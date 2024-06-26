Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 6.26.24

Good Wednesday morning.

Breaking overnight — “Jacksonville City Council approves Jaguars stadium agreement with minimal changes” via Hanna Holthaus of The Florida Times-Union — Just over a year since the Jaguars announced its proposal for a renovated EverBank Stadium, eight months of negotiations with the Mayor’s office and three weeks of marathon City Council meetings, the city has agreed to a 30-year lease and funding agreement with the team. In a 14-1 vote Tuesday, the City Council approved the largest single development spending deal in city history at $775 million in stadium renovations and $56 million in an altered community benefits agreement. Council member Mike Gay voted against the deal saying there was “a great deal wrong with it” and that Council needed more time to “dig into it.” Council members Kevin Carrico and Terrance Freeman abstained from voting because of potential conflicts of interest with their jobs outside of Council, while Council members Rory Diamond and Ju’Coby Pittman weren’t present for the vote.

___

Ballard Partners is bringing on one of the big names in DeSantis World.

The firm announced that Scott Wagner, who served as Co-Chair of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ 2022 Transition, will join the national public affairs firm as a Partner in its Tallahassee and Miami offices.

“We are thrilled to welcome Scott Wagner to the Ballard Partners team,” said firm founder and President Brian Ballard. “Scott’s deep knowledge of Florida’s legal and political landscape, combined with his passion for public service, will be invaluable to our clients. He is a respected leader in Florida, and we are confident that he will make significant contributions to our firm.”

Wagner has close ties to the DeSantis administration. He was one of the Governor’s appointees to the South Florida Water Management District’s Governing Board, where he currently serves as Vice Chair. He was also called up to serve as interim CEO of the political committee backing DeSantis’ presidential bid.

An attorney by trade, Wagner is the founder of Wagner Legal, a law firm specializing in business, maritime and aviation law that serves clients worldwide. Ballard Partners said Wagner would continue his law practice.

“I am honored to join Ballard Partners, a firm with a reputation for excellence in public affairs. I look forward to working with the incredibly talented team to help our clients achieve their goals,” Wagner said.

Wagner graduated from Yale and the University of Miami, where he earned his law degree. He is also actively involved in numerous civic and charitable organizations, including the Orange Bowl Committee.

___

The Florida Chamber of Commerce is rolling out a new study on the workforce challenges the Sunshine State needs to overcome in its march toward a Top 10 economy worldwide.

The “Florida Workforce Needs Study 2.0” follows up on the Chamber’s 2021 deep dive into workforce issues. Still, where version 1.0 focused on how COVID impacted the state’s industries and supply of in-demand workforce talent, version two has its sights set on 2030.

“Talent remains the No. 1 tool in Florida’s economic development toolkit, and we continue to have more open jobs than qualified people to fill them,” said Mark Wilson, president of the Florida Chamber of Commerce and Florida Chamber Foundation.

“Florida’s workforce needs are ever-evolving, and this means we need increased collaboration among business leaders, education and workforce development partners, and policymakers to ensure Florida’s talent pipeline is able to meet current and future demands.”

Growing Florida’s economy to the 10th largest in the world, if measured as its own country, has been the Florida Chamber’s chief focus for several years. Federal data show Florida’s GDP hit $1.6 trillion last year, putting it roughly on par with No. 15 Spain in the global rankings. Canada is the current No. 10 with a $2.24 trillion GDP — about 40% higher than Florida’s.

The Chamber said attracting and retaining workers who possess the talents businesses need is crucial to closing the gap and version 2.0 of the Chamber study suggests strategies that employers, educational institutions and policymakers can employ to align Florida’s talent pool with the sea of jobs employers are looking to fill.

“We believe the Florida Workforce Needs Study 2.0 will guide employers toward solving Florida’s talent crisis,” said Rachel Ludwig, vice president of Talent Development for the Future of Work at the Florida Chamber Foundation.

“Our foundation and the Future of Work Florida Initiative encourage Florida’s job creators, education and training partners, and elected officials to use the insights and recommendations in this report to collaborate effectively, implement strategic solutions, and drive meaningful progress in developing a skilled and competitive workforce.”

___

Assignment editors — Attorney and former state Rep. Carlos Lacasa will join Florida Women’s Freedom Coalition Executive Director Anna Hochkammer for a live discussion around Amendment 4: 5:30 p.m., Zoom link here.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@StephenKing: Trump is going to lose. Prepare for it.

Tweet, tweet:

—@TooMuchMe: I don’t know if Florida City has a Twitter account, but I want to yell at them for not posting their municipal budget online, as required by Florida law. I called the clerk too, they promised to send it, but they haven’t.

—@Pitbull: After 30 years, @FlaPanthers are the true example of patience, passion and perseverance. Bottom line hard work pays off. Whoever didn’t believe in the Panthers, I bet they do now. It’s no longer a dream. Live it, enjoy it, get off the chain and that’s how you make history, Dale!

Tweet, tweet:

— DAYS UNTIL —

CNN Presidential Debate — 1; ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ premieres — 2; Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opens at Disney World — 3; Freedom Month Sales Tax Holiday begins — 5; Universal Mega Movie Parade debuts — 7; Donald Trump’s felony sentencing — 15; Republican National Convention begins — 18; 2024 MLS All-Star Game — 27; Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games on NBC/Peacock — 30; ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ premieres — 31; Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday begins — 34; ‘Alien: Romulus’ premieres — 52; Democratic National Convention begins — 54; Florida Primary Election — 55; FBHA’s annual conference, BHCon, begins — 56; second Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday begins — 60; Georgia Tech to face Florida State in 2024 opener in Dublin — 60; Tool Time Sales Tax Holiday begins — 68; 2024 NFL season kicks off — 73; Packers will face Eagles in Brazil — 73; Vice Presidential Debate — 92; Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour stops in Miami — 116; 2024 Florida Chamber Annual Meeting & Future of Florida Forum — 123; Florida TaxWatch’s 45th Annual Meeting — 131; 2024 Presidential Election — 132; second half of Yellowstone season five premieres — 137; Legislature’s 2025 Organizational Session — 146; Las Vegas Grand Prix — 146; ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ premieres — 164; MLS Cup 2024 — 165; College Football Playoff begins — 178; Fiesta Bowl — 189; Peach, Rose & Sugar Bowls — 189; Orange Bowl — 197; Sugar Bowl — 199; ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ premieres — 233; the 2025 Oscars — 254; Florida’s 2025 Legislative Session begins — 256; 2025 Session ends — 316; ‘Moana’ premieres — 363; ‘Thunderbolts’ premieres — 397; ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot premieres — 397; ‘Blade’ reboot premieres — 504; ‘Avatar 3’ premieres — 542; ‘Avengers 5’ premieres — 678; Untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres — 695; FIFA World Cup 26™ final — 715; FIFA World Cup 26™ final match — 753; Another untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres — 906; ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ premieres — 1,046; ‘Avatar 4’ premieres — 2,005; ‘Avatar 5’ premieres — 2,726.

— TOP STORY —

“Marco Rubio’s eight-year evolution on Donald Trump: From opponent to VP hopeful” via Lauren Fox and Steve Contorno of CNN — Trump appeared at a massive rally in Miami, telling the audience, “You need Marco Rubio fighting for you in the U.S. Senate. He is fantastic.”

It was a remarkable shift for two men who had been bitterly entrenched in a Primary battle for the White House just six years earlier. It also reflects Rubio’s ultimate embrace of Trump, whom he learned to work with closely in his presidency.

For Rubio, the last eight years have been an education.

In failure. In humility. In navigating a Republican Party overtaken by Trump and a job he was once desperate to leave. The story of Rubio’s transformation is not entirely unique for a member of Congress or even a one-time foe but reflects the political reality that surviving in the party at odds with Trump is no longer an option for members who want a future beyond him.

And now, as he finds himself on the shortlist of candidates who could be selected as Trump’s running mate, Rubio’s evolution is both a liability and perhaps his greatest asset.

Rubio, 53, is hardly the same politician whom Time magazine once dubbed “The Republican Savor” on its cover, nor the person who pitched himself to GOP voters in 2016 as the son of Cuban immigrants and a living demonstration that the American dream was alive and well. Rubio now defends his change, saying the 2016 campaign was an education and one that changed his outlook and approach to politics. Trump was part of it. But Rubio argues that isn’t the whole story.

—2024 — PRESIDENTIAL —

—”Trump campaign fundraising email says he was ‘tortured’ in jail” via Miranda Nazzaro of The Hill

“Trump’s VP announcement could come as early as this week” via Henry J. Gomez, Dasha Burns, Matt Dixon, Julie Tsirkin and Jonathan Allen of NBC News — Trump could announce his vice presidential pick as early as this week, possibly ahead of Thursday’s debate. Trump has publicly said he intends to announce his pick shortly before or at the Republican convention next month. However, there have been high-level discussions recently within the Trump campaign about moving that timeline up and making a splash sooner. The sources also cautioned that the timing is not yet final, and the decision could still happen closer to the convention. Trump will be in Atlanta on Thursday for his first 2024 debate against President Joe Biden. He has a rally scheduled for Friday in Virginia.

“‘The Apprentice’ VP edition? Fox News plans interview series with Trump Veep contenders” via Alex Weprin of The Hollywood Reporter — Think of it as a Vice-Presidential edition of The Apprentice. Fox News on Wednesday will kick off a series in which its Fox & Friends co-hosts interview people who are on the shortlist to be Trump’s VP picks. Fox says that Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum have committed so far. The series will be structured as two parters, with the first half focusing on policy and “why they would be the best candidate and what their top priorities would be if chosen as the vice-presidential pick.” The second half would see them joined by the spouses (or in the case of Scott, his fiancée) to discuss their personal qualities. The series will run on Fox & Friends, the channel’s morning show.

RSLC pledges $38M for state Legislature races nationwide — The Republican State Leadership Committee said it will put $38 million into state legislative battlegrounds nationwide. In announcing the plan, RSLC President Dee Duncan told donors that “the greatest long-term threat to our party is undoubtedly the possibility that Democrats this year could regain control of the majority of our nation’s state legislative chambers for the first time since 2010.” Florida Republicans hold a supermajority in both chambers of the Legislature, and 2024 isn’t expected to put much of a dent into their advantage. Nationwide, however, Republicans control 57 chambers to Democrats’ 49. Duncan said the priority list includes defending majorities in both chambers of the Arizona, Wisconsin, New Hampshire and Georgia legislatures and the Pennsylvania Senate. RSLC said the major “flipportunities” are the Michigan House, Minnesota House and Pennsylvania House.

— 2024 — FLORIDA —

“Multiple Catholic dioceses donate to anti-abortion committee” via Robert Haughn of Florida Politics — Multiple Catholic dioceses have contributed money to Florida Voters Against Extremism, a committee advocating against the pro-abortion rights Amendment 4. From June 1 to June 14, the anti-Amendment 4 committee raised $107,560. A significant portion of that came from multiple Catholic dioceses. The Diocese of St. Augustine contributed $55,000 to the committee, over half of what the committee raised in that period. The Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee also contributed $25,000 to the committee. The committee currently has around $190,000 cash on hand. Florida Voters Against Extremism is a political committee that is urging voters to vote “no” on a ballot initiative aiming to enshrine abortion protections in the state constitution.

— 2024 — DOWN-BALLOT —

“Progressive leaders from three states back Whitney Fox in CD 13” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Three progressive leaders serving in the U.S. House from different states are endorsing Fox in her race for Florida’s 13th Congressional District as she seeks the Democratic nomination to take on incumbent Republican Anna Paulina Luna. The backers include U.S. Reps. Nikki Budzinski of Illinois, Brittany Pettersen of Colorado and Deborah Ross of North Carolina. All three have focused their efforts in Washington on reproductive rights, health care and affordability for all. “I’m proud to endorse Whitney Fox for Congress,” said Ross, a civil rights and clean energy advocate and lawyer who serves on the House Judiciary Committee and the Ethics Committee, Committee on Space, Science and Technology, as well as on the Democrats’ leadership team as the chief deputy whip on the Steering and Policy Committee.

“GOP Senate candidate Bowen Kou rebukes allegations of being funded by CCP” via Brendon Leslie of Florida’s Voice — Florida Republican state Senate candidate and business owner Kou pushed back on allegations that he is receiving financial support from Chinese Communist Party-linked donors this election season. Kou, a Chinese American running for Senate District 13, spoke with Florida’s Voice on his candidacy, touting his business record and defending his financial backing. Rep. Keith Truenow is also seeking the district. More than half of Kou’s donors are from out-of-state. Since his candidacy began last year, he’s raised over $1.4 million and spent over $600,000. “Most of them are first-time donors,” Kou said. “They’ve never donated to a political campaign before. [People] are saying, ‘Oh, Bowen [is] backed by [the] CCP.’ That’s totally false.”

— 2024 — DOWN-BALLOT 2 —

“Webster Barnaby’s opponent decries his association with QAnon and vaccine misinformation” via Mark Harper of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — Is Rep. Barnaby aligned with the debunked QAnon conspiracy theory? His Democratic opponent, Rosmarie Latham of DeLand, is taking him to task for a social media post from someone claiming to be “Q,” the progenitor of the movement that started in 2017. Latham said Barnaby’s citing of QAnon “poses significant risks” to the state and nation. “Rep. Barnaby’s endorsement of QAnon is deeply troubling and dangerous,” she said. “Aligning with such conspiracy theories erodes the foundational principles of our democracy, promotes misinformation and incites division. This extremist ideology has no place in our government.” Barnaby did not respond to a text message seeking comment.

“Joe Saunders is suing to get his aunt, ‘Moe Saunders,’ off the ballot” via Aaron Liebowitz of The Miami Herald — Florida House candidate Joe Saunders is suing his estranged aunt to try to prevent her from running against him under the name “Moe Saunders,” calling it “a deliberate attempt to deceive, mislead and confuse voters.” Earlier this month, Maureen Saunders Scott filed to run as a no-party candidate against her nephew Joe, a Democrat and former state representative, for a Florida House seat that covers Miami Beach and other coastal cities. The former legislator is taking the issue to court. On Tuesday, Joe Saunders filed a lawsuit in Miami-Dade Circuit Court, arguing that Scott should be removed from the ballot and that she created the nickname deliberately to mislead the public. The lawsuit notes that Scott previously had the nickname “Mo” but never “Moe.” “Contrary to Defendant Scott’s sworn statements to the Department of State, she is not generally known by the nickname ‘Moe Saunders,’” the complaint says.

—”Florida candidates called Bubba? Fighter? Gator? Shake? Maybe, maybe not.” via Sue Carlton of the Tampa Bay Times

Happening today:

— STATEWIDE —

“After a flurry of executions amid campaign, Ron DeSantis pauses. One was Duane Owen from PBC” via John Kennedy of The Palm Beach Post — When DeSantis was seeking the Republican presidential nomination last year, he ratcheted up the pace of executions, overseeing six — the most in Florida in almost a decade. One was from Palm Beach County. But by the time DeSantis’ presidential bid ended in January, his fervor for executions had abated, continuing into a layoff that is now prompting questions about just what powered last year’s surge. DeSantis’ vigorous capital punishment push in 2023 was viewed by some critics as a dark competition with his leading rival, Trump, who had conducted the most federal executions of civilian inmates since President Grover Cleveland in 1896.

—”DeSantis just signed a law that will stop ethics investigations before they can start” via Jason Garcia of Seeking Rents

“No reduced college costs for prisoners: Gov. DeSantis vetoes bill to allow prisoners to keep in sate resident status” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — DeSantis vetoed a bill that would have allowed prisoners in state or federal prisons to keep their status as an in-state resident for tuition purposes. Florida currently charges in-state residents a lower tuition rate than those who come to the state to go to college. The bill that Sen. Rosalind Osgood sponsored would have guaranteed that a person would remain classified as an in-state resident even if they were incarcerated. Osgood had filed the bill for two straight Sessions and told Florida Politics last year that she was sponsoring the bill to help them rehabilitate. “This creates an opportunity for those who want to pursue some type of educational opportunity, which we all would agree will make them more marketable and employable,” Osgood said last year.

“DeSantis re-ups warnings about legal weed in schools, restaurants” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis is continuing to make the case that legalized recreational marijuana would do what Florida’s medical market has not and create a pungent wave of olfactory assaults in all public spaces. “If you read that actual text of the Constitution that will go in, it says there can be no penalty, criminal, civil or otherwise, for smoking or possessing up to 3 ounces of pot, which is about 40 to 50 joints. Some law enforcement say more,” DeSantis said of the Adult Personal Use of Marijuana citizen initiative on November’s ballot. Though the Legislature would be permitted to enact laws consistent with the amendment, including permitting recreational-use dispensaries to compete with the medical companies in the Florida market, DeSantis asserts that the process wouldn’t offer usage restrictions.

“‘Waiting to get pulled over’: In Florida, driver’s license suspensions keep people in a spiral of debt, recidivism” via Shira Moolten of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — In a state that relies on driving, license suspensions keep people out of work, unable to get to doctor’s appointments or drop their kids off at school. Some say the system is necessary to keep dangerous drivers off the streets. But license suspensions rarely have to do with a person’s driving ability. Instead, courts overwhelmingly issue them as punishments for failure to pay fines, meaning a traffic ticket can quickly turn into a criminal record, jail time, and thousands of dollars down the drain. “There’s a percentage of those who just get caught up in this snowball effect,” said Broward Chief Judge Jack Tuter, “and by the time they get around to seeing how serious it is, they’re lost.” Critics of the current system say it targets low-income people with debts piling up and a confusing bureaucracy they must navigate to pay them off, so they choose to break the law instead.



— D. C. MATTERS —

“Ethics Committee expands inquiry into Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — The U.S. House Ethics Committee said Tuesday it is expanding its investigation into U.S. Rep. Cherfilus-McCormick, who represents parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties. It’s unknown just what the Committee is looking at. The announcement suggested it could involve a range of questions involving official business or the Democratic lawmaker’s re-election campaign. The joint statement from U.S. Rep. Michael Guest, a Mississippi Republican and Committee Chair, and U.S. Rep. Susan Wild of Pennsylvania, the top Democrat on the panel, was the usual, brief format routinely used by the ethics panel.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

South Florida Senators want Florida Panthers Day — Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book and Democratic Leader-designate Jason Pizzo are asking the Governor to declare Sunday, June 30, as Florida Panthers Day following the team’s first Stanley Cup victory in their 30-year history. Both Book and Pizzo represent parts of South Florida. “The Florida Panthers are an incredible team on and off the ice,” Book said. “The Panthers organization does so much for our community, and we are so proud of their hard-fought victory in the Stanley Cup. We’d love for the Governor to formally recognize this Sunday as Florida Panthers Day while we’re all celebrating our team at the Stanley Cup championship parade.” The Panthers won a thrilling Game 7 Monday night to become Stanley Cup champions.

“Governor suspends Hialeah Council member following multimillion-dollar fraud charges” via Verónica Egui Brito of the Miami Herald — DeSantis suspended Hialeah Council member Angelica Pacheco from office on Tuesday, days after she was indicted on health care fraud charges. Seven months and 12 days after she was sworn in as a Council member in Hialeah following four runs to win a Council seat, Pacheco was removed from office after she was accused of falsely billing private insurers millions of dollars for medically unnecessary services at her addiction treatment center. The suspension is effective immediately, according to the executive order. “Angelica Pacheco is prohibited from performing any official act, duty, or function of public office,” reads the order. She is also prohibited from receiving any pay or privileges associated with holding public office.

“Daniella Levine Cava out with six-figure bilingual ad buy to boost re-election bid” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — Miami-Dade County Mayor Levine Cava is releasing new 30-second ads in both English and Spanish as she seeks a second term leading the county. The campaign announcement says her team spends six figures on the ad buy, which will run on TV and digital platforms. “Three years ago, I made a promise to build a government that listens, responds and innovates for the future,” Levine Cava says in the ad. “I’m your Mayor, Daniella Levine Cava, proudly running for re-election, humbled and honored with what we’ve accomplished together. We took on the affordability crisis with new programs to support renters, build more housing units and make cuts to the property tax rate. But our work is not done. And with your support, we will continue to lead with vision, integrity, and a commitment to results.”

“‘Deeply honored’: Local Realtors group backs Joel Flores for Palm Beach County Commission” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — A group representing Realtors in South Florida and the Treasure Coast is backing Democratic Greenacres Mayor Flores as he campaigns for the District 3 seat on the Palm Beach County Commission. Flores earned the backing of the Broward, Palm Beaches and St. Lucie Realtors. The group touts itself as the third-largest Realtor association in the U.S. “I am deeply honored to have the support of the Realtors,” Flores said in a prepared statement announcing the endorsement. “As a small-business owner and former Mayor of Greenacres, I understand the critical role that housing plays in our local economy and the importance of having policies that make housing more affordable.”

“Yankee Doodle doozy: County elections candidate sees anti-patriotic plot in snack aisle” via Frank Cerabino of The Palm Beach Post — The only Republican candidate to be the next Supervisor of Elections in Palm Beach County is standing up for what he calls “patriotic junk food.” “When did Hostess cancel Yankee Doodles?” asked Jeff Buongiorno on his campaign social media page. It’s not out of character for “Bongi” — as he likes to be called — to question so-called “cancel culture.” Bongi’s a self-proclaimed MAGA America-Firster, which means that if he gets elected in November, Palm Beach County would have an election-denying Elections Supervisor. Go figure. “It’s been decades since we had a transparent, fully certifiable election and the people are not aware,” Buongiorno said. This isn’t Buongiorno’s first foray into politics. Two years ago, he ran unsuccessfully for Congress, calling to “defund and shutdown the illegitimate (Biden) administration.”

“Stuart may regulate recreational marijuana before Florida voters decide on it in November” via Keith Burbank of Treasure Coast Newspapers — City officials may start regulating recreational marijuana even before it goes to voters as a ballot measure in this year’s General Election. A statewide ballot initiative to allow recreational marijuana goes before voters on Nov. 5. It would allow people 21 and older to use marijuana as a recreational drug. Florida currently allows the possession and use of marijuana only for medicinal purposes. City Attorney Lee Baggett decided to bring the issue before the City Commission. By email, he said he wouldn’t be surprised if the statewide ballot measure passes. “I think that it would be best to start the conversation now versus later,” Baggett said.

“Miami-Dade County officially files to evict Seaquarium” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — What could be the final chapter of the Miami Seaquarium began this week as Miami-Dade County filed an eviction lawsuit to force the marine-mammal theme park off its government-owned land on the Miami waterfront. While the county has been warning the for-profit Seaquarium of a looming eviction over alleged instances of substandard animal care and a deteriorating facility, the suit filed in Miami-Dade County Circuit Court is the final step needed before a Judge can rule on whether the park must vacate the property after nearly 70 years there. Miami-Dade owns the 38-acre site the Seaquarium’s Mexico-based parent company leases from the county after buying out the previous operator in 2022.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“The GOP pariah of Central Florida breaks silence, justifies Lake County shenanigans” via Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel — The Republican pariah of Central Florida broke his silence Tuesday. Mark Jordan says he didn’t dupe incumbent Lake County Property Appraiser Carey Baker into filing June 14 as a write-in re-election candidate, a move which leaves the popular Baker’s name off the November ballot while Jordan’s will appear as the lone Republican contender for the post. He also said he won’t withdraw from the race as party leaders have demanded. But Jordan acknowledged he took advantage of Baker’s history of gaming election rules to save the $10.685.04 qualifying fee, which regular candidates must pay but write-in candidates avoid. “It was my intention to file and qualify as a Republican for property appraiser regardless of what anybody else’s choices and decisions were,” he said in a phone interview Tuesday with the Orlando Sentinel, the first he has given since the controversy arose.

“UCF’s Board of Trustees approves camping ban following Spring protests” via Alissa Gary of the Orlando Sentinel — In the wake of pro-Palestinian demonstrations on college campuses nationwide, the University of Central Florida on Tuesday banned camping on its grounds and limited the duration of protests. The UCF Board of Trustees approved the ban as part of an update to university regulations regarding “university facilities, events and protests.” “Your proposed amendments will never restrict us,” said Haiden McTee, a UCF senior who spoke against the new rule before the Board voted. McTee, who was wearing a kaffiyeh, a patterned scarf viewed as a symbol of Palestinians, is convinced the rule change stemmed from the pro-Palestinian protests staged on campus this Spring. However, a UCF official said the update was routine and in the works more than a year ago. Trustees didn’t comment on the regulation before they voted to approve it.

“UCF lands $10M ‘transformational’ gift from big donor” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — A University of Central Florida (UCF) alumnus with a long history of giving back to the school is pledging another $10 million donation, the school announced. Kenneth Dixon has donated more than $15 million over the past 20 years, the school said. His latest $10 million gift will be spent on career services and athletics. UCF thanked Dixon for the major donation, calling it “transformational.” “Ken’s friendship to UCF has had a transformative impact on our university that will be felt for decades to come,” said UCF President Alexander Cartwright. “We are grateful for his support of our students, university, and athletics enterprise.” Dixon, a business owner with a career in real estate and accounting, graduated from the Orlando school in 1975 back when it was called Florida Technological University, years before it would become the UCF known today as one of the country’s biggest schools.

“‘If something happens … we’re coming for you’: Community decries Brevard guardian program” via Finch Walker of Florida Today — A guardian program that will arm some Brevard schools staff members drew heat at a School Board meeting, with 12 people speaking out against it and one thrown out of the room for making comments perceived as threatening toward Board Chair Megan Wright. Two weeks ago, the Board approved a memorandum of understanding with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office that allows staff and administrators not assigned to a classroom to receive training to become a guardian, meaning they will be allowed to carry a firearm on district property. The Board has indicated at past meetings that these individuals will be anonymous.

“Meet-and-greet slated for new Holly Hill Police Chief taking over troubled Department” via Frank Fernandez of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — The city of Holly Hill invites residents to a meet-and-greet welcoming the city’s new Police Chief who is taking over after the Department’s former Police Chief and two high-ranking officers resigned amid shocking allegations of sexual harassment. Daytona Beach Police Capt. Byron K. Williams will become Holly Hill’s top cop on July 15. The meet and greet starts at 6 p.m. Thursday in the City Commission Chambers at City Hall, 1065 Ridgewood Ave. The Department has been without a Police Chief since Jeff Miller resigned on March 15. Capt. Chris Yates resigned on May 23. Sgt. Shannon Fountain resigned on June 12. Former Sgt. Tom Bentley was demoted last week to master patrol officer.

— LOCAL: TB —

Nothing to see here! — “International arms dealer with lucrative Saudi contract merges into St. Pete company” via Christina Georgacopoulos of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — St. Petersburg-based Treasure and Shipwreck Recovery Inc. is pivoting to the defense sector through a reverse merger with an arms dealer that has a joint venture in Saudi Arabia and leads in Ukraine and Israel. TSR acquired Largo-based Native American Pride Constructors’ exclusive rights to produce and sell a proprietary weapon system called CornerShot domestically and abroad, plus a lucrative contract with the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Defense and licenses to broker munition sales overseas to U.S. allies in Ukraine and the Middle East. Existing officers and directors of TSR, which formerly traded on over-the-counter markets under the ticker BLIS, have turned over control to NAPC’s executive team and sold all assets of the predecessor company to pay for merger costs.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Donna Deegan says people want ‘safe streets’ and new labor contract will help Sheriff’s Office” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — Mayor Deegan and the Fraternal Order of Police officially signed a tentative agreement that will give double-digit pay raises to police and corrections officers while making a historic return to offering pensions for new hires on the police beat and possibly in the jail. The city stopped offering pensions to all new hires in the city government in October 2017. The Fraternal Order of Police and the Jacksonville Association of Fire Fighters both made the case in bargaining sessions with the city that pensions are needed to recruit and retain public safety workers because every other county in Florida offers them.

“State elections panel tosses 2022 complaint filed by John Dailey against Kristin Dozier” via Jeff Burlew of the Tallahassee Democrat — The Florida Elections Commission tossed out a complaint filed nearly two years ago by Tallahassee Mayor Dailey against former County Commissioner Dozier, his chief opponent in the 2022 Election. In early August 2022, just weeks before the Primary, Dailey, who was locked in a tight battle with Dozier, held a news conference outside the Elections Commission to announce he was filing a complaint against her. He accused Dozier of violating state statutes over a mailer that went out criticizing his vote to support a $27 million Blueprint appropriation for Doak Campbell Stadium.

“Tallahassee City Commission forum sinks into outbursts among candidates, audience members” via Elena Barrera of the Tallahassee Democrat — A Tallahassee City Commission candidate forum sponsored by the Tallahassee Branch of the NAACP and progressive groups Monday night devolved at times into an angry free-for-all, sparking fiery outbursts from some office-seekers and heated arguments among audience members. Candidates discussed topics proposed by NAACP local President and forum moderator Mutaqee Akbar, including the area’s unabated gun violence and what they plan to do about it. The civil rights organization organized the forum, held at Watson Temple Church of God in Christ, along with Tallahassee ALERT and Black Voters Matter. Onstage were City Commissioner Jack Porter, Rudy Ferguson Sr. and Louis Dilbert — who are running for Tallahassee City Commission Seat 1 — and City Commissioner Curtis Richardson, Dot Inman Johnson and Bernard Stevens Jr. — running for Seat 2.

“Santa Rosa Commissioner James Calkins ripped for anti-illegal immigration resolution” via Tom McLaughlin of the Pensacola News Journal — Santa Rosa County Commissioner Calkins not only met fierce resistance to an anti-illegal immigration resolution he sought to have adopted Monday but also to his purported political grandstanding and divisive campaign tactics. Despite no one in the room speaking in favor of the document, titled “A resolution declaring that Santa Rosa County Florida does not welcome illegal aliens,” it failed by just a slim 3-2 margin. Commission Chair Sam Parker joined Calkins to support a version of the resolution amended to call on Biden to halt the flow of undocumented immigrants into the country at the southern border. Commissioners Colten Wright and Kerry Smith called the proposed resolution a political stunt. They weren’t the first of the day to use the term.

“FSU Trustees Chair talks ‘transformative’ health care, student housing projects” via Tarah Jean of the Tallahassee Democrat — Florida State University’s Board of Trustees Chair Peter Collins brought a group of local business leaders up to speed Monday about FSU’s changing landscape and its 2020-2030 Campus Master Plan initiatives on the horizon. While a good chunk of Collins’ talking points referred to the ongoing FSU versus ACC litigation, he also touched on some of the university’s major projects — such as FSU Health and the future of student housing — as he spoke to a group of about 60 Capital Tiger Bay Club members at the Tucker Civic Center during a luncheon.

— LOCAL: SW FL —

“Cape Coral elections 2024 and District 7 candidates: What we know” via Kate Cimini of the Fort Myers News-Press — Five City Council seats in Cape Coral are up for election this year, but in District 7, the voters have a choice between just two candidates, both newcomers to politics. Both are longtime Cape residents and called infrastructure and traffic their top priorities. Terms are four years long, and elected officials are limited to two consecutive terms. Council members are paid a base annual salary of $37,368.96. Last year, the Council approved monthly stipends worth another $39,996 yearly. City Council members qualify in their districts but are elected at large. To qualify, they must reside in their district and remain full-time city residents for at least a year.

“With help of state and federal money, Everglades City rebuilds, makes improvements” via J. Kyle Foster of the Naples Daily News — A wastewater treatment plant might not be sexy or exciting to most, but to those in Everglades City, it’s a thing of beauty. Mayor Howie Grimm says a new plant should have been built 10 years ago to replace a rusting and old facility. Still, with state and federal grants and loans, it is finally complete on South Copeland Avenue and adding customers from Everglades City, Chokoloskee, and Plantation. “We couldn’t do it without grant funding. The community is too small,” said Tammie Pernas, Everglades City financial administrator. Everglades City couldn’t have paid for the $14.8 million plant through utility fees, Pernas said.

“Unused post-COVID federal funds help North Port balance proposed 2024-25 budget” via Earle Kimel of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The most significant revelations from the first of two workshop days about the city of North Port’s 2024-25 budget is that the property tax rate will remain unchanged, as city officials are using about $2 million in unspent American Rescue Plan Act funds to make ends meet, while leaving its reserve fund $537,432 at the required cushion. On the surface, things look rosy. A 16% increase in taxable city property values — a jump from $8.5 billion to almost $9.9 billion — combined with the 3.7667 mill property tax rate will generate at least $35.8 million in property taxes, a healthy $4.9 million more than this year’s budget.

— TOP OPINION —

“Ron Matus: South Florida leads the way on education choice” via Florida Politics — One of the best education stories in America is happening in South Florida — in the shadow of some of the nation’s biggest school districts — and Broward’s at the heart of it.

Much of the buzz is about micro-schools. There are scores of them. And many of them were founded by former public schoolteachers. While teacher morale is hitting historic lows, these liberated micro-school folks are having a blast, using Florida’s choice programs to actualize their visions of teaching and learning.

But what’s happening in South Florida is more than just schools, as I underscore in a new white paper, “A Taste of A La Carte Learning.”

The explosion of options also includes a rising number of eclectic enrichment providers, single-subject operators, and tutors with a twist. Entities like Saltwater Studies offer immersive marine science lessons, using public parks along the Atlantic as classrooms; and The Living School, which customizes field trips for students with special needs.

Nobody has a good handle on how many of these a la carte providers there are. But there are dozens, at least, and they’re already serving thousands of students. The micro-school that opened my eyes, Colossal Academy, has worked with more than a dozen of them alone.

A la carte isn’t for everyone. Plenty of parents like the whole package deal of a school, and thanks to Florida’s expansion of school choice, there are more and better schools all the time. But if parents want to craft their customized program for their kids, they can.

— OPINIONS —

“The little secret I’ve learned from 30 years of watching debates with voters” via Frank Luntz for The New York Times — As the first scheduled debate between Biden and Trump unfolds this Thursday, the key moments that will have the greatest impact on the remaining undecided voters are those in which the candidates attack each other in defining ways or undermine the political case that each wants to present to Americans. Viewers will quickly decide whether the accusations are fair and the responses effective. In almost every presidential debate since 1992, voter expectations of a candidate’s performance also played a major role in determining perceptions of success and failure. In time, many voters came to see that first encounter with more nuance than that instant reaction suggested.

“DeSantis tries to hide public records about migrant flights. Court says no” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — This newspaper has uncovered scores of scandals through the years — everything from corruption at the expressway authority to criminal activity at Joel Greenberg’s train wreck of a Tax Office. We were able to expose these sordid activities for one reason: We had access to public records. DeSantis is trying to change that. Right now, his legal team is in court trying to give his staff the right to hide public records from the public. All they would have to do is use their personal cellphones or computers to send messages and documents.

“No cause for Surfside collapse yet, but condo life in Florida has been transformed” via the Miami Herald editorial board — Three years ago this week, on June 24, 2021, South Florida awoke to an unthinkable tragedy: the partial collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South condominium building in Surfside, which swallowed in the rubble 98 lives. Many of the victims had been sleeping safely in their beds at the time of the 1:22 a.m. fall. Even today, the death count is still difficult to comprehend. Our thoughts are with those who lost loved ones, parents, children, grandparents, and grandchildren. The youngest victim was 1 year old; the oldest was 92. The tragedy also changed all of us. Sadly, we can never again think of Surfside as a sleepy, quaint beachside community or live in a condo and not worry about its structural health.

— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— ALOE —

“It floats! Florida Panthers dunk the Stanley Cup in the Atlantic” via Julia Postell of the Miami New Times — It has been less than 24 hours since the Florida Panthers clinched the Stanley Cup, and the trophy has already taken a warm plunge in the Atlantic Ocean. After a spirited morning celebration at the Elbo Room Beach Bar in Fort Lauderdale, Panthers star forward Matthew Tkachuk led an enthusiastic group of fans to the ocean’s edge, where he and the Stanley Cup went for a refreshing dip off Fort Lauderdale Beach. This might be Stanley’s first swim in the Atlantic Ocean. It remains to be seen whether seawater agrees with silver-nickel alloys.

“Disney World: Lightning Lane changes to allow advance purchases” via DeWayne Bevil of the Orlando Sentinel — Walt Disney World is making changes to its Disney Genie+ planning service and Lightning Lane access that go into effect in late July, the company announced Tuesday. Currently, Disney World visitors must wait until 7 a.m. on the day of their visit to sign up for Lightning Lane, a queue that grants faster access — for a price — to in-demand rides and attractions in the resort’s four theme parks. That will change on July 24. Name changes kick in then, too. The Genie+ service will become Lightning Lane Multi-Pass, and the current individual Lightning Lane purchases will be known as Lightning Lane Single Pass. Folks staying at Disney World resort hotels can sign up for Lightning Lane passes up to seven days ahead of time for their entire stay, up to 14 days. All other visitors, including WDW annual passholders, can get Lightning Lane times three days in advance.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Happy birthday to Florida’s First Lady Casey DeSantis, Reps. Mike Beltran, Diane Hart, and Lawrence McClure, as well as Lydia Claire Brooks, Eric Carr, Ann Herberger, and our friend Jack Levine of 4Generations Institute, who always makes others’ birthdays feel special.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.