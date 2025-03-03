Ballard Partners expands global reach with strategic partnership in Canada

International lobbying and government affairs firm Ballard Partners announced a strategic partnership with TACT, a prominent communications and public affairs firm based in Canada.

TACT is a prominent communications and public affairs firm based in the Québec province. The collaboration will allow Ballard Partners and TACT to leverage their respective expertise and networks to provide comprehensive public affairs and government relations services to clients operating in both countries.

This strategic alliance will facilitate seamless collaboration on cross-border issues, ensuring clients receive tailored and effective strategies to achieve their objectives.

“We are thrilled to welcome TACT to the Ballard Global Alliance,” said Brian Ballard, President of Ballard Partners. “This partnership reflects our commitment to expanding our international reach and providing our clients with unparalleled access to key markets. TACT’s deep understanding of the Canadian landscape and their proven track record of success make them an ideal partner for us. We look forward to working together to deliver exceptional results for our clients.”

Ballard Global Alliance is an international network of firms Ballard Partners has collaborative arrangements with. Ballard Partners has previously announced agreements with firms in Italy, Argentina, Korea, Japan and the U.K. The partnership with TACT will focus on cross-border advocacy, market access for clients, reputation management and business development.

“Partnering with Ballard Partners marks an important step for TACT in expanding the depth of insights we provide to our clients. Understanding the evolving U.S. political landscape is essential for businesses operating in Canada, and this strategic alliance will give our clients unparalleled access to Ballard Partners’ expertise,” TACT Partner and Co-founder of Daniel Matte said.

“By combining our strengths, we can offer sharper intelligence and strategic counsel that empower our clients to navigate cross-border challenges with confidence.”