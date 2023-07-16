July 16, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis keeps explaining away old Social Security, Medicare stances
Image via Fox News

A.G. GancarskiJuly 16, 20233min1

Related Articles

Epilogue: TrumpHeadlines

Ron DeSantis argues indictment ‘elevated’ Donald Trump

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis rejects characterization of ‘doom and gloom’ around his campaign

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Joe Biden camp pops Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis over fundraising

DeSantis Fox News
'We've got to make sure we preserve it for our Seniors because they depend on it.'

As a 2024 candidate, Ron DeSantis continues having to explain where he stood half a decade ago in Congress on senior citizen entitlements.

“We’ve got to make sure we preserve it for our Seniors because they depend on it,” DeSantis said during a Sunday interview on the Fox News Channel’s “Mediabuzz.”

While today’s older generations would be exempt from Social Security and Medicare reforms, millennials and members of younger generations would have to make adjustments if DeSantis were elected President.

“Well, I’ve always said ‘Promise made, promise kept.’ I’m a Governor of Florida. Of course, we’re going to protect people’s Social Security,” DeSantis said. “My grandmother passed away when she was 91. That was her sole source of income. And that’s true for millions of seniors. And so that goes without saying.”

“So when people say that we’re going to somehow cut seniors, so that is totally not true,” DeSantis added. “Talking about making changes for people in their thirties or forties so that the program is viable: You know, that’s a much different thing and that’s something that I think that there’s going to need to be discussions on.”

DeSantis’ position on senior citizen entitlements has been a moving target in recent months, as he has been walking back previous calls for “market forces” and privatization to replace the current programs. He suggested in a March Fox News interview that they weren’t as big a deal as other spending under Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

“People used to say they would blame Social Security or Medicare for budget woes, but the reality is they have printed trillions and trillions of dollars and that has really fueled the inflation. And not only that: the discretionary spending is funding agencies that are doing things that are hostile to the rights of the American people and have really been weaponized against factions of society that the elite ruling class doesn’t like,” DeSantis said.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRon DeSantis doesn't believe Congress would pass a six-week abortion ban

nextCrab trap restrictions on much of South Florida's Gulf Coast to end early

One comment

  • Michael K

    July 16, 2023 at 12:51 pm

    Remember when he refused to comment on abortion when running for governor?

    He’s a liar and cannot be trusted. He will say anything for a cheap MAGAt vote.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories