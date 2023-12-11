Last Call for 12.11.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

Attorney General Ashley Moody is encouraging parents to do a little snooping and rule-setting in honor of National App Day.

National App Day isn’t a public safety awareness campaign — or much of anything at all. Its raison d’ être is simply to “encourage us to explore all the possibilities apps afford us.”

Moody’s exploration of the possibilities apparently unearthed a bucketload of dangers for kids with smartphones, and she wants to arm the adults in the room with information on parental settings and strategies to help monitor minors’ online behavior.

“On National App Day, I’m urging parents to pay attention to what children are doing on their phones. There are many apps out there, and while some may be helpful, it is important to know there are dangers lurking in cyberspace — from digital drug dealers to online predators and traffickers,” Moody said. “Please, be aware of what your children are looking at online and who they are talking to and use parental controls to keep them safe.”

Some of Moody’s guidelines: Encourage children to share concerning online encounters; set clear guidelines on what children can view online; enable parental controls on devices and apps; routinely review a child’s mobile activity; and keep up to date on the latest apps and trends on digital platforms.

The Attorney General’s office has produced an Online Safety Toolkit with tips and strategies as well as a list of apps commonly used by predators that parents need to know about.

Evening Reads

Quote of the Day

“I always think about the fact that we have $500 million to give people discounts on tolls and then we have folks like this who need our help.”

— Rep. Randy Fine on the waitlist for the Medicaid iBudget waiver program, which provides services to people with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

Put It on the Tab

Look to your left, then look to your right. If you see one of these people at your happy hour haunt, flag down the bartender and put one of these on your tab. Recipes included, just in case the Cocktail Codex fell into the well.

President Joe Biden won’t be on the Florida Democratic Presidential Primary ballot next year, nor will anyone else. Someone should have a No Contest sent to the White House.

An attorney for two former staffers suing state Rep. Fabian Basabe announced an intent to sue the Florida House. Snag the Miami Beach Republican a High Drama … and order a few extra for the House legal team.

The Magic City is once again the “Cruise Capital of the World.” That earns Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and the PortMiami crew something tropical with an umbrella in it — how about a Miami Nice?

Gas prices hit a 2023 low this week, just in time for what AAA predicts will be a record-setting year for holiday travel. Celebrate by grabbing your favorite Florida driver (who isn’t currently behind the wheel) a Start Your Engines.

Tune In

Dolphins battling for top spot in AFC race

The Miami Dolphins need a win tonight against the Tennessee Titans to keep pace with the Baltimore Ravens in the chase for the AFC’s top seed.

The Dolphins (9-3) have won six of their last eight games, with losses to the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, last year’s Super Bowl teams, as the only defeats since the start of October. The Dolphins and Ravens are scheduled to meet on New Year’s Eve in Miami. If both teams keep winning, that game could be the most important in the conference this year.

Tennessee limps into tonight’s game (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN). Only the New England Patriots have a worse record among AFC teams. They are winless since before Halloween having lost five straight. Last week, they dropped a 31-28 decision in overtime to the Colts. Tennessee has not won a road game this season and they will likely be without their biggest star, running back Derrick Henry, who was in the concussion protocol this week.

It’s not surprising that the Dolphins are favored by two touchdowns, one of the largest spreads in the NFL this season. Miami should continue on the path toward the AFC playoffs and a high seed.

ALSO TONIGHT

7 p.m. — Cleveland Cavaliers @ Orlando Magic

7 p.m. — Miami Heat @ Charlotte Hornets

7 p.m. — NCAAM: JU Dolphins @ South Carolina State Bulldogs

