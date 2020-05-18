Connect with us

South Florida

The Miami Foundation to host virtual forum featuring Miami-Dade mayoral candidates

Headlines South Florida

Collier County wildfire continues at 8,663 acres and 40% containment

Headlines South Florida

Javier Fernández says feds should investigate David Rivera Venezuela contract

South Florida

Alex Penelas touts new endorsements from South Florida Haitian leaders

Headlines South Florida

South Florida COVID-19 testing sites to close through weekend due to storm

South Florida

The city of Miramar is partially furloughing all of its workers
stock image via Adobe

South Florida

The Miami Foundation to host virtual forum featuring Miami-Dade mayoral candidates

The event will take place Monday evening from 5-6:30 p.m. online.

on

The Miami Foundation is set to host a virtual forum featuring several top candidates in the 2020 Miami-Dade County mayoral contest.

The event will take place from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday.

The COVID-19 outbreak has slowed activity in the contest, which is one of the highest-profile local races in the state this cycle. Social distancing rules have forced the forum to go online.

Individuals interested in viewing the forum live can register on Zoom. Those who sign up can also submit questions for the candidates.

Even with the numerous limitations for candidates in recent months, millions have already been poured into the contest to replace term-limited Carlos Giménez.

Former County Mayor Alex Penelas has more than $3 million on hand between his campaign and his political committee, Bold Vision.

He has been the top fundraiser in the contest so far. Friday, a group of eight Haitian community leaders in South Florida endorsed Penelas’ campaign.

County Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava sits in second in the cash contest, with $1.6 million in her coffers. In late April, Levine Cava qualified for the 2020 ballot via petition. She is seeking to be the first female Mayor elected in the county.

Levine Cava is also raising money through her PC, Our Democracy.

Fellow Commissioner Esteban Bovo has also retained more than a million, with just over $1.3 million on hand between his campaign and PC, A Better Miami-Dade.

A third Commissioner, Xavier Suarez of District 7, is sitting on more than $930,000 in his campaign and the Imagine Miami PC.

All four will be on hand at Monday’s forum, as will entrepreneur Monique Nicole Barley, former Miami mayoral candidate Robert Burke and real estate agent Ludmilla Domond.

The forum is being held just over one week from the beginning of the qualifying period, which starts May 26.

The Monday evening forum will be part of The Miami Foundation’s series titled “Our Miami: The People’s Forums.”

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Restaurant capacity raised to 50% in ‘Full Phase One.’