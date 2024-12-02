Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 12.2.24

Good Monday morning.

Breaking late Sunday — “Joe Biden pardons his son Hunter” via Matt Viser of The Washington Post — Using his executive authority in the waning days of his presidency, Biden lifted the legal cloud that has hung over his son for several years. While the President had pledged several times not to pardon or commute Hunter Biden’s sentences for federal crimes, many close to him had expected the pardon would come, given the President’s loyalty to his family. The move also comes when Biden faces a few political ramifications, given that he is a lame duck and voters have already rendered their verdict on his administration by sending Donald Trump back to office. In a lengthy statement on Sunday night, released just as he was preparing to depart for Africa that evening, the President said that his son had been “selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted.” He said that he did not interfere with the cases but insisted that they were brought about because of political pressure on federal prosecutors.

___

Freebee, Florida’s largest microtransit and sustainable transportation solutions provider, is elevating Claudia Miro to President of Business Development and Government Affairs. This move is part of the company’s goal to expand statewide.

Freebee currently operates in Florida and Virginia. Miro previously served as Director of Business Development and Government Affairs.

Miro joined Freebee in 2022. Since then, she has played an integral role in the company’s expansion from 21 cities to more than 45 across its two-state service area. She has more than 20 years of political and governmental experience.

Miro began her career in 2000 in the Florida Legislature. She has also worked in public policy, led presidential campaigns in Florida and worked as part of the executive team for former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, who has now been tapped by President-elect Trump to serve as U.S. Attorney General. Miro also previously served as Chief of Staff to former Miami Commissioner Marc Sarnoff.

In her new role, Miro will oversee Freebee’s business development and government affairs operations throughout Florida, including spearheading initiatives to further integrate Freebee services into communities throughout the Sunshine State.

“Freebee is on an exciting journey of growth, and Claudia’s leadership has been a driving force behind our success,” Freebee co-founder and CEO Jason Speigel said. “Her commitment to our mission of providing accessible and eco-friendly transit options is invaluable.

Freebee offers on-demand electric public transportation through a fleet of more than 200 electric vehicles in cities and on college campuses throughout Florida and Virginia.

___

___

“Casey DeSantis takes part in Thanksgiving run to raise awareness of cancer in Florida” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — First Lady DeSantis did much more than prepare recipes for a Thanksgiving Day dinner. She participated in the Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot in Tallahassee to raise awareness of pediatric cancer research and treatment. Casey DeSantis, the wife of Gov. Ron DeSantis, is a cancer survivor herself and took time on Thanksgiving Day Thursday to run in the race through the streets of Florida’s capital city. But she was also running on behalf of one child, 2-year-old Griffin Anderson, a Jacksonville boy who was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma, a rare strain of cancer. A go-fund-me page was established on Griffin’s behalf to help pay for his treatment. Casey DeSantis was diagnosed and treated for breast cancer in 2021. She also championed the establishment of state efforts to increase cancer research, resulting in the state-backed Florida Cancer Innovation Fund, which got millions of dollars of support from state-sponsored legislation.

___

Happening today — “Wreaths Across America” is part of a series of nationwide events designed to raise awareness and appreciation for the sacrifices of our nation’s veterans and their families. Ceremonies are being held in most states’ capitals and Washington, D.C., with a particular focus on family during the holidays. Leon County Schools supports choir and ROTC members from several Tallahassee high schools. The wreath-laying ceremony begins at 11 a.m. in front of the R. A. Gray Building near the World War II Memorial, 500 South Bronough Street, Tallahassee.

___

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

Tweet, tweet:

Tweet, tweet:

—@ChuckGrassley: Chris Wray has failed at fundamental duties of FBI Dir He’s showed disdain for cong oversight & hasn’t lived up to his promises. It’s time 2 chart a new course 4 TRANSPARENCY +ACCOUNTABILITY at FBI Kash Patel must prove to Congress he will reform &restore public trust in FBI

—@MichaelGWaltz: Kash Patel has served in senior roles at the Pentagon, National Security Council, ODNI, House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, and as a federal prosecutor. The FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C. needs reform. Kash is the man to drive that agenda!

—@BrianHughes: By the way, more than 2 decades ago an esteemed Democrat in the U.S. Senate made the same argument Kash makes in the video clip. The classification system is used too often by too many in govt for dubious reasons.

—@BobBuckhorn: Hate to lose a great Sheriff and a good friend, but I know he will do a great job. @ChadChronister Trump selects Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister as DEA Administrator

—@Fineout: After spending 27 years with @AP, veteran journalist & former colleague @bsfarrington has accepted a buyout and will be leaving his job at end of year. Farrington spent 23 years in AP’s Tallahassee bureau.

—@McClain_on_NFL: I’ve been covering the NFL for 48 years, and I can’t remember a cheap shot worse than what Al-Shaair did to Lawrence. He’ll be lucky to avoid a suspension.

Tweet, tweet:

— TOP STORY –

“Donald Trump picks Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister as DEA Administrator” via Mark Walker of The New York Times — Trump on Saturday chose Chronister to be his administration’s top drug enforcement official, tasking him with delivering on campaign promises to curb the flow of fentanyl and other illegal drugs into the country.

Chronister has served on state and regional law-enforcement Boards, including the Florida Statewide Drug Policy Advisory Council.

“For over 32 years, Sheriff Chad Chronister has served the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and received countless awards for keeping his community SAFE,” Trump wrote in a social media post announcing his choice.

Trump repeatedly highlighted the opioid crisis during his campaign, framing it as a significant national security threat. The President-elect has threatened to impose damaging tariffs on China, Mexico and Canada to curb migration and the trafficking of drugs, particularly fentanyl, across U.S. borders.

In response to the announcement, Chronister posted on social media, “It is the honor of a lifetime to be nominated” for the position by Trump. He added, “I am deeply humbled by this opportunity to serve our nation.”

Chronister’s department in Florida, one of the largest sheriff’s offices in the state, has a 2024 budget of about $600 million and oversees more than 3,500 employees.

Chronister’s father-in-law, Edward J. DeBartolo Jr., received a pardon from Trump in 2021. DeBartolo, a former owner of the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers, pleaded guilty in 1998 to concealing an extortion plot. Though he avoided prison, the NFL fined him $1 million and suspended him for a year.

— LEGISLATIVE —

“Ed Hooper has a packed agenda for the 2025 Legislative Session” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — As he prepares to assume a key leadership role in his final term as a Senator, Hooper has the budget on his mind. Set to chair the Senate Committee on Appropriations for the 2024-26 term, Hooper will lead conversations and drive priorities for state spending over the next two fiscal years. “We’re not broke; we have money,” said Hooper, who just began his second and final term in the Senate, defeating Democratic challenger Doris Carroll with nearly 60% of the vote. Not being broke is obviously a good thing, but it’s even more important ahead of the upcoming 2025 Legislative Session.

“Jennifer Bradley is striking a blow for citizens — against special interests” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Sen. Bradley has several major issues on tap for the 2025 Legislative Session. And the overwhelming theme is serving the people over the powerful. “I’ve had some long years in Tallahassee, and I think that it’s really important that we spend a Session on what people really need in this state, which is the ability to afford a home, have insurance, support our teachers, support our correctional officers,” she said. “You know, those are the folks that expect us to go up and represent them. They don’t have powerful special interest lobbies. They expect us to be their lobbyists, and it’s time we started doing it.”

“Nick DiCeglie’s 2025 Session will be informed by hurricane catastrophe” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Sen. DiCeglie, like so many of his constituents in the Tampa Bay area, was one of thousands impacted by devastating flooding from Hurricane Helene in late September, then hit with a one-two punch just a couple of weeks later when Hurricane Milton brought damaging winds and driving rain to the already battered region. His experience is informing his priorities for the upcoming 2025 Legislative Session, with headaches he has experienced firsthand leaving him searching for answers not just for himself but for everyone. “For me, everything changed when Hurricanes Helene and Milton came through Pinellas County and other parts of Florida,” he said.

“Sam Garrison prepares to be Speaker, but he’s got plenty to do beforehand” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Speaker-designate Garrison will again be in a position of power in the House this year, with an ability to advance his legislative agenda and regional priorities. As the Clay County Republican and current Rules and Ethics Chair prepares to take the gavel from Daniel Perez in two years, he will spend considerable time on organizational priorities. “Traditionally, the Speaker-designate doesn’t carry a lot of legislation. That’s not for any reason other than you’re kind of pulled into 1,000 different directions, and so I honestly don’t know if I’ll be formally carrying any bills this year. I’ll certainly be very involved in what we’re doing in the House and with legislation I care about and supporting my colleagues,” Garrison said.

“Clay Yarborough has unfinished business in 2025 Session” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Sen. Yarborough will chair the Senate Judiciary Committee again, and is looking to land a bill that proved elusive in 2024 this coming year. “One of the issues I worked on last year that we didn’t get resolution on was a wrongful death exception,” the Jacksonville Republican said. SB 248 died in the Fiscal Policy Committee. It would have closed a loophole that currently stops the families of certain people over 25 from suing for medical malpractice. Yarborough noted that the so-called “free kill” loophole has been on the books for 34 years. And it “leaves a gap for those families” without legal options.

— SPECIALS —

“Ron DeSantis slows the process to fill Marco Rubio’s Senate seat as pressure from Trump world grows” via Matt Dixon of NBC News — Roughly two weeks after the Rubio announcement, DeSantis’ team is still working through its options and does not plan to show its hand for at least a month, according to five people familiar with the process. “The Governor will be conducting a thorough vetting process and interview process in December that will involve several candidates,” a DeSantis adviser told NBC News. “He’s not in a hurry to make an important decision.” The Governor has said he plans to select by the beginning of January. In the immediate aftermath of the Rubio pick, two schools of thought emerged: DeSantis could appoint a placeholder who would serve until the terms end and then run for the Senate himself in 2026 ahead of a likely 2028 presidential bid, or pick someone to serve in the seat for the long-term. DeSantis is not likely to seek the Senate seat in 2026 or appoint himself to the spot, which is allowed. DeSantis does not appear poised to head to the Senate and has, for now, taken his name off the board.

“Democrats slam DeSantis filling GOP vacancies quicker than others” via Steven Lemongello of the Orlando Sentinel — Members of both parties have criticized DeSantis’ scheduling of Special Elections, most hotly when a U.S. House seat was left vacant for more than nine months. An election to fill Democratic U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings’ seat after his death in April 2021 was set for January 2022, leaving much of Broward and Palm Beach counties without a representative for nearly half the 117th Congress. with two open GOP-held congressional seats becoming vacant amid a razor-thin Republican House majority in Washington, the calendar has been sped up. “You’re no longer just prioritizing making sure that district has representation,” said Matt Isbell, a Democratic elections analyst. “You’re now part of your party, and you need to do what you can to help your party by playing around with these dates. That’s just become expected of Governors.”

“Rick Scott, Mike Johnson endorse Randy Fine for Congress” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Republican leadership in the U.S. House is lining up behind state Sen. Fine’s candidacy for Congress. Fine also landed support from Florida’s soon-to-be senior U.S. Senator. U.S. Sen. Scott, a Naples Republican, endorsed Fine in an X post. “I’m excited to endorse my friend Randy Fine for Congress!” Scott wrote. “He is a fighter who will work with President Trump to fix the destruction caused by Biden and the Democrats. He is a champion for Israel, our economy and making America safe! I’m so excited to work with him when he is in Congress, and he will do a fantastic job representing the families of FL 6!”

“Anthony Sabatini won’t run in CD 6 Special Election” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Lake County Commissioner Sabatini won’t run for Congress to replace U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz. The Lake County Republican Party Chair announced in a post on X he would not run in a Special Election in Florida’s 6th Congressional District. To run in the election, which was called on Monday, Sabatini would have needed to resign from a seat he just won on the County Commission. “Although we need better people in Congress (85% are limp-wristed RINOs and/or anti-American communists), with 63 days until the Primary, I don’t have enough time to run due to my current trial calendar & County Commission schedule,” Sabatini wrote in a lengthy X post.

“Debbie Mayfield wants to return to former Florida Senate seat, and the stage is set” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Rep. Mayfield said she plans to seek out her old state Senate seat — an exceedingly rare opportunity to overcome the state’s term-limit rules — in the latest reshuffling from Trump’s Cabinet picks. The latest Thanksgiving Eve news comes in SD 19, where Mayfield said she will run for a return to the seat she just left due to term limits. Fine was elected to the seat this year but is leaving it to run for Florida’s 6th Congressional District, with Trump’s endorsement. Because she left the seat, term limits reset, and the next more than 1.5 years won’t count toward limits this time. “While this is an unexpected opportunity, it’s one I’m ready to meet head-on,” Mayfield said on X late Wednesday afternoon before the Thanksgiving holiday. Now, her HD 32 will be open, so stay tuned there.

— TRANSITION —

“What does Rubio’s ascension to Secretary of State mean to South Florida’s Cuban diaspora?” via Jacob Ogles and Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Rubio will look at the issues through the eyes of someone who has raised his family in a West Miami home just 200 miles from Matanzas. Cuban American leaders in South Florida see Rubio bringing a worldliness and work ethic well known in and around Little Havana. Former Miami Lakes Mayor Manny Cid, who served as an aide in the Florida House during Rubio’s history-making tenure as Speaker, said Rubio’s ascension to being fourth in line to the presidency is a byproduct of that. Of course, Rubio’s move to the administration also means the loss of a Cuban American voice in the U.S. Senate. Just this year, he was one of three such voices in the upper chamber alongside U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz, a Texas Republican, and Bob Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat. Rubio’s departure from the Senate will be a loss for those who valued his pro-democracy, anti-communism voice in the chamber that echoed the sentiments of countless members of his home community, said Miami-Dade Commissioner Raquel Regalado.

Would this be the headline if Pam Bondi were a man? — “Bondi charmed her way from Tampa’s courthouse to the White House” via Dan Sullivan of the Tampa Bay Times — Not all that long ago, Bondi still walked the dour hallways of Hillsborough County’s Courthouse Annex and stood before Tampa judges and juries. The hometown Tampa lawyer is now poised to become the nation’s top law-enforcement official. Bondi’s ascent into the political stratosphere has many in Tampa’s legal community reminiscing about the young lawyer they knew. Before she was a MAGA star, before she became a Fox News commentator, before the fight against pill mills and human trafficking and the political controversies that dogged her eight years as Florida’s Attorney General, Bondi was a telegenic homicide prosecutor known for her charm, intelligence and empathy.

“Trump pick Kash Patel must prove he’ll restore public faith in the FBI, a leading GOP Senator says” via The Associated Press — Patel, a one-time national security prosecutor who is aligned with the President-elect’s rhetoric about a “deep state,” “must prove to Congress he will reform & restore public trust in FBI,” said Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, in line to be the Senate Judiciary Committee Chair when Republicans take control in January, in a post on X. “Every President wants people that are loyal to themselves,” said Sen. Mike Round, a Republican from South Dakota, on ABC’s “This Week.” But he called Wray “a very good man,” picked by Trump himself, and said, “I don’t have any complaints about the way that he’s done his job right now.”

“Dave Weldon, Trump’s CDC pick, could bolster an RFK Jr. anti-vaccine agenda” via Berkeley Lovelace Jr. of NBC News — As Trump’s choice to lead the CDC, Weldon, a former Congressman from Florida and a physician, is positioned as an essential anti-vaccine ally for Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump’s pick for Health Secretary. Experts say the Weldon nomination comes at a critical time for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: The U.S. is dealing with various health threats, including H5N1 bird flu, whooping cough and a spike in measles cases. Weldon served 14 years in Congress, representing Florida’s 15th Congressional District, where he was an outspoken critic of the public health agency and its vaccine program.

“Trump picks Jay Bhattacharya to lead NIH, overseeing scientific research” via Dan Diamond of The Washington Post — Trump selected Bhattacharya, a Stanford-trained physician and economist who criticized coronavirus lockdowns, to lead the National Institutes of Health (NIH). This nearly $50 billion agency oversees the nation’s biomedical research. “Dr. Bhattacharya will work in cooperation with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to direct the Nation’s Medical Research and to make important discoveries that will improve health and save lives,” Trump said. Bhattacharya met with Kennedy, Trump’s pick to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, and impressed him with his ideas to overhaul NIH. Trump also announced Jim O’Neill, a Silicon Valley investor and former federal health official, as his selection to be HHS Deputy Secretary.

“Trump camp says China is ‘attacking’ U.S. with fentanyl. They aim to fight back” via Michael Martina and Antoni Slodkowski of Reuters — Trump’s return to power portends a shake-up in the U.S. approach to addressing America’s fentanyl crisis and what counternarcotics officials say is the biggest obstacle to solving it: China. Advisers to the Republican President-elect’s transition team are advocating a much more aggressive posture toward Beijing over fentanyl than the one adopted by Democratic incumbent Biden. Already, Trump is signaling that to stem the flow of narcotics, he will resort to his weapon of choice: tariffs. In posts on Truth Social, his social network, he promised an additional 10% tariffs on goods from China and 25% duties on merchandise from Mexico and Canada.

“Trump promised Jan. 6 pardons. His post-election silence is making loyalists nervous.” via Kyle Cheney of POLITICO — Trump campaigned on a pledge to pardon a vast swath of supporters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. However, his silence on the matter since winning the election has begun unsettling, and some fervent allies are awaiting even the slightest signal from Trump about how he intends to turn his campaign rhetoric into reality. Federal judges overseeing Jan. 6 cases have been left to guess at Trump’s plans. As a result, they have allowed nearly all cases to proceed, saying Trump’s clemency plans are merely “speculative.” Meanwhile, federal prosecutors have brought a handful of new Jan. 6 felony cases since Election Day, and they’ve argued repeatedly against efforts by defendants to delay their cases to await Trump’s inauguration.

“A briefing room ‘where Maggie Haberman sits next to Joe Rogan’” via Natalie Allison of POLITICO — “Both the strategy and the press briefing room will likely look a whole lot more like the media consumption habits of the American voters of today versus the 1980s,” said a Trump official granted anonymity to discuss plans still in the works. “I could very well see a press briefing room where Maggie Haberman sits next to Joe Rogan.” The Trump official cautioned that it’s too early to say whether formal changes will be made to the traditional briefing of the White House press corps. However, Trump and his team have reason to continue to nurture relationships with less conventional media figures. “Embracing and providing access to people that are informing millions of people has to be an important part of our overall strategy, for sure,” the Trump official said.

“Top Trump aide accused of asking for money to ‘promote’ potential appointees” via Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan of The New York Times — Trump’s legal team found evidence that a top adviser asked for retainer fees from potential appointees to promote them for jobs in the new administration, five people briefed on the matter said. Trump directed his team to review the adviser, Boris Epshteyn, who coordinated the legal defenses in Trump’s criminal cases and is an influential figure in the transition. Several people whom Trump trusts had alerted him that Epshteyn was seeking money from people looking for appointments, three of the people briefed on the matter said. David Warrington, who was effectively the Trump campaign’s General Counsel, conducted the review recently, the results of which were described to The New York Times.

Spotted — Brian Ballard, in an interview with The Korea Herald, explains that Trump is likely to use tariffs not only as a tool to protect American manufacturers but also as a way to ensure that trade negotiations are fair and expedited. “Trump has several administrative avenues to implement tariffs, and his suggestion of a 10% universal tariff on all imports is still a possibility,” Ballard said. “Despite this, there will be exemptions to these duties, just like there were during his previous term in office. President Trump is likely going to follow a similar course and use tariffs as a first line of defense to protect American manufacturers while also negotiating trade deals that allow trade deficits to decrease and a fair arrangement to be established.”

“VIPs, traffic drama and booming business: How Trump is changing Palm Beach” via Hannah Knowles of The Washington Post — Politicians, lobbyists, MAGA influencers and business leaders are flocking to town, snapping up hotel rooms and sometimes showing up to restaurants with security. Real estate agents say they are fielding more interest in high-end properties. TV networks are camped out to cover the action, providing free publicity for the county — which has traditionally leaned Democratic but which Trump almost won this year. “Everybody wants to be in Palm Beach County — the Republicans, anyways,” said Michael Barnett, a former County Commissioner who used to chair the local GOP. “It’s nice to be able to say you live in Trump’s backyard.” But all the VIP activity has also rankled some longtime residents.

— D.C. MATTERS—

“Joe Biden races to boost Ukraine’s position before Trump takes office” via Yasmeen Abutaleb, Michael Birnbaum and Ellen Francis of The Washington Post — Biden’s recent decisions to allow Ukraine to launch missiles deeper into Russia and to provide Kyiv with controversial antipersonnel land mines were driven by a stark new reality: Russia’s importing of North Korean troops, Ukrainian battlefield losses and the election of Trump have thrust Ukraine into perhaps its weakest position in nearly three years. Many U.S. officials now concede that within a few months, Ukraine could be pushed into negotiations with Russia to end the war and that it could be forced to give up territory. Biden’s reversal of his previous policies on mines and missiles was intended in part to give Ukraine the strongest possible hand as it enters those potential talks.

“Scott warns Biden not to remove Cuba from State Sponsor of Terrorism list” via Mitch Perry of Florida Phoenix — has demanded that Biden drop any idea of removing Cuba from the list of nations the United States considers state sponsors of terrorism. While there is no direct information indicating Biden is poised to do that, the Naples Republican said that advocates pushing the President to act before he leaves office in January are trading in “dangerous” territory. “Calls at the eleventh hour of the Biden administration from communist-sympathizers in the Democrat[ic] Party for President Biden to remove Cuba from the State Sponsor of Terrorism list are not just ignorant, but dangerous,” Scott said.

“Carlos Giménez backs Trump’s plan to impose tariffs on China, Mexico and Canada” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Giménez said he supports Trump’s plan to impose new tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China. “Mexico has been aiding the drug cartels and helping our enemies. They must pay the price,” the Miami-Dade County Republican said in a statement this week. “Mexico’s socialist President, Claudia Sheinbaum, is sending 400,000 barrels of oil to the murderous Communist Castro regime in Cuba. I applaud President Donald Trump’s decision to implement a 25% tariff on all products coming into the United States until the drug and border crisis is resolved.” Giménez also said he approves of Trump’s plan to tack an additional 10% onto Chinese products. “Finally, somebody is taking some bold action,” Giménez said. Trump’s promise to implement the tariffs on his first day of office has sparked concerns prices will increase for American consumers in what some fear will become a global trade war.

“Trump ally holds up promotion of Army General involved in Afghanistan evacuation” via Michael R. Gordon and Nancy A. Youssef of The Wall Street Journal — The last U.S. soldier to leave Afghanistan is the target of the first battle over whether generals involved in the chaotic withdrawal and other officers will face retribution under the Trump administration. Lt. Gen. Chris Donahue’s departure from Kabul airport in August 2021 was captured in grainy footage as he marched up the ramp of a C-17 cargo plane, the last pair of American boots on the ground in a two-decade-old war. But his promotion to a fourth star has been paused by U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin, an Oklahoma Republican and a strong Trump supporter. Last week, Mullin put a hold on Donahue’s nomination to serve as the top U.S. Army commander in Europe.

“IRS enforcement money has unexpected $20B hole” via Richard Rubin of The Wall Street Journal — The IRS’ beefed-up enforcement fund — initially intended to last about a decade — could run dry in 2025 after budget cuts and a quirk in congressional funding that Biden administration officials are hoping to address before they leave office. Because of language in the current law governing federal spending, the Treasury Department said that about $20 billion of the agency’s remaining $22.4 billion in enforcement funding is effectively frozen now, beyond an earlier bipartisan agreement that clawed back a separate $20 billion in enforcement funding. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said it was essential that Congress resolve that problem quickly in its next spending bill by allowing the IRS access to the frozen funds.

— STATEWIDE —

“Juvenile Justice education program having trouble figuring out finances” via Jay Waagmeester of the Florida Phoenix — A new Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) education program run through the Florida Virtual School is projected to cost significantly more than budgeted, in part because officials underestimated the number of students requiring special education accommodations. The situation arose from the state’s reorganization of education programs for juvenile offenders last year. SB 7014 created the “Florida Scholars Academy” to administer mostly online instruction to each of the 38 residential centers housing students for the DJJ. Insufficient staffing and unclear lines of responsibility between educational and custodial staff, advocates say, have led to misuse of state-issued computers by students surfing social media and pornography websites, as detailed in DJJ records.

Wait, what? — “New school model enables incarcerated kids to watch porn, public records show” via Jay Waagmeester of the Florida Phoenix — Kids in juvenile detention facilities are using state-provided laptops intended for educational use to post on Instagram, screen movies, and view pornography, according to agency disciplinary reports and people who worked in the system. There’s an overall lack of appropriate supervision for the hundreds of incarcerated youth in 38 residential centers under state oversight and their misbehavior is being underreported, Alyssa Richardson, a behavior analyst who works in facilities housing at the Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) youth, told the Phoenix. “Every kid got put on a computer at taxpayer dollars,” Richardson said.

“Why Florida’s new safety inspection law is creating havoc for condo owners” via Mike Diamond of The Palm Beach Post — Gustavo Alvarez, a licensed engineer, knew he might find problems at the Villa Del Sol condominium complex in St. Lucie County when he entered crawlspaces of several buildings on the morning of Aug. 8 for a safety inspection. But nothing prepared him for what he was about to see. Conditions were so bad in three of the six buildings that he made a 911-type call to the county fire marshal calling for an immediate evacuation: The buildings were in danger of collapsing. Eight months earlier, his West Palm Beach-based firm, AB Plus Engineering and Restoration, had found issues that warranted the more detailed inspection that occurred that August morning. County officials moved quickly to issue an evacuation order. Villa Del Sol is located just north of the Jensen Beach Causeway.

“Citizens insurance: Why half of 2023 homeowner property damage claims closed without payment” via Anne Geggis of the Palm Beach Post — In the first meetings of officials from Citizens Property Insurance Corp. since back-to-back hurricanes raked Florida this year, the state’s largest insurer acknowledged data showing half of last year’s claims were closed without payment and how the resolution of this year’s storm claims could produce a similar result. The percentage of claims that have been or will be closed without payment is likely to be closely watched, as this is the first season of major, multi-storm hurricane activity since the Legislature passed reforms that make it harder to sue one’s insurer when the policyholder finds a settlement unsatisfactory.

“State Ethics Board worried that lawsuit may upend key part of Florida open government law” via John Kennedy of the USA Today Network-Florida — The Florida Commission on Ethics is choosing to wait for a court ruling on a challenge to a new financial disclosure requirement that led to mass resignations of city and small town officials across the state last year. The Commission, in a virtual meeting, rejected a proposal to begin discussing a settlement with attorneys for 26 cities and 74 public officials who sued the state in February, arguing the new disclosure standard violates the constitutional right to free speech. A federal Judge has blocked the law from being enforced. But before that happened, 125 municipal elected officials had quit rather than submit to the expanded disclosures.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Disinformation transformed Miami politics. This radio station is one reason why.” via Ali Bianco of POLITICO magazine — Radio Mambí has been a touchstone for Miami’s Cuban exiliados, or exiles, since they arrived. It’s the radio station that made Miami Cuban politics. But since the 2016 Election, it’s morphed into a hotbed of misinformation — one that impacted the 2024 Presidential Election. If you tuned in to Radio Mambí 710 AM in 2020, you might have heard a caller questioning the results in Georgia and Pennsylvania, demanding recounts or denouncing the election as a fraud. In 2021, you might have heard the hosts repeat claims that Black Lives Matter and Antifa members were behind the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6 — and you definitely would have heard claims that Biden was a socialist. In 2024, listeners tuning in heard callers and hosts calling Kamala Harris a Marxist extremist, sharing concerns about the “humanitarian crisis” in Springfield, Ohio, or spreading theories about voters being registered without proof of citizenship — with the hosts rarely stepping in to correct the record. You’d never guess that Mambí, the focus of a national controversy about disinformation in Latino communities, is now owned by Democrats.

“Miami condo owners — shocked with $21 million special assessment — vote out President” via Rebecca San Juan of the Miami Herald — José Rincones sat on a crowded couch in his Brickell condominium’s wine and cigar room, a space where a November breeze swept in from the balcony to cool the hundred or so owners who gathered that Saturday. Rincones was one of many who had flown in from out of town — his a 1,600-mile journey from Venezuela — for this event. At 9 a.m. Saturday, Rincones voted to oust his condominium’s president, who approved a $21 million special assessment without the majority of the building’s blessing. “We have to review everything that has been done, of course, and see in what time we can make (the changes), not necessarily in a year, if we can go about making some of the changes we agree on, the most critical,” Rincones said in his native tongue Spanish. “Well, that’s basic, how they say, ‘Common sense’ in English.”

“Safety problems flagged for companies seeking Miami airport permits” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Miami-Dade could be setting itself up for problems at its top economic engine. The county is looking to award half a dozen aviation service companies contracts for passenger and below-the-wing work at its main flight hub, Miami International Airport (MIA). The vetting process is intensive but not particularly thorough. All but one of the companies has had serious safety incidents that should raise red flags for county and airport decision-makers who have faced criticism over delayed maintenance and repairs at the hub. The county advertised up to six general aeronautical service permits (GASPs) for the airport on Sept. 11 for work inside MIA terminals, on the tarmac and in cargo facilities.

“Josh Dieguez wins runoff, elected Mayor of Miami Lakes” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Miami Lakes Council member Dieguez won a runoff to become the new Mayor of Miami Lakes, defeating Vice Mayor Tony Fernandez by a comfortable margin. With all seven precincts reporting, Dieguez had 56% of the vote to win the right to succeed Manny Cid as Miami Lakes’ top elected official. Just 3,987 of the town’s 21,093 registered voters (19%) cast ballots Tuesday. Dieguez won by 490 votes. A 35-year-old lawyer serving his second term on the Town Commission, Dieguez was forced to a runoff on Nov. 5 with Fernandez, a 53-year-old business owner, when neither secured more than half the vote. He ran on a record of voting to lower Miami Lakes’ tax rate, increasing the town’s reserve fund and implementing projects to address flooding. He vowed to prioritize public safety, work to lower the tax rate further and enhance local parks. He also promised to work with county and state policymakers to increase the town’s highway connectivity and address the nearby limestone blast mining that residents have long complained causes damage to their homes.

“Stuart temporarily removing fluoride from drinking water following Surgeon General warning” via Keith Burbank of Treasure Coast Newspapers — Fluoride will be removed from the drinking water here beginning Wednesday — at least temporarily — to shield people from what state health authorities say is potentially harmful effects on their health. The decision by the City Commission came quickly after guidance by the Florida Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, regarding what he says are health risks, especially to women and children. The city had added fluoride to its drinking water since 2008, when voters agreed to it in a referendum. City Manager Michael Mortell said that City Commissioners must abide by the referendum, which put him in a pickle.

“New Broward school bus cameras will catch motorists who illegally pass” via Scott Travis of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Drivers who pass a stopped school bus should soon expect to be caught and ticketed under a new program the Broward School District is launching. The School Board is scheduled to vote in January on a contract that would install cameras on the exteriors of more than 1,000 school buses. The cameras would allow law enforcement to detect vehicles that pass a school bus while its stop arm is enabled. The stop arm is designed to allow children to safely enter and exit a school bus stopped on the road. Once the program takes effect, $225 citations will be mailed to the owners of vehicles that illegally pass school buses.

“Inmates at South Florida private prison deprived of water for more than a day, advocates say” via Mitch Perry of the Florida Phoenix — Inmates at South Bay Correctional Facility, a private state prison for men located in Palm Beach County, went without water for parts of two days, according to accounts by loved ones of inmates at the facility, which the GEO Group runs. The Department of Corrections told the Phoenix in a written statement that South Bay Correctional is undergoing “routine plumbing repairs which occasionally requires technicians to temporarily turn off the water supply to a specific building. Anytime drinking water becomes temporarily unavailable due to repairs or maintenance, other accommodations, such as providing bottled water, are made until normal operations resume.”

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Instead of arrests, could Central Florida turn to homeless court?” via Ryan Gillespie of the Orlando Sentinel — Amid fears that a new state law criminalizes those who sleep outside, Central Florida leaders are coalescing around a diversion program to waive court sentences for people experiencing homelessness in exchange for pursuing treatment, housing and employment. Such a program is called a homeless court and could apply to unsheltered residents frequently arrested for violations like public urination, disorderly conduct or public sleeping. They often cannot pay the associated fine, and arresting them only creates more barriers to getting back on their feet. Under some models of the program, a homeless court judge could drop charges if someone takes concrete steps to end their homelessness.

“Punishing a ‘playground bully’: High court suspends Seminole Judge 60 days for abusive behavior” via Silas Morgan of the Orlando Sentinel — Concluding a multiyear disciplinary proceeding, the Florida Supreme Court ruled that a Seminole County Judge who acted like a “playground bully” in court, cursing defendants and denying their rights, will receive a 60-day suspension and a public reprimand. Circuit Judge Wayne Culver received the suspension without pay for his behavior in two cases in February 2022 in which he held or threatened to hold several people in contempt of court. He had agreed to a near-identical suspension that same year as part of a settlement with the Florida Judicial Qualifications Commission. Still, the state Supreme Court rejected it, ordering a full hearing before the Commission.

“Florida Supreme Court orders 25-day suspension, reprimand for Polk County Judge” via Gary White of the Lakeland Ledger — The Florida Supreme Court has ordered a suspension and public reprimand for Polk County Judge John Flynn. The court unanimously agreed to a recommendation of discipline agreed to by the Judicial Qualifications Commission and Flynn. The court ordered Flynn suspended without pay for 25 days, and he must appear before the Justices for a public reprimand at a date to be determined. The discipline follows complaints about statements Flynn made during his successful campaign for a Polk County Judge seat in the 2022 Election that suggested a possible bias toward law enforcement. In the order, the Supreme Court concurred with the Commission that the actions constituted “very serious” misconduct.

“Did Disney steal the tech behind Disney Genie?” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — A pair of former Disney employees say they created software nearly 25 years ago to help theme park visitors plan their trips. They are suing Disney and accusing the theme park giant of stealing their invention for Disney Genie on its app. It’s a battle over what could be millions of dollars. Agile Journeys’ federal patent infringement lawsuit has survived Disney’s attempts to quash it so far since a federal Judge denied Disney’s motion to dismiss the suit last year in the U.S. District Court’s Orlando division. That doesn’t surprise a patent litigation expert who said judges are usually unmoved by motions to dismiss and allow the lawsuits to continue through the court proceedings.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Rays respond to Pinellas County ultimatum: Stadium agreements are ‘in effect’” via Colleen Wright of the Tampa Bay Times — The Tampa Bay Rays have declined the Pinellas County Commission’s request to clarify whether the team will follow through or back out of a deal to build a new $1.3 billion stadium in downtown St. Petersburg. Instead, ahead of a Sunday deadline, the team stuck to the position that all agreements for the deal approved in July are still in effect until a party terminates them or deadlines are missed. That response signals a standoff between the team, the County Commission, and the St. Petersburg City Council that further puts the Rays’ future in Tampa Bay in doubt. None of those parties want to be responsible for pulling the plug on plans to build the Historic Gas Plant District anchored by a ballpark, an overall $6.5 billion development. Unless the Rays back out with an official termination letter, the team gets to keep 65 acres of prime, public land.

“Residents fear environmental damage from St. Petersburg debris sites” via Michaela Mulligan of the Tampa Bay Times — The Raytheon storm trash site is one of four disaster debris management sites in St. Petersburg. At least 50 workers report daily to the site across from Azalea Park on the city’s western side, working from sun up until sundown, pulling, sorting or compacting remnants of residents’ lives. A lack of open land across Tampa Bay means these sites can end up next to neighborhoods where dust and soaked debris concern residents. And while these sites are regulated, they require little environmental oversight. Officials look for a few things when deciding on a storm trash area. It should be close to the most significant damage, within a safe distance from bodies of water and other environmental features, and large enough to house and manage the rubbish. But finding a site big enough that ticks all those boxes is tricky in a region with little untouched open space. The Raytheon area is the largest in the city, about 30 acres. In the past month, Tampa Bay residents have raised health concerns about debris sites close to homes.

“Dunedin cleanup carries $4.3M cost, but officials hopeful FEMA will cover the tab” via Tom Germond of the Tampa Bay Times — A 3-year-old relative of City Commissioner Moe Freaney got some enjoyment from a video about debris collection. Freaney said her niece’s daughter watched a video of a claw truck picking up storm debris and reacted differently from those who believed the video was painful. “She thought that was the coolest thing,” Freaney said at the Commission meeting. Crowder Gulf, the company the city hired to collect storm debris, did a great job, Freaney said. “They were polite. They talked to residents as they went. I think we are lucky we acted quickly. Actually, when they really started, I was shocked at how quick they were going,” said the Mayor-elect.







— LOCAL: N. FL –

“Was a Florida school district’s ban of a penguin book against the First Amendment?” via Douglas Soule of the USA Today Network-Florida — A Florida school district wouldn’t let a “Playboy” or a book about bomb-making sit in its libraries. That’s why the Escambia County School Board says it should be able to remove an award-winning children’s picture book about a same-sex penguin pair. This dramatic comparison came during the Board’s latest defense against a federal lawsuit filed by the authors of “And Tango Makes Three,” a book about two male penguins raising a chick together. The Board banned it last year and has since spent a heap of money defending that decision in court.

“City votes to spend over $1M to increase homeless shelter capacity in Jacksonville” via Erik Avanier of News4JAX — Jacksonville City Council voted to pass an ordinance providing more than a million dollars toward increasing homeless shelter capacity. Florida law bans people without homes from sleeping outdoors overnight in public places. Council member Ron Salem introduced the ordinance to the Council. It would set aside about $1.3 million to add 44 beds to the Trinity Rescue starting Jan. 1. The City Rescue Mission and the Salvation Army would get additional beds as needed, per the fire chief’s determination. The bill passed with a 19 to 0 vote. The bill would also provide alternatives to sleeping on the street, such as a free bus fare back to the hometown.

“Bonuses for Mosquito Control Board may have been improper” via Noah Hertz of Jacksonville Today — A Board of elected officials in St. Johns County may have violated the law by giving themselves holiday bonuses for at least six years, including $1,000 the past two years. The five-member Board of the Anastasia Mosquito Control District approved the bonuses on Nov. 21 for themselves and the agency’s 44 employees. The holiday bonus is on top of the $4,800 annual salary Board members take home — the maximum the state allows for Mosquito Control District Board members. One Board member said the bonuses are necessary because elected Board members don’t receive regular raises, unlike the District’s employees. “It’s simply not fair,” Commissioner Catherine Brandhorst said during the meeting.

— LOCAL: SW FL —

“Hurricanes Helene and Milton impacts underscore danger of storm surge in Venice” via Earle Kimel of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The combined impact on the city of Venice from Hurricanes Helene on Sept. 26 and Milton, which made landfall 13 days later was “the most significant impact” the city has experienced from back-to-back storms, according to a top city official. Assistant City Manager James Clinch recently gave that assessment to the Venice City Council. He and Venice Fire Chief Frank Giddens, who serves as emergency manager during disasters, briefed the Council on the hurricanes’ impact in a presentation that included 68 slides detailing storms’ effects and the city’s response. The briefing was also provided to the city’s Citizen Advisory Board, which will review that response for Venice.

“Sanibel School to reopen for the first time since Hurricane Milton” via Camila Pereira and Kendell Gordon of WINK News — For the first time since Oct. 9, students of the Sanibel School now know when they can return for class after damage from Hurricane Milton forced them out. Children have been going to Heights Elementary until the school was fixed up. According to the Lee County School District, students will start classes again on Monday. Only the upper part of the building will be used, so classes and staff will have to be combined for now while workers continue to clean up the lower parts of the school. Although the damage was substantial, the true obstacle was air quality tests.

— TOP OPINION —

“The Patel principle” via Tom Nichols of The Atlantic — In a Saturday night post on his social media site, Truth Social, Trump announced that he is nominating Patel, a former federal prosecutor, to serve as the director of the FBI. A Patel nomination to some position in the law-enforcement or intelligence spheres has always been lurking out there as a possibility, and Trump may have held off announcing it until he felt he had protracted enough outrage (and exhaustion) with his other nominations.

Patel’s nomination is shocking in many ways, not least because the FBI already has a director, Christopher Wray, whom Trump appointed to a 10-year term only seven years ago and whom he would have to fire almost immediately to make way for Patel. Worse, Patel is a conspiracy theorist even by the standards of MAGA world. Like other senior Trump nominees, his primary qualification for the job appears to be his willingness to do Trump’s bidding without hesitation. Patel will likely face a difficult path to confirmation in the Senate.

For Trump, naming Patel to the post serves several purposes. First, Trump is taking his razor-thin election win as a mandate to rule as he pleases, and Patel is the perfect nominee to prove that he doesn’t care what anyone else thinks. Even knowing what they know, Americans chose to return Trump to office, and he has taken their decision as a license to do whatever he wants — including giving immense power to someone like Patel.

Of course, this means the FBI would struggle to do what it’s supposed to do, including fighting crime and conducting counterintelligence work against America’s enemies. But it would become an excellent instrument of revenge against anyone Trump or Patel identifies as an internal enemy — in Trump’s world, anyone who criticizes Donald Trump.

— OPINIONS —

“As top diplomat, Rubio will need to produce results” via the Miami Herald editorial board — Trump’s selection of U.S. Sen. Rubio to be Secretary of State will elevate the Miami native and son of Cuban exiles to the post of America’s chief diplomat. It’s a fitting and clever choice that Rubio, 53, meticulously carved out by aligning himself with Trump after they famously clashed on the 2016 Presidential Debate stage, with Trump nicknaming him “Little Marco.” Trump even considered Rubio his running mate this time but ultimately opted for Sen. JD Vance. The question is whether Rubio’s more traditional GOP views will moderate Trump’s isolationist impulses and his coziness with right-wing autocrats or if he will follow Trump’s lead and help withdraw the U.S. from much of the world stage.

“Revenge of the COVID-19 contrarians” via Benjamin Mazer of The Atlantic — These events still frustrate me years later; I have a hard time believing that restrictions on hospital visitation and interstate travel helped more people than they hurt. Many Americans remain angry about the pandemic for other reasons, too: angry about losing a job, getting bullied into vaccination, or watching children fall behind in a virtual classroom. That legacy of bitterness and distrust is now a major political force. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is on the precipice of leading our nation’s health care system as Secretary of Health and Human Services. The Johns Hopkins professor Marty Makary has been tapped to lead the Food and Drug Administration. And the Stanford professor Bhattacharya is expected to be picked to run the NIH. These men have each advocated for changes to the systems and structures of public health.

“Why Kamala Harris lost: Not all narratives are equally correct” via Seth Masket of Tusk — Harris jumped in the race on a rescue mission, replacing Biden, who was flailing after his June debate performance against Trump and appeared on track to lose by several points. Harris immediately improved the prospects for the Democratic ticket, turning a very likely loss into a competitive race. That is, a woman of color subbed in for a white man and was doing better. Now, if your response is, “Sure, but Biden was old and was bad on inflation/abortion/Gaza/etc.,” fine, but you’re conceding that sex and race were not the most important features of this contest. Unless we’re really 100% sure Harris lost because she was a woman — and that, by extension, the Democratic Party should be wary of ever nominating a woman for President again — we should be highly reticent to push this argument publicly. Not because it’s politically incorrect or un-woke, but because it can have consequences. It tells women that they shouldn’t run and that party leaders shouldn’t nominate women. It affects the pool of candidates in 2026 and 2028 and which can best get party support. It’s not just idle chatter.

“Democrats should stop mocking Trump’s ground game and start learning from it” via Astra Taylor of The Guardian — Trump succeeded, at least partly, because he is a man who will say anything and do anything to win. Conservative media boosted him, but he also won because he had a strong ground game, even if it occasionally blundered and often looked different from what observers and experts expect from a get-out-the-vote drive, including its use of “untraditional” and “micro-targeted” strategies aimed at reaching low- and mid-propensity voters who didn’t fit the usual Republican profile, including Latinos, Black men, and Asian and Arab Americans. Belittling and discounting Trump’s operation might make liberals feel better, but strategically, it’s self-defeating. This hubris leaves Democrats oblivious to their opponents’ achievements while they overestimate their approach. And it makes it harder to appreciate what needs to change if Democrats want to win elections, govern effectively, and materially improve people’s lives.

“A guide for the politically homeless” via Eliot A. Cohen of The Atlantic — Those of us who first became politically homeless in 2016 have lately been in a quandary: We need to figure out who we are. If we are not to succumb to the Saruman trap — going along with populist authoritarians in the foolish hope of using them for higher purposes — then we must establish what we stand for. Labels matter in politics. They can also lose their meaning. There is, for example, nothing “conservative” about the MAGA movement, which is, in large part, reactionary, looking for a return to an idealized past when it is not merely a cult of personality. Today’s progressives are a long, long way from their predecessors of the early 20th century.

“Moderation is not the same thing as surrender” via Jonathan Chait of The Atlantic — Before this month’s elections, when Democratic candidates were being attacked for letting transgender athletes compete in girls’ sports, trans-rights activists and their allies had a confident answer: They had nothing to fear because anti-trans themes were a consistent loser for Republicans. That position became impossible after the elections when detailed research showed that the issue had done tremendous damage to Harris and other Democrats. The third most common reason swing voters and late deciders in one survey gave for opposing Harris was that she “is focused more on cultural issues like transgender issues rather than helping the middle class,” an impression these voters no doubt got from endless ads showing her endorsing free gender-transition surgery for prisoners and detained migrants.

“It’s math — and not reading and writing — dragging Florida’s SAT scores down. Policymakers who care about the state’s SAT crisis (if there are any) should focus on math” via Paul Cottle of Bridge to Tomorrow — If a legislator heard or saw some of the recent coverage in newspapers and on TV and radio stations about the dismal performance of Florida’s high school graduating class of 2024 on the SAT and decided to craft a proposal to address the situation, she or he would likely focus that proposal on improving reading and writing in the state’s public high schools. However, the state’s SAT scores show that while Florida’s high school graduates are still decent in reading and writing, these graduates are very weak in math. If the state’s education policymakers are going to focus on only one subject — ERW or math — they should choose math.

“Miami was lucky this hurricane season, but so many others were not” via the Miami Herald editorial board — Miami made it through another hurricane season more or less unscathed. Still, our relief at Mother Nature’s mercy on our little burg this year is tempered by the painful knowledge that so many others in this state and beyond didn’t fare anywhere near as well. It’ll be a long time before Florida’s west coast and Panhandle can put the 2024 season in the rearview mirror. This year was one for the books. After a stretch of surprising calm through a good portion of July, the season turned sufficiently serious to live up to its billing as an above-average year, with storms hitting vast swathes of Florida and far beyond. Twelve storms formed after the season’s usual peak in early September, seven in the Atlantic after Sept. 25.

“Gus Malzahn gives UCF early Christmas present by resigning, leaving $12 million on table and taking coordinator job at FSU” via Mike Bianchi of the Orlando Sentinel — Malzahn just gave UCF’s administration and its fan base the best early Christmas present he could ever give them. On Thanksgiving weekend, Knight Nation owes Malzahn a huge debt of gratitude. He voluntarily resigned as the head football coach on Saturday, apparently forfeiting most of the $12 million in contract buyout money he could have collected had he been fired. He then shockingly took the offensive coordinator’s position at Florida State. We all snickered during Malzahn’s introductory news conference four years ago when a young TV reporter asked, “Do you have a good grasp of the pressure cooker you’re walking into here at UCF?” That pressure cooker at UCF apparently blew its lid Saturday and sent Malzahn running to FSU, where he will call plays under Mike Norvell, who worked underneath Malzahn as a grad assistant at Tulsa in 2007 and 2008.

“Seasonal hiring sees big bump in retail sector, some positions still open as holidays approach” via Alexandria Mansfield of The Florida Times-Union — The holiday season means more foot and internet traffic among the biggest retailers as shoppers try to score the best deals — it also means a greater need for retail employees. Locally, about 1,900 of the top job postings in the region were for a retail salesperson over the last month or so, said Ron Whittington, communications consultant for CareerSource Northeast Florida. While this isn’t abnormal as one of the top occupations listed each month — seasonal or otherwise — the numbers have been higher through November, he said. “There are hundreds of employers still hiring this holiday season, but some employers may be filling open positions (rather than) holiday (or) seasonal jobs,” Whittington said.

“FWC investigators bust scheme to sell gold pieces from Florida’s famed 1715 treasure wreck” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — A big haul of stolen treasure from one of Florida’s most famed shipwrecks has been recovered by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC). An FWC investigation led to the recovery of 37 gold coins stolen from the famed 1715 fleet, made up of Spanish galleons that wrecked during a hurricane off Florida’s east coast three centuries ago. That wreck established what is now known as Florida’s Treasure Coast, running from the southern area of Brevard County south to Palm Beach County. The rare coins recovered by FWC are valued at more than $1 million.

