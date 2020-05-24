Democrat state Senator says Ron DeSantis wants working class ‘exposed to the virus’

At least one prominent Florida Democrat argues that the Governor is deliberately jobbing people out of jobless benefits and, instead, wants them working and “exposed to the virus.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis, said Sen. Vic Torres, “doesn’t want” the unemployed “to get benefits.”

“He wants you to get exposed to the virus. He wants you out there. He doesn’t care what happens to you or your family,” argued the Orlando Democrat.

Torres’ comments about what the Governor calls a “smart, safe, and step-by-step” reopening of the state were made on a Saturday afternoon call in support of the Joe Biden Presidential campaign.

“Republicans want to put you back to work where it is unsafe … opening up everything they can so they don’t have to pay the unemployment,” he contended.

The lack of Republican support for a Special Session, which Democrats sought earlier this month but ito no avail, showed Torres that they “don’t want to help the workers of the state of Florida.”

The anxieties they stoke follow up on a Democratic fundraising appeal to people angry that barber shops and beauty salons are once again open, a message that hit similar themes.

That Thursday pitch contended that the Governor‘s decision to allow these shops to open demonstrated a “blatant disregard for the people of Florida” that “essentially forces workers to either risk infection in the service industry or lose their source of income.”

Meanwhile, Torres isn’t the only prominent Democrat expressing grave concerns about the Governor’s posture at this point in the extended coronavirus response period.

Nikki Fried, the Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services, said that Floridians “can’t trust the information” coming out of the state regarding COVID-19 testing numbers in the wake of the dismissal of data scientist Rebekah Jones.

Fried went on to describe a “dangerous pattern … of misinformation,” especially regarding prisons and nursing homes, two sectors prone to institutional spread.

“This is a pattern of deception we’ve seen from the Governor over and over again,” Fried argued Saturday morning on MSNBC.