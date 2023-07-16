Ron DeSantis keeps explaining away old Social Security, Medicare stances

As a 2024 candidate, Ron DeSantis continues having to explain where he stood half a decade ago in Congress on senior citizen entitlements.

“We’ve got to make sure we preserve it for our Seniors because they depend on it,” DeSantis said during a Sunday interview on the Fox News Channel’s “Mediabuzz.”

While today’s older generations would be exempt from Social Security and Medicare reforms, millennials and members of younger generations would have to make adjustments if DeSantis were elected President.

“Well, I’ve always said ‘Promise made, promise kept.’ I’m a Governor of Florida. Of course, we’re going to protect people’s Social Security,” DeSantis said. “My grandmother passed away when she was 91. That was her sole source of income. And that’s true for millions of seniors. And so that goes without saying.”

“So when people say that we’re going to somehow cut seniors, so that is totally not true,” DeSantis added. “Talking about making changes for people in their thirties or forties so that the program is viable: You know, that’s a much different thing and that’s something that I think that there’s going to need to be discussions on.”

DeSantis’ position on senior citizen entitlements has been a moving target in recent months, as he has been walking back previous calls for “market forces” and privatization to replace the current programs. He suggested in a March Fox News interview that they weren’t as big a deal as other spending under Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

“People used to say they would blame Social Security or Medicare for budget woes, but the reality is they have printed trillions and trillions of dollars and that has really fueled the inflation. And not only that: the discretionary spending is funding agencies that are doing things that are hostile to the rights of the American people and have really been weaponized against factions of society that the elite ruling class doesn’t like,” DeSantis said.