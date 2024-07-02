Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 7.2.24

Good Tuesday morning.

Breaking late Monday afternoon — “They were secret for 16 years. Now a judge has released the Jeffrey Epstein grand jury records” via Julie K. Brown of the Miami Herald — A Palm Beach County Judge has released the grand jury records in the 2008 Epstein criminal case. The records contain nearly 200 pages, including the testimony of at least one girl who was molested by Epstein, a New York financier who abused hundreds of underage girls at his Palm Beach mansion for decades. Epstein managed to evade serious charges, in part because the Palm Beach prosecutor at the time, Barry Krischer, elected to charge him with minor prostitution charges rather than bringing a felony sexual assault case. The records have remained under seal for 16 years. Earlier this year, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an order to release the files by July 1.

First in Sunburn — Rick Scott completes ‘Sunshine Tour,’ sets foot in all 67 counties — U.S. Sen. Scott’s re-election campaign has officially run out of boxes to check on its “counties-to-visit” list. Last year, Scott said he would make stops in every Florida county in his bid for a second term representing Florida in the U.S. Senate. On Monday, the campaign said Scott’s recent swing through Indian River County completed the set. “The best part of campaigning is getting to every Florida community to meet with voters, hear about their concerns, and discuss what we can continue to do to make their lives better,” Scott said. ” … Even though I’ve campaigned in every county, there’s no time to rest with the future of our country on the line. I’m going to continue aggressively traveling the state and share my message of rescuing our great country so we can ensure big victories for President Trump and Republicans up and down the ballot in November.”

First in Sunburn — Mike Chitwood urges voters to ‘ignore the BS,’ vote Tom Leek for SD 7 — Volusia Sheriff Chitwood is headlining a new TV ad backing Rep. Leek’s bid for Senate District 7. In the spot, the Republican sheriff praises Leek, who he says stood with police “when liberal lunatics attacked us.” Now, Chitwood is standing by Leek, who has been targeted with a series of misleading ads casting doubt on his voting record and questioning his conservatism. “Republicans, don’t be fooled by the dark money garbage attacking Tom,” Chitwood says. “Those buffoons know Tom is a rock-solid conservative who stood up to their dangerous leftist agenda. That’s why they’re coming after him. So please ignore the BS and vote Tom Leek for Florida Senate.” Leek is running for the seat currently held by term-limited Sen. Travis Hutson. In addition to Chitwood, Leek received endorsements from all other county Sheriffs in the district, Attorney General Ashley Moody, and State Attorney R.J. Larizza.

To watch the ad, please click the image below:

Every 4th of July, we urge Florida Men and Women to be safe during the holiday. This week, we truly hope you will take this message to heart.

There won’t be an edition of Sunburn on Wednesday, Thursday or Friday. The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics will return to inboxes on Monday, July 8.

Always a crowd favorite — "Fourth of July Weekend is brought to you by these lobbyists and political organizations" via Florida Politics

— FACTS ABOUT THE FOURTH —

As you celebrate July Fourth, remember that it was July 2 that got the shaft. On July 2, 1776, the Second Continental Congress of the 13 American colonies formally voted to separate from Great Britain (New York abstained). On that occasion, John Adams, a future President of the renegade United States, wrote to his wife, Abigail, “The second day of July 1776 will be the most memorable epoch in the history of America. I am apt to believe that it will be celebrated by succeeding generations as the great anniversary festival. It ought to be commemorated as the day of deliverance by solemn acts of devotion to God Almighty.” Continued Adams: “It ought to be solemnized with pomp and parade, with shows, games, sports, guns, bells, bonfires and illuminations, from one end of this continent to the other, from this time forward forevermore.” It was not to be.

Two days later, the Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence, which was written by a showoff named Jefferson. (Psst! Look over here!) Ahem … The rest is history. So, Happy Independence Day, otherwise known as the Fourth of July. Just remember, it’s Adams who eventually got the HBO miniseries.

—“Independence Day comes only once a year, or does it?” via Brent Batten of the Naples Daily News

“Getting the facts straight about the Founding Fathers” via PolitiFact — Invoking the Founding Fathers on Independence Day to celebrate our nation’s birth is fine. Invoking them to score political points? Watch out. Take, for example, a Facebook post about Benjamin Franklin that circulated in May 2014, a post that was actually aimed at making fun of Tea Party favorite Rep. Michele Bachmann. The meme quotes Bachmann as saying, “This country could use a President like Benjamin Franklin again.” Of course, Franklin was never President. And we think Bachmann also knows that because she never actually said the quote. We rated the fabricated Facebook meme Pants on Fire. It’s not just claims on social media. Pundits and politicians get things wrong repeatedly when they use the Founding Fathers to support their political views. Over the years, PolitiFact has found numerous errors about what the Founding Fathers supposedly said or did, especially regarding constitutional issues and civil rights.

—“Fathers in chief” via Tevi Troy of the Weekly Standard

—“The 7 most badass Founding Fathers” via Dave Forsmark of PJMedia.com

—“5 forgotten Founding Fathers” via Daniel Holzel of Mental Floss

—“4 more forgotten Founding Fathers” via Erik Johnson of Mental Floss

—“A nostalgic look at Independence Days of yesteryear” via Stephen Hiltner and Tariro Mzezewa

“Even George Washington had to fight fake news” via Angie Drobnic Holan of the Tampa Bay Times — Forged letters from before his presidency claimed to show in his own words that he privately sympathized with the British monarchy and thought the American cause was doomed. The letters also suggested that Washington thought Americans weren’t ready for democracy. The letters were clever forgeries, but they dogged Washington. They circulated in pamphlets during both the American Revolution and Washington’s presidency — until Washington grew tired of hearing about them and issued an adamant fact-check of his own. Whoever forged the letters worked to make them believable, including details about Washington’s life as a Virginia farmer. The letters were immediately recognizable as fakes to Washington’s inner circle.

The truth about Paul Revere’s ride is brought to you by the Florida Medical Association — “The FMA wishes Sunburn readers a happy Independence Day! We hope you’ll celebrate safely. We also encourage all Floridians to thank our nation’s Veterans and their families for protecting the freedoms upon which our country was founded. And we’d be remiss if we didn’t point out this fascinating Revere factoid involving a doctor (on message!) — a young physician was most likely the only Patriot who reached Concord during the famous “midnight ride” of Paul Revere.

The History Channel tells us that “Henry Wadsworth Longfellow’s 1861 poem about Revere’s ride got many facts wrong. For one thing, Revere was not alone on his mission to warn John Hancock, Samuel Adams, and other patriots that the British were approaching Lexington on the evening of April 18, 1775. Two other men, William Dawes and Samuel Prescott, rode alongside him, and by the end of the night, as many as 40 men on horseback were spreading the word across Boston’s Middlesex County. Revere also never reached Concord, as the poem inaccurately recounts. Overtaken by the British, the three riders split up and headed in different directions. The British temporarily detained Revere at Lexington, and Dawes lost his way after falling off his horse, leaving Prescott — a young physician who is believed to have died in the war several years later — with the task of alerting Concord’s residents.”

“10 U.S. historical facts to rain on any July 4 party” via Florida Politics — Every party has a pooper; that’s why some people go to Fourth of July parties armed with trivia that casts doubt on conventional wisdom — especially in American history. When partygoers are lighting fireworks, exclaiming “Isn’t America beautiful?” these historical fact-checkers rain the truth on their parade. Here are 10 “truth firecrackers” to liven up (or put a quick end to) any Independence Day festivities: 1. Baseball, the “All-American” sport, likely came from England; 2. Apple pie is British, too; 3. The melody of the American national anthem comes from an old English drinking song; 4. The Pledge of Allegiance was created for one reason — to sell more flags; 5. Canadians own the Mall of America; 6. Bald eagle screeches are much weaker than the iconic sound, which is actually from the red-tailed hawk; 7. Settlers didn’t tame the American frontier; it was already pretty tame; 8. Hot dogs on the Fourth? Lewis, Clark and the “Corps of Discovery” ate over 200 dogs during the trip; 9. Speaking of wieners … President Lyndon Johnson would frequently pull his out his own “Johnson”; and 10. Independence Day is actually July 2 (see above).

— DAYS UNTIL —

— TOP STORY —

“Search of Christian Ziegler’s cellphone was illegal, judge says” via Justin Garcia of the Tampa Bay Times — Judge Hunter Carroll ruled that three search warrants obtained by the Sarasota Police Department to look through Ziegler’s phone were “severely overbroad.” He noted that officers went through hundreds of thousands of photos and videos and thousands of Ziegler’s text messages to his wife, Bridget Ziegler.

The judge ordered law enforcement to destroy copies of most of the data seized.

Police opted against charging Ziegler with sexual battery after saying a video appeared to show consensual sex, but the department forwarded a video voyeurism investigation to the state attorney. In March, the state attorney declined to file charges after the woman said it “was possible” that she could have consented to the video being taken.

Carroll ruled the police department’s search while investigating the claims was unreasonable. He compared the cellphone search to searching someone’s home. Carroll said that the Fourth Amendment should have protected Christian Ziegler from the search of his cellphone. The judge wrote that cellphones can contain a person’s “entire life story.”

Carroll wrote that Ziegler wanted to retain control of his information and personal property. However, that will be difficult because the police department gives the public information through public records requests.

Ziegler and the Sarasota Police Department did not respond to emailed requests for comment on Monday morning about Carroll’s ruling.

Carroll noted that the Zieglers are high-profile figures.

“This ruling is long. But the short answer is this: (Ziegler) has the constitutional right to recover exclusive control over his personal property seized involuntarily through unconstitutional warrants,” Carroll wrote.

— 2024 — PRESIDENTIAL —

Latest Biden-Harris 2024 ad pits Donald Trump’s ‘relentless lying’ against Joe Biden’s ‘trademark honesty’ — Biden’s re-election campaign is launching a new ad, titled “I Know,” featuring his explanation of the key differences between him and Trump. As the campaign sums it up, Trump offers “failed leadership and relentless lying” while Biden is known for his “trademark honesty, character, and resilience.” The footage from a North Carolina rally last week shows Biden acting considerably livelier than he did during the debate last week. The ad ends with Biden’s closing remarks at the rally: “Like millions of Americans, I know when you get knocked down, you get back up.”

To watch the ad, please click the image below:

“Biden’s core Democratic support takes big hit after debate” via Susan Page of USA Today Network — Biden’s core support has been shaken by his stumbling performance in last week’s debate, a poll finds, fueling a furor over whether he should continue his candidacy. More than 4 in 10 Democrats, 41%, said the Democratic Party should replace Biden as its presidential nominee. That included 37% of those who say they plan to vote for him. “There’s no question the debate sent out shock waves across the political landscape,” said David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk Political Research Center. “Democrats in the poll are offering tough love to President Biden by saying to him, ‘You’ve served us well, but try to see yourself last Thursday night through our eyes. Hold your head up high, it’s time to go.’”

“Meet the sporadic voters who could decide the 2024 Election” via Mark Murray and Katherine Koretski of NBC News — Neither Joseph Mitchum nor Laura Brooks participated in the last presidential election four years ago. But they and voters like them could very well decide the outcome of this November’s race for the White House. Mitchum, who hails from battleground Georgia, and Brooks, who lives in Michigan, both told pollsters that they’d support Trump over Biden — reflecting a broad trend across public polling showing Trump with a sizable advantage among those who didn’t vote in 2020. Findings from three national polls — all taken before last week’s debate — show a whopping 25-point swing toward Trump among voters who didn’t participate in both 2020 and 2022 compared to voters who cast ballots in the last two national elections.

“Gretchen Whitmer disavows ‘Draft Gretch’ movement” via Jonathan Martin of POLITICO — When Michigan Gov. Whitmer telephoned a senior official with President Biden’s campaign, she wanted to convey a clear message: She hated the way her name was being floated as a replacement for Biden, and she wasn’t behind the chatter. Whitmer’s conversation with Biden campaign Chair Jennifer O’Malley Dillon was cordial but awkward by its very nature. After the President’s disastrous debate performance, no would-be replacement has received more wish-casting among despairing Democrats than the second-term Michigan Governor. Whitmer, recognizing as much, disavowed the Draft Gretch chatter. She used the call to reiterate her commitment and willingness to help the President.

— 2024 — FLORIDA —

“Ron DeSantis says ‘jig is up’ for Biden’s ‘Weekend at Bernie’s’ presidency” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Speaking in Pensacola, the Governor told supporters and stakeholders at an infrastructure event that the “jig was up” for the President, even though many of his supporters would be fine with a “Weekend at Bernie’s” presidency (a reference to the ’80s comedy where two younger men pretend their older boss isn’t dead after all). “The reason why they’re calling for (Biden to leave the race) is not because they think it’s important that a President can actually discharge the functions,” DeSantis said. “No, they’re calling for it because that scene was so jarring that they understand he’s going to lose. And so, they want to be able to try to get someone else in there that will carry out their agenda, but they really (wouldn’t) care if that debate had gone a different way.”

“Economists review impact of abortion rights amendment … again” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — A much-anticipated redo of ballot wording that will accompany the citizen initiative on abortion access has gotten underway even as a legal battle over the wording remains unsettled. State officials gathered for hours to begin the task of reworking the financial impact statement that will appear on the November ballot with Amendment 4. The need to rework the statement came after a circuit court Judge agreed with the group backing the amendment that it was misleading. The economists are scheduled to meet again on July 8. However, in a sign of how important the wording of this financial impact statement could be, both the House and the Governor’s Office included within the estimating conference people who are not normally part of the process. Both DeSantis and House Speaker Paul Renner are publicly opposed to the amendment.

“Abortion amendment: More babies, more revenue is one argument at fiscal impact meeting” via Ana Goñi-Lessan of the Tallahassee Democrat — The battle over abortion entered a meeting of an otherwise obscure state panel on Monday, turning in part into a discussion about how many babies born or aborted would save or cost Florida taxpayers. And the attendance of a top aide to DeSantis telegraphed that the administration is all in against Amendment 4, the November ballot measure aimed at ensuring abortion access in the state. Chris Spencer, once DeSantis’ budget chief and now head of the State Board of Administration, told other panelists at the state’s Financial Impact Estimating Conference that the abortion amendment would have a negative fiscal impact on Florida. A “fiscal impact statement,” to be printed on ballots, could potentially sway voters to keep Florida’s Heartbeat Protection Act, a ban on abortions after six weeks, in effect. Spencer, who doesn’t usually attend the conference’s meetings, said a decrease in births would affect state revenue in the long-term because of a decrease in population growth.

— 2024 — DOWN-BALLOT —

Small business goes to bat for Neal Dunn in CD 2 — The National Federation of Independent Business is putting its weight behind U.S. Rep. Dunn as he vies for another term representing Florida’s 2nd Congressional District. “Rep. Neal Dunn is a proven small business supporter and advocate for Florida’s small businesses,” NFIB Florida Executive Director Bill Herrle said. “Rep. Dunn earned a 100% NFIB voting record throughout his time in Congress, demonstrating his commitment to pro-small business policies. He co-sponsors the Main Street Tax Certainty Act, which is crucial legislation for small businesses as it makes the Small Business Deduction permanent and avoids a massive tax hike on most small businesses.” NFIB Senior National Political Director Sharon Sussin added, ” … We are confident that Rep. Dunn will continue to prioritize strengthening the small business economy and support policies that allow small businesses to grow and thrive. We are pleased to endorse him today.”

Happening Saturday — Rep. Matt Gaetz will hold a “Make America Free Again” rally: 2:30 p.m. CT, Gulf Coast Gun, 5851 U.S. 90 Milton. RSVP at Eventbrite.

“Whitney Fox lands powerful SEIU endorsement as CD 13 Democratic Primary inches closer” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — SEIU Florida is endorsing Fox in her race for Florida’s 13th Congressional District, bringing her tally of major union endorsements to three. SEIU Florida is one of the state’s largest unions. It represents more than 80,000 workers in the state. “Whitney Fox is a SEIU champion who understands the needs of working people across Florida. As a union with a membership largely made up of women and people of color, we are deeply invested in the issues that impact our communities, whether we are fighting for better wages, safer workplaces, quality, affordable health care, a woman’s right to choose, and more,” SEIU Florida State Council Vice President Coy Jones said.

— 2024 — DOWN-BALLOT 2 —

Police union picks Chad Johnson for HD 22 — The Florida Fraternal Order of Police is backing Republican Johnson in North Central Florida’s House District 22 race. “The Fraternal Order of Police is pleased to announce our endorsement of Chad Johnson for State House District 22,” Florida FOP President Steve Zona said. “As we approach the 2024 Elections, we are aware that strong leaders are needed to lead Florida to a prosperous and safe future. We need leaders who are dedicated to serving their constituents and protecting the citizens in their community.” Johnson is running to succeed term-limited Rep. Chuck Clemons in the Alachua, Gilchrist and Levy-based district. He faces Raemi Eagle-Glenn in the Aug. 20 Primary.

“‘Principled leader’: David Arreola receives major endorsements in HD 22 bid” via Robert Haughn of Florida Politics — House District 22 Democratic candidate Arreola has announced his latest round of endorsements, including major support from labor groups. Among those backing his bid is the Florida AFL-CIO, Florida’s largest labor union federation, with over 1 million members. Arreola also received an endorsement from another major labor group, the North Central Florida Labor Council (NCFLC), composed of over 50,000 workers across 12 counties. “We need more working-class people making the decisions in our government,” said NCFLC President Lanny Mathis. “We’re proud to support David because, coming from a middle-class family, he understands the value of hard work and the everyday struggles of ordinary citizens. His firsthand experience and dedication make him the perfect choice to represent our community and fight for our needs.” Various political figures, including Sen.-elect Carlos Guillermo Smith, also support Arreola.

“Yvette Benarroch builds political network with backing of AFP, Byron Donalds” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — With support from her local Congressman and campaign experience boosting Trump, Marco Island Republican Benarroch feels politically confident. While she trails GOP Primary opponent Greg Folley in fundraising, Benarroch feels her political activity will matter more to voters in House District 81. “My campaign was never about money,” she said. “He has money in his chest; I have a big heart in mine.” Benarroch, a native of Puerto Rico, said she moved to Naples 20 years ago with few resources in her pocket but has built a life of joy there, meeting her husband and raising a family. The Air Force veteran and co-owner of Affordable Landscaping Service & Design became involved in politics in 2018, drawn by education concerns.

“‘The real deal’: Shevrin Jones backs former aide Emily Rodrigues for HD 98” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Broward County native and ex-legislative aide Rodrigues’ campaign for House District 98 now has the expressed backing of her former Senate boss. Miami Gardens Democratic Sen. Jones released an emphatic endorsement of Rodrigues, whom he hired first as a district aide and later promoted to legislative aide during his first term in the Legislature’s upper chamber. “From the beginning,” he said, Rodrigues’ “dedication to our constituents and the life of public service was clear,” and her “growth and trajectory” since has been impressive. “Emily Rodrigues is the real deal and will be an effective State Representative for District 98. She loves this state, and the state needs Emily — I could not be more proud to endorse her,” Jones said.

“A Florida House candidate appears ineligible. He might get to stay on the ballot anyway” via Alexandra Glorioso and Claudia Chacin of the Miami Herald — The candidate, Wancito Francius, changed his voter registration to Democrat last July, about six weeks too late to comply with a state law intended to prevent last-minute party switches ahead of elections. But Francius got on the ballot anyway as a candidate in the House District 107 Primary, and there may be nothing his opponents can do about it. Although Francius is ineligible to run as a Democrat under the letter of the law, a Florida judge determined in 2022 that the courts have no mechanism to remove candidates from the ballot in such cases due to the vagueness of state statutes — a precedent that one elections expert told the Miami Herald was “an invitation for candidates to lie.” No one has accused Francius of nefarious intent. He has toggled back and forth between the Republican and Democratic parties in recent years while running unsuccessfully for local and state office, most recently a failed bid to win the District 107 Democratic Primary in 2022.

— STATEWIDE —

“DeSantis hails SCOTUS switch on Chevron deference” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis isn’t holding back when it comes to the U.S. Supreme Court overturning a four-decade-old principle that he says “really empowered the administrative state.” The conservative court sided with Atlantic herring fishers in New Jersey and Rhode Island, who challenged fees imposed to pay to have their catches tracked under a National Marine Fisheries Service rule passed during the Trump administration. In the process, the court satisfied a long-standing conservative wish list item. DeSantis argues that “the long and short of it is … who ultimately governs our society.”

“Ashley Moody, other Florida Republicans react to SCOTUS ruling on Trump immunity” via Michelle Vecerina of Florida’s Voice — Moody and other Florida Republicans reacted to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision Monday to entitle Trump to presumptive immunity from criminal prosecution. “Presidential immunity is an important doctrine grounded in our Constitution,” Moody said. “As we argued, the Court must weigh the interest served by judicial action against the danger of intrusion on the presidency. We are pleased with today’s decision.” The ruling means former Presidents have broad immunity from prosecution, extending the delay in the Washington criminal case against Trump on charges that he plotted to overturn the 2020 Presidential Election.

“Stripper, adult establishments sue Florida government over new age restriction” via Douglas Soule of USA Today Network — A 19-year-old Florida stripper is suing the state, alleging a new law raising the age requirements for her profession not only made her lose her job but also violated her constitutional rights. The law took effect Monday, the same day the lawsuit was filed. Those working at strip clubs and other adult entertainment establishments must be at least 21 years old. Employers found in violation could face criminal penalties. Strip clubs and a lingerie store join her in the lawsuit before the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida. DeSantis, in signing the bill (HB 7063) into law earlier this year, said it would combat human trafficking.

“Florida students make ‘substantial gains’ on state tests, new results show” via Leslie Postal of the Orlando Sentinel — Florida students showed improvement in all key academic subjects this school year, making gains in math and reading as well as science and social studies, according to state standardized test scores. Education Commissioner Manny Diaz praised the “notable” and “substantial gains” made by public school students in the 2023-24 school year as the Florida Department of Education released scores from FAST, a series of standardized exams taken by students in grades three through high school. This is the second year Florida students took FAST, which was introduced last year and replaced the FSA’s reading and math exams.

— A FLORIDA FOURTH —

Jimmy Patronis releases July 4 safety PSAs — The CFO offers video and audio PSAs on how to celebrate safely when lighting fireworks: Do it in a cleared area free of vegetation and debris; always have a water source available in case of fire; Florida has a year-round wildfire season so never aim fireworks at wooded areas, homes, or people; in case a fire breaks out, please call 911 immediately. Patronis added: “Many communities around Florida offer outdoor fireworks shows run by professionals so you can ensure your family is protected and remember fireworks aren’t the only fire hazard during the 4th of July, make sure you’re safe while grilling out and cooking in the kitchen as well.”

To listen to the PSA, please click the image below:

This is a lie! — “What are the most patriotic states in the U.S.? Not Florida” via Brandon Girod of Pensacola News Journal — The most patriotic day in the U.S., July 4, is just around the corner. With political tension flaring up on the cusp of an election year and societal unrest among social issues, the economy and more, WalletHub studied which states are the most patriotic. Florida, surprisingly, ranked among the lowest. WalletHub compared metrics surrounding two key dimensions: military engagement and civic engagement. The study found that Florida ranked as the 46th most patriotic state in the country, placing it among the likes of New York, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Arkansas.

“Analysis warns Florida roads substantially more deadly on Fourth of July holiday” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Florida was ranked the 15th most dangerous state for driving during Independence Day, according to a study recently published by Omega Law Group, a personal injury and accident law firm. The new study analyzed data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Fatality Analysis Report System from 2017 to 2021 to compile the list. In Florida, there is an average of 11.2 fatalities on Independence Day on state roadways, and the Sunshine State averages 9.4 accidents on that day. That’s a 44% increase in fatalities compared to a normal day in July on Florida roads. Florida typically averages about 7.71 fatalities per day in July and 241.4 fatalities on state roads for the month.

“Gas prices expected to be higher this July 4 than last year” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Independence Day travelers in Florida will likely pay higher pump prices this year than last year. Sunshine State gas prices jumped 10 cents over the week prior, an unwelcome change that disrupted a 26-day streak of declining costs. They rose another three cents through this past Sunday to $3.38 per gallon — 12 cents per gallon more than what holiday motorists paid on July 4, 2023 — before falling two cents by Monday morning. “Gas prices remain pretty volatile as 3.9 million Floridians prepare to take a road trip for Independence Day,” AAA representative Mark Jenkins said.

AAA activates ‘Tow to Go’ in Florida for Independence Day Weekend — AAA expects to help nearly 800,000 drivers nationwide grappling with car issues during the holiday week. It’s also working to ensure impaired drivers don’t get behind the wheel through its “Tow to Go” program. During its 25 years in operation, Tow to Go has removed nearly 30,000 impaired drivers from U.S. roadways. When someone calls Tow to Go, a tow truck is dispatched to transport the vehicle and its owner to a safe location within a 10-mile radius. The service is free, regardless of whether the caller is a AAA member. AAA is offering Tow to Go in Florida beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday and extending through 6 a.m. Monday. Call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246 to request the service.

“Florida was off center stage in American Revolution despite some important events” via Kevin Derby — As the nation celebrates this Fourth of July … Floridians can look back at their state’s strange and almost entirely forgotten role in the American Revolution. A Spanish colony for nearly 200 years, the English gained Florida at the Treaty of Paris in 1763, which ended the Seven Year’s War. People in the U.S. call it the French and Indian War. Dividing the peninsula into East Florida and West Florida, the British attempted to develop plantations in their new holdings but generally used the Floridas for military purposes. The strong military presence helped ensure that the Floridas would not join the 13 colonies to the north in rebelling against George III. … rebellious Americans looked at the Floridas as a threat since the British could launch attacks into Georgia and South Carolina from the south. Colonists loyal to the British crown fled to the Floridas and helped form military units, like the East Florida Rangers, to fight against the American forces. While they did not play a leading part in the American Revolution, Florida and Floridians provided some dramatic moments. James Grant, who served as Governor of East Florida from 1764 until 1771, played a crucial part in British successes in capturing New York and would capture St. Lucia from the French later in the war. American prisoners were held in St. Augustine — including Arthur Middleton and Edmund Rutledge, two South Carolinians who signed the Declaration of Independence. One recent Florida politician with a keen interest in his state’s role in the American Revolution was longtime U.S. Rep. Charles E. Bennett … who represented the First Coast in Congress from 1949 until retiring in 1993. Bennett wrote several books on the Revolution, including a book on battles and a biography of Robert Howe with Donald Lennon.





— D. C. MATTERS —

“The Supreme Court casts doubt on Florida and Texas laws to regulate social media platforms” via Mark Sherman of The Associated Press — The Supreme Court kept on hold efforts by Texas and Florida to limit how Facebook, TikTok, X, YouTube and other social media platforms regulate content posted by their users in a ruling that strongly defended the platforms’ free speech rights. Justice Elena Kagan wrote for the court that platforms, like newspapers, deserve protection from governments’ intrusion in determining what to include or exclude from their space. “The principle does not change because the curated compilation has gone from the physical to the virtual world,” Kagan wrote in an opinion signed by five justices. All nine justices agreed on the overall outcome. The justices returned the cases to lower courts for further review in broad challenges from trade associations for the companies. While the details vary, both laws aimed to address long-standing conservative complaints that the social media companies were liberal-leaning and censored users based on their viewpoints, especially on the political right.

“Anna Paulina Luna invests big in top political donor’s ‘America First’ energy company” via Ben Wieder of the Miami Herald — Luna ran for Congress in 2022 on the slogan “American Oil from American Soil,” pledging to increase the country’s domestic energy production and curb the export of American oil. She’s now invested a significant chunk of her own money to help support that vision. Luna, a conservative Republican seeking re-election to her St. Petersburg-area seat, disclosed in May that she had invested between $200,000 and $450,000 in America First Natural Resources LLC, a company created by a political supporter that aims to produce oil and gas in the United States.

—’MERICA —

“On July Fourth, how Americans see their country and their democracy” via Katherine Schaeffer of Pew Research — On the Fourth of July, Americans celebrate the nation’s birthday and reflect on the values that have sustained the country in the nearly 250 years since the adoption of the Declaration of Independence. Americans’ views vary regarding how they see the United States’ standing in the world and the state of its democracy. Pew Research surveys have found many (52%) Americans believe the U.S. is one of the greatest nations in the world. At the same time, around two-thirds of Americans (68%) say the U.S. is less respected internationally than it was in the past. There have been considerable swings in how Republicans and Democrats view the global level of respect for their country. In a survey conducted in May, 81% of Republicans said the U.S. is less respected by other countries compared with in the past. That’s a nearly 50 percentage point increase from the Trump era when, for the first time, Republicans were more likely to say the U.S. was more respected internationally than to say it was less respected. Six in 10 Democrats said in May that the U.S. is less respected than it was in the past, down from a record high of 87% in 2017, during the Trump administration.

“4th of July mass shootings increased over the past three years, group says” via Luke Barr of ABC News — Mass shootings are becoming more frequent during a holiday typically known for fireworks and barbecues, according to a nonprofit that tracks shootings. There were 80 total mass shootings over the past three years between July 1-7, said Mark Bryant, the executive director of the Gun Violence Archive (GVA), a nonprofit that tracks shootings in the United States. The GVA defines a “mass shooting” as a shooting that kills or injures four or more people not including the shooter. There were 25 mass shootings over the July 4 week in 2021, 27 during that week in 2022, and 28 in 2023.

“Independence Day travel projected to be heaviest in years” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — AAA Florida projects some 70.9 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more for the Fourth of July stretch. Out of those, an estimated 4.5 million Floridians will travel during the period. Florida travelers specifically are likely to spike considerably compared to last year’s Independence Day stretch. AAA officials say that while there will be 4.5 million people from the Sunshine State who will likely choose to go somewhere, about 3.9 million of them will be on the road and traveling by vehicle. Another 324,000 will travel by air, and 195,000 will use another mode of transportation such as train or public bus. Those Florida numbers are up by about 300,000 over the 2023 travel figures over the Fourth of July holiday.

“No sparklers for these folks” via Alyson Krueger of The New York Times — Some Americans, especially younger people, are rethinking whether they want to celebrate Independence Day. A survey by YouGov found that 56% of American adults planned to join in the festivities this year. Some Americans are trying to accept that the Fourth of July is no longer a unifying, communal day. Still, there are many traditions, new and old. The Nathan’s Hot Dog Contest will crown a champion, and Walt Disney World is going all-out with a red, white and blue fireworks display at many of its parks. Isaac Norbe, 40, who works in marketing in Seattle, understands why some people may feel down on America this year. “It is very challenging going into the Fourth of July due to the Supreme Court decisions,” he said. “They also came down on some tough decisions at the same time last year, and it made it very difficult to celebrate.”

—”Fanfare, golf and boos have marked July Fourth for U.S. Presidents” via The Associated Press

“The long, ongoing debate over ‘All men are created equal’” via Hillel Italie of The Associated Press — Few words in American history are invoked as often as those from the preamble to the Declaration of Independence, published nearly 250 years ago. And few are more difficult to define. The music and the economy of “all men are created equal” make it both universal and elusive, adaptable to viewpoints — social, racial, economic — otherwise with little or no common ground. How we use them often depends less on how we came into this world than what kind of world we want to live in. It’s as if “All men are created equal” leads us to ask: “And then what?”

“Misunderstood ‘patriotic’ songs for the Fourth of July” via Maeve McDermott of USA Today — “Born in the USA,” Bruce Springsteen: Perhaps the most famous song to be widely mistaken for a patriotic anthem, Springsteen’s famous 1984 single has been used by political candidates from Presidents Ronald Reagan to Trump. Yet, listen past the song’s booming chorus, and its lyrics tell the story of a young American kid sent against his will to fight in Vietnam, only to return home to a country arguably as hostile. “Fortunate Son,” Creedence Clearwater Revival: The song has been similarly treated as a patriotic working-class anthem, but listen past its star-spangled opening lines — “Some folks are born made to wave the flag/Ooh, they’re red, white and blue” — for John Fogerty‘s anti-establishment storytelling about how the poor were sent to fight and die in Vietnam while the wealthy were spared. “This Land Is Your Land,” Woody Guthrie: It wasn’t intended as such when the singer-songwriter, irritated by radio stations playing Irving Berlin’s “God Bless America” on a constant loop, wrote the song in 1940.

“The case for a Fourth of July Seder” via Alan Burdick and Eliza Byard of The New Yorker — Independence Day should be restful, yes, but it could also be more purposeful. What the Fourth of July needs, we think, is a Seder. For those unacquainted with it, the Seder is the meal served at the beginning of Passover, the Jewish holiday that recalls and celebrates the flight of the Israelites from bondage in ancient Egypt. It is a ceremony replete with symbolic foods (bitter herbs, invoking the bitterness of slavery; matzo, the bread of affliction) and ritual acts (handwashing, blessings over wine). It’s also an adaptable holiday, responsive to its audiences through the ages and to changing historical tides. What would a good Fourth of July Seder look like? One core ritual, easily conducted in 10 minutes, should be to read the Declaration of Independence aloud. It’s a declaration; let’s declare it. And one more thing: a proper Seder requires you to invite a stranger to your celebration, someone wandering alone in the desert, beyond the borders of your community. That shouldn’t be hard to find.

“The Statue of Liberty” via Miss Cellania of Neatorama.com — The statue’s story begins with the American Civil War. When fighting broke out in 1861, the rest of the world watched with rapt attention: Could the grand experiment in democracy survive? The United States had inspired the French, who were locked in a cycle of extremism, swinging between bloody democratic revolutions and imperial autocracy. The French were crushed when Abraham Lincoln was assassinated on April 15, 1865. More than 40,000 grieving citizens contributed to a fund to award Lincoln’s widow a gold medal … It was in this climate, in the Summer of 1865, that a group of prominent Frenchmen was discussing politics at a dinner party given by Edouard René de Laboulaye, a prominent historian and law professor … He proposed that France give America a monument to liberty and independence in honor of her upcoming centennial. After all, tens of thousands of Frenchmen had just contributed to a medal for Mary Todd Lincoln — how much harder could it be to pony up for a statue? Frédéric-Auguste Bartholdi, an up-and-coming sculptor … wanted his monument to be just as inspiring, and his sketches leaned on the popular imagery of the time-broken chains, upheld torches, crowns meant to represent the rising sun … Bartholdi didn’t want “Liberty Enlightening the World” to be just a tribute to American freedom. The statue had to send a pointed message to France that democracy works. Bartholdi didn’t take long to perfect his vision for the sculpture. However, getting the statue built was another matter … Given the statue’s message, backing from the French government seemed unlikely … Laboulaye had an idea: What if he and Bartholdi pitched the project as a joint venture between the two countries? As a show of their shared friendship, France could provide the statue and America the pedestal … Bartholdi’s workers started by creating a 4-foot model. Then they doubled the size. Then, they quadrupled it to create a 38-foot-tall plaster model. The workers then broke down the structure into 300 sections, taking each piece and enlarging it to precisely four times its size. The result? A full-scale model of the final statue — in pieces! On Oct. 28, 1886, the Statue of Liberty was finally ready. New York held its first-ever ticker-tape parade for her unveiling. And while hundreds of thousands cheered from Manhattan, only 2,000 people were on the island when she was finally opened to the public — a “tidy, quiet crowd,” an officer on duty told The New York Times.

“Forget plain ketchup: Try making these nine condiments for your Fourth of July cookout” via Michelle Stark of the Tampa Bay Times — Kranch. Mayocue. Mayomust. Three “new” condiments introduced by Heinz this year are all kinds of weird until you really think about it. We won’t defend the names, but mixing classic condiments is a no-brainer. If you squint, Kranch resembles Russian dressing. In fancier circles, Mayomust might be called “mustard aioli.” We are going all-in on condiments for this year’s Fourth of July food spread. Keep the food simple. Heat up a grill, cook up some meat and veggies. And ahead of time, whip up some accompanying creations. We’ve broken it down into three of the most common condiments, bases onto which you can build: ketchup, mayonnaise and mustard.

“Watching Fourth of July fireworks from a boat? Know these Florida laws, safety tips” via Ed Killer of Naples Daily News — Planning on watching fireworks on the water for the Fourth of July? With thousands of new boaters, alcohol and operating vessels after dark, there’s a potential for boating accidents. To help avoid any accidents, before heading out on the water, ensure there are enough approved life vests for each person (especially children who require smaller vests). Also, make sure to check your boat and related equipment, put gas in the boat, charge all batteries, pre-load the boat, file a float plan, and inspect lights. Always check the weather before going out. When you’re at the boat ramp, get the boat ready before pulling onto the ramp and on the ramp, back down, launch the boat, and pull out. If problems arise, get out of the ramp area. When you’re finally on the water, remember that your wake affects others. Remember to connect the automatic engine kill switch if in a vessel less than 26 feet. Do not be aggressive — plan for enough time to reach your destination. Use running lights when underway. At anchor, turn on the anchor light. It’s the law. Make sure to have a good spotlight to spot obstructions in the dark. Never ignite fireworks from a boat and be sure to have working fire extinguishers that are easily available. Also, make sure to designate a sober driver.

“Fireworks! The science and psychology of fireworks” via PBS — NOVA presents the colorful history of pyrotechnics and reveals how high-tech firing systems are transforming public displays into a dazzling, split-second science. Here’s what you’ll find online: Name That Shell … Watch video clips of fireworks bursting in air and find out how well you know your chrysanthemums from your peonies, your Roman candles from your palm trees. Anatomy of a Firework … Where you see brilliant light and vivid color, a pyrotechnician sees a successful lift charge, black powder mix, time-delay fuse, bursting charge, and other essential ingredients. Pyrotechnically Speaking … Dr. John Conkling, adjunct professor of chemistry at Washington College and former executive director of the American Pyrotechnics Association, describes what it is about fireworks that gets him, well, all fired up. On Fire (Hot Science) … This virtual laboratory lets you explore the basics of combustion, including how a fire ignites, what a flame is made of, and how burning molecules rearrange themselves.

“’They think they’re going to die’: How to keep dogs safe and calm during Fourth of July celebrations” via Jorge Ortiz of USA Today — It’s not too hard to tell your dog is scared if you know what to look for. Shivering, shaking, panting, salivating, yawning, and trying to hide are some of those indications. Frightened dogs may also lick their lips repeatedly or get stiff. Depending on the pitch, fireworks that may seem distant can still elicit stress. Music, preferably classic or reggae, can block some offending sounds. Familiar surroundings would also provide a sense of comfort. It’s best to leave pets behind in a secure place. If they’re outside, a leash is advised. The ASPCA points out alcoholic drinks can poison pets, which may get weak and depressed or even go into a coma after ingesting alcohol.

—“Photos: Pet costumes to get your friend in the spirit of July 4” via Jennifer Sangalang of the Ocala StarBanner

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Hispanic Vote PAC backs Gregory Tony for re-election, calls him ‘most qualified’ Broward Sheriff candidate” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — The Hispanic Vote PAC is endorsing Broward Sheriff Tony for another term. “After conducting interviews, the impartial and diverse panel selected who we believe to be the most qualified candidate for the position,” read a statement from the Hispanic Vote Board of Directors announcing the decision. “Mr. Gregory Tony showed that he is supportive of the Hispanic community and The Hispanic Vote supports his campaign for Sheriff of Broward County in 2024.” The Hispanic Vote PAC aims to rally interest among the Hispanic community around the political process. The group’s site describes the organization as nonpartisan, with established chapters in Broward County and Southwest Florida. The group is also building up a chapter in Palm Beach.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Fireworks, events for Independence Day in Central Florida” via Patrick Connoly of the Orlando Sentinel — Apopka’s July 4 Celebration takes place at the Apopka Amphitheater with a family-friendly concert from David J with opener Emily Henline and a fireworks show beginning at 9 p.m. Avalon Park’s 4th of July Celebration hosts an apple pie baking contest, a bike parade, a bounce park, a 5K run (at 8 a.m.), vendors, community performances and music for the public. In addition, there will be fireworks at 9 p.m. Celebration will host its annual Independence Day Parade at 9 a.m., beginning at Celebration Town Hall and ending at Lakeside Park. Later, Celebration’s Independence Day Spectacular, beginning at 5 p.m., followed by a fireworks spectacular at 9:20 p.m. on July 4 over Celebration Town Center. Fun Spot celebrates the Fourth of July with thrilling rides, classic American treats, and fireworks at 9 p.m. Orlando’s 47th annual Fireworks at the Fountain is a fireworks show right above the Lake Eola Fountain. Family and friends can gather for a performance by the Orlando Concert Band and see Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer before the fireworks show at 9:10 p.m.

“Polk County celebrates Independence Day” via Sara-Megan Walsh of The Lakeland Ledger — Auburndale will celebrate July 4 with a fireworks show launched from the center of Lake Ariana at 9 p.m. The Bartow Extravaganza Celebration is on Thursday from 2:30 to 10 p.m. at Mosaic Park. Davenport — Davenport will host its annual Fourth of July Extravaganza on Thursday from 3 to 9:15 p.m. at the Lewis Mathews Sports Complex. Dundee will celebrate with fireworks starting at 9 p.m. on Lake Marie. Fort Meade celebrates the Fourth of July with its annual youth fishing tournament, registration starting at 7:30 a.m. at Patterson Park. The tournament will begin at 8 a.m. Fort Meade will cap its Independence Day with fireworks at 9 p.m. in Patterson Park. Haines City’s annual Thunder on the Ridge on Thursday from 4 to 9 p.m. at Lake Eva Park. Lake Wales’ annual Independence Day Celebration will be held Thursday from 3 to 10 p.m. at the Lake Wailes Trail. Fireworks at 9 p.m.

“Days before July Fourth holiday, Polk County lifts burn ban. But beware, some areas remain dry” via Lakeland Ledger — Days before the July Fourth holiday, Polk County has rescinded a burn ban because of a recent increase in rain. The Polk County fire chief declared a burn ban throughout Polk County on May 28, citing dangerous fire conditions. Less than 10% of Polk County is now averaging over 500 on the Keetch-Byram Drought Index, and the average KBDI across Polk County is 312, Polk County Fire Rescue said Monday in a news release. The KBDI index is used as an indicator to determine the likelihood and severity of brush fires. The scale runs from zero, or no danger, to 800, signifying extreme danger.

“Carolina Amesty resigns as notary, blocking state probe into her conduct” via Annie Martin of the Orlando Sentinel — Central Florida Rep. Amesty resigned her notary commission last month, blocking a probe by the Governor’s office into whether she violated the state’s notary laws. The notary division of the Governor’s office began an investigation of the first-term lawmaker’s conduct, one of two initiated by a state agency, after the Orlando Sentinel published an investigation in March revealing the Orlando-area Republican notarized an employment form for a man who said he never signed the document. A Sentinel reader filed a complaint based on that article. But the office determined it no longer had jurisdiction over the matter after Amesty resigned her notary commission on June 10, according to a letter from Notary Coordinator Diedre Leaks to the Sentinel reader, Dennis Warren. Leaks also wrote that the Governor’s office is unable to file criminal charges or declare a notarized document null and void.

“Seminole elections chief: County leaders verbally attacked my family” via Martin E. Comas of the Orlando Sentinel — In an extraordinary letter to Seminole County Commissioners, county Supervisor of Elections Chris Anderson said he’s concerned “about the safety of my family and myself” after what he says are “deeply unsettling” statements by some Commissioners. “Of particular distress is the inclusion of my wife and children in these attacks by some members of the Board (of County Commissioners),” Anderson said in his June 18 letter. “Statements implying child abuse and the power some members of the Board state they have to force individuals out of town.” Anderson doesn’t name any Commissioners in his missive. But he told the Orlando Sentinel he was referring to Commissioner Amy Lockhart’s letter sent to DeSantis more than eight months ago.

“Randy Foster resigns from Palm Bay City Council for health reasons, creating second vacancy” via Dave Berman of Florida Today — Foster resigned from the Palm Bay City Council for health reasons, leaving a second vacancy on the five-member Council. Foster wrote in his resignation letter: “It is with heavy heart that I am leaving my position on City Council. I understand that my term is set to expire in November, but due to very challenging health issues, I feel it is time for me to step down.” Foster has experienced strokes and was hospitalized last year with a diabetic coma. Foster wrote that it has been “an honor and a great privilege to serve the residents and city staff of Palm Bay over the past four years.”

“Judge reconsiders retiring now that disgraced Judge Scott DuPont to run for his seat” via Frank Fernandez of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — Circuit Judge Randell Rowe III said he had decided he was going to retire when he finished his current term at the end of 2026. He said he planned to wait another year or longer to make the announcement. But that has changed. In an interview this week, Rowe said that he is reconsidering retirement now that former Judge DuPont has filed paperwork to run for his seat in 2026. And Rowe likes his chances if he decides to stay in office. “If he decides to run against me, I’ll beat him like a rented mule,” Rowe said of DuPont. “He’s got so much baggage.”

“SeaWorld Orlando’s Penguin Trek opens soon for family thrills” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Orlando’s theme parks have gravity-defying, G-force coasters for the adults. In the kid lands, miniature roller coasters operate for the little ones. It’s harder to find thrill rides where both kids and adults can have a good time. But SeaWorld Orlando’s newest roller coaster is trying to be that middle ground for families — thrilling enough for adults while being Coaster 101 for younger visitors. Penguin Trek has a 42” height requirement and opens Tuesday for pass previews and July 7 to the general public. “It’s something this park, in my opinion, has been missing for a long time,” said Conner Carr, corporate director of rides and engineering at the company.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Fourth of July fireworks and events around Tampa Bay” via Kelly Stefani of the Tampa Bay Times — Fourth of July Beach Fest: 11 days of live music, DJ dancing and beach vibes to honor our country. 21 and older only. No cover. 5-9 p.m. Postcard Inn. Fourth of July Concert: The Florida Jazz Express big band; 7:30-9:30 p.m. July 2. New Tampa Performing Arts Center. Hometown USA: Dunedin Goes Carting patriotic golf cart parade through downtown Dunedin to TD Ballpark. Free. 6-9:30 p.m. July 3. City of Gulfport Fourth of July Celebration: Gulfport starts celebrating with a kids fishing derby from 8-10:30 a.m. on the seawall outside the Michael J. Yakes Recreation Complex. Safety Harbor Fourth of July Parade: Join the American Legion Auxiliary for a parade down Main Street; 11 a.m. The Fourth: St. Pete Pier: St. Petersburg’s official Fourth of July celebration at the Pier — a run, family fun zone, craft beer garden, food trucks, vendors, live music and fireworks (9 p.m.). Free. 4-9:30 p.m. July 4. Spa Beach at the Pier approach, 615 Second Ave. N, St. Petersburg. 813-464-1657. Boom by the Bay: Powered by TECO at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park is Tampa’s Independence Day celebration. Free. 4-10 p.m. July 4. Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park.

“Last-minute entrant into Pinellas County Commission race rolls out Trump-inspired endorsements” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — David Leatherwood, a Republican who entered the District 3 race for Pinellas County Commission to challenge incumbent Democrat Charlie Justice, has rolled out several new endorsements, including some from Trump’s orbit. Headlining the list of supporters is Roger Stone, a Republican lobbyist and consultant who worked closely with the former President and who was charged and convicted of seven felonies relating to the Special Counsel investigation by Robert Mueller regarding Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential Election. Trump later pardoned Stone, commuting his 40-month prison sentence. Leatherwood faces Vincent Nowicki in the GOP Primary for the race. The winner will take on Justice in November. “David Leatherwood can be counted on to stand up for the taxpayers and always put the people and their interests first,” Stone said in a prepared statement endorsing Leatherwood.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Kablammo! Where to see 4th of July fireworks in the Jacksonville area” via Tom Szaroleta of The Florida Times-Union — Fireworks will be launched at 9 p.m. at several locations around the city — Riverfront Plaza, Ray Greene Park, The Avenues Mall, Trinity Baptist Church, and Ed Austin Regional Park. St. Augustine’s All-Star Orchestra plays patriotic favorites at 6 p.m., followed by a 20-minute fireworks display over Matanzas Bay starting at 9:30 p.m. Orange Park: American Pride 4th of July starts at 5 p.m. at Moosehaven with a kids’ zone, live music, food trucks and fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Jacksonville Beach — Live patriotic music at Seawalk Pavilion starts at 8 p.m., fireworks start at 9 p.m. Fernandina Beach: Hometown 4th of July — Festivities start at 6 p.m. in downtown Fernandina Beach, with a DJ, food trucks and vendors. Fireworks start at 9 p.m. over the marina.

“Celebrate on the 4th of July. But who cleans up the next day? Erase the Trace Okaloosa.” via Northwest Florida Daily News — As the community recovers from celebrating America’s 248th birthday, Erase the Trace Okaloosa is set to host a post-Fourth of July cleanup event starting at The Crab Trap in Destin. “I know there are a lot of individuals itching to get out there and put in work to make our community a cleaner place,” said Jason Harwell of Erase the Trace Okaloosa. ‘During high tourist traffic, holidays and big celebrations, we are not short on trash and litter on our beaches.” The event begins promptly at 7 a.m. July 5 to beat the Summer heat and crowds. Erase the Trace will supply buckets, gloves, grabbers and trash bags. People also can bring their own supplies.

“Mayor Donna Deegan proclaims LGBTQ+ Pride Month and Pride flag flies atop City Hall” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — The rainbow-colored Pride flag flew over Jacksonville City Hall for the first time ever when Deegan proclaimed June as LGBTQ+ Pride Month. Deegan is the first Jacksonville Mayor to issue a Pride Month proclamation, just as she was the first Mayor to attend the Jax River City Pride Parade when she was its grand marshal last year. “It is with immense pride and joy that I stand before you today to celebrate the city’s first official Pride Month event,” Deegan said to a crowd gathered in City Hall’s rotunda. “I can promise you it won’t be the last.”

“Alma Littles tapped for big job at Florida State University College of Medicine” via Florida Politics — After 20 years at the Florida State University (FSU) College of Medicine, Littles has been tapped to head the college as it expands its footprint across the Florida Panhandle under the moniker FSU Health. “Dr. Littles’ dedication to Florida State University and to the people of Florida has made a profound impact on the health and well-being of thousands of people,” Florida State University Provost Jim Clark said in a statement announcing the hire. “Her career exemplifies the mission of the FSU College of Medicine to practice patient-centered health care, advance medical knowledge, and bring high-quality care where it is most needed. Dr. Littles has provided outstanding leadership as the interim dean, and I have heard from an impressive number of health care leaders across the state that they looked forward to her appointment to permanent Dean. That day has arrived.”

“Former NFL player ministered to inmates about fatherhood” via Courtney Fegley of MyPanhandle.com — Former NFL player and philanthropist Jack Brewer is helping imprisoned men end generational trauma. Brewer spoke to Franklin County Jail inmates Friday about the importance of being a present father, even behind bars. Brewer is the founder of the Jack Brewer Foundation and uses his platform to minister to prisoners all over the world. Inmates had the opportunity to listen to the brewer’s testimony. He said he didn’t end up behind bars only because his father played an active role in his life. Brewer also credits his faith in Jesus for keeping him on the right path. Brewer said it’s time to end the absent father epidemic in America. Brewer’s Foundation also provides disaster and medical relief missions and care for orphans worldwide.

— LOCAL: SW FL —

“Collier County to unveil its first Independence Day drone show” via Ellessandra Taormino of the Naples Daily News — Paradise Coast Sports Complex from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 6, will host one of the county’s first large-scale drone shows to celebrate the country’s independence. The family-friendly event will include bounce houses, remote control cars, laser tag, face painting and live music. The actual drone show begins at 9 p.m. and will go on for about 15 minutes. The event is free to the community. The show will feature 300 drones, said Paradise Coast officials. Images will have Independence Day themes with animations such as the American flag, fireworks and eagles. Various other images related to paradise and sports will be present, too.

“‘Hope to believe’: Concentration camp American flag at Holocaust museum in Naples” via Ellessandra Taormino of the Naples Daily News — A Fort Myers resident and World II War veteran 35 years ago donated a priceless piece of history to the local American Legion post. Now, after sustaining damage from Hurricane Irma in 2017, the Nordhausen flag ― which concentration camp survivors made as the war was ending ― will call the Naples Holocaust Museum & Cohen Education Center its home indefinitely. The museum held a special presentation to welcome the flag to its collection on permanent loan. U.S. troops April 11, 1945, from the Army’s 3rd Armored Division, the 104th Infantry Division, liberated the Mittelbau-Dora (Nordhausen-Dora) concentration camp in central Germany.

“South Sarasota County forum spotlight 6 proposed Florida constitutional amendments” via Earle Kimel of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Discussion of a state constitutional amendment that would legalize recreational marijuana for people age 21 and older and one that would allow for an annual inflation adjustment of a portion of the homestead exemption highlighted a recent panel discussion hosted by South County Tiger Bay. Enshrinement in the constitution is no guarantee of permanence though. Amendment 1, which would make district School Boards partisan starting in 2026, and Amendment 6, which would repeal public campaign financing for Governor and Lt. Gov., Attorney General, Chief Financial Officer and Agriculture Commissioner, would remove provisions placed there following voter approval in 1998.

— TOP OPINION —

“The Fourth of July has always been political” via David Waldstreicher of The Atlantic — In July 1776, American rebels staged celebrations of independence that were at once spontaneous and — in a strikingly modern sense — media events.

Independence had already been in the air for at least a year; the Continental Congress had already created public holidays, declaring two national days of fasting, on July 20, 1775, and May 17, 1776.

Yet when it forwarded the printed Declaration of Independence to the states, Congress did not recommend fasting, prayer, bell ringing, or any other observance. Congress would not order the nation to celebrate its own birth. Instead, many colonists devised their own celebrations to mark the event.

The trend in the early republic would be for July Fourth — and other celebrations modeled on the Fourth — to spread nationalism and, at the same time, to provide venues for divisive political expression. In this way, Americans learned both to be American and to practice partisanship without any sense of contradiction.

July Fourth and its alternatives enabled Americans to preserve the paradox of revolutionary tradition. While these nationalistic political celebrations often came to have a conservative bent after the Revolutionary era, some, like the abolitionists, used the occasion to criticize American policy.

On this Fourth of July, we may be asking whether the President’s celebration, in which flyovers and tanks tell us that military service is the epitome of public service, is the right one. Or we may be asking, with Nike and Colin Kaepernick, whether we can see more in Betsy Ross’ flag than a proslavery emblem.

But on any Fourth of July, the real question is what version of the republic we care to advance by celebrating.

— OPINIONS —

“The Supreme Court’s immunity ruling is a recipe for utter chaos” via Charles Pierce of Esquire — This is specifically designed to hamstring Jack Smith’s prosecutions regarding the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021, especially in combination with the Court’s earlier decision in Fischer v. U.S. that disallowed the use of an obstruction-of-justice statute under which a number of the rioters had already been charged and/or convicted. In the short run, of course, this whole case, on which the Court should never have granted cert in the first place, was directly aimed at delaying the prosecution of the former President until after the November election and thence, likely, to the Twelfth of Never. It certainly has accomplished that goal. The carefully manufactured conservative majority on the Supreme Court is done with its work deforming democracy until October. One thing on which we can all agree is that it was worth every dime that Leonard Leo, and Harlan Crow, and Paul Singer paid for it.

“Daddy died a MAGA. His last words were apologies for how his Trumpism hurt our family” via Jessica Piper for The Kansas City Star — Years before his death, Daddy had sent me several messages through Facebook about “ripping the teeth” out of education departments across the country, and I was shocked. I am sick writing those words. I write them because I know I am not alone. I know many of us lost parents, siblings, grandparents and friends to Trumpism. It’s a sad state of affairs, and we may as well talk about it because even though Trump has been out of office for three years, he’s never gone away. We still suffer the loss of our relationships. It made no sense. He was never hateful until he was. He was always caring until he wasn’t. Then came the torrent of tears over what had happened to us during the Trump years. This is where I’ll say I was disgusted at his political apologies. I begged him to stop. The internet and Facebook are ridiculous things to discuss when you only have hours left.

“‘Don’t become a statistic:’ Put firework safety first this Fourth of July” via Lauren Ferrer of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A member of the Broward Sheriff’s Office bomb squad inserted M-80 firecrackers into melons on Monday, and in a matter of seconds, the melons exploded into a thousand tiny pieces. First responders used Monday’s demonstration to warn South Florida residents to avoid having any limbs look like that shattered melon when they are celebrating the Fourth of July this week. Last year, eight people died and 9,700 people were treated in emergency rooms for fireworks-related injuries nationwide. In the past year, 11 Palm Beach County residents or visitors were treated for traumatic injuries related to fireworks, including five children ages 12-17. About 60% of these critical injuries occurred during last year’s July Fourth festivities.

“How to avoid blowing your fingers off … and other advice for Florida on July 4” via the Tampa Bay Times editorial board — As you enjoy the day — or days — look out for your fellow Tampa Bay residents. Grant them grace when they mistakenly cut you off in the beach parking lot. Thank the people who don’t have the day off, the people serving you food and the ones keeping you safe. Leave the celebratory gunfire for old Western movies. Slow down on the roads. It’s supposed to be a relaxing holiday, not the sequel to “Mad Max: Fury Road.” Let’s save another Florida Highway Patrol trooper the agony of having to inform yet another family that their loved one died while speeding to get to the beach, the bar, or the picnic — or worse, drinking and driving.

“Health officials share fireworks safety tips for the 4th of July” via Collin Bestor of the Northwest Florida Daily News — Never allow children to handle fireworks; always have a responsible adult supervise firework-related activities. Never hold a firecracker or firework in your hand. Use a lighter with a long reach to maintain a safe distance. Use fireworks in a clear, open area away from buildings, vehicles, dry grass and other flammable materials. Have a bucket of water, hose or fire extinguisher nearby in an emergency. Avoid using fireworks under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Wear safety glasses to protect your eyes from sparks or debris. Consider safer alternatives to sparklers for children, such as glow sticks, confetti poppers or colored streamers. Keep pets indoors and away from fireworks.

“5 tips to help you avoid a July 4 travel disaster” via Hannah Sampson of The Washington Post — The best travel times on that day are expected to be before 10 a.m. and after 6 p.m. The worst time to drive is Thursday between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. On Saturday, drivers will do their best to hit the road before noon; 1 p.m. is expected to be the worst time to travel. For people planning to fly, the Transportation Security Administration expects Thursday through Wednesday to be busy, with peak crowds on Friday. In the middle of an air travel meltdown, there is no time to start getting familiar with your airline’s policies. If a flight is canceled, travelers should know if the airline’s policy is to rebook them and how quickly. Prepare for the worst, and you might just have a leg up.

“Light up your Fourth of July table with a red, white and blue cheesecake” via Amy Drew Thompson of the Orlando Sentinel — I am a food writer first and a photographer second. Actually, it’s probably more like a photographer 42nd. But I’m trying. Recipes like this one make it easier, though occasionally, I need help, and for this cheesecake’s close-up, that came in the form of my neighbor, Valerie, who occasionally dog sits but had never before been enlisted in any job-related ridiculousness until I asked her to light up this Red, White & Blue Cheesecake recipe from Food Network Kitchen.

“Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is open at Disney World before July 4 crowds” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Splash Mountain opened in Orlando 32 years ago, making headlines for the five-story plunge. The drop was wet and thrilling on what was, at the time, the world’s longest flume ride drop. The heart of the ride remains the same for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, Splash Mountain’s replacement, which is officially open just in time for the July Fourth holiday crowds for its first big operational test. The splashy fall is just as daring as you remember. The bones of the original ride are there, but gone are “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah,” Brer Fox, and the inspiration from Disney’s “Song of the South,” which had racist origins that were harder for Disney to ignore in modern-day times. “I felt as long as I’ve been CEO that ‘Song of the South,’ even with a disclaimer, was just not appropriate in today’s world,” The Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Iger once said in 2020.

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson