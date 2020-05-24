Democrat state Senator says Ron DeSantis wants working class ‘exposed to the virus’

At least one prominent Florida Democrat argues that the Governor is deliberately jobbing people out of jobless benefits and, instead, wants them working and “exposed to the virus.”
Gov. Ron DeSantis, said Sen. Vic Torres, “doesn’t want” the unemployed “to get benefits.”
“He wants you to get exposed to the virus. He wants you out there. He doesn’t care what happens to you or your family,” argued the Orlando Democrat.
Torres’ comments about what the Governor calls a “smart, safe, and step-by-step” reopening of the state were made on a Saturday afternoon call in support of the Joe Biden Presidential campaign.
“Republicans want to put you back to work where it is unsafe … opening up everything they can so they don’t have to pay the unemployment,” he contended.
The lack of Republican support for a Special Session, which Democrats sought earlier this month but ito no avail, showed Torres that they “don’t want to help the workers of the state of Florida.”
The anxieties they stoke follow up on a Democratic fundraising appeal to people angry that barber shops and beauty salons are once again open, a message that hit similar themes.
That Thursday pitch contended that the Governor‘s decision to allow these shops to open demonstrated a “blatant disregard for the people of Florida” that “essentially forces workers to either risk infection in the service industry or lose their source of income.”
Meanwhile, Torres isn’t the only prominent Democrat expressing grave concerns about the Governor’s posture at this point in the extended coronavirus response period.
Nikki Fried, the Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services, said that Floridians “can’t trust the information” coming out of the state regarding COVID-19 testing numbers in the wake of the dismissal of data scientist Rebekah Jones.
Fried went on to describe a “dangerous pattern … of misinformation,” especially regarding prisons and nursing homes, two sectors prone to institutional spread.
“This is a pattern of deception we’ve seen from the Governor over and over again,” Fried argued Saturday morning on MSNBC.
Reb
May 24, 2020 at 11:35 am
I had thought Senator Torres was different, not the typical Democrat, but, it seems he is just like the rest of them, so sad. He should be ashamed of himself for what he said.
Nancy A
May 24, 2020 at 11:54 am
I know he is right. What else is one to think after what these fools do? Lying to the people. Hiding truth, facts, science from public. If any Democrat Governor would do such these so called conservatives would have a fit. This is the deep state.
They want to push the front line people back to work so their huge mega contributors keep them funded and in power. When they start sending their family members, the selves out to clean ER rooms, feed and clean the Nursing home Patients, drive the buses, chop and pack meat in a meat packing plant, nurse those with ventilators or be an aide to those front line health care workers, become a cashier in a grocery store, and do this with the same PPEs they have or none, then maybe I will believe they care . Until then smart thinking people keep practicing safe distancing, stay home as much as you can. Let those who are so cavalier do as they may , risk their own lives. The sorry part of that is what they do to the health care workers when they get sick out of ignorance and defiance. The other sad part is they forgot that we are a negative Liberty country, meaning one can be free but not took the point of endangering others. But they have no united spirit, and no clue what a negative liberty, positive liberty even means. We have a President and a GOP, which I was part of many years ago, on the inside as it started to morph into what it is today, that has no real concern for the people, with the exception of the 1% and the mega corps that own them.
Frankie M.
May 24, 2020 at 12:36 pm
Shocking take but it generates the clicks. I’m all for opening up everything as soon as Ronnie, Donnie, and Lenny sign their kids up for summer camps…crickets. The party of do as I say not as I do.