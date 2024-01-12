Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 1.12.24

Good Friday morning.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has had trouble gaining traction in early Primary states, but he’s still popular at home, according to new polling by the Florida Chamber of Commerce.

A survey conducted by Cherry Communications found that 50% of Florida voters have a favorable view of the Governor a year into his second term. His support is particularly strong among Republicans (86%), though he also enjoys majority support among Hispanic voters, 52% of whom are in his corner.

DeSantis’ numbers are essentially unchanged from an August measure from the same pollster, which found him at 51% overall, with 85% support among registered Republicans and 55% among Hispanic voters.

President Joe Biden’s numbers are somewhat consistent as well, though not in a good way. Over the past five months, the incumbent Democrat’s approval rating has continued to fall, going from 56% disapproval to 59%.

The President’s unpopularity is most pronounced among Republicans, 91% of whom hold a negative view. Meanwhile, 58% of no-party voters are down on the Delaware octogenarian, as are two-thirds of Hispanic voters. Though he’s still above water with Democrats, there are some cracks — 26% of party faithful expressed an unfavorable opinion of the presumptive 2024 Democratic nominee.

Asked directly whether Biden should get a second term, 93% of Republicans, 71% of no-party voters and 35% of Democrats said no. Again, the trend of Hispanic voters peeling away from Democrats continued, with 73% telling the pollster they wouldn’t support Biden’s re-election.

The Florida Chamber poll was conducted Dec. 27-Jan. 4 via live telephone interviews. The sample included 237 Democrats, 256 Republicans and 107 no-party voters. The margin of error is +/- 4%.

____

Tallahassee has a big birthday this year, and the Legislature is got in on the fun Thursday.

For the first time in nearly 50 years, House members convened in the Old Capitol to commemorate Tallahassee’s 200th anniversary as the state capital.

“For two centuries, this city has served as a crucible for meaningful debate, the exchange of ideas, and positive change for the citizens of our state,” House Speaker Paul Renner said in a news release. “Today, I had the privilege of presiding over the House Session in Florida’s Historic Capitol to celebrate the bicentennial of Tallahassee as the seat of government for the Great State of Florida.”

During the “special” Session, the chamber passed Tallahassee Democratic Rep. Allison Tant’s resolution (HR 8001) celebrating the “important milestone” and wishing the community a “powerful next chapter.”

“Our remarkable town of Tallahassee has been the home of Florida’s government for 200 years,” Tant said in a news release. “This community has been filled with thought leaders, policy masters, brilliant academics, talented tradesmen and women, students learning at world-class universities, artists and authors, renowned scientists, civil rights leaders, champion sports teams, and wonderful citizens with giant hearts. As we celebrate the bicentennial, I am proud to sponsor this resolution on behalf of all of us who call Tallahassee home.”

The House’s action is one of many events planned for Tallahassee’s 200th anniversary. The day-and-date birthday is March 4, and is tied to an 1824 proclamation made by Territorial Gov. William DuVal establishing Tallahassee as the territorial capital due to its convenient location as the middle point between Pensacola and St. Augustine, which were Florida’s major population centers in its early years.

Upcoming events on the docket: A celebration concert with the Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra on Jan. 21 at Ruby Diamond Hall on the campus of Florida State University; a dramatization of early legislative debates on March 21; and a celebration at Trinity United Methodist Church in September.

The entire calendar is on the city’s bicentennial website.

____

Spectrum News’ “Political Connections” has a new broadcast time slot this week. The show, which was aired weekly on Sundays, now airs weeknights at 7 p.m.

A joint endeavor between Bay News 9 and Spectrum News 13, the show started its new rotation this week.

The show is co-hosted by Spectrum News 13 anchor Ybeth Bruzual and Spectrum Bay News 9 anchor Holly Gregory. It airs for a half-hour.

The re-launched show will be produced by both networks and include in-depth interviews with guests, as well as local, state, national and international political news.

The show will feature reporting from Spectrum’s political multimedia journalists Jason Delgado, Jeff Allen, Jeff Van Sant and the Spectrum News D.C. Bureau reporter Corina Cappabianca.

The revamped time slot aligned with the start of Florida’s 2024 Legislative Session and launched with a look at DeSantis’ State of the State address and the Democratic response to it.

The show is available on Spectrum Bay News 9 in the Tampa Bay market, and on Spectrum News 13 in the Central Florida market. The show is also available on the Spectrum News App and on Roku and Apple devices.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

Tweet, tweet:

it's incredible that DeSantis staked his whole campaign on Iowa and this is the result pic.twitter.com/xS4fPkr10U — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 11, 2024

—@MDixon55: The DeSantis folks ribbing anyone else about press access is a key indicator silly season is fully upon us Been more from DeSantis recently b/c they needed to reset press strategy, but that can’t gloss over what the past two/three years have been Not a defense of (Nikki) Haley ducking the press at all, just an odd vehicle for this message … Back when they still didn’t think they needed traditional media, DeSantis not only avoided those reporters but amplified and empowered comms staffers who were openly hostile toward press That strategy proved to be a failure, thus the new media strategy you see today

—@wrmcduff: DeSantis in Rock Rapids on last night’s debate: “So it was me versus Hillary — I mean Nikki, I’m sorry.”

—@Scott_Maxwell: Hi America. If you’re wondering what a Ron DeSantis administration looks like …@PNJ: “1,600+ Escambia school library books pulled for review, including dictionaries.” (Cuz some words in the American language define sexual conduct.)

—@CarlosGSmith: Did Ron DeSantis also tell Iowa voters he paid (Richard) Corcoran $1.3 MILLION in taxpayer dollars to make him an ally?? 🤔

—@davereaboi: So today the (Donald) Trump campaign set up a fake Kim Reynolds account, got some fake media outlet to run a story about it, and then attacked Reynolds for posts they themselves put up. This type of dumb nonsense doesn’t work on the Left, only on people like DeSantis who are focused on destroying the Left.

—@igorbobic: An Iowa moment I’ll never forget: someone stole/grabbed my coat at (Ted) Cruz’s 2016 victory party in the middle of a blizzard. Cherry on top? My rental car was missing an ice scraper. A credit card made a poor substitute in the freezing temps #neveragain

Tweet, tweet:

Two great journalists (@Mdixon55 and @byJasonDelgado) talking about a great book (Swamp Monsters) in a great local bookstore (@midtownreader). pic.twitter.com/CW5JLy4gLD — Douglas Soule (@DouglasSoule) January 11, 2024

Tweet, tweet:

A few I snapped at the Florida Capitol today during Tallahassee-Leon County Bicentennial Day. pic.twitter.com/b3pzqf7Xp7 — Erich (@erichm) January 11, 2024

— DAYS UNTIL —

‘True Detective: Night Country’ streams on Max — 2; Iowa Republican Caucuses begin — 3; 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards — 3; House District 35 Special Election — 4; Florida TaxWatch’s State of the Taxpayer Dinner — 5; ABC/WMUR’s New Hampshire debate — 6; first government-funding deadline — 7; CNN’s New Hampshire GOP Primary debate — 10; New Hampshire Primaries — 12; Red Dog Blue Dog 2024 — 13; ‘Sexy Beast’ premieres on Paramount+ — 13; ‘Masters of the Air’ premieres on Apple TV+ — 14; federal campaign finance filing deadline — 19; Inter Miami CF 2024 season opener stand-alone — 20; second government-funding deadline — 21; South Carolina GOP holds first-in-the-South Primary — 22; ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ final season premieres on HBO — 23; Nevada Primaries — 25; Nevada Republican Presidential Caucus — 27; Super Bowl LVIII — 30; Ninth Annual Suits for Session begins — 39; South Carolina Republican Primary — 43; Michigan Democratic Primary — 46; James Madison Institute’s ‘Red, White and Bluegrass’ dinner — 47; ‘Dune: Part Two’ premieres — 49; Michigan/Idaho/Missouri GOP Primaries — 50; Netflix to stream “The Netflix Slam,” Rafael Nadal/Carlos Alcaraz faceoff — 51; Trump’s D.C. trial on charges related to trying to reverse his 2020 Election loss — 52; Super Tuesday — 53; State of the Union address — 55; last day of Regular Session, if Legislature completes work in 60 days — 56; 2024 Oscars — 58; Georgia Democratic Primary — 60; Arizona/Florida/Illinois/Kansas/Ohio Primaries — 67; James Madison Institute’s ‘2024 Naples Dinner’ with keynote speaker Laura Ingraham — 68; ‘3 Body Problem’ premieres on Netflix — 69; Major League Baseball’s (MLB) 2024 season — 76; March Madness Final Four (women’s) begins — 84; March Madness Final Four (men’s) — 85; The Masters begin — 90; Kentucky Derby — 113; 2024 Leadership Conference on Safety, Health & Sustainability — 118; ‘Bridgerton’ new season (part one) premieres on Netflix — 125; French Open begins — 128; ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ premieres — 131; Monaco Grand Prix — 135; ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ premieres — 168; Republican National Convention begins — 185; 2024 MLS All-Star Game — 194; Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games on NBC/Peacock — 196; Alien: Romulus’ premieres — 217; Democratic National Convention begins — 220; Georgia Tech to face Florida State in 2024 opener in Dublin — 225; Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour stops in Miami — 280; 2024 Florida Chamber Annual Meeting & Future of Florida Forum — 283; 2024 Presidential Election — 298; Las Vegas Grand Prix — 314; MLS Cup 2024 — 330; ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ premieres — 399; ‘Moana’ premieres — 532; ‘Thunderbolts’ premieres — 560; ‘Blade’ reboot premieres — 665; ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot premieres — 665; ‘Avatar 3’ premieres — 707; ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ premieres — 840; Untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres — 856; Another untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres — 1,071; ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ premieres — 1,211; ‘Avatar 4’ premieres — 2,170; ‘Avatar 5’ premieres — 2,892.

— TOP STORY —

“Florida school district pulls over 1,600 books for review to possibly be banned — including dictionaries” via Marlene Lenthang of NBC News —The Escambia County Public School District pulled five dictionaries, eight encyclopedias and “The Guinness Book of World Records.”

It’s also reviewing the biographies of Beyoncé and Oprah Winfrey, Anne Frank’s diary and “The Autobiography of Malcolm X,” according to the Florida Freedom to Read Project, a group that seeks to protect students’ right to information.

While the books haven’t been banned altogether, they will be reviewed to ensure they follow guidelines laid out in Florida’s House Bill 1069, which restricts public school instruction on reproductive health and related sex topics in sixth through 12th grade.

The bill was part of a series of bills in the state Legislature that sought to regulate how sex and gender identity are taught in public school settings.

It’s not clear when a final decision will be made on which books can return to school shelves and which should be banned.

That same school district had been sued by the writers’ group PEN America, publisher Penguin Random House, and authors whose books were banned in the district.

On Wednesday, a Pensacola judge ruled the lawsuit can move forward, finding the case had merit under the First Amendment’s free speech protections but denied a claim under the 14th Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause.

— LEGISLATIVE —

“Kathleen Passidomo health care bills clear last hurdle on way to Senate floor” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — A pair of health care bills prioritized by Senate President Passidomo designed to expand the state’s health care workforce and access to mental health services cleared their last Committee vote and are now headed to the Senate floor. The Senate Fiscal Policy Committee approved SB 7016 and SB 7018 unanimously after Republicans waved off an attempt by Democrats to tack on an amendment to expand Medicaid to one of the bills. Sen. Geraldine Thompson offered the amendment to SB 7016 to highlight what she sees as a missed opportunity for the state to draw down $14.3 billion in federal money to provide for low-income families who are uninsured or underinsured. “There are over 800,000 Floridians who would gain access to health insurance through the expansion of Medicaid,” Thompson said. “We need to be concerned about the working poor.”

“Senate passes public education deregulation, setting up negotiation with House” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — It could soon be a lot easier to teach in Florida’s public schools. The Senate approved a series of education deregulation bills, moving a priority of Passidomo on the second day of the Session. The bills included legislation focused on teacher recruitment (SB 7000), school innovation (SB 7002) and testing and retention (SB 7004) Sen. Alexis Calatayud, a Miami Republican, presented the recruitment bill, which eases a number of barriers to entering teaching, including establishing a 10-year professional certificate faster for teachers during a validity period.

“Senate panel advances measure updating Live Local Act” via Florida Politics — An update to last year’s historic Live Local Act is moving forward in the Senate. The measure from Sen. Alexis Calatayud (SB 328) advanced through the Senate Community Affairs Committee on a unanimous vote. The legislation aimed to touch up the Live Local Act passed by lawmakers last year with Passidomo pushing the project. The Live Local Act aimed to offer affordable housing for Floridians dealing with crippling price increases following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. “As we know (with) the passage of large and complex legislation, lessons learned during implementation highlight the need for minor adjustments,” Calatayud said. “That’s what this bill does.”

“Bill to protect parents during child custody exchanges ready for House floor vote” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Legislation that would add safeguards for Florida parents during child custody exchanges is already on its way to a House floor vote after zipping through both of its Committee stops with resounding support. The measure (HB 385) cleared its last Committee hurdle when members of the House Judiciary Committee voted unanimously to advance it. If passed, the bill would require every Sheriff’s Office in Florida to operate and monitor at least one location per county where parents could safely hand off their children. The bill is titled “Cassie Carli’s Law” after 37-year-old Navarre woman Cassie Carli, who vanished in March 2022 following the scheduled exchange of her preschool-aged daughter.

“Social media ban for minors moves forward in the House” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — A House Committee boosted the chances of Florida barring minors from social media. The House Regulatory Reform and Economic Development Subcommittee advanced legislation (HB 1) on a 13-1 vote. The bill would prohibit accounts for children aged 16 and younger. The Committee also passed a public records bill (HB 1377) connected to enforcement of the legislation if it becomes law. Rep. Tyler Sirois classified the bill as an extension of a bipartisan social media literacy bill passed last year. “Social media, in essence, highlights and underscores and pokes, puts exclamation points on, and italicizes and yells from the rooftops, the difference and disparities and bullying,” Sirois said.

“Bill cracking down on tech-assisted stalking, AirTag misuse clears second House hurdle” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — A bill that would heighten punishments for people who use technology to track others without their consent breezed through its second stop in the House with little criticism and no opposition. If passed, the measure (HB 401) would make installing a tracking device or application on another person’s car or cellphone a third-degree felony, punishable by up to five years in prison and $5,000 in fines. The infraction today is a second-degree misdemeanor carrying, at most, a 60-day jail sentence and $500 penalty. “Technology continues to advance and with that, unfortunately, (so) does nefarious behavior,” said Rep. Toby Overdorf, the measure’s sponsor.

“Bill hiking penalties for cross-county crimes advances to final Committee stop” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Legislation to impose added punishments for grand theft and more than a dozen “forcible felonies” committed across county lines is now one Committee stop from the House floor. Supporters of the bill (HB 531) say the penalty hikes will deter criminals who travel outside their home county to do wrong with the hope of confounding police and avoiding apprehension. Today, burglary is the only felony for which heightened penalties can apply when a criminal travels across county lines. HB 531, if passed, would also enhance punishments for grand theft and “forcible” crimes like murder, manslaughter, sexual battery, home-invasion robbery, aggravated assault and battery, kidnapping and stalking, among others.

— MORE LEGISLATIVE —

“Credit unions, banks clash over public deposits returns to Capitol” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — The annual “food fight” between credit unions and banks over the fate of deposits from government entities is back. A move to allow credit unions to hold deposits from state and local governments has failed to pass in recent years but has kicked up plenty of dust as the two different groups of financial service providers clashed in Committees. The battle was more subdued Thursday, however, as the House Insurance & Banking Subcommittee approved the measure (HB 611) by a 15-2 vote. The bill would allow credit unions to accept deposits from state and local governments. “I would like to put this issue to bed this year,” said Rep. Tom Fabricio. “This is like brothers fighting, really, because the differences are minuscule.”

“Rep. Berny Jacques bill establishing pregnancy resource hub unanimously passes House Committee” via Owen Girard of Florida’s Voice — Legislation by Rep. Jacques establishing an online pregnancy resource hub unanimously passed the Florida House Healthcare Regulation Subcommittee on Thursday. Sen. Erin Grall filed the Senate companion bill, SB 436. The Florida Department of Health would contract with a third party to develop the site. “This website will contain critical resources for expecting parents and pregnant women,” Jacques said during Committee. “These services would include education materials on pregnancy and parenting, maternal health services, prenatal and postnatal services, educational and mentorship programs for fathers, social services, financial assistance and adoption services.”

“Dan Daley, Joe Casello bill would set standard for in-vehicle gun storage” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — South Florida lawmakers are pushing legislation to ensure that if a Floridian keeps a gun in their car while away from the vehicle, it must be out of sight and securely stored. It’s a minimum standard not currently in state statutes. Reps. Dan Daley and Joe Casello aim to change that. “According to crime data from the FBI, a gun is stolen from a vehicle every 15 minutes,” Daley said in a statement. “Gun owners who do not safely secure and store their firearms are simply more likely to have a firearm stolen.” Casello said the measure (HB 1087) represents “a practical step” toward personal responsibility.

— THE SKED —

— 9 a.m. The House Select Committee on Health Innovation meets. Morris Hall, House Office Building.

— 9 a.m. The Revenue Estimating Conference meets to discuss the potential costs of legislation. Room 117, Knott Building.

— 4 p.m. The Revenue Estimating Conference meets to discuss the Tobacco Settlement Trust Fund and the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund. Room 117, Knott Building.

— THE TRAIL —

“Don’t be so certain Donald Trump has the nomination locked up” via Charlie Mahtesian of POLITICO magazine — In an unstable, unconventional time; it’s not inconceivable to imagine a scenario in which the bottom suddenly falls out for the former President and a rival ambushes him on his way to the GOP convention in Milwaukee. Like Haley. Her uphill climb begins next Monday in the Iowa caucuses, where Haley needs a solid second- or third-place finish. In her best-case scenario, the former U.N. ambassador finishes a strong second — which sounds the death knell for DeSantis — and holds Trump to under 50%. While she hasn’t concentrated on Iowa like DeSantis, who shows signs of having a formidable ground game there, there is an outline for Haley to follow in the state. As long as Haley places or shows in Iowa — virtually no one in the state, and not even the campaigns themselves, think Trump will lose — she is in the hunt.

“What is Nikki Haley even talking about?” via Mark Leibovich of The Atlantic — Haley is a gifted political performer, particularly in a certain kind of room. Beyond her expertly rendered deliveries, Haley’s actual answers can be mushy or even nonsensical, with strange constructions and frequent malaprops. In Manchester, Haley praised Gov. Chris Sununu for having his “pulse to the ground” in his state and boasted that her campaign already had momentum before his endorsement “just gave it a speed bump.” “We have to deal with the cancer that is mental health,” she declares in her town halls when the subject arises (mental health, not cancer). For all her cultivated brashness, Haley can also convey an impression of being terrified — of saying the wrong thing, of offending too many MAGA or MAGA-adjacent voters, or certainly of Trump himself.

“Haley bashes Ron DeSantis over campaign spending: ‘How can you manage a country?’” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Want to predict how a candidate will run America after taking office? Just look at their spending on the campaign trail, Haley said Wednesday in a debate stage dig at DeSantis. “The best way to tell about a candidate is how they run their campaign. He has blown through $150 million. I don’t even know how you do that,” she said. “He has nothing to show for it. He’s spent more money on private planes than he has on commercials trying to get Iowans to vote for him. If you can’t manage a campaign, how are you going to manage a country?” Haley’s remarks came less than an hour into the fifth Republican presidential debate, which took place Wednesday night in Des Moines.

“DeSantis hits new low in Iowa polling days before caucus” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — The poll, released hours after DeSantis’ CNN debate with Haley, shows the Governor with just 13% support, which is his worst number in any Iowa survey to date. The Governor trails Trump (54%) and Haley (20%) but leads Vivek Ramaswamy (6%) and Chris Christie. The former New Jersey Governor had 2% support and withdrew from the race Wednesday. Some data could be spun as positive for DeSantis, He’s the top second choice of 26% of respondents, which is the best performance of any candidate in that regard. His 58% approval in Iowa is better than that of Haley, who is at 49%. But overall, the poll numbers and DeSantis’ 41-point deficit suggest Monday will be as bleak inside the Caucuses as the winter gloom will be outside. After the debate Wednesday, DeSantis said his backers would show up and show out at Monday’s vote.

“Another Iowa poll shows DeSantis 41 points behind Trump” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Just as was the case with a Suffolk University poll also released Thursday, the Governor is 41 points behind, with less than 15% support. “Of the 1,128 registered Iowa voters surveyed from Jan. 5-10 … (more than) half (55%) of these likely Caucusgoers selected Trump as their top pick. This is consistent with results from December, which showed him at 54%,” the polling memo reads. DeSantis is tied for second with Haley at 14%. DeSantis dropped 4 points from last month, while Haley fell 2 points. “Not a lot of people are changing their mind,” said Dave Peterson, Lucken Professor of Political Science at Iowa State University and organizer of the ISU/Civiqs poll.

“Poll: DeSantis at 7% in New Hampshire, unlikely to get much help from Chris Christie’s exit” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — A new Emerson College poll of the Republican presidential race in New Hampshire suggests DeSantis will continue to struggle mightily even amid the recent shrinkage of the field. The Governor is at 7% in the survey of 751 Primary voters, which was conducted Jan. 8-10. Meanwhile, Trump leads with 44% support, followed by Haley with 28%. Christie received 12% before leaving the race, and Ramaswamy has 4% support. Where do the Christie voters go? “Among the 12% of Chris Christie’s supporters, 52% name Nikki Haley as their second choice, 12% Asa Hutchinson, 10% DeSantis and 2% Trump; 16% are undecided.”

“Poll: Vivek Ramaswamy ties DeSantis for third place in New Hampshire” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — New polling of the Granite State shows DeSantis in a dead heat for third place in the Republican Presidential Primary. The survey taken Jan. 8-9 finds DeSantis and Ramaswamy tied with 6% support each. They trail Trump (45%), Haley (31%) and Christie (9%). Christie, of course, has now dropped out. The write-up of the poll makes it clear that Trump’s presence in the race is affecting the two lowest-polling candidates. It notes that “78% of Haley supporters and 100% of Christie supporters have an unfavorable impression of Trump, while 76% of DeSantis supporters and 74% of Ramaswamy supporters have a favorable impression of Trump.” DeSantis is above water overall with GOP Primary voters, with 53% approval against 43% disapproval.

“DeSantis rips Trump presidential immunity claim” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis is sharpening his criticisms of Trump’s legal defense rooted in an unusual and untested interpretation of presidential immunity. DeSantis was asked to evaluate a claim made by Trump’s lawyers that a President could not be charged with a crime for compelling Seal Team 6 to assassinate a political rival, unless he was first impeached for that act. Trump’s attorneys used that argument to support their contention that Trump is immune from prosecution regarding alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 Presidential Election that he lost. “This idea of presidential immunity has not really ever been vetted by the Supreme Court. But I think that admission by the lawyer of that statement, I think that lost him the case at the D.C. Circuit,” DeSantis said.

“DeSantis continues carping about once-fawning Fox News” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — During an interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” DeSantis ripped Fox News for not asking “critical questions” to Trump during a town hall. “It was massive, massive gaslighting. He was able to do that, I guess, on Fox with no pushback, which was really, well, I guess that’s just par for the course at this point.” DeSantis fumed about his falling poll numbers, likening the “conservative media” to a “Praetorian Guard” that allowed him not to debate and portrayed him as “inevitable.” “Fox has turned into full-blown Trump TV, honesty thrown to the wind,” lamented James Uthmeier on Tuesday in a social media post responding to a Fox graphic that inaccurately showed DeSantis only going to 57 Iowa counties rather than the 99 he visited.

“For the Joe Biden campaign, mobilizing young Latinos will be harder than most realize” via Adrian Carrasquillo of The Messenger — According to a robust UnidosUS poll of 3,037 Hispanic eligible voters from the end of the year, 22% of Latinos will be voting in their first presidential election in 2024, with a surprising 38% of the Latino electorate — nearly 4 in 10 voters — being new since Clinton and Donald Trump faced off in 2016. The politically important Latino vote is often described as not being monolithic and also very young compared to other groups. But these findings also show that the Hispanic electorate is not static and evolving every cycle.

— MORE 2024 —

“No Labels engages Christie allies on a potential third-party run” via Vaughn Hillyard and Shaquille Brewster of NBC News — No Labels, the decade-old organization that has sought to build a bipartisan coalition of politicos in Washington, has made overtures to Christie through donors and allies, according to three sources familiar with the conversations. It is not clear if Christie has authorized any conversations to take place on his behalf. These conversations all happened before Christie dropped out Wednesday, and some of them occurred in recent weeks, according to one of the sources familiar. Several Christie allies and donors who spoke to NBC News said they are skeptical that he would be interested in any offer to run as a third-party candidate.

“What Christie’s exit means for Haley’s chances in New Hampshire” via Nate Cohn of The New York Times — Of course, not every one of Christie’s voters will back Haley. But in this particular case, there’s good reason to think the preponderance of his voters really will coalesce behind her. Christie is the only vocal anti-Trump candidate and, not surprisingly, his supporters are the likeliest to be anti-Trump. Haley’s path to victory isn’t like hitting an inside straight — it is fairly straightforward. No, the Christie vote alone will probably not be enough. But she has been steadily gaining in the polls, and historically, there’s a lot of precedent for surging candidates to keep gaining — especially over a contest’s final days. With Trump at just 42% of the vote, there’s no reason to think her path is closed off.

“‘Mega MAGA’ Trumpettes gala for Trump will have Marjorie Taylor Greene, Mike Flynn as headliners” via Antonio Fins of the Palm Beach Post — Two of Trump’s most vociferous supporters will headline the Trumpettes’ gala at Mar-a-Lago on Super Bowl weekend. The Trumpettes, a fan club co-founded by Mar-a-Lago member Toni Holt Kramer, said Greene and Flynn will attend the gathering for Trump, who will be the evening’s guest of honor. Trump’s daughter, Tiffany Trump Boulos, will be there as well. The theme is a “golden evening,” but the message will be “mega MAGA,” the acronym for Trump’s Make America Great Again slogan, Holt Kramer said. In addition to the firebrand Georgia Congresswoman and Flynn, Thomas Homan, who served as Acting Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, will also attend.

“Iowa farmers want Trump, despite talk of trade wars” via James Oliphant, Leah Douglas and P.J. Huffstutter of Reuters — Farmers are a politically powerful voting bloc whom Trump has worked to court in the lead-up to Monday’s caucuses in Iowa, a top farm state and site of the party’s first nominating contest. A Reuters/Ipsos poll showed Trump is the favorite of 49% of Republicans for the party’s nomination to run against Biden in November. The Trump years indeed brought farmers record cash: about $217 billion in farm payments, including crop support, disaster and aid programs. That’s about $73 billion more than in any prior four-year period since 1933, according to a Reuters examination of U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) data. But the prospect of another trade war doesn’t concern supportive Iowa farmers interviewed by Reuters.

“Trump defies Judge, gives courtroom speech on tense final day of New York civil fraud trial” via The Associated Press — Barred from giving a formal closing argument, Trump still seized an opportunity to speak in court at the conclusion of his New York civil fraud trial Thursday, unleashing a barrage of attacks in a six-minute diatribe before being cut off by the Judge. Trump spoke as the Judge was trying to find out if the former President would follow rules requiring him to keep his remarks focused on matters related to the trial. Asked whether he would comply with the guidelines, Trump defied the Judge and simply launched into his speech. “We have a situation where I am an innocent man,” Trump protested. “I’m being persecuted by someone running for office and I think you have to go outside the bounds.”

— OTHER STATEWIDE —

“DeSantis holds up Richard Corcoran as example of political rival turned ally” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis is holding out an olive branch to opponents in the event he wins the 2024 nomination, saying history shows he can build bridges with erstwhile enemies. During an event hosted by the Never Back Down super PAC, the Republican presidential candidate cited Corcoran as an example of someone who opposed him at one point, before becoming a key part of his administration. “There’ll be people that were on the opposite side of this Primary who oppose me in the Primary if they’re the ones that can do the job and our, and our values are aligned and they’re committed to cleaning up Washington, I have no problem putting them in a position because it’s not about me. It’s about who can accomplish the mission and I’ve done this in Florida,” DeSantis said.

“Chancellor says state’s colleges can be haven to all religions — not just Jewish students” via Divy Kumar of the Orlando Sentinel — A day after DeSantis announced Florida universities would make it easier for Jewish students fearing antisemitism on campuses across the country to transfer, state university system Chancellor Ray Rodrigues said the state’s emergency order applies to all fearing religious persecution. His remarks followed DeSantis’ State of the State speech, in which DeSantis offered Florida as a haven for Jewish students. DeSantis announced a series of accommodations for Jewish students at Florida universities, including a relaxation of some entrance requirements and, in some cases, the ability to pay in-state tuition. During Wednesday’s House Postsecondary Education and Workforce Subcommittee meeting, state Rep. Anna Eskamani asked Rodrigues how the new rule fits in with the Board’s efforts to end diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

“Florida TaxWatch spotlights ‘alarming shortage’ of physicians, offers solutions” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — With more than 800 new residents arriving every day, Florida is the fastest-growing state in the nation. It also has one of the largest shares of senior citizens in the country. Demand for health care is only going to increase. This is why the Sunshine State should act now to address its existing physician shortage so that it doesn’t grow unmanageable in the coming years, research shows. Florida TaxWatch released Addressing Florida’s Escalating Physician Shortage: Strategies and Solutions, a 24-page report detailing research on the problem and proposing possible fixes. Key among the report’s observations: While the number of active physicians in Florida rose by nearly 30% in the past decade, the state is still on track to only meet two-thirds of residents’ physician needs by 2030.





— D.C. MATTERS —

“Congress nears $70 billion tax deal that includes breaks for children and business” via Sahil Kapur, Kate Santaliz and Scott Wong of NBC News — Congressional leaders are closing in on a $70 billion bipartisan and bicameral deal that would expand the child tax credit and provide tax breaks for business through 2025, three sources with knowledge of the talks said. The package, which is being negotiated by members of the Democratic-led Senate Finance Committee and the Republican-led House Ways and Means Committee, is split evenly between the Democrats’ main demand, enhancing the child tax credit, which drastically cut childhood poverty, and providing new tax incentives favored by business, which Republicans are seeking in exchange. “It’s looking good,” Rep. Jason Smith, the Chair of the tax-writing Ways and Means Committee, said about a potential deal.

“Congress approves resolution against Biden EV charger plans” via Kelsey Bruggar of POLITICO — The House approved legislation Thursday to undo a Biden administration rule meant to facilitate the proliferation of electric vehicle charging stations. The resolution, an attack on Biden’s EV transition plans, passed 209-198 with bipartisan support. The White House has promised to veto it and said it would backfire. S. J. Res. 38 from Sen. Marco Rubio, would scrap a Federal Highway Administration waiver from domestic sourcing requirements for EV chargers funded by the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law. It already passed the Senate 50-48. “A waiver undercuts domestic investments and risks empowering foreign nations,” said Rep. Sam Graves, Chair of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, during a House debate Thursday.

“Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas agrees to testify as House GOP pursues impeachment” via Rebecca Kaplan of NBC News — Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas offered to testify in the House GOP’s impeachment inquiry against him, but the Committee Chair leading the probe is accusing him of refusing the panel’s request. The House Homeland Security Committee officially launched impeachment hearings this week after a yearlong investigation into a border crisis they say Mayorkas has failed to mitigate. Homeland Security Committee Chair Mark Green sent Mayorkas a letter on Jan. 5 asking him to appear for a hearing on Jan. 18. Green is now accusing Mayorkas of refusing the Committee’s request after his staff suggested that they work together to find another date.

“Bipartisan Congress wants to defund colleges over legacy admissions — it’s about time” via Rikki Schlott of the New York Post — Time could finally be up for legacy admissions, thanks to a bipartisan bill being considered on Capitol Hill. “The fact that your parents or grandparents happened to have a sheepskin [diploma] from a particular college on the wall should in no way influence your ability to get into that college,” Sen. Todd Young told me. Young is a co-sponsor of the MERIT Act (Merit-Based Educational Reforms and Institutional Transparency) introduced in Congress last November. The legislation would ban colleges and universities that receive federal funding from considering applicants’ legacy status in the admissions process.

“Anna Paulina Luna among Republicans blocking Mike Johnson budget deal” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep. Luna and a dozen other Republicans have voted to block a budget deal from reaching the floor. The spending package, negotiated by new Speaker Johnson, would avert a government shutdown. But the vote this week prohibits any motion on bills not already scheduled for the floor. Luna defended the vote and said spending levels negotiated by the Republican Speaker with the Democratic Senate and White House remain too high. She asserted it was more in line with the spending by the Democratic House under former Speaker Nancy Pelosi before Republicans won the House in 2022. Notably, Luna flipped a seat Republican that had previously been held by former Democratic U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist.

“Jelly Roll urges Congress to pass anti-fentanyl trafficking legislation: ‘It is time for us to be proactive’” via Gina Martinez of CBS News — Rapper-turned-country singer Jelly Roll spoke about the importance of prioritizing the fentanyl crisis at a Senate hearing on Thursday. The musician, whose real name is Jason DeFord, testified before the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee, chaired by Sen. Sherrod Brown. Jelly Roll urged Congress to pass Brown’s Fentanyl Eradication and Narcotics Deterrence (FEND) Off Fentanyl Act, which would wield financial sanctions against drug traffickers to disrupt the flow of opioids coming in from China and Mexico.

— DOWN BALLOT —

Chad Johnson tops $75K for HD 22 bid — Republican Johnson said his campaign and political committee have raised more than $75,000 combined to support his bid for House District 22. The fundraising includes $62,000 in hard money. “I want to sincerely thank my community for their generous donations and dedicated grassroots efforts,” Johnson said. “The district’s positive response has made it clear that quality of life, law and order, and freedom are important to them, and they want someone in Tallahassee who will relentlessly champion those values.” Johnson faces former Alachua County Commissioner Eagle-Glenn in the GOP Primary for the seat currently held by term-limited Rep. Chuck Clemons. HD 22 covers all of Gilchrist and Levy counties as well as part of Alachua. The district is considered competitive.

Steve Shives crosses $140K in HD 27 — Republican candidate Shives said he entered 2024 with more than $140,000 in total fundraising for his campaign to succeed term-limited Rep. Stan McClain in House District 27. Shives’ total includes $127,000 in candidate loans. “I am very thankful for the financial support I have received over the last several months,” Shives said in a news release. He faces Richard Gentry and Beckie Sirolli in the Primary for the seat, which covers portions of Lake, Marion and Volusia counties. McClain won a fourth term without opposition in 2022 and so far, no Democrat has filed for the seat, which was drawn to elect a Republican.

HD 49 candidate Shawn McDonough touts $87K raised — Republican McDonough said his campaign for House District 49 finished the year with more than $87,000 raised, including a $32,000 haul in Q4. “I have been incredibly impressed by the amount of financial and grassroots support my campaign has received since throwing my hat in the ring for House District 49,” he said. “Residents know that my concern for Florida’s future is genuine and that I am not out to advance my own interests. I owe the district my deepest thanks for their unwavering support. They have made this race possible for me.” McDonough is up against Heather McArthur in the Primary for the Polk County-based seat currently held by GOP Rep. Melony Bell, who is not seeking re-election in 2024.

“Joe Saunders adds $47K in Q4 toward HD 106 bid, vows to restore ‘shared values’” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Saunders raised more than $47,000 last quarter to unseat Republican Rep. Fabián Basabe in House District 106 this November. As was the case in his prior round of fundraising, most of the former lawmaker’s gains came through small, grassroots donations. He amassed close to $210,000 between his campaign account and political committee, Friends of Joe Saunders, since launching his campaign in May. By New Year’s Day, he had $169,000 remaining. “I am truly grateful for the incredible support we’ve received and want to thank the more than 686 donors who have contributed to our campaign,” he said in a statement.

Matt McClain files for re-election to Marion County Commission — Republican McClain announced Thursday that he will seek a full-term representing Marion County Commission District 3. McClain had held the seat since September when DeSantis installed him after former Commissioner Jeff Gold resigned from his post. “Having the opportunity to work for the people of my community on the Marion County Commission has been an honor,” McClain said. “While I had the privilege to focus on our issues through my work in the Florida Legislature, now I can directly represent the wonderful people here. We have a thriving local economy, yet we have so many challenges ahead, from roads to land development to public safety. I will always pursue policies and initiatives that are consistent with principles of fiscal responsibility and conservative values.”

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Broward School Board rejects proposal for a full-scale district police force” via Kate Payne and Gerard Albert of WLRN — The Broward County School Board unanimously rejected a plan Tuesday for the district to begin building out its own full-scale police force as soon as next month. Superintendent Peter Licata developed the proposal at the direction of the Board, but the plan drew intense criticism from elected officials across the county and some school safety officers. “This is not the right time. This is taking away from the focus of this Board on right-sizing the district, on becoming an A [rated] school district and also completing our SMART Bond program,” said Board Chair Lori Alhadeff at a special School Board meeting on Tuesday. About 40 members of the public, including City Commissioners from Parkland, Weston and Coconut Creek, spoke at Tuesday’s meeting — all of them opposed to the proposal.

“Judge refuses to drop civil case against deputy and others in Parkland school shooting” via Rafael Olmeda of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A Broward judge this week refused to dismiss three defendants from the last remaining civil case over the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, increasing the prospect of a third jury trial connected with the tragedy. Circuit Judge Carol Lisa Phillips said plaintiffs have enough legal reason to accuse former Broward Sheriff’s Deputy Scot Peterson and former campus monitors Andrew Medina and David Taylor of failing to perform their duties to protect the student body while a gunman methodically went through the school executing students and teachers on Feb. 14, 2018.

“How Miami School Board members’ personal proposals distract from district business” via Sommer Brugal of the Miami Herald — Each month, School Boards from across the state, including Miami-Dade County’s, meet to discuss policy and approve routine updates brought forward by district staff. They approve issues such as personnel changes, monthly financial reports and new policies to ensure compliance with the state. But in Miami-Dade County Public Schools, the School Board also sets aside time monthly to discuss items individual Board members propose, called H items — something not all other districts in the state do. This past calendar year, from January to December, School Board members in Miami proposed a combined 124 H items. More than half of those, however — 72, or about 58% — had no direct relation to classrooms or district students, a Miami Herald analysis found.

“Did he pay Miami’s Mayor? Developer accused of financial ‘fraud’ pleads the Fifth” via Jay Weaver of the Miami Herald — One month after he was pushed out as the head of his development company, Rishi Kapoor found himself under subpoena reluctantly answering questions from federal securities lawyers about putting Miami’s Mayor on his firm’s payroll as a $10,000-a-month consultant. Kapoor, the former chief executive officer of Location Ventures LLC, was advised by his defense attorneys not to answer questions during the deposition. They cited his constitutional right under the Fifth Amendment not to incriminate himself. “Is it true that you … made monthly payments to Mayor Francis Suarez for him to assist in finding and/or soliciting prospective investors” for Location Ventures’ residential projects in Miami, Miami Beach and Coral Gables, SEC lawyer Jordan Cortez asked.

“Miami City Commission votes for Miguel Gabela’s home to be drawn back into his district” via Tess Riski of the Miami Herald — The Miami City Commission voted to re-include newly elected Commissioner Gabela’s family home back into his district following a rare veto from Miami Mayor Suarez, who invalidated an earlier vote from December on the grounds that Gabela personally benefited from it, creating an “appearance of impropriety.” This time around, Gabela recused himself from voting on the matter. That recusal landed a day after Jose Arrojo, Executive Director of the Miami-Dade Commission on Ethics and Public Trust, recommended to the Ethics Commission that it issue a formal opinion stating that a vote by Gabela to override the Mayor’s veto would violate the voting conflict provision in the county’s ethics ordinance. (The Ethics Commission deferred the matter.)

“Several police departments, federal agents respond to a migrant arrival near Surfside” via David Goodhue of the Miami Herald — Police with multiple agencies searched for migrants after what the Border Patrol is calling a “maritime smuggling event” off the coast of northeast Miami-Dade County. Surfside police issued a statement on X saying several police departments were canvassing the areas of Haulover, Bal Harbour and Surfside for migrants who may have been dropped off on the beach. The boat suspected of dropping off the people was “apprehended by law enforcement offshore,” Surfside police said in the statement. The statement added police were looking for migrants on land and from helicopters and boats.

“Former Miami-Dade School Board member Lubby Navarro in jail on public corruption charges” via David Goodhue and Charles Rabin of the Miami Herald — Navarro was arrested for allegedly using her district-issued credit card to rack up personal expenses of $100,000 over several years, according to several sources with knowledge of the arrest. Navarro resigned from the Board in late December 2022, a day before a new Florida law prohibiting elected officials from working as lobbyists went into effect. Navarro is a registered lobbyist for the South Broward Hospital District. Navarro, 49, was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on one count of organized fraud of $50,000 or more, one count of organized fraud of between $20,000 and $100,000 and two counts of grand theft, according to jail records.

“Palm Beach County led nation on a scale ranking income gain since start of pandemic” via Kimberly Miller of the Palm Beach Post — Palm Beach County’s riches hit a milestone in the early chaotic years of the pandemic with more affluence flowing in than any other county in the nation as wealth migrated in vast sums to the Sunshine State, according to a recent analysis of IRS data. The Washington D.C.-based Economic Information Group found Palm Beach County had a net gain in adjusted gross income of $7 billion, eclipsing runner-up Miami-Dade County’s $6.4 billion and third-place Collier County’s $4 billion. Other counties ranking in the top 10 for net income gain included Clark County, Nevada; Lee and Sarasota counties in Florida; Arizona’s Maricopa County; the Texas counties of Travis and Denton; and Suffolk County, New York.

“Proud Boy member involved in Miami GOP politics sentenced to prison for role in Jan. 6 riot” via Jay Weaver of the Miami Herald — A Hialeah man who belonged to the local chapter of the Proud Boys was sentenced to four years in prison for participating in the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol that aimed to block the congressional certification of the presidential election. A Washington, D.C., federal judge found 49-year-old Gilbert Fonticoba guilty of civil disorder and obstruction of an official proceeding in October. Fonticoba was a member of the “Vice City” chapter of the Proud Boys, a right-wing militant group that played a central role in the insurrection at the Capitol building three years ago.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Disney cites Andrew Warren decision in lawsuit against DeSantis” via Skyler Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel — Disney’s lawyers think a court ruling boosting ousted Tampa prosecutor Warren’s bid to get his job back also will help their lawsuit against DeSantis. The entertainment giant’s legal team filed a copy of Wednesday’s decision from the Atlanta-based 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, arguing that the same First Amendment protections within it apply to the company’s lawsuit. Both Disney and Warren, a Democrat, argue DeSantis punished them because of their political positions. DeSantis suspended Warren in August 2022, citing statements Warren had signed opposing efforts to criminalize abortion and gender-transition treatments for children.

“Republicans outspend Democrats for House seat near Orlando in election next week” via Fresh Take Florida — Republican organizations and lawmakers have been pouring campaign money into a Special Election next week for a state House Representative in a central Florida district considered competitive for both parties. The financial push has given a big advantage to the GOP candidate, a conservative School Board member in Osceola County whose campaign strategies apparently include deciding not to speak to news organizations covering the race. The election for House District 35 is on Tuesday. The race affords the GOP an opportunity to extend its margins in Tallahassee to add an 85th Republican lawmaker in the House, compared to 35 Democrats. The Florida Senate is split 28-12 in favor of Republicans. The incumbent, Republican Fred Hawkins, resigned in June to become president of South Florida State College.

“Orange County approves relief plan for Hurricane Ian victims” via Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel — Orange County now has a plan to spend most of $219 million in federal aid to help people harmed by Hurricane Ian, but county officials acknowledged this week that distributing the money is likely months away. The county’s allocation, part of a storm-aid package of $2.7 billion for Florida, was a conditional award, requiring a plan to address unmet needs left in the storm’s wake. The plan adopted by Commissioners focuses on repairing and building new housing and preventing future flooding. According to federal rules, the plan must prioritize low-income communities, underserved areas and the most vulnerable populations, said Mitchell Glasser, manager of the county’s division of housing and community development.

“NSB hopes to improve parking woes with $83K consulting firm” via Brenno Carillo of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — Based on a recommendation in the city’s parking task force’s final report, the New Smyrna Beach City Commission approved a contract with engineering consulting company LTG, Inc., paving the way for a parking improvements action plan. Commissioners approved an $83,330 contract with the Ormond Beach-based company. City Manager Khalid Resheidat told Commissioners that he, Assistant City Manager Ron Neibert, Police Chief Eric Feldman and city parking enforcement staff recently met with LTG representatives to discuss the parking task force’s recommendations and the services the city is looking for. Several of those recommendations aim to help resolve the city’s lack of parking.

“Lake County man who allegedly attacked Capitol police on Jan. 6 arrested in Orlando” via Cristóbal Reyes of the Orlando Sentinel — A Lake County man has become the latest Florida resident arrested for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, accused of a litany of offenses including attacking police officers with a makeshift flagpole. The arrest of David Kennedy Homol in Orlando came after evidence arose against him in the lead-up to the trial and conviction of his younger half brother, Dillon Homol, for similar offenses last year. A 16-page federal complaint contained photos and screenshots of videos allegedly showing the Homol brothers at the Capitol before and during the attempted insurrection sparked by former President Trump’s false claims of election fraud in his 2020 loss to President Biden.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Ed Montanari’s Q4 fundraising shows he’s still got it, but Lindsay Cross isn’t too shabby either” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Montanari proved himself a prolific fundraiser during his two campaigns for local office. Now that he’s running for a seat in the Legislature, he’s proving it once again. But the Republican City Council member’s opponent for House District 60, incumbent Rep. Cross, is largely keeping pace, particularly considering Democrats in Florida have, in recent history, had challenges matching their Republican counterparts in fundraising. She raised less in the fourth quarter but has been campaigning longer, so she has raised more overall this cycle. And she has more cash on hand than her GOP challenger. Montanari appears to have the momentum, though. He brought in more than $100,000 in the final three months of 2023, including $83,790 to his campaign account and another $20,800 to his affiliated political committee, Friends of Ed Montanari.

“Tampa Bay area Sheriffs back Adam Ross for Pinellas Tax Collector” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri is backing Ross for Pinellas County Tax Collector. Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco also is offering his support. “Adam Ross is a strong supporter of law enforcement. As a prosecutor and executive director of the State Attorney’s Office, Adam worked closely with law enforcement to develop new technologies to make the administration of criminal justice more efficient and effective,” Gualtieri said. “Law enforcement has always counted on Adam Ross, and I know that the people of Pinellas County can count on him to bring the same drive for excellence to the office of Pinellas County Tax Collector. He has my full support and endorsement.”

“Deborah Figgs-Sanders falls behind challenger Torrie Jasuwan in St. Pete City Council fundraising” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — St. Petersburg City Council member Figgs-Sanders has raised more than $40,000 for her re-election bid, a significant sum this early in the race for hyperlocal contests. But her challenger, Jasuwan, upped the ante, raising more than $50,000. And she did it in less time. Figgs-Sanders represents District 5, which includes parts of South St. Pete such as Greater Pinellas Point and the Maximo area.





— LOCAL: N. FL —

“A truly special Session: House meets in Old Capitol to mark Tallahassee bicentennial” via Arianna Otero of the Tallahassee Democrat — On Thursday morning, 112 members of the Florida House of Representatives scrunched into the Historic Capitol’s House chamber in Tallahassee. Instead of their usual blue leather chairs, they sat in wooden seats with cane webbing. There were no microphones. As the roll was called, each representative had to yell “here” instead. It was 2024, but it felt like 1901. To celebrate Tallahassee’s bicentennial, the Florida House hosted a ceremonial Session with House Resolution 8001, which recognizes the Tallahassee and Leon County bicentennial and envisions the “powerful next chapter of Florida’s Capital community.” “It is a profound, profound honor for me to be able to celebrate the rich history of this community that I treasure so much,” said the resolution’s sponsor, Rep. Tant.

“Terrance Freeman returns to Jacksonville City Council after cancer diagnosis” via Hannah Holthaus of The Florida Times-Union — Freeman returned to the City Council dais Wednesday night for the first time since announcing a cancer diagnosis in September. Freeman, the at-large group 1 representative, thanked his family for their constant support and his fellow Council members for their prayers and communication over the past few months. “I want to thank each of you around this dais,” Freeman said Wednesday. “At some point, you sent a text or a call that when I was in the lowest of lowest moments and, as I share with people, depression, I woke up every morning with depression knocking on the door, your thoughts and your prayers were felt, needed.”

“Niceville City Council member Abner Williams resigns. What were his reasons?” via Collin Bestor of the Northwest Florida Daily News — During Tuesday night’s meeting, Niceville City Council member Williams resigned from his position, effective immediately, citing “personal circumstances.” Elected in 2021, Williams’ term was scheduled to run until March 2025. “Regrettably, due to personal circumstances, which I don’t want to go into, I’m compelled to relinquish my responsibilities as a Councilman,” Williams said. “I extend my sincerest gratitude to the City Council, city staff, and the constituents of Niceville for their unwavering support and collaboration throughout my time served on the City Council,” he said.

“UF strategic funding to help improve industrialized construction engineering” via Lillian Lawson of The Gainesville Sun — The University of Florida will use $2.5 million in strategic funding to help advance the field of industrialized construction engineering. The money comes from the $130 million in funding that the Florida Legislature awarded UF in 2023. President Ben Sasse established that the majority of those funds would be put toward strategic initiatives that will advance interdisciplinary scholarship and enhance the student experience.

“Escambia, Santa Rosa among ‘Power 5’ setting pace of Restore Act funding” via Tom McLaughlin of the Pensacola News Journal — Escambia and Santa Rosa counties have proven more adept than most Florida counties and many of their Gulf Coast neighbors at securing and effectively utilizing federal Restore Act funding for environmental projects. That is the finding of a recent study conducted by TRPR, a Washington D.C.-based consulting firm that recently released what it calls a “Halftime report” focused on tracking money allocated to Gulf Coast states, counties and parishes impacted by the Deepwater Horizon oil spill. The report has been published 12 years after the Restore Act was passed and eight years before the final environmental damages penalty payment is scheduled to be made in 2031. Researchers focused much of their attention on Restore Act Bucket 1 performances of counties in Florida and parishes in Louisiana.

“‘Looting will not be tolerated’: Post-storm crackdown already yields results in Bay County” via Nathan Cobb of the Panama City News-Herald — Six people already have been arrested and accused of looting in an area of the Beach damaged Tuesday morning by severe weather. The incident occurred Wednesday morning in the Treasure Circle area of Panama City Beach. “Looting will not be tolerated,” Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said in the release. “Anyone who tries to victimize someone who has already lost so much will be caught and prosecuted.” The release also noted Treasure Circle was among areas put under a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. to help lower the risk of looting. The six men were spotted leaving a damaged home, carrying stolen items.

“Report: Northeast Florida home sales cool in December, reflects ‘stable’ market” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Following a robust housing market value in November, home sales in the Northeast Florida region cooled a bit to close out 2023. But real estate officials note that’s a positive indicator for 2024. The Northeast Florida Association of Realtors (NEFAR) reported a mixed bag market analysis for December. The median home price dropped or remained the same for half of the six counties in the region. Nassau County, which recorded nearly a 14% increase of the median home value in November compared to October, the biggest increase on the First Coast, saw that price drop by 5.5% in December. The median home sales price for a Nassau County home is now $424,995.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“‘The worst thing in Florida:’ Lee County HOA lost millions, homes unfinished after Ian repair” via Kate Cimini of the Fort Myers News-Press — When Hurricane Ian chewed through Southwest Florida more than a year ago its powerful winds and floodwaters wreaked havoc on thousands of properties. But in Island Park Village, a 55-and-over condo community in unincorporated south Lee County, it was the efforts to rebuild that ripped the neighborhood apart. More than a year later, its homeowners are mired in financial trouble, lawsuits, and infighting — and the vast majority of the homes are still uninhabitable. The 85-condo section stretches across just three streets in Island Park Village. The cul-de-sacs are lined mainly with wood-sided duplexes, save a few stand-alones. Many front yards boast cheerful decorations: brightly colored flowerpots, American flags, or small, ceramic statues.

“Prosecutors continue to investigate fatal Cape Coral officer-involved shooting seven months in” via Tomas Rodriguez of the Fort Myers News-Press — Seven months later, Lee County prosecutors continue to probe a fatal Cape Coral officer-involved shooting. It is among three ongoing investigations involving deaths from officers in 2023 that remain under investigation. The other two involve Fort Myers police and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Six Lee County deputies were placed on paid administrative leave following an Aug. 28 overnight shooting in Lehigh Acres that killed Thomas Carney, 28, who Sheriff Carmine Marceno said opened fire on deputies. A Fort Myers police officer remains on paid administrative leave while the State Attorney’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigate a Dec. 1 fatal shooting.

“Cape Coral City Council will not undo stipend despite 7,000-signature petition” via Luis Zambrano of the Fort Myers News-Press — Angry Cape Coral residents continue campaigning against stipends for the City Council, with some calling for its end and others calling for mass resignations over the issue. The majority of the Cape Coral Council fell silent on the issue as organizers presented more than 7,000 signatures asking them to rescind it. “They need to resign en masse, they really do,” said Cape Coral resident Marie Kavanaugh of the Council members. More than 200 residents crowded the Council chambers at the first meeting of the new year, yelling, clapping, and booing throughout the public comment part of the meeting.

“Bradenton landscaper faces OSHA fine after employee drowned in pond under a lawn mower” via Jason Dill of the Bradenton Herald — The United States Department of Labor found a Bradenton landscaper liable for the July death of an employee on the job. A 36-year-old mower operator, whose identity was not revealed, drowned after the lawn mower rolled over in a pond, pinning the worker underwater, according to a news release. It’s the second time one of the company’s employees has died that way, the Department said. The Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) concluded an investigation into Bradenton’s TruScapes Industries Inc. this week, the news release said. OSHA determined TruScapes “could have avoided the incident by following required safety measures outlined in the equipment operator’s manual.”

“New College of Florida launches online degree program in collaboration with billionaire” via Steven Walker of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — New College of Florida is launching an online liberal arts degree featuring courses with material provided in collaboration with Ricketts Great Books College, a program created by billionaire Joe Ricketts, a DeSantis megadonor. New College President Corcoran announced the program during a news conference on the college’s campus with Ricketts in attendance. The courses, available worldwide, launch at the beginning of the 2024 Spring semester with New College’s classes starting on the same day, Jan. 29, according to the release. The program will initially have three courses: Euclid’s Elements, Plato, and History of Ideas Part 1. The History of Ideas course will have eight parts.

“‘I want answers.’ Family accuses Palmetto police officers of brutality after son’s death” via Michael Moore Jr. of the Bradenton Herald — Dozens of protesters gathered at the Palmetto Police Department to demand answers about a death that happened shortly after an encounter with officers in November. Family members and supporters of 36-year-old Breonte Johnson-Davis say he died in the hospital after Palmetto police officers used a stun gun and punched him multiple times. But they say their questions surrounding the incident have gone unanswered by law enforcement officials in the two months since. Those unanswered questions prompted a demonstration, which his mother, Tracey Washington, said was to seek justice and answers on behalf of her son. The family said he was “brutalized and murdered by Palmetto Police” in a news release.

“East Naples Proud Boy Christopher Worrell sentenced appeals judge’s 10-year sentence” via Tomas Rodriguez of the Naples Daily News — An East Naples man connected to the 2021 U.S. Capitol insurrection has appealed the judge’s sentence of 10 years in prison. Worrell, 52, will remain jailed in Washington, D.C., for the immediate future. U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth announced the prison sentence on Jan. 4, followed by three years of supervised release. Worrell’s attorney, William Shipley, appealed the sentence imposed by Lamberth to the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C. Shipley didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. An attempt to reach him by phone automatically went to voicemail. On Jan. 6, 2021, after Trump’s re-election loss, a riot of his supporters, including Worrell, stormed the U.S. Capitol.

— TOP OPINION —

“With the clock winding down, two candidates chasing Trump waste their time” via Frank Bruni of The New York Times — I wish Haley and DeSantis had shown a quarter as much contempt for Donald Trump as they did for each other.

Oh, they faulted Trump for not appearing onstage in Des Moines on Wednesday for the final Republican presidential debate before the Iowa Caucuses. He arrogantly skipped it, just as he’d arrogantly skipped all the others.

When pressed, Haley and DeSantis made clearer than they did in the past that he indeed put himself before the Constitution when he tried to overturn the results of the 2020 Election and that what happened on Jan. 6, 2021, was no beautiful display of patriotism. It was a shameful act of disorder.

And they had scattered other criticisms of the former President. DeSantis listed many of the promises that Trump didn’t keep. Haley blamed Trump for the depth and breadth of the divisions in America and for creating a degree of chaos that forbids meaningful progress.

But those complaints all but receded behind their furious, puerile and relentless attacks on each other. And that made neither political nor moral sense.

Haley and DeSantis are the only candidates with any chance of beating Trump in the Republican Primaries and getting the party’s presidential nomination. But that chance is meager, the clock is ticking, and Trump, to go by polls, has held on firmly to his enormous lead. They need to take him down.

It was an example of how and where these two candidates lavished their energy: not on sounding the alarm about Trump that needs sounding (and re-sounding), not on holding themselves up as inspiring alternatives to him but on cutting each other down. That was clearly what they’d practiced most. Scorn was their comfort zone.

— OPINIONS —

“When Biden, Trump and DeSantis agree on something, watch out” via The Wall Street Journal editorial board — What do you know? Biden, DeSantis and Trump agree on something. All three presidential candidates want to import pharmaceutical price controls from countries with socialized health care systems and outsource drug regulation to foreign governments. That’s the point of Florida’s plan to import drugs from Canada, which the FDA approved last week. DeSantis pitched the idea in 2019 to lower drug prices, and the Trump administration teed it up for FDA approval with enabling regulations. “We will finally allow the safe and legal importation of drugs from Canada,” Mr. Trump said in 2020.

“Banning no-excuse vote by mail is a terrible idea” via Chad Klitzman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — SB 1752 virtually eliminates vote by mail, the voting method used by nearly 5 million Floridians in the last presidential election. The burden of this proposal on the voter and local Supervisor of Elections offices cannot be overstated. Just imagine: If enacted, this bill would mean Florida is a state where folks don’t need to provide a reason to buy an assault weapon but do need to provide one in order to cast a ballot. Not only would this legislation significantly suppress voter participation, but it would also lead to heartbreaking outcomes for Floridians who just want to participate in the democratic process.

— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— WEEKEND TV —

ABC Action News Full Circle with Paul LaGrone on Channel 10 WFTS: Sen. Blaise Ingoglia; political analyst Dr. Susan MacManus; ‘Ryan Gorman Show’ host Ryan Gorman; Pat Donavan and Aaron Jacobson from the ‘Pat and Aaron Show.’

Facing South Florida with Jim DeFede on CBS 4 in Miami: The Sunday show provides viewers with an in-depth look at politics in South Florida and other issues affecting the region.

In Focus with Allison Walker on Bay News 9/CF 13: A look at the importance of honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Joining Walker are Commissioner Gwen Myers, District 3, Hillsborough County; Dr. Larry Walker, University of Central Florida / Department of Educational Leadership and Higher Education; and Dr. Eric Smaw, Rollins College and president of ACLU of Florida.

Political Connections on Bay News 9 in Tampa/St. Pete and Political Connections on CF 13 in Orlando: The weekly Sunday show is launching as a joint weeknight show airing Monday through Friday at 7 p.m.

The Usual Suspects on WCTV-Tallahassee/Thomasville (CBS) and WJHG-Panama City (NBC): Steve Vancore speaks with The Capitolist publisher/editor-in-chief Brian Burgess.

This Week in Jacksonville with Kent Justice on Channel 4 WJXT: U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz and Jacksonville City Council President Ron Salem.

— ALOE —

“‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ final season trailer released — and it’s pretty, pretty good” via James Hibberd of The Hollywood Reporter — Larry David has returned to bless us with his final gripes. HBO has released the trailer for the 12th and final season of its Emmy-winning comedy ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm.’ The 10-episode final season continues to see David as an over-the-top version of himself navigating his social and professional life in Hollywood. It’s also HBO’s longest-running series. In December, when David confirmed the new season would be its last: “As Curb comes to an end, I will now have the opportunity to finally shed this ‘Larry David’ persona and become the person God intended me to be — the thoughtful, kind, caring, considerate human being I was until I got derailed by portraying this malignant character.

To watch the trailer, please click the image below:

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Celebrating today are former Rep. Charlie Stone, Deputy Chief Financial Officer Frank Collins, Barbara Petersen, and Jeff Woodburn.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.