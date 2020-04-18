Connect with us

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Gov. DeSantis orders Surgeon General to release nursing home location data after weeks of requests

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Majority of Floridians approve of Gov. DeSantis, though fewer than pre-coronavirus polling

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

As locals loosen restrictions, state passes 25,000 COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

COVID-19 model: Florida is past the peak

Coronavirus in Florida

Telemedicine extended for medical marijuana, narcotics

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Which Florida beaches are closed? Which are still open?
Gov. Ron DeSantis holds a press conference in the Historic Capitol with DMS Secretary Jonathan Satter. Photo via. The News Service of Florida.

Coronavirus in Florida

Gov. DeSantis orders Surgeon General to release nursing home location data after weeks of requests

The DeSantis administration has for weeks refused to say which facilities are affected.

on

Gov. Ron DeSantis, after weeks of requests from the media and constituents, will release the names of longterm care facilities where cases of COVID-19 have been reported.

DeSantis announced Saturday he instructed Surgeon General Scott Rivkees to release that information, but didn’t say when, or how it would be available. DeSantis said it might be on the twice daily COVID-19 reports the Florida Department of Health releases, which already includes total number of cases and deaths by county.

DeSantis said he made the decision to ensure families were aware of infections in case facilities were not providing the information in a timely fashion. He backed off previous assertions that releasing specific data could jeopardize identifying patient information, noting Saturday, “I don’t think it does.

As of his Saturday afternoon press briefing, 1,627 residents and staff members at longterm facilities had tested positive for the virus.

Longterm care facilities like nursing homes and assisted living facilities had already been required to notify residents, staff and family contacts if a known case was discovered.

“If you have one incident in a week from now and they don’t follow through with that, I don’t want to be in a situation where families don’t know,” DeSantis said.

The decision comes after the Miami-Herald, after a public records request for data was not returned, informed the state it planned to sue for records. DeSantis’ general counsel reportedly asked the paper’s attorneys, through its law firm, to drop that suit.

It also comes after a nursing home in Pinellas County had a massive outbreak of the virus that wasn’t reported for days and not until Florida Politics first reported cases.

That outbreak led to 39 positive cases among residents and at least six staff members. Most of those occurred in the Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, but the facility announced Saturday three cases were identified in another building, meaning the outbreak may continue to grow.

DeSantis said he’s also increasing the amount of rapid response teams heading into nursing homes and assisted living facilities to spot check staff and residents who might have the virus, but be asymptomatic.

DeSantis, early on, ordered visitations at facilities stop to protect the virus from entering in conditions where rapid spread would be likely.

“You may have everyone doing everything right, but you could have a staff member who is asymptomatic and spread to the resists very very quickly,” DeSantis said.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Download here: Printable Florida unemployment application