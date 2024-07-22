Sunburn – The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics – 7.22.24

Good Monday morning.

A top-of-‘burn birthday shoutout to Speaker-to-be Jennifer Canady.

Oh, it’s also Wellesley’s dad’s birthday … you know, this guy.

___

With President Joe Biden not seeking re-election, the question among Florida Democrats quickly turned to who would top the Democratic ticket in November. Blue team leaders in the Sunshine State promptly lined up behind Vice President Kamala Harris.

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Debbie Mucarsel-Powell said the party must follow Biden’s example and “stand united behind Vice President Kamala Harris and continue to fight for the freedom, democracy, and opportunities that brought so many of us to this incredible nation.”

And while Florida Democratic Chair Nikki Fried did not issue a statement, sources close to the party leader said she believes Harris should now become the nominee. That’s a belief shared by many Democrats in Florida’s congressional delegation, including U.S. Reps. Kathy Castor, Maxwell Frost, Jared Moskowitz and Debbie Wasserman Schultz. State Sen. Shevrin Jones, head of the Miami-Dade Democratic Party, became one of the first political leaders in Florida to signal support Sunday for the Vice President.

“It is only right that we unite behind Vice President Harris,” he said.

Ironically, many Republicans representing Florida also suggested Harris should be the next President, but only after Biden resigned.

“Democrats laughed when I said Biden should be removed from office after his deadly Afghanistan withdrawal disaster,” said U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, a Naples Republican.

“They’re not laughing now.”

U.S. Reps. Aaron Bean, Greg Steube, and some state-level politicians, like state Rep. Tom Leek, echoed the same desire.

U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz, a contender for Secretary of Defense if Donald Trump wins the White House, suggested that Biden’s political and (maybe) mental weakness presented a genuine national security risk.

“If President Biden isn’t fit to run for re-election, he isn’t fit to continue as commander in chief. He should resign,” the St. Augustine Republican posted on X shortly after Biden announced his decision. “We are in a period of maximum danger with a wide-open Southern border and the world on fire.”

– SITUATIONAL AWARENESS –

Tweet, tweet:

–@KenBurns: History recognizes actions that are bigger than self. Joe Biden will go down as one of the great ones, having led the country out of the disastrous term of his predecessor and quietly doing good things for all Americans, red state as well as blue, accomplishments that put him up there in terms of legislative action, with LBJ and FDR. Joe, I can’t imagine where we’d be without your selfless service.

Tweet, tweet:

–@MaxwellFrostFL: I want to give my appreciation to all the Biden-Harris + coordinated campaign staff nationwide that worked harder than ever over the past month. Despite the ambiguity & national conversation, they showed up to work every day and kept the campaign running with no pause. Thank you.

–@GavinNewsom: Tough. Fearless. Tenacious. With our democracy at stake and our future on the line, no one is better to prosecute the case against Donald Trump’s dark vision and guide our country in a healthier direction than America’s Vice President, @KamalaHarris.

–@LeaderBookFL: As Democratic Leader of the Florida Senate and the highest ranking elected Democrat in the State of Florida, I am proud to endorse Vice President @KamalaHarris for President of the United States of America.

–@JohnMorganESQ: Joe Biden’s endorsement of Kamala is his fuck you to all who pushed him out. Be careful what you wish for.

Tweet, tweet:

–@KevinCate: Every scam PAC is texting for donations right now. Warn your parents.

–@JamesBlairUSA: Incorrect. Our organization is built for our candidate, not our opposition. Our team lives in the world of the unknown and unprecedented … as the past 1.5 years have demonstrated. The other side now has to shove a new candidate into a team & organization built for someone else. Best of luck.

–@MichaelRWear: No one who works in politics has had a weekend in 2024 so far. There have been zero weekends.

– DAYS UNTIL –

2024 MLS All-Star Game – 2; Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games on NBC/Peacock – 4; ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ premieres – 4; Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday begins – 7; ‘Alien: Romulus’ premieres – 26; Democratic National Convention begins – 28; Florida Primary – 29; FBHA’s annual conference, BHCon, begins – 30; second Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday begins – 34; Georgia Tech to face Florida State in 2024 opener in Dublin – 34; Tool Time Sales Tax Holiday begins – 42; 2024 NFL season kicks off – 47; Packers will face Eagles in Brazil – 47; ‘The Old Man’ season two debuts – 52; Vice-Presidential Debate – 66; Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour stops in Miami – 90; 2024 Florida Chamber Annual Meeting & Future of Florida Forum – 97; Florida TaxWatch’s 45th Annual Meeting – 105; 2024 Presidential Election – 106; second half of Yellowstone season five premieres – 110; Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Landman’ premieres – 118; Legislature’s 2025 Organizational Session – 120; Las Vegas Grand Prix – 120; 2024 Florida Chamber Annual Insurance Summit begins – 133; ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ premieres – 137; MLS Cup 2024 – 139; College Football Playoff begins – 152; Fiesta, Peach, Rose & Sugar Bowls – 163; Orange Bowl – 171; Sugar Bowl – 173; ‘Severance’ season two debuts – 179; ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ premieres – 207; the 2025 Oscars – 228; Florida’s 2025 Legislative Session begins – 230; 2025 Session ends – 290; ‘Moana’ premieres – 337; ‘Thunderbolts’ premieres – 371; ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot premieres – 371; ‘Blade’ reboot premieres – 478; ‘Avatar 3’ premieres – 516; ‘Avengers 5’ premieres – 652; Untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres – 669; FIFA World Cup 26™ final – 689; FIFA World Cup 26™ final match – 727; Another untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres – 880; ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ premieres – 1,020; ‘Avatar 4’ premieres – 1,979; ‘Avatar 5’ premieres – 2,700.

–TOP STORY –

“Joe Biden drops out of presidential race, endorses Kamala Harris” via The New York Times – Biden, 81, abandoned his re-election bid and threw the 2024 presidential contest into chaos Sunday, caving to relentless pressure from his closest allies to drop out of the race amid deep concerns that he is too old and frail to defeat former President Donald Trump.

After calling Vice President Harris an “extraordinary partner,” he endorsed her to take his place atop the ticket.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President,” he wrote on social media. “And while it has been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and focus entirely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”

A letter has already begun circulating among DNC delegates expressing their support for Harris. “We believe our strongest candidate for President, who can best offer a clear, unifying vision for the future of the United States, is Vice President Kamala Harris,” says the letter. “We respectfully urge delegates to the 2024 Democratic National Convention, and all voters in November, to support Kamala Harris for President of the United States.”

Gov. Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, who has often been considered a contender to join the Democratic ticket, said that the President did significant work to “move our country forward, defend our democracy, and protect real freedom.” He did not discuss his own potential candidacy or mention Harris.

Bill and Hillary Clinton also endorsed Harris, writing in a statement that they would “do whatever we can to support her.” They added: “Now is the time to support Kamala Harris and fight with everything we’ve got to elect her. America’s future depends on it.”

Hillary Clinton knows better than anyone the challenge of being a woman running against Trump and what that could look like.

–”Florida political leaders react to Biden dropping out of presidential race” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

–”Florida Democrats seek unity as Biden drops out; Republicans call on him to resign” via Max Greenwood, Alexandra Glorioso and Lawrence Mower of the Miami Herald

– 2024 – PRESIDENTIAL –

“How investors are reacting to Biden dropping out” via Natalia Kniazhevich and Isabelle Lee of Bloomberg – Markets already had plenty to deal with as Summer kicks into full gear, from assessing the Federal Reserve’s rate-cut path to the heart of earnings season. But 2024’s presidential race keeps crowding into the headlines. A week after an assassination attempt on Trump, Biden said he would not seek re-election and endorsed Vice President Harris to become the Democratic nominee. That adds another variable to the equation for how to trade the markets this Summer. So far, the reaction has been muted. U.S. stock futures reacted little to the news, with S&P 500 contracts higher by 0.1% as of 6:12 p.m. in New York. The dollar changed little against significant peers.

“Democrats are rallying around Harris as she vows to ‘earn and win’ party nomination for President” via Lisa Mascaro and Steve Peoples of The Associated Press – Shortly after Biden stepped aside, he firmly endorsed Harris, who would make history as the nation’s first Black and South Asian woman to become a major party’s presidential nominee. Other endorsements flowed from former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton, the first major female presidential nominee; prominent U.S. Senators; a wide swath of House Representatives and influential Congressional Black Caucus members. “My intention is to earn and win this nomination,” Harris declared. Key Democrats believe Harris would benefit from a “mini-Primary.” They argue a fast Primary campaign would showcase to the American people, party donors and skeptics that Harris is best for the job and give would-be contenders a chance to compete – or at least debut as potential running mates.

“Biden shocker leaves TV news channels scrambling” via Alex Weprin of The Hollywood Reporter – A week after the shocking assassination attempt on Trump’s life, TV news divisions once again spun into overdrive. On ABC, Rachel Scott, who was in Butler, Pennsylvania, covering Trump’s rally a week ago, led the network’s coverage with a special report at 11:04 a.m., with the full slate of ABC anchors, correspondents, and contributors signing on to join her. Hallie Jackson anchored NBC’s special report at 11:02 a.m. Lester Holt would join coverage and will host not only NBC Nightly News but a two-hour special report beginning at 4 p.m. Fox, of course, quickly blew up its normal Sunday special to bring in most of its prime-time opinion hosts, including Laura Ingraham, Jesse Watters and Sean Hannity, as well as Mark Levin. MSNBC, meanwhile, had Biden’s former Press Secretary Jen Psaki break the news to viewers.

“Majority of Democrats think Harris would make a good President” via Seung Min Kim and Linley Sanders of The Associated Press – As Biden faces a growing drumbeat of pressure to drop his re-election bid, a majority of Democrats think his Vice President would make a good President herself. A new poll from the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that about 6 in 10 Democrats believe Harris would do a good job in the top slot. About 2 in 10 Democrats don’t believe she would, and another 2 in 10 say they don’t know enough to say. Since Biden’s debate debacle June 27, many Democrats have privately and even openly looked to Harris to step in and succeed Biden as the party’s presidential nominee, believing she has a better chance against GOP nominee Trump.

“Florida man arrested, accused of making threats against Donald Trump, JD Vance on social media” via The Associated Press – A Florida man accused of making threats against former President Trump, U.S. Sen. JD Vance and their families on social media was arrested, police said. The Jupiter Police Department said in a news release that officers arrested Michael W. Wiseman on charges of written threats to kill. He was taken into custody without incident and lodged in Palm Beach County Jail, according to Jupiter police Maj. Don Hennessy. A jail employee confirmed that Wiseman was in custody at the facility on Friday night. The employee said she didn’t know whether Wiseman had an attorney to contact for comment on his behalf.

– 2024 – FLORIDA –

“Deadline to register to vote ahead of this year’s Primary is here” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics – The deadline for voters to register and vote in this year’s Primary in Florida has arrived. Monday is the final day to either register to vote or change party affiliation to vote in the Primary of your choice on Aug. 20. Florida is a closed Primary state, meaning that to vote in either a Democratic or Republican Primary, you must be registered as a member of that particular party. Once registered, voters should know a few other upcoming important dates. Early voting begins in August, though dates will vary depending on where you are in the state.

“Republicans like Marco Rubio for Secretary of State. There’s already talk of successors” via Max Greenwood and Alexandra Glorioso of the Miami Herald – Several Florida Republicans are floating Rubio as a potential pick for U.S. Secretary of State should Trump win the White House in November, arguing that his deep foreign policy experience – and friendly relationship with Trump – make him a prime contender to serve as the country’s top diplomat. Though Rubio’s ascension to secretary of state remains a hypothetical scenario that depends on several circumstances, including Trump winning in November, the possibility has already set off talk about who would succeed the Senator. Gov. Ron DeSantis can appoint whomever he wants to the seat – even himself. After DeSantis’ failed presidential race this year, it’s expected he’ll seek the White House again in 2028. He’ll want to pick a staunch ally to help him in that race.

“Rick Scott campaign launches veterans coalition” by Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics – A coalition of veterans will fight for the U.S. Senator’s re-election. The Naples Republican’s campaign announced the Veterans for Rick Scott Coalition, which will be co-chaired by U.S. Rep. Cory Mills, state Sen. Jay Collins, state Rep. Danny Alvarez and Jacksonville City Council member Nick Howland. “It’s a great honor to have the support of so many incredible Florida military members and veterans,” said Scott. “As a Navy veteran and the son of a World War II veteran, I know firsthand the sacrifices made by our military members and their families.”

“Ron DeSantis-influenced panel adds bogus disclaimer to abortion amendment” via Nate Monroe of The Florida Times-Union – Florida legislators and DeSantis have championed constitutionally dubious cultural-war laws so frequently that the names of otherwise obscure state and federal judges have become disturbingly familiar – the acerbic U.S. District Judge Mark Walker in particular – reflecting a repeated disregard for the nation’s values that has cost state taxpayers millions of dollars in legal fees. Often, those questionable laws don’t merely raise the possibility of expensive litigation but almost explicitly invite it. DeSantis’ administration, for example, has made it clear in court that he understood a new map of Florida congressional districts he strong-armed legislators into passing ran afoul of the Voting Rights Act and a voter-approved anti-gerrymandering amendment in Florida’s Constitution.

– 2024 – FOR YOUR RADAR –

Spectrum News will host and air conversations with congressional candidates before the Aug. 20 Primary.

In partnership with AARP, the Orlando Sentinel and the Tampa Bay Times, “Decision 2024: Community Conversations with Congressional Candidates” will feature a dozen candidates running in four of Florida’s congressional districts.

An hourlong CD 13 program, co-hosted by anchor Holly Gregory and Times reporter Kirby Wilson, will air on Spectrum Bay News 9 at 8 p.m. Monday. Candidates slated for the broadcast include Democrats Sabrina Bousbar, Liz Dahan, Whitney Fox, John Liccione and Mark Weinkrantz. Incumbent U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna’s Primary challenger Tony D’Arrigo will also appear.

Bay News 9 will follow up with a CD 14 special scheduled Tuesday at 8 p.m. It will feature four GOP Primary hopefuls: Neelam Taneja Perry, Eshan Joarder, John Peters and Robert Rocky Rochford. No-party candidate Christopher Bradley and Libertarian Nathaniel Snyder are also on Board, though neither faces a Primary challenger for the seat held by U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor.

Spectrum News 13 anchor Ybeth Bruzual and the Sentinel’s Steve Lemongello will co-host specials for two Central Florida districts.

A CD 8 program is set for Wednesday at 8 p.m., with CD 10 following at the same time slot on Thursday. Topics include abortion, Social Security, inflation and the economy, foreign policy, immigration, marijuana, and gun control.

District 8 candidates will include Republicans Joe Babis and John Hearton and Democrats Sandy Kennedy and Daniel McDow – notably absent is GOP front-runner Mike Haridopolos. On tap for the CD 10 program are Democrats Wade Darius and Vibert White, who are challenging incumbent U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost. Republican Tuan Le will also take part.

Spectrum Bay News 9 airs on Channel 9 in Tampa Bay and Spectrum News 13 on Channel 13 in Central Florida. Both networks are available on the Spectrum News App on mobile, Xumo Stream Box, and Apple and Roku devices.

– 2024 – DOWN-BALLOT 2 –

“Republican candidate in Central Florida attacked for ‘Chinese donors.’ His attacker? The GOP” via Annie Martin of the Orlando Sentinel – After immigrating to the United States from China as a young adult, becoming a U.S. citizen and building a successful chain of grocery stores and bakeries, Bowen Kou decided to try his hand at politics. He didn’t think it would go quite like it has. The 35-year-old Republican is now enmeshed in one of the most remarkable Senate races in Central Florida in many years, facing attacks from his own party for accepting contributions from “Chinese donors,” milking the government dime and profiting off the backs of foreign workers. He and his main opponent, a Republican veteran of the House, have raised $1 million-plus in their campaign war chests and have hundreds of thousands left to spend.

“Has Paula Stark been living large off her political committee?” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics – Is Rep. Stark living large off a political committee instead of using it to defend a battleground seat? Public expenditure reports for Friends of Paula show her paying rent and travel costs. The committee is chaired by Stark’s boyfriend, Joel Davis, who also serves as the committee’s Treasurer. Reports show significant spending on “entertainment advocating candidate,” usually accompanying large restaurant bills. As of July 12, the committee spent more than it ever brought in and hasn’t collected an outside donation since early June. The unusual expenses may have come to light sooner but for the frequent lateness of reports. The political committee has repeatedly received notices from the Division of Elections scolding treasurers for filing late reports.

“Byron Donalds touts Yvette Benarroch for HD 81 in the Republican’s first TV ad” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics – In an ad airing in Southwest Florida, U.S. Rep. Donalds is boosting his favored candidate for a state House seat. Donalds speaks directly to the camera as he endorses House District 81 candidate Benarroch. Sitting in front of a stone fireplace, the Naples Republican touts the education activist. “I’m here to talk about Yvette Benarroch,” Donalds says. “She’s a mom, a veteran, and a business owner. She’s not a politician.” The ad, “Trusted Conservative,” hit television airwaves in the Southwest Florida market on Friday. The support comes as no surprise. Benarroch said she entered the open race for state House only after a conversation with Donalds where he promised his support.

“‘A very easy choice’: Cuba Gooding Jr., Alex Rizo, Randy Fine back Fabián Basabe in HD 106” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics – Miami Beach Republican Rep. Basabe’s re-election campaign in House District 106 just got a boost from an Oscar winner and two notable Florida GOP officials. Gooding, whose turn as footballer Rod Tidwell in “Jerry Maguire” won him a Best Supporting Actor statue at the 69th Annual Academy Awards, urges voters to re-elect Basabe. So are Republican Reps. Rizo, the Miami-Dade County GOP Chair, and Fine of Palm Bay. “Ladies and gentlemen, Cuba Gooding Jr. here,” the actor said in a video posted to Basabe’s TikTok page. “Vote Fabián Basabe.”

Happening today – Florida House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell and Reps. Dianne Hart, Lindsay Cross, Michele Rayner and Susan Valdes will host the inaugural Freedom to Be Heard Summer Field Hearings to listen to the concerns of everyday Floridians and bridge the policy work the Democratic Caucus did during the 2024 Legislative Session and is doing in preparation for 2025: 5:30 p.m., Tampa River Center, 402 West Laurel Street, Tampa.

– STATEWIDE –



“DeSantis increased executions during presidential campaign, then slowed down” via Romy Ellenbogen of the Tampa Bay Times – Last year, DeSantis signed execution warrants for six Florida inmates, the most in any year in the state since 2014. He was also running for President. DeSantis had signed off on just two executions – both in 2019 – to that point. The sudden step up, along with legislation he signed lowering Florida’s death penalty jury requirement, seemed to signal a new approach to capital punishment. When DeSantis signed the first of those six death warrants in January 2023, Bryan Griffin, a spokesperson for the Governor, said that COVID and state emergencies, like hurricanes, can delay some executions but that “the process has resumed.” DeSantis’ office did not return emails requesting comment on why he hasn’t signed any death warrants this year.

“DeSantis’ voter fraud suspects can be charged after all, Judges say” via Lawrence Mower of the Tampa Bay Times – Two people whose voter fraud charges were dismissed by South Florida Judges could still face jail time after two appellate courts overturned the decisions. Ronald Lee Miller, 59, and Terry Hubbard, 66, were two of the roughly 20 people targeted by DeSantis’ election fraud office during a high-profile news conference in 2022. Their arrests were the first by DeSantis’ newly created Office of Election Crimes and Security. But Judges in Miami-Dade and Broward counties tossed the cases against Miller and Hubbard, ruling that the Attorney General’s statewide prosecutors didn’t have jurisdiction to bring the charges. The decisions prompted the Republican-led Legislature to change the state law, clarifying that statewide prosecutors could handle the cases.

Jimmy Patronis to host ‘Fixing Problems for Floridians Fair’ – Chief Financial Officer Patronis and the Florida Department of Financial Services (DFS) will host a ‘Fixing Problems for Floridians Fair’ in Orlando on Wednesday, July 24. The event is open to the public and will feature experts from DFS to assist Floridians with their issues and educate consumers on resources available to them: 8:30 a.m. ET, Hilton Altamonte Springs, 350 Northlake Blvd., Altamonte Springs.

“An inside look at the private interests shaping public education in Florida” via Jason Garcia of Seeking Rents – Last Fall, state education officials suggested that publishers who get approval to sell textbooks to Florida School Districts should also be required to provide free sample copies for teacher-training programs. But toward the end of the Session, the DeSantis administration decided to tweak the proposal. The new version allowed textbook publishers to charge a fee for sample copies – rather than providing them for free. Records show the rewrite was emailed to legislative staffers by Cory Dowd, who was, at the time, a Deputy Chief of Staff in the Florida Department of Education. But the metadata on the underlying document identifies someone else as the original author: A lobbyist for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, the private equity-owned textbook publisher.

–D. C. MATTERS –

Shot – “Mike Waltz thinks Secret Service has under-protected Trump for years” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics – U.S. Rep. Waltz is criticizing the Secret Service in the wake of security failings related to the assassination attempt on Trump. “This is the key question,” he said. “Were additional Secret Service resources requested and then denied?” The legislator’s take is that for some time now, the protection of the former President has been less of a priority than it should have been. “I’m being told by agents directly that, more broadly, they’ve been requesting more for President Trump over the last few years, and they’ve been denied for budget reasons, and she hasn’t been quick to answer many of these questions,” Waltz said on the Fox News Channel’s “Cavuto Live.”

Chaser – “Secret Service said to have denied requests for more security at Trump events” via Josh Dawsey and Carol D. Leonnig of The Washington Post – Top officials at the U.S. Secret Service repeatedly denied requests for additional resources and personnel sought by Trump’s security detail in the two years leading up to his attempted assassination at a rally in Pennsylvania, according to four people familiar with the requests. Agents charged with protecting the former President requested magnetometers and more agents to screen attendees at sporting events and other large public gatherings Trump attended, as well as additional snipers and specialty teams at other outdoor events, said the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe sensitive security discussions.

“Florida has the largest number of immigrants protected from deportation” via Syra Ortiz Blanes of the Miami Herald – Florida has the highest number of immigrants in the U.S. who are protected from deportation because of dangerous conditions in their home countries, according to federal data. There were 295,720 recipients of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) in Florida as of March 31 of this year, according to a Congressional Research Service analysis of data from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). That’s more than a third of the 863,880 nationwide total, according to the federal agency, which provides policy analysis for Congress. DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has the authority to designate a country for TPS, which allows people whose countries are experiencing devastation from natural disasters and conflict to stay in the U.S.

“Treasury warns that anti-woke banking laws like Florida’s are a national security risk” via Josh Boak of The Associated Press – The Treasury Department is warning that state laws restricting banks from considering environmental, social and governance factors could harm efforts to address money laundering and terrorism financing. The Associated Press obtained a copy of the letter sent to lawmakers. The letter singled out a law signed by DeSantis in May that says it would be an “unsafe and unsound practice” for banks to consider non-financial factors when doing business. The letter concludes that “such laws create uncertainty and may inhibit” national security efforts. Conservative Republicans such as DeSantis have sought to block environmental and socially conscious standards for investing, saying that such initiatives can lead to unfair discrimination based on political beliefs and harm legitimate businesses.

“What happened to Matt Gaetz’s face? An expert weighs in” via Garrett Munce of Esquire – Whenever Gaetz opens his mouth, you can expect headlines to follow. But ever since the Florida Congressman took the stage at the Republican National Convention, no one has been talking about what he said. All anyone can focus on is how, um, different he looked. If Helen of Troy’s face launched a thousand ships, Gaetz’s is the mug that launched a thousand memes. His taut, shiny, extremely angular-browed new look has been compared to everything from The Real Housewives to Eddie Munster to the vampires on Buffy. Look, we’re not in the business of shaming anyone for their appearance, but something is going on here, so we called up an expert to get his opinion.

– LOCAL: S. FL –

“West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James found disoriented, crawling on sidewalk after fall” via Terri Parker of WPBF – The Mayor of West Palm Beach was taken to the hospital after taking a “hard fall’ in the middle of the night in his gated community, and it was his Apple Watch that alerted 911. Police body camera video exclusively obtained by WPBF 25 News shows James being taken to Wellington Regional Medical Center in the early hours of Saturday, June 29. “You OK? You remember? Can you tell me what happened?” a West Palm Beach police officer asks James as he lies on a gurney outside the emergency room. “No, the Uber driver dropped me off, but at probably at the wrong location. I was trying to walk back home. I had a couple of drinks,” James said.

– LOCAL: C. FL –

“Orlando lawyer donates $1M to family of victim of attempted Trump assassination” via Nina Moske of the Tampa Bay Times – A Florida lawyer has pledged to donate $1 million to the family of the man killed during an attempted assassination of former President Trump at a Pennsylvania rally. Orlando lawyer and megadonor Dan Newlin said he felt “called upon to help fellow Americans.” He will also give $100,000 to the families of people injured at the rally. “Democrat, Republican, independent – that had nothing to do with this,” said Newlin, 56. “It had everything to do with knowing I could help a family while supporting our democracy.” Trump left the rally bloodied but “safe” after a bullet pierced his right ear.

“Florida never OK’d school plans for sex ed – so Orange County students went without” via Alissa Gary and Lauren Brensel of the Orlando Sentinel – Orange County students missed sex education classes last school year after the state failed to approve the School District’s plans that included lessons on contraception and sexually transmitted diseases. Orange County Public Schools (OCPS) decided to avoid the topic of reproductive health as district officials grappled with the mandates of a new state law that required them either to use state-authorized textbooks focusing on abstinence or to submit their lesson plans to the Florida Department of Education for review. OCPS and at least six other school districts that submitted their lessons said the state never responded.

“Orange Tax Collector race features charges of ‘pay to play’ and a ‘vendetta’” via Skyler Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel – For the past two elections, Orange County Tax Collector Scott Randolph has mostly escaped the political fray, running an office that has drawn little attention from rivals. But this year is different. Randolph, a former state lawmaker, is fending off allegations from a Primary challenger that he is rewarding his top donors with “pay-to-play” deals. And Randolph says his opponent David Nelson Freeman is running because of a “vendetta” against the Tax Collector’s Office that wouldn’t take his side in a heated property dispute with a telecommunications company – one that had Freeman blocking access to company equipment with metal stakes and chains and threatening 911 emergency services for thousands of people.

“DeSantis appoints Osceola School Board candidate weeks before election” via Lauren Brensel of the Orlando Sentinel – DeSantis appointed one of the four candidates vying for an open seat on the Osceola County School Board to the position they all hope to occupy this Fall. William “Scott” Ramsey will serve at just two School Board meetings this Summer before the Aug. 20 election that could determine if he retains the seat. “I was excited,” he said of his appointment. “To have the trust of the Governor to serve on the School Board is an honor.” The seat has been open for over six months since former Board member Erika Booth resigned to run for a spot in the House. Brian Bennett, another candidate for the District 5 seat, said he was disappointed by Ramsey’s appointment.

“Altamonte Springs Commissioners decide to save city library after residents push back” via Martin E. Comas of the Orlando Sentinel – Altamonte Springs Commissioners agreed to keep the city’s library open after hundreds of residents made it clear they opposed the city’s announcement last week about closing the facility because of budget cuts. “That’s wonderful,” said resident Mary Ann Steeb, who has regularly visited the library for 30 years. “It’s a little gem within the city of Altamonte (Springs). “It’s not a huge library. But it’s a community resource. It hurt me when I heard they were going to close it.” Commissioners were meeting to discuss the millage rate for the next fiscal year, which starts Oct. 1. Dozens turned out to show their support for keeping the library open.



– LOCAL: TB –

“‘Everyone is shocked’: How Hillsborough officials nixed a teacher pay tax” via Marlene Sokol, Jeffrey S. Solochek and Sue Carlton of the Tampa Bay Times – It was supposed to be an unremarkable morning. Hillsborough Schools Superintendent Van Ayres would sit quietly in the audience as the County Commission placed two tax referendums on the November ballot. “A pass-through,” Ayres would later call it. They had expected the County Commission to bless two measures: First, the community investment sales tax renewal for capital spending, then the School District’s proposed property tax to boost employee pay. They voted 6-0 to move their sales tax along. Then, the bottom fell out. Joshua Wostal, a business owner who won a seat on the County Board in 2022, moved to postpone the property tax referendum until 2026. His measure passed 4-3.

“Kitty litter in classrooms? Pinellas schools candidate insists it’s true” via Jeffrey S. Solochek of the Tampa Bay Times – Pinellas County School Board candidate Erika Picard insists that students who identify as cats are seeking special treatment in schools. As part of her campaign, the Palm Harbor University High guidance counselor regularly refers to students requesting litter boxes in their school restrooms. This week was no exception. Explaining her concerns about how diversity, equity, and inclusion programs have become part of a liberal agenda, Picard raised the issue of going too far in accommodating students. “When you hear about kids identifying as whatever, and we’re now accommodating them with a kitty litter box in the bathroom, that’s a problem,” Picard told the Council of North County Neighborhoods during a candidate forum.

– LOCAL: N. FL –

The local angle! – “Harris visited Jacksonville three times since becoming Vice President” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union – Jacksonville has been a go-to destination for Harris. She has made three trips to Jacksonville for events that highlighted a massive pandemic relief bill, rallied against how the state of Florida was teaching about Black history and denounced tighter restrictions in Florida on access to abortion. The trips have given Jacksonville residents an up-close view of Harris. At the same time, she acted as an ambassador for the Biden administration and built some alliances with local Democrats such as Sen. Tracie Davis and Mayor Donna Deegan.

“Governor appoints Brett Hinely to Okaloosa County School Board” via Collin Bestor of the Northwest Florida Daily News – DeSantis appointed Hinely, a Niceville resident, to the Okaloosa County School Board. Hinley’s appointment comes nearly a month after former Board member Diane Kelley stepped down from her role to become the new principal of Destin High School. An Air Force veteran and graduate of Auburn University, Hinley served as President of the Marine Industries Association of Northwest Florida and is a member of the Eglin Air Force Armament Museum. Hinley serves as the President of Cove Marine Inc. and Bluewater High & Dry. Hinley is also the director of Marina Cove Reality LLC and Freedom Distributions LLC. His appointment is effective Aug. 2.

– LOCAL: SW FL –

“DeSantis endorses Karen Rose in Sarasota School Board re-election bid” via Steven Walker of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune – The Governor endorsed current Sarasota County School Board Chair Rose in her re-election bid against Liz Barker, a local mother and former school psychologist. DeSantis previously endorsed fellow School Board members Bridget Ziegler, Tim Enos and Robyn Marinelli as a part of their “ZEM” ticket in 2022 that flipped the School Board from a 3-2 liberal-leaning majority to a 4-1 conservative majority. Rose has also garnered endorsements from the Sarasota County Republican Party, Florida Rep. Fiona McFarland, Florida Rep. James Buchanan, Florida Sen. Joe Gruters and Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman. She was also listed on a Moms for Liberty page that said she pledged to support the fundamental rights of parents.

“Sarasota County arts groups working to raise funds cut by County Commission” via Jay Handelman of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune – Commissioners voted earlier this month to approve $2.1 million in grants for 35 arts groups only after removing the Chalk Festival, Embracing Our Differences and community radio station WSLR from the funding list. Leaders of Embracing our Differences (which is losing a $46,696 grant) and WSLR/Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center ($27,000) said they were disappointed but not surprised by what they considered a politically motivated decision. Commissioners were not specific in the reasoning for rejecting funding for the three organizations. Still, they expressed concerns about how outdoor events like Embracing Our Differences and the Chalk Festival could monitor how many people attended.

– TOP OPINION –

“Trump is unfit to lead” via The New York Times editorial board – For the third time in eight years, Trump will be nominated as the Republican Party’s candidate for President of the United States.

A once great political party now serves the interests of one man, a man as demonstrably unsuited for the office of President as any to run in the long history of the Republic, a man whose values, temperament, ideas and language are directly opposed to so much of what has made this country great.

It is a chilling choice against this national moment. For more than two decades, large majorities of Americans have said they are dissatisfied with the direction of the country, and the post-COVID era of stubborn inflation, high interest rates, social division and political stagnation has left many voters even more frustrated and despondent.

The stakes of this election are not fundamentally about policy disagreements. The stakes are more foundational: what qualities matter most in America’s President and commander in chief.

Trump has shown a character unworthy of the responsibilities of the presidency. He has demonstrated an utter lack of respect for the Constitution, the rule of law and the American people. Instead of a cogent vision for the country’s future, Trump is animated by a thirst for political power: to use the levers of government to advance his interests, satisfy his impulses and exact retribution against those who he thinks have wronged him.

He is, quite simply, unfit to lead.

The Republican Party has made its choice; soon, all Americans will be able to make their own choice. What would Trump do in a second term? He has told Americans who he is and shown them what kind of leader he would be.

When someone fails so many foundational tests, you don’t give him the most important job in the world.

– OPINIONS –

“Biden’s greatest strengths proved his undoing” via Franklin Foer of The Atlantic – The same qualities that have served him so terribly as a candidate were also responsible for his policy successes. Right now, most Democrats can see Biden only as a millstone, but history will remember him as one of the most effective Presidents of his era. His fingerprints will be all over the American future. Before his age became the source of his political demise, it supplied him with wisdom. Before his stubbornness inured him to the inevitable, it carried him to unlikely triumphs. His response to criticism was to always double down on himself. By running for re-election, despite his advanced age, he was falling back on these very tendencies, disastrously so. But in the end, he has finally relinquished the job he spent his life pursuing. It is evidence that Biden still possesses a politician’s most essential skill, the ability to count noses.

“Biden made a courageous choice. Democrats must seize the opportunity” via The New York Times editorial board – Biden’s decision to exit the 2024 Presidential Election is a fitting coda for a man whose life has been devoted to public service. By agreeing to step down when his term ends in January, he is greatly increasing the chance that his party is able to protect the nation from the dangers of returning Trump to the presidency. Biden has now done what Trump never will: He has placed the national interest above his own pride and ambition. Biden’s departure gives Democrats an opportunity to refocus public attention from questions about the President’s fitness to the manifest moral and temperamental unfitness of Trump – and to the dangers of rearming him with the considerable powers of the presidency.

“What Biden just did is utterly extraordinary” via Frank Bruni of The New York Times – In the hours and days to come, many political observers will say that Biden was backed into a corner and had no choice but to end his re-election campaign. His limitations had been laid painfully bare. He’d lost the confidence of the Democratic Party. And he was staggering toward an increasingly ugly revolt within it or a potentially harrowing defeat by Trump. Bowing out wasn’t an act of grace. It was a saving of face. All correct. But that’s not the whole truth. Not the full story. It misses the bigness of what Biden just did – its historical rarity, its emotional agony, its fundamental humility.

“What Biden’s decision not to run means for America” via Nicholas Kristof of The New York Times – Biden’s act of political self-sacrifice caps an extraordinary career of public service, including a presidency more productive than others, even some that lasted twice as long. Biden’s announcement also offers a stark contrast between his devotion to the national interest and Trump’s long focus on his own personal interest. I suspect that Biden’s withdrawal may also nurture another norm: one against aging leaders, following the preference of many voters in polls. Perhaps Biden is fostering a principle that aging Presidents should not seek a second term. Biden’s decision also marks a generational transition in American politics. Once more, the torch will be passed to a new generation of Americans.

“For Biden, who never gave up” via David Ignatius of The Washington Post – Biden has always had trouble letting go, even if it was something as simple as a handshake in a receiving line. He might be tired and stressed at the end of a workday, but he would clasp each guest’s palm, maybe a pat on the back, too, or a hug, reminiscing and cajoling as the minutes ticked by and the line backed up. Biden seemed to love all his jobs in government, especially this last one. He could be irascible and demanding with his staff, but in his public role as President, he was nearly always the genial patriarch. After a lifetime of being underestimated, he liked being in charge. And it was hard to give that up.

“How a Harris presidential campaign would transform the race” via E.J. Dionne Jr. of The Washington Post – Seriously, do despondent Democrats think they can’t beat that guy who droned on for an hour and 33 minutes on Thursday and drove even ardent loyalists to weariness and exhaustion? Trump’s lack of discipline and his vaudevillian affection for his old act led him to botch the opportunity of a political lifetime. After he survived an assassination attempt, natural sympathy flowed his way from even longtime detractors. He should have done what his advisers said he’d do: tell his moving personal story and call for national unity. But the new Trump was a momentary invention that could not survive contact with his natural instincts. Shockingly, he wasn’t even entertaining.

“Our restaurant critic weighs in on the job: Is it a health risk?” via Helen Freund of the Tampa Bay Times – If you pay attention to the world of food media, you’ve probably heard about Pete Wells, the esteemed New York Times restaurant critic, calling it quits. Wells penned a column explaining why he had decided to step down after 12 years on the job. Most of it had to do with his health. Closer to home, former St. Petersburg Times restaurant critic Chris Sherman hung his hat in 2006 after leaving the hospital with a stent in his heart and a diagnosis of Type 2 diabetes. He had been in the role for nearly 20 years. In a final column, Sherman did not blame the job but acknowledged he needed to eat healthier and mostly at home.

– INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY –

– ALOE –

“Have the Olympics lost their luster? Paris will provide the answer” via Les Carpenter of The Washington Post – For parts of three decades, Bob Costas was the television face of the Olympics in the United States, leading NBC’s coverage of 11 Games and talking Americans through celebration, scandal and even a bomb in Atlanta. Eight years after his last Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Costas believes The Games have lost some of the magic that once made them mandatory viewing. Maybe it’s because the past three Olympics were held in distant Asian time zones while America slept. Or perhaps it’s the sense that the two most recent Games, held in pandemic-era Tokyo and Beijing, seemed to happen less because of sport and more to meet the contractual obligations of sponsors and television networks.

“Classic French pastries and the Olympic sports to pair with them” via Becky Krystal and Cece Pascual of The Washington Post – The Summer Olympics are almost here, and while they’re all about sports, athleticism, and, well, expending energy, there are those of us for whom the Paris Games bring to mind something else entirely: pastries. Anyone who has walked into a patisserie at home or abroad – or watched “The Great British Baking Show” – knows how renowned France is for all manner of baked goods. Whether everyday baguettes or showstopping entremets (look them up!), French sweet and savory specialties could easily sweep the gold, silver, and bronze medals in many of our hearts and stomachs. So, to honor this heritage and these Olympic Games, we decided to pair 10 featured sports with the pastries that best represent them.

– HAPPY BIRTHDAY –

Best wishes to Sen. Vic Torres and Rep. Alex Andrade, Chris Cantens, Eric Draper, the great Vic DiMaio, Kasey Lewis, Desmond Meade, Tim Meenan, Megan Ramba, Missy Timmins, and David Warner. Belated wishes to Kelly Reichelderfer.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.