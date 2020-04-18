Gov. DeSantis orders Surgeon General to release nursing home location data after weeks of requests

Gov. Ron DeSantis, after weeks of requests from the media and constituents, will release the names of longterm care facilities where cases of COVID-19 have been reported.

DeSantis announced Saturday he instructed Surgeon General Scott Rivkees to release that information, but didn’t say when, or how it would be available. DeSantis said it might be on the twice daily COVID-19 reports the Florida Department of Health releases, which already includes total number of cases and deaths by county.

DeSantis said he made the decision to ensure families were aware of infections in case facilities were not providing the information in a timely fashion. He backed off previous assertions that releasing specific data could jeopardize identifying patient information, noting Saturday, “I don’t think it does.

As of his Saturday afternoon press briefing, 1,627 residents and staff members at longterm facilities had tested positive for the virus.

Longterm care facilities like nursing homes and assisted living facilities had already been required to notify residents, staff and family contacts if a known case was discovered.

“If you have one incident in a week from now and they don’t follow through with that, I don’t want to be in a situation where families don’t know,” DeSantis said.

The decision comes after the Miami-Herald, after a public records request for data was not returned, informed the state it planned to sue for records. DeSantis’ general counsel reportedly asked the paper’s attorneys, through its law firm, to drop that suit.

It also comes after a nursing home in Pinellas County had a massive outbreak of the virus that wasn’t reported for days and not until Florida Politics first reported cases.

That outbreak led to 39 positive cases among residents and at least six staff members. Most of those occurred in the Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, but the facility announced Saturday three cases were identified in another building, meaning the outbreak may continue to grow.

DeSantis said he’s also increasing the amount of rapid response teams heading into nursing homes and assisted living facilities to spot check staff and residents who might have the virus, but be asymptomatic.

DeSantis, early on, ordered visitations at facilities stop to protect the virus from entering in conditions where rapid spread would be likely.

“You may have everyone doing everything right, but you could have a staff member who is asymptomatic and spread to the resists very very quickly,” DeSantis said.