The Miami Foundation to host virtual forum featuring Miami-Dade mayoral candidates

The Miami Foundation is set to host a virtual forum featuring several top candidates in the 2020 Miami-Dade County mayoral contest.

The event will take place from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday.

The COVID-19 outbreak has slowed activity in the contest, which is one of the highest-profile local races in the state this cycle. Social distancing rules have forced the forum to go online.

Individuals interested in viewing the forum live can register on Zoom. Those who sign up can also submit questions for the candidates.

Even with the numerous limitations for candidates in recent months, millions have already been poured into the contest to replace term-limited Carlos Giménez.

Former County Mayor Alex Penelas has more than $3 million on hand between his campaign and his political committee, Bold Vision.

He has been the top fundraiser in the contest so far. Friday, a group of eight Haitian community leaders in South Florida endorsed Penelas’ campaign.

County Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava sits in second in the cash contest, with $1.6 million in her coffers. In late April, Levine Cava qualified for the 2020 ballot via petition. She is seeking to be the first female Mayor elected in the county.

Levine Cava is also raising money through her PC, Our Democracy.

Fellow Commissioner Esteban Bovo has also retained more than a million, with just over $1.3 million on hand between his campaign and PC, A Better Miami-Dade.

A third Commissioner, Xavier Suarez of District 7, is sitting on more than $930,000 in his campaign and the Imagine Miami PC.

All four will be on hand at Monday’s forum, as will entrepreneur Monique Nicole Barley, former Miami mayoral candidate Robert Burke and real estate agent Ludmilla Domond.

The forum is being held just over one week from the beginning of the qualifying period, which starts May 26.

The Monday evening forum will be part of The Miami Foundation’s series titled “Our Miami: The People’s Forums.”