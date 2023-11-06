Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 11.6.23

Good Monday morning.

With its latest hire, it’s clear that The Southern Group is in the transportation lobbying business for the long haul.

Shannan Boxold, who previously served as the Florida Department of Transportation’s Chief of Staff, is joining an already robust transportation practice with clients such as Tesla, Florida Trucking Association, AtkinsRealis, and dozens of developers statewide who have business with the agency.

“Shannan is a true pro and I know firsthand she will do whatever it takes to win for clients,” said Rachel Cone, Managing Partner of TSG’s Tallahassee office and former cohort of Boxold’s at FDOT. “It’s one thing to have knowledge of and relationships with leadership in FDOT’s Tallahassee office, but it is quite another to have that same level of insight into every decentralized district office across the state.”

Boxold’s path to The Southern Group prepared her well as a running point for many of the firm’s transportation client base. She got her start in the process at a firm focusing on environmental law, ultimately moving into FDOT leadership roles, where she learned firsthand the gaps that can be bridged between the regulatory apparatus of government and those who must navigate it.

“Our entire team has been impressed with her deep knowledge of not just transportation issues but a wide range of regulatory issues that impact clients in every industry,” said Paul Bradshaw, the founder and Chair of The Southern Group. “We are very excited to have her aboard the pirate ship.”

In her time at FDOT — as both the chief of staff and legislative director — Boxold assisted with the supervision of 6,200 employees and the management of the department’s $10 billion annual budget. Shannan also served as the liaison between FDOT and other governmental partners to advance transportation projects and policies. One of Boxold’s proudest accomplishments during her time at FDOT is helping to pass the agency’s legislative package two years in a row — a back-to-back feat that had never been done previously.

“Shannan is a rare talent and a good friend. She’s helped advance transportation in Florida for many years and been a wonderful asset to her clients,” said Ron Howse, Chair of the Florida Transportation Commission. “I know she will continue to do great things in her new role at The Southern Group.”

Industry leaders who’ve worked with Boxold over the last decade were also quick to weigh in on her new opportunity with the premier firm.

“For the last several years, she has helped clients bring tremendous value to the department, build their business and strengthen their brand,” said Ananth Prasad, President of the Florida Transportation Builders Association. “I am confident her success will only continue at The Southern Group.”

For her part, Boxold is excited about the new opportunity, but also working with a team again that she’s known and respected for years. “It feels a little like coming home, and I’m excited to get to work.”

___

Kinley Morgan, a former Press Secretary in the Senate Majority Office and a spokesperson for former Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam, has joined Sachs Media as a senior account executive on the firm’s award-winning public affairs team.

“Kinley’s wealth of experience in the public and private sectors of public relations will serve as a great asset to our team and our clients, especially with another Florida Legislative Session coming up,” Sachs Media President Michelle Ubben said. “We’re thrilled to have her on our team and look forward to the outstanding work we know she will provide for our clients.”

Morgan most recently served with Tallahassee-based communications and marketing firm Pinnacle Media. Morgan also previously served as a legislative analyst for the Senate Majority Office and as a legislative assistant to Sen. Keith Perry.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

— DAYS UNTIL —

— TOP STORIES —

“‘He should get out’: Ron DeSantis outflanked by Donald Trump on his home turf” via Gary Fineout and Kimberly Leonard of POLITICO — Trump and his allies outflanked DeSantis in the days leading up to Saturday’s “Florida Freedom Summit,” where both GOP presidential hopefuls appeared before more than 1,000 Florida Republican activists, state and federal lawmakers and party faithful.

The event marked the first time the two took to the same stage on the same day in Florida since DeSantis declared his candidacy in May.

The flex by Trump — which included a handful of GOP state legislators flipping their endorsements Saturday from DeSantis to Trump — reinforced the notion that DeSantis may be locked into an unwinnable contest against the man who helped him win the Governor’s Mansion just five years ago.

“This race is over, and people are basically trying to decide whether they want to join the winning team,” said state Sen. Joe Gruters, a Sarasota Republican and staunch Trump supporter.

DeSantis never said Trump’s name during his remarks in the middle of the day, other than joking about how he didn’t need a teleprompter and alluding to “some Republicans” who opposed his COVID policies.

During his appearance before a raucous crowd that chanted his name at times, Trump called the legislators now backing him to join him onstage and read each of their names to the crowd. Trump also repeated his frequent claim that his endorsement of DeSantis during the 2018 Florida GOP gubernatorial primary pushed DeSantis to victory.

At one point, he did a dramatic DeSantis impersonation of the Governor breaking down in sobs as he pleaded for his support.

“Chris Christie, Asa Hutchinson get a stormy reception at Florida voter summit” via Myah Ward of POLITICO — A combative Christie was loudly booed as soon as he took the stage and throughout his remarks at the Florida Freedom Summit in Kissimmee, as Trump maintains his dominance in the state amid a string of fresh endorsements. Hutchinson, the former Governor of Arkansas, faced similar jeering when he evoked Trump’s legal troubles. Even Vivek Ramaswamy was heckled — the crowd chanting “Trump” — when he said the GOP needs a younger, non-traditional nominee. Christie fed off the animated crowd, fueling more boos as he challenged audience members’ reactions to his remarks. “The problem is, you want to shout down any voice that says anything different than what you want to hear.”

“Tim Scott slams DeSantis, Trump at GOP gathering in their home state” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — “We need a total focus on Joe Biden, a conservative warrior who created a red wave up and down the entire balance,” Scott said, “and we must win back the White House.” He suggested both DeSantis and Ramaswamy wrongly suggested America had entered a state of decline. While he praised DeSantis’ record as Governor of Florida, he said that message hasn’t played nationwide, with good reason. “He doesn’t have a forward-looking aspirational vision about where our country should go,” Scott said of DeSantis.

“‘Yell and boo as much as you’d like’: Republican long shots make their case in Florida and other trail takeaways” via Abby Cruz, Nicholas Kerr, Hannah Demissie, and Will McDuffie of ABC News — Republican presidential candidates former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and former New Jersey Gov. Christie — among the most anti-Trump candidates in the race — were met with boos Saturday as they addressed the Florida Freedom Summit in Kissimmee. Hutchinson faced loud boos — with one attendee shouting “Go Home,” inspiring cheers from others — when he delivered a strong condemnation of Trump at Saturday’s Florida Freedom Summit. “As someone who has been in the courtroom for over 25 years as a federal prosecutor and also in defending some of the most serious federal criminal cases, I can say that there is a significant likelihood that Donald Trump will be found guilty by a jury on a felony offense next year,” he said. Raucous “boos” filled the ballroom and continued through his remarks.

—”Pictures: GOP presidential candidates in Orlando” via Joe Burbank of the Orlando Sentinel

— THE TRAIL —

“Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to endorse DeSantis for President at Monday rally in Des Moines” via Brianne Pfannenstiel of the Des Moines Register — After months of quietly signaling her support for DeSantis, Reynolds will formally endorse DeSantis for President at a Des Moines rally Monday. The endorsement is an enormous win for DeSantis, who hopes to harness Reynolds’ star power among Iowa Republicans as he looks to jump-start his stagnant campaign and establish himself as a clear alternative to front-runner Trump in the race’s critical final months. Reynolds plans to speak at DeSantis’ pre-debate rally Monday as well as a Davenport meet-and-greet Tuesday morning. She will then fly to Miami to help him fundraise around Wednesday’s debate.

“Trump scores more Florida lawmaker endorsements, including DeSantis defectors” via Marc Caputo of The Messenger — Seven endorsements, unveiled at the Florida GOP’s “Freedom Summit,” follow Sen. Rick Scott’s decision Thursday to back Trump and they come 10 days after one of DeSantis’ former top allies in the Florida Legislature, Rep. Randy Fine, defected to Trump. State Rep. Jessica Baker, who switched her endorsement from the Governor to Trump, indicated she was following her constituents’ interests. State Sen. Debbie Mayfield, who also switched her support to Trump, praised the former President’s leadership in uncertain times. Also leaving DeSantis for Trump: state Reps. Webster Barnaby, Alina Garcia and Kevin Steele. Reps. Mike Beltran and David Borrero, who had been neutral in the race, joined them Saturday in endorsing Trump. “DeSantis thinks he’s the next Ronald Reagan but he’s the next Tim Pawlenty,” a campaign adviser quipped.

—“Rick Scott doubles down on supporting Trump over DeSantis” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

“Poll: DeSantis trails Trump by 54 points in Ohio” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — The survey from Ohio Northern University (ONU) shows a seemingly insurmountable lead for Trump, supported by nearly 2/3 of the GOP electorate. “Trump is the clear choice among Ohio Republicans and there’s little he can do to change their minds. He is the clear choice among GOP voters for their nominee (64%). Just 6% say it is likely they would support another candidate and only 5% say they would not support him if he was convicted of a felony.” Meanwhile, DeSantis (10%) and Vivek Ramaswamy (9%) are far behind. If there is a positive for the Governor, it’s that he shows a marginal gain from the 9% support he had in July’s poll, and is no longer behind Ramaswamy, who dropped from 12% in the Summer survey.

“DeSantis has ballsy response to Trump attacks” via Stephanie Murray of The Messenger — The Governor listed a two-pack of “RON DESANTIS HAS A PAIR” golf balls for $18 on his campaign store. The move was a gimmick to goad Trump to “summon the balls” to appear at a Presidential Primary Debate. It was also an attempt to take attention off whether DeSantis has secret high heels inside his cowboy boots. “This is no time for foot fetishes,” DeSantis said on Newsmax, trying to sidestep the many headlines about whether he has hidden lifts inside his shoes to appear taller. “If Donald Trump can summon the balls to show up to the debate. I’ll wear a boot on my head. This is a time for substance.” And for someone who knows what it’s like to be the sole focus of a boot-obsessed media storm, DeSantis’ below-the-belt barb didn’t quite land.

— MORE 2024 —

“The Haley-DeSantis feud will play out in real time on next week’s debate stage” via Arit John, Kit Maher and Ebony Davis of CNN — The two have been previewing the attack lines they might deliver on the Nov. 8 debate stage in interviews, stump speeches and ads as they seek to distinguish themselves as the Republican candidate who would be the best alternative to Trump. DeSantis has accused Haley of having wanted to “roll out the red carpet” to China as Governor to undercut her foreign policy bona fides, while Haley has painted the Florida Governor’s increased attention on her as the desperate acts of a stalling campaign. But the debate is also a chance for DeSantis to paint Haley as out of touch with a party that has shifted away from the neoconservatism of the Bush administration.

The poll everyone is reading — “Trump leads in 5 critical states as voters blast Joe Biden, Times/Siena poll finds” via Shane Goldmacher of The New York Times — The results show Biden losing to Trump by margins of three to 10 percentage points among registered voters in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Pennsylvania. Biden is ahead only in Wisconsin by two percentage points, the poll found. Across the six battlegrounds — all carried by Biden in 2020 — the President trails by an average of 48 to 44%. A majority of voters say Biden’s policies have personally hurt them. The survey also reveals the extent to which the multiracial and multigenerational coalition that elected Biden is fraying. Demographic groups that backed Biden by landslide margins in 2020 are now far more closely contested, as two-thirds of the electorate sees the country moving in the wrong direction.

“Trump waited until after he left office to disclose trademarks he owns in China and Russia” via Jacob Shamsian of Business Insider — Trump’s financial disclosures neglected to include hundreds of trademarks he owns, including over 100 in China and six in Russia, until after he left the office of the presidency. The hundreds of trademarks include the rights for business opportunities expected for someone with Trump’s business record, like real estate, golf, beauty pageant and hotel branding in dozens of countries. The list also includes more unexpected business opportunities for Trump, like video games, lash extensions, deodorant, and nautical instruments.





— DESANTISY LAND —

“Why antisemitism led a DeSantis ally to jump to Trump” via Isaac Chotiner of The New Yorker — Fine is the only Jewish Republican in the Florida Legislature and has for several years been a strong supporter of DeSantis. Two weeks ago, Fine decided to switch his support to Trump. The reason? Antisemitism. In Fine’s view, DeSantis has insufficiently addressed numerous neo-Nazi marches that have taken place in Florida in recent years. (The Times reported last month that DeSantis’ unwillingness to condemn the marches has concerned some Republican donors.) The Hamas attack Oct. 7 was the final straw. “I had been very unhappy with the quietness around the rise of Nazism. And while I wasn’t beating the Governor up publicly over it, I was very vocal privately, asking why we were not using the laws that are in place. Why aren’t we taking this seriously? So were lots of his Jewish supporters.”

— STATEWIDE —

“DeSantis gifts Florida workers 4 extra days off for the holidays” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — As the “most wonderful time of the year” approaches, DeSanta Claus is again handing out gifts in the form of extra paid days off. State employees can skip work on business days abutting four major holidays — the day before Thanksgiving (Nov. 22), the day after Christmas (Dec. 26), the Friday before New Year’s Eve (Dec. 29), and the day after New Year’s Day (Jan. 2). Those days off are in addition to regular office closures during the holidays. “Our state employees have worked tirelessly throughout the year to aid and assist Florida families,” DeSantis said.

“Power play: Is DeSantis using authority as Florida Governor to help struggling campaign?” via Zac Anderson and John Kennedy of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — DeSantis has long been known for taking provocative actions that generate buzz in conservative circles, whether it’s flying migrants to Martha’s Vineyard or convening lawmakers to punish Disney. Critics have accused the Governor of pushing the boundaries of his authority. Since announcing his presidential campaign, DeSantis has removed a second elected prosecutor after alleging she wasn’t tough enough on crime, supported state health officials recommending against COVID-19 booster shots for people under 65, evacuated Americans from Israel after declaring a state of emergency over the war there, moved to disband university student groups he accused of supporting terrorism and called for expanding state sanctions against Iran. DeSantis has been touting each of these recent moves repeatedly on the campaign trail and in fundraising pitches, signs that he views them as politically advantageous in a GOP Primary.

“Lawmakers head into a Special Session designed to help DeSantis, critics say” via Jeffrey Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel — Florida lawmakers will return to the Capitol for a brief Special Session to bolster state sanctions on Iran, a move aimed at helping DeSantis with his floundering presidential campaign, his critics say. Legislators also plan to tackle other issues, including more aid for Hurricane Idalia victims, extra money to harden homes against hurricanes and school voucher funding. But Democratic lawmakers said the agenda for the Session doesn’t go far enough in helping everyday Floridians, and the sanctions are merely window dressing framing DeSantis’ quest for the White House.

“Lawmakers tee up hurricane and home improvement aid for the Special Session” via WFSU —(L)awmakers next week will take up proposals that would boost assistance after Hurricane Idalia and provide money to ease a backlog of residents seeking to lower insurance premiums by improving their homes. The proposals, released Thursday in advance of Monday’s start of a Special Session, would provide about $416 million to various efforts tied to the hurricane and to the My Safe Florida Home Program. Similar bills (SB 2C and HB 1-C) filed by Sen. Corey Simon and Rep. Jason Shoaf, include aiding farmers, ranchers and timber growers who sustained damage in Idalia, which made landfall Aug. 31 in Taylor County and tore through rural areas of the state’s Big Bend region and other parts of North Florida.

—”Vouchers, disaster relief, Israel support: What to expect from Special Session” via Douglas Soule of USA Today Network

“Legislature again proposes higher vote threshold for constitutional amendments” via Caden DeLisa of The Capitolist — A Joint Resolution filed Friday seeks to amend the state constitution by raising the required elector vote majority for constitutional amendments from 60% to two-thirds, requiring a 66.67% vote or higher. Under the current provisions, any amendment or revision to the Florida State Constitution requires a 60% approval rate from the electors — that is, 60% of voters casting a ballot on the measure must vote in favor of it for the amendment to be adopted. The proposal outlined in the resolution would be presented to Florida voters during the next general election or an earlier special election, provided that one would be deemed necessary.

Legislative sked:

— 10 a.m. The Senate convenes a Special Legislative Session to address a series of issues, including state sanctions against Iran and providing additional assistance to people affected by Hurricane Idalia, Senate Chamber.

— 10 a.m. The House convenes a Special Legislative Session to address a series of issues, including state sanctions against Iran and providing additional assistance to people affected by Hurricane Idalia, House Chamber.

— 11:30 a.m. The Senate Fiscal Policy Committee meets to consider SB 2-C from Sen. Corey Simon to provide additional aid after Hurricane Idalia. It also will discuss SB 4-C, from Sen. Jay Collins, for more students with disabilities to receive school vouchers. In addition, it will consider SB 6-C, from Sen. Alexis Calatayud, for money to help bolster security at Jewish day schools. Room 412, Knott Building.

— 12:30 p.m. The House State Affairs Committee meets to consider HB 5C from Rep. John Snyder to increase state sanctions against Iran, a key backer of the Palestinian militant group Hamas. Room 212, Knott Building.

— 2:30 p.m. The Senate Rules Committee meets to consider a proposed resolution (SR 8-C) from Sen. Lori Berman to express support for Israel amid the war with Hamas. It will also consider SB 10-C from Sen. Bryan Avila to increase state sanctions on Iran. Room 412, Knott Building.

— 3:30 p.m. The House Appropriations Committee meets to consider HB 1C from Rep. Jason Shoaf to provide additional aid after Hurricane Idalia. It also considered HB 3C from Rep. Josie Tomkow for more students with disabilities to receive school vouchers. In addition, it will consider HB 7C, from Rep. Randy Fine, to provide money to bolster security at Jewish day schools. Room 212, Knott Building.

Must-listen — Kara Dam’s ‘Deeper Dive’ with Sen. Jason Pizzo — Pizzo, a Sunny Isles Beach Democrat who is in line to become Senate Minority Leader after the 2024 Elections, joins the News Service of Florida’s political podcast “Deeper Dive” this week to talk about town halls, civics, Democrats’ chances in state Senate races, the 2024 presidential race and more! Check out the latest podcast here.

— D. C. MATTERS —

“Matt Gaetz takes a bow for pushing a more conservative House Speaker in D.C.” via Mitch Perry of Florida Phoenix — With hard-right conservative Mike Johnson as the new Speaker, Gaetz boasted Saturday about his actions while speaking at the Republican Party’s Florida Freedom Summitt in Kissimmee. “Fighting Washington has won us a new conservative speaker. Fighting Washington has shown the swamp creatures that they don’t win every time,” he said. “Fighting Washington has restored some modicum of power back to ‘We the People.’ And I’m just getting started.” Gaetz said at one point GOP congressional leadership sat him down and told him that he lacked patience. “But it seemed more to me that they lacked courage,” he said.

Assignment editors — Gaetz will tour C4 Advanced Tactical Systems’ (C4ATS) facility in Orlando, then hold press availability outside the facility to discuss broad congressional action and supporting Israel’s military: 12:45 p.m., 243 Wetherbee Rd., Orlando. RSVP to Jacob Bliss at [email protected] or (202) 695-0524.

— FOR YOUR RADAR —

The CDC’s new National Youth Tobacco Survey shows nicotine addiction is alive and well among U.S. middle and high schoolers.

According to the survey, e-cigarettes are the delivery method of choice, and their use has increased a whopping 2,617% among high school students since 2019.

Overall, 61% of middle and high school students reported using disposable e-cigarettes — the highest rate since the CDC survey began asking about their use.

Further, the survey found that illegal vapes are the most popular among teens. Their favorite brands: Elf Bar and Esco Bar.

Kids can conceal their use presumably because many such devices are manufactured to appear like highlighters or other school supplies to confuse teachers and parents who could confiscate them.

CDC data shows that nearly nine out of 10 underage tobacco consumers were using e-cigarettes and their flavor preferences, from most to least popular, were fruit, candy, desserts or other sweets, mint and menthol.

Experts say the survey proves the Biden administration is losing the war against illicit vapes and that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration’s enforcement strategy is failing to get disposable vapes in youth-appealing flavors off the market.

— DOWN BALLOT —

“Hillary Clinton ‘rooting for’ Marucci Guzmán in HD 35 race” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Clinton is offering her moral support to Guzmán. The former New York U.S. Senator and First Lady chimed in on social media after Guzmán shared a photograph and a memory. “When I was a little, I wrote Hillary Clinton and told her when I grew up, I wanted to be a Congresswoman,” Guzmán posted on X. “She wrote back and told me she was rooting for me. I’m now running for the state House and think fondly of those words. Girls can grow up to change the world.”

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Biden’s handling of Israel war presents political test in South Florida” via The Associated Press — On a recent balmy South Florida night, dozens of people gathered at a synagogue along a palm tree-lined road to talk about the war going on thousands of miles away. Located just north of Miami Beach, the Shul of Bal Harbour is in the heart of South Florida’s Jewish community. Its rabbi is a well-known supporter of DeSantis, a Republican who has long supported conservative priorities on Israel and spoken at the Shul. But in potentially unfriendly territory for Democrats, several people who attended the meeting said they were pleased with Biden’s support of the Israeli offensive against Gaza.

What Randy Fine was reading — “Proposed FAU dental school gets mired in Presidential search controversy” via Scott Travis of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A planned dental school that Florida Atlantic University successfully fast-tracked through the state now faces delays, faculty criticism and questions about whether its ultimate fate could be tied to a prolonged search for a new President. Right now, FAU plans to open a new College of Dentistry in 2027, Dr. Joel Berg, a consultant working with the university to develop the school, told a faculty Committee at a recent meeting. That’s a year later than the university said in August and two years later than when it first proposed the dental school in 2022. “2027 is the plan, and I’m confident we will meet that target,” Berg told the Steering Committee of the university’s Faculty Senate at the Oct. 26 meeting.

“Majority of City Commission at stake in Miami election Tuesday” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — More than half the seats on the Miami Commission are up for grabs Tuesday when voters decide between 15 candidates vying for three elected posts at City Hall. Each race includes an incumbent Commissioner, though one no longer holds the seat for which he’s running. The other contests will determine whether a short-term official elected in February will keep her position through 2027 and another heavily favored Commissioner can do the same. The election comes at a tenuous time for Miami. Three of the city’s six elected officials are under investigation for misusing their positions for personal benefit or vendetta. Housing prices are at crisis levels. Flooding continues to be a significant issue and promises to worsen.

“Showdown nears for 4 candidates vying to be new Miami Beach Mayor” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Miami Beach’s top elected office is up for grabs next week, and for the first time in more than half a decade, Mayor Dan Gelber isn’t among the candidates. Four men — Vice Mayor Steven Meiner, former Rep. Mike Grieco, former City Commissioner Michael Góngora and former MTV executive Bill Roedy, a first-time candidate — are competing to succeed Gelber, who must leave office due to term limits. Grieco and Góngora are registered Democrats. Meiner is a former Republican now without party affiliation. Roedy is a member of the Independent Party.

“Miami Beach to elect 3 new City Commissioners” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Miami Beach voters on Tuesday will select three new City Commissioners who, alongside a new Mayor, will replace more than half the city’s elected officials. While the Mayor’s race is a four-way contest and could go to a runoff, the Commission races feature just two candidates apiece, meaning the top vote earner on Election Day will win outright. None of the six running have prior elected experience, though all have been active in the community they hope to serve. And while there are ample overlaps in policy positions among them, each has managed to distinguish itself enough to provide voters with a clear choice.

“2 City Council incumbents try to fend off challenges in Hialeah election” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Hialeah voters Tuesday will decide whether to keep two City Council members in office for four more years or replace them with a pair of challengers. The race for Council Group 1 features incumbent Council President Monica Perez defending against Elias Montes de Oca, a first-time political candidate with an ambitious platform and not-so-pristine past. One year after 58% of Hialeah voters chose incumbent Council member Vivian Casáls-Muñoz to remain in office, she is again facing the person she defeated last year, nurse and small-business owner Angelica Pacheco.

“4 Council seats up for grabs in Homestead election” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — More than half the seats on the Homestead Council are at stake in the city’s General Election Tuesday, when voters will choose between two incumbents and seven others seeking office in Miami-Dade County’s second-oldest city. While those running differ in how they’d address Homestead’s issues, almost all agree on what those issues are: too much construction incongruent with the area and the added traffic it creates. Election Day comes just over a month after city voters re-elected Mayor Steven Losner for a third term and whittled down one of the four Council contests to two runoff candidates.

“No candidates in Surfside Special Election, but big changes are on the ballot” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — In a Special Election this Tuesday, Surfside voters will weigh in on three proposed charter amendments that would change how residents can win and remain in public office. The changes would impact the municipality’s next General Election on March 19, 2024, but not all those who win then will be affected the same way. Two other potential changes on the ballot would extend to the Town Clerk the same appeals processes afforded to other Surfside employees and remove spending restrictions from small-scale infrastructure projects.

Hmmm … — “Newly launched PBC Republican organization announces favorites in local Primaries” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — A fledgling chapter of a Republican group that puts “voter integrity” at the top of its legislative priorities weighs in on three Palm Beach County Primary contests. The Palm Beach County chapter of the Florida Republican Assembly (FRA) launched in January. The organization claims 35 members. Some of them belong to the more established Republican Executive Committee (REC) of the Republican Party of Palm Beach County. As a group, however, they are making a decidedly different statement. For example, Kevin Neal, the Palm Beach County REC Chair, said his club does not make Primary endorsements. But Jane Justice, president of the FRA Palm Beach County chapter, says the endorsements have a point.

“King tide floods offer glimpse of Miami’s soggy, salty future. Can anything be done?” via Alex Harris and Ashley Miznazi of the Miami Herald — The roar of a generator overwhelmed the quiet burbling of water at the Little River Pocket Park on Monday. It hadn’t rained in days, but the park and several nearby streets were under nearly 2 feet of water from this year’s king tides, the annual highest tides of the year. And as unchecked climate change continues, experts say these high-tide floods will get worse and more common. NOAA said Miami reached this level of flooding twice last year, but by 2050, it could happen as often as 50 days a year.

“Coral Springs water district official commits to improving procedures cited in audit report” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — Early reports from a Broward County special district inspired legislation bolstering such districts’ ethics rules and now a board member of the water utility says that issues a state audit found will be fixed. The North Springs Improvement District (NSID) provides water and sewer services to 40,000 Coral Springs and Parkland residents in a county of nearly 2 million people. The Auditor General’s report that Democratic Rep. Dan Daley requested identifies district practices and procedures in seven areas that either don’t comply with state law or raise questions. The district has 30 days to respond to the 13-page report to describe actual or proposed corrective actions.

“The road Broward didn’t want will be bigger than ever” via Steve Bousquet of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — When Broward County’s Sawgrass Expressway opened in 1986, it was widely ridiculed as a “road to nowhere” and a costly excuse to pave open space to intensify urban growth out to the Everglades. You can see the result. For years, the toll road struggled to make money. But now, with hardly any public attention, the six-lane Sawgrass is being widened to 10 lanes. Starting at its south end, where I-75 and I-595 converge, and moving north to Commercial Boulevard, the state will add two lanes in each direction to make room for a lot more cars and trucks. The rest of the 22-mile road, north to I-95 in Deerfield Beach, will also be widened in coming years.

“Fort Lauderdale seller of hemp-derived CBD products says state crackdown putting it out of business” via Ron Hurtibise of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A Fort Lauderdale-based seller of hemp-derived CBD products is challenging a state agency’s order that the company says bars them from selling products the state deems “attractive to children” to buyers outside Florida. Just Brands LLC sells hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products that include gummies, tinctures, cartridges, oils and creams via mail order from its website. Some of its products also contain up to 0.3% delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the ingredient that produces the euphoric high that cannabis is known for. The lawsuit contends that barring the company from “holding” or “storing” the offending products is an unconstitutional breach of the Commerce Clause that protects interstate commerce from discrimination or undue burdens.

“‘Great news’ for the Keys. Panel rejects proposal to consolidate Florida’s judicial circuits” via David Goodhue of the Miami Herald — A Committee made up of attorneys and judges from across the state unanimously voted Friday afternoon not to recommend a proposal to consolidate some Florida judicial circuits. The move, recommended by state House Speaker Paul Renner, would mean certain court circuits, including Monroe County in the Florida Keys, would merge with larger neighboring districts, such as Miami-Dade County’s. “I want to thank the Committee for its diligence and hard work,” Monroe State Attorney Dennis Ward, a vocal opponent of the proposal, said. Not only was Ward against the proposal, so were almost all of the lawyers practicing in the Keys and on the mainland. Keys Public Defender Robert Lockwood joined Ward last month at a rally in Key Largo attended by almost 100 residents who urged for the plan to be rejected.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Orlando Mayor faces 3 challengers in election next week” via Ryan Gillespie of the Orlando Sentinel — Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer may appear on a city ballot for the last time next week. The six-term Mayor, first elected to City Hall in 2003 and the longest-serving Mayor in Orlando history, said this will be his final re-election campaign. “It’s been a little nostalgic,” Dyer said this week, reflecting on a long political career that also entailed a run in Florida’s Senate. He’s vying for a seventh term next week with a steep fundraising edge over opponents Sam Ings, Steve Dixon and Tony Vargas, who all say the city has slipped under Dyer’s watch.

“Local and state leaders in Orange County call for audit of onePulse Foundation” via Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel — Local and state lawmakers renewed calls this week for an audit of the onePulse Foundation, demanding an accounting of public money the not-for-profit group received to build a memorial to victims of the LGBTQ nightclub massacre. “Knowing the dollars did not lead to a memorial or a museum, I want to see what options we have as the state of Florida to reallocate the dollars, possibly to the city of Orlando,” said state Rep. Anna Eskamani, whose district includes the site of the June 12, 2016, massacre. “A forensic audit would offer some deeper perspective, but I also am looking to the state for some answers.” Orlando City Commissioners voted last month to buy the former Pulse nightclub for $2 million. Mayor Buddy Dyer said the city intends to build a permanent memorial through a process he promised would be “inclusive to the families of the victims and inclusive of the survivors.”

“With Pulse, Orlando must finally move forward” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — Anyone who was living in Orlando in June 2016 remembers that Sunday morning. We woke up to news of a shooting at a nightclub. There were multiple fatalities. We would come to learn that 49 innocent souls lost their lives at the Pulse nightclub. We vowed to never forget. And we haven’t. But in the years since, this community has been plagued with debate, arguments and even controversy over the best way to do so. After years of raw and painful community grieving, there seems to be an avenue for hope now that the city of Orlando recently purchased the former nightclub site to finally advance plans for a long-talked-about memorial.

“Elections chief Chris Anderson seeks dismissal of canvassing board attorney, but vote fails” via Desiree Stennett of the Orlando Sentinel — Days before a municipal election in Seminole County, the attorney for the board that oversees the voting process narrowly escaped being fired. After hours spent opening and counting mailed ballots ahead of Tuesday’s election, the Seminole County canvassing board spent more than an hour in tense discussions before deciding Friday to keep its attorney Phil Kaprow despite the objections of Supervisor of Elections Anderson. Anderson called for Kaprow’s removal after he said the attorney, who until recently also represented Anderson’s office, sent a letter to the Department of State last week claiming there appeared to be signs of “incompetence” in Anderson’s office.

“Teacher fired for using gender-neutral title Mx. in class materials” via Leslie Postal of the Orlando Sentinel — A Florida Virtual School physics teacher who identifies as nonbinary was fired last month for using a gender-neutral courtesy title in class materials, which the school said violated a new Florida law that prohibits teachers from sharing “personal titles and pronouns” that do not correspond to their sex. AV Vary was told the title Mx. was a violation of the new law. Vary, who only recently identified as nonbinary rather than female, received a Sept. 15 written directive from the school that said Ms., Mrs. or Miss were the acceptable courtesy titles. Vary refused to change titles and was terminated on Oct. 24. “Obviously, I’m not OK with that,” Vary said. “I think it’s a direct result of my gender identity.”

— LOCAL: TB —

“‘Take Care of Maya’ trial closes with more controversy” via Mark Parker of St. Pete Catalyst — Attorneys for St. Petersburg’s Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital rested their case this week in a $220 million lawsuit chronicled in Netflix’s Take Care of Maya, but not before some last-minute controversy. Gregory Anderson, lead counsel for the Kowalski family, told a Sarasota courtroom Friday, Oct. 27, that Maya’s complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS) worsened due to stress caused by the trial. He said the girl at the center of the lawsuit and documentary would miss the next several days. “Maya has CRPS lesions reappearing,” Anderson said. “It’s not good.” All Children’s attorneys returned to court Monday, Oct. 30, with social media images taken that weekend showing Maya attending her homecoming dance and Halloween events. “This is the life of Maya Kowalski today,” Ethan Shapiro told the judge.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Judge pauses Justice Department deal in Jacksonville redlining case over ‘unenforceable’ order” via Charlie McGee of The Tributary — A federal judge has rejected a settlement between the U.S. Department of Justice and Ameris Bank as written when the government publicly rolled out a case last month accusing the lender of discriminating against Black-majority neighborhoods in Jacksonville. On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard denied a 28-page settlement jointly filed last month by the Justice Department and Ameris, a regional bank. Howard said one sweeping paragraph wasn’t enforceable because all it required was for Ameris to obey existing anti-discrimination laws. “It appears to do no more than instruct [Ameris] to obey the law,” Howard wrote.

Whoa — “Troubling accusations against Mayor of Welaka” via Emily Turner of Action News Jax — Jamie Watts is currently Mayor of Welaka in Putnam County. He has launched a campaign for the area’s seat in the Florida House, but the way he is accused of treating three local women raises concerns about that. No fewer than three separate women — all his exes — went to law enforcement about safety concerns after the breakup. Emily Turner found accusations of harassment even threats of revenge porn. Action News Jax dug through the records and found a series of accusations and criminal charges that paint a less-than-squeaky-clean picture. Watts was arrested and charged with felony dumping after he was discovered emptying the contents of his funeral home’s septic tank out on the property. He turned himself into the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and opted for pretrial diversion rather than a conviction.

— LAW & ORDER —

I sat down to write a serious recap of what’s happened since Charlie Adelson’s trial for the murder of Dan Markel began on Oct. 23. But one can’t write seriously about a defense story that on its face is so beyond absurd that Shift+F7 on the word “absurd” even fails to produce a synonym that captures its irrationality.

So instead, I’ll provide readers a plain language recap of how Charlie has tried to talk his way out of mountains of evidence that places him, his mother Donna Adelson, and his sister Wendi Adelson at the center of an alleged 7-person conspiracy to kill his brother-in-law.

First, a few things everyone can agree on: Wendi and Donna were devastated that the court wouldn’t let Wendi relocate to South Florida with their sons, away from Markel. Wendi complained constantly about living in Tallahassee, so the family came up with a few (mostly abhorrent) ideas for how they could make it happen. One of these ideas was giving Markel $1 million, split three equal ways, between Charlie, Wendi and their parents.

Here’s where Charlie’s story begins to diverge from reality. He says he “talked too freely” in front of his then-“girlfriend” (in quotation marks because they were never exclusive, and she kept up her relationship with the father of her two children, gangster Sigfredo Garcia) — both about the family’s hatred of Markel and the $333,000 he would have given Wendi to help pay Markel off. From there, he says, Katie and Garcia cooked the idea, behind Charlie’s back, to drive (twice!) to Tallahassee to kill Markel and then extort Charlie for the $333K.

In Charlie’s story, he coughed up $138,000 in stapled cash (also moldy, per Katherine “Katie” Magbanua, because someone had literally washed it) the night of the murder and then got the Latin Kings to agree to have him pay off the remaining balance in $3,000/month increments. If he didn’t pay up, he said, gang members would kill him or a member of his family.

Despite having an extremely litigious history in which he willingly went to law enforcement, and despite having deep legal and political connections through a local judge and former state Senator as his sister’s Godfather, Charlie kept his mouth shut — up until testifying publicly last week. He didn’t talk to the FBI when they approached him, didn’t talk after the FBI bumped his mother, didn’t talk after Katie and the two gang members got arrested and convicted, didn’t talk even as his baby sister was named as a co-conspirator in the murder, and didn’t even talk after his own arrest.

The jurors of Leon County are surely smart and intuitive enough to see through this. Stay tuned Monday for how quickly they do.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

Appointed — Andrew Marcus to the 20th Judicial Circuit Court and Kimberly Bocelli to the Lee County Court.

— TOP OPINIONS —

“Are Biden’s poll numbers really that bad?” via Nate Cohn of The New York Times —We have a new set of New York Times/Siena College polls for you in the six battleground states likeliest to decide the presidency.

They do not offer much good news for President Biden.

Trump is ahead of him in five of the six states, including leads of at least four percentage points among registered voters in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, Georgia and Nevada. Biden leads narrowly in Wisconsin.

It’s a startling series of results. Not only does Trump lead, but he does so thanks to huge, possibly unprecedented gains among young, Black and Latino voters. They’re the kind of results that strain credulity.

To be blunt: They’re the kind of results that might lead you to wonder whether they could really be true.

I probably don’t need to remind you that polling is an inherently inexact and challenging enterprise, so it’s impossible to gauge whether the survey results might simply be wrong.

But by every measure I can look at, the data looks clean. Every extraordinary result seems to come from a sample of voters who “look” as they should. The number of registered Democrats versus Republicans by age group or race looks right. The number of voters who say they backed Biden or Trump in the last election looks right. And so on.

What it does mean is that these results should be taken seriously. It means Biden has a big problem that’s severe enough to cost him the presidency if his campaign can’t address it over the next year.

“The great social media–news collapse” via Charlie Warzel of The Atlantic — Big Tech has decided it’s done with the enterprise altogether. After the 2016 Election, news became a bug rather than a feature, a burdensome responsibility of truth arbitration that no executive particularly wanted to deal with.

Slowly, and then not so slowly, companies divested from news.

As The New York Times declared recently, “The major online platforms are breaking up with news.”

Journalists tend to fixate on how our work is or isn’t distributed. Doing so allows us to believe that algorithms and shortsighted, mercurial tech executives are fully to blame when our work isn’t consumed. Fair enough: Platforms, especially Facebook, have encouraged news organizations to redefine their publishing strategies in the past, including through disastrous pivots to video, only to change directions with an algorithm update or the falsification of key metrics. They’ve also allowed their platforms to be used for dangerous propaganda that crowds out legitimate information.

But there is also a less convenient and perhaps more existential side to tech’s divestiture of news. It’s not just the platforms: Readers are breaking up with traditional news, too.

Trust in the media has fallen sharply in the past two decades, and especially the past several years, though much more so among Republicans. Some of this is self-inflicted, the result of news organizations getting stories wrong and the fact that these mistakes are more visible and, therefore, subject to both legitimate and bad-faith criticism than ever before. A great deal of the blame also comes from efforts on the right to delegitimize mainstream media.

— OPINIONS —

“Here’s what Biden can do to change his grim polling” via David Frum of The Atlantic — Every day, Biden’s partisan opponents do big self-condemning things that are certain to alienate large numbers of voters. These go beyond the familiar litany of bans on abortion, government shutdowns, and bigotries of various kinds. Those political issues are familiar territory; they tend not to change minds. What does change minds are acts that challenge images and stereotypes. Picking a fight with Kanye West worked for Barack Obama. Photo ops with cute kids wearing school logos worked for Bill Clinton. Biden needs to make triangulating opportunism work for him. Every day, the furthest fringes of American culture create even more lucrative targets for Biden to whack at. Biden already drives in the road’s middle lane. Now he just needs to toot the horn to let the other motorists know that he owns it.

“Why Haley might become Trump’s biggest rival” via Rich Lowry of POLITICO — Haley has been helped immeasurably by the debates, where she’s been cogent, well-informed and combative. She’s tapped into the tough and unapologetic Thatcherite model of what a female politician should be that’s still so resonant for Republicans. The Haley approach has been outside-in — establish dominance among the Trump-skeptical wing of the party and then use that strength to eat into soft Trump supporters willing to give her a look as she rises. Another problem is that DeSantis has been smack in the middle of the party regarding Trump, but not in terms of ideology. He hasn’t been too hot or cold on Trump; at the same time, he’s made the case that he’s to Trump’s right, which has grated on the non-MAGA element of the party. This has created an opening for Haley.

“On this issue, Gaetz actually has a good point” via Peter Suderman of Reason — In one way, the whack jobs have a point: The federal budget process is broken, and it’s been broken for decades. What the Republican rebels say they want isn’t congressional chaos but the opposite: good government, legislative transparency and real democratic accountability when it comes to the power of the purse. In October, explaining on the floor of Congress his motion to vacate McCarthy as speaker, Gaetz cast his vote as a demand to end that dysfunction. “I think that not passing single spending subject bills is chaos,” he said. “I think the fact that we have been governed in this country, since the mid-90s, by continuing resolution and omnibus is chaos.”

“Florida condo dwellers might be in for sticker shock, but it’s for a good reason” via the Miami Herald editorial board — Florida lawmakers made a choice after the 2021 Surfside building collapse: to protect human life instead of continuing to allow condominiums to defer important maintenance that could put more people at risk. With 98 lives lost at Champlain Towers South, that choice was a no-brainer, and a slew of new regulations and requirements will come due soon. The unintended result is that some condo dwellers might be in for a sticker shock. State law now bans condo associations from waiving financial reserves for building maintenance, a common practice among associations. By January 2025, they will have to conduct “structural integrity reserve studies” to determine how much money must be set aside to complete structural repairs such as roofs, load-bearing walls and fire-protection systems.

“JetBlue-Spirit merger will unleash huge benefits for Floridians” via Chip LaMarca for Florida Politics — As a combined airline, JetBlue will employ nearly 10,000 people in the Sunshine State, including nearly 6,000 employees in the greater Fort Lauderdale area. Upon the merger’s closing, JetBlue has committed to bringing at least 1,000 new jobs to South Florida, at least 500 new jobs to the Orlando region, and at least 500 new jobs to support JetBlue at airports throughout the state. The JetBlue-Spirit merger will present an incredible rate of economic growth, job opportunities, and development for Florida and our residents. Blocking this merger would represent a major setback in the ongoing efforts to foster a more accessible, affordable, and competitive airline industry. I ask Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to consider the benefits to all travelers, as well as the economic benefit to Florida.

___

