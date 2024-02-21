Human Rights Campaign endorses Debbie Mucarsel-Powell

One of the most prominent LGBTQ advocacy groups in the country wants former U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell in the Senate.

The Human Rights Campaign endorsed the Miami Democrat, saying she was the best person to challenge incumbent GOP Sen. Rick Scott.

“For years, Rick Scott has chosen his own greed and lust for power over the wellbeing of Floridians. It is high time the Sunshine State had the representation it deserves in the Senate,” said Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson.

“Debbie Mucarsel-Powell has spent her life as a champion for access to affordable health care, expanded economic opportunities, equality for all, and has been a crucial leader in the fight to end the scourge of gun violence in America. As Senator, she will be the kind of leader all Floridians deserve: driven by the power of what’s possible when we put people over politics.”

Mucarsel-Powell remains in a Democratic Primary, where she faces a number of opponents including Palm City tech entrepreneur Stanley Campbell. But she’s accumulated significant support from Democratic institutions.

She also has experience running for federal office against an incumbent. In 2018, she defeated Republican U.S. Rep. Carlos Curbelo for a seat in Congress. She lost the seat two years later to now-U.S. Rep. Carlos Giménez.

She welcomed the support from the HRC.

“I am so grateful to the Human Rights Campaign for their unwavering support, especially at a time where Floridians’ rights and our LGBTQ+ community are under attack by extremists like Rick Scott, who want control over every single aspect of our lives,” Debbie Mucarsel-Powell said.

“Florida has been ground zero for attacks on democracy and equal rights, but instead of doing what’s right for our communities, Rick Scott proudly stands with the radical state legislators launching these vile attacks and terrorizing our LGBTQ+ residents. I want to thank HRC for standing with me in this crucial battle to protect our rights. I will never stop fighting for our LGBTQ+ community and for Floridians’ fundamental freedoms.”