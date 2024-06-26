Personnel note: Scott Wagner joins Ballard Partners

Ballard Partners is bringing on one of the big names in DeSantis World.

Scott Wagner, who served as Co-Chair of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ 2022 transition, will join the national public affairs firm as a Partner in its Tallahassee and Miami offices, the firm announced.

“We are thrilled to welcome Scott Wagner to the Ballard Partners team,” said firm founder and President Brian Ballard. “Scott’s deep knowledge of Florida’s legal and political landscape, combined with his passion for public service, will be invaluable to our clients. He is a respected leader in Florida, and we are confident that he will make significant contributions to our firm.”

Wagner has close ties to the DeSantis administration. He was one of the Governor’s appointees to the South Florida Water Management District’s Governing Board, where he currently serves as Vice Chair. He was also called up to serve as interim CEO of the political committee backing DeSantis’ presidential bid.

A lawyer by trade, Wagner is the founder of Wagner Legal, a law firm specializing in business, maritime and aviation law that serves clients worldwide. Ballard Partners said Wagner will continue his law practice.

“I am honored to join Ballard Partners, a firm with a reputation for excellence in public affairs. I look forward to working with the incredibly talented team to help our clients achieve their goals,” Wagner said.

Wagner is a graduate of Yale and the University of Miami, where he earned his law degree. He is also actively involved in numerous civic and charitable organizations, including the Orange Bowl Committee.

Founded in Florida, Ballard Partners has expanded into numerous markets over the past decade. In addition to becoming a major presence in the Washington lobbying world, it has satellite branches in multiple states, including California, as well as international offices in Israel, Turkey and Nigeria.

The new ventures have not loosened the firm’s grip on its top-tier status in the Sunshine State — the most recent round of lobbying compensation filings showed Ballard Partners earned more than any other Florida firm during the first quarter of this year.