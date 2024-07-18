July 18, 2024
Sabrina Bousbar touts work for Joe Biden’s administration, labels Anna Paulina Luna an ‘extremist’
Screenshot via Sabrina For Florida.

Jacob Ogles July 18, 2024

Sabrina Bousbar
'Our rights and shared future are too important to let extremists like Anna Paulina Luna put political games over Pinellas.'

Democratic congressional candidate Sabrina Bousbar is touting her work for President Joe Biden in a new video ad.

“No one is more prepared than Sabrina Bousbar,” the ad’s narrator states in the 30-second spot. “That’s why President Biden called Sabrina the ‘lifeblood of our democracy,’ trusting her to be on the frontlines of pandemic response and helping Americans recover from natural disasters.”

Bousbar served as a senior advisor in the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services’ Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response.

The ad debuted on digital and streaming platforms.

She is one of five Democrats challenging U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, a St. Petersburg Republican, in Florida’s 13th Congressional District.

A day after Luna’s speech to the Republican National Convention, Bousbar’s ad sounds a warning about the incumbent, and why Bousbar is the candidate who should face her in November.

“We can count on Sabrina to fight for the most pressing issues of our time: protecting our reproductive freedom, defending our democracy, and stopping extreme politicians like Anna Paulina Luna.”

The ad shows footage of Jan. 6 rioters at the Capital. When it mentions Luna, it shows footage of the incumbent at a press conference outside Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s criminal trial in New York, flanked by fellow House Freedom Caucus members Ralph Norman and Matt Gaetz.

Bousbar issued a statement announcing the ad and criticizing Luna’s record. A released called the incumbent a “far-right, fringe politician.”

“From democracy to reproductive rights, there is so much on the line in this election,” Bousbar said. “I’ve dedicated my career to service and will take that same drive to deliver for everyday people in Congress. Our rights and shared future are too important to let extremists like Anna Paulina Luna put political games over Pinellas.”

The ad hits airwaves amid another wave of speculation whether Biden should withdraw as the Democratic nominee for President this year. It also notably hits the air after Biden was diagnosed with COVID.

Bousbar faces Democrats Whitney FoxLiz DahanJohn Liccione and Mark Weinkrantz in an Aug. 20 Primary.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

previousDoes Alachua County smell what's coming?

nextGroup backing recreational pot amendment raises another $314K as Ron DeSantis ramps up attack messaging

2 comments

  • Not Woke

    July 18, 2024 at 1:42 pm

    Touting one’s work for Joe Biden? That’s one way to lose an election.🤣

    Reply

  • My Take

    July 18, 2024 at 1:43 pm

    Luna also chases flying saucers.

    Reply

#FlaPol

Categories