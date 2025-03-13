Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 3.13.25

Good Thursday morning.

Mercury Public Affairs is announcing the addition of Danielle Alvarez to its Florida and Washington, D.C. teams.

Alvarez, a Mercury alum, most recently served as a senior adviser to Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign. She previously worked as the Republican National Committee’s Communications Director in the 2022 cycle and was the Communications Director for the Southern Gulf region for Trump’s 2020 campaign.

“We are thrilled to welcome back Danielle to the team,” said Mercury Partner Ashley Walker. “She has long been part of the Mercury family and she rejoins us with unmatched expertise, strategic insight, and a deep network of relationships to navigate the ever-evolving landscape of federal and state politics, media, and grassroots mobilization. Her leadership will be instrumental as we continue to expand our presence and drive success for our clients.”

Alvarez added, “Returning to the talented team at Mercury during such a transitional moment for government, politics, and media is a tremendous opportunity. I look forward to continuing to work with President Trump and to putting wins on the board for clients as we help shape the future of public affairs.”

During her earlier tenure at Mercury, Alvarez successfully crafted and executed impactful public affairs strategies for a broad range of clients, including multinational corporations, political campaigns, health care entities, market disrupters and commercial real estate businesses.

Alvarez also worked on U.S. Sen. Rick Scott’s 2014 gubernatorial campaign and administration and served on Sen. Marco Rubio’s 2010 Senate campaign.

___

Veteran consultant and lobbyist Jacqui Carmona is launching her own firm, Carmona Advisors.

The women-led boutique firm will specialize in government consulting, lobbying and strategic advocacy across various industries, including transportation, development, labor, and environmental issues. The firm aims to blend comprehensive strategy with grassroots advocacy, focusing on bipartisan collaboration to address complex policy challenges.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, County Commission Chair Anthony Rodriguez, and City of Miami Commission Chair Christine King hailed the launch. They all expect Carmona’s success to continue in the new venture.

“Jacqui Carmona is a homegrown leader who deeply cares about community and the launch of her new firm is a testament that through hard work and determination many things are possible. Jacqui’s understanding of local government and her ability to build coalitions have significantly contributed to the success of key community projects,” Levine Cava said. “Her commitment to improving our community is evident in every project she takes on and the lasting impact she has been able to effect.”

Carmona most recently worked at Rubin Turnbull & Associates, one the top lobbying shops in the state, and her new firm is starting out with good tidings from her former employer.

“Jacqui Carmona’s expertise and strategic approach have been invaluable in advancing major initiatives and projects, which is why we know she will succeed as she makes a mark in the industry with the launch of her firm,” firm Chair Bill Rubin and Managing Partner Heather Turnbull said in a joint statement. “We are excited to see her growth and look forward to partnering with her in South Florida and across the state.”

Carmona previously served as Political Director for AFSCME Florida, where she built bipartisan coalitions to advance workforce priorities across the state. This experience has shaped her firm’s philosophy: that effective advocacy must be both strategic and community-centered.

“Launching Carmona Advisors is about more than just starting a new lobbying firm; it’s about reshaping government relations to reflect the kind of impact and leadership our communities deserve,” she said. “As a woman-led firm, we’re proud to bring fresh energy, creativity, and genuine relationships to the table. We’re here to get real things done and to leave Miami-Dade and South Florida better than we found it.”

___

With one week to go, Red Dog Blue Dog 2025 is announcing this year’s bartender lineups.

Bartending for the Red Team: Rep. Danny Alvarez, Rep. Adam Botana, Rep. Demi Busatta, Sen. Alexis Calatayud, Rep. Hillary Cassel, Rep. Tiffany Esposito, Rep. Mike Redondo and Rep. Kaylee Tuck.

Slinging for the Blue Team: Sen. Jason Pizzo, Sen. Tina Polsky, Sen. Kristen Arrington, Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith, Rep. Christine Hunschofsky, Rep. Lindsay Cross, Rep. Tae Edmonds and Rep. Kevin Chambliss.

An addition to this year’s event is House of Rock, which features Rep. Taylor Yarkosky on rhythm guitar and Rep. Chip LaMarca on drums. David Axelman, general counsel at the Department of Business & Professional Regulation, will handle lead guitar and vocals.

For those unfamiliar, Red Dog Blue Dog pits the GOP and Democratic bartender teams against each other in a friendly competition. Every dollar that goes into the tip jar supports local animal rescue operations.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

Tweet, tweet:

—@SodFatherFL: There are real friendships you make along the way in this process. I appreciate my friend @SenatorMcClain for his leadership and focus on supporting rural communities.

Tweet, tweet:

—@GusCorbella: You know the best part about being early? You’re never late. Being on time is a sign of respect to the people you are meeting. It is not about the importance of your schedule but an acknowledgment of theirs.

Tweet, tweet:

— DAYS UNTIL —

— TOP STORY —

“Florida successfully uses law weaponized by Joe Biden DOJ to protect pregnancy centers” via Mary Margaret Olohan of Daily Wire — Florida has successfully deployed the FACE Act, a federal law often used by the Biden administration against anti-abortion activists, to protect pregnancy resource centers. Attorney General James Uthmeier sent Florida’s CFO a $10,000 fine from a member of Antifa and Jane’s Revenge, extremist groups who threatened employees at a Florida center.

The fine stems from a lawsuit against four pro-abortion vandals under the FACE Act, which protects “reproductive health services” and entities like pregnancy centers and Catholic Churches. While the Biden DOJ primarily targeted anti-abortion activists under FACE, it only brought pro-abortion vandalism cases in Florida and Ohio, ignoring hundreds of similar attacks.

The Trump administration freed anti-abortion activists imprisoned by the Biden DOJ. Uthmeier highlighted the rise of attacks on pregnancy centers after the Dobbs decision leak, vowing to hold pro-abortion “bullies” accountable. This has renewed calls by Republican lawmakers to repeal the FACE Act, arguing it’s weaponized against pro-lifers and that a Republican government should take action to prevent any President from weaponizing the FACE Act against pro-lifers.





— LEGISLATIVE —

“Out-of-state employees, a Paris trip, missing vehicles: Legislators question spending” via Jeffrey Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel — Four high-level Florida employees earning six-figure salaries live out of state and racked up $56,000 in travel expenses, including money spent on trips to Tallahassee, in the last two years, a Florida budget oversight panel has learned. The four data analysts who work for the Department of Management Services, which also came under fire after an audit released last week, showed several glaring data management problems, notably the agency’s inability to keep track of the number of vehicles the state owns. The audit stated that out of nearly 35,000 cars listed in the state’s new vehicle-tracking database, about 2,300 valued at $57 million were unaccounted for in other state property records, and hundreds of others had missing or inaccurate vehicle ID numbers. Seven people running state agencies for the DeSantis administration also spent large sums on travel. The head of the Gaming Commission spent the most at more than $76,000. The lottery secretary came in second with more than $35,000 in travel bills, including a $2,745 one-week trip to Paris last October to attend a world lottery conference.

“Ben Albritton says Florida is in the fight to help autistic kids as bill clears Senate” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — The Senate cleared a bill with bipartisan support Wednesday to give more services to children with autism. “What we’re doing today is we’re sending a message to those parents,” said Senate President Albritton Wednesday after he called the initiative a priority when the Legislative Session started this month. “We hear you, and we see you and we’re running to your fight.” The legislation could provide new resources for more than 20,000 Florida preschoolers diagnosed with autism and 66,000 school-age children, lawmakers said as SB 112 passed 38-0. “We look at the services that we are providing for them. Is it adequate? Is it enough? Are we really doing what the state of Florida needs to do to diagnose, treat and provide services to individuals with autism,” said Sen. Gayle Harrell on the Senate floor Wednesday before the vote. “This bill is the next step.”

“Rollback of Parkland-inspired age limits on gun purchases clears House Committee” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Legislation that could roll back age restrictions on gun purchases put in place after the Parkland shooting cleared its first House Committee. The House Criminal Justice Subcommittee advanced a bill (HB 759) to reduce the age limit to buy firearms from 21 to 18. That follows a call from DeSantis to roll back restrictions signed by his predecessor, former Gov. Scott, in the wake of a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. “At 18 to 20 years old, you can be tried for crimes and sentenced to death. You can sign contracts, can sue and be sued,” said Rep. Michelle Salzman. “You can get married, and you can own property. House Bill 759 rectifies an inconsistency in our legal framework by ensuring that all adult citizens in Florida are afforded their full Second Amendment rights by lowering the minimum age for firearm purchases to 18.” The bill passed on a 13-5 vote. It now heads to the House Judiciary Committee.

“House panel advances bill to pay interns and apprentices less than minimum wage” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Should employers be allowed to pay interns and apprentices below minimum wage? The House Industries & Professional Activities Subcommittee thinks so. The panel advanced a bill (HB 541) with a 10-5 vote as the Republican sponsor, Rep. Ryan Chamberlin, argued his proposal gives more opportunities to young people breaking into certain industries, citing horse trainers near his home by Ocala as an example. The measure will let employees voluntarily opt out of minimum wage if they are involved in internships, work-study programs, pre-apprenticeships or apprenticeships. “An unintended consequence of Florida’s constitutional minimum wage is that it cripples an employer’s ability to provide more opportunities for unskilled workers in the areas of apprenticeship and education,” Chamberlin said. “This is having a huge impact on our young people and those seeking retraining and other more profitable fields of work.”

“Bill expanding flood risk disclosure requirements to renters coasts through first Senate stop” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — A bill extending to renters the same flood risk disclosures now mandated in home sales just sailed through its first stop in the Senate. Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee voted 11-0 to advance the measure (SB 948), which would require landlords to share certain flood risk information with potential tenants. If a tenant doesn’t receive the disclosure and later suffers significant losses in a flood, they can terminate the lease and receive a refund of any rent paid in advance. “This bill goes a long way to giving tenants the information they need to assess the risks before they enter into a residential lease and also incentivizes the purchase of flood insurance when they get that material information,” said Sen. Jennifer Bradley, the bill’s sponsor.

“Senate panel advances hands-free driving bill” via Brianna Ellis of Click Orlando — A Florida Senate Committee has advanced a bill that seeks to make the state a hands-free driving zone. SB 1318 passed unanimously in the Senate Transportation Committee Wednesday. Introduced by Sen. Erin Grall, the bill aims to extend the current ban on texting while driving to include all handheld use of wireless communication devices. This proposal would align Florida with 30 other states, including Alabama and Georgia, which have similar laws.

“Total ban on in-school cellphone use coasts through first House Committee” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Legislation expanding a 2023 law banning students from in-class cellphone use is advancing in the House, where lawmakers agreed that the devices have a detrimental effect on learning. Education and Administration Subcommittee members voted unanimously for legislation (HB 949) prohibiting students from cellphone use throughout the school day rather than just during instructional time. The bill would also require schools to designate locations on campus where students can use their phones with permission from a school administrator.

— MORE LEGISLATIVE —

Bill setting up review and repeal system for administrative rules heads to full Senate — Legislation establishing an annual process for review and repeal of administrative rules is ready for the Senate floor after receiving an affirmative vote from the Rules Committee. “Improved oversight of administrative rules will go a long way toward keeping government more accountable to Floridians. One of the reasons DOGE has become so popular at the federal level is that Americans have a problem with the idea that unelected federal bureaucrats have so much unchecked authority,” Senate President Albritton said. “ … Florida government is not, and should not, be immune to this kind of scrutiny. This legislation modernizes Florida’s rule-making process to better serve our state.”

“Tuition at Florida universities could increase — for out-of-state students” via Andrew Atterbury of POLITICO — With state universities facing increasing costs and dwindling funds, Florida lawmakers are considering a different possible revenue stream: charging out-of-state students more. Keeping the cost of higher education down for Florida students has long been a priority of DeSantis and fellow Republicans, leading to in-state tuition rates being locked in for a decade. Allowing universities to raise tuition for out-of-state students, as a Senate budget panel discussed Tuesday, could potentially swing millions of dollars toward schools, bringing them more in line with peer institutions nationwide. And it would mark a momentous change for the state, which has not permitted universities to hike rates since 2012-13 under then-Gov. Scott.

“Bill to loosen media protections, compel outlets to remove online content advances in Senate” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Under a bill advancing in the Legislature’s upper chamber, media outlets would have to remove false, defamatory, or outdated reports from their websites. Proponents of the measure say it’s a needed update to legal standards that did not contemplate the internet’s ubiquity. Critics contend it will do far more harm than good. On Wednesday, the Senate Judiciary Committee voted 8-2 for SB 752, Florida’s latest bill to erode the First Amendment protections media outlets have long enjoyed. If passed, it would require a news publication or broadcast station to permanently delete any report on its web server if it learns, either through a court decision or information that a “reasonable person” would believe, that the report contains false or defamatory information.

“Senate panel OK’s ‘Lucy’s Law,’ with second House hearing set” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — On Wednesday, the Senate Transportation Committee gave “Lucy’s Law” its second unanimous OK. This proposed law would strengthen penalties for reckless boating and require safety training for all boaters. Sen. Jonathan Martin is carrying the bill (SB 628). The Senate Criminal Justice Committee voted to approve the measure earlier this month. “We need to make sure our boaters are responsible out on the water,” said Transportation Vice Chair Bryan Ávila of Miami-Dade. The legislation is named after 17-year-old Luciana Fernandez, who died during a September 2022 boat crash that left other passengers injured, including 18-year-old Katerina Puig, now permanently disabled.

—”Debra Tendrich’s food additives bill gets temporarily shelved” via Andrew Powell of Florida Politics

“Ana Maria Rodriguez’s property rights bill again advances unanimously, heads to floor next” via Andrew Powell of Florida Politics — The Senate Committee on Rules advanced a property rights bill that seeks to give commercial property owners more teeth to evict individuals found to be squatting. It now heads to the Senate floor. Sen. Rodriguez introduced the measure (SB 322) that would authorize a County Sheriff to remove any unauthorized persons at the owner’s request promptly. The bill is similar to an already adopted law that allows a Sheriff to remove unauthorized persons from residential property. “This bill creates a non-judicial procedure for a property owner to request that the County Sheriff immediately remove an unauthorized person from commercial real property,” Rodriguez explained. “This procedure is like procedures in existing law, for the removal of an unauthorized person from a residential property. An unauthorized person is someone not authorized to occupy the property who is not a current or former tenant.”

—“Susan Valdés’ bill to nix certificates of completion advances” via Andrew Powell of Florida Politics

“Miami Rep. carves out Epic, Carillon from law favoring developers in condo-hotel disputes” via Alexandra Glorioso of the Miami Herald — A Miami lawmaker is proposing to carve out two hotel-condominiums in South Florida from a law that gives developers more control over the building, and the upper hand in lawsuits with associations that govern the residential portion of the property. Rep. Vicki Lopez said the carve-out was a compromise with the association from the luxury Miami Epic Residences and Hotel, which has been in a lawsuit with the property’s hotelier regarding alleged overcharges for shared facilities. The project is in her district. “They would like a total repeal of the statute, but that impacts other hotels/condos that don’t have the problem that they had,” Lopez said after her bill unanimously passed its first Committee Tuesday. “And, so I said, OK, look, if we can’t do a total repeal, then let’s carve you out.”

— FOR YOUR RADAR —

— 100 DAYS —

“‘State propaganda’: Anger erupts inside Univision over airing of Donald Trump ad” via Adrian Carrasquillo of The Bulwark — Employees at the Spanish-language cable mainstay Univision were left distraught earlier this month after the network’s brass decided to run Department of Homeland Security ads warning immigrants that the government will find and deport them. The ads, which are part of a new $200 million campaign Homeland Security unveiled in February, have rankled immigrant rights groups, who view them as a blunt attempt at fearmongering on the taxpayer dime. Univision itself has covered the ads critically on air. “‘If you don’t leave, we’ll find you and deport you,’—that’s how radical the ad from the DHS Secretary Kristi Noem is,” anchor Andrea Linares said in a Feb. 18 segment.

To watch the ad, please click the image below:

“Ceasefire ‘in Moscow’s hands,’ Ukraine says after U.S. meeting in Saudi Arabia” via David Brennan of ABC News — The prospect of a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine is “in Moscow’s hands,” a top aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said following successful U.S.-Ukraine talks in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. Andriy Yermak — the head of Zelenskyy’s office — was part of the Ukrainian delegation that met with American representatives in Jeddah, where both teams agreed to pursue a 30-day ceasefire and use the pause in fighting as a launchpad for full peace negotiations to end Russia’s three-year-old invasion of its neighbor. “Ukraine is ready to accept a 30-day ceasefire if Russia agrees,” Yermak wrote. “This is a necessary step to begin work on real security guarantees and preparing the final terms of a peace agreement.” “But now the key is in Moscow’s hands — the whole world will see who really wants to end the war and who is simply playing for time,” he added.

“Education Department fires 1,300 workers, gutting its staff” via Michael C. Bender and Dana Goldstein of The New York Times — The Education Department announced that it was firing more than 1,300 workers, effectively gutting the agency that manages federal loans for college, tracks student achievement and enforces civil rights laws in schools. The layoffs mean that the department, which started the year with 4,133 employees, will now have a workforce of about half that size after less than two months with Trump in office. In addition to the 1,315 workers fired on Tuesday, 572 employees accepted separation packages offered recently and 63 probationary workers were terminated last month. The cuts could portend an additional move by Trump to dismantle the department essentially, as he has said he wants to do, even though it cannot be closed without the approval of Congress.

“Trump says violence against Tesla is domestic terrorism” via Jeff Mason and Abhirup Roy of Reuters — Violence against Tesla dealerships will be labeled domestic terrorism and perpetrators will “go through hell,” Trump said on Tuesday in a show of support for the electric carmaker’s chief, his ally Elon Musk. Shares of the automaker closed nearly 4% higher on Tuesday, rebounding from the biggest one-day fall in four-and-a-half years the previous day, after the President appeared with Musk at the White House to select a new Tesla for his staff to use. Activists have lately staged so-called Tesla Takedown protests to voice displeasure over Musk’s role in sweeping cuts to the federal workforce at the behest of Trump and cancellation of contracts that fund humanitarian programs around the world. “They’re harming a great American company,” Trump said.

“Elon Musk seeks to put $100M directly into Trump political operation” via Theodore Schleifer and Maggie Haberman of The New York Times — Musk has signaled to Trump’s advisers in recent days that he wants to put $100 million into groups controlled by the Trump political operation, according to three people with knowledge of the matter. It is unheard of for a White House staffer, even one with part-time status, to make such significant political contributions to support the boss’s agenda. Associates of both Musk and Trump have talked recently about Musk’s planned donation to a Trump-controlled entity. Musk has signaled that he wants to make donations not to his own super PAC, called the America PAC, and has spent heavily on Trump in the past, but to an outside entity affiliated with the President.

“CDC nominee Dave Weldon is likely to be pressed on his vaccine views at Senate hearing” via The Associated Press — Dr. Weldon had been out of the national spotlight for more than 15 years when he was nominated to head the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But many anti-vaccine advocates knew him well. “He is one of us!! Since before our movement had momentum,” the co-director of Mississippi Parents for Vaccine Rights wrote on Facebook. And on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Autism Action Network credited the former Congressman with introducing legislation two decades ago “to stop the vaccine pedocide.” Weldon, who Trump nominated, needs to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate before he can lead the nation’s top public health agency. His confirmation hearing is to be held Thursday. The 71-year-old retired Florida Congressman is considered to be closely aligned with his presumptive boss, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the U.S. health secretary who for years has been one of the nation’s leading anti-vaccine activists.

“Inflation eased in February, but trade war threatens higher prices” via Andrew Ackerman of The Washington Post — Inflation eased more than expected in February, but not enough to assuage fears that a new round of tariffs taking hold Wednesday on steel and aluminum imports would escalate a trade war, threatening higher prices in the months to come. The consumer price index, a key gauge of inflation, showed that prices rose by 2.8% in February from a year earlier, driven by price relief from airfares and gas, the Labor Department said Wednesday. That was cooler than the 3% annual gain reported for January and an unexpected signal of progress in combating high inflation.

“Musk email reaches Italian workers. It did not go well.” via Emma Bubola of The New York Times — Italian employees at the Aviano Air Base in northern Italy paused from flipping burgers, unloading trucks and restocking shelves recently to open an email from their bosses demanding that they list five key accomplishments from last week. The email was a by-now familiar demand from President Trump’s chief cost-cutter, Musk, carrying with it the threat of termination if they did not respond. But on this occasion, it did not land with government employees in the United States, but rather in Italy, a country where workers’ rights are held sacrosanct. The result set the stage for a puzzling clash of cultures, with the world’s richest man and his job-thrashing chainsaw on one side and one of the world’s most protective champions of the forever job on the other.

— STATEWIDE —

“Ron DeSantis installs allies at state universities in purge of ‘ideological concepts’” via Jay Waagmeester of the Florida Phoenix — HB 1321 in the House and SB 1726 in the Senate would strip the State University System’s Board of Governors (BOG) and State Board of Education of their power to approve university and college presidents, leaving it up to the institutions’ trustees and search committees. The bill would prohibit BOG members from sitting on search committees. Since 2023, five of Florida’s 12 public universities have hired new presidents — the University of Florida, New College of Florida, Florida Gulf Coast University, Florida Polytechnic University, and Florida Atlantic University. Four — Florida International University, the University of Florida, the University of South Florida, and Florida A&M University — are in the process of finding new presidents.

“Republicans turn on DeSantis administration in DOGE-like quest to cut spending” via Gary Fineout of POLITICO — DeSantis has frequently praised Musk and his efforts to find waste in federal government spending. He’s repeated how Florida was “DOGE before DOGE was cool.” But key Florida House Republicans are now calling out the DeSantis administration on spending and hiring decisions. They criticized one agency because it can’t tell legislators how many cars the state owns. Agency secretaries were found to be working remotely even though their main headquarters are in Tallahassee. A House panel discovered that one agency had spent tens of thousands of dollars on travel expenses for four state employees who weren’t living in Florida.

“Florida’s at the vanguard of Trump’s immigration crackdown” via John Hill of the Tampa Bay Times — Trump doesn’t have an immigration policy. He has a plan for mass deportations. It’s unbaked, arbitrary, shortsighted and cruel. But it’s underway, and it will affect more than simply those immigrants living in the U.S. illegally. Get ready because the train’s heading to Florida. State and local agencies in Florida are rushing to assist the Trump administration as the President threatens to carry out the largest deportation effort in U.S. history. 97 Florida police forces and Sheriff’s offices have been approved to participate in a revived program that will allow them to stop, question and detain immigrants living here illegally. That’s nearly five times the number of law enforcement agencies participating in the rest of the country, making Florida the vanguard and a lab rat for this controversial venture.

“Florida cops can now report their bosses for immigration enforcement failures” via Ana Ceballos of the Miami Herald — Florida officials want local police officers to report their bosses to the state if they believe they are not fully complying with state immigration directives as part of a broad push to get law enforcement agencies on board with Trump’s immigration crackdown. Florida’s immigration czar Larry Keefe said that “concerned law enforcement officers and employees” can now report any failures by their agencies to the state through the newly created “Law Enforcement Accountability Dashboard.” “This reporting system will provide a direct channel for officers and employees to report any failure by their agency to comply with Florida’s immigration enforcement policies,” Keefe said. “Let there be no misunderstanding — Florida law will be enforced.”

— MORE D.C. MATTERS —

“As shutdown deadline nears, Senate Democrats say they won’t vote for GOP-led bill” via The Washington Post — Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer said on the Senate floor Wednesday that not enough Democrats support the Republican-led funding measure that passed the House on Tuesday. With days until a shutdown deadline, Democrats are seeking a bill — a continuing resolution, or CR — to keep the government open through April 11 while the two parties complete work on their long-stalled spending bills. “Our caucus is unified on a clean April 11 CR,” Schumer said. Meanwhile, Trump welcomed Micheál Martin, the prime minister of Ireland, to Washington for an annual trip ahead of St. Patrick’s Day that included a luncheon on Capitol Hill and a reception at the White House. During an Oval Office meeting, Trump complained about Ireland attracting U.S. businesses with low tax rates.

“Democrats divided on whether to shut down government or vote with GOP” via Liz Goodwin and Theodoric Meyer of The Washington Post — Trump needs Senate Democrats’ votes to keep the government funded and open this week. But the group is still agonizing over whether to use this rare point of congressional leverage to extract concessions from Republicans and risk taking the blame for a government shutdown. Some argue that voting for a bill to fund the government through September, which the House passed 217-213 on Tuesday, would empower Trump to dismantle more of the federal government. Others contend that a shutdown would hurt federal workers and the government even more. “It’s a choice between two terrible alternatives,” said Sen. Angus King on Wednesday. Senate Democrats are under pressure from grassroots liberals to join House Democrats in withholding their votes.

“Effort to deport Columbia student rests solely on Marco Rubio decision” via Cate Brown, Maria Sacchetti and Shayna Jacobs of The Washington Post — As the Trump administration moves to deport Columbia University student activist Mahmoud Khalil, the government has so far provided just one reason for doing so: Secretary of State Rubio has determined Khalil’s presence in the United States could have “potentially serious adverse foreign policy consequences.” A government notice for Khalil to appear in a federal immigration court provides no other evidence or specific accusations. A court hearing Wednesday, four days after his arrest, yielded no additional information. Khalil’s lawyers have urged a judge to release the pro-Palestinian activist or return him to New York, where immigration agents arrested him at his apartment Saturday and moved him 1,300 miles away, to a detention center in Louisiana.

“EPA cancels climate grants, intensifying battle over $20 billion” via Claire Brown of The New York Times — The Environmental Protection Agency said that it was canceling $20 billion in grants for climate and clean energy programs that have been frozen for weeks, a move that was labeled illegal by nonprofit groups that were supposed to receive the funds. The money has been caught in an escalating controversy involving the EPA, the Justice Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Citibank, where the funds are being held and are now frozen, prompting lawsuits from three nonprofit groups. The grants were issued to a total of eight nonprofit organizations through the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, which received $27 billion in funding from Congress through the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act.

“House Republican campaign arm targets vulnerable Democrats who ‘voted to shut down’ government” via Paul Steinhauser of Fox News — The House GOP’s campaign committee is taking aim at congressional Democrats for voting against a measure to fund the federal government through Sept. 30 and avoid a government shutdown at the end of this week. The National Republican Congressional Committee is launching digital ads against 35 House Democrats who may face challenging or competitive races in the 2026 Midterms when the GOP aims to defend its fragile majority in the chamber. The spots are going up hours after the House, almost entirely along party lines, voted 217-213 to pass a Republican-crafted bill that cuts non-defense spending by roughly $13 billion, boosts defense spending by around $6 billion and gives Trump more leeway in how to spend the funds.

“Anna Paulina Luna rallies support to force House vote on proxy voting for new mothers” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep. Luna has managed to force a full House vote on a measure allowing new moms in Congress to vote remotely. Luna previously filed legislation enabling members to vote by proxy for six weeks after giving birth to a child. But the St. Petersburg Republican faced resistance from leadership in her own party, and the bill hasn’t advanced in the chamber. So, Luna filed a discharge petition, a method open to all members to gather enough support to force a vote on a bill if 218 Representatives agreed. Ultimately, only 12 Republicans supported the effort, along with 206 Democrats. But Luna said the bill represents family values that conservatives should rally behind.

“USDA citrus forecast shows slight improvement for Florida farmers” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — The latest U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) forecast for Florida’s citrus harvest this season is slightly more optimistic than the past few months, but not by much. The March citrus crop forecast for the Sunshine State projects 11.6 million boxes of oranges harvested from Florida groves in the 2024-25 season, along with 1.2 million boxes of grapefruit. Both figures are up by only 100,000 boxes in each category compared to February’s forecast. It may not seem like much. But the forecast at least stops plummeting projections for the growing season. Forecasts have fallen each month since Hurricanes Helene and Milton ravaged Florida in September and October, respectively. Citrus officials worried that growers would not recover much of the fruit lost due to those storms.

— ELECTIONS —

“Donald Trump Jr. endorses Byron Donalds for Governor of Florida” via Eric Daugherty of Florida’s Voice — Trump Jr. this week announced his formal endorsement of Republican Rep. Donalds for Governor of Florida. The move comes off the heels of Trump Jr.’s father – President Trump – endorsing Donalds before the Congressman announced his candidacy formally. “My friend Byron Donalds is a great patriot and has my full endorsement for Florida Governor,” Trump Jr. said. “Byron is a fighter and a true champion for our America First movement.” “He will be a great leader for Florida, and he’ll fight alongside my father to make America greater than ever before!” he said. Also, this week, the conservative organization Club for Growth PAC endorsed Donalds. Club for Growth also endorsed DeSantis’ 2022 and 2018 gubernatorial candidacies.

“In TV ad, Florida CFO touts ‘largest’ insurance fine that he didn’t support” via Lawrence Mower of the Tampa Bay Times — In a new TV ad for his congressional campaign, Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis touts that he’s “the one person fighting for homeowners.” In fact, the ad states, “he oversaw the largest fine in history against an insurance company.” The video included a Tampa Bay Times headline from last year about state regulators fining Tampa-based Heritage Insurance $1 million for how it treated homeowners after Hurricane Ian. Except Patronis never explicitly supported that fine when it was issued (and it wasn’t the largest). The ad, “Fighting for Homeowners‚” is for Patronis’ race for Florida’s 1st Congressional District.

To watch the ad, please click the image below:

“Brian Hodgers admitted selling beer to a minor in a state application. Now, he says opponents want to ‘frame’ him as a criminal” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — House candidate Hodgers, claiming innocence in an email blast, faces scrutiny over past actions. While Hodgers denies being arrested, he admitted on a state license application to pleading no contest to selling a minor beer in 1996. Opponent Terry Cronin highlighted Hodgers’ “criminal record” during a forum. Hodgers blamed a clerk in the past, claiming he paid a fine. Court records show Hodgers cited, pleading “nolo contendere,” receiving a withheld adjudication and jail sentence. Hodgers’ license application stated he sold the beer and received a withheld adjudication, but he said the judge told him ATF conducted the sting.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Coral Gables becomes Miami-Dade testing ground for Trump and DeSantis immigration crackdown” via Syra Ortiz Blanes, Tess Riski, Ana Ceballos and Verónica Egui Brito of the Miami Herald — Coral Gables police officers will soon be the first in Miami-Dade County that the Trump administration will empower to stop, interrogate and arrest immigrants who they suspect are in the United States illegally. The Coral Gables Police Department’s new agreement with the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement shines a spotlight on how the City Beautiful, known for its manicured lawns, hyper-strict code enforcement and pre-approved paint colors, has brought Trump and DeSantis’ crackdown on illegal immigration into the fold of local law enforcement. The city’s agreement is one in nearly 180 signed by local law enforcement agencies across Florida — by far the most of any state in the nation.

“Frank Carollo files to run for Miami Commission and succeed his brother in District 3” via Tess Riski of the Miami Herald — Former Miami City Commissioner Carollo has filed to run for Miami’s District 3, making him the second major candidate to formally throw their hat in the ring for the city’s November 2025 election. Carollo filed candidate paperwork with the city clerk around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. He confirmed his candidacy in a text message to the Miami Herald but did not immediately provide a comment on his decision to run. Carollo is the younger brother of current District 3 Commissioner Joe Carollo.

“Hialeah, city of immigrants, unanimously approves agreement to enforce immigration laws” via Verónica Egui Brito and Syra Ortiz Blanes of the Miami Herald — Hialeah became the second city in Miami-Dade County to enter a partnership with the Trump administration to deputize local police officers to perform duties typically handled by federal immigration agents. The City Council unanimously gave Mayor Esteban “Steve” Bovo the green light to authorize a partnership agreement with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, with six members voting in favor and one absent. With the approval of the resolution, the mostly Hispanic city, where a majority of residents were born outside the U.S., is now among the first jurisdictions in South Florida to localize the crackdown by Trump and DeSantis on illegal immigration.

“Cities & counties fret over end of property tax: ‘Do they want us to hold bake sales?’” via Matt Sczesny of WPTV — Cities like Lake Worth Beach and counties across Florida are in a small panic over how to make up revenue if property taxes are eliminated in Florida. “Lake Worth Beach is one the cities that is on a pretty thin line right now,” Mayor Betty Resch said.” Do (Florida lawmakers) want us to hold bake sales to make up the lack of funds? Should we have a garage sale?” Resch said. “I just don’t understand where they think the money is going to come from.”

“Miami Beach Mayor moves to end O Cinema lease after screening of Israeli-Palestinian film” via Lauren Costantino and Aaron Leibowitz of the Miami Herald — The Mayor of Miami Beach is proposing to terminate a lease agreement and discontinue thousands of dollars in financial support for an independent film theater after it screened an Oscar-winning documentary about the ongoing conflict between Palestinians and Israelis in the West Bank. In a newsletter sent to residents, Mayor Steven Meiner explained his objections over the documentary “No Other Land,” which has had several showings at O Cinema, an art-house film cinema in South Beach, despite pressure from Meiner to cancel the screenings. He called the film “a false one-sided propaganda attack on the Jewish people that is not consistent with the values of our city and residents.”

“2 Miami-Dade health inspectors accused of fabricating violations to extort restaurants” via David Goodhue of the Miami Herald — Two Miami-Dade County health inspectors were arrested on accusations that they fabricated violations to extort bribes from restaurant owners, officials said. During a press briefing, Charles Bryant II and Craig Bethel extorted $14,620 from 15 businesses, Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz said. Both men, who worked for the Miami-Dade Department of Environmental Management, are accused of making up bogus health violations and threatening the businesses with shutting them down if they didn’t pay them money. “Just think about how they felt,” Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said at the briefing, referencing the restaurant owners. “They felt like they were being robbed.”

“Delray officials’ emails show fallout, confusion after Brightline, fire truck crash” via Angie DiMichele of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Ride-alongs canceled. Administrators are asking for recusal. A script for Fire Department employees to follow when answering calls from outraged citizens and a $1.4 million replacement fire truck. It has been nearly three months since the violent crash between a Delray Beach Fire Rescue engine and a Brightline train on Dec. 28. Emails between the Fire Department and city officials newly released to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel show more details of the fallout in the days following the crash and the steps taken early on to manage it. There was confusion for days afterward about whether or not the crew involved was responding to an emergency call at the time, the emails show

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Orange County gets more money back — but not all — after Glen Gilzean spending scandal” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — In the wake of former Orange County Elections Supervisor Gilzean’s spending scandal, his successor has gotten nearly $3 million back — a significant sum, though not the full amount Gilzean gave away. “It is a relief,” said Elections Supervisor Karen Castor Dentel, who called it one of her top priorities when she took office in January. “We’re still behind where we need to be, so getting these taxpayer dollars back into operation is really going to help us move forward.” The money comes as Castor Dentel’s Office is getting hit with unpaid election bills from Gilzean’s tenure and battling what’s become a multimillion-dollar deficit.

“Orlando seeks $5 million from Orange County for Pulse memorial; some Commissioners are hesitant” via Silas Morgan and Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel — Buddy Dyer is seeking $5 million from Orange County to help build a long-sought permanent memorial to the 2016 Pulse nightclub massacre, but his request is facing early resistance, in a sign of lingering bitterness over the failure of earlier memorial plans. In a Monday memorandum to Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, Dyer asked for the funds to help design and build the memorial — which is estimated to cost $12 million and for which the city has already pledged more than half that estimate. Orlando took the helm of the memorial effort in late 2023 amid the messy collapse of the private onePulse foundation.

“UCF fraternity allegedly hit pledges with cars in hazing incident, police report says” via Steven Walker of the Orlando Sentinel — Fraternity brothers at Sigma Chi allegedly hit pledges with a car as part of a hazing ritual now under investigation by the University of Central Florida. A sorority member whose house sits next door to Sigma Chi’s told police she heard yelling, saw a car strike a young man, and then heard someone shout “Help!” and “My bones, my bones, they’re broken,” the report said. UCF confirmed on Friday that it is investigating allegations of hazing at Sigma Chi and Delta Upsilon. The university and their national organizations have suspended both while the investigations are underway. The report provided details on how UCF police ended up at the Sigma Chi house in the early hours of Feb. 24.

“Regina Hill’s Orlando home was condemned. After the suspended Commissioner complained, the city declared it an error.” via Ryan Gillespie of the Orlando Sentinel — On Monday, a home on Domino Drive in Lake Mann Estates was plastered with a bright green “notice to vacate” and was condemned by Orlando’s code enforcement division. But by that evening, after its owner, suspended city Commissioner Hill blasted the city’s order on social media as an “attack” intended to thwart her planned political comeback, officials declared the home should never have been deemed unfit for human occupation. Days later, it remains unclear why the complaint was escalated. “After code enforcement management reviewed the complaint and assessed the home, it was determined the house shouldn’t have been condemned,” said Andrea Otero, a city spokesperson.

“Osceola Sheriff: 26 arrested in largest fentanyl bust in county history” via Silas Morgan of the Orlando Sentinel — Sheriff Marcos Lopez is calling his agency’s recent arrests of more than two dozen people the biggest fentanyl bust in Osceola County history. In a news conference, Lopez announced the agency was wrapping up Operation My Brother’s Keeper, which arrested 26 on drug trafficking charges — with more arrests possible — and seized roughly 1.3 kilograms of fentanyl in Osceola and Orange counties. The Sheriff emphasized how the amount of fentanyl seized could have impacted the entire county. “You can pretty much wipe out a whole community. It’s worse than a bomb or any type of other thing that military forces use to destroy our communities,” he said. “They’re destroying us little by little by poisoning our families.”

“Sara Roberts McCarley becomes first candidate for open Lakeland Mayor position” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Lakeland City Commissioner Roberts McCarley has announced she will run for Mayor in November. “Lakeland is an incredibly special place to raise a family and run a business,” Roberts McCarley said. “I’m ready to roll up my sleeves and continue to serve the community I love because I know that together, we can meet the challenges of tomorrow and get real results that move us forward.” That makes Roberts McCarley the first candidate to file in the 2025 City Elections. The native Lakeland resident has served the Lakeland City Commission since 2019, representing District C Southwest.

“Central Floridians grapple with high egg prices, eating fewer or looking for alternatives” via James Wilkins of the Orlando Sentinel — With the cost of eggs scrambling their grocery budget, Orlando residents Daniel Bryson and Victoria Cummins now eat them only on special occasions. “It’s not like I wanted to cut eggs out of my diet, but the last pack of eggs I bought was … like $9,” Cummins said. “There might have been less expensive eggs, but I was also trying to prioritize what we put into our bodies — and it’s become unaffordable.” An online fitness influencer, Bryson said meal prepping is a big part of his daily routine. Once a staple of his morning meal plans, eggs have slowly been phased out. “If you don’t have a Costco card now, you’re pretty much screwed,” he said. “It’s too expensive.” According to the consumer price index, egg prices in the United States hit a record high in January, with a dozen Grade A eggs selling for an average price of $4.95, up from the previous record of $4.82 set two years ago.

— LOCAL: TB —

“St. Pete police chief explains agreement made with ICE” via Anjelicia Bruton of WTSP — A majority of police departments in Pinellas County have joined the state’s crackdown on illegal immigration. This month, over 700,000 ICE administrative warrants will be entered into the National Crime Information Center database. The St. Pete Police Department is among several local cities joining the 287(g) program to understand better how to handle these cases when responding to calls. St. Pete Police Chief Anthony Holloway said this new agreement isn’t to create fear. The goal is to investigate crime. “I would tell them to go ahead and live their life like they’ve lived it every day,” Holloway said. Holloway said it’s unclear what training this program requires.

“Scammers have stolen more than $1M from Hillsborough County residents in 2025, Sheriff says” via Hannah Dineen of WTSP — Not yet three months into 2025, and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office reports scammers have stolen more than a million dollars from residents already this year. According to the Sheriff’s Office, they’re seeing an “alarming increase” in jury summons scams, warrant scams, and failure to appear scams. In each case, the scammers are imitating law enforcement. HCSO said scammers convince victims to call a 1-800 number to pay a fee to resolve a false issue. Victims may also be contacted by “a spoofed number that appears to be a law enforcement agency or a legitimate business.” The scammers typically have the victim’s name, date of birth, address, and more.

“USF, UTampa among colleges under investigation for antisemitic complaints” via Amanda Boettcher of ABC Action News — The University of South Florida and the University of Tampa are among 60 colleges across the country to receive letters from the Department of Education for antisemitic discrimination and harassment complaints. The USF investigation stems from pro-Palestinian protests that happened last year on campus. The demonstrations prompted the university to update on-campus protest policies for the Fall 2024 school year.

“USF president’s contract extended until next president picked” via Divya Kumar of the Tampa Bay Times — The University of South Florida’s Board of Trustees voted to extend outgoing President Rhea Law’s contract, originally slated to end March 31, until the next president begins. The extension is capped at a year. Law will continue to earn a base salary of $825,000 and remain eligible for up to $412,500 in performance-based pay. The extension is capped at a year. Law will continue to earn a base salary of $825,000 and remain eligible for up to $412,500 in performance-based pay. She will also receive $206,250, or 25% of her base salary, in deferred compensation for her final year. David Simmons, the faculty trustee, thanked Law for continuing to serve after she announced her intention to retire last month. “The last university I was at went through four presidents in the six years I was there,” he said. “That is extremely disruptive to the trajectory institution and president, bar your willingness to see us through this transition and help ensure that we have continuity of leadership is greatly appreciated.”

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Donna Deegan proposes Meridian Waste payment at same rate she previously vetoed” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — The monthslong battle over what the city will pay Meridian Waste to pick up curbside trash won’t spill over into a messy lawsuit after all. Jacksonville Mayor Deegan and Meridian Waste announced they reached an agreement whose payment rate is the same 29% increase that the City Council approved in December, only to see Deegan veto it in January. Deegan called the agreement with Meridian a “solution that works for the city and the company.” Still, a Council member said the whole matter should have ended two months ago when the City Council overrode her veto.

“Despite daily challenges, Deegan says being Jacksonville’s Mayor is ‘honor of my lifetime’” via Ashley Harding of News4Jax — It’s safe to say Deegan has worn a lot of hats over the years. Local television broadcaster at First Coast News, a three-time breast cancer survivor, the founder of The DONNA Foundation, and now, the Mayor of Jacksonville, becoming the first woman to hold the job in the city’s history. “It is truly the honor of my lifetime to be able to say that I’m the first woman Mayor of the city that I love,” Deegan said. “I can’t think of anything else that I would check off my bucket list, except maybe the grandkids someday.” Deegan was sworn in on July 1, 2023. A lot has happened since then.

“Bay County officials pass out double-red flags and signage to beach vendors” via Austin Maida of WJHG — It’s Spring Break season all along local beaches, and the county is doing what it can to make sure beachgoers are aware whenever it’s a double-red flag day. Members of Bay County Surf Rescue, along with Commissioner Clair Pease, spent Wednesday morning handing out over 500 shoulder-high double-red flags and signage to vendors along the county shoreline. “They are to be placed right at the surf. They’re on PVC poles. They’re visually seen right on the edge of the water. The goal is to let everyone know that when the gulf is closed to swimming, when they see the double-red flags, just don’t go into the water,” said Pease. Each morning the beach vendors, in addition to renting out banana boats, jet skis and more, will place the double-red flags right at the water’s edge.

— LOCAL: SW FL —

“Jan 6. Capitol riot ‘Lectern Guy’ sues Manatee County officials over wetlands lawsuit” via Ryan Ballogg and Michael Moore Jr. of the Bradenton Herald — Adam Johnson, the Parrish man known for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, has filed a lawsuit against Manatee County Commissioners over their choice not to seek over $250,000 in legal fees. Former Commissioner Joe McClash faced paying some or all of the legal bill after his challenge to the Board’s rollback of local wetland protections was unsuccessful. The protections, which had been on the books for decades in Manatee County to shield sensitive environmental areas from development, required 30 to 50-foot buffers between wetlands and new buildings. But after the August Primary changed the Board’s makeup, Commissioners voted to drop the case against McClash.

“Manatee County ended its school zone camera program. Do you still have to pay the fine?” via Michael Moore Jr. of the Bradenton Herald — Even though Manatee County ended its school zone speed camera program, drivers with outstanding tickets must still pay them, county officials say. Some residents criticized the program, calling it a money grab and arguing that drivers were fined throughout the school day, even when students were not walking along the street. Since its implementation in November, the Bradenton Herald reported that the program generated over 55,000 tickets totaling over $5.5 million in fines. But Manatee County officials said any citations issued before the program ended remain valid. “Drivers who received notices of violation are still required to pay, or they may contest the ticket,” Bill Logan, a spokesperson for Manatee County Government, told the Bradenton Herald.

“Sarasota County Commission praises County Administrator after online ethics questions” via Christian Casale of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — A little more than 90 seconds into this week’s Board meeting, Sarasota County Commissioner Ron Cutsinger flipped the script and introduced a vote of confidence for Jonathan Lewis, the County Administrator. “It’s prompted by some recent articles and social media … that contain inaccuracies the author recognized,” Cutsinger said. “I just don’t want there to be any question or lack of clarity as to whether or not this Board supports our County Administrator.” It wasn’t immediately clear which social media posts Cutsinger was referring to. Lewis, who has been the County Administrator since 2017, has been at the center of recent political controversies and the focus of coverage by the Florida Trident questioning his connection to a major development project.

— TOP OPINION —

“Musk looks desperate” via Charlie Warzel of The Atlantic — Critics have long painted Trump as a shady salesman, a persona he embraced by hawking Teslas on the White House lawn with Musk, a bizarre display beneath the office. But it was Musk who looked more pathetic. Protests against Tesla were growing due to Musk’s Trump administration role, and sales were plummeting. This was a desperate plea for Trump’s help.

Musk’s other ventures are also faltering. SpaceX rockets explode and contracts with Starlink have been canceled. Musk’s wealth is down $148 billion. He’s looked defeated lately, confessing his struggles and unease about returning to his businesses after his DOGE role concludes.

His DOGE role has alienated many, yielding few wins and triggering firings, angering constituents, and prompting disapproval in polls. Musk is known for high risk, but this is his biggest gamble, a reputational and financial one. His image is on the line.

He once cultivated an image of genius through a different era of tech coverage, then shifted to reactionary politics on Twitter, purchasing the platform and amplifying conspiracy theories to please right-wing fans. This boosted his relevance, and aligning with Trump initially benefited Tesla stock.

However, this is unsustainable, and risks infuriating people over possible cuts to Social Security. Trump’s a different beast, someone who discards confidants. Musk is not the durable political force that Trump is. Musk risks becoming universally reviled.

The White House stunt reeked of desperation. Musk has wagered the very myth he created for himself, something he cannot buy back.

— OPINIONS —

“Democracy dies in dumbness” via Bret Stephens of The New York Times — It used to be common knowledge that tariffs are a terrible idea. The phrase “beggar thy neighbor” meant something to regular people, as did the names of Sen. Reed Smoot and Rep. Willis Hawley. Americans broadly understood how much their 1930 tariff, along with other protectionist and isolationist measures, did to turn a global economic crisis into another world war. Thirteen successive Presidents all but vowed never to repeat those mistakes. Until Trump. Until him, no U.S. President had been so ignorant of the lessons of history. Until him, no U.S. President had been so incompetent in putting his own ideas into practice.

“How far gone are we?” via Jamelle Bouie of The New York Times — The question of the day is whether the United States is embroiled in a constitutional crisis. Congress has essentially surrendered its power of the purse to an unelected co-President who has seized control of much of the federal bureaucracy. The actual President has asserted a unilateral executive authority so powerful and far-reaching that it threatens the republican character of the American political system. And that same President has taken actions that blatantly and flagrantly violate the Constitution. But as critics of the “crisis” view note, for all of his lawbreaking, transgression and overreach, the President has yet to take the steps that would clearly mark a constitutional crisis — openly defying a lower court order or, more significantly, a judgment of the Supreme Court.

“Florida needs the Lieutenant Governor, not a DOGE Commissioner” via Mary Anna Mancuso of the Miami Herald — Next November, under a proposal being considered by state lawmakers, Florida voters may have the chance to eliminate the office of the Lieutenant Governor and replace it with a “Commissioner of Government Efficiency.” If the thought of restructuring the line of succession for Governor alarms you, you’re not alone. As a fiscal conservative, I think this is a pointless exercise. It’s an unnecessary change that doesn’t really shrink government. The proposed amendment (HJ1325) would create a Commissioner of Government Efficiency that would “audit, investigate and report on fraud, waste and abuse” in the executive branch and in local governments and special districts. If the state Legislature passes it, the amendment would go on the November 2026 ballot.

“A rare glimmer of hope for transparency this Legislative Session” via Bobby Block of the Tampa Bay Times — Amid a mountain of bad bills before the Florida Legislature this year, there are a few glimmers of hope — small and easy to miss. One of them concerns your right to know what your government is doing, and it exists in part because lawmakers are slowly realizing that they are not getting the information they need to do their jobs. That’s not to say this realization has sparked a complete course change when it comes to freedom of information in the Sunshine State. There are still more than 130 bills this Session that aim to restrict public access to government records, limit free speech or weaken government accountability. But one bill stands out as a rare effort to reverse the trend: Senate Bill 1434, filed by Sen. Darryl Rouson. If passed, this bill would give Floridians back a critical tool to question officials, demand transparency, and hold their government accountable.

“Lawmakers scheme to block Florida voters’ ideas from reaching the ballot” via the Orlando Sentinel and South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — Democracy is dying — not in darkness, but in plain sight at the Florida Capitol. Republican legislators want to make it outrageously expensive for citizens to launch ballot initiatives. In the past, voters have used their direct access to the ballot for a wide range of issues: An increased minimum wage. A ban on dog racing. Multiple initiatives on casino gambling. Term limits. The medical use of marijuana. Voting rights for people with prior felony convictions but had paid their debt to society. Mandates for government in the sunshine and other ethical issues. Some were too minor to be in the constitution. But most were legitimate issues that legislators stubbornly ignored until voters forced their hand. Lawmakers have always hated these citizen-backed initiatives, and done everything possible to throw up roadblocks. But this year, they want to kill direct democracy — the only alternative left for frustrated Floridians.

— ALOE —

“Inside Disney’s ‘Snow White’ troubles: ‘They need to get this over with’” via James Hibberd and Pamela McClintock of The Hollywood Reporter — Disney’s Snow White won’t hit theaters until March 21, but for the team at the Mouse House, that date can’t come soon enough. In news that broke earlier this week, Disney is taking next-level measures to stage manage the film’s world premiere in Los Angeles on March 15. While the event won’t be scaled back, as some headlines claimed, the studio isn’t allowing regular red carpet press to attend to prevent Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, who plays the Evil Queen, from answering questions on the spot. Snow White isn’t the first major film to manage a red carpet in a restricted way. Warner Bros. did much the same for the world premiere of The Flash, starring the embattled Ezra Miller. However, Miller had been accused of several criminal acts, whereas Zegler has simply generated social media blowback for comments ranging from criticizing the original film to slamming Trump. Gadot, meanwhile, is a divisive figure on social media due to the Israeli actor speaking out in support of her native country since the Oct. 7 terror attack by Hamas.

“Michelin adds 14 new restaurants to Florida guide” via Helen Freund of the Tampa Bay Times — Ahead of Michelin’s star reveal, four Tampa restaurants — Big Ray’s Fish Camp, Cousin Vinny’s, Fisk, and Mad Dogs & Englishmen — earn “recommended” status, joining others statewide. This recognition improves chances for coveted star ratings. No Pinellas restaurants were added, despite Michelin expanding coverage there through a paid partnership. Florida’s three-year, $1.5 million investment has yielded guides in Tampa, Orlando, and Miami since 2022. Last year, several “recommended” Tampa eateries later received Bib Gourmand or one-star ratings, bringing Tampa’s total to five Michelin-starred restaurants. The announcement excluded Broward and Palm Beach counties, which are also slated for future recognition.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Happy birthday to former Rep. Scott Plakon, Bob Asztalos, smart guy and good dad Ryan Cohn of Sachs Media Group, Scott Maddox, Chris Mitchell of Statecraft Digital, The Southern Group’s Mike Moore, Megan Sirjane-Samples, and Jennifer Wilson.

