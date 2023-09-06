Moms for Liberty co-founder heads to Ethics Commission

Gov. Ron DeSantis is appointing Tina Descovich, a leader of one of the nation’s leading parental rights groups, to the Florida Ethics Commission.

The Governor’s Office notes that Descovich, a co-founder of Moms for Liberty, “was previously elected to the School Board of Brevard County in 2016 and served as the President of the Florida Coalition of School Board Members. Descovich earned her bachelor’s degree in public relations from Valdosta State University.”

DeSantis, an active candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, is courting the group’s support like other GOP hopefuls. He spoke earlier this summer at the group’s national convention in Philadelphia, where he offered warnings to “drag queens” about “messing with our kids.”

Even though the Southern Poverty Law Center calls Moms for Liberty an “extremist” group, such warnings clearly haven’t caused the Governor to shy away from courting the organization’s support. As well, DeSantis and the Moms worked together in the 2022 election cycle, focusing on School Board races against candidates opposed to the Governor’s educational agenda.

They have gotten much of what they wanted in terms of policy, including an expansion of the state’s Parental Rights in Education law. Originally crafted to restrict discussions of sexuality through third grade, it now applies to the state’s K-12 system. Moms for Liberty sought to expand the legislation through eighth grade.

First Lady Casey DeSantis spoke to the group last year, extolling “mamas on a mission.” She would eventually go on to form the Mamas for DeSantis campaign auxiliary group that was helpful in the Governor’s massive re-election victory last year. A national version of that group now exists for the 2024 campaign.

Gov. DeSantis spoke to the same group last year, which extolled “the Gladiator Governor” and “his vision for Florida and the future of a free America” as “strong on Liberty with no time for woke nonsense!”

DeSantis hasn’t been shy about putting Moms for Liberty members in prominent places. Last year, he appointed Duval County’s Esther Byrd to the Florida Board of Education.