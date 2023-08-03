Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 8.3.23

Good Thursday morning.

Christopher Hodge is joining the League of Southeastern Credit Unions as its Senior Director of Governmental Affairs in Florida.

“I look forward to joining the already distinguished LSCU Advocacy Team and being a champion for Florida credit unions in Tallahassee,” Hodge said. “Credit unions do incredible work in their local communities, from engaging in philanthropic work to offering the most affordable financial services to educating consumers and putting them on a path to financial success and more. I am thrilled to highlight their work and impact on legislators in Tallahassee and look forward to propelling their legislative agenda.”

Hodge most recently worked as the assistant director of Government Affairs at the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, where played a vital role in engaging legislators to support statewide research in artificial intelligence, resiliency, and the agricultural and higher education sectors at both federal and state levels. Hodge previously served as a legislative aide to state Rep. James Buchanan.

“Christopher’s ability to navigate complex legislative landscapes and build strong relationships will undoubtedly drive positive change,” said Buchanan, an Osprey Republican. “I have no doubt that, under his leadership, the LSCU and its members will thrive and flourish.”

During Hodge’s time in the House, he worked on the statewide COVID-19 response as well as agricultural, environmental and commercial policy. He has also worked on and managed state legislative and congressional campaigns throughout Southwest Florida.

“We are delighted to welcome Christopher to our team as he brings incredible experience and relationships that will inevitably advance credit union priorities in the Florida Capitol,” LSCU President Samantha Beeler said. “His prior work to uplift communities aligns perfectly with the work of credit unions, and we know he will be a tremendous asset to our members across the Sunshine State.”

—@JamesBlairFL: These indictments — especially the ones in D.C. — will blow up spectacularly in the Democrats’ faces before the General Election.

—@Catturd2: What’s it like to have a Governor? I wouldn’t know, I live in Florida. He’s never here.

—@ValDemings: I don’t know why (Gov.) Ron DeSantis wants to have a debate to defend the benefits of slavery. Perhaps he should spend some time at the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

—@Fineout: So, in conclusion: FSU’s board and top officials are making it clear that barring some big ACC $ change they plan to leave the ACC with 1 trustee suggesting the latest departure date being 2025. Board Chair said several times they will come back “soon” to trustees with exit plan

—@JSFirm: These Summer months and increased costs can be a true hardship. @TampaElectric is donating $1 million to assist customers who are having trouble making utility bills. What a wonderful way to give back to the community and provide relief in a time of need!

What next? … “Leprosy may be endemic in Central Florida, scientists report” via Apoorva Mandavilli of The New York Times — Leprosy, a fearsome scourge of ancient civilizations, may have become a permanent fixture in Florida, according to a new study.

The authors described a 54-year-old man who was diagnosed with the illness but had no known risk factors and had never traveled outside Florida. Other people have similarly become infected without obvious explanation, suggesting that leprosy is now endemic in the state, the researchers said.

Their report appeared in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases.

Still, there is no rising tide of leprosy in Florida. In the United States, the number of infections plummeted after peaking in 1983 but began a slow rise again about 20 years ago. The number of cases in the United States is fewer than 200 each year and it is not rising.

“It’s a drop in the bucket, especially when you view it through a global lens,” said Dr. Charles Dunn, a dermatologist and an author of the study.

“Our paper simply highlights that there appears to be this really intriguingly strong geographic predilection for this illness that’s very uncommon,” he added.

There were 159 new cases in 2020, the most recent year for which national data are available. New cases are reported most commonly in Florida, California, Louisiana, Hawaii, New York and Texas. Central Florida accounts for 81% of the cases reported in the state.

The bacteria are thought to be transmitted by droplets from the nose and mouth of an infected patient, but only after close, sustained contact.

Left untreated, the bacteria can damage nerves and lead to permanent disabilities including paralysis and blindness.

“Ron DeSantis denounces ‘hogwash’ concerns about campaign burn rate” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Responding to a claim from a Trump super PAC spox that DeSantis’ operation has “lit tens of millions of dollars on fire,” the Governor told Fox News that the critique was off base. “Well, that’s a lot of hogwash first to pack into one statement. The reality is we’re laying the groundwork to be able to actually win delegates, which is what you need to do. And so, you’ve got to make those investments,” DeSantis said. “We’re the only one really doing that on the ground in places like Iowa and New Hampshire and we’re going to continue to do that. And I understand if we weren’t a threat, they wouldn’t be putting out those statements.”

“Orlando Magic donates $50,000 to DeSantis Super PAC” via Judd Legum, Tesnim Zekeria and Rebecca Crosby of Popular Information — The Orlando Magic, Central Florida’s NBA franchise, publicly supports the LGBTQ community. The team declared its March 21, 2023, contest against the Washington Wizards as “Pride Night” to “celebrate diversity, equity, inclusion and unity with the LGBTQ+ community.” The game featured a performance by the “Orlando Gay Chorus,” “pride-themed doughnuts, ice cream, and specialty cocktails,” and honored local LGBTQ activist Felipe Sousa-Lazaballet. The team also created a special rainbow-colored Magic T-shirt.

“DeSantis representative used to love vaccines and Anthony Fauci” via Kelly Weill of the Daily Beast — Jeremy Redfern, who became DeSantis’ top spokesperson in May, often echoes his boss’ opposition to Fauci, who led the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases until 2022. “It wasn’t just that Fauci was bad,” Redfern tweeted in May. “Fauci’s ideas were terrible and detrimental to our republic; Fauci’s ideas were antithetical to individual liberty.” But in 2020, Redfern was a keyboard warrior for Fauci, defending not just the NIAID director’s reputation, but also anti-COVID measures like travel restrictions. “Can you ask @realDonaldTrump to give Dr. Fauci and Dr. (Deborah) Birx the Presidential Medal of Freedom?” Redfern tweeted at Rep. Dan Crenshaw in 2020. The tweet has been deleted but still exists on the Internet Archive.

“DeSantis fumes about ‘frivolous’ federal spending after billions of dollars went to Florida” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis is spotlighting a drop in America’s credit rating and blaming “frivolous” federal spending via the CARES Act and the Inflation Reduction Act. “Fitch Ratings’ downgrade of the nation’s credit rating from AAA to AA+ is a result of frivolous spending and ballooning national debt for programs like the CARES and “Inflation Reduction” Acts,” DeSantis tweeted. “Florida’s AAA rating remains the standard-bearer, serving as the nation’s blueprint for fiscal responsibility. In Florida, we have run large budget surpluses and have paid off nearly 25% of the state debt. National economic decline is a choice.” However, billions of dollars’ worth of that cash went to the Sunshine State, and the Governor made no moves to return it to the federal government.

“DeSantis repeats claim that D.C. can’t be trusted with jury trials” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis told Fox News that residents there would convict a “ham sandwich” if it were Republican, adding that one potential cure would be to import jurors from across the country in cases where the Nation’s Capital was a trial venue, as will be the case when Trump faces charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot. “A D.C. jury would indict a ham sandwich and convict a ham sandwich if it was a Republican ham sandwich,” DeSantis said. “I think Americans need to be able to remove cases out of D.C. I think the juries are stacked. I think that they’re going to want to convict people that they disagree with. Or, at minimum, you should be able to draw a jury pool from across the entire country.”

—“DeSantis suggests Donald Trump can’t get a fair trial in D.C. ‘swamp’” via Anjali Huynh of The New York Times

“DeSantis will debate Gavin Newsom after all” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis has reversed course and is now willing to debate California Gov. Newsom on Fox News. “Absolutely, I’m game. Let’s get it done. Just tell me when; we’ll do it,” DeSantis told Sean Hannity Wednesday. “The debate between California and Florida is already over. People have been voting with their feet for years. But the debate about the future of our country is one we need to have. I’m game to talk about my plans to reverse the decline in this country anytime, anywhere, because I have the best vision for the future of our country,” DeSantis tweeted immediately after the segment. DeSantis said Newsom should “stop pussyfooting around” and challenge President Joe Biden.

“Revealed: The criteria for the second Republican Primary debate” via Alex Isenstadt of POLITICO — The Republican National Committee is upping the thresholds significantly for presidential candidates seeking to qualify for the party’s second sanctioned debate next month. The move could alter the contours of the Primary, potentially winnowing down the number of candidates who will be able to appear onstage at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, on Sept. 27. candidates will need to hit at least 3% in two national polls, or 3% in one national poll and 3% in two polls conducted from separate early nominating states, to qualify.

—“Everything to know about the first Republican presidential debate” via Li Zhou of Vox

“RFK-aligned super PAC draws heavily from a Republican megadonor” via Kate Kelly and Rebecca Davis O’Brien of The New York Times — As he cut into steak frites at the recent fundraiser he hosted for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s long shot bid for the Democratic presidential nomination, the financier Omeed Malik surveyed the crowd. What he saw on that July evening was unusual, he said: Environmentalists and admirers of Kennedy’s family were mingling at a restaurant in Sag Harbor, New York, alongside Hollywood figures, hippies and right-wing conservatives. “It was a complete hodgepodge of characters that I have never seen at a political event,” recalled Malik, an investor and merchant banker based in Palm Beach. “Because everyone is attracted to him for a different reason.”

“How the Trump fake electors scheme became a ‘corrupt plan,’ according to the indictment” via Farnoush Amiri of The Associated Press — The role that fake slates of electors played in Trump’s desperate effort to cling to power after his defeat in the 2020 Election is at the center of a four-count indictment released against Trump Tuesday. The third criminal case into Trump details, among other charges, what prosecutors say was a massive and monthslong effort to “impair, obstruct, and defeat” the federal process for certifying the results of a presidential election, culminating in the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The 45-page indictment states that when Trump could not persuade state officials to illegally swing the election in his favor, he and his Republican allies began recruiting a slate of fake electors in seven battleground states to sign certificates falsely stating that he, not Biden, had won their states.

“Trump extremists make new calls to hang Mike Pence: ‘Watch his toes dangle’” via Tim Dickinson and Jana Winter of Rolling Stone — Special prosecutor Jack Smith’s indictment also recalls how Trump, unable to convince Pence to become a co-conspirator in his despotic plot to steal the presidency, instead unleashed a mob of MAGA supporters against him. “At the Capitol,” the court document reads, “members of the crowd chanted, ‘Hang Mike Pence!’ ‘Where is Pence? Bring him out!’ and ‘Traitor Pence!’”

“Lincoln Project: New indictment won’t stop Trump from reclaiming White House” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — Trump’s indictment for trying to subvert the 2020 Election has some of his fiercest critics believing these charges will not keep Trump from reclaiming the White House. The unprecedented details of a U.S. President hitting such levels of depravity and ruthlessness to hang on to power has to be a call to arms for all sane Americans, according to a statement from Reed Galen and Rick Wilson, co-founders of the Lincoln Project. “He IS the Republican nominee. He IS leading in the polls against Joe Biden,” said the statement from the project that’s become known for ads and videos skewering Republican extremism.

“Feds seek hearing on potential lawyer conflicts in Trump documents case” via David Lyons of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Prosecutors in the classified documents case against Trump asked a federal judge to hold a hearing to determine whether the lawyer for former presidential aide Waltine Nauta has a conflict of interest. The reason: He represented other people who could be called as government witnesses. One of those individuals is reportedly Yuscil Taveras, a technology director dubbed “Employee 4” in the superseding indictment handed up last month. Taveras, who has not been charged in the case, was allegedly asked how to delete video footage of documents being moved at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach.

“Trump conviction could be ‘death sentence’” via Matthew Impelli of Newsweek — A conviction of Trump in all three of the recent indictments could be a “death sentence,” according to a legal expert. “Trump is 77 years old, so any significant sentence will essentially be a death sentence for the former President,” Neama Rahmani, president of West Coast Trial Lawyers and former federal prosecutor. Special Counsel Smith on Tuesday announced a federal indictment of Trump in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol and the former President’s alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 Election. The indictment listed several charges against Trump, including conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy against rights, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, and obstruction of and the attempt to obstruct an official proceeding.

“Trump dines with Fox News executives after learning of third indictment” via Jonathan Swan and Maggie Haberman of The New York Times — Shortly after learning he was being indicted a third time, Trump had a private dinner with the top leadership at Fox News as they lobbied him to attend the first Republican Presidential Primary debate this month, three people familiar with the event said. The dinner between Trump, Fox News President Jay Wallace and the network’s chief executive, Suzanne Scott, was held in a private dining room at Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. The dinner was scheduled before the indictment news.

“Prison-striped Miamian touches down in D.C. for another Trump protest” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — The prison stripes seen ‘round the world at Trump’s last court appearance in Miami are due for another appearance at the former President’s next arraignment in Washington. Their owner, Domenic Santana of Miami, told Florida Politics Wednesday afternoon, that he had just touched down in the nation’s capital to add more color to the proceedings expected Thursday. Santana, who expects he’ll be at another Trump arraignment after Thursday’s, was the lone arrestee at the federal courthouse in Miami on June 13 when he allegedly jumped in front of Trump’s arriving motorcade. Footage of his Miami arrest went viral and the support he’s received has convinced him showing up in prison stripes makes a big point, he said.

“Florida Dems step up year-round presence, prep for HD 35 Special Election” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — FDP Chair Nikki Fried believes national Democrats will invest in Florida in 2024. That goes for the Presidential Election, but also smaller races like an upcoming Special Election in House District 35. Fried said she’s already talking with officials around Biden’s re-election campaign, some of whom she met with this week when Vice President Kamala Harris visited Orlando. “I have faith that it’s going to happen,” Fried told reporters in Orlando. “I had an opportunity to talk to the Vice President yesterday, as well as the Biden Victory campaign, as well as the (Democratic National Committee), as well as all our national partners, as well as our national donors.”





“DeSantis says Florida history standards aren’t ‘shilling for slavery’” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — The Governor told Fox News that criticisms of the standards were made in “bad faith” and the people who decided the standards weren’t “shilling for slavery.” “First of all, those are criticisms in bad faith, Harris, because as you suggest, you know, there’s hundreds of pages of painstaking detail,” DeSantis said. “This was done by Black history scholars, most of whom were Black themselves. They are not shilling for slavery. They are showing the injustice of slavery. But that particular passage wasn’t saying that slavery was a benefit. They were saying there was resourcefulness and people acquired skills in spite of slavery, not because of it. And then they used those when they achieved their freedom.

“It’s Kamala Harris vs. DeSantis in the fight over Florida’s new teachings on slavery” via Seung Min Kim, Will Weissert and Steve Peoples of the Los Angeles Times — DeSantis, facing heavy criticism for defending “anti-woke” teaching in Florida, this week teed up an unusual proposal to the nation’s first Black Vice President: Come debate the merits of the state’s new curriculum on African American history. Less than 24 hours later, Harris was in an African Methodist Episcopal Church in Orlando, firing back. “I’m here in Florida,” Harris said Tuesday to a cheering audience at a convention of Black women missionaries. “And I will tell you there is no roundtable, no lecture, no invitation we will accept to debate an undeniable fact: There were no redeeming qualities of slavery.”

“Moms for Liberty says no to mental health care in schools, but it’s Florida law” via Ana Goñi-Lessan of the Tallahassee Democrat — Moms for Liberty has been a vocal supporter of DeSantis and his attempt to win the GOP nomination for President, both the Governor and Education Commissioner Manny Diaz were guest speakers at the group’s national convention in June. But Moms for Liberty’s latest item in their parents’ rights agenda collides with the state’s, including DeSantis,’ position on mental health in schools. In a social media post last week, Moms for Liberty wrote “Health care has no place in public schools,” as a response to Biden announcing his new strategy to improve mental health care by adding more providers and expanding access.

“Democrats launch ‘Take Back Florida’ tour” via Marlei Martinez of WESH — It is still over a year away from the 2024 Election, but Florida Democrats are hitting the ground running. The Florida Democratic Party announced the start of its “Take Back Florida” statewide tour on Wednesday. “I’m issuing a call to action that we snatch it back,” said Democratic State Rep. Lavon Bracy Davis. Democrats are spending $1 million in voter registration efforts at their planned stops, starting in Orlando.

“Florida deviated from standard practices for key report regarding transgender care” via Emily L. Mahoney and Romy Ellenbogen of the Miami Herald — Days before a state agency began researching whether transgender medical care for Floridians should be covered by Medicaid, officials started lining up experts known for going against the scientific mainstream. The resulting report and state rule revoked Medicaid coverage of treatments for gender dysphoria. Hundreds of pages of state employee testimony and internal agency records gathered as part of the federal case show how closely the state coordinated with consultants who have taken stances counter to major medical organizations on how to treat gender dysphoria. Those consultants were paid tens of thousands by the state. One grew friendly enough with a top agency official that he took to calling him “mighty Jason” and “J-man” over text messages.

“Florida’s provision will block aspirations to practice law among certain immigrants” via Juan Carlos Chavez of the Tampa Bay Times — Jose Godinez-Samperio was brought to the U.S. from Mexico by his parents when he was 9. In 2014, he achieved his dream of becoming a lawyer after the state amended legislation to allow non-U.S. citizens and immigrants without permanent legal status like him to pursue a career. But a new provision in Florida could change that. “I think it’s a really bad decision,” said Godinez-Samperio, who now lives in Mexico City but works for a U.S.-based immigration law firm. “All the contributions that immigrants are making in Florida will go to waste.”

“The savage heart of hurricane season begins now.” via Ryan Truchelut of WeatherTiger — Six Category 4 or higher landfalls have overwhelmed the Gulf Coast over the last seven years; all six struck between late August and early October, the chaotic two-month period into which two-thirds of historical U.S. landfall activity is crammed. All told, the last three years have brought a numbing 26 total named storms and 11 hurricane landfalls, tallying $235 billion in U.S. damages. So far, the 2023 season has been a nice reprieve, at least in terms of U.S. impacts. Will our early luck hold out? Our model has packed 50 ACE units onto its forecast since late May, including 15 ACE units that have already occurred, boosting the odds of an above-average season from 25% to 35% and the chance of a hyperactive season from just 5% to 35%.

“Retiring and thinking of heading straight for Florida? This list doesn’t rank state so high” via Samantha Neely of the Fort Myers News-Press — Florida is officially dethroned as the top state for Americans to go to retire. Bankrate, a consumer financial services company, ranked all 50 U.S. states on affordability, overall well-being, health care quality/cost, weather, and crime. With soaring inflation and a volatile stock market, affordability was given the most statistical weight, with the others decreasing, respectively. While Florida still placed within the top 10, other states jumped ahead due to better affordability, health care, and crime. Of all 50 U.S. states, Iowa topped Bankrate’s list. Delaware, West Virginia, Missouri, Mississippi, Wyoming and Pennsylvania also rank above Florida.

“White House blames GOP after Fitch downgrades U.S. credit rating” via Megan Lebowitz of NBC News — The White House and Biden campaign are pointing fingers at the GOP over Tuesday’s Fitch credit downgrade, the first time in over a decade that the U.S. has faced a downgrade. Fitch Ratings Agency downgraded the U.S. debt rating from AAA to AA+ after a congressional standoff this year threatened a debt default. Fitch also pointed to the Jan. 6 riot as a reason for the downgrade. Richard Francis, co-head of the Americas Sovereign Ratings at Fitch, told CNBC that there has been a “steady deterioration in governance over the last couple of decades,” highlighted in part by Jan. 6. In a statement, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the White House “strongly” disagreed with the decision to downgrade, saying that it “defies reality to downgrade the United States at a moment when President Biden has delivered the strongest recovery of any major economy in the world.”

“‘They’re giving us the runaround’: Anna Paulina Luna floats defunding Pentagon positions if UFO information isn’t released” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — If America’s top defense officials aren’t more forthcoming about extraterrestrial activity on Earth, they may see their paychecks shrink or their jobs disappear altogether, U.S. Rep. Luna says. The freshman Republican lawmaker from St. Petersburg has vowed to get to the bottom of recent, credible claims that the U.S. government has secretly run a covert recovery-and-research program on alien technology and biological remains. Any government official still standing in the way of that goal, she said, would risk a sizable financial hit — or be out of a job altogether. “We pay these people’s salaries. We’re paying into these programs billions of dollars, and yet they don’t want to share this information. I just disagree with that,” Luna, an Air Force veteran, said.

“7 lawmakers to join Mario Díaz-Balart, Jared Moskowitz for tour of Parkland massacre site” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Seven federal lawmakers have accepted Moskowitz’s invitation to accompany him and fellow U.S. Rep. Díaz-Balart for what could be a final tour of the site where Florida’s deadliest school shooting took place. They include U.S. Reps. Jamaal Bowman of New York, Madeleine Dean of Pennsylvania, and Nanette Diaz Barrigan of California, as well as Florida U.S. Reps. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, Carlos Giménez, John Rutherford and Frederica Wilson. Díaz-Balart, Giménez and Rutherford are the only Republican lawmakers participating.

“Crypto rules delay puts billions in tax revenue at risk” via Richard Rubin and Paul Kiernan of The Wall Street Journal — The department missed its first deadline to implement a 2021 law in time for the current tax year. Now, following further delays, it might be close to too late for the tax year 2024. Closing a gap that can make it easier for cryptocurrency investors to dodge taxes was projected to raise $28 billion over a decade. The tax rules are part of the administration’s strategy of making crypto investors play by the same rules as others. The Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service said that brokers wouldn’t have to report any information until the administration issues final rules. More than seven months later, Treasury hasn’t taken the first formal step of issuing a proposal, which would kick off a monthlong — or yearslong — process before those final rules are done.

“Possibly ‘bogus’ 911 call prompted Senate buildings’ lockdown, police say” via Talal Ansari and Simon J. Levien of The Wall Street Journal — U.S. Capitol Police searched Senate office buildings on Capitol Hill in response to a report of an active shooter, which officials later said was a false alarm. The police said Wednesday that officers responded to a 911 call around 2:30 p.m. Capitol Police said in a tweet that anyone inside a Senate office “should be sheltering in place as the report was for a possible active shooter.” Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger said officers found no shooter or anyone who had witnessed a shooter but were continuing to investigate. He said the 911 caller who prompted the police response reported that there was a shooter in the Hart office building and gave a description of a purported suspect. “This may have been a bogus call,” he told reporters.

“Decision on Miami voting map rests with federal appeals court. Here are the arguments” via Joey Flechas of the Miami Herald — A legal battle over how to best draw the city of Miami’s voting map faces an important crossroads that will impact elections in three city districts this November. Will the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit in Atlanta side with the plaintiffs — community groups represented by the American Civil Liberties Union — whose preferred map was selected by a federal trial judge? Or will the appeals court grant the city’s request to block that map and order a city-approved map to be implemented? The decision is the latest turning point in a federal lawsuit filed against the city over the 2022 redistricting process, where Commissioners redrew the boundaries for the city’s five Commission districts.

“South Florida homes heavily overvalued, report finds, with greater Miami region ranked 11th in nation” via David Lyons of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — While Florida remains highly rated as a landing spot for businesses and people seeking to relocate from elsewhere in the U.S., nine of the top 15 metropolitan areas in a national survey of overvalued home markets are in the Sunshine State, according to researchers at two South Florida universities. While it’s hardly news that steep home prices continue to flummox would-be homebuyers around the state, Florida Atlantic University real estate economist Ken Johnson was not expecting so many cities to be in the grip of over-the-top prices. “What’s surprising is that all of the Florida metros we measure are now within the top 15 of overpriced markets over a year ago,” he said in an interview.

“Top UM booster John Ruiz’s company LifeWallet confirms SEC probe, grand jury subpoena” via Ben Weider and Jay Weaver of the Miami Herald — In a filing Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the health claims company led by the University of Miami athletics booster and lawyer Ruiz admitted that it is facing federal civil and criminal investigations. LifeWallet, which formed last year as a publicly traded company known as MSP Recovery, said that the SEC initiated an investigation into the company in August 2022 and that it received an agency subpoena for corporate records this year. The Coral Gables-based company also said it received a subpoena from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in connection with a grand jury investigation in the Southern District of Florida.

“Orange Schools ban cellphones all day, even at lunch” via Leslie Postal of the Orlando Sentinel — Students in Orange County Public Schools will not be able to use cellphones any time during the school day, even at lunch, when the new school year begins next week, the Orange County School Board has decided. Most students do not yet know of the decision, but one predicted that classmates likely will “freak out” when they do learn about the new rule. Students’ phones must be silent and in backpacks or purses from the first to the final bell of the day under the rule that aims to curb discipline problems, limit distractions in class and encourage in-person communication in the cafeteria.

“‘An absolute circus’: Apopka City Council censures Mayor Bryan Nelson during contentious meeting” via Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel — Apopka City Council voted Wednesday to censure Nelson, alleging he lied to the Board this Summer about the employment status of the city’s former legal counsel, Michael Rodriguez. “We, as a Council, as well as the people we represent, deserve better,” said Commissioner Kyle Becker, who drafted the censure resolution that levies no fine or other punishment to hold him accountable. The unusual action, adopted by a 3-1 Board vote, followed a rancorous 30-minute exchange between the two-term Mayor and his Council colleagues as all sides talked over one another on the dais. As a voting member of the Council, the Mayor voted against censuring himself.

“Volusia County commits $20M to land conservation, rejects Chair’s request for EMS talk” via Sheldon Gardner of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — Volusia County Council members voted 5-0 to commit up to $20 million in Volusia Forever dollars to a land-conservation partnership. The focus of the project is making the area more resilient against flooding by funding conservation easements and land management agreements. Volusia Forever is a taxpayer-funded program focused on protecting and acquiring property and natural resources. The partnership is with the Alachua Conservation Trust, which is seeking Regional Conservation Partnership Program funding from the United States Department of Agriculture, according to county documents. The deadline for the trust to apply is Aug. 18, and the Council’s decision also included issuing a letter of support.

“Miami-Dade Police Director handcuffed at Tampa hotel hours before he shot himself” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — Tampa officers briefly handcuffed Miami-Dade County Police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez outside of his hotel room in response to a report Ramirez had threatened to kill himself, a tense encounter that came hours before he wounded himself with his own gun on the side of a highway. An incident report offers the first details on Ramirez’s encounter with local police at a Tampa Marriott shortly before 7 p.m. on July 23 after an argument with his wife, Jody. What followed was an increasingly harrowing night for the Democratic candidate for Sheriff that had him offer his resignation to Miami-Dade County’s Mayor and then wound himself with his own gun.

“Hillsborough Commissioners kill MacDill ferry proposal” via Henry Queen of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — A plan to connect South Hillsborough County with MacDill Air Force Base via ferry has again come to a standstill. Hillsborough County Commissioners voted 5-2 Wednesday morning to end an agreement between the county, HMS Ferries and South Swell Development Group that would have paved the way for the service. A consultant has been performing site analysis, environmental studies, design and permitting work since 2021. HMS first proposed the service in 2013. New boats and terminals would have cost over $75 million. HMS would have been on the hook for hundreds of millions in operations costs.

“Wawa to open Florida’s first drive-thru location before the end of the year” via Emily McCain of WFTS — Florida’s first drive-thru Wawa is set to open before the end of the year. The stand-alone store will be in Largo. “Wawa continues to test new store concepts including drive-thru, which provides an opportunity for customers to experience and enjoy their favorite Wawa products while remaining inside their vehicle,” a Wawa representative said. The company said it will use the state’s first drive-thru to get feedback from customers and employees.

“Suspect in fatal hit-and-run arrested after negative Google review names him as the driver” via Elizabeth Urban of The Messenger — After a hit-and-run between a pickup truck and a motorcycle left one person dead in June, Florida police were able to locate the suspected driver with the help of a one-star Google review. David Kirk Adams and Tiffany Fletcher were driving down U.S. 301 on the back of their motorcycle on June 9 when a white pickup truck attempting to make a U-turn allegedly crossed into their path and hit them. Adams and Fletcher were both transported to the hospital with multiple injuries. Adams died six days later. The driver of the truck fled the scene.

“Community members press School Board to fight the state’s anti-LGBTQ education laws” via Nora O’Neill of the Gainesville Sun — Dozens of parents and community members attended a Tuesday night Alachua County School Board meeting to demand the district do more to protect the rights of students and parents from anti-LGBTQ laws passed by the state. The district stands ready to implement the controversial laws for the upcoming school year. The public comment section of the meeting was jam-packed with parents, teachers, students and concerned citizens urging school board members to reject the state’s new laws and stand up for the rights of queer and transgender students. Many speakers pushed the board to find “loopholes” in the laws, and when necessary, break laws to protect LGBTQ students or challenge the charges in court.

“Michael Manning announces resignation as interim city administrator of Mexico Beach” via Nathan Cobb of the Panama City News Herald — Interim City Administrator Manning says his time in Mexico Beach is approaching an end. In a letter to City Council members on Tuesday, Manning announced he plans to resign from his position on Aug. 15. Manning has held the title since late June when he took over following the resignation of former City Administrator Douglass Baber. Manning is the previous assistant city administrator and development services director for Mexico Beach. Manning noted the City Council will hold a special meeting Thursday afternoon to discuss how it plans to move forward with filling the soon-vacant position.

“$4.5 million from bed tax will be used to fund projects across Okaloosa County” via Collin Bestor of the Northwest Florida Daily News — On Tuesday, the Okaloosa County Board of County Commissioners approved local municipalities’ plans to spend their shares of a portion of the county’s tourist development tax revenue. Effective Oct. 1, each municipality within the county can collect its share of $4.5 million for use in tourist development projects. That amount is 12.5% of overall tourist tax revenue. “I am pleased to see this process working itself out,” said Commissioner Nathan Boyles. “We are providing additional tourism infrastructure, but we are also getting those dollars out in our community, across the county, to ensure that is beneficial to the citizens.”

“Skanska loses appeal seeking to limit liability over Hurricane Sally barge disaster” via Jim Little of the Pensacola News Journal — Skanska has lost its federal court appeals case seeking to shield itself from liability over its runaway barges during Hurricane Sally. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta issued a 3-0 ruling siding with the district court’s ruling that Skanska was negligent in its preparations ahead of the September 2020 hurricane and could not limit its liability over the event. Skanska had sought to use a provision of maritime law that would have limited its liability to the value of the barges that caused damage during the hurricane, which comes out to $1.2 million. Unless Skanska appeals the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court, the federal court ruling will allow the hundreds of lawsuits filed on behalf of businesses, homeowners and commuters filed in state court to finally move forward.

“Florida State Seminoles must consider leaving ACC, president says” via Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times — Florida State ramped up its rhetoric around conference realignment Wednesday when the school president and trustees said the Seminoles must leave the ACC unless their paydays quickly and massively improve. “Unless something drastic changes on the revenue side at the ACC, it’s not a matter of if we leave,” said Drew Weatherford, a trustee and former FSU quarterback. “It’s a matter of how and when we leave.” The Seminoles’ concern centers on the $30 million gap between what FSU gets from the ACC and what the Big Ten and SEC give its members. Worse, that figure will extend, if not grow, from now until 2036 when the ACC’s media rights deal expires.

“Students want answers as FSU president waits on DEI guidance from Board of Governors” via Tarah Jean of the Tallahassee Democrat — Five Florida State University students had a closed-door meeting with President Richard McCullough Tuesday about their concerns that efforts led by DeSantis to gut diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs diminish their education. The small group, which represents FSU’s Students for a Democratic Society organization, walked out of the hourlong morning meeting at the Westcott building saying they were told that the new law cracking down on DEI would likely not be fully implemented until 2024. The university has not received any information on when guidance might be issued or when it might be implemented.

“A member of the New College Board of Trustees has resigned” via Steven Walker of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Mary Ruiz, an appointee to the New College of Florida’s Board of Trustees who pre-dated DeSantis’ intervention to remake the college resigned her position on the Board, according to a letter she sent to the panel that oversees the state’s university system. Ruiz, an alum of New College, had served as a trustee since 2019 and was the Board Chair when DeSantis appointed six new trustees in January in a conservative overhaul of the Sarasota college. Her resignation was effective immediately, and it was unclear whether DeSantis or the university system’s Board of Governors would select her replacement.

“How will Lee County spend a billion dollars for Ian recovery? Find out at one of 9 meetings” via Mark H. Bickel of the Fort Myers News-Press — What will be done with $1.1 billion Hurricane Ian recovery funds? That is the question Lee County leaders will answer this month by sharing their proposals with residents. A series of hearings have been scheduled around the county between tonight in Bonita Springs and Aug. 29 (Sanibel). Hurricane Ian struck Southwest Florida on Sept. 28 after becoming a Category 5 storm, battering the coastal communities and extending past U.S. 41 to the east and up the Caloosahatchee River for miles. The federal Department of Housing and Urban Development announced the $1.1 billion grant in March.

“Second LCSO deputy arrested in Cape Coral on DUI charges, Sheriff Carmine Marceno says” via Tomas Rodriguez of the Fort Myers News-Press — Within a week, a second Lee County Sheriff’s deputy is on unpaid leave, accused of driving drunk in Cape Coral, Sheriff Marceno announced. Marceno announced that Deputy Keith Likus, 48, of Cape Coral, was arrested early Wednesday. He was released hours later on a $1,000 bond, jail records indicate. Likus was arrested on the DUI charge after police stopped him for a traffic infraction. The Sheriff’s Office said he was off-duty, driving his personal car, and had worked until 5 p.m. Tuesday. Likus’ arrest came a week after a similar arrest of another deputy on impaired driving charges.

“A President accused of betraying his country” via The New York Times editorial board — Of all the ways that Trump desecrated his office as President, the gravest — as outlined in extraordinary detail in the criminal indictment issued against him on Tuesday — was his attempt to undermine the Constitution and overturn the results of the 2020 Election, hoping to stay in office.

The special counsel Smith got right to the point at the top of the four-count federal indictment, saying that Trump had knowingly “targeted a bedrock function of the United States federal government: the nation’s process of collecting, counting and certifying the results of the Presidential Election.”

Bedrock. It’s an apt word for a sacred responsibility of every President: To honor the peaceful transfer of power through the free and fair elections that distinguish the United States. Counting and certifying the vote, Smith said, “is foundational to the United States democratic process, and until 2021, had operated in a peaceful and orderly manner for more than 130 years,” since electoral counting rules were codified.

Until Trump lost, at which point, the indictment makes clear, he used “dishonesty, fraud and deceit to impair, obstruct and defeat” that cornerstone of democracy.

After presenting this list, the indictment makes its case with 12 simple but searing words: “These claims were false, and the defendant knew that they were false.”

The indictment doesn’t charge him with lying or speaking his mind about the outcome of the election, and it notes that he had the right to challenge the results through legal means. But the charges show in detail how, after all those methods failed, his “pervasive and destabilizing lies” set the table for the criminal activity that followed, specifically fraud, obstruction and deprivation of rights.

“DeSantis and the pudding problem” via Stephanie Hayes of the Tampa Bay Times — Things are not looking super for Tampa Bay’s hometown guy. While some voters are surely turning away from the parade of cruelty, moral panic and insurance mayhem, recent presidential history has taught us that one can be an evil circus clown who gets indicted for sport yet maintains an ardent fan base. Something else is at work, and that something may be pudding. Well, what pudding represents.

The New Republic recently explained that no one likes DeSantis: “Voters — and the national media — have noticed that he’s, well, a bit weird. Stories about DeSantis’s lack of charisma and general off-puttingness abound, reinforcing the idea that he’s cold and awkward.” The piece goes on to compare him to noted social Demogorgon Ted Cruz, bringing up his odd laugh and rehashing the persistent low-blow rumor that he once ate pudding with his fingers.

Bigger picture, though, is that some of us Floridians are popping our gum. We TOLD you, United States. We told you that you’d invite Ron to your party, and everyone would migrate to the kitchen to flee the conversation.

There’s a lesson in here for America’s future, right out of Florida. If you want to succeed in leadership, stop caring this instant whether people like you. Don’t be a wicked troll, please. Develop strong, intelligent policies that will help the American people, stow them in your back pocket, then run for office on a platform of Margaritas for All. Eat pudding with your fingers ON CAMERA. Get all five of nature’s scoopers down in there, and the votes will cascade in like a sugar rush. This is the only way forward.

“The triumph of the Jan. 6 Committee” via Quinta Jurecic of The Atlantic — The indictment tells a stark, damning story about what happened in the weeks and months after the 2020 Election and in the run-up to Jan. 6. Set out in grainy black and white, stamped with the markings of the federal court system, the special counsel’s account of those events is a splash of cold water. This really did happen, no matter how much Trump and his allies have tried to deny it. A hefty portion of the indictment — though not all of it — draws from the narrative set out by the House Select Committee on the Jan. 6 attack, which wrapped up its work in January 2023 after a string of blockbuster hearings and the release of a mammoth 800-page report. In that sense, the indictment is an extraordinary endorsement of the Committee’s work.

“Is this the indictment that really hurts Trump?” via Nathaniel Rakich of FiveThirtyEight — The first question on everyone’s lips is always, “How will this affect Trump’s chances in the 2024 Presidential Election?” It may seem silly to keep asking that; after all his legal troubles, he’s still the far-and-away front-runner for the GOP nomination and competitive with Biden in early General Election polls. But it’s also an oversimplification to say that his prior indictments have had no impact on his campaign, and there are signs that Americans view Trump’s role in trying to overturn the 2020 Election as a particularly serious offense.

“The queasy liberal schadenfreude of watching Trump wreck DeSantis” via David Graham of The Atlantic — Nearly every day, DeSantis seems to have some new problem. A New York Times poll shows Trump with a commanding lead over DeSantis and shows why it will be so hard for DeSantis to close that gap. DeSantis is in the midst of what is described as a campaign reboot but looks mostly like a mass firing, with the same old talking points and approaches — and, most important, the same old candidate. Trump has happily exploited DeSantis’s weaknesses, saying he has “no personality” and boasting in June, “Since Ron DeSanctimonious announced his candidacy, he has wasted over $15 million just so he can drop into nearly single digits.” For anyone on the left side of American politics, this has provided a queasy schadenfreude.

“DeSantis summons the ghost of Ronald Reagan” via Noah Rothman of National Review — Twice in as many days, DeSantis invited the wrath of a thousand Washington, D.C. — based social-media influencers by favorably invoking Reagan’s legacy. As Dominic Pino convincingly argued, DeSantis’ set-piece speech on his economic policies (many of which were cultural policies that have incidental economic effects) was replete with the heady rhetoric of the culture wars. But there were some green shoots in that speech. One of them involved the Governor’s full-throated endorsement of Reagan’s philosophical approach to the misallocation of taxpayer funds. “We need to rein in Congress’s spending habits,” he said. Toward that end, DeSantis endorsed the aborted 1982 effort to ratify a new amendment to the Constitution, the so-called balanced-budget amendment.

“Orlando Magic make full-court press for DeSantis campaign” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — The Orlando Magic decided to jump headfirst into the most heated political campaign in America with a $50,000 donation to DeSantis’ PAC. This might actually be a good omen for Trump, Biden and the other candidates, since the Magic aren’t exactly known for picking winners. The team has lost for about a decade straight now. In the past, the Magic have cut plenty of small-ball checks to state and local politicians who were in positions to do them favors, often for $500 a pop. But nothing this big. And rarely to a politician who’s as much of a lightning rod as DeSantis — a guy who has raged against many of the very values the Magic claims to support, at least when trying to sell tickets. The team, for instance, preaches the value of diversity, equality and inclusion, as many NBA teams do, and even employs a “chief officer” for DEI. DeSantis, on the other hand, has crusaded against DEI as if Satan spawned the concept himself.

“New Disney ticket offer good for two days at Epcot, Animal Kingdom” via Dewayne Bevil of the Orlando Sentinel — Walt Disney World has introduced a two-park ticket that’s valid at just two of its parks: Epcot and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. The deal, available to Florida residents only, is called the Disney 2-Park Explorer Ticket and sells for $159. This ticket doesn’t come with a park-hopper option; it’s one theme park per day for a total of two admissions on two separate days, Disney World’s website says. The tickets are valid through Sept. 29. The tickets from this offer require date-specific, park-specific reservations, and Florida residents must show their ID at the gate.

“Daughter inherited 100,000 antiques in Plant City: ‘Everything must go’” via Paul Guzzo of the Tampa Bay Times — Maria Turner’s father used to show her the family’s three barns full of antiques and say that it would one day all be hers. She’s still not sure if that was a loving promise or a threat, Turner laughed. But after her father died in 2011 and her mother in 2016, it was indeed all hers. “They loved auctions,” Turner said. “So, we’re having an auction. … It’s overwhelming. But there is so much fascinating stuff.” There is a $500 Confederate war bond, more than a dozen rifles and five bayonet swords from the Civil War era, dueling pistols that might date even further back and a Tallahassee land grant from 1829 that is signed by President Andrew Jackson. “Old Hickory himself,” Harris said.

Celebrating today are Jay Caruso, Cody Farrill, Ryan Matthews of GrayRobinson, and Nancy Smith.

