of Special Sessions last year.

A bill passed and signed into law late last year set up a $1 billion reinsurance fund backed by taxpayer money. That came on the heels of a $2 billion program lawmakers set up during a Special Session in May 2022.

In the 2023 Legislative Session, lawmakers OK’d bills aimed at reducing insurance litigation — often cited as a primary driver of rising premium costs — and giving the state more tools to go after insurers that slow-walk claims or receive numerous consumer complaints.

Renner said that Farmers’ decision to leave the state, which is expected to impact around 100,000 homeowners, wasn’t an indictment of recent “reforms” but was predicated by the company’s financial situation.

“The Florida Legislature took great strides to bolster our insurance market to create an environment where companies can provide stable and reliable coverage for Floridians,” Renner said.

He added, “While our reforms will take time to take effect, we put the right systems in place to strengthen our insurance market and provide Floridians with the access to coverage and peace of mind they need for their property.”

Renner’s comments came shortly after Democrats held a news conference slamming the Republican-led Legislature for fast-tracking bills they see as handouts to the industry.

“So, we passed a $2 billion package that at the end of the day, only six out of 165 insurance companies took advantage of because we actually increased the cost of reinsurance. And that just goes to show once again, the Republicans have no idea what they’re doing when it comes to insurance,” said Rep. Hillary Cassel, a Broward County Democrat.

“I don’t think I’m a No. 2 guy. I think I’m a leader, Governor of Florida, I’ve accomplished a lot. I think I could do more staying there than being VP, which doesn’t really have any authority.”

— Gov. Ron DeSantis, saying he’s uninterested in being Donald Trump’s running mate.

