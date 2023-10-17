Last Call for 10.17.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Sen. Ben Albritton is officially Senate President-designate Albritton, following an hourlong designation ceremony attended by his Senate colleagues as well as the Governor and Cabinet.

Albritton touched on several issues during his remarks, including his upbringing: “You all know clearly what defines me and is deeply rooted in my core. Faith, family, freedom, opportunity and life.”

A recurring theme was his experience graduating from the “kids’ table” to the “big table” during his younger years.

“To me, the ‘big’ table is much like our service in the Legislature,” he opined. “We are all blessed to have a seat at the ‘big’ table. We all have a chance to listen to one another. We all have the opportunity to learn from others’ perspectives and gain wisdom. We all have the chance to speak up. Every voice matters. Not just individually, but collectively. We all have a chance to make an impact.”

Anecdotes and analogies aside, it was clear that the Wauchula Republican’s top focus during the 2024-26 term will be agricultural issues.

“I know, firsthand, what it takes to produce the food that feeds our state, our country, and the world. If you really stand back and think about it, the fact is, the survival of agriculture is the survival of humanity. We can’t lose sight of that,” said Albritton, whose family operates citrus groves.

He added, “We must continue to support and defend our farmers, our food supply chain, and support every part of the system that puts food on our tables for our families. Remember, if you eat, you are involved in agriculture.”

Evening Reads

—”Why Jim Jordan’s Speaker bid failed — for now” via Philip Bump of The Washington Post

—“Three Florida House Republicans opposed Jordan in first vote for U.S. House” via Mitch Perry of the Florida Phoenix

—”Will Robert F. Kennedy Jr. spoil the election for Joe Biden — or Donald Trump?” via Nathaniel Rakich of FiveThirtyEight

—”How Ron DeSantis’ ban on Chinese homeownership has impacted buyers and real estate agents 3 months in” via Kimmy Yam of NBC News

—”Disney lawyers subpoena ex-Reedy Creek leader in DeSantis legal fight” via Mike Schneider of The Associated Press

—“For Hezbollah and Israel, the stakes in any broader war are high” via Ben Hubbard and Aaron Boxerman of The New York Times

—“The best of bad options for recovering the hostages” via Dennis Ross of The Atlantic

—”The long, complicated history of Black solidarity with Palestinians and Jews” via Fabiola Cineas of Vox

—”He parties with Neo-Confederates, trashes MLK, and leads the ‘Constitutional Sheriffs’” via Tim Dickinson of Rolling Stone

Quote of the Day

“They’ve also called me Walmart Melania, which by the way, being in the same sentence with Melania, I consider that a major victory.”

— First Lady Casey DeSantis, brushing off barbs from the campaign trail.

Put It on the Tab

Look to your left, then look to your right. If you see one of these people at your happy hour haunt, flag down the bartender and put one of these on your tab. Recipes included, just in case the Cocktail Codex fell into the well.

U.S. Reps. Mario Díaz-Balart, Carlos Giménez and John Rutherford get a Spoiler for killing U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan’s House Speaker bid … for now, at least.

It’s an ironic suggestion, but Gov. Ron DeSantis deserves a Virgin Island Kula for making light of the territory’s current inability to vote in Presidential Elections.

First Lady Casey DeSantis has endured her fair share of insults on the campaign trail, so she gets whatever she wants — maybe a Bring It On.

Sen. Jason Pizzo is due for a cup (or three) of Hunch Punch during his statewide ‘Campus Conversations’ college and university tour

Ed Montanari and Rep. Lindsay Cross each get a Bare-Knuckle Boxer as they embark on one of the top races to watch in the 2024 cycle.

Breakthrough Insights

Tune In

7 p.m. — New Orleans Pelicans @ Orlando Magic

7: 30 p.m. — Tampa Bay Lightning @ Buffalo Sabres

___

Last Call is published by Peter Schorsch, assembled and edited by Phil Ammann and Drew Wilson with contributions from the staff of Florida Politics.