Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 10.20.23

Breaking overnight — “Joe Biden declares support for Israel and Ukraine is ‘vital’ for U.S. security” via Chris Megerian and Seung Min Kim of The Associated Press — President Biden made the case Thursday night for deepening U.S. involvement in a rare Oval Office address as he prepared to ask for billions of dollars in military assistance for both countries. If international aggression is allowed to continue, Biden said, “conflict and chaos could spread in other parts of the world.” “Hamas and (Vladimir) Putin represent different threats,” Biden said. “But they share this in common. They both want to completely annihilate a neighboring democracy.” He said he would send an urgent funding request to Congress, which is expected to be roughly $100 billion over the next year. The proposal includes money for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, humanitarian aid and border management. “It’s a smart investment that’s going to pay dividends for American security for generations,” Biden said.

Former state Rep. Joe Harding will spend four months in prison and another two years on probation.

U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor handed down the sentence nearly seven months after the Williston Republican pleaded guilty to wire fraud, money laundering and lying to investigators. Prosecutors sought charges in connection to Harding seeking COVID-19 relief dollars for businesses no longer in operation.

“The theft of any amount of taxpayer funds is inexcusable,” U.S. Attorney Jason Coody said in a news release. “However, the defendant’s deceptive acts of diverting emergency financial assistance from small businesses during the pandemic is simply beyond the pale.

“Today’s sentence both punishes the defendant’s criminal conduct and should serve as a significant deterrent to others who would selfishly steal from their fellow citizens to unlawfully enrich themselves. With our law enforcement partners, we remain committed to investigating and prosecuting those who engage in acts of COVID-19-related fraud.”

Prosecutors say Harding secured $150,000 in federal relief funds from the Small Business Administration. Bank records showed he immediately transferred money from an Economic Injury Disaster Loan to personal accounts and a credit card.

Harding must surrender to authorities no later than noon Jan. 24. He faced up to 20 years in prison, but prosecutors advised some leniency after the disgraced lawmaker admitted guilt and cooperated with investigators.

Harding has 14 days to appeal the sentence if he chooses.

—@KaitlinCollins: The State Department has issued a rare alert Thursday cautioning all U.S. citizens abroad “to exercise increased caution” due to “increased tensions in various locations around the world, the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests.”

Met with a survivor of Hamas' music festival terrorist attack, Natalie Sanandaji, today. Thank you for your bravery, sharing your story & speaking out against evil. Hamas MUST be destroyed.

—@JKennedyReports: So classic. Story on dedication of new Ron DeSantis Park notes the event was “closed off to much of the general public.”

—@Kat_Cammack: We should not set a dangerous precedent of increasing the powers of the Speaker pro tempore. I will reject any effort to do so. Our focus needs to be on uniting as a body and electing our next Speaker of the House. We need to get back to the work we were hired to do.

—@ChrisMZiegler: No compromise or coalition government with the Democrats! Put in a Conservative Speaker — like Jim Jordan — and start aggressively passing Conservative policies & using the House to expose & hold Democrats & Biden accountable. Be as aggressive as Dems are when they are in power.

—@JacobOgles: If you think 2023 is that year when two colleagues — yes, two — lunged at @MattGaetz ready for a full-on fight, I will remind you it’s only October.

—@CTBowen: Life’s serendipitous moments. This is my final week at Tampa Bay Times. After 43 years in daily newspapers including 25 at @TB_Times, I am taking an assistant editor’s role at Booz Allen Hamilton. Today’s mail brought my Silver Key pin for 25 years w/ Times Publishing Co.

“Florida leaders blame insurance crisis on lawsuits, but evidence is thin” via Lawrence Mower of the Tampa Bay Times — As property insurance premiums rose to become a full-blown crisis for Floridians in recent years, the primary response by DeSantis and state legislators is to stamp out those lawsuits.

But five years into the crisis, the evidence that lawsuits caused Floridians’ premiums to skyrocket and caused 13 insurers to go out of business hasn’t materialized.

Litigation has yet to be found to be the cause of a single insurance company failure. Despite cracking down on litigation, premiums are still going up and the industry now says they won’t go down in the foreseeable future because of factors, such as climate change, that are out of their control.

Some lawmakers are now wondering when, if ever, they’ll see proof that what they voted for was effective.

“We’ve been getting more information from our federal government on UFOs in the past year than we have on insurance data from the state of Florida,” Sen. Jason Pizzo told Insurance Commissioner Mike Yaworsky during a virtual town hall last month. Pizzo noted he voted for the bills over the years despite the litigation issue having “never been proven.”

Yaworsky, who was appointed by DeSantis in February, didn’t disagree.

“That’s a great way to frame it,” he responded.

State regulators also can’t give definitive answers about how much excessive or frivolous lawsuits have caused Floridians’ premiums to go up, compared to other factors.

Florida insurers could be driving the litigation rate by trying to reduce payouts. The Florida-based insurers who dominate the market receive an outsize percentage of the nation’s complaints, and one company has been accused by its own adjusters of manipulating reports to lowball or deny homeowners’ claims.

“If President, Ron DeSantis wouldn’t be in Israel right now” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis continues to find reasons to criticize the President, with the latest line of attack being that Biden was wrong to go to Israel amid the ongoing conflict with Hamas, which he described as a “very dynamic” situation. “I would be doing it probably from the White House,” DeSantis told Brian Kilmeade on Fox News Radio. DeSantis criticized the President for taking the trip, saying that he was “not sure it was a good idea to go there and inject yourself into a situation like that.” “I mean, we can do policy without doing that when the President shows up,” DeSantis claimed. “It creates all kinds of complications.”

“DeSantis sees two-front Israeli war against Hamas — and media” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Addressing an audience in Anderson, South Carolina, the 2024 Republican candidate for President blasted “bogus media reports” that contended Israel blew up a hospital in Gaza days ago. “Hamas lied and said that Israel blew up a hospital. Did the media fact-check Hamas? Did the media make sure that assertion was verified? No, they went and printed that because they’re trying to produce a narrative,” DeSantis said. “They went with things that were lies, (which) lit a fuse throughout the world, where you got people now out there protesting and all these things.” The Governor called it “a disgrace,” noting that he himself had “never been to journalism school and never would think to do that.”

“DeSantis: Florida sent two cargo planes with donated supplies to Israel” via Florida Daily — This week, DeSantis announced that the Florida Division of Emergency Management (Division) has deployed two cargo planes, holding 85 pallets of donated supplies, which will reach Israel tomorrow. Items on the planes include medical supplies, clothing items, hygiene products and children’s toys. “With the lack of leadership in Washington, we are stepping up to help our allies in Israel who are in need of supplies and our support,” said DeSantis. “As we continue to bring back Americans who were stranded in Israel when the war began, we will also keep sending the necessary health care supplies for Israel to care for those who have been injured.” “Thanks to the decisive action of Gov. DeSantis, the Division was able to quickly coordinate with our Israeli partners and compile needed supplies,” said Division Executive Director Kevin Guthrie.

“Paul Renner hints at possible Special Session on Israel” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — Renner suggested that Florida legislators may hold a Special Session to enact tougher sanctions against Iran that DeSantis wants. Renner, along with Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and a large group of both Democrats and Republicans, gathered Wednesday to say they “Stand with Israel.” Israel is at war with Hamas after the organization launched a series of attacks about 10 days ago. “If you stand for freedom, if you stand for peace, you should stand with Israel and with Florida’s Jewish community,” Renner said. During that event, Renner said legislators would go ahead and push out the sanctions proposal that DeSantis asked for.

“Statement supporting Israel shows rift in Jewish Legislative Caucus mended” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — Florida’s Jewish Legislative Caucus released a statement of its support for Israel that showed a falling out with two Republican members was over. Just after Oct. 7’s deadly terrorist attack in the Holy Land, Rep. Mike Caruso announced his departure from the Jewish Legislative Caucus. He cited the caucus’ delay in issuing a statement supporting Israel as his reason for leaving. On the same email thread as Caruso’s resignation, Rep. Randy Fine weighed in. He accused the Democrats on the caucus of trying to produce a statement that would pass muster with the more liberal wing of the blue team.

“Tallahassee community members, FSU students hold pro-Palestinian protest amid war” via Tarah Jean and Douglas Soule of the Tallahassee Democrat — In light of the Israel-Hamas war, Tallahassee community members of all ages gathered for a protest to call for no more United States aid to Israel and to support Palestinian resistance. Among the crowd of a couple of hundred protesters who stood with their flags and signs held high in the air Wednesday evening at Cascades Park was former Florida State University student Ahmad Daraldik, a proud Palestinian who filed allegations of an anti-Palestinian hostile environment on campus, which has led to a federal investigation. “I’m concerned, disappointed and upset,” he said. “How can what we’re witnessing before our eyes be called anything but a genocide?”





“Mitt Romney says DeSantis ‘looks like he’s got a toothache’ when smiling for selfies with Iowa voters: ‘There’s just no warmth at all’” via Bryan Metzger of Business Insider — In a preview of Atlantic reporter McKay Coppins‘ forthcoming biography of the Utah Republican, Romney observed that the 2024 presidential candidate appears pained when interacting with voters. “He looks like he’s got a toothache,” Romney observed about DeSantis’ selfies with voters in Iowa, adding of DeSantis generally: “There’s just no warmth at all.” Romney also described DeSantis as “smarter than Trump,” though he wondered whether there was “peril to having someone who’s smart and pulling in a direction that’s dangerous.” Romney told Coppins that he doesn’t “know that I can disrespect someone more than JD Vance,” the Republican Senator from Ohio who went from a prominent “Never Trumper” to a fervent defender of the former President.

“Mike Pence campaign sputters amid money troubles, staff cuts and low enthusiasm” via Meryl Kornfield and Marianne LeVine of The Washington Post — Four months after launching his campaign with an embrace of traditional conservatism and a rejection of Trump, Pence, who once sat a heartbeat away from the presidency, now stands at a difficult crossroads. Plagued by financial problems, low polling numbers and a message that hasn’t resonated with the party base, he has been forced to confront tough realities this Fall about the future of his campaign. Pence warned that “it may be obvious in the days ahead that other campaigns have more money than ours.”

“Republican presidential candidate placing all his chips on one crucial early voting state” via Paul Steinhauser of Fox News — Chris Christie returns to New Hampshire Thursday to formally place his name on the ballot in the state that holds the first Primary and second overall contest in the Republican presidential nominating calendar. And for Christie, as he makes his second bid for the White House, it’s once again all about New Hampshire. Christie, the most vocal critic of Trump in the relatively large field of Republican White House contenders, has said that he’ll drop out of the 2024 race if he doesn’t do well in New Hampshire. Christie repeatedly warns Granite State Republicans “If Donald Trump wins here, he will be our nominee. And everything that happens after is going to be on our party and our country.”

“Teen journalist booted from GOP event, accused of being Democratic operative” via Kelby Vera of HuffPost — A teenage political enthusiast says he was accused of being a Democratic operative when he was booted from an event hosted by the New Hampshire Republican Party last week. Quinn Mitchell, a 15-year-old podcaster and high school student, made waves this Summer after an exchange with DeSantis. Mitchell was able to watch remarks from Christie at an event. He planned to listen to long shot candidate Perry Johnson next. But Mitchell said he was then approached by a woman calling him a known disruption and a Democratic tracker, a term for political operatives who record rivals on the campaign trail. Mitchell said the woman scuttled him into another room. The woman and a man questioned him, both of whom he believes worked for the national GOP and not for the New Hampshire Republican Party, he said.

“‘DeSantis Airways’ T-shirts tout Governor’s rescue flights from war-torn Israel” via Ryan King of the New York Post — DeSantis’ campaign is highlighting the state’s rescue flights from war-torn Israel with new swag rolled out Thursday. DeSantis for President is selling plain white cotton T-shirts bearing the legend “DeSantis Airways” for $28 apiece. DeSantis signed an executive order Oct. 12 authorizing the Florida Division of Emergency Management to “carry out logistical, rescue and evacuation operations to keep its residents safe.” Since then, Florida has partnered with Project Dynamo, a Tampa-based nonprofit rescue organization, to fetch Floridians stuck in the Jewish state. The first flight landed in Tampa Sunday evening, carrying approximately 270 passengers who were greeted by DeSantis and his wife on the tarmac.

“DeSantis puts crooked stamp on higher-ed with New College president pick” via Frank Cerabino of The Palm Beach Post — Florida’s high-heeled tough talker was in Iowa recently, bragging about his housecleaning of faculty at New College of Florida. The Sarasota college, the smallest in the state university system and one that had, until recently, been regarded as a real gem has been functioning mostly as a besieged campaign target for DeSantis, a kind of ground zero for his war against “woke” in higher education. DeSantis took over the school’s Board of Trustees, got rid of the college president and drove away nearly 40% of the school’s faculty. It has led to the U.S. News and World Report ranking of New College to fall from 76 to 100 on the list of national liberal arts colleges in the country.

“DeSantis embraces state authority as his campaign falters” via Kimberly Leonard and Gary Fineout of POLITICO — Hours after he greeted Americans Sunday night disembarking off a flight from Israel he helped arrange, DeSantis was on an Iowa radio station touting the effort. He followed that the next day with another spot on an Iowa broadcast, where he said, “I just rescued people.” His campaign also jumped in, texting supporters earlier this week, “While others are chirping, Ron DeSantis is taking action.”

“White House photo from Israel revealed identities of U.S. special operations forces” via James LaPorta of Messenger — The White House communications team published a photograph of Biden meeting in Israel with American special operations forces but did not blur their faces, a departure from traditional Defense Department practices designed to safeguard the identities of members of the elite units. The photograph appeared on the White House’s official Instagram account for hours Wednesday and garnered more than 6,000 likes and 792 comments.

“Proposal for temporary Speaker polarizes Florida’s congressional delegation” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep. Carlos Giménez has called for a deal to leave U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry in charge and allow House business to move forward. It’s an approach he favored for days. U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan told reporters outside a GOP Conference meeting on a proposal this discussion turned “intense.” U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz told the press that empowering McHenry was a bad move. “I believe it is a constitutional desecration not to elect a Speaker of the House,” he said outside the conference meeting. Another Jordan loyalist, U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, called the resolution “really dangerous.”

“Laphonza Butler will not run for Dianne Feinstein’s Senate seat in 2024” via Shawn Hubler of The New York Times — In an interview with The New York Times, Sen. Butler said that she intended to be “the loudest, proudest champion of California” in the 383 days remaining in her term in office, but that she had realized “this is not the greatest use of my voice.” Butler has never been elected to office and was appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom less than three weeks ago, helping him to fulfill his promise to name a Black woman to complete Feinstein’s term. “I believe leaders should have real clarity about why they’re in office and what they want to do with the power they hold,” she said Thursday, explaining why she felt she wasn’t ready to run for a full-term next year.

Casey DeSantis talks about jobs for people with disabilities at New College — There’s at least one good story coming out of an otherwise controversial college makeover. Florida’s First Lady focused on some feel-good initiatives this week at New College, currently undergoing a state-sanctioned overhaul that has fetched national criticism. There, she talked about a school initiative: Hope Florida — A Pathway to Possibilities. It provides employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities, or as a media release phrased it, “unique abilities.” Joining DeSantis was the school’s president, Richard Corcoran, and Agency for Persons with Disabilities Director Taylor Hatch. “Each family’s needs vary — from building paths toward economic self-sufficiency to creating deeper community connections,” DeSantis said. “Ultimately, our success is helping these individuals meet their goals and God-given potential, and we are now able to offer not only employment but scholarship opportunities to Hope Florida participants.”

Appointed — Lance Neff, of Tallahassee, to the 2nd Judicial Circuit Court; James Nealis, of Jacksonville, to the Duval County Court; and Anne Gibson, of Winter Haven, to the Polk County Court.

“Trans kids face health, social issues with new Florida law, state rules” via CA Bridges of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — When Ollie was just 16 years old, they were so afraid to use the bathroom in their Collier County school that they would get panic attacks and vomit. Ollie realized they were trans and nonbinary during their sophomore year. They continued using the women’s restroom, but as they presented as more masculine, they started to get uncomfortable looks or stares. They feared going into the men’s restroom; the boys at school would elbow them, film them without permission, bark in their face and verbally abuse them. After a year of this, they developed kidney stones. “I just felt like prey,” Ollie said. Kids across Florida are dealing with the same situation as Ollie, but now, they have even more to fear: state-sanctioned punishment by school authorities. Fear of — and refusal to use — public bathrooms isn’t new, LBGTQ advocates say, but it’s gotten worse since new legislation passed this Summer.

“Despite billions in surplus, Florida keeps 22,500 families with disabilities on waiting list” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — Despite spending record amounts of money, Renner and his fellow lawmakers decided once again not to fully fund the state’s program for Floridians with profound disabilities. As a result, more than 22,500 families dealing with everything from cerebral palsy and spina bifida to autism and intellectual disabilities remain on a waitlist for services to which the state says they’re entitled. And not just any waitlist. Nearly half the families have been waiting for a decade to access services such as therapy, grooming and transportation. Some children die before receiving assistance.

“Emails show the sponsor of a new Florida law intended to target drag queens” via Jason Garcia of Seeking Rents — In June, a restaurant in Orlando sued DeSantis, challenging a vague new state law the Governor signed this Spring that critics say is designed to suppress drag shows in Florida. Lawyers for the DeSantis administration responded by claiming in court that nothing in the new law is specifically aimed at drag shows. “Nowhere does the Protection of Children Act target or even mention drag performances,” attorneys for the state wrote in a motion asking the court to dismiss the lawsuit. But records show that one of the people who wrote the new law intended to target drag shows. Emails obtained in a public records request show that Fine attempted to insert a clause into the bill that would have explicitly criminalized drag queens who perform in front of people under the age of 18.

“Condo Wars: After HOA corruption arrests, Florida’s community management industry works to weaken reform bills” via David Fleshler of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — After the Florida House and Senate finished revising the community association legislation, Hammocks homeowners were furious — and lobbyists for HOAs and condo managers were expressing satisfaction with the outcome. The bill that would finally win approval had been cut from 60 pages to 16. Protections for condo owners had been stripped out, leaving the bill addressed exclusively to homeowners’ associations, which typically include only single-family homes. The fate of the legislation illustrated the influence of Florida’s condominium and HOA industry, which includes law firms, management companies, contractors, landscaping companies and other service providers. However, the industry’s influence over the state Legislature can come at the expense of the rights of homeowners.

“New BlackRock ETFs bring target-date retirement investments to the masses” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — BlackRock’s new ETF product line includes investments formulated for workers of all ages, from older Americans rolling their 401(k)s over at the end of their careers to young people who are 40 or more years out from retirement. BlackRock designed the Target Date Funds to fill a growing void in the market. While many older Americans have access to retirement plans through their employer, millions of gig and wage workers don’t. “A lot of this really comes down to access. We need to be able to take the learnings we’ve had in the 401(k) world and bring them down into the direct investor world,” said Nick Nefouse, BlackRock’s Global Head of Retirement Solutions. There are 10 ETFs in the initial rollout, with target retirement dates starting in 2025 and in 5-year blocks out to 2065. They all debuted at $25 per share.

“Rick Scott debuts $3M ad campaign telling Floridians they’re ‘losing our country’” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — U.S. Sen. Scott is again invoking former President Ronald Reagan to decry Democratic and progressive policies, this time through a $3 million ad campaign. Titled “Losing Our Country,” the one-minute clip will air on TV in every Florida media market over the next month. Scott’s campaign called it “the largest ad buy of any GOP Senate candidate so far this election cycle.” It’s Scott’s second TV ad this Fall. Production-wise, the new spot couldn’t have cost much. It features only Scott sitting at a microphone in a recording studio opining on the current state of U.S. security, criminal justice, foreign affairs, the economy and culture war issues.



“State economists find it tricky to put price tag on proposed constitutional amendment on abortion” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — The quartet of state economists, sitting as the Financial Impact Estimating Conference (FIEC), said it’s unlikely that the Supreme Court will issue a ruling on the state’s 15-week abortion ban passed in 2022 before its November deadline. And if the court were to uphold the 15-week ban before the deadline, a new 2023 law banning abortions after six weeks goes into effect 30 days later. Given that, the economists are leaning toward developing a financial statement explaining why they were not able to score the proposed amendment, a position they are allowed to take but something the group tries to avoid, said Office of Economic and Demographic Research and chief economist Amy Baker.

“‘Major bundler’ looks to back April Carney Primary challenge to John Rutherford” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep. Rutherford was one of three Florida Republicans who wouldn’t vote for Jordan for U.S. House Speaker. His failure to back the Freedom Caucus Republican may lead to the most serious Primary challenge for the four-term Republican since he won the Republican nomination in 2016 against a crowded field. Duval County School Board member Carney tells Florida Politics that a “major bundler” has reached out to her to gauge her interest in mounting a Primary challenge to the 71-year-old former Jacksonville Sheriff. “I’m trying really hard to understand why my Republican Congressman would put control of the House in serious jeopardy. Your constituents would like an explanation,” she said.

“Frederica Wilson nears $200K raised this cycle toward eighth CD 24 term” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Since winning re-election to a seventh term in November, U.S. Rep. Wilson has raised just shy of $200,000 to again defend her seat representing Florida’s 24th Congressional District. She raised $91,000 of that sum between July 1 and Sept. 30. Carry-over funds from prior campaigns placed her total holdings by the end of this year’s third quarter at about $604,000. Her campaign also carried roughly $15,000 in debt, all of which was owed to her for out-of-pocket campaign expenses. Wilson in Q3 collected donations from 19 people, half a dozen trade groups and sugar businesses. Several transportation companies gave as well.

“Mario Díaz-Balart crosses $600K raised since re-election to defend CD 26 seat” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep. Díaz-Balart raised more than $294,000 in the third quarter of 2023 toward winning his 12th term representing Florida’s 26th Congressional District next year. His gains came through a blend of more than 210 personal checks, national security contractor contributions and donations from political, demographic and business interest groups. The Q3 haul nearly doubled Díaz-Balart’s fundraising since he won re-election in November with 71% of the vote.

“María Elvira Salazar passes $1M raised to defend CD 27 seat for second time” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep. Salazar passed the $1 million mark last quarter in re-election fundraising for this cycle, ensuring that any Democratic challenger who runs against her will face an uphill financial battle. Salazar raised more than $318,500 between July 1 and Sept. 30, with support from a passel of fellow Republican politicians, close to 100 personal donations and a handful of trade and business groups. She also spent $132,500 and amassed $32,000 of debt in outstanding consulting fees. By the end of Q3, she had close to $707,000 left to spend.

“Mack Bernard stacks up $150K for Senate run” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — Bernard has made a running start, raising more than $150,000 in his first 117 days campaigning for a promotion to a Senate seat. Between his personal campaign and his political committee, Friends of Mack Bernard, the West Palm Beach Democrat and lawyer raised nearly $90,000 in the last quarter, adding to the amount he collected between starting June 5 and the start of the third quarter. Sen. Bobby Powell’s term representing Senate District 24 is not technically over until 2026, but he intends to resign sometime around the qualifying period for County Commission in May to run for the seat Bernard is vacating.

“David Arreola launches campaign for HD 22” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — Arreola has entered the race to replace term-limited state Rep. Chuck Clemons. Arreola was elected to the City Commission in a landslide in 2017 and served two terms before running for Mayor in the 2022 cycle. He finished third in the open Primary with 15% of the vote. “The people of Alachua, Gilchrist, and Levy counties have been failed for years by far-right politicians who are more interested in stoking divisive culture wars than serving Floridians. MAGA Republicans are dismantling common-sense gun safety laws, attacking women’s reproductive rights, and rigging our economy for the powerful,” he said.

“Rishi Bagga says voters should know about Marucci Guzmán’s marriage to Rene Plasencia” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — A Democratic candidate’s marriage to a Republican politician has one opponent questioning her message to Primary voters. Bagga said nonprofit leader Guzmán has selectively promoted her marriage to former Rep. Plasencia. “She is trying to play it both ways, to be very honest,” Bagga said. “Rene appears on her campaign website and on her palm cards she hands out at doors, but on all the mailers to Democratic voters, he does not appear.” For Guzmán’s part, she considers criticism involving her marriage out of bounds. “No one else gets asked about their spouse. But we, in 2023, are still having a conversation as if women don’t have the ability to think critically and think on their own,” she said.

“Richard Ryles pours in $100K of his own cash to battle Bobby Powell in PBC Commissioner race” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — Ryles’ campaign account is about $33,000 fatter than his rival Powell’s in the Democratic Primary race to represent District 7 on the Palm Beach County Commission. But that’s because the former West Palm Beach Commissioner wrote his campaign a $100,000 check during this quarter. Ryles, who served a year on the West Palm Beach City Commission after winning a 2019 Special Election, received 45 donations this quarter, reports show.

“Fact check fail: Misleading mailer costs political consultant beaucoup bucks” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — A Florida consultant has agreed to pay a Santa Rosa County Commissioner over a hostile direct mail piece. Attorneys for Commissioner Kerry Smith reached a settlement with Mark Zubaly of Direct Mail Systems for $50,000. That came after a suit alleged inaccuracies in campaign literature that dug up decades-old accusations against Smith. Attorneys plan to sue Edwin Henry, who Zubaly identified as the financier behind the piece. The mailer on one side shows a mug shot from 2005 from a contempt of court arrest in Polk County and an earlier one from a 2003 battery arrest. That article only states Smith was arrested on charges. But Smith was never found guilty of hitting any woman, let alone his wife, and never violated probation, according to attorney Alex Andrade. “That could easily have been verified,” Andrade said.

“Miami-Dade Mayor keeps Metrorail top-of-mind for U.S. Transportation Secretary in Miami” via Alyssa Johnson and Max Greenwood of the Miami Herald — With U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg visiting to talk about the Biden administration’s investment in PortMiami, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava also had a project on her mind that has yet to receive federal money — the long-awaited North Corridor Metrorail expansion. In introducing Buttigieg, Levine Cava mentioned the effort to make the elevated rail project a reality. “If I didn’t already have the North Corridor on my mind when I got here, the Mayor made sure that I’m going to have it on my mind as I leave,” Buttigieg told reporters at PortMiami. The effort to extend the Metrorail north up 27th Avenue is estimated to cost about $2 billion.

“Miami Beach OK’s arresting homeless people for sleeping outside if they decline shelter” via Aaron Leibowitz of the Miami Herald — Miami Beach will allow the arrest of homeless people for sleeping outside if they decline placement in a shelter, despite opponents saying a new law effectively makes it illegal to be homeless in the city. The city already had a ban on outdoor sleeping on the books. But that ordinance required police to provide a warning before making an arrest, giving people an opportunity to relocate. The new ordinance eliminates that warning provision. It will take effect within the next 10 days. “This is absolutely not about criminalizing the homeless,” said Commissioner Alex Fernandez. “This is about making the homeless community accept services. … If this helps us encourage them, then we have to do this.”

“South Florida officials mourn Shirley Gibson, the founding Mayor of Miami Gardens” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Gibson, the founding Mayor of Miami Gardens, died Monday at 79. She left behind a legacy of accomplishment in South Florida, evidenced by an outpouring of mournful but admiring statements from many current and former elected officials. A former Miami-Dade police officer, Gibson led Florida’s most populous Black-majority city in its early years, from its 2003 founding to 2012, when she reached term limits. She took part in two efforts to incorporate Miami Gardens. The first failed due in large part to opposition from billionaire Wayne Huizenga, then the owner of the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium, who mounted a $100,000 campaign to stop the city from forming.

“Palm Beach County Schools to spend $2.25M on new metal detectors. Where will they go?” via Katherine Kokal of the Palm Beach Post — Following what school leaders called a successful pilot program at four schools, the Palm Beach County School District plans to spend more than $2 million to roll out free-standing metal detectors at all 24 high schools. Superintendent Mike Burke said on Oct. 4 at the School Board meeting that he plans to spend $2.25 million on metal detectors from the Italy-based company Ceia USA. “Our schools are safer as a result of these devices. The equipment is first-rate, it’s working, (and) we’re not having glitches,” Burke said at the meeting. Burke did not say when he hopes to roll out the metal detectors at the schools.

“5 candidates seek 2 available seats on Indian Harbour Beach City Council” via Dave Berman of Florida Today — There are five candidates seeking the two available seats in the Indian Harbour Beach City Council. The incumbent City Council members in those seats are not seeking re-election. Candidates for Seat 1 are Adam Dyer, David Nutt and Douglas Vincent Torpy. The incumbent is Robert Sharek, who has served on the City Council since 2019. Candidates for Seat 2 are Hamilton Boone and Susan Cava Ruimy. The incumbent is Jim Nolan Sr., who has served on the City Council since 1993. City Council seats have three-year terms. The position has a stipend of $3,000 a year. The Mayor has a stipend of $4,200 a year, and the Deputy Mayor has a stipend of $3,600 a year.

“West Melbourne Council Member Pat Bentley named to fill vacancy as Mayor, succeeding Hal Rose” via Dave Berman of Florida Today — Longtime West Melbourne City Council member Bentley this week was named the city’s Mayor to fill the vacancy created by former Mayor Rose’s retirement, which took effect Oct. 4. Bentley’s appointment as Mayor was approved 5-1 by the City Council during a special meeting. Deputy Mayor Stephen Phrampus was the dissenting vote. Phrampus instead voted to name Council member Diana Adams as Mayor. During the meeting, Phrampus criticized Bentley for an incident that occurred two months ago during a Florida League of Cities conference and for not aggressively supporting an investigation of then-Mayor Rose’s residency status. Bentley will serve out the remainder of Rose’s term, which ends in November 2024.

“Flagler County School Board approves $175K Superintendent contract” via Mary Ellen Ritter of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — The Flagler County School Board unanimously approved Superintendent LaShakia Moore’s contract, and she was officially sworn into the position. “To our faculty and staff, it is an honor to represent and to serve alongside each and every one of you,” Moore said at the meeting. “I will tell you, with all that has happened in the last 46 days, it has not discouraged me about serving in this role but encouraged me all the more because I know firsthand the great things that happen here in Flagler Schools.” Moore will serve as Superintendent of Schools for a four-year period starting retroactively Sept. 6, 2023.

“Volusia County Council votes 5-2 to advance stricter rules for sexual predators, offenders” via Sheldon Gardner of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — Volusia County Council members voted 5-2 to draw up a proposed ordinance to create stricter living requirements for sexual offenders and predators who reside in unincorporated areas of the county. State law says that people “convicted of certain sexual crimes” must live at least over 1,000 feet from “any school, child care facility, park, or playground,” according to meeting materials. Council Vice Chair Danny Robins of District 3 proposed requiring sexual offenders and predators to live over 1,500 feet from those sites in unincorporated Volusia County.

“Seminole County GOP leans hard right with Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene invitations” via Steven Lemongello of the Orlando Sentinel — The invitation list for the Seminole Republican Party’s annual Lincoln Day Dinner in February includes Gaetz and Greene, two of the most controversial figures in Washington. The lineup, which also has Donald Trump Jr. on it, was a notable choice in a county that had been trending toward the Democrats before the Republican wave in the Midterm 2022 Elections. “That’s a bad list of people to have in such a suburban, highly educated [county] that’s only growing more diverse with each cycle,” said Matt Isbell, a Democratic elections analyst. Greene has been a nexus of controversy in her three years in Washington, including saying that if she had organized the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, “we would have won [and] it would’ve been armed.”

“School health screenings plunge in Central Florida under parents’ rights law” via Leslie Postal of the Orlando Sentinel — Florida’s public schools historically have checked thousands of students a year for vision, hearing and growth problems, hoping to catch early health issues that can impede academic achievement. But the number of students screened in Orange and Seminole public schools last year plummeted after Florida passed a new law requiring parents to give written permission for their children to participate in school-based health screenings. Orange County Public Schools, for example, screened nearly 55,000 students for vision problems during the 2021-22 school year but fewer than 14,000 students during the 2022-23 school year, a drop of nearly 75%. Seminole County Public Schools screened about 7,100 students for vision problems last school year down from nearly 18,000 the prior year.

“Orlando Magic set new timeline for $500M downtown entertainment district” via Laura Kinsler of the Orlando Sentinel — The Orlando Magic’s long-awaited $500 million sports and entertainment complex across from the Amway Center downtown has a development team and an anticipated start in 2024, according to a report in GrowthSpotter. Developers JMA Ventures LLC and Machete Group Inc. have been appointed to spearhead the project alongside SED Development LLC and the Orlando Magic. The Sports Business Journal first reported the details, which quoted Magic CEO Alex Martins describing the mixed-use complex as a much-needed “shot in the arm” for downtown Orlando and critical to the team’s success. The article cites an anticipated start date “before the end of 2024” though there was no timeline in the development team’s news release.

“In national program, Orlando Museum of Art will add free days” via Matthew J. Palm of the Orlando Sentinel — Thanks to a nationwide program funded by a Walmart heir, Orlando Museum of Art will offer free admission one day each month, beginning in January. The museum announced this week that it is one of 64 museums across the country to participate in a three-year, $40 million pilot program called Access for All. The goal of the initiative, funded by Walmart heir Alice Walton’s Arkansas-based Art Bridges foundation, is to boost attendance at museums by increasing accessibility to the arts for those with limited means. The museum, which will receive $400,000, says the money will be used for cultural partnerships, transportation assistance, special programming and community outreach, in addition to paying for the free-admission days.

“218 Americans fleeing Israel arrive in Tampa on 3rd state-funded flight” via Emily McCain of ABC Action News — A third state-funded flight from Israel brought 218 Americans to Tampa International on Wednesday night, according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management. Airport officials said the flight from Tel Aviv arrived around midnight. The initial flight from Israel to Tampa arrived on Sunday night. It brought 270 people to TPA. The second flight landed on Wednesday morning around 9 a.m. The flights are made possible by Tampa-based nonprofit Project Dynamo, with funding from the Florida Division of Emergency Management. More flights are expected to arrive in Tampa this week, but details on them are not being released ahead of time.

“Should Clearwater change its election system? Voters will decide in March.” via Tracey McManus of the Tampa Bay Times — After years of debate among city officials, Clearwater voters will decide whether to use a runoff system for City Council races and change the date of elections to make the new structure possible. The Council on Wednesday voted 4-1 to place a referendum on the March 19 ballot asking whether the city should have runoffs for the top two vote-getters in a race if no candidate earns more than 50%. Under the current winner-take-all system, the candidate who gets a plurality of votes for a Council seat wins the race with no further votes taken. The referendum would also change Clearwater’s election dates from March of even-numbered years to August beginning in 2026 to coincide with state and national primaries. Runoffs would be held in November with General Elections.

“Chris Sprowls endorses Julie Marcus for Pinellas Supervisor of Elections” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Former House Speaker Sprowls is endorsing Julie Marcus for re-election to Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections. “I know from experience that the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections office is one of the most well-run and dependable in the entire state,” Sprowls said. “Julie Marcus knows what it takes to administer elections with integrity. I am proud to endorse her campaign.” Marcus also earned an endorsement from Sen. Danny Burgess, who chairs the Senate Committee on Ethics and Elections. “As Chair of the Senate Committee on Ethics and Elections, I know how important it is that voters know their elections are conducted securely,” Burgess said. “Julie Marcus is an election administration expert who has administered over 300 elections during a career surpassing two decades. She has earned both my trust and the trust of the voters to perform her duties with fairness and in accordance with the law. I look forward to continuing to work with her to secure our elections.” Other endorsers include Sens. Nick DiCeglie and Ed Hooper; Reps. Adam Anderson, Kim Berfield, Linda Chaney and Berny Jacques; former Sen. Jeff Brandes; and former Reps. Larry Ahern, Frank Farkas and Jim Frishe.

“What books can kids borrow at the library? New rules coming in Hillsborough.” via C.T. Bowen of the Tampa Bay Times — Thirty-thousand children could face new restrictions on what they can borrow from Hillsborough County libraries under expanded parental controls to begin early next year. The plan, blessed unanimously by County Commissioners Wednesday and previously approved by their library advisory board, is in response to Commissioner Michael Owen’s call in the Spring for better monitoring of what materials children can obtain at the library branches. Under the new system, which expands some controls already in place for DVDs and internet access, parents can choose one of three library cards for children aged 12 or younger. Depending on the card selected, the child would have access to just juvenile materials or an expanded list to include classics and general nonfiction or else all materials in the library. The county currently has 18,000 cardholders ages 12 or younger. Cardholders ages 13 to 16 also would have access to graphic novels and young adult fiction or R-rated or unrated DVDs if their parents choose. Similarly, they also could have unrestricted access to all library materials if parents allow it. There are 12,000 cardholders aged 13 to 16.

“Should St. Pete Council members see Rays, Hines cash flow projections?” via Colleen Wright of the Tampa Bay Times — Whether the Tampa Bay Rays get a new stadium half paid by public dollars depends on votes from the St. Petersburg City Council and the Pinellas County Commission. The Rays and their development partner Hines were required by the city of St. Petersburg to submit a 20-year cash flow analysis as part of their proposal to redevelop the Historic Gas Plant District. But they don’t want projections of their sources of money and where it would be spent disclosed to the public, according to emails obtained by the Tampa Bay Times in a records request, or even to City Council members. That isn’t sitting right with Lisset Hanewicz. “As a City Council member who is one of the elected representatives making the final decision on the largest project in the city’s history, I don’t see a reason why Administration was privy to this information and not City Council,” Hanewicz wrote Friday in an email to city officials. “If it wasn’t relevant, it would not have been requested in the RFP.”

“Tampa ready to unveil new city center” via Spectrum Bay News 9 — Tampa’s new city center opens to the public on Wednesday. The new facility, located at 255 East Hanna Ave. in East Tampa has been in the works for a few years. The 161,000-square-foot building will serve as a centralized location for multiple city departments, a community gathering spot and a workforce development center. The new facility will house the city’s construction services and neighborhood enhancement offices, as well as business tax, code enforcement, housing and community development and human rights department. By December, the center will fully house six departments, totaling 500 employees.

“Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan wants Jaguars stadium deal done ‘sooner rather than later’” via Hanna Holthaus of The Florida Times-Union — After returning from her first trip as Mayor to London, Deegan is ready to continue negotiations on what is expected to be one of the highest-priced deals in city history. The Jaguars released their first renderings for the proposed “stadium of the future” in June, which kicked off a media tour across the city to solicit community feedback on the design before starting negotiations. Deegan’s negotiation team had only met with the Jaguars once as of her interview with the Times-Union last week, but she hoped they could move quickly. “I’d like to get this done sooner rather than later,” Deegan said. “I’d like to get this past us and move on to other issues that are important for our city.”

“White man to be sentenced for recent, racially motivated attack at site of massacre of Black residents a century ago” via Fresh Take Florida — Historian Marvin Dunn was surveying land he co-owns in a Florida town called Rosewood, once a haven for Black Americans, as part of plans to memorialize the horrific racial violence there a century ago. David Allen Emanuel Sr. shouted racial slurs at Dunn and his group and demanded that they leave the area. Dunn’s son, Frederick Douglas Dunn jumped out of the way as Emanuel’s three-ton truck missed him by inches. This Summer, a federal jury in a two-day trial convicted Emanuel of hate crimes over the September 2022 incident.

“DOJ seeks $9 million settlement with Ameris Bank for redlining practices in Jacksonville” via Hanna Holthaus of The Jacksonville Florida Times-Union — A settlement with Ameris Bank could flow $9 million into Jacksonville’s majority Black and Hispanic neighborhoods to combat modern-day redlining practices, the Department of Justice announced Thursday. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Civil Rights Division made the announcement in Jacksonville’s Eastside, one of the city’s historically Black neighborhoods affected by redlining, a type of housing discrimination with roots in the 1930s. The DOJ alleged the bank kept Jacksonville communities of color from lending opportunities for years, contributing to a systematic economic decline.

“DeSantis reappoints three to revived Hamilton County Development Authority Board” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Three members of the Hamilton County Development Authority (HCDA) Board of Supervisors who temporarily lost their posts in the fallout of DeSantis’ culture war battle with Disney will soon return to their seats. On Wednesday, DeSantis announced the appointment of members Nathaniel Combass, Megan Carter and Lowell Klepper to the seven-seat Board. Combass, who previously chaired the Board of Supervisors, is a retired Jasper resident. He is the former director of surveying at North Florida Services, an engineering, planning and grant-admission business headquartered in Lake City.

“Working people aren’t making enough to afford housing. Can a county-owned motel help?” via Mollye Barrows of the Pensacola News Journal — An item asking Escambia County Commissioners to greenlight gathering more information about a motel on Pensacola Boulevard that could potentially be converted into housing for people who are homeless was dropped from the agenda at the Board of County Commissioner’s meeting, Thursday morning. The request to drop it was made by Escambia County Administrator Wes Moreno with no explanation, but the property is in District 3. That’s Commissioner Lumon May’s district and he was not at the Oct. 19 Commission meeting because he is out of town, attending a conference hosted by the National Association of Black County Officials in North Carolina.

“Okaloosa County begins process of updating the county flag and writing rules for its use” via Collin Bestor of the Northwest Florida Daily News — Did you know Okaloosa County has a flag? After 22 years, the Okaloosa County Commission voted to begin updating the flag design and formulating new rules and regulations for its future use. Recently, Chair Trey Goodwin visited a local school during a career day event. After he spoke to the kids about his job, he wanted to present the school with a county flag to reinforce local government. The only problem was that there was no protocol for doing that.

“Split School Board votes against superintendent search despite growing list of concerns” via Andrew Caplan of the Gainesville Sun — Alachua County School Board members sparred with each other late Tuesday evening over a reverse decision to forego a national search and keep its interim superintendent beyond his existing contract. The district’s chief was quick to insert himself into the conversation Tuesday about the planned superintendent search, even going as far as disagreeing with the School Board attorney and suggesting someone could create a motion to renegotiate his contract with a pay raise. Despite Shane Andrew’s interim status, he has served in the role for nearly two years. While some say he has leadership qualities not held by his predecessors, others say his tenure has been riddled with controversy that has slowed various issues needing to be addressed.

“What is a crash? Florida courts debate definition in DUI case” via Fresh Take Florida — A pickup flipped in a ditch in Tallahassee in the early morning hours. Booze inside. The driver reeked of alcohol, with bloodshot eyes, slurred his words and fumbled about. He stumbled as a police officer explained the 12-step sobriety walking test. Then he wobbled off the line five times and demanded a cigarette. All the makings of a drunken-driving arrest? Maybe not. Leon County Judge Monique Richardson approved the motion to suppress the evidence, ruling that the accident did not constitute a crash. The judge hinted that officers and even a documentary camera crew that was at the scene didn’t record enough video of damage to the pickup from the scene to convince her that a crash happened.

“Sarasota School Board approves new map for members’ districts despite public pushback” via Steven Walker of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The Sarasota County School Board approved an updated map for the boundaries of the areas its members are designated to represent, aligning its district lines with those of the five-member Sarasota County Commission. The decision came on a 3-2 vote, with Tom Edwards and Bridget Ziegler dissenting. It came despite vocal public criticism of the move, with many citing fiscal irresponsibility and a lack of transparency surrounding the redrawing of district lines just two years after the census-mandated redistricting in 2021. While School Board members technically represent specific geographic areas and are required to live in their district, voters elect them countywide, unlike County Commissioners who are elected only by the voters within their districts.

“Police report alleges theft of Venice City Council campaign yard signs” via Earle Kimel of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The Venice Police Department is investigating campaign sign theft and vandalism complaints in the Venice City Council race. The complaint involves the theft of signs supporting Seat 2 candidate Dusty Feller from three sites on the island of Venice — two in the 300 block of Bayshore Drive and one in the 400 block of Nassau Street. Feller filed the report on Oct. 13. The Republican Party of Sarasota County publicized it in an Oct. 16 news release that also mentioned incidents where the campaign signs of both Feller and Mitzie Fiedler, both Republicans, were either vandalized or removed from locations in the city limits.

“LCSO: 7 staff members disciplined for August undocumented use of force incident” via Tomas Rodriguez of the Fort Myers News-Press — Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno fired three employees and disciplined four others involved in an Aug. 11 arrest and its aftermath. The incident involved three deputies, one sergeant, one captain and two correction bureau supervisors. The Sheriff’s Office said some used excessive force during an arrest more than two months ago, while others failed to document it. Sheriff Marceno wrote in a statement that he was provided information Monday about an Aug. 11 arrest on Palm Beach Boulevard. Marceno said the arrest was not properly reported and documented.

“The marketing of a massacre” via Frank Bruni of The New York Times — The barbaric killings of unsuspecting civilians in Israel on Oct. 7 and the current devastation of Palestinians in Gaza are all President Biden’s fault.

Haven’t you read? He went soft on Iran. He’s soft, period. He has exposed the United States as something even flimsier than a paper tiger — we’re a Kleenex pussycat. As long as he’s nodding off at the Resolute Desk, it’s open season on our allies.

No, wait, that lesson is all wrong, as you discover the minute you travel from the right to the left.

There you find groups taking the silhouette of a Hamas assassin paragliding into Israel as an inspiring symbol of resistance to imperialist oppression. You find a similarly simplistic narrative: The powerful have been exploiting the powerless, who courageously rose up 12 days ago and valiantly fought back. Never mind that they slaughtered babies. Never mind that they abducted grandmothers. Marginalized peoples of the world, unite! Paraglide to justice!

I wish I lived in a universe as politically reductive and morally stark as some other Americans do. How clarifying that must be. And I wince at the way in which the deadly tribalism of the Middle East has been met with the dreary tribalism of American politics — with lazy and self-serving responses to harrowing circumstances that are ill-served and grossly demeaned by them.

We watched the marketing of a massacre.

What the activists presented as a crucial gesture of support can as easily be seen as a clumsy intrusion into the narrative, an insistence on snatching some of the spotlight. And I have a question for them: Are they untroubled by how many of their oppressed brethren oppress women and gay people?

“On Israel, DeSantis acted while Donald Trump just acted out” via Jim Geraghty of The Washington Post — Governors can’t do a lot when there’s a terrible foreign policy crisis, but DeSantis figured out a way to help Floridians stuck in Israel. Most GOP presidential candidates issued a statement denouncing Hamas and pledging support for Israel, but DeSantis managed to actually do something. Even if it was only the relatively minor matter of getting 179 adults, 91 children and two dogs out of harm’s way, he earned the right to take a bow. Contrast that with Trump. Four days after the Hamas attack, the former President leaped into action — praising Israel’s enemies as “very smart” and venting his spleen about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu supposedly backing out of helping with the ultimately successful U.S. drone strike in 2020 against top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad.

“Why the GOP can’t unite” via Jonathan Martin of POLITICO — There is no longer a cohesive Republican Party. There’s a pre-Trump GOP and a post-Trump GOP living together uneasily. They may be roommates, but they’re not married. Which is why it was unintentionally unironic for Jordan, after watching 20 Republicans oppose his candidacy for Speaker, to lament what could come next in the House. “No one in our conference wants to see any type of coalition government with Democrats,” Jordan told reporters after the first vote Tuesday. Yet that’s precisely what his own conference has become — a would-be coalition government, if under the same banner. The fitful and still fruitless negotiations that have taken place since Kevin McCarthy’s ouster two weeks ago are closer to a European-style coalition-led parliament struggling to be born than a factional dispute within an American party.

“Jim Jordan doesn’t know what courage is” via David French of The New York Times — The Republican base admires Jordan because it thinks he is tough. It perceives him as a man of courage and strength. He is not. Instead, he is a symbol of the way in which Trumpist Republicans have corrupted the concept of courage itself. To understand what courage is supposed to be, I turn to a definition from C.S. Lewis: “Courage is not simply one of the virtues but the form of every virtue at the testing point, which means, at the point of highest reality.” It’s a beautiful formulation that encompasses both the moral and physical realms and declares that courage is inseparable from virtue. Now contrast the Lewis vision of courage with the courage or toughness lionized on the MAGA right. From the beginning of the Trump era, the entire concept of courage was divorced from virtue and completely fused with two terrible vices: groveling subservience and overt aggression. The subservience, of course, is to the demands of Trump, the right-wing media or the angry Republican base.

“Farewell to Searstown, ‘a city within a city’” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — The bulldozers finally came for Fort Lauderdale’s oldest and best-known shopping center after 68 years. That’s a heck of a lot of Craftsman tools and Kenmore appliances. Sears, Roebuck & Co. relocated from its Andrews Avenue location to the corner of U.S. 1 and Sunrise Boulevard in the Summer of 1955. It may be hard to believe when you look at the city’s grand and ever-expanding skyline, but the new shopping center was truly a milestone in the evolution of Fort Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale has a fabulous history, but preserving all that history is just too expensive. The land is too valuable to leave it as it was. So, cherish your memories.

ABC Action News Full Circle with Paul LaGrone on Channel 10 WFTS: Political analyst Dr. Susan MacManus; Major General (Ret.) Bob Dees; Middle East Expert and USF professor Dr. Arturo Jimenez-Bicardi.

Facing South Florida with Jim DeFede on CBS 4 in Miami: The Sunday show provides viewers with an in-depth look at politics in South Florida and other issues affecting the region.

In Focus with Allison Walker on Bay News 9/CF 13: A look at efforts by VISIT FLORIDA to continue to build tourism in Florida and what the results have been after recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. Joining Walker are Sen. Ed Hooper, District 21, Palm Harbor; Dana Young, president & CEO, VISIT FLORIDA/former State Rep. and State Senator; and Robert Agrusa, president & CEO of Central Florida Hotel & Lodging Association.

Political Connections on Bay News 9 in Tampa/St. Pete: Reaction and response from national and state lawmakers on the Israel-Hamas war; and the latest on the U.S. House Speaker race.

Political Connections on CF 13 in Orlando: Candidates Samuel Ings and Tony Vargas discuss their campaigns to become the next Mayor of Orlando. Ings, Vargas, and Steve Dixon are opposing incumbent Mayor Buddy Dyer in this year’s Election.

The Usual Suspects on WCTV-Tallahassee/Thomasville (CBS) and WJHG-Panama City (NBC): Gary Yordon and author Elizabeth Rosario.

This Week in Jacksonville with Kent Justice on Channel 4 WJXT: U.S. Rep. Aaron Bean; Zach Terry, senior pastor, First Baptist Church in Fernandina Beach; Melanie Patz, president & CEO, United Way Northeast Florida

“‘Ferrari’ trailer explores the deadly passion and terrible joy of automotive mogul’s life in Adam Driver-led biopic” via Abbey White of The Hollywood Reporter — In the first full trailer for Neon‘s Ferrari, the Italian automotive mogul’s personal and professional lives collide. The new Michael Mann-directed film stars Adam Driver as Enzo Ferrari, the ex-Formula 1 racer who built his own factory and established the Ferrari brand. Set during the Summer of 1957, the movie’s two-minute teaser plays on a well-known concept in quantum mechanics: Two objects cannot occupy the same space at the same moment in time. Ferrari is testing the limits of his new cars, resulting in sometimes explosive and even deadly crashes. Past and present, ambition and duty, dreams and delusions collide in an action-driven, emotionally explosive trailer for the upcoming film.



Happy birthday to former First Lady Carole Rome, Dustin Daniels, Katie Gannon, and attorney Bruce Denson.

