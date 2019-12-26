Ten politicos who made a difference in Southwest Florida politics in 2019

Everglades restoration. The Heartland Parkway. Red Tide PTSD. There may not have been a major regional election in Southwest Florida, but there were plenty of big issues. And thanks to a colorful cast of political figures, the region also saw no shortage of intrigue.

A sheriff under investigation, A media feud with a Governor. The laying of groundwork for two of the Florida’s hottest Congressional contests. Whether laying the foundation for the future or settling scores from the past, leaders in Southwest Florida generated headlines and even gave America one of its few guessing games when it came to a vote on impeachment.

Here’s the 10 (well, technically 11) political figures, presented in alphabetical order, that kept politics interesting south of Tampa Bay and west of Lake Okeechobee.

Rainmaker Hugh Culverhouse

The Sarasota developer/Miami attorney spent years as one of Southwest Florida’s most powerful power brokers. This year, he had a breakout moment in national politics when he called for a boycott of the state of Alabama over a controversial law banning near all abortions.

Considering Culverhouse was at the time the largest individual donor to the University of Alabama in history, and he explicitly called on prospective students to boycott the school, the call to action spurred headlines in the Sunshine State, Yellowhammer State and nationwide.

Terse words were exchanged between the Sarasota influencer and the Alabama school, with university officials saying they already planned to give Culverhouse back all his money anyway.

Meanwhile, Culverhouse continued to be the mysterious rainmaker in Southwest Florida that he has been for years. A supporter of Republican Party of Florida Chair Joe Gruters and a major financial force behind Democratic state Rep. Margaret Good, Culverhouse contributed to Good’s challenge of a sitting Republican Congressman but also to two separate Republican candidates looking to succeed her in the state House.

So he keeps local pols guessing—but also vying for his affection and attention. He meanwhile continues to adhere to his own convictions.

“I’ve always had some conservative beliefs, some liberal beliefs, some independent,” Culverhuse said. “But one area I’ve never wavered, women have the right to decide what to do with their own body.”

State Rep. Byron Donalds

A total of 9 Congressional candidates already declared for Congress in Florida’s 19th Congressional District—and there’s more openly considering the race. But one name enjoys a different level of speculation—Byron Donalds.

The sophomore state Representative remains a big question mark in the contest, particular for social conservatives. He’d join a Republican primary that already includes state Reps. Dane Eagle and Heather Fitzenhagen, but the Naples Republican could quickly set himself apart as the only candidate to vote no on the Parkland bill, which was opposed by the National Rifle Association.

Thanks largely to connections through wife Erika Donalds, leader for the School Choice Movement, he’d also likely rally support from the education reform arena. His work on criminal justice already put him on stage with President Donald Trump this year.

Above all, Donalds is one of Florida’s most prominent black conservatives and would fulfill hopes of Republican leaders who want to bring diversity into the party.

Interestingly, this year ends in speculation around Donalds, much as 2018 did when he seemed Gov. Ron DeSantis’ first choice for Republican Party of Florida chair. That fell through, but Donalds has continued to enjoy close association to the Governor.

Donalds notably missed a recent education announcement by DeSantis in Naples, but Erika could be seen in the front row, answering questions many curious politicos.

“He has not made a formal announcement yet,” Erika Donalds said of her husband’s plans. But he was in Washington, D.C. meeting with certain powers that be. “People are getting antsy, especially his supporters,” she said. “But he’s continuing to prepare.” Expect some news very early in 2020.

State House Republican Leader Dane Eagle

The Republican majority caucus in the Florida House had such a successful session in 2019, Leader Dane Eagle almost couldn’t believe it. “We made some unprecedented changes that will be generational,” he said.

Indeed, former Republican Leader Ray Rodrigues said Eagle deserved much of the credit for pushing ahead advances in school choice and health care reform while also delivering Southwest Florida the most Everglades-friendly budget in history. “He ended up being a better Majority Leader than I was,” Rodrigues said.

Now Eagle heads into his last Legislative Session in 2020, but already has his eye on the next prize. After U.S. Rep. Francis Rooney announced his retirement from Congress, Eagle pounced, becoming the first well-known candidate to jump into a growing field in Florida’s 19th Congressional District. Raising more than six figures out of the gate, he seems the frontrunner (but in a region that in the last decade has favored outsiders over established pols for Congress).

Campaign Manager Terry Miller emits cautious confidence as the list of competitors grows. “He’s been able to get his share of policy reforms but also funding for the region,” Miller said.

The work and some personal connections already got Eagle on an impromptu Air Force One flight, pulled onstage at a Republican fundraiser where a number of his Congressional competitors dined (and were left behind). At least now, this Eagle is flying high.

Senate President Bill Galvano

The words mild-mannered don’t often apply to prominent political leaders. Yet Bill Galvano set himself apart through calmness and civility. That’s not an accident.

“We watch folks fighting with one another, making accusatory statements about each other, debating personalities as opposed to getting work done in politics for the people who are their constituents,” he laments. “As the atmosphere becomes more challenging, it is more important we show the world that we conduct ourselves in a manner that the people of Florida deserve.”

It’s helped the Senate President develop relationships in all corners of politics. Oh, and it also ushered through a starkly conservative agenda that past firebrands in his role could never achieve. The Bradenton Republican’s first Session presiding over the upper chamber saw passage of a so-called sanctuary cities ban, changes to petition gathering and an expansion in school choice scholarships. And that’s despite leading the smallest Republican caucus in the chamber since 1998.

As for regional successes, Galvano used his influence as chair of the Bay Area Legislative Delegation to unify all of Tampa Bay behind red tide research. State Sen. Joe Gruters, a Sarasota Republican, technically sponsored that appropriations, but he credits the President’s gavel for bringing the money home. “Galvano deserves all the cake,” Gruters said. “As a direct result of his work as a presiding officer, a couple hundred million were directed into Southwest Florida.”

Then there’s those roads. Galvano made it a top priority to expand Florida’s expressways, including resurrecting plans for the Heartland Parkway, which business leaders say will invigorate the economy in Southwest Florida’s inland counties and environmentalists say will kill all the panthers. Either way, credit Galvano when the booths start collecting coins.

State Rep. Margaret Good

It’s rare for Democrats in Southwest Florida to become major political players. But after special and general election wins in 2018, state Rep. Margaret Good became a critical player in the region. The red shirt freshman became part of Democratic leadership in her first full session, where she participated in health care reform and pushed for better gun laws and environmental restrictions.

But with Session barely closed, the Sarasota Democrat delivered her greatest political play in the off-season. She announced in July she would challenge U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan for his Senate seat. Her history of flipping a red statehouse seat, Florida House District 72, makes her a top recruit for national Democrats, who have now listed Buchanan as one of their top targets in 2020.

“What helped Margaret Good win both her special election and reelection to the Florida House was a grassroots-driven field program and a first-class fundraising performance that met, understood, and listened to voters throughout her district,” said JoAnne DeVries, Sarasota Democratic Party chair. Democrats feel increasingly confident she can do it again.

That showed with Good’s first fundraising report, where she pulled in over $450,000 and outperformed Buchanan.

Of course, Good’s ambitions also have state consequences. Her state House district gave Trump the highest margin of victory of any held by Democrats right now. It looks to be one of the most competitive in Florida heading into 2020, but both Republicans Fiona McFarland and Donna Barcomb have raised more than any Democrat already declared. So there’s a strong possibility Good entered an uphill Congressional race at the cost of the statehouse Democratic caucus. But for now, the blue team beams optimism even in the face of an entrenched incumbent and a considerably more conservative terrain.

“I’m not afraid of a tough fight,” Good says.

State Sen. Joe Gruters

As 2019 began, Joe Gruters enjoyed elevation in every political role. The Sarasota Republican moved from the state House to the Senate. He emerged as Gov. Ron DeSantis’ choice for Republican Party of Florida Chairman. And with White House connections dating back to the 2016 Presidential election, he served as symbolic cartilage between Washington, Tallahassee and party leaders throughout the state.

But by year’s end, he endured a media cold war with the Governor’s Office and angered immigration groups across the state. Yet he’s still standing.

“My general philosophy is I put my head down, absorb punches and move forward,” said Gruters.

Establishing himself as a go-to lawmaker on conservative immigration reform, Gruters sponsored a ban on so-called sanctuary cities, legislation previously passed in the House but never the Senate. As chair of the Senate Commerce and Tourism Committee, he also lobbied for Visit Florida funding. He couldn’t get film incentives or online sales taxes passed but will try again on both in 2020.

By 2019’s end, Gruters and the Governor’s office at least professed unity. Two RPOF events took place in the Governor’s Mansion in as many months, and the party held its most successful fundraiser ever with a Statesman of the Year dinner with President Trump. Plus, Gruters got to ride on Air Force One.

Gruters will have to run his own reelection next year, though in a relatively safe district, while working to keep Florida red in the Presidential election That’s especially important to Gruters considering his role as Florida co-chair during Trump’s surprise win in 2016.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno

After years as Lee County Sheriff Mike Scott’s right-hand-man, Marceno in 2018 ascended to the position of Sheriff without having to run for office thanks to his predecessor’s retirement. That should have meant a smooth path to election to a full term in 2020.

Instead, Marceno has been surrounded by professional questions and personal scandals. From an ex-girlfriend who accused Marceno of trying to make her get an abortion to an active Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation into whether he lied about his credentials when he first wore a badge in Florida, it’s been a year of criticism an unsavory headlines.

But one thing that hasn’t suffered? Marceno continues to be a stellar fundraiser. With some $380,000 in contributions to his campaign and another $370,000 in a state political committee, donors don’t seem embarrassed by any association with the Sheriff. By comparison, Republican competitor Jim Leavens has raised around $38,000.

Still, as some wonder if Marceno’s peccadilloes will still lead to a suspension from office, there’s speculation if other politicians like Lee County Commissioner Cecil Pendergrass will make a play to replace the appointed Sheriff (Pendergrass said he has no plans to challenge an incumbent).

The big question heading into 2020 seems to be whether Marceno will be consumed by his own missteps or overcome the noise and win election to the office he now holds.

Senate Republican Leader Kathleen Passidomo

The Florida Senate has only twice ever elected a female President. No Senate President has ever haled from Southwest Florida. But so long as Republicans can hold the upper chamber through the 2022 election cycle, Naples Republican Kathleen Passidomo will preside over it.

The stealth battle for the gavel came to a close in November as Passidomo overtook Travis Hutson in the leadership fight. As it turned out, fellow Southwest Florida pol Ray Rodrigues, who is running unopposed for an open state Senate seat in 2020, helped put her over the top.

For the moment, Passidomo remains focused on keeping Republicans in control and notching successes. “Right now, I’m not really focusing on that job [Senate President] because there’s only one Senate President and that’s Bill Galvano,” Passidomo said.

“As Majority Leader, I have another Session to get through with my caucus. I want to make sure the caucus is successful and its priorities are accomplished, and I will help President Galvano do that.”

Of course, Passidomo achieved plenty in her first session as Senate Republican Leader. With water projects the rallying cry for lawmakers statewide, a significant portion of funding ended up in Passidomo’s district, most tied to Everglades restoration.

U.S. Rep. Francis Rooney

In hindsight, the paltry fundraising should have tipped Florida’s 19th Congressional District off sooner. But Francis Rooney’s disinterest in raising money to run for a third term in Congress was just of the major headlines the Naples Republican inspired in 2019.

“Some of the positions he has taken have certainly engulfed him in headlines,” said Fort Myers political consultant Terry Miller.

Rooney voted against diverting emergency funding to construction of a border wall and pushed for a ban on suntan lotion in national coral reef preserve. But he really got the world’s attention when he became one of a handful of Republicans saying he’s consider impeachment for President Donald Trump. He decided after that one to announce his retirement the following day.

That alone proved tremendously consequential. A rare open Congressional seat so far inspired 10 candidates to file to succeed Rooney, and another couple will surely file in January.

But he also has kept the country guessing about his loyalties. Rooney strung America along until he became the very last GOP Congressman to reveal his vote on impeachment. He was a no but only because House Democrats didn’t push for more witnesses.

“Impeachment is so heavy of a situation for the country; there should be a more exhaustive process than what we are doing,” he said.

The Zieglers

Okay, so this is cheating. But the actions of political power couple of Sarasota School Board member Bridget Ziegler and Sarasota County Commissioner Christian Ziegler seem all the more intriguing considering they share a kitchen table.

A pair of millennial avatars for modern conservatism, the two made headlines for reaching across political divides in the midst of the most divisive issues to impact Sarasota County in years.

For Bridget, that meant working with the Sarasota Classified/Teachers Association on the ultimate ouster of controversial Superintendent of Schools Todd Bowden.

As for Christian, he became the sole voice advocating for angry Democrats and against a controversial redistricting plan that has drawn a class-action lawsuit from NAACP activists.

“He’s a firebrand who has shown a willingness to stick it to the establishment guys, and you’ve got to give the guy some credit,” said state Sen. Joe Gruters, a close political ally of both Zieglers.

Ironically, both Zieglers ay enjoy greater influence at the state level than in the elected offices they hold. She’s a founding member of the pro-school choice Florida Coalition of School Board Members, but she’s been in a philosophical minority on the School Board more than five years. He’s Vice Chair of the Republican Party of Florida, but didn’t stop a plan to make his own County Commission district virtually unwinnable for the GOP.

But both demonstrated this year an ability to work with all kids. “I had someone stop me recently and say they never thought they would agree with a Ziegler,” Christian said. “But now we’re both working on issues they care about.”