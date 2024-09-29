Walmart mobilizes relief efforts and funding for Big Bend area slammed by Hurricane Helene

As more and more relief efforts are underway to help victims of Hurricane Helene in Florida’s Big Bend region, retail giant Walmart is launching transportation and logistics efforts along with a sizable financial contribution.

Walmart, Sam’s Club and the charitable Walmart Foundation are committing some $6 million to provide relief to the Big Bend region of Florida. That funding will go to provide donated food, water and essential goods and supplies. In addition, the money will also be used to provide grants to organizations providing relief.

“Our customers and members are some of the most generous people we know. As part of this commitment, starting on Monday, September 30th, Walmart will help magnify their impact by matching their donations 1-to-1, up to $2.5 million, when they donate to support hurricane relief at the registers in stores and clubs and on Walmart.com,” a Walmart news release said Sunday.

Meanwhile, Walmart and Tyson provided free meals to residents of Perry throughout the weekend. Hot meals were given away to the community on Saturday and Sunday at the Perry Walmart Supercenter on Jefferson Street.

Walmart instituted “Operation BBQ Cook Trailer” to cook hot meals for residents of Crawfordville. Those meals were distributed at the Walmart Supercenter in that town on Mike Stewart Drive.

Walmart is also providing additional forms of comfort for residents affected by the storm that slammed the region Thursday.

“Charging stations and WiFi hotspots have been available at both the Perry and Crawfordville Supercenters since Friday and will continue until further notice,” the Walmart news release said.

The Walmart mobilization is just one of many such actions taken by corporations and organizations. Morgan & Morgan law firm based in Orlando provided free meals in Steinhatchee for storm victims.

In Tallahassee, Dick’s Sporting Goods retailer opened its store for cooling, device recharging, WiFi and entertainment for any Helen victims seeking help in the state’s capital.

Earlier Sunday, President Joe Biden is declaring Florida a major federal disaster area in the wake of Hurricane Helene and the destruction it inflicted on the state.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced Sunday morning that federal disaster assistance is now available for multiple counties Helene raked as it plowed into the Gulf Coast and Florida’s Big Bend region as a Category 4 storm Thursday evening. However, several counties not in the Big Bend area are also eligible for federal assistance as Helen pushed massive storm surges throughout most of Florida’s West Coast.