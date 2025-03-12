Last Call for 3.12.25 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

Last Call – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Legislation that could roll back age restrictions on gun purchases passed after the Parkland shooting cleared its first House committee.

The House Criminal Justice Subcommittee advanced a bill (HB 759) to reduce the age limit to buy firearms from 21 to 18. That follows a call from Gov. Ron DeSantis to roll back restrictions signed by his predecessor, former Gov. Rick Scott, in the wake of a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“At 18 to 20 years old, you can be tried for crimes and sentenced to death. You can sign contracts, can sue and be sued,” said Rep. Michelle Salzman, a Pensacola Republican.

“You can get married, and you can own property. House Bill 759 rectifies an inconsistency in our legal framework by ensuring that all adult citizens in Florida are afforded their full Second Amendment rights by lowering the minimum age for firearm purchases to 18. We acknowledge the responsibilities and rights that come with adulthood.”

The bill passed on a 13-5 vote. It now heads to the House Judiciary Committee.

In the 2018 Parkland attack, a 19-year-old shooter killed 17 people, including 14 teenage students, and injured 18 others. He used an AR-15 rifle he purchased from a gun shop shortly before the crime.

Gun control advocacy groups vocally opposed the potential change in the gun-buying age, which many lobbied for in the aftermath of the shooting.

“After that tragedy, Florida did the right thing by raising the minimum age to buy a long gun to 21. That law has saved lives,” said Fiona Shannon, who leads the League of Women Voters’ gun safety committee.

“Now there was a push to undo that progress, to lower the age back to 18. Why? What has changed? Have we forgotten the pain of Parkland? Have we forgotten the parents who still wake up every day missing their children, the teachers who sacrifice their lives to shield their students?”

But gun rights advocates say it’s unconstitutional to restrict the right to purchase firearms for adults. Luis Valdes, Florida State Director for Gun Owners of America, said similar legislation has already run into legal trouble in other states, including Tennessee and Minnesota.

Quote of the Day

“Our parents managed to get a hold of us by calling the front office. We figured it out, and we can continue to do that.”

— Coral Gables Republican Rep. Demi Busatta, on kids surviving the school day without a cell phone.

Put it on the Tab

Look to your left, then look to your right. If you see one of these people at your happy hour haunt, flag down the bartender and put one of these on your tab. Recipes included, just in case the Cocktail Codex fell into the well.

Order an Unplugged for Rep. Demi Busatta, whose bill banning students from in-class cellphone use cleared its first committee with bipartisan support.

The post-Parkland bill has held up for six years, but it may be time for a Rewind if Rep. Michelle Salzman’s bill continues moving forward.

If you mention Squatter’s Rights to Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, you better be talking about the cocktail because her bill giving commercial property owners more teeth to evict is gaining steam.

Tune In

SEC, AAC tournaments begin

Two more conference tournaments tipped off today include teams from the state of Florida as the Southeastern Conference and American Athletic Conference both begin postseason play.

In the SEC, four first-round games were scheduled for today and Florida, the #2 seed, won’t play until Friday in the quarterfinals. The Gators will face either LSU, Mississippi State or Missouri. SLU and Mississippi State play tonight (7 p.m. ET, SEC Network), with the winner advancing to face Missouri in the second round on Thursday.

The Gators (27-4, 14-4 SEC) are one of the hottest teams in the nation, winning nine of the last 10 games. Florida’s only loss since Feb. 1 came at Georgia in a surprise 88-83 defeat. The Gators have beaten nine quad-one teams (teams ranked in the top 30 for home games, top 50 for neutral site games or top 75 for road games in the NET rankings used by the NCAA.

Only Auburn and Alabama have more quad one and quad two wins than the Gators’ 17. These stats will influence the NCAA selection committee when it comes time to determine the seeds for the NCAA Tournament. The Gators have a shot at a number one seed for the first time since 2014, when they advanced to the Final Four.

The American championship saw Charlotte defeat Rice in Denton, Texas, in the only game of the day. The rest of the games will be played in Fort Worth, including USF facing Wichita State tomorrow (12:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU), followed by Florida Atlantic facing Charlotte (est. 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU).

The final of the tournament is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. ET on Sunday, where the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament will be decided.

Last Call is published by Peter Schorsch, assembled and edited by Phil Ammann and Drew Wilson, with contributions from the staff of Florida Politics.