Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 1.20.25

Spotted — At the exclusive Vice Presidential Inaugural Dinner for VIPs and top tier bundlers: Vice President-elect JD Vance and Second Lady Usha; future Cabinet members, including Pam Bondi and Marco Rubio; Brian and Kathryn Ballard; Nick Iarossi and Celine Pelofi; Amazon CEO Andy Jassy; Chris and Amy Kise; Albert and Sarah Martinez; Vivek Ramaswamy; Kim Rivers; Carlos and Carmen Trujillo; and Mark Zuckerberg.

Spotted — At the Ballard Partners inaugural party in their D.C. headquarters: Sens. Rubio, Rick Scott, Tim Sheehy and Tommy Tuberville; U.S. Reps. Aaron Bean, Vern Buchanan, Mario Diaz-Balart, Neil Dunn and Mike Haridopolous; Alexander Alden, Palantir; Jackie Barbieri; Michael Beckerman, TikTok; French Ambassador to the U.S. Laurent Bill; Christine Buckley, Brain Aneurysm Foundation; Bill Burlew, TotalEnergies; POLITICO White House Bureau Chief Dasha Burns; Marc Caputo of Axios; Emanuel Delvalle, Chief of Mission, Panama; Eric Edwards, U.S. Sugar; former U.S. Ambassador to Estonia Bill Grayson; Matt Green, Leonardo DRS; Virginia Secretary of Education Amy Guidera; Kevin Guthrie, director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management; Rich Hazelwood, Reynolds; President Donald Trump Transition team’s Brian Hughes and Trent Morse; Ambassador of Azerbaijan to the U.S. Khazar Ibrahim; Karen Knutson, Chevron; Marianne Levine, The Washington Post; Downey Magallanes, Enterprise; Gail MacKinnon, The Motion Picture Association; Jonathan Martin of POLITICO; Shawn McCreesh, The New York Times; Brian McMillan, CCIA; Beth Reinhard, The Washington Post; Alex Rogers, Financial Times; Josh Rogin, The Motion Picture Association; Jeanette Rubio; Fredreka Schouten, CNN; Justin Senior, Florida Safety Net Hospital Association; Lem Smith, Chevron; Donald Tang, Board Chair of Shein; Elizabeth Thompson, Coca-Cola; Mike Thompson, Goldman Sachs; Ken Vogel, The New York Times; Mike Ward, Amazon; Ryan Weston, the Florida Sugar Cane League; Caroline Wiles; Japanese Ambassador to the U.S. Shigeo Yamada.

Spotted — Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle, Richard Grenell, Bondi and Scott Bessent at the Waldorf Astoria.

Breaking late Sunday — “Stephen Miller lays out Donald Trump’s early executive orders for Hill GOP” via Jake Sherman and John Bresnahan of Punchbowl News — Miller, President-elect Donald Trump’s close and trusted adviser, outlined sweeping executive orders to GOP leaders, targeting government, energy and immigration. Government reforms would include employee removal processes, hiring rule changes, a new efficiency department and Schedule F employee reform while curbing DEI efforts. Energy initiatives would halt climate spending, accelerate pipeline construction, ease permitting for fossil fuels, expand drilling, and repeal EV rules. On immigration, Trump aims to classify cartels as terrorists, declare a border emergency for military deployment, reinstate “Remain in Mexico,” end “catch and release,” and tighten border controls. Though details are limited, these potential orders signal a significant policy shift.

Verra Mobility has appointed rising star Tasi Hogan to its government relations team, where she will use her considerable experience and political connections to advance the company’s safety initiatives nationwide.

Verra, a global provider of innovative transportation solutions, aims to enhance community and school safety through technology.

Hogan, a University of Central Florida alum, has received numerous accolades, including being named an INFLUENCE Magazine “Rising Star,” a “40 Under 40” honoree and a “30 Under 30” recipient.

Her career highlights include managing Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer’s successful 2019 campaign and consulting for prominent leaders like Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and state Rep. Kamia Brown.

Hogan also served as Political Director for Florida for Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign and contributed to the community as a Board member for Tiger Bay. Her extensive background in government relations and proven track record of success make her a valuable addition to Verra Mobility, where she is expected to play a crucial role in advocating for innovative transportation safety solutions.

This appointment underscores Verra’s commitment to creating safer and more efficient communities by working with governments.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

Tweet, tweet:

—@Pontifex: Both Israelis and Palestinians need clear signs of hope. My hope is that the political authorities of both sides, with the help of the international community, can achieve a just solution for the two States.

Tweet, tweet:

Tweet. tweet:

—@TaraPalmeiri: last week, I wrote that TikTok execs said there would be a blank screen on TikTok rather than let the app Glitch out into oblivion. It was not only designed this way to create hysteria among users but as a reminder to Trump that fewer will be viewing his #inauguration without the app

Tweet, tweet:

—@MarcACaputo: Good bet that incoming Florida Attorney General @JamesUthmeierFL will happily police the visa provisions under the Laken Riley Act

—@Espngreeny: All year we said the NFC North was the best division. In the end, they won zero playoff games.

— TOP STORY —

“Coldest inauguration forecast since Ronald Reagan’s in 1985 forces Trump’s indoors” via Jason Samenow and Ian Livingston of The Washington Post — Trump’s inauguration will be moved indoors because of the dangerously cold weather predicted for Monday. Temperatures will not get much above 20 degrees and, factoring in howling winds, it will feel like the single digits.

Trump’s inauguration is poised to be the most frigid since President Reagan’s in 1985, when it was so cold that the swearing-in ceremony was moved inside. It will be even colder than it was during Barack Obama’s inauguration in 2009, when the high temperature was 30 degrees, the low 19, and wind chills were in the teens.

“There is an Arctic blast sweeping the Country,” Trump wrote on Truth Social midday Friday. “I don’t want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way. It is dangerous conditions for the tens of thousands of Law Enforcement, First Responders, Police K9s and even horses, and hundreds of thousands of supporters that will be outside for many hours on the 20th (In any event, if you decide to come, dress warmly!).”

Trump added that the inaugural address, prayers and other speeches will be delivered in the Capitol Rotunda as they were during the 1985 inauguration. A live viewing event will be held at Capital One Arena.

The wintry conditions threaten to be about as harsh as they get in the D.C. area. The ground may be covered in fresh snow from a storm Sunday — snow that strong gusts may whip through the cold air.

The inauguration temperature forecast has trended lower all week as computer model forecasts for the intensity of the cold have escalated. Bone-chilling cold is set to invade much of the eastern United States as a lobe of the polar vortex dives south from Canada.

— INAUGURATION —

“Schedule of events surrounding Trump’s second inauguration” via The Associated Press — President Trump’s second inauguration includes a church service, White House tea with the Bidens and a swearing-in at the Capitol Rotunda featuring various musical performances and prayers. After the oath of office, Trump will give an inaugural address followed by a farewell for the Bidens and a signing ceremony. An inaugural luncheon will precede a pass in review with military troops, leading to an indoor parade at Capital One Arena. Multiple inaugural balls will follow with different performers. The following day, Trump will attend a national prayer service.

“Trump holds ‘victory rally’ in D.C. one day before inauguration” via Will Weissert of The Associated Press — President-elect Trump spent the eve of his inauguration at celebratory events in Washington, with supporters chanting “MAGA.” The city is prepared for celebrations, not protests. Trump’s return follows a polarizing term and a comfortable electoral victory. He has pledged unity despite deep divisions. He posted, “January 20th cannot come fast enough!” The indoor inauguration limits attendance. Trump also addressed the Israel-Hamas ceasefire and the TikTok ban, posting, “I’m asking companies not to let TikTok stay dark!” His team is working to extend the ban deadline. He plans to address a rally before the inauguration on Monday.

“At rally, Trump says he will sign executive orders on border on Inauguration Day” via The Washington Post — Trump gave supporters at a Sunday rally in Washington an early look at the actions he plans to take Monday after being sworn in as President. He said he’d outline the executive orders on immigration in his inaugural address but told the crowd they would be “the most aggressive, sweeping effort to restore our borders the world has ever seen.” Trump is expected to sign executive orders shortly after being sworn in on the border, energy and DEI policies, hoping to showcase his commitment to swiftly enacting policy changes he promised on the campaign trail, people familiar with the matter said.

“Blocks from the Capitol attack, Trump rally will symbolize his reinvention” via Colby Itkowitz, Hannah Knowles and Ellie Silverman of The Washington Post — Trump’s return to Washington is marked by a rally near the site of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, signaling a stark contrast to his departure four years ago. Mike Davis said, “Seems like the only people who still care about Jan. 6 live inside the Beltway.” Trump ally David Urban notes a change in the resistance, saying, “Now instead of hashtag resistance it’s like … hashtag surrender … hashtag capitulation.” Attendees include business titans and celebrities who once shunned him. William Pope, facing Jan. 6 charges, will attend. The rally aims to portray Trump’s triumph and rewrite the narrative of his first term. Musical performers include The Village People, Kid Rock, and Billy Ray Cyrus.

“Raucous MAGA rally punctuates events celebrating Trump on the eve of inauguration” via Will Weissert, Fatima Hussein And Josh Boak of The Associated Press — Trump celebrated his return to Washington with a rally at Capital One Arena. Jon Voight called him “Our hero. A man who never gave up on the American people.” Miller declared, “We are about to get our country back and our democracy back.” Trump energized supporters before the inauguration. He commented on the Israel-Hamas ceasefire and the TikTok ban, posting, “I’m asking companies not to let TikTok stay dark!” He visited Arlington National Cemetery, laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

“Trump’s 2.0 inauguration draws more celebrities” via Mike Allen of Axios — Mixed martial artist Conor McGregor was seen at STK Steakhouse in Washington, D.C. This visit is part of a celebrity surge for President-elect Trump’s inauguration. Meta CEO Zuckerberg, a UFC fan, is co-hosting a black-tie reception with other UFC stars before the inaugural balls. Alex Bruesewitz, a Trump adviser, states that Trump is seen as “cool again” and socially acceptable by celebrities, who found him charming and funny, contradicting his media portrayal. The inauguration weekend’s roster includes athletes like Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield, social media personalities and musicians like Carrie Underwood. Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross and Soulja Boy performed at an unofficial Crypto Ball.

“Here comes the Boom: Rapper Nelly to perform at the Liberty Ball following Donald Trump Inauguration” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Nelly will be the “special guest” performer at the Trump Vance Inaugural Committee’s Liberty Ball. The Committee previously announced Underwood would perform at the inauguration, making the two the most mainstream stars to perform. Other performers include Jason Aldean and Rascal Flatts. Nelly’s performance adds a touch of hip-hop to the festivities, his famous song “Hot in Herre” being a millennial and Gen Z hit. Critics on social media have expressed disappointment about his participation. As stated in the article, “Some questioned how his wife… was OK with his slated performance.” Lee Greenwood, Christopher Macchio and Billy Ray Cyrus also perform at events over the weekend.

“Indoor inauguration upends plans for Trump backers. They’re still excited.” via Julian Mark, Maegan Vazquez and Teo Armus of The Washington Post — Due to freezing temperatures, President-elect Trump’s inauguration moved indoors, impacting 220,000 ticket holders. Red Burr from North Dakota said: “We’re very disappointed that we don’t get to see the inauguration … but we’re more excited that we won.” A viewing at Capital One Arena will accommodate some. Susan Campbell Reneau said, “I think it’s kind of wimpy,” about moving the ceremony indoors. Despite the changes, many remain enthusiastic, seeing it as a safety measure. The last indoor inauguration was Ronald Reagan’s second in 1985, also due to cold weather. Tech executives may have better access while many supporters scramble for plans.

“‘Not enough room’: Lawmakers fret about indoor inauguration” via Jordain Carney, Daniella Diaz and Meredith Lee Hill of POLITICO — The decision to move Trump’s inauguration indoors has created uncertainty for some members of Congress, who may not get seats in the Capitol Rotunda. One senior Republican aide called it “a shitshow” due to limited space. Initial guidance indicated that members and platform ticket holders would attend in person. However, rumors suggest some members might be relocated. A spokesperson denied that only 99 members would be seated. The Rotunda will host many dignitaries, creating a scramble for space. Lawmakers are told their spouses may be elsewhere. A senior GOP aide commented: “So much effort by so many people just for a, ‘Hey, it’s a first-come, first-serve free-for-all.” This is the first indoor inauguration since 1985.

— TRANSITION —

“Support for Trump’s policies exceeds support for Trump” via Jeremy W. Peters and Ruth Igielnik of The New York Times — Many Americans who otherwise dislike Trump share his bleak assessment of the country’s problems and support some of his most contentious prescriptions to fix them, according to a new poll from The New York Times and Ipsos. A little more than half the country expresses some desire to see Trump follow through with his harshest threat to deal with illegal immigration: deporting everyone living in the United States without authorization. The poll surveyed 2,128 adults from Jan. 2 to 10 and found that 55% of Americans either strongly or somewhat support such mass deportation.

“Trump officials haven’t decided on post-inauguration Chicago raids, Homan says” via Nick Miroff and Maria Sacchetti of The Washington Post — Homan said in an interview that the incoming administration is reconsidering whether to launch immigration raids in Chicago next week after preliminary details leaked out in news reports. Homan, the former Acting Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, told The Washington Post that the new administration “hasn’t made a decision yet.” “We’re looking at this leak and will make a decision based on this leak,” Homan said. “It’s unfortunate because anyone leaking law enforcement operations puts officers at greater risk.” Homan said he did not know why Chicago “became a focus of attention” and said the incoming administration’s enforcement goals are much broader than one city.

“Trump told advisers he wants to visit China as President” via Alex Leary, Alexander Ward and Lingling Wei of The Wall Street Journal — Trump has told advisers he wants to travel to China after he takes office, according to people familiar with the discussions, seeking to deepen a relationship with Xi Jinping strained by the President-elect’s threat to impose steeper tariffs on Chinese imports. Trump visited Beijing in 2017, nearly a year into his first term. Aides cautioned that no decision had been made for him to go again. One of the people familiar with the discussions said Trump had expressed interest in traveling to China in his first 100 days in office. Trump’s transition team didn’t respond to a request for comment.

“Trump’s team wants Nicolás Maduro to leave Venezuela” via Marc Caputo of Axios — The incoming Trump administration aims for regime change in Venezuela, where Maduro is considered a dictator. A Trump adviser said they “wouldn’t mind one bit seeing Maduro being neighbors with Assad in Moscow.” Sen. Rubio called Venezuela a “narco-trafficking organization,” noting its alliance with Cuba, China and Russia. Trump’s team is concerned with Venezuela’s refugee crisis and the influx of criminal gangs like Tren de Aragua. Trump has also shown an interest in expanding U.S. influence in the region, mentioning Greenland and Panama, a move dubbed the “Donroe Doctrine.” Trump is not interested in oil deals with Venezuela, stating, “We don’t have to buy energy from Venezuela when we have 50 times more than they do.”

“How Trump’s next presidency will affect how Ron DeSantis governs Florida” via Kirby Wilson of the Tampa Bay Times — The four years between Trump’s first term in office and his second were marked by an extraordinary political shift in Florida. In January 2021, Biden entered the White House with Florida ostensibly still on the map of battleground states. Republicans held power in Tallahassee but by simple majorities in the state House and Senate. Republican state officials were openly antagonistic toward the Biden presidency, fighting the federal government on immigration policy, health care, COVID vaccines and a slew of other issues. Voters approved of the state’s conservative direction and disapproved of Democrats’ vision for the country. By 2024, Florida had Republican supermajorities in the Legislature and a voting population that went to Trump by 13 points.

“Trump movement is divided over H-1B visas. Do they hurt Florida workers?” via Skyler Swisher and Steven Walker of the Orlando Sentinel — Ten years after being laid off from Disney, Leo Perrero still views a visa program for skilled international workers as deeply flawed, blaming it for disrupting his information technology career and putting him in the unsettling position of having to train his foreign replacement. “The whole thing is just a terrible scam on Americans,” said Perrero, who eventually rebounded and found another IT job. After his layoff in 2015, the Central Florida resident met with a then-sympathetic Trump, spoke on the issue at Trump rallies, testified to Congress and shared his story on “60 Minutes.” Despite national attention, Perrero says politicians haven’t fixed critical H-1B visa program loopholes.

“Joe Gruters elected as Treasurer of Republican National Committee” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Sen. Gruters has won election as Treasurer for the Republican National Committee (RNC) without opposition. Trump endorsed Gruters in December, support that appeared to clear the field. “As I serve in this position as Treasurer, as a certified public accountant, I will do everything I possibly can to make sure we do everything correct,” Gruters said in an acceptance speech. He formally won the position at the RNC’s Winter meeting in Washington, D.C. At the same event, Michael Whatley won re-election unopposed as RNC Chair. “I appreciate the confidence President Trump, Chairman Whatley and all my colleagues have placed in me to serve as Treasurer of the Republican National Committee,” Gruters told Florida Politics.

— LEGISLATIVE —

“Carolina Amesty charged with stealing COVID relief funds” via Skyler Swisher and Leslie Postal of the Orlando Sentinel — U.S. prosecutors are charging former Rep. Amesty with stealing from the federal government’s COVID relief funds, the latest humiliating turn in the career of a woman once viewed as a rising star in the Florida GOP. The 30-year-old Windermere Republican obtained $122,000 by fraudulently applying for pandemic relief funds in the name of two businesses, according to a criminal complaint. She faces two counts of theft of government property, each of which carries a maximum of 10 years in federal prison, officials said. The federal charges are the second round of criminal complaints against Amesty, who in November became the only Republican state lawmaker in Florida to lose office amid a red wave of voting.

“Barbara Sharief files ‘Patterson’s Law’ to help parents disprove false child abuse claims” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Sen. Sharief introduced “Patterson’s Law” (SB 304) after a South Florida couple, the Pattersons, had their children taken by the state. The law would allow parents to request a physician’s exam when child abuse is suspected. Current Florida law doesn’t offer recourse to disprove abuse allegations, even with medical explanations. The Pattersons’ twins, who have Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, were taken after broken bones raised alarms. Similar cases have occurred, including one in Jacksonville. The Pattersons stated they’ve endured “an emotionally draining and mentally exhausting journey” and hope the bill will “spare other families the pain and suffering.”

— D.C. MATTERS —

“A final look at how the U.S. stock market performed under Biden” via Isabel Wang of MarketWatch — U.S. stocks closed out Biden’s era on a high note as the President bids farewell to the White House. The 46th President of the United States is bringing his time at the White House to a close, with the S&P 500 up over 55% since he took office on Jan. 20, 2021. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced more than 39% over the same period, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite jumped nearly 46%, according to Dow Jones Market Data. However, the Dow and the Nasdaq saw their worst returns since George W. Bush’s second term between 2005 and 2009, while the S&P 500 logged its smallest gains since Barack Obama’s second term between 2013 and 2017.

“Anna Paulina Luna defies Mike Johnson over remote voting for new moms in Congress” via Sarah Ferris of CNN — U.S. Rep. Luna repeatedly tried to convince Speaker Johnson that he — as a pro-family champion — should back her push to allow new mothers to vote remotely for six weeks while they are recovering from birth. He refused. The House Freedom Caucus member is now teaming up with a group of House Democrats on a measure that would give even more flexibility to new parents — a full 12 weeks for remote voting for mothers and fathers. She and her lead partner on the Democratic side plan to soon force the measure to the floor using a discharge petition, a highly unusual step for a member to take against their own leadership.

“Jared Moskowitz nabs high-ranking Oversight and Intelligence Subcommittee post” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Fresh off an assignment to the powerful House Judiciary Committee, Democratic U.S. Rep. Moskowitz of Parkland just secured a high-ranking seat on another panel whose decisions could shape overseas policies in the coming years. Moskowitz has been named a ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Oversight and Intelligence for the 119th Congress. In the role, Moskowitz’s office said he would lead members of the Foreign Affairs Committee to oversee the Department of State’s intelligence and research efforts, improve the efficiency of foreign policy institutions, and perform other duties related to U.S. foreign policy. Moskowitz called the assignment “an honor.”

— STATEWIDE —

“Public universities in Florida have extensive lineup of events marking MLK Day” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Florida universities are commemorating Martin Luther King Jr. Day with various events. Florida Atlantic University is holding a Day of Service, while Florida Gulf Coast University will host the MLK dinner. Florida State University is in the midst of its 11-day MLK Week with events across its Tallahassee campus. The University of Central Florida has a Day of Service, as does the University of North Florida. The University of South Florida is holding events throughout MLK week. Florida A&M University already held a convocation, and Florida International University held its day of service. The University of Florida held a lecture, and the University of West Florida held its event earlier in the week.

“Florida’s Solicitor General resigns from prominent post in Attorney General’s Office” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Florida’s Solicitor General has stepped down. Henry C. Whitaker submitted his resignation to the Florida Supreme Court Friday. Whitaker has held the position since 2021. “Henry C. Whitaker withdraws as counsel for the State of Florida because he is departing the Office of the Attorney General on Jan. 17, 2025, to pursue another opportunity,” said in a brief filing submitted to the state’s high court. The Solicitor General essentially serves as the legal representative of the people of Florida, defending the state in both Florida and U.S. courts. The position handles Florida’s more complicated litigation in civil and criminal appeals courts. The post also handles cases that involve multistate issues.

“Florida jury says CNN defamed Navy veteran in story about endangered Afghans” via The Associated Press — A Florida jury on Friday found that CNN defamed a U.S. Navy veteran in a 2021 story about people paid to rescue endangered Afghans following the Taliban takeover of that country. It was an unusual ruling against a media outlet in a defamation case. Libel laws generally protect news organizations; plaintiffs must meet a high standard to prove defamation. The jury in Panama City deliberated for more than eight hours before ruling in favor of Zachary Young, who blamed CNN for destroying his business by showing his face on-screen in a story about a “black market” of smuggling out desperate Afghans for high fees.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Trump in Palm Beach: 47th President expected to spend more time in Florida” via Alexandra Clough, Kimberly Miller and Kristina Webb of The Palm Beach Post — Mar-a-Lago might truly become the Southern White House after all. When Trump is sworn in as the 47th President on Jan. 20, friends and members of his private club think he will try to govern the country as much as he can from Palm Beach rather than the White House, especially during the winter months. “I think he’ll be here a lot more. It’s his home. He loves that place,” said Al Adelson, a real estate developer and Mar-a-Lago club member. “He’s got the support of people at the club, people living in Palm Beach and also West Palm Beach.” “Come Friday midday, he’ll get out of (Washington) unless it’s something important,” Adelson said.

“House on street by Trump lists at $15M with option for free access to Mar-a-Lago club” via Darrell Hofheinz of the Palm Beach Daily News — A Palm Beach house has hit the market — priced at $14.95 million — on the street that runs alongside The Mar-a-Lago Club in the security zone closed to through-traffic when Trump is at his private club. The six-bedroom property at 129 Woodbridge Road will be sold with a perk available to all homeowners on the street. They can get guest privileges at The Mar-a-Lago Club without paying the club’s initiation fee — said to be as much as $1 million — because of an agreement Trump worked out years ago with the town. Under that agreement, the homebuyer must complete an interview process with club officials and pay annual dues.

“Three’s not much of a crowd for Lauderdale Manager” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — The search for a City Manager for Fort Lauderdale will soon enter a new phase when a panel of city residents recommends three finalists to City Commissioners. The most impressive candidate from a weak overall field is a 39-year-old assistant City Manager in Miami Beach. The others work for St. Lucie County and for a small township in New Jersey. The city cast a nationwide net during the last election campaign when the city’s political leadership was uncertain. That generated 84 applicants. Applying the city’s criteria, the consulting firm MGT whittled the field to 13. A seven-member search committee chose eight finalists, one withdrew, and the search panel settled on three candidates.

“Illegal Florida gambling network disrupted with raids and arrests” via David Fleshler of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — An illegal gambling network that ran from strip-mall casinos to a warehouse in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood was taken down this week by state and local law enforcement agencies. Authorities raided slot machine parlors in suburban West Palm Beach, Fort Pierce, Vero Beach and Zephyrhills, confiscating machines and cash. They also charged officers of a company in Miami that sold slot machines to illegal casinos. At least five people face various gambling and money-laundering charges after an operation led by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and involving several other agencies. During the investigation in 2022, undercover officers posed as gamblers playing the slot machines, and others posed as casino owners to gather evidence.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Glen Gilzean’s lawsuit against Orange County comes with $41,500 price tag” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Former Orange County Elections Supervisor Gilzean spent at least $41,500 on attorneys for a lawsuit against the county over budget cuts. The suit, filed after the County Commission froze his budget due to concerns about inappropriate spending, ultimately failed. Gilzean stated, “Simply put, Orange County and the Comptroller do not have discretion to withhold funds once the budget has been approved.” Gilzean had given millions to outside groups, angering county officials who said his role was to run elections, not give to pet organizations. The county argued his budget crisis was “self-imposed,” and the lawsuit fizzled out by the end of his term.

“How mass deportations might hit Orlando immigrant community” via Natalia Jaramillo of the Orlando Sentinel — At 11 years old, she was told she was going to Central Florida to visit her father. But she never went back to her native Venezuela. Now at 19, she lives in Orlando, awaiting a court date to find out if she can continue the life she has built in the U.S. or must return to a country amid political turmoil and a humanitarian crisis. The woman, who asked not to be named because she fears persecution, shared her story and her worries at a recent community meeting aimed at informing people at risk of deportation under the incoming Trump administration.

“Lawsuit: Orlando hotel canceled Arab foundation’s event over Middle East conflict” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — The federal government has settled with an Orlando hotel that was sued for discrimination after the hotel canceled the Palestine-supporting Arab America Foundation’s annual conference in November 2023. The DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Orlando at SeaWorld canceled the group’s summit one week before it was scheduled. Hotel officials raised concerns that the event would bring up support for Gaza and feared a public backlash and safety concerns at the hotel, according to the lawsuit that was quickly resolved. “In light of the ongoing war in the Middle East, Hotel officials did not want an Arab group holding an event at the DoubleTree,” read the lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court’s Orlando division.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Leo Govoni found liable for $122M in missing medical trust money; court allows asset recovery” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Govoni was found liable for $122 million in missing funds from a bankrupt nonprofit managing medical trust funds. A judge issued a final judgment allowing a trustee to leverage Govoni’s assets. Trustee Michael Goldberg said Govoni’s claim of owing only $30 million was “a self-serving and vague declaration.” Govoni is accused of using over $100 million of the nonprofit’s funds to loan other businesses he controlled. The Attorney General also sued Govoni, while the FBI is conducting a criminal investigation. Govoni also faces lawsuits from landlords.

“Tampa Riverwalk expansion has some city leaders questioning priorities” via Divya Kumar of the Tampa Bay Times — The Tampa Riverwalk expansion is moving forward, facing criticism over using $10 million from West Tampa’s community redevelopment funds. Critics like Council member Bill Carlson called it a “vanity project,” arguing, “I’d rather be able to tell the public what we accomplished was getting your roads paved and protecting your house from getting flooded.” Supporters say it will increase safety and connectivity, while residents like Valerie George believe the area has “many more pressing issues that are more important than a sidewalk.” Council member Charlie Miranda argues, “There’s a value of things money can’t buy. You’re looking at hope.”

“Largo Commissioners approve $1.86M for hurricane recovery” via Jeff Rosenfield of Tampa Bay Newspapers — Largo Commissioners unanimously approved a $1.86 million expenditure for Tetra Tech to aid in hurricane recovery after Helene and Milton. Tetra Tech will collect damage information, support field inspections and help with permitting. Community Standards Manager Chase Bergeron stated the work would “allow Community Development team members to resume their normal roles.” The city seeks full FEMA reimbursement, with Community Development Manager Cheryl Reed saying, “We do have every reason to believe” that FEMA will fully reimburse. The funds will help the city meet National Flood Insurance Program requirements.

“St. Petersburg-based law firm elects Richard P. Green” as shareholder via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Green was elected shareholder at Florida’s Lewis, Longman & Walker (LLW) law firm. Green, vice-Chair of LLW’s litigation practice group, joined the firm in 2016. He specializes in real property, contracts, land use and environmental issues. LLW President Michelle Diffenderfer said: “We are thrilled to announce Richard as LLW’s newest shareholder. Richard exemplifies LLW’s commitment to delivering the best in client service through leadership, expertise and legal advocacy.” Green has been recognized as a “rising star” by Florida Super Lawyers and named a “top lawyer” by Tampa Magazine.







— LOCAL: N. FL —

“‘A man of integrity’: Matt Gaetz predecessor Jeff Miller endorses Jimmy Patronis for CD 1” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Chief Financial Officer Patronis is now running for Florida’s 1st Congressional District with a nod from the man with more time representing the area than anyone this century. Former U.S. Rep. Miller, who represented CD 1 from 2001 to 2017, wants Patronis to succeed Gaetz, who resigned in November for a short-lived shot at becoming U.S. Attorney General. “I have known and worked with Jimmy Patronis for many years. Jimmy has the experience and knowledge to serve residents of Florida’s 1st District. He is the results-oriented person we need in Congress,” Miller said.

“Jacksonville City Council overrides Donna Deegan veto of trash hauler hike” via A.G. Gancarski Florida Politics — The first veto of the Deegan administration — Ordinance No. 2024-800, the $12 million “Cash for Trash” bill — turned out to be the first override Tuesday evening. In a 14-4 vote, the City Council bucked the Mayor’s wishes. Deegan took issue with the increase in finances: “non-operating expenses, including lobbyist fees, employee appreciation cookouts and gift cards, local sponsorships and donations.” The administration is defiant. Chief of Staff Mike Weinstein said, per News4Jax, they’ll take legal action if necessary to uphold the now-overturned veto.

— LOCAL: SW FL —

“Poll shows Fort Myers voters tiring of subsidizing apartment construction” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — A new poll shows 76% of Fort Myers voters do not believe the city needs more apartments. Over 89% oppose public subsidies for such projects. This comes as officials consider developing the former News-Press site with at least 600 new units. Voters prefer focusing on economic development and the News-Press site being part of a larger project. One finding from the poll stated that “Nearly 90% of voters would prefer the city fund economic development.” Over 67% support using park bond money for a Central Park-like project. A market report suggests Fort Myers faces a glut of new apartments.

“City of Bradenton wastewater facility faces challenges following last year’s hurricanes” via Dawn Kitterman of the Bradenton Times — Bradenton has reported a wastewater release that led to 450,000 gallons of partially treated wastewater being bypassed from the city’s reclamation facility into local stormwater drains. The event occurred on Jan. 10 and 11 at the city’s water reclamation facility at 17th Avenue West and South Tamiami Trail. The incident was the first bypass of significant volume since the area endured multiple severe storms last year. According to the Public Notice of Pollution submitted to FDEP, the bypass occurred after the facility experienced a “solids overload.” While 1,000 gallons were spilled on facility grounds — some of which was recovered with vac trucks — 450,000 bypassed gallons of partially treated sewage exited through three storm drains to the Manatee River.

“Hundreds attend Sarasota Women’s March before Trump’s upcoming inauguration” via Melissa Perez-Carrillo of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Nearly 300 people attended the Women’s March that started at Marina Jack on Saturday. The march, hosted by Voices of Florida Fund, is one of hundreds nationwide. While the crowd of nearly 300 people was more than organizers initially expected, the number pales in comparison to the thousands of people that marched in the Sarasota 2021 Women’s March following the wave of anti-abortion legislation that prefaced the overturning of Roe V. Wade in June 2022. Lola Smyth, president of the Voices of Florida Youth Chapter, said that the crowd is fewer in numbers and less diverse than the 2021 march.

“FST tackles cancel culture on college campuses in Sarasota premiere of new play” via Jay Handelman of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Attorney and playwright Christopher Demos-Brown is not one to shy away from controversial or challenging subjects. In his Broadway hit “American Son,” which was presented at Florida Studio Theatre in 2020, he explored the roots of racism in a tense drama set in a police station where divorced parents are awaiting word on their missing son. And in his newest play, “The Cancellation of Lauren Fein,” which opens Jan. 23 at FST, he looks at the impact “woke culture” and diversity, equity and inclusion policies have on our society. Rachel Moulton, who has starred in such FST productions as “Grounded,” “Maytag Virgin,” “Black Pearl Sings” and last year’s “Ugly Lies The Bone,” plays the title character, a molecular biologist “whose life’s work is solving and finding a cure for sickle cell anemia, which is killing about a quarter of a million children every year.”

— TOP OPINION —

“Honor King’s legacy by acknowledging injustice, serving our communities” via the Orlando Sentinel editorial board — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy is about civil rights and racial equality, but today’s political climate risks eroding those ideals. Politicians treat equality and inclusivity as evils, which contrasts with King’s vision of a world judged by character, not skin color. King’s goals were not just idealistic; he urged concrete steps for economic justice and community building.

We must actively strive to uphold the dignity of every human being, defying divisive narratives. Local leaders often oppose the sly insinuations of President Trump and Gov. DeSantis and strive to maintain King’s ideals. They also remember King’s urging to set concrete economic justice and educational attainment benchmarks.

Local residents can honor King’s memory through service and generosity. Community service helps diminish focus on differences and strengthens unity against manipulation and division. This long weekend provides an opportunity to seek out service opportunities to honor King’s vision.

Various Central Florida events, including parades and service projects, will celebrate King’s legacy. These acts of unity do not erase the need to rebuke bigotry, but they can empower citizens to stand up for injustice and remember the sacrifices made in the past.

— OPINIONS —

“I’m president of the UAW. We’re ready to work with Trump.” via Shawn Fain for The Washington Post — For 40 years, the American working class, particularly blue-collar manufacturing, has suffered due to corporate actions like plant closures and job cuts. The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), passed in the 1990s with promises of growth, instead “gutted American industry” by closing 90,000 factories. While Trump capitalized on this betrayal in 2016, his renegotiated USMCA agreement has not fixed the problem as the trade deficit with Mexico has increased and blue-collar jobs have continued to leave. The UAW states that “U.S. trade policy is … literally destroying families and communities.” They believe tariffs are a necessary tool and support the idea of a “much better deal” for workers. The UAW hopes to find common ground with politicians willing to “reshuffle the deck and fix our broken trade deals for workers everywhere.”

“Moody’s devotion to partisan warfare paid big dividends” via Nate Monroe of The Florida Times-Union — Moody, once seen as a moderate, non-partisan Attorney General in Florida, has shifted to a far-right political stance. Initially emphasizing non-inflammatory issues like the opioid crisis, Moody now embraces election denialism and challenges the federal government. Her office has fought against expanding eligibility for KidCare, advocating for stricter penalties on families. Despite this, her loyalty to DeSantis, who she endorsed during his presidential campaign, led to his appointment of her to Rubio’s former Senate seat, which also allowed him to fill her vacant position. Some hope she will return to moderation, but she is expected to remain loyal to Trump.

“Biden’s pardon frenzy” via Byron York of The Washington Examiner — As Biden’s presidency nears its end, he’s issuing numerous pardons and commutations, a move The New York Times called “the broadest commutation of individual sentences ever issued by an American President.” This includes commuting sentences for drug offenders and death row inmates, some with multiple murder convictions. Biden notably pardoned his son, Hunter, with a “full and unconditional pardon.” According to former pardon attorney Margaret Love, this unprecedented move was made due to fears of continued political investigations against the family. Now, speculation is rising that Biden might also pardon his brother, James, who was subject to a criminal referral for lying to Congress. Rep. James Comer has already asked Trump’s incoming AG to prosecute James Biden, noting, “No one should be above the law, regardless of his last name.” Biden has said, “I am proud of my record on clemency.”

“Trump brings a chill to Washington” via Maureen Dowd of The New York Times — Traditionally, inaugurations were “immutable and dignified,” but this one is different. Should Trump, who “tried to overthrow the government,” receive these honors? Michelle Obama and Nancy Pelosi’s absence, along with others, signals a “bitter chill.” Trump returns a “colossus,” while Jan. 6 remains a dark reminder, where rioters are now called “hostages” and “patriots.” Trump’s obsession with crowd size echoes his past, where “reality must take a back seat to ego stroking.” The current atmosphere lacks the previous resistance; Democrats seem “deflated and flummoxed.” Biden’s ego and lack of judgment led to Trump’s return and that Biden’s staff created a “delusional bubble.” Even Biden admits, “Who knows what I’m going to be when I’m 86 years old?” raising questions about his role in “resurrecting Trump.”

“Blue county, red state: I should have listened better to the Trump voter at my door” via Jeffrey Ann Goudie for The Kansas City Star — Shortly before the presidential election, the doorbell rang. I thought it was my husband returning from an out-of-town trip, signaling he was home. I opened the door to a petite woman who asked if we could talk. She said she attended a Baptist church adjacent to our central Topeka neighborhood of Potwin. She noticed a lot of Kamala Harris signs in the neighborhood — 20 by my count, versus three for Trump — and said that made her mad. She said she decided she needed to talk to people to find out why they supported “Harris-Biden.” “Harris-Walz,” I corrected before adding, “Because she’s pragmatic.” “What does that mean?” she asked. I rolled my eyes before saying, “Practical.”

“Surprise! Two Florida Dem lawmakers discover they’re Republicans after election” via Frank Cerabino of the Palm Beach Post — The Republicans in the Florida House added to their supermajority in that legislative body by winning 85 of the 120 seats in November. But that wasn’t the final count. Because in the following weeks, the party picked up additional seats when two lawmakers who had just been returned to office as Democrats woke up one day and had an epiphany that they were really Republicans after all. I guess you could say they were “blinded on the road to DeSantis.” These two transitioning Republicans in the Florida House were incumbent Democrats who went through their conversions quietly in the days after they were re-elected.

— ALOE —

“LEGO Fan Expo coming to Jacksonville in March” via ActionNewsJax.com News Staff — LEGO enthusiasts of all experience levels have an event to be excited about this March. The BrickUniverse 2025 Imagine Tour, a LEGO fan expo, will be at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds. This year’s events will feature exhibits, activities and exclusive shopping opportunities. There are regular and VIP ticket packages for March 1. and 2. Click here for more information and tickets.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Celebrating today are the incredible Marva Johnson, our dear friend Jen Lux, Jim Horne, Michael Johnston of Shumaker Advisors, Christine Knepper, Chris O’Donnell of the Tampa Bay Times and Rick Oppenheim.

