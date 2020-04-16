Connect with us

2020 Headlines

Heather Fitzenhagen raises around $80K more for congressional campaign

2020

Casey Askar TV spot shares immigration story as he drops millions on race

2020 Headlines

Vennia Francois opens challenge of Val Demings with bigger fundraising haul

2020 Headlines

Democrats urge preparations for huge increase in mail-in voting

2020 Headlines

Three in a row: Laura Loomer again tops Lois Frankel in quarterly fundraising, but trails in cash on hand

2020 Headlines

Donna Deegan outraised John Rutherford for second straight quarter
Courtesy of the Florida House.

2020

Heather Fitzenhagen raises around $80K more for congressional campaign

But that’s less than some competitors had at the close of 2019.

on

Fort Myers Republican pulled in an extra $79,240 for her congressional campaign during the first quarter of 2020.

The respectable amount means she’s gathered $110,790 for her race in Florida’s 19th Congressional District. But three months into 2020, that still puts her behind what some of her competitors raised before the end of December.

The sitting state lawmaker last year briefly considered a run for state Senate but ruled out a run in May. But she jumped when Rep. Francis Rooney announced her would not run for a third term. In December, she announced her candidacy for Congress.

She raised a modest amount before 2020 closed that was less than most of her Republican opponents. But she formally launched her campaign in January and had another fundraiser in Tampa the same month.

But Fitzenhagen signaled last week this would turn out as a light quarter. She was busy in February and March in her final Legislative Session in the Florida House; term limits prevented her from running again.

Afterward, she came home to a region grappling with a pandemic. Instead of knocking on doors, she found herself lobbying Lee County Commissioners on a potential stay-at-home order and spearheading efforts to raise money for the Immokalee farmers.

The Republican field has shifted a bit since the last filing deadline. Professional political pundit Ford O’Connell dropped out of the race and three new candidates jumped in.

One of those, fast food mogul Casey Askar, raised more than $500,000 for his run in less than two weeks, also revealed Wednesday he has pulled a $3 million candidate loan.

Another new entry, fellow state Rep. Byron Donalds announced a week ago he has raised $335,000 for the race.

As of the end of 2019, state Rep. Dane Eagle had pulled in $422,000 in donations, and Dr. William Figlesthaler had raised $126,000 on top of a $410,000 loan. And former Minnesota lawmaker Dan Severson put a $102,000 loan into his campaign before the year ended as well.

Fitzenhagen did pull in more than Fort Myers Mayor Randy Henderson pulled in during the fourth quarter of 2019.

Subtracting expenses, Fitzenhagen closed March with $89,839 in cash on hand.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Federal unemployment checks going out, Governor said.