September 23, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Poll: Ron DeSantis in distant third place in South Carolina

A.G. GancarskiSeptember 23, 20234min0

Related Articles

Culture WarsHeadlines

Ron DeSantis expects pro-choice movement to ‘weaponize’ Donald Trump’s take on ‘terrible’ Florida abortion law

Culture WarsHeadlines

Ron DeSantis says Republicans lack the ‘confidence’ to be labeled ‘racist’ and attack critical race theory

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Poll: Ron DeSantis in a strong second place in Iowa

DeSantis press SC
Nikki Haley continues to gain ground.

New polling from the Palmetto State shows Ron DeSantis nearly ten points out of third place, in a sign that the South Carolina GOP Primary is slipping away.

The National Public Affairs survey shows DeSantis with just 13% support, behind former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (21%) and former President Donald Trump (46%).

“Donald Trump stays solidly atop the South Carolina primary, DeSantis is doing some wheel spinning, and Nikki Haley is on the move,” reads the pollster’s Spotify description of the survey.

The pollsters described DeSantis as “stuck in neutral” during the podcast while noting Haley is in second place in this poll for the first time.

This is the second poll to have DeSantis in third place in the Palmetto State this week. The most recent Fox News poll of 809 of the state’s likely Republican primary voters shows DeSantis at 10%, eight points behind Haley and 36 points behind Trump.

While third place is disappointing, it’s technically better than the fourth place standing DeSantis had in a Washington Post poll released last week. DeSantis was at 9% in that poll, behind Sen. Tim Scott (10%), Haley (18%) and Trump (46%).

The Race to the White House polling average shows DeSantis in third place with 11%, ahead of Scott’s 10% but behind Haley (16%) and Trump (46%).

DeSantis has said he’s a “great candidate” for South Carolina and has suggested that despite still being Governor of a different state, he may sign a sublease in South Carolina to make the sale to the state’s Republicans.

DeSantis has questioned what Haley’s “record” as South Carolina Governor actually was, but it seems that at least in her home state, a sizable minority of voters believes in her.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRon DeSantis expects pro-choice movement to 'weaponize' Donald Trump's take on 'terrible' Florida abortion law

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories