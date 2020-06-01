Last Call for 6.1.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Gov. Ron DeSantis had been quiet about George Floyd’s killing, and the national unrest that followed, until Monday afternoon.

“Florida has zero-tolerance for violence, rioting and looting. George Floyd’s murder was appalling, and the Minnesota perpetrators need to be brought to justice, but this cannot be used as a pretext for violence in our Florida communities,” DeSantis said in prepared remarks.

The statement comes after a turbulent Saturday, which saw many Florida cities respond with curfews and a comparatively mild Sunday.

“I am in constant contact with state and local leaders, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Florida National Guard and the Florida Highway Patrol. We have devoted significant resources, including the mobilization of 700 Florida National Guard soldiers who are specially trained to support law enforcement. I have also worked with FHP to coordinate more than 1,300 sworn Florida Highway Patrol troopers to support local law enforcement efforts. We will continue to do everything necessary to keep residents safe.”

The Governor went on, listing off a score of officials he’s been in contact with since protests ignited, ranging from sheriffs and mayors all the way to the president.

“I thank these leaders for their continued partnership and efforts to keep Floridians safe,” he concluded.

Twitter may have let Rep. Anthony Sabatini off the hook for his AR-15 tweet, but Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried isn’t giving up so easily.

Fried, a Democrat, sent a letter to House Speaker José Oliva and Speaker-Designate Chris Sprowls asking them to reprimand the Howey-in-the-Hill Republican.

Sabatini’s tweet included a photo of a rifle, presumably his, accompanied by the text “Attention potential ‘protesters’ coming near Lake County, Florida This is an AR-15 — this will be a very common sight upon illegal entry at any Lake County business — FYI!”

Though Sabatini claims otherwise, many Democrats, including Fried, have interpreted the tweet as an attempt to incite violence.

Fried wants there to be consequences, writing that chamber “rules state that members of your chamber shall serve ‘with integrity in the public interest’ and ‘by personal example and by admonition to colleagues whose behavior may threaten the honor of the lawmaking body,’ shall be ‘respectful of the confidence placed in the member by the other members and the people,’ and shall perform ‘at all times in a manner that promotes public confidence in the integrity … of the House’ and ‘at all times in a manner that promotes a professional environment in the House …’

She contends a Sabatini has failed on all counts.

“As Speaker of the House and Chair of the Rules Committee, I call upon you to admonish Rep. Sabatini for his detrimental conduct through whatever means appropriate, including censure and removal of committee assignments, according to House Rules 15.9 and your judgment,” Fried concluded.

Coronavirus Numbers

Positive cases:

— 55,415 FL residents (+651 since Sunday)

— 1,415 Non-FL residents (+16 since Sunday)

Origin:

— 2,131 Travel related

— 25,959 Contact with a confirmed case

— 2,030 Both

— 25,295 Under investigation

Hospitalizations:

— 10,231 in FL

Deaths:

— 2,460 in FL

Unemployment numbers

As of Sunday:

Total claims: 2,247,126

— Confirmed unique claims: 2,022,979

— Claim verification queue: 228,119

— Claims processed: 1,794,860

— Claims paid: 1,066,846 (+13,536 since Thursday)

Total paid out: $3.97 billion (+$230 million since Thursday)

Quote of the Day

“George Floyd’s death was criminal, as were the actions of officers who could have intervened. Peaceful protests continuing across our country are an appropriate and important part of our American tradition, which I support as a means for voices to be heard when enough is enough.” — Senate President Bill Galvano, on the Floyd protests.

