Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 8.15.23

Good Tuesday morning.

Candy-makers say there’s a sugar crunch, but Florida farmers beg to differ.

Over the weekend, an ad from Florida Sugarcane Farmers appeared in the pages of the Wall Street Journal, challenging candy companies’ assertion that a looming domestic sugar shortage could lead to higher prices and a not-so-sweet Halloween.

The ad cites USDA data showing a domestic sugar surplus of about 3.5 billion pounds. The department estimates that the average American eats about 100 pounds of sugar annually, so the overage is enough to satisfy millions of sweet tooths well into 2024.

The phantom shortage is the impetus behind candy-makers’ push to change a federal rule requiring companies to purchase 85% of the sugar they use from a domestic processor. The National Confectioners Association groused that domestic sugar costs more than products imported from abroad.

The shortage-versus-surplus squabble is no mere misunderstanding, according to a Florida Sugarcane Farmers representative who said the false claims only add to the stress borne by farmers across the country.

“American farmers are dealing with inflation and greatly increased costs of most farming inputs, but that hasn’t kept farmers from producing their crops,” the representative said. “Candy executives are exploiting inflationary issues to raise both prices and profits.”

Florida Sugarcane Farmers’ ad is similarly blunt: “There is no sugar shortage.”

“Big Candy is playing politics while raking in record profits in a misinformation campaign targeting American consumers and driving up prices for your favorite holiday candy,” the ad reads. “ … If candy companies are looking for a plentiful sugar source, they should consider contacting their traditional sugar supplier — we have plenty of sugar to sell.”

“‘Fully expected the downfall’: Inside Ron DeSantis’ brawls with Florida Republicans” via Josh Dawsey of The Washington Post — When Joe Gruters arrived at Trump’s presidential campaign kickoff at Mar-a-Lago last November, Florida’s then-GOP Chair startled even some of Trump’s top aides.

“You’re the bravest man in Florida for being here,” Susie Wiles, Trump’s top aide, told Gruters.

Gruters — who served as Chair of Florida’s GOP for four years under DeSantis and was then leading Florida’s party — said backing Trump wasn’t a difficult decision. DeSantis had backed Gruters for Party Chair but treated him poorly while he was Chair, speaking to him “infrequently” and rarely inviting him to meetings or events, he said. The Governor tried to purge his staff, Gruters said. The Governor didn’t trust many, he said, and would not even let ostensible allies like Gruters inside his orbit.

“The more he is met by people, the more they are not going to like him,” said Gruters. “The more he’s out there, the more his numbers go down. It’s not a good long-term scenario for him. I fully expected the downfall of his campaign a long time ago.”

DeSantis’ struggles to get off the ground have surprised many leaders inside the Republican Party, who hoped he would be a strong contender and would translate his governance of Florida into a center-right coalition that could capture the presidency. After his landslide victory in the 2022 gubernatorial election, he was viewed as a nascent kingmaker in the party with the best chance to turn the page on Trump.

Interviews with more than 30 people in Florida and Washington who worked closely with DeSantis indicate that expectations were lower among some who knew him closely in Tallahassee — and that they always expected the candidate to be the challenge.



“The DeSantis slump” via Benjamin Wallace-Wells of The New Yorker — One theory circulating among politicos right now is that DeSantis simply waited too long to enter the race. He did not announce his candidacy formally until May and did so in a clumsy and widely mocked Twitter Spaces event. But, whatever the reasons for the delay, it was also the case that DeSantis and his advisers had not solved a fundamental problem for the campaign: how to run against Trump. At the outset of his campaign, DeSantis had a strong base of support among more moderate, college-educated voters. But this base alone is not big enough to win the Republican Primaries. In truth, a conservative run was a more natural fit for DeSantis. If the DeSantis campaign is changing, it isn’t yet obvious how.

—”New national GOP 2024 poll shows DeSantis in third place” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

“Another DeSantis ad stresses military stint” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Yet another ad promoting the DeSantis presidential campaign plays up the Governor’s military service. The 30-second “Oath,” released by the Never Back Down super PAC, features a male narrator placing DeSantis squarely in line with the “American story” of serving. “Freedom isn’t given. It’s earned. And that’s exactly what Ron DeSantis did,” the narrator says, noting that the Governor “volunteered and deployed to Iraq” and “earned a Bronze Star.” “Service to country is the American story,” the narrator adds. “That’s Ron DeSantis’ story.” This ad follows closely in the tradition of an ad the same super PAC released last week.

To watch the ad, please click on the image below:

“Gavin Newsom vs. DeSantis debate stalling over Fox News audience” via Christopher Cadelago of POLITICO — DeSantis is pushing for the faceoff to occur in front of a live audience, which the Democratic California Governor prohibited in his proposal to Fox News’ Sean Hannity. “This is about having a debate, not a TV spectacle,” the person familiar with the negotiations told POLITICO, narrowing the scope of the disagreement between the two camps. “I think Newsom is right and smart to hold out on that. It’s clearly not what Fox News would want because they do love these things in front of crowds,” said Rob Stutzman, a Republican strategist. “If I’m on Newsom’s team, I’m absolutely insisting on that. At the end of the day, my guess is Hannity and Fox would rather have the event than not.”

“DeSantis talks ‘deaths of despair’ while addressing entitlement crisis” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis weighed in on declining American life expectancy during a discussion of his Social Security position, ascribing it to “deaths of despair.” During an interview Monday, DeSantis said, “In the last five or six years, life expectancy in the United States has gone down.” He did not blame it solely on the COVID-19 pandemic, even after his interviewer’s prompting. “I think it started before COVID and I think it’s continued even here afterward. I think it’s more than, more than just COVID. I mean, I think that there’s deaths of despair. I think you have (drugs),” DeSantis said. DeSantis’ position on senior citizen entitlements has been a moving target in recent months, as he has been walking back previous calls for “market forces” and privatization to replace the current programs.

“DeSantis now claims ‘every urban core is a disaster zone’” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis doubled down on a blanket denunciation of big cities that he rolled out on the campaign trail in Iowa. “I mean, we can’t be successful as a country if every urban core in our country is a disaster zone,” DeSantis said. “Look at San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Baltimore, Washington D.C., New York City. They’ve all declined significantly, and the No. 1 reason is because of lack of law and order.” The Governor said there was a federal “role” in these jurisdictions, suggesting Washington could crack down on noncompliant prosecuting attorneys the way his government has against duly elected Andrew Warren and Monique Worrell, two Democrats who were elected only to be suspended and replaced with pliant political appointees.

“Top Florida legislators compete to raise money for DeSantis” via Marc Caputo of The Messenger —The top two fundraisers will attend the first debate with DeSantis next week in Milwaukee. The effort, helmed by House Speaker Paul Renner, was put together last week in a call with lawmakers led by Renner and DeSantis’ new campaign manager, James Uthmeier. Renner said: “This friendly fundraising competition will culminate with the winner receiving a ticket to the first presidential debate being held in Milwaukee on Aug. 23. We are excited to have conservatives across the country hear his vision for the country as evidenced by his steadfast leadership here in Florida.” The Wednesday telethon, involving as many as 20 legislators, is as much a show of force in the state Capitol as it is a sign of a renewed push by the DeSantis campaign to raise money in his home state.

“The GOP Primary is a field of broken dreams” via Elaine Godfrey of The Atlantic — When the presence of Secret Service officers made it clear that Trump would appear at the Steer ’N Stein restaurant, fairgoers formed a line whose end was out of sight. Given his commanding lead in the GOP Primary polling, it’s not so shocking that Trump’s presence would create such fervor. But seeing it, feeling it, was different. Suddenly, the entire GOP Primary contest felt painfully futile, pathetic even. For the also-rans, basically, the rest of the field already, was suffering the abuses of the campaign trail worth even the best-case scenario of being anointed Trump’s running mate? On Saturday, while Mike Pence stood in the sun flipping pork burgers, people in the crowd whispered about him. “Look at him sweat,” someone behind me said. “He’s a dweeb, and so is DeSantis,” a young man from Cedar Rapids named Jacob, who declined to give his last name, told me.

“GOP candidates prepare for the possibility Donald Trump shows up at the debate after all” via Natasha Korecki, Jonathan Allen, Allan Smith and Matt Dixon of NBC News — Trump hasn’t committed to the first GOP Presidential Primary debate next week, but he’ll be there, whether it’s onstage or in his opponents’ heads. The campaigns of four of the seven candidates who say they’ve qualified for the Aug. 23 debate in Milwaukee acknowledged to NBC News they’re holding debate prep sessions as if Trump will be there. A fifth candidate, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, said she expects Trump to be there. Meanwhile, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has dared Trump to show up and hurl insults in person: “Say it to my face.”

“Joe Biden tasks Alana Mounce, Varoon Modak with gaining ballot access in all states” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — President Biden has tasked campaign officials with ensuring he appears on ballots in every state and territory. Mounce will serve as ballot access director for the Biden-Kamala Harris 2024 campaign. Modak, a lawyer, will serve as senior counsel for ballot access. The two will make sure Biden’s name appears on Democratic Primary and Caucus ballots in all 50 states and seven U.S. territories. “The stakes of this election could not be higher and Alana and Varoon will spearhead the process to ensure the Biden-Harris ticket is on the ballot in all 57 states and territories,” said Julie Chavez Rodriguez, Biden-Harris 2024 Campaign Manager.

“NextGen America relaunches ‘Hot Girls Vote’ voter mobilization campaign” via Southeast Politics — NextGen America is launching its annual “Hot Girls Vote” campaign to encourage young people to register and cast a ballot in next year’s elections. The progressive advocacy group said the “innovative and inclusive voter registration campaign is aimed at activating the largest and most diverse electorate in American history.” Despite the name, NextGen America assures participants that everyone is welcome to participate, not just women. “Everyone can be a certified NextGen Hot Girl — as long as they’re ready and willing to use their voice and their vote,” a news release states. “As NextGen America prepares for 2024, we are so excited to relaunch our Hot Girls Vote campaign and continue growing the power of young voters,” NextGen America President Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez said.

“Georgia court website publishes, then takes down its list of criminal charges against Trump” via The Associated Press — A list of criminal charges in Georgia against Trump briefly appeared Monday on a Fulton County website, but prosecutors said Trump had not been indicted in a long-running investigation of the 2020 Presidential Election. A Fulton County grand jury began hearing from witnesses Monday. Shortly after noon, Reuters reported on a list of several criminal charges to be brought against Trump, including state racketeering counts, conspiracy to commit false statements, and solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer. Reuters, which later published a copy of the document, said the filing was taken down quickly afterward. A spokesperson for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said the report of charges being filed was “inaccurate,” but declined to comment further.

“Trump, 18 allies indicted in Georgia over 2020 Election meddling, the fourth criminal case against him” via Kate Brumback and Eric Tucker of The Associated Press — The indictment details dozens of acts by Trump and his allies to undo his defeat in the battleground state, including hectoring Georgia’s Republican secretary of state to find enough votes to keep him power, pestering officials with bogus claims of voter fraud and attempting to persuade Georgia lawmakers to ignore the will of voters and appoint a new slate of electoral college electors favorable to Trump. Other defendants included former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and a Trump administration Justice Department official, Jeffrey Clark, who advanced his efforts to undo his election loss in Georgia. The indictment bookends a remarkable crush of criminal cases — four in five months, each in a different city — that would be daunting for anyone, never mind a defendant simultaneously running for President.

“Vivek Ramaswamy calls Georgia indictments against Trump ‘politicized persecutions’” via Julia Manchester of The Hill — Ramaswamy reacted to news that Trump was indicted by a grand jury in Fulton County Georgia on Monday, calling it politicized persecution. “These are politicized persecutions through prosecution,” Ramaswamy said. “It would be a lot easier for me if Donald Trump were not in this Primary, but that is not how I want to win this election,” he said. The Georgia grand jury returned 10 indictments into Fulton County District Attorney Willis’ investigation into alleged efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 Presidential Election in Georgia.

“Deal reached in redistricting lawsuit. Outcome is a gamble for DeSantis and Democrats” via Mary Ellen Klas of the Miami Herald — DeSantis’ decision to dismantle a North Florida congressional district formerly held by a Black Democrat could be reversed according to a surprise agreement reached late Friday by lawyers for the state and civil rights groups challenging Florida’s map. Under the agreement the plaintiffs will drop their legal challenges to congressional districts in Central Florida and the Tampa Bay area, and focus arguments on the North Florida district they say violates state and federal voting rights protections for Black voters. While the agreement filed Friday eliminates the need for the two-week trial that was set to begin next week, the matter is unlikely to end there and could set up a legal challenge to Florida’s landmark Fair Districts amendment that established constitutional limits on political gerrymandering.

“Aaron Bean lying in wait as redistricting development threatens congressional seat” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Following news an upcoming legal challenge will focus on North Florida’s configuration, Bean’s campaign provided a statement to Florida Politics. “We will not comment on pending litigation and Congressman Bean is very proud to represent and serve his constituents and community in Congress,” the statement from spokesperson Sarah Bascom reads. Meanwhile, a challenge by minority advocacy groups of Florida’s congressional map, signed into law last year, continues to play out. On Friday, the state and plaintiffs reached a joint stipulation effectively agreeing that the map diminished Black voting power in North Florida. The map, drawn by DeSantis’ office, eliminated a prior configuration of Florida’s 5th Congressional District, which spanned from Tallahassee to Jacksonville and covered a number of heavily Black communities.

“Three-term Mike Gottlieb has a Republican challenger in southwest Broward County’s HD 102” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — Rep. Gottlieb has a first-time candidate challenging him in his bid to represent southwest Broward County’s House District 102. Steve Ferreira, a Davie businessman and bestselling author, is running as a Republican with the campaign slogan, “102 for the 102,” meaning he’s shooting for the median household income in House District 102 to be $102,000. He says he’s practiced his passion for business and global trade for 40,000 “outlier hours” and is ready to put what he’s learned into practice for the district that takes in parts of Sunrise, Cooper City, Pembroke Pines and Southwest Ranches, extending west to Interstate 75. “Outlier hours” is a reference to Malcolm Gladwell’s book “Outliers.”

“Democrats bring ‘Take Back Florida’ tour to North Florida” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — The “Take Back Florida” tour, announced in late July, aims to reverse the party’s low adoption rate among new voters. Florida Democrats had held a lead in registered voters for decades until 2021 when Republicans caught up. The GOP’s lead has only grown over the past two years. In July, the Republican Party of Florida touted fresh numbers showing a greater than 500,000-voter lead over Democrats. When Fried announced the “Take Back Florida” tour, which is backed by a $1 million commitment from FDP, she described registering new Democrats as an urgent mission. The first stops targeted Hispanic voters in Miami-Dade County, a once reliably Democratic area that voted Republican in 2022.





“DeSantis says he’s ‘moved on’ from feud with Disney” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — “Look, my wife and I, we got married at Walt Disney World. And so, it’s not like we’re opposed. I mean, we’ve appreciated working with them over the years, but I would just say, go back to what you did,” DeSantis said, seemingly referring to the convivial working relationship Florida’s government had with the company before it opposed 2022’s Parental Rights in Education law. “But where we are today, you know, we basically moved on. They’re suing the state of Florida, they’re going to lose that lawsuit. So, what I would say is drop the lawsuit,” the Governor said. The softer tone represents a significant contrast to the Governor’s intransigence in most other comments on the ongoing conflict.

“When DeSantis removed Orlando prosecutor, he ignored the data and democracy” via Rebecca Dunlea, Besiki Kutateladze, Melba Pearson and Don Stemen of the Miami Herald — In his executive order, he cites several reasons for Worrell’s removal, including declining to use mandatory minimum sentences, low filing rates, underutilization of incarceration, lengthy case processing times and the “abuse of prosecutorial discretion.” It is the second time in less than 14 months that the governor has removed a duly elected prosecutor — the first being State Attorney Warren of the 13th Judicial Circuit (Hillsborough County, Florida). Worrell’s policies clearly do not align with DeSantis’ aims, but her policies since taking office have remained consistent with the mandate she received from voters and with decades of research on what does and does not work in criminal justice.

“DeSantis says he sold all stocks; House disclosures show otherwise” via Jim Saksa of Roll Call — In a forthcoming interview, DeSantis said he supports a ban on congressional stock trading and cites his experience as a House member. “I was a congressman for three terms,” the Republican presidential candidate tells CNBC’s Brian Sullivan “I sold all my stock before I went in because I used to do day trading — not that I had a lot of money, but I would do it. I just stopped doing it because the thing is, if I traded something, someone will then say maybe some vote was there. And I didn’t even want the appearance of impropriety.” DeSantis’ 2018 financial disclosure form filed with the Florida Commission on Ethics also shows his Scottrade brokerage account holding $1,851 in U.S. Steel stock and $1,716 in Sirius XM stock.

“Consultant to DeSantis & Co. gets friendly rulings in his tough child custody case from a judge DeSantis appointed” via Noreen Marcus of Florida Bulldog — David Custin, a political consultant and lobbyist whose Republican-heavy client list includes DeSantis and Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, is racking up sympathetic rulings in his child custody case from a judge DeSantis appointed. Custin and his ex-wife Nanea Marcial have been fighting over custody of their two teenage sons for three years. Marcial, who works in New Hampshire now, says the boys go back and forth and stay with relatives in Key West; Custin says she’s illegally keeping them away from him. On Friday, the DeSantis appointee overseeing this brawl, Palm Beach Circuit Judge Darren Shull, signed a second order directing Florida sheriffs to pick up the boys and deliver them to Custin’s home in Kendall.

“DeSantis’ Disney board chief faces scrutiny over ethics role” via Skyler Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel — Glen Gilzean, the head of DeSantis’ Disney World oversight district, has continued to serve as the Chair of Florida’s Ethics Commission, despite a state law that members of the government watchdog panel cannot hold “public employment.” Gilzean was hired by the Governor-appointed Central Florida Tourism Oversight District in May, drawing a $400,000-a-year salary from the special taxing district. The Florida Bulldog, an investigative news website, revealed Gilzean’s potential conflict of interest, which had gone publicly unnoticed. Gilzean attended Ethics Commission meetings in June and July, videos of those meetings show. Gilzean’s dual roles as Ethics Commissioner and government administrator appear to violate state law, said Michael Barfield, director of public access initiatives for the Florida Center for Government Accountability.

“Economists agree: Florida’s Medicaid program headed into the red this year” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — Florida’s safety net health care program is expected to swing into the red during the current budget year, a turnabout from the last few years where extra federal money tied to the COVID-19 public health emergency resulted in surpluses that the DeSantis administration and the Republican Legislature used to fund other priorities. State economists met with the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) to draw up new estimates on how much the state will need to spend on Medicaid during the fiscal year that began on July 1, as well as for the next several years. While economists have not released final numbers, Medicaid Deputy Secretary for Health Care Finance and Data Tom Wallace projected a Medicaid budget deficit of nearly $600 million by June 30, 2024, of which $227 million is the state’s portion of the tab.

“Immigration advocates move again to block Florida transportation law in federal court” via Syra Ortiz Blanes of the Miami Herald — Civil and immigration rights groups are moving to temporarily block part of Florida’s new immigration law, arguing that a provision that makes it a felony to transport undocumented immigrants into the state causes extreme hardships. “Section 10 is inflicting enormous harm on Plaintiffs and countless other Florida residents,” according to the court documents asking for a preliminary injunction. “Florida has no valid basis to impose this kind of suffering on its residents.” The attorneys for the groups initially filed the preliminary injunction last week. But Judge Roy Altman of the Florida Southern District Court turned down the request, telling them they had to show evidence they had served all the defendants with the initial complaint first.

“‘Accelerating crisis’: Ousted Florida ACLU members’ lawsuit points to political infighting” via Zac Anderson of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — A new lawsuit alleges former ACLU of Florida Board members were improperly removed after resisting “partisan political activity” and “mission drift away from core civil liberties issues toward socio-economic justice,” revealing turmoil within one of Florida’s most prominent advocacy groups. The American Civil Liberties Union of Florida is highly active in state policy debates. The group has participated in a series of lawsuits seeking to overturn legislation pushed by the GOP Legislature and DeSantis targeting everything from voting to racial discussions in schools and the right to protest.

“Florida gas prices drop from 2023 high, but likely not for long” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Florida gas prices have dipped from the 2023 high they hit a little more than a week ago, but hot weather and reduced oil production likely won’t see costs drop too low in the near future. Prices at the pump across the state fell to $3.73 per gallon Monday. That’s 11 cents cheaper than the peak price Sunshine State motorists paid so far this year. It’s also 12 cents lower than the national average. Despite the drop, Florida drivers and motorcyclists are still paying 7 cents more than this time last year. “Florida drivers are likely relieved to see gas prices move lower again, but that downtrend may not last long,” AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said in a statement.

“White House blows off criticism of Biden on Maui wildfire” via Alex Gangitano of The Hill — The White House blew off criticism over Biden being on vacation and offering a “no comment” this weekend during the catastrophic fires in Maui, the deadliest wildfires in the U.S. in more than a century. CNN’s Kayla Tausche questioned Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on whether the American people should see the President working the phone rather than spending time on the beach during the crisis, after Biden spent the weekend in Rehoboth, Delaware, and returned to the White House on Monday. “You all have gotten pool reports on who the President has connected with,” Jean-Pierre said, referring to the White House press pool reports and Biden’s interactions with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

“Biden administration offers more guidance on college admissions” via Michael Macagnone of Roll Call — The Biden administration on Monday urged colleges and universities to reconsider some policies such as legacy admissions, as a response to the Supreme Court decision in June that sharply restricted the use of race in student admissions programs. In a letter issued Monday from the Justice Department and Department of Education, the government provided guidance that would help higher educational institutions “as they continue to pursue campuses that are racially diverse and that include students with a range of viewpoints, talents, backgrounds, and experiences.” The guidance noted that colleges can reconsider whether policies such as preferences for children of previous graduates or children of donors “run counter to efforts to promote equal opportunities for all students.”

“Biden urges Detroit automakers, union to forge deal as deadline looms” via Jeanne Whalen of The Washington Post — One month before a deadline that could turn contentious automotive contract talks into strikes, Biden urged Detroit’s Big Three car companies and the United Auto Workers to forge a deal. Automakers should “take every possible step” to avoid closing plants and keep jobs in their existing manufacturing communities when they need to retool, Biden said in a statement. They should also pay wages that can support a family and honor workers’ right to organize, he added.

“No sign of ‘debt limit 2.0’ talks as shutdown looms” via Paul M. Krawzak of Roll Call — Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s backers credit him for pulling a rabbit out of his hat to head off a debt ceiling impasse that could have crippled the U.S. economy, while still achieving some modest GOP policy wins. But the fallout from the late May deal that McCarthy cut with Biden is coming back to haunt him now as his party struggles to keep the government functioning beyond the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30. Unless McCarthy can pull off a “2.0 of what he did on the debt ceiling,” the government may be headed for a shutdown, a former close colleague says. “The odds are increasing every day that there will be a shutdown,” former House Majority Leader Eric Cantor said.

“Rick Scott to FBI Director: Unlawful spying on American citizens demands accountability” via Florida Daily — Last week, U.S. Sen. Scott, sent a letter to Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Christopher Wray on the recent revelations that FBI employees frequently and repeatedly abused the authority of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) Section 702 to spy on American citizens with unlawful, warrantless searches. In his letter, Scott called on Wray to be transparent about any accountability or action taken against the employees or action to prevent further abuses and restore public trust, instead of lobbying Congress to renew the Section 702 authorities without substantial reforms that are clearly needed.

“Trump hearings: Carlos De Oliveira arraignment Tuesday in Fort Pierce” via Melissa E. Holsman of Treasure Coast Newspapers — Trump’s co-defendant De Oliveira is scheduled Tuesday to appear before a magistrate judge at the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse to enter pleas to criminal charges added July 27 to an indictment in the classified documents case. U.S. Magistrate Judge Shaniek Mills Maynard reset De Oliveira’s arraignment for Tuesday at 10 a.m. after he appeared in court Thursday but didn’t enter a plea. On Thursday, Larry Donald “Donnie” Murrell, Jr, a West Palm Beach criminal defense attorney, filed court papers to represent De Oliveira, along with Irving.

“Ex-Miami mayoral aide and TV reporter Rene Pedrosa sentenced to six years in child-porn case” via Jay Weaver of the Miami Herald — Pedrosa, a former senior aide to Miami’s Mayor, stood up in federal court Monday and apologized for the crime of engaging in a sexual manner with a 16-year-old boy who met him for a job interview at City Hall. The boy later sent electronic images of his private parts by cellphone to Pedrosa. U.S. District Judge Robert Scola gave Pedrosa a six-year prison sentence, more than the mandatory minimum punishment of five years for his offense but far less than the 15 years sought by prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Pedrosa must surrender to prison authorities on Wednesday and after serving his term, he will face probation for 15 years. He also is going to be registered as a sex offender in Florida.

“A Miami-Dade town’s City Attorney pulled a $4.1 million fraud. It cost him everything” via David J. Neal of the Miami Herald — Craig Sherman spent 45 years as a Florida lawyer, 43 of them as the City Attorney for Bay Harbor Islands. He ran his own law firm in Boca Raton, where he shared a 2,517 square foot, three-bedroom, three-bathroom condominium with his wife. Since November 2019, Sherman has lost all that and more, the “and more” soon being his freedom after pleading guilty to two counts of wire fraud last week in West Palm Beach federal court. The sentencing of Sherman, 80, hasn’t been scheduled. The lawsuit and investigation that started the disintegration of Sherman’s life stem from his misuse of money lent to him by a former longtime client Barry Smith, who sued Sherman, and a friend-sometime client.

“Jupiter planning board backs $108M renovation plan for Marlins, Cardinals Spring Training stadium” via Kristina Webb of The Palm Beach Post — Plans for a $108 million renovation of Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium have taken a leap forward. Jupiter’s Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to recommend approval to the town council of a site plan amendment for the ballpark, one of Palm Beach County’s two Spring Training facilities. The board reviewed the plans and conditions of approval, which included a first look at renderings of the project, the first major overhaul of the stadium since it was built in 1997 in the town’s Abacoa neighborhood.

“Alex Mena named Miami Herald’s executive editor. ‘We have so much more to accomplish’” via Howard Cohen of the Miami Herald — Mena, who rose from answering phones as a teenager at the Miami Herald to become managing editor of the storied newsroom, on Monday was named executive editor of the Miami Herald and el Nuevo Herald. Mena becomes the Miami Herald’s first immigrant executive editor. A Nicaraguan child who came across the Rio Grande on his father’s shoulders, Mena worked his way up to lead sports and metro news departments, el Nuevo Herald, and helped direct the Herald’s Pulitzer Prize-winning coverage of the Surfside condo collapse. In his new role, Mena will also oversee the executive editor of the Bradenton Herald as Florida Regional Editor for McClatchy, the parent company of the three Florida publications. Mena has been overseeing all three newsrooms in an interim role since February.

“Palm Beach County Fraternal Order of Police backs challenger in Sheriff’s race” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — The former No. 2 at the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office wants his old boss’s job, and the local Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) No. 50 is backing the challenger in his bid. Michael Gauger, former deputy chief of the Sheriff’s Office, is running as a Republican, challenging Democrat Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, the county’s longest-serving Sheriff. But the local FOP, once Bradshaw backers, are supporting Gauger, according to a news release from Gauger’s campaign. A release about the endorsement highlighted the rarity of an incumbent Sheriff not getting the unanimous backing of his deputies. The union has, in the past, endorsed Bradshaw, who was Gauger’s boss for 16 years.

“A rarely seen whale has died in the Florida Keys, and biologists are investigating” via David Goodhue of the Miami Herald — Marine mammal scientists are investigating the cause of death of a rarely seen whale found in the shallow waters of the Florida Keys. Bystanders saw the animal struggling in about 2 to 3 feet of water around Harry Harris Park, a small oceanfront park in Tavernier, around 4 p.m. Sunday and called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The agency then contacted the federally sanctioned whale stranding response nonprofit, Dolphins Plus Marine Mammal Responder, which dispatched a team within 30 minutes. But it was too late. The 14-foot-long animal, an adult male Gervais’ beaked whale, had died, said Art Cooper, a biologist and founder of Dolphins Plus Marine Mammal Responder.

“DeSantis appointee says he got rid of catch-and-release policy at State Attorney’s Office. Did it ever exist?” via Christopher Cann of the Orlando Sentinel — Within an hour of taking office as the top prosecutor for Orange and Osceola counties, Andrew Bain wrote in an email to all staff that “effective immediately, I am rescinding the catch and release policy that has been in place for far too long.” In the days since Bain’s appointment by DeSantis following Worrell’s ouster, however, the State Attorney’s Office has been unable to produce the purported catch-and-release policy. And the office’s former Chief of Staff, who oversaw writing and maintaining policy, said it never existed in the first place.

“With Florida law overturned, Brevard Commissioner Jason Steele could resume lobbying work” via Tyler Vazquez and Douglas Soule of Florida Today — A federal judge’s decision striking down a lobbying law could have consequences for Brevard County’s newest County Commissioner, who made his living as a lobbyist until he was appointed to take over a vacant position on the Commission this Summer. Steele announced that he would be dropping his lobbying work for the cities of Satellite Beach, Cape Canaveral and the town of Indialantic when he took office in July after being appointed by DeSantis. He is now looking into whether he will be able to resume his work and maintain his position as Commissioner after the judge’s decision. “Now that the courts have once again said I can go back in, I am once again doing a deep dive with the county attorney to determine if this would be appropriate,” Steele said.

“Orlando extends nightclub moratorium 6 more months” via Ryan Gillespie of the Orlando Sentinel — Orlando extended its moratorium on new nightclubs downtown for another six months. The unanimous vote Monday takes the temporary ban out to March 20, 2024, allowing city officials more time to study the impacts of nightclubs, and the potential addition of new ones to the downtown. It was first approved in March and was brought forward alongside a proposal requiring full liquor bars that serve after midnight to have a permit and comply with other regulations involving security and identification scanners. The agenda item states the extension was “needed to allow more time for research and outreach.”

“Magic Foundation to distribute $1 million to Central Florida organizations” via Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel — Through the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation, the Magic are once again distributing $1 million in grants to Central Florida nonprofit organizations, the team announced Monday. The first set of grants totaling $370,000 will be distributed in surprise visits this month to 10 groups in Orange and Seminole counties assisting at-risk youth in the area. A second set of grant recipients will also be announced in February through surprise visits. In addition, the Magic will award microgrants to smaller up-and-coming local nonprofits to assist them in growing their organizations.

“Hillsborough will offer AP Psychology course after all, ending confusion” via Marlene Sokol of the Tampa Bay Times — The popular Advanced Placement Psychology course is again being offered at Hillsborough County’s public high schools, district officials said Monday. In the week before classes began, more than 1,800 students were told they would have to change to a Cambridge International version if they wanted to take the course. That’s because the College Board, the organization that administers AP courses and tests for college credit, said state officials were asking for changes and deletions that would have changed the course too dramatically. Of particular concern were lessons about gender identity and sexual orientation. There was fear among school officials that this material could be seen to conflict with new state laws that limit class discussion on sexual topics.

“Rent increases are cooling in Tampa Bay, after nearly doubling since 2019” via Teghan Simonton of the Tampa Bay Times — After three long years of drastic hikes, the cost of rent is finally slowing down in Tampa Bay. Since this time last year, the average rent in Tampa Bay has risen only 4.3%. That’s a marked improvement from the pandemic, when rents increased more than 25% in a year, amid heavy population growth. Rent is still growing each year; as of June 30, the average rent for the metro area is $2,154 a month. But the cost is now increasing at a rate closer to pre-pandemic levels, rather than skyrocketing every year. “It’s a major slowdown,” said Jeff Tucker, senior economist at Zillow. “The pendulum is swinging back in the other direction.”

“Amazon’s exit from TPA spurs the closure of air cargo company” via Henry Queen the Tampa Bay Business Journal — Amazon will end all operations at Tampa International Airport this Fall. The e-commerce giant first decided in 2019 to move its air cargo facility from Tampa to Lakeland Linder International Airport, motivated by the desire for more space. The Lakeland air cargo facility opened in 2020 and is one of the largest of its kind in the Southeast. Hillsborough County Aviation Authority officials were informed of Amazon’s full departure on Aug. 11. The decision has impacted local workers, with 26 non-union employees at LGSTX Services Inc. being let go. The company has reduced its Tampa operations from 42.4% of TPA’s cargo business in 2019 to 34.4% in 2023. That’s equivalent to 1.1% of all TPA operations in 2023.

“Tampa Bay high schools will teach artificial intelligence courses from UF” via Divya Kumar of the Tampa Bay Times — A curriculum developed by the University of Florida to prepare high school students for a workforce that uses artificial intelligence is expanding to nine counties across the state, including Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas. The three-year curriculum, called AI Foundations, includes four courses, the university announced. It will be delivered starting this school year through the state’s Career and Technical Education programs and was used in three counties last year.

“Lakeland is opening a new library branch at Kelly Recreation Complex to replace eLibrary” via Sara-Megan Walsh of The Lakeland Ledger — Lakeland will open a new small library branch inside Kelly Recreational Complex to replace its eLibrary South Lakeland, which is closing at the end of the month. The eLibrary South Lakeland at Lake Miriam Square, 4740 S. Florida Ave., will close as of Sept. 2. The location has been open for about 16 years. “We thank Publix Super Markets for supporting the eLibrary concept at Lake Miriam for the past 16 years, but as our lease expired, staff started exploring different locations and concepts,” Bob Donahay, the city’s director of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts, said in a statement.

“Former Gulf Breeze Mayor convicted of recording naked teens out of prison. Here’s why.” via Mollye Barrows of the Pensacola News Journal — Former Gulf Breeze Mayor Ed Gray, who was sentenced in 2021 to five years in prison for tracking and secretly recording teenage boys undressing at his Gulf Breeze home, is now out of prison and has a chance for a new trial. The 71-year-old man’s sentence was vacated in April after the court granted Gray’s motion for postconviction relief. The motion was granted on the grounds that Judge Clifton Drake gave Gray a stiffer sentence than state prosecutors and the defense agreed to when Gray plead no contest to charges stemming from the case in 2021.

“FAMU receives $3 million grant to create business incubator” via TaMaryn Waters of the Tallahassee Democrat — The Florida Small Business Development Center at Florida A&M University received a $3 million grant to create a small business incubator for disadvantaged individuals. The grant is supplied through the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Minority Business Development Agency and aims to promote small and minority-owned businesses. In addition to $1 million in matching funds from FAMU, the grant will kick-start the creation of the Florida Panhandle Capital Readiness Collaborative. More than 1,000 applications were submitted for consideration.

What Frank Mayernick is reading — “‘Keeping the status quo’: Crab Island vendors draw support from Destin Mayor and Council” via Tina Harbuck of The Destin Log — Crab Island, located north of the Marler Bridge in Destin, is not only a popular water playground for residents and tourists alike, but also an area where many local businesses operate. The vendors that operate on the submerged sandbar within the Gulf Islands National Seashore may have to relocate. They are being asked to move their floating businesses to deeper waters while the National Park Service is looking to bid out the concessions on Crab Island to one entity. A few local vendors spoke during the public comment portion of the Destin City Council meeting on Monday in hopes of getting the city’s support.

“New College professors, students file lawsuit to block DeSantis’ higher education law” via Zac Anderson of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — A group formed to push back against DeSantis’ conservative takeover of New College of Florida has joined with professors and students at the college to file a lawsuit alleging a new law pushed by DeSantis violates free speech protections. The lawsuit seeks to have SB 266, signed into law by DeSantis during a news conference at New College in May, declared unconstitutional. A provision in the law that prohibits Florida colleges and universities from funding diversity, equity and inclusion programs has received the most attention, but the law also restricts classroom instruction.

“From homicide prosecutor to chief judge: Charles Roberts’ reflects on 40-year legal career” via Gabriela Szymanowska of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Coming from a military family, Judge Roberts faced a tough decision at the cusp of his career: Follow in the footsteps of his father and two brothers by accepting a position with the Army JAG Corps. or forge his own path following his newfound love of the criminal trial process. The path he chose put him at the forefront of introducing the first DNA evidence into trials in Florida; prosecuting high-profile cases including the murder of Sheila Bellush, a mother of quadruplets who were home during the murder; and establishing changes in the 12th Judicial Circuit that remain in place today.

“Should Golden Gate Estates become a new town? Residents divided as some seek more control” via Laura Layden of the Naples Daily News — A push to make Golden Gate Estates its own town, with its own rules, has proven difficult and divisive. After years of discussion and study, the issue could soon come to a vote, with petitions circulating for and against incorporating — amid a feverish effort to get it on the ballot in 2024. A grassroots committee, known as Save the Estates, is advocating for a town. It’s an outgrowth of the Golden Gate Estates Area Civic Association. What’s behind the incorporation effort? That depends on who you ask and what side they’re on.

“Ohio’s defiant embrace of democracy gives Floridians a reason to hope” via Diane Roberts of Florida Phoenix — DeSantis sometimes pretends he’s from Ohio, but he isn’t. Still, he claims it as his spiritual home: “I was geographically raised in Tampa Bay,” he says in his memoir, “but culturally my upbringing reflected the working-class communities in western Pennsylvania and northeast Ohio — from weekly church attendance to the expectation that one would earn his keep. This made me God-fearing, hardworking and America-loving.”

Obviously, they don’t work, fear God, or love America in the decadent fleshpots of Pinellas County.

Nevertheless, Ohio has much to be proud of: Brilliant writers such as Toni Morrison; renowned actors, including George Clooney and Paul Newman; and the great funkster Bootsy Collins.

Now we can add Ohio’s defiant embrace of democracy to the list of good stuff from the Buckeye State. Last Tuesday, voters in this allegedly red state rejected Issue 1, a Republican-backed measure to make it harder for citizens to amend their constitution.

Nobody bought the Republicans’ story that the state constitution should be held sacred, touched only by gerrymandered legislators and not amended willy-nilly by a rabble of ordinary folks laboring under the delusion that the government should work for them.

But this is not about the integrity of the state constitution. It’s about abortion.

As has been pointed out over and over, for Republicans, the cruelty is the point.

Here in Florida, there’s a petition drive to pass a similar constitutional amendment. It says, “No law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient’s health, as determined by the patient’s health care provider.”

To pass here, the measure needs the approval of 60% of voters. That is tough, but things could get worse in the future.

Women are angry. Women are motivated. Watch this space.

“Florida Supreme Court should reject DeSantis’ arguments. Let us vote on recreational pot” via the Miami Herald editorial board — Just let the people of Florida vote on marijuana legalization, already. A proposed constitutional amendment for recreational marijuana is under review by the Florida Supreme Court. It has already gotten enough signatures to get on the 2024 ballot. Now the court has to make sure the ballot item is written so that it addresses a single subject and is clear to voters. But the “free state of Florida” has jumped into the middle of this process for reasons that seem blatantly political, designed to halt an effort that might increase liberal voter turnout at the polls next year or at least suppress the voice of the people. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, in court papers, has urged the justices to reject the language as misleading.

“The lesson Barack Obama could teach DeSantis” via David Axelrod for CNN — Often it’s the product, not the packaging, that is the problem. And since DeSantis would, and could, not replace himself, he replaced part of the team around him. It’s been a rocky road since those heady days last Fall when DeSantis, fresh from a landslide re-election victory in Florida, emerged as the “Great Right Hope” for Republicans wary of another nomination for embattled Trump. While this midsummer drama is a sign of distress, it’s too early to count DeSantis out. Iowa has traditionally broken late and often in unexpected directions. Trump lost the state in 2016 to Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, who, as DeSantis is today, played to the social conservatives and evangelical voters who dominate the Republican caucuses.

“DeSantis’ ‘slitting throats’ rhetoric repels moderates he might need” via George F. Will of The Washington Post — Perhaps the folks at the New Hampshire barbecue had a delicious frisson of danger, the thrill of proximity to a roughneck, when DeSantis said that in taking on “these deep state people” he will “start slitting throats on Day One.” But try to name a President who talked that way. Maybe Richard Nixon on the tapes he assumed would never become public, a discouraging precedent. Inhibitions on verbal coarseness perish in contemporary American culture, which Twitter shapes and reflects. His decision to launch on Twitter was symptomatic of his larger and persisting problem: An elementary misreading of the American public. Seventy-five percent of Americans rarely, if ever, tweet; 25% of Twitter users generate 97% of all tweets.

“For Lolita, there’s finally a plan to leave her tank. But not for the open seas” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — For the first time, the Seaquarium says it’s ready to move Lolita the orca and is allowing a team of outside experts to help acclimate the 57-year-old mammal to a new life in natural waters, where members of her species sometimes live past 90. For years, Lolita’s owners at the Seaquarium rejected calls for freedom, saying that releasing the animal into the wild would doom her while robbing her of professional care and feeding. That was when Lolita was the star attraction, performing in a waterfront tank surrounded by ticket-holding visitors on metal bleachers. The park’s new owner, the Dolphin Company, took over the county-owned property and its lease in March 2022.

“New Mattel Adventure Park to feature Barbie beach house, Hot Wheels roller coasters” via the Tribune News Service — The Mattel Adventure Park slated to open in Arizona next year will feature two Hot Wheels-themed roller coasters and, just in time to ride the Barbie-craze sweeping the country, a life-size Barbie beach house. There will also be attractions based on longtime kid-favorite Thomas & Friends, Masters of the Universe, Magic 8 Ball, Pictionary, and UNO at the nine-acre park, which will be located in Glendale, south of State Farm Stadium. The park is planning to operate year-round, and its attractions will be located both outdoors and indoors in air-conditioned facilities.

“Injecting a gene into monkeys’ brains curbed their alcohol use” via Emily Mullin of WIRED — In a study published today in the journal Nature Medicine, they found that an experimental therapy injected into the brains of monkeys dramatically curbed their drinking over the course of a year. Researchers gave gene therapy to four rhesus macaques who had been given increasing doses of alcohol until they developed an addiction to it. The animals were then allowed to drink as much as they wanted. The first time alcohol was reintroduced, the monkeys who had received the gene therapy decreased their drinking by about 50% compared to a control group of monkeys that didn’t get the therapy. Every time researchers reintroduced alcohol after an abstinence period, the animals that got the gene therapy drank less than they did before the treatment.

