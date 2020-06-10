Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 6.10.20

As Michelle and I drive our daughter around the Southeastern United States in an RV, I can barely manage, we’ve followed along with the growing unrest in cities with some of the darkest histories of slavery.

We’re having a blast showing Ella Joyce an inspiring countryside, but are at a loss over how to describe the deeply divided history of sites that hold a grim place in American history and represent a painful past for our African American brothers and sisters.

That our nation has been forced (rightly) to confront its ongoing institutional racism over the past two weeks only makes those conversations more difficult.

The take-away for us is simple: “Mr. DeSantis, tear down this statue.”

We’re talking about the one plopped onto the Florida Capitol lawn in 1923 that still stands today in commemoration of a vile time. It was erected to honor “the heroic patriotism of the men of Leon County who perished in the Civil War of 1861—1865.”

But debates about Confederate statues aside, the battles listed on the monument are anything but, as Kevin Cate articulately points out in this column. One, in particular, the battle of Olustee, was one of the Civil War’s most notorious massacres in which historical record suggests Confederate soldiers didn’t pursue fleeing Union troops because they were “too busy shooting n*****s.”

Now we’re finding ourselves trying to explain the confederate flag and all it represents to a little girl beaming with life, love and innocence.

When we explain slavery and its context in the Civil War, her face immediately shows the alienness of concepts she clearly finds abhorrent. She doesn’t, nor do we want her to, understand why anyone would want to own another person. Moreover, she doesn’t understand why one set of people could be considered better than another or why anyone would fight over it.

Hatred is learned, not born.

Add to that what we’re seeing in the news day after day in the George Floyd protests — the blatant displays of implicit bias — the callous disregard by some that black lives don’t matter because all lives matter, and the fallacy that represents.

You can do this, Governor. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry had a confederate monument removed in his city overnight Monday despite his previous reluctance to do so. He admitted he had “evolved” on the issue.

His bold move, reversing course at great political risk among his conservative base, shows clearly, it’s never too late to change your mind and right the wrongs of the past.

With the Capitol monument’s dark history, it’s a no-brainer. We haven’t heard much from DeSantis on this issue, but the issues of today present a straightforward way for him to express himself.

___

U.S. Sugar is sending Eric Edwards back to Tallahassee.

The Clewiston-based company announced this week that Edwards had been promoted to vice president of state government affairs. Edwards, a Clewiston native, had previously served as assistant vice president for governmental affairs.

“While it is bittersweet to move my family from our Clewiston home, we’re excited to return to Tallahassee and help promote issues that will improve our state, our farming communities, and our ability to provide good jobs and produce safe, locally grown food in Florida,” Edwards said.

The new role will see him move to the state’s capital city and focus on state legislative issues full time. He will continue to report to Robert Coker, U.S. Sugar Senior Vice President for Public Affairs.

“We are proud of the work Eric Edwards has done to advocate statewide for our more than 2,500 employees, and his new role reflects our continued commitment to providing a strong voice for Florida’s farmers, farming issues and rural communities,” Coker said.

“I have no doubt that he will serve as an effective champion for the people of our company, our rural community and all areas of Florida agriculture.”

Edwards is no stranger to Tallahassee. Prior to joining U.S. Sugar in 2016, he spent 10 years working in the state House and Senate, including working as the chief legislative aide to former Senate President Don Gaetz.

When U.S. Sugar brought him on, Gaetz commented that he “has a better understanding of the legislative process and how things get done in Tallahassee than almost anyone I know. He has served the Senate with distinction.”

— DAYS UNTIL —

PGA Tour resumes with Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth — 1; Last day of state candidate qualifying — 2; “Devolution: A Firsthand Account of the Rainier Sasquatch Massacre” by Max Brooks release — 6; Belmont Stakes rescheduled — 10; Father’s Day — 11; Apple to hold Developer Conference — 12; NBA training camp — 20; “The Outpost” with Orlando Bloom and Scott Eastwood premieres — 23; NBA teams travel to Orlando — 27; Disney World Magic Kingdom & Animal Kingdom to reopen — 31; Disney World Epcot and Hollywood Studios to reopen — 35; Federal taxes due — 35; Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” premieres — 37; “Mulan” premieres — 44; TED conference rescheduled — 45; NBA season restart in Orlando — 51; Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee begins — 68; Florida primaries for 2020 state legislative/congressional races — 69; NBA draft lottery — 74; Indy 500 rescheduled — 74; Republican National Convention begins in Charlotte — 77; Rev. Al Sharpton’s D.C. March — 79; “A Quiet Place Part II” premieres — 86; Rescheduled running of the Kentucky Derby — 87; Rescheduled date for French Open — 104; First presidential debate in Indiana — 112; Preakness Stakes rescheduled — 115; First vice presidential debate at the University of Utah — 122; NBA season ends (last possible date) — 124; Second presidential debate scheduled at the University of Michigan — 127; NBA draft — 127; Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch” premieres — 128; NBA free agency — 130; Third presidential debate at Belmont — 136; 2020 General Election — 147; “Black Widow” premieres — 150; NBA 2020-21 training camp — 153; Florida Automated Vehicles Summit — 160; “No Time to Die” premieres — 167; NBA 2020-21 opening night — 174; “Top Gun: Maverick” premieres — 216; Super Bowl LV in Tampa — 242; New start date for 2021 Olympics — 408; “Jungle Cruise” premieres — 417; “Spider-Man Far From Home” sequel premieres — 513; “Thor: Love and Thunder” premieres — 611; “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” premieres — 653; “Black Panther 2” premieres — 695; “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” sequel premieres — 849.

— AMERICA SMOLDERING —

“‘He is going to change the world’: Funeral held for George Floyd” via Juan A. Lozano, Nomaan Merchant and Adam Geller of The Associated Press — Floyd was lovingly remembered Tuesday as “Big Floyd,” a father and brother, athlete and neighborhood mentor, and now a catalyst for change, at a funeral for the black man whose death has sparked a global reckoning over police brutality and racial prejudice. More than 500 mourners wearing masks against the coronavirus packed a Houston church a little more than two weeks after Floyd’s death. The funeral capped six days of mourning for Floyd in three cities: Raeford, North Carolina, near where he was born., Houston, where he grew up, and Minneapolis, where he died.

“Big majorities support protests over Floyd killing and say police need to change, poll finds” via Scott Clement and Dan Balz of The Washington Post — Americans overwhelmingly support the nationwide protests that have taken place since the killing of Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis, and they say police forces have not done enough to ensure that blacks are treated equally to whites. President Donald Trump receives negative marks for his handling of the protests, with 61 percent saying they disapprove and 35 percent saying they approve. Much of the opposition to Trump is vehement, as 47 percent of Americans say they strongly disapprove of the way the president has responded to the protests.

“GOP struggles with message amid national debate over police and racial justice” via David Nakamura and Ashley Parker of The Washington Post — Amid a public backlash over the militarized federal response to mass protests, Trump is seeking to turn the national movement for racial justice into a debate over law and order, presenting Democrats as inflaming chaos in American cities. However, the GOP isn’t adhering to this message. Texas Republican leaders shared racist social media posts. A Trump campaign adviser promoted a viral video of a violent man spewing a racial epithet. And Trump himself retweeted a prominent black conservative’s criticisms of Floyd.

“‘Ugh’: Republicans cringe after Donald Trump’s attack on 75-year-old protester” via Marianne Levine and Burgess Everett of POLITICO — For four years, Senate Republicans have endured a regular gantlet of reporters’ questions about Trump tweets, ranging from attacks on their own colleagues to telling a handful of congresswomen of color to “go back” to the countries they came from. Trump’s tweet Tuesday morning attacking a 75-year old protester in Buffalo stunned some in a caucus that’s grown used to the president’s active Twitter feed. Republican senators have a well-worn playbook by now if they don’t want to wade into the latest tweet-fueled controversy by saying they hadn’t seen Trump’s latest comments. Still, even when provided paper copies of the president’s tweet on Tuesday, many declined to view them.

“Violence gives way to street fair vibe outside White House” via Ashraf Khalil of The Associated Press — That massive fence erected around Lafayette Park has become a do-it-yourself gallery of protest art. Messages, posters and portraits, ranging from loving to enraged, almost blot out the view of the White House across the way. One block away at the corner of 16th and I streets the calliope version of “La Cucaracha” rang out from an ice cream truck parked just outside the police roadblock. In front of St. John’s Episcopal Church, it was so tranquil you could hear the birds chirping while a white visitor paid for a $20 Black Lives Matter T-shirt with Venmo. The anger has given way to something closer to a street fair as community leaders, members of Congress and the D.C. government have rallied to the protesters’ cause.

“Summer heat doesn’t slow protest momentum Tuesday” via Caitlin Johnston, Josh Solomon, Charlie Frago, Josh Fiallo, Justine Griffin and Martha Asencio-Rhine of the Tampa Bay Times — Protesters returned to downtown St. Petersburg streets in the early afternoon, despite the typical 90-degree summer heat. Then the group stopped frequently in shady spots for water breaks. The group returned to City Hall, where the march originally started, around 5 p.m. They planned to regroup at 7 p.m. and march again. Streets in downtown Tampa and Ybor City remained quiet before 5 p.m. A protest in Ybor City Monday drew hundreds, but remained peaceful as the group marched through the streets. Florida Highway Patrol troopers did not engage with protesters, but blocked the nearby on-ramps leading to Interstate 4.

“Video evidence increasingly disproves police narratives” via Ryan J. Foley of The Associated Press — Minneapolis police initially told the public that Floyd died after a “medical incident during a police interaction.” The Buffalo, New York, department said a protester “tripped and fell.” Philadelphia police alleged that a college student who suffered a serious head wound had assaulted an officer. All three claims were quickly disproved by videos seen widely on the internet and television, fueling mistrust. Police departments deny lying but acknowledge sometimes making mistakes. Defense lawyers say the inaccurate statements are encouraged by a culture of silence in which officers protect misbehaving colleagues.

“Newly released video shows N.J. trooper fatally shooting unarmed black man during traffic stop tussle” via Meryl Kornfield of The Washington Post — New Jersey’s attorney general released police dash-camera footage Monday that captured the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old unarmed black man by a white state trooper last month. The audio and video recordings are part of the attorney general’s investigation of the use of force. The statewide policy requires such recordings to be released once the initial phase of the investigation is substantially complete, typically within 20 days. At a news briefing Monday, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced that a grand jury would review the case to consider possible criminal charges.

To watch the video, click on the image below:

“Video shows cops slashing car tires at protests in Minneapolis” via Julia Lurie of Mother Jones — In the videos, officers puncture tires in a Kmart parking lot on May 30 and a highway overpass on May 31. Both areas briefly turned into police staging grounds near protest hot spots. The gray car in the video above was the rental car of Luke Mogelson, a New Yorker writer who typically covers war zones and is now stationed in Minneapolis to write about the protests. Mogelson went to check on his car, showing his press pass to officers along the way. When he came back later that evening to retrieve his car, officers informed him that the tires were punctured. “They were laughing,” Mogelson recalled. “They had grins on their faces.”

To watch the video, click on the image below:

“Officer who violently shoved protester in Brooklyn is charged with assault” via Ashley Southall of The New York Times — A New York City police officer was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault, 11 days after he was recorded on video shoving a woman to the ground and cursing at her during a protest against police brutality. The decision to charge Officer Vincent D’Andraia, seemed to reflect the growing political pressure that recent protests have put on the police and prosecutors to hold officers accountable for misconduct and change the status quo. The victim said she suffered a concussion and seizures.

—“Officials say they want to change police practices as protests continue” via Julie Zauzmer and Fenit Nirappil of The Washington Post

—“Defying police unions, New York lawmakers ban chokeholds” via Luis Ferré-Sadurní, Jeffery C. Mays and Ashley Southall of The New York Times

—“Seattle politicians consider defunding police department amid outbreak of violence at protest” via Meagan Flynn and Jay Greene of The Washington Post

— FLORIDA REAX —

“Donald Trump, Ashley Moody dismiss notion of defunding police at White House roundtable” via Jason Delgado of Florida Politics — Moody and other law enforcement officials from across the country joined Trump at the White House for a roundtable listening session on the state of policing in America. Joined by Vice President Mike Pence and Attorney General William Barr, Trump said the group would discuss different ideas and concepts heard from law enforcement officials. Trump was swift, however, to dismiss the possibility of defunding or dismantling any police forces. Moody acknowledged the room for improvement in the American justice system and applauded Trump’s willingness for discussion.

“Senate President Bill Galvano rejects special session proposal on police reforms” via Issac Morgan of Florida Phoenix — Galvano turned down a request to call a special session for police reforms following the death of Floyd and nationwide protests over police shootings of black people. Orlando Democratic state Sen. Randolph Bracy has proposed a special legislative session to confront police violence, especially against communities of color. Galvano responded to Bracy’s letter by saying: “There is definitely a role for the Senate in helping to craft a comprehensive solution, but not a solution that can be achieved in a time-limited special session without more consideration and understanding of what will work to solve the problem.”

“Will police unions put knee on neck of police reforms?” via Randy Schultz of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — With calls everywhere for overdue reform of policing, attention falls again on police unions. They have generally opposed reforms and are a political force in Florida and most states. In 2018, Florida Police Benevolent Association President John Kazanjian recorded robocalls for DeSantis. Kazanjian agrees that Derek Chauvin should not have rammed his knee into Floyd’s neck. He is similarly angry, though, at the three officers who watched Floyd die. The PBA does not always fit easily into a stereotype. Notably, the union opposed open-carry bills in the Legislature, believing that allowing people to openly carry firearms would endanger officers.

“Black Lives Matter sign sparks controversy in Bella Collina” via Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel — A resident of the lakeside luxury community Bella Collina said authorities want him to remove a “Black Lives Matter” sign he put up George Floyd’s killing. Don Karl Juravin on Friday planted the 13-foot-by-4-foot sign, in support of “peaceful protesters” and mistreatment of African Americans, in the front yard of his $1.7 million home near Montverde in south Lake. But he was notified this week by a Lake County court that he might be in violation of an injunction forbidding him from putting up any yard sign without permission from the property owners association. “It’s not the message,” said Randall Greene, CEO of RG Developments/Bella Collina Partners, of the Black Lives Matter sign. “We agree with the message.”

“Brevard sheriff ‘embarrassed,’ suspends lieutenant who tried to recruit cops from departments accused of brutality” via Joe Mario Pedersen of the Orlando Sentinel — The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has launched an internal investigation and put a lieutenant on paid suspension after his role in posting a recruiting message on Facebook to officers from city departments accused of police brutality. On Saturday, the president of the Brevard Fraternal Order of Police, Lt. Robert Gamin, created a post encouraging officers in Buffalo and Atlanta to take their services to Florida. “The Brevard County FOP does not represent our agency and certainly does not reflect our views. What was put into that post was disgusting, despicable and quite frankly not in the consideration of all that has happened in our country right now,” Sheriff Wayne Ivey said Tuesday.

“Surprise revealed when college students, John Thrasher meet with police chief” via Byron Dobson of the Tallahassee Democrat — Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell told college students that a possible new victim has come forward in the case of a driver plowing into protesters last month and the department’s investigation continues. Revell was responding to a question from FSU Black Student Union President D’Vodrik Ponder, who wanted to know if charges would be filed against the driver, who is white. Revell said he met with State Attorney Jack Campbell before the meeting, in which Campbell was made aware of the new evidence.

“Confederate monuments coming down in Jacksonville” via John Reid, Andrew Pantazi, Christopher Hong, Emily Bloch and Nate Monroe of The Florida Times-Union — In the predawn darkness Tuesday, Mayor Lenny Curry ordered city workers to remove the bronze statue of a Confederate soldier in winter uniform that had hovered above Hemming Park in downtown Jacksonville for more than a century, then hours later pledged to a large crowd of peaceful protesters that he would order the removal of all remaining public Confederate monuments throughout the city. The move — which was not announced in advance — was a remarkable pivot for the city’s Republican Mayor who had previously avoided taking a position on the controversy. Just as remarkable is what seems to have played a role in changing Curry’s mind: The voices of Jaguars players who have joined protesters to demand police reform.

“Jacksonville State Attorney Melissa Nelson: We will improve our bodycam policy” via Andrew Pantazi of The Florida Times-Union — Jacksonville State Attorney Nelson in a memo released Tuesday admitted there are “opportunities that exist for improvement” in the office’s policy on body-camera footage, though those policy changes have yet to come. Protests for the last two weeks have been calling on Nelson and Sheriff Mike Williams to release body-camera footage. Since the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office assigned body-worn cameras to every patrol officer over the last three years, the office has not released footage from any police shootings. Nelson specifically acknowledged the investigation into Jamee Johnson’s death in her memo, saying her office is concluding its investigation into the killing of Johnson and “will make available the BWC footage at the same time we render our decision and findings.”

“Jaguars’ Leonard Fournette leads peaceful protest in downtown Jacksonville” via John Reid of The Florida Times-Union — Running back Fournette couldn’t make the Jaguars’ first protest last week over the state of race relations both locally and nationwide, but Tuesday morning he led his own. Fournette tweeted for everyone to come out for a peaceful protest walk beginning at 10 a.m. in front of Jacksonville’s City Hall. Before the march began, Mayor Curry announced the removal of the Confederate statue in Hemming Park and that others will be coming down as well. He also credited Fournette for reaching out to him. Fournette’s protest march attracted about 700 people, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Many came with signs displaying ″Black Lives Matter,″ “Love One Another” and “Jax Wants Education, Not Incarceration.″

“‘It needs to end’: Jupiter march for social justice includes prayer, cheers” via Jodie Wagner of The Palm Beach Post — A march for social justice and racial equality drew nearly 200 people to Jupiter West Plaza. Organized by longtime Jupiter resident Reggie Scurry, the march was intended to bring attention to the problem of systemic racism and unite people in their efforts to overcome it. “We just kind of have to bring awareness to all these issues that are happening right now, and support the Black Lives Matter movement,” said Adriana Perea, a Stuart resident who marched alongside her friends Abby Atwell, and Abbie Nausi. The three teens were among dozens of young people who participated in the event, which began with a prayer for peace before marchers walked along a nearly 1-mile stretch of Indiantown Road between Central Boulevard and Center Street.

“Pensacola protests to stay at Graffiti Bridge, despite Mayor’s call to move” via Jim Little of the Pensacola News Journal — A group of nearly 40 protesters at the Graffiti Bridge in Pensacola took a knee for 8 minutes and 46 seconds in memory of Floyd and others killed by police. Organizers of the protests said the demonstrations will continue at the site, despite the mayor’s calls for protesters to find a new location. Tuesday’s protest occurred at the same time as a private funeral for Floyd was taking place in Houston. The demonstration ended about a minute later and protesters cleared the street, allowing traffic to resume. Many of the drivers who passed continued waving and honking in support of the protesters.

“Pinellas protesters are being held overnight in jail without bail” via Josh Solomon of the Tampa Bay Times — As a second-degree misdemeanor, court guidelines recommend people who face unlawful assembly charges should be released, rather than get booked into the jail. Yet protesters were held overnight at the Pinellas County Jail without the option to post bail until they appeared before a judge the next day. At protesters’ first court appearances, judges imposed $1,000 bail, four times the recommended high bail amount for a charge of that level. Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, who sought permission to hold protesters overnight without bail, said the “unique nature” of the charges warranted a judge to make the bail determination. Public Defender Bob Dillinger called the bail issue “unusual.”

“Do Tampa Bay police agencies follow 8 Can’t Wait policies?” via Kelsey Sunderland of WFLA — WFLA analyses departmental policies from four Tampa Bay area police agencies and found that only one, the St. Petersburg Police Department, includes all of the “8 Can’t Wait” policies. Tampa specifically includes three — comprehensive reporting, use of force continuum, and requiring all options to be exhausted before the use of force. Chokeholds are not authorized use of force, but aren’t specifically banned and de-escalation training is required, but not spelled out in procedures. The Lakeland Police Department includes just two of the policies and the Winter Haven Police Department includes just one.

“Two charged during downtown West Palm Beach Floyd protest” via Eliot Kleinberg of The Palm Beach Post — A suburban Palm Springs man and a teen from Hendry County are the two people who were criminally charged Saturday night during a Floyd demonstration in West Palm Beach. West Palm Beach police charged Michael Wilson, who lives near Palm Springs, and Enedino Galindo of LaBelle after the two took part in protests Saturday in downtown West Palm Beach that drew between 50 and 100 people. According to a police report, as police cars were heading up South Dixie Highway at Gardenia Street, they called out at least four times to two people to move aside and let the officers through.

“Fort Pierce commissioner wants police who don’t upload body camera footage to face charges” via Keona Gardner of TC Palm — A city commissioner wants police officers to face a misdemeanor charge if they fail to upload their body camera footage at the end of each shift, for more transparency and accountability. Commissioner Reggie Sessions also wants the city to “defund” the Fort Pierce Police Department by redirecting $500,000 approved for officer salaries to social programs to help youths and lower-income residents. He plans to present the request at the June 15 City Commission meeting. “Something needs to be done,” Sessions said. “We can’t continue doing traditional things for the Police Department.”

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@RealDonaldTrump: Buffalo protester shoved by Police could be an ANTIFA provocateur. 75-year old Martin Gugino was pushed away after appearing to scan police communications in order to black out the equipment. @OANN I watched, he fell harder than was pushed. Was aiming scanner. Could be a set up?

—@WalshFreedom: .@realDonaldTrump is a coward. What else do you call someone who attacks a 75yr old man who happens to be lying in a hospital bed in critical condition?

Tweet, tweet:

Tweet, tweet:

University of Alabama officials have begun removing three plaques on campus that commemorate "students who served in the Confederate Army and members of the student cadet corps involved in defending the campus." pic.twitter.com/h71VAJcBfN — Elaina Plott (@elainaplott) June 8, 2020

—@Timodc: I know we have all got bored with it but 6,000 people have died from COVID already in June. This is more than the total U.S. deaths for all of March when the shutdowns started.

Tweet, tweet:

The Herald already abandoned Miami (Doral is a separate city). In better days, this was their Biscayne Bay Taj Mahal. pic.twitter.com/LnKSm63FFY — Kenric Ward (@Kenricward) June 9, 2020

Tweet, tweet:

Those of us who served with President Margolis miss her quick wit in committee and on the Senate floor. I don't recall the issue we were debating, but found this picture taken during our last session together. RIP my friend. https://t.co/TDe8lKZjO0 pic.twitter.com/SKlypyiDo9 — Bill Galvano (@BillGalvano) June 9, 2020

—@steveschale: I don’t think anyone should take comfort in these polls — nor do I think anyone is — but they serve as a good reminder that a win doesn’t require a massive shift in voter attitudes — just a few points here and there takes you from a 2016 map to an 08/12 map.

—@kionnemcghee: It’s appalling and sickening to hear some out there calling the #BlackLivesMatters movement a terrorist organization. I am a Black Man and my #BlackLifeMatters.

— CORONA FLORIDA —

“No-bid Florida COVID contracts flow to Ron DeSantis donors” via Daniel Ducassi of Florida Bulldog — Millions of dollars in no-bid state contracts issued as part of Florida’s COVID-19 response have gone to a trio of firms tied to men who’ve contributed hefty sums to support DeSantis’ political ambitions. Among those contracts are $2.5 million in testing agreements with BioReference Laboratories, a subsidiary of a company chaired by Phillip Frost. Frost is also a major DeSantis donor, contributing $75,000 to Friends of Ron DeSantis in 2018, along with another $2,700 to the Governor’s election campaign itself.

“International students face uncertainty in fall semester” via the Gainesville Sun — Thousands of current and prospective international students in Florida are facing uncertainty about their immigration status, as COVID-19 could continue to disrupt the higher-education system through the fall semester. Foreign students usually are required to take a certain amount of in-person classes to meet visa requirements. But the coronavirus pandemic prompted universities to shift classes online. Adding further complications, global travel restrictions may make it difficult for international students to obtain visas or book flights to the U.S. in time for fall semester. Under current federal guidelines, international students who were enrolled in the spring and summer will be able to study in the U.S., but the situation could be different for foreign students who haven’t started attending university classes.

— REOPEN FLORIDA —

“Enterprise Florida hopes to recruit new businesses to offset coronavirus job losses” via Jim Turner of the News Service of Florida — Enterprise Florida intends to ramp up marketing and business recruitment during the coming year to try to offset the state’s record job losses from the coronavirus pandemic. As it puts together a budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1, the public-private economic development agency is also making an assumption that its employees will be able to go overseas by the final three months of 2020. The effort to encourage job growth includes a focus on reviving international trade. With stay-at-home restrictions being eased in Florida and across the nation, committee Chairwoman Holly Borgmann said the agency has a “great opportunity” to start luring businesses and employees to Florida.

“Some local hospitals begin to loosen coronavirus-related visitor restrictions” via Kristin Webb of The Palm Beach Post — Some local hospitals are beginning to loosen restrictions put in place to keep visitors out of facilities as medical professionals fought the novel coronavirus. Tenet Healthcare’s Palm Beach County hospitals now allow a designated visitor for elective surgery, maternity and pediatric patients. HCA facilities in Palm Beach County, including JFK Medical Center and Palms West Hospital, will permit one visitor per patient per day a few weeks ago. Visitors to medical centers are screened for possible symptoms of COVID-19. COVID-19 patients are still restricted from seeing visitors. In addition to the usual visitor ID sticker, people must wear face coverings and sanitize their hands.

“Alachua County to follow Governor’s guidelines, masks still required” via Emily Mavrakis of the Gainesville Sun — Masks are still mandated, but some county restrictions related to COVID-19 soon will be lifted. Alachua County Commissioners voted unanimously to immediately follow DeSantis’ reopening guidelines for the state, though the county still requires that employees and visitors to public stores and spaces wear a face-covering where social distancing is not possible. All businesses with the exception of restaurants, bars and entertainment venues may now operate at 100% occupancy. Restaurants, bars and entertainment venues will continue operating at 50% occupancy. The county will also require businesses — including the Santa Fe College Zoo, which may now reopen — to follow CDC and OSHA guidelines.

“NASCAR to allow limited spectators at Florida, Alabama races” via The Associated Press — NASCAR is set to allow fans back at the track for races this month at Homestead-Miami Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway. NASCAR will allow up to 1,000 Florida service members to attend the Cup Series’ Dixie Vodka 400 at 3:30 Sunday as honorary guests and view the race from the grandstands. Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama will allow up to 5,000 guests in the front stretch grandstands/towers for the June 21 Cup race. There will be limited motor home/camping spots available outside the track. NASCAR says all fans will be screened before entering, required to wear face coverings, mandated to social distance at 6 feet, and will not have access to the infield, among other revised operational protocols.

“Clothes off, masks on: Reopening a nudist resort during a pandemic” via Craig Pittman of The Washington Post — Florida’s year-round balmy weather has made it a magnet for tourists with a taste for clothing-optional swimming, tennis and volleyball. Florida has more nudist resorts than any other state, 29 registered clubs, more than twice as many as California. Florida’s nudist resorts have been hurt by the coronavirus and stay-at-home orders. Lake Como was open only to its 200 year-round residents; the 800 who visit regularly were locked out. The resort also canceled three of its biggest events, including its Dare to Go Bare 5K Run, which usually attracts 150 unclothed competitors.

— CORONA LOCAL —

“This beloved Miami IB teacher never wanted to retire — until coronavirus came along” via Colleen Wright of the Miami Herald — Amy Scott always joked that she would teach until she dropped dead in the classroom. If the novel coronavirus didn’t do her in, the “dread of such a lonely isolated school teaching environment,” as she put it, and “stilted” distance learning would. Scott’s teaching style earned her comparisons to Robin Williams’ character in “Dead Poets Society” and, like Professor Keating, she had created a cult following. Scores of students still keep in touch years after graduation primarily through her active Facebook page.

“3 UCF football players test positive for COVID-19 after return to campus” via Matt Murschel of the Orlando Sentinel — Three UCF football players tested positive for COVID-19 after returning to campus for voluntary workouts last week. The three Knights players, who were part of a group of an initial group of 60 players, are in isolation for two weeks. They’ll be monitored daily through wellness checks and receive contactless meal deliveries. The cases have been reported to the Orange County Health Department. “Our top priority is to ensure the health and safety of our student-athletes,” UCF athletic director Danny White said in a statement. “We will do everything necessary to support the student-athletes under our care on campus.”

— MORE LOCAL —

“Two Naples restaurants temporarily closed after staff test positive for COVID-19” via Annabelle Tometich and Sarajane Sullivan of the Naples Daily News — A second Naples restaurant has temporarily closed due to a potential COVID-19 case. The New York Pizza & Pasta shut its doors Saturday after learning of a “probable exposure” according to the restaurant’s Facebook page. It is the second Naples restaurant to announce it closed Saturday due to COVID-19. The Tommy Bahama Restaurant also closed that day after an employee tested positive for the virus. We have taken and are taking diligent measures in accordance with local, state and federal guidelines to ensure the safety of our employees and customers,” New York Pizza & Pasta’s Facebook post said.

— CORONA NATION —

“When 511 epidemiologists expect to fly, hug and do 18 other everyday activities again” via Margot Sanger-Katz, Claire Cain Miller and Quoctrung Bui of The New York Times — 64% of those polled said they’ll wait over a year before they attend a sporting event, concert or play. While 60% said they feel free to see a doctor for a nonurgent appointment now, 56% said they’ll wait between three and 12 months before eating at a dine-in-restaurant again, and 44% said they’ll wait the same amount of time before catching a flight again. “If we have a good vaccine, perhaps the first thing I’d do is more hugs,” said Indiana University’s Christina Ludema, who was among the 42% of epidemiologists who said they’d wait more than a year before hugging or shaking hands when greeting a friend again.

“What’s the difference between asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic spread? And does it matter with coronavirus?” via Holly Yan of CNN Health — One oddity of the coronavirus is how easily people can get infected by someone without symptoms. Asymptomatic spread is the transmission of the virus by people who do not have symptoms and will never get symptoms from their infection. But those infected carriers could still get others very sick. Pre-symptomatic spread is the transmission of the virus by people who don’t look or feel sick, but will eventually get symptoms later. The CDC estimates 40% of coronavirus transmission happens before people feel sick.

“23andMe provides more evidence that blood type plays role in virus” via Kristen V. Brown of Bloomberg — Research from genetic-testing giant 23andMe Inc. found differences in a gene that influences a person’s blood type can affect a person’s susceptibility to COVID-19. Scientists have been looking at genetic factors to try to determine why some people who contract the new coronavirus experience no symptoms, while others become gravely ill. In April, 23andMe launched a study that sought to use the millions of profiles in its DNA database to shed light on the role genetics play in the disease. Preliminary results from more than 750,000 participants suggests type O blood is especially protective against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

“As nursing home residents died, new COVID-19 protections shielded companies from lawsuits. Families say that hides the truth.” via Debbie Cenziper, Peter Whoriskey, Shawn Mulcahy and Joel Jacobs of The Washington Post — For weeks, health care associations nationwide have pressed Governors for immunity from lawsuits, in some cases offering specific language for emergency orders. Mitch McConnell, like other advocates for immunity, cast the measures as a way to protect “health care heroes” from nuisance lawsuits. What plaintiffs’ lawyers and patient advocacy groups contest most is that protections possibly shouldn’t extend to nursing homes and their owners. In their view, troubled facilities ought to remain subject to litigation.

Coronavirus cases spike among farmworkers — Coronavirus outbreaks have started showing up in rural and farming communities leading to concerns the disease will gain a foothold ahead of the summer harvesting season. As reported by Liz Crampton of POLITICO, the spikes come as farms are preparing to deploy more workers to pick and pack crops. Many farmworkers are migratory, which has fueled fears they could spread the coronavirus into areas that are currently unaffected. Though farmworkers are considered “essential” in the eyes of the federal government, it hasn’t published any safety guidelines for farmworkers to follow and farms aren’t required to develop any safety plans either. Worker advocates say the lack of preventive action could spread COVID-19 to new regions as the economy reopens.

— CORONA ECONOMICS —

“Don’t think a great stock market means we’ve got a great economy” via Allan Sloan of The Washington Post — The market rose about 45 percent in the 53 trading days from its March 23 low through Monday. There’s no reason to think that optimistic predictions based on rising markets are any more accurate than pessimistic predictions based on falling markets. Senate Majority Leader McConnell and other Republicans, including Trump, are talking about cutting back sharply on aid in the next stimulus package, which they seem in no hurry to pass. Given that the only thing keeping business and the economy afloat has been massive amounts of borrowed taxpayer money and Federal Reserve moves to try to stabilize financial markets, cutting back on the taxpayer money being shoveled into the economy could cause things to start sinking again.

“Republicans’ big bet on the economy” via Burgess Everett and Marianne Levine of POLITICO — Senate Republicans are still in no rush to dole out more coronavirus relief. Buoyed by a surprisingly strong jobs report last week and the knowledge that some of Congress’ $2 trillion March spending package still hasn’t been spent, the Senate GOP remains noncommittal on the timing and substance of the next piece of legislation. Bipartisan talks still haven’t begun in earnest and the White House and senior Republican senators say they won’t start until July. Republicans say it’s only responsible to wait and see how nearly $3 trillion in total coronavirus spending seeps into the economy.

“‘People are getting in planes’: The travel business is picking up” via Niraj Chokshi of The New York Times — The nation’s largest airlines are preparing for a limited rebound next month as more Americans book vacations in places like Florida and the mountains and national parks in the West. Some in the industry said the recovery was now already underway. The Fontainebleau Miami Beach resort said it was enjoying brisk business after local officials last week lifted a coronavirus shutdown order that had been in place since March. The 1,594-room resort was about one-third full this weekend and is on track to be packed for the July Fourth weekend, said Phil Goldfarb, who oversees the Fontainebleau. In the summer, the hotel typically fills up largely with Florida residents. This year, the people booking rooms are coming from across the country.

“Anger over jobless benefits boils into planned statewide protests” via Wendy Rhodes of The Palm Beach Post — Frustrated by what they say is DeSantis’ refusal to fix the state’s crippled unemployment system, activists are planning to take to the streets and social media this week to demand action. Judy Tanzosch, a former contract administrator who was laid off March 27, is organizing frustrated unemployed people in the state capital. After spending six weeks fighting for her own unemployment benefits, she founded Fix It Florida, which now has 1,300 members, she said. The Tallahassee-based group has been organizing rallies statewide for weeks until taking a break during the recent Floyd protests.

“Florida’s small municipalities await their cut from $1.275B in CARES Act money” via John Haughey of The Center Square — As Congress debates a proposed $3 trillion COVID-19 package that would include billions of dollars for state and local governments, smaller municipalities in Florida are wondering when — or if — they’ll receive a share of previous federal assistance allocations. Congress approved $150 billion for state and local governments in March when it adopted the $2.2 trillion CARES Act. Florida received about $8.3 billion from the CARES Act for government assistance. Under the bill, 55% was reserved for the state, and 45% was reserved for direct payments to municipalities. Of the $3.75 billion earmarked for counties and cities, more than $2.47 billion was distributed in direct payments to high-population counties. The rest has remained in state coffers for more than two months.

“Deloitte distances itself from jobless system” via Jim Saunders of the News Service of Florida — After facing weeks of criticism because of Florida’s troubled unemployment system, Deloitte Consulting LLP said in a newly filed court document that it has had “no connection” to the online system in more than five years. Deloitte filed the document in Leon County circuit court as it and the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity argue for the dismissal of a potential class-action lawsuit filed on behalf of residents who have faced trouble getting benefits amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “Deloitte has had no involvement in the implementation, maintenance or upgrade of the CONNECT system for more than five years,” the company’s attorneys wrote in a motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

“These Floridians don’t know whether they’ve been paid too much in unemployment” via Kirby Wilson of the Tampa Bay Times — Florida officials say those who fear they’ve been overpaid should hold on to the money for the time being. If the state finds that the money is an overpayment, officials will eventually send for the money in the form of a “Notice of Determination,” said Paige Landrum, a department spokeswoman said in an email. Given that chaotic environment, it’s unclear how aggressive Florida will be in trying to collect payments from people. In the past, state leaders have taken fraud seriously.

— MORE CORONA —

“Satellite images of Wuhan may suggest coronavirus was spreading as early as August” via Shelby Lin Erdman of CNN Health — Satellite images of hospital parking lots in Wuhan as well as internet search trends, show the coronavirus may have been spreading in China as early as last August. The study found a significantly higher number of cars in parking lots at five Wuhan hospitals in the late summer and fall of 2019 compared to a year earlier; and an uptick in searches of keywords associated with an infectious disease on China’s Baidu search engine. Satellite data showed 285 vehicles in the same lots at Wuhan’s largest hospital, an increase of 67%, and as much as a 90% increase in traffic during the same time period at other Wuhan hospitals.

“As cruise industry prepares to sail, choppy waters are ahead” via The Associated Press — The global cruise industry, much of it headquartered in Florida, expected to carry 32 million passengers and take in $71 billion in revenue this year, much of it out of Florida ports. That will fall by at least 50% this year. It took the industry three years to recover from the 2009 recession; this time, it will take longer. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control has prohibited cruises in U.S. waters through July 24. Since they stopped sailing, Carnival, Royal Caribbean International and Norwegian Cruise Line have furloughed thousands of staff and obtained billions in bank loans to stay afloat.

“Coronavirus and tipping: Will the outbreak make us more generous?” via Helier Cheung of the BBC — Some delivery apps have also noticed an increase in tips since the pandemic began. “Diners are being more generous with their tips to drivers, with percent tip across Grubhub and Seamless going up nearly 15%,” a spokeswoman for the food delivery service said. Instacart said that customer tips were up 99%, and shoppers’ earnings from tips had nearly doubled, since the start of the outbreak. The increase could partly be due to larger grocery orders — or people hoping to ensure their orders are fulfilled. But there are cases of clear altruism too, where people have given large tips to strangers without expecting anything in return.

— STATEWIDE —

“Time running out for Ron DeSantis to act on the budget” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics — The state budget has felt a distant thought amid the coronavirus pandemic, but with July quickly approaching, DeSantis faces a dilemma of where to thin $500 million to $1 billion dollars from the impending fiscal year’s budget. With three weeks remaining until July 1, the scene is mostly set for the economic realities going into the 2020-2021 fiscal year and the Legislature will soon hand its spending plan to the Governor. And uncertainty remains on some of the Governor’s big wins this session, such as teacher pay raises and the Sadowski Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

“Police paralyzed him. Will DeSantis approve his settlement?” via Lawrence Mower of the Tampa Bay Times — Dontrell Stephens was shot four times and paralyzed from the waist down. Deputy Adams Lin said Stephens refused commands to raise his arms, prompting him to shoot. Stephens was unarmed. The fate of Stephens’ $6 million settlement with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office now rests with DeSantis, who has until Wednesday to veto the agreement, sign it or simply let it pass into law. Lawmakers in both parties are asking the Governor to pass it.

“DeSantis signs bill to compensate man wrongfully imprisoned for 43 years” via Jason Delgado of Florida Politics — DeSantis said a bill into law that will compensate a 76-year-old man who was imprisoned for 43 years for a crime he did not commit. The measure, sponsored by Senate Minority Leader Audrey Gibson, overcame a provision in Florida wrongful conviction law that prevented Clifford Williams from receiving $50,000 a year for every year of his wrongful conviction to a maximum of $2 million. “Mr. Williams has been steadfast in his belief that justice would prevail,” Gibson said. “Today, the Governor honored that long-held faith.”

“Newly released records shed light on DeSantis’ hurried vetting of Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony” via Skylar Swisher of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Newly released records are shedding further light on DeSantis’ rushed vetting of Tony, revealing that the lawman didn’t submit a customary questionnaire during the appointment process. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement completed its background check on Jan. 10, 2019, a day before Tony was sworn in as sheriff to replace Scott Israel. Tony also didn’t submit an appointment questionnaire, a form that is normally filled out by candidates for Governor-appointed offices.

Nikki Fried criticizes DeSantis for canceling Cabinet meeting — Agriculture Commissioner Fried renewed her criticisms of DeSantis after he postponed the Cabinet scheduled for June 16, Bruce Ritchie of POLITICO Florida reports. Fried had requested the agenda include an update on wildfire conditions across the state, food distribution efforts in light of Florida’s high unemployment, and information from the Department of Revenue on Florida’s $2 billion loss in state revenue, among other things. “He can’t be bothered to conduct Cabinet business, including the agenda items I again requested earlier today,” Fried said in a statement after the cancellation.

Assignment editors — Agriculture Commissioner Fried, who is a member of Florida’s Clemency Board, will be joined by Sen. José Javier Rodríguez, Reps. Bobby DuBose, Tracie Davis and Fentrice Driskell for a Zoom press call on issues affecting the voting and civil rights of Floridians, 10 a.m., link will be provided to credentialed media 30 minutes before. RSVP to Max.Flugrath@FDACS.gov no later than 9:15 a.m. to receive Zoom video conference link.

Fordham Institute lambastes new K-12 standards — The education standards the state rolled out to replace Common Core are lacking according to the Fordham Institute. As reported by Andrew Atterbury of POLITICO Florida, Fordham said the state’s Benchmarks for Excellent Student Thinking (BEST) standards are in need of “significant and immediate revisions.” The institute said some of the standards passed muster but others were undeveloped, suggesting officials rushed development in order to meet deadline. Fordham is supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which is a staunch supporter of Common Core.

“Florida’s new academic standards ‘weak,’ outside review says” via Jeffrey S. Solochek of the Tampa Bay Times — DeSantis called a special news conference in January to boast about Florida’s new educational standards, something he had promised a year earlier to appeal to his conservative base. Gone were the controversial Common Core standards that many critics had blasted as an unworkable federal mandate. In their place, DeSantis said, was common sense. An analysis found that Florida’s new math and language arts standards were weak compared not only to the Common Core, which the institute supported but also in comparison to guidelines from other states that either abandoned or never adopted the core.

“Successor denies liability as R.J. Reynolds tries to sever payments over tobacco lawsuit” via Blaise Gainey of WFSU — One of the cigarette makers who agreed to pay millions of dollars a year to Florida in a landmark tobacco lawsuit now wants to stop making payments. R.J. Reynolds claims since they’ve sold the four cigarette brands listed in the 1995 lawsuit, they should no longer be required to make the payments. The company that bought the brands says they never agreed to accept that liability.

“Regulators turn down arguments on FPL rates” via Jim Saunders of the News Service of Florida — In an issue that stems from federal tax cuts approved in 2017, state regulators rejected an effort aimed at forcing Florida Power & Light to reduce base electric rates. The state Office of Public Counsel, which represents consumers, and two business groups have long argued that FPL has not properly passed along savings from the 2017 federal tax overhaul to ratepayers. They filed a case at the state Public Service Commission in December 2018 seeking lower rates. But the commission closed the case, after backing FPL last year in a closely related issue about using tax savings to help cover costs from 2017’s Hurricane Irma.

“New Florida report details using luxury hotels as shelters” via Kimberly Miller of The Palm Beach Post — Florida’s emergency managers have new instructions on juggling a hurricane and the coronavirus pandemic in a report that details concerns about volunteer shortages as well as outlines rules on using alternative shelters to house evacuees in everything from mom-and-pop hotels to luxury beachside resorts. A 60-page manual includes specific advice on the mechanics of when and how to dismantle the state’s more than 100 coronavirus testing sites — winds over 20 mph; take down and secure tents, winds over 70 mph; remove equipment entirely — and how to divide evacuees based on their COVID-19 status.

“Fall student who wrote racist social media post won’t join UF” via Sarah Nelson of the Gainesville Sun — A prospective student from Cape Coral will not attend the University of Florida this fall, after an Instagram post from her past resurfaced and ricocheted across social media last week. UF insinuated, but did not confirm, Monday evening that it has revoked the 17-year-old’s acceptance offer, announcing on Twitter that “a prospective student who posted racist comments on social media will not be joining the University of Florida community this fall.” The post, in which the prospective student refers to two black girls in her class and said she “most definitely is” racist, was dug up from almost two years ago and shared on Twitter over 500 times. Students and alumni alike demanded UF rescind her acceptance letter.

“Jacksonville City Council restores struck-down LGBT discrimination protections” via Christopher Hong of The Florida Times-Union — The Jacksonville City Council on Tuesday restored discrimination protections for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people that were enacted in 2017 but struck down last month by a Florida appeals court. The Florida 1st District of Appeals declared the law unenforceable on May 1 based on a technical issue with the process the council used to pass the law. The court didn’t find any issues with the law itself, which left the door open for the council to pass a replacement law. Councilman Aaron Bowman, a sponsor of the 2017 law, quickly introduced such a bill, and Jacksonville’s LGBT community is back under the city’s umbrella of discrimination protections after the council’s 15-4 vote.

“JEA: ‘Loss of confidence’ results in eight more senior executives being shown the door” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — JEA interim CEO Paul McElroy said Tuesday a loss of confidence in the senior utility executives who were part of the team during last year’s attempted sale of the utility caused him to put eight of those executives on paid administrative leave pending their dismissals. The decision means that every member of the senior leadership team from 2019 is no longer showing up for work at JEA. That includes former CEO Aaron Zahn, who was fired in January, and former chief operating officer Melissa Dykes and chief financial officer Ryan Wannamacher, both dismissed without cause. McElroy put Chief Administrative Officer Herschel Vinyard on paid administrative leave last month, and added eight more executives to that state of limbo on Tuesday.

“Sunrise allowed contractor to overcharge $226,000 in taxpayer funds, investigation finds” via Lisa J. Huriash of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Staff at the city of Sunrise “engaged in gross mismanagement” when they deliberately allowed a contractor to overcharge and added nonexisting positions to the contract. The inspector general determined that the city paid, from July 2012 to September 2017, about $226,872 over the original amount agreed to in the contract with Albion Staffing Solutions. That was 36% of the $636,839.01 that the city paid to Albion in total. Albion is a staffing agency that provided the city with temporary administrative and clerical personnel between 2012 and 2018.

Rest In Peace — “Florida’s first woman Senate president, Gwen Margolis, dies at 85” via Mary Ellen Klas of the Miami Herald — Margolis, a trailblazing figure in Florida and Miami-Dade politics who served as the first female to lead the male-dominated state Senate, died. Her family said she died peacefully of natural causes. She was 85. Margolis, a Democrat, served a total of 30 years in the state Legislature, over three different stretches that began in 1974 and ended in 2016 when she decided not to seek another term. Margolis was a champion of women’s rights, pushing for the Equal Rights Amendment early in her career and frequently becoming the first in nearly all of her leadership endeavors.

“Tallahassee Community College named one of 10 finalists nationally for $1 million prize” via Byron Dobson of the Tallahassee Democrat — Tallahassee Community College’s leadership team and supporters had a big reason to unite in person on campus Tuesday morning. They were there to announce the college being named one of 10 finalists for the 2021 Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence. Here’s why it’s a big deal: It’s considered the country’s highest recognition of achievement and performance among community colleges. For the remainder of the year, the Aspen Institute will conduct an exhaustive review of materials submitted by the colleges, including an examination of data on learning, graduation, workforce, and equitable outcomes for all students, as well as multiday site visits.

“Miami Herald is moving out of its office building in Doral” via Aminda Marqués González of the Miami Herald — The Miami Herald and el Nuevo Herald will be moving out of its Doral offices in August. The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated the organization’s ability to work remotely. Since mid-March, most staff have been working from home. Miami Herald and el Nuevo Herald employees will continue to work remotely through the end of the year. After the New Year, once the commercial real estate industry has sorted itself out with regard to new standards and approaches, the organization will find a new, centralized home.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Rick Scott enlists Australia in ‘New Cold War’ with China” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — A “new Cold War” is upon us, says Sen. Scott and he wants Australia on America’s side. Scott, in a friendly article in the Sydney Morning Herald, was less than friendly toward the regime in Beijing. “Every democracy needs to stand up for what they believe in,” Scott said. “If you believe in fair trade, that’s not what China believes in. If you believe in human rights, that’s not what China believes in.” The new Cold War, Scott added, is at Beijing’s behest. “They believe in world domination by the Communist Party of China. The way I look at it is that the General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party [Xi Jinping] has made a decision to have a cold war against the United States and democracies around the world,” Scott said.

Assignment editors — Sen. Marco Rubio, who chairs the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, will hold a hearing about small-business provisions of the federal “CARES Act.” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is expected to give testimony, 10 a.m., 301 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C. The hearing will be livestreamed at senate.gov/public/index.cfm/hearings.

“Stephanie Murphy-led Blue Dogs push police reform” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics — The congressional Democrats’ Blue Dog Coalition led by Murphy stopped short of endorsing the Justice in Policing Act bill introduced by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic leaders, though Murphy is among the co-sponsors of the bill. The Blue Dog Coalition is a caucus of mostly moderate Democrats, particularly on issues such as national defense and fiscal responsibility. Murphy is the group’s co-chair for administration. Rep. Charlie Crist of St. Petersburg is also a member. A spokesperson for Murphy’s office said it is unclear at this point whether the coalition will endorse Pelosi’s plan.

“Trent Lott fired by top lobbying firm” via Theodoric Meyer of POLITICO — The lobbying firm Squire Patton Boggs has fired former Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott, one of Washington’s most prominent lobbyists. The firm gave no reason for the Mississippi Republican’s sudden departure and declined to answer questions about it. Mark Ruehlmann, Squire Patton Boggs’ chairman and global chief executive, said only that the firm had “decided that it is the right time to make a change in the leadership” of its public policy practice.

— 2020 —

“Wave of new polling suggests an erosion of Trump’s support” via Nate Cohn of The New York Times — The coronavirus pandemic, a severe economic downturn and the widespread demonstrations in the aftermath of the death of Floyd in police custody would pose a serious political challenge to any president seeking reelection. They are certainly posing one to Trump. His approval rating has fallen to negative 12.7 percentage points among registered or likely voters, down from negative 6.7 points on April 15. And now a wave of new polls shows Joe Biden with a significant national lead, placing him in a stronger position to oust an incumbent president than any challenger since Bill Clinton in the summer of 1992.

“Trump to restart MAGA rallies this month despite coronavirus” via Alex Isenstadt of POLITICO — Trump is planning to restart rallies in the next two weeks in a major turning point for the president since the coronavirus shut down traditional campaigning. Trump’s advisers are still determining where the rallies will take place and what safety measures will be implemented, depending on the type of venue chosen. Campaign manager Brad Parscale is expected to present Trump with possibilities within the next few days. Trump has been planning to use the events to drive home what is expected to be a major theme of his campaign: that he is the leader of the country’s reopening and economic rebound.

“Trump gets the 2016 band back together as he tumbles in polls” via Anita Kumar of POLITICO — President Donald Trump is considering bringing back more loyal aides from his successful campaign in 2016. He wants lobbyist David Urban, a former senior adviser who was pivotal in helping him win Pennsylvania, to play a more prominent role. He is considering rehiring Susie Wiles, who managed his Florida campaign but was unceremoniously fired last year, to help him win the nation’s largest swing state for a second time. The campaign just hired senior advisers Jason Miller to focus on overall strategy and coordinate between the campaign and White House and Boris Epshteyn to be a strategic adviser for coalitions. And officials have mentioned bringing back lobbyist Bryan Lanza, who was former deputy communications director, too.

“A Florida RNC could prove an economic bonanza — but may turn the state into a viral vector” via Michael Moline of Florida Phoenix — Moving the Republican National Convention to the key battleground state that is Florida could mean packing tens of thousands of delegates, alternates, party officials, staff, volunteers, and journalists into a hall while the COVID-19 pandemic remains in full flower. That sounds like a risk worth taking to DeSantis and other party officials. DeSantis has been ardently lobbying to shift the party to Jacksonville, Orlando, or Miami, in whole or in part, in search of a potential $100 million economic boost. “My view would be, it should be a default yes. And then, as we get closer, you can make determinations about how you do it,” he said.

“Joe Biden pours millions into Facebook ads, blowing past Donald Trump’s record” via Shane Goldmacher of The New York Times — Biden’s campaign has moved to capitalize on the enormous energy reflected in the nationwide protests against racism and police brutality with the biggest online spending of his candidacy, pouring nearly $5 million into Facebook ads alone in recent days. Biden spent about the same amount on Facebook over just a few days last week as he had in the first 10 months of his candidacy. On Thursday alone, he spent $1.6 million on the platform, more than triple Trump’s single-day record. The staggering sums are a sure sign, that people are responding to Biden’s ads and donating, too.

“New Biden ad touts progress that emerges from tough times” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics — In “Progress,” a minute, 19-second video being released on social media and other digital-access platforms, Biden offers a sweeping look at the upheaval in the history of the United States, starting with the Civil War. The message: America always emerged stronger from lessons learned and actions taken to resolve the upheaval. The ad, using Biden’s comments made in his Philadelphia speech last week, then turns to focus on the current unrest unleashed with the May 25 slaying of Floyd in Minneapolis, using numerous clips of protests around the country. Biden doesn’t explicitly reference Floyd or the protests, but discusses unrest.

To view the ad, click on the image below:

— MORE FROM THE TRAIL —

“Jason Fischer endorses Judson Sapp for CD 3” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — Republican congressional candidate Sapp has added an endorsement from Rep. Fischer in his bid for Florida’s 3rd Congressional District. “Judson Sapp is a consistent conservative we can trust to fight for our values and defend our freedoms in Congress,” said Fischer, who represents District 16 in the Florida House. “As a father and businessman Judson wants a better future for our country and for Florida. I’m looking forward to working with Judson to implement conservative reforms in government.” Sapp is one of 10 Republicans to make the primary ballot to succeed U.S. Rep. Ted Yoho, who is not running for reelection.

“Complaint alleges Casey Askar bankrolled with improper loan” via Jason Ogles of Florida Politics — Stan Carter, of St. James City, said in a complaint to the Federal Election Commission that Askar pulled a $3 million loan with no interest and had it directed to the account for his Congressional campaign. In the complaint, Carter wrote the loan “reeks of fraud to the highest degree.” That’s partly because the loan from Northern Bank and Trust had a 0% APR, which is not customary. Financial disclosures show that Askar’s financing was tied to his interest in three limited liability corporations. Carter points to business filings suggesting other business partners, including Askar’s brother Sam Askar, have interest in those LLCs.

“Incumbent Senators reach ballot for reelection bids” via the News Service of Florida — Amid this qualifying period for the November elections, 10 incumbent Florida Senators had made it onto the ballot as of midday Tuesday. In all, 21 of the 40 Senate seats are up for election this year, with nine of the seats open because incumbents are term-limited or leaving office for other reasons. Having qualified were Sens. Doug Broxson, Travis Hutson, Victor Torres, Debbie Mayfield, Darryl Rouson, Joe Gruters, Gayle Harrell, Lori Berman, Perry Thurston and José Javier Rodriguez. Sens. Randolph Bracy and Linda Stewart, both Orlando Democrats, were not listed as having qualified, though both have opened campaign accounts to run again this year.

“Health care coalition backs Jason Brodeur in SD 9 race” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics — The 13-member group of doctors, pharmacists and nurses, who all live in the district, offer a full endorsement. He is the only Republican running in the district, while five Democrats are battling in an August 18 primary. “Health care issues are extremely important for every resident of this state, especially now in light of this pandemic,” said group chair Dr. Charles Chase, regional ambulatory medical director for Envision Healthcare and president-elect of the Orange County Medical Society. Chase said in a statement. “Having such a broad coalition of supporters in the health care industry is a testament to Jason’s years of tireless work on these issues. Jason is who we need now more than ever to reinvigorate our state’s health care system and bring compelling, market-based solutions to the table for the betterment of every Floridian.”

“Chris King backs Patricia Sigman in SD 9” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics — Sigman has been rolling up endorsements and money from the Democratic establishment, as the candidate preferred by party insiders to battle with Republican former state Rep. Brodeur. “Even before the devastating impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, working families across our state, but especially here in Central Florida, have faced a crisis when it comes to finding affordable housing,” King said in a news release issued by the Senate Victory Fund. “Big problems demand courageous actions from our leaders. Patricia Sigman has shown that she is dedicated to working with experts, listening to the needs of our communities, and fighting for real solutions to address these issues. That’s why she has my endorsement for Florida Senate District 9.”

“Florida Democrats pump $2 million into state and local campaign initiative” via Jason Delgado of Florida politics — The Florida Democratic Party announced their intent to pump $2 million over the next five months into over 50 down-ballot elections this cycle at the city, county and state legislative level. The funding will be provided through FDP’s new Elections Department and will be used to provide candidates with data, organizing and communications support. “The policies that improve our lives are just as often local as they are national and we need more Democratic elected officials passing law and policy at the local level,” said Democratic Party Chairwoman Terrie Rizzo. To carry out the job, the FDP tapped Rosy Gonzalez Speers to serve as the first-ever senior adviser for Down Ballot Elections.

— TOP OPINION —

“Trump broke the economic winning streak” via Jennifer Rubin of The Washington Post — While the pandemic indisputably plunged the economy further into recession, the Obama recovery, which Trump conveniently ignored, ended on Trump’s watch. To make matters worse, as with the Great Depression, the world’s economies have crashed as well. The depth and suddenness of the recession is unprecedented, but the duration depends on what we do next. The concern from economists and many Democrats is that Republicans, drunk on the better-than-expected jobs report for May, will cut off recovery efforts, forgoing much-needed assistance to state and local governments.

— OPINIONS —

“Val Demings is the perfect choice as Biden’s running mate” via Jason Altmire for The Hill — Americans have always had a knack for finding just the right person at exactly the right time. In considering his running mate for the upcoming presidential election, Biden may be contemplating such a scenario. With the credibility of a long career in law enforcement, Demings is perfectly positioned to begin the long process of bridging the partisan divide and bringing Americans together for the long-overdue discussion about reform of our nation’s policing and justice system. She is the leader history has presented us at this unprecedented time.

“The broken promise that broke Jacksonville” via Nate Monroe of The Florida Times-Union — This is the simple bargain that forged modern Jacksonville in 1968: Black voters — then on track to be the city’s majority voting bloc — agreed to give up their political power and the prospect of a black mayor in their lifetimes. They would throw their support behind a consolidated county-city government. In exchange, the white business and civic boosters promised black Jacksonville that it would share in the wealth of this new and prosperous city. That was the deal — an explicit promise. What ultimately happened is a familiar story in this town: The white establishment broke its promise, then did it again and again and again, and now it has been a generation and many of these neighborhoods are still waiting for basic services they were promised a half-century ago.

“Another million square feet and $700 million debt for giant convention center? No freaking way.” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — Orange County leaders might barrel ahead with plans to expand their already-massive convention center — and maybe go $700 million deeper into debt to do so. How wildly irresponsible that would be. This complex is already one of the largest structures on planet Earth. At 7 million square feet, it is bigger than the Pentagon. It’s big enough to engulf the Florida Mall — twice — and still have more square footage left than the Altamonte Mall, Mall at Millenia and Amway Center combined. The idea that this colossal complex needs a bit more space to succeed is like saying Jabba the Hut needs just one more meal to reach his ideal weight.

— TODAY’S SUNRISE —

Florida’s spike in COVID-19 cases continues — seven days in a row with at least 1,000 new cases.

Also, on today’s Sunrise:

Three state Senators are asking DeSantis to help fight the spread of coronavirus by setting up a task force of medical experts who will target outbreaks with TTIS — testing, tracing and supported isolation. Sen. Janet Cruz will explain.

— Friday is the anniversary of the Pulse Nightclub massacre in Orlando. South Florida Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell says this would be a good time for the U.S. Senate to get serious about background checks, but she knows they won’t.

— Agriculture Commissioner Fried is asking DeSantis to talk about COVID-19 at the next meeting of the state Cabinet. Last time, he pretty much ignored that request, but this time he took action — by canceling the meeting.

— A panel of the 4th District Court of Appeal hears arguments in a dispute over tobacco company payments to the state. RJ Reynolds claims it’s no longer required to pay the state for the brands it no longer owns.

— Gwen Margolis, who spent 30 years in the state Legislature and was the first woman to serve as Senate President, died of natural causes at the age of 85

— Checking in with a Florida Man who encouraged a 12-year-old girl to floor it when she drove his Jeep. Also, a Florida Woman danced without pants outside a Waffle House.

To listen, click on the image below:

— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— ALOE —

“When work from home means working from an RV” via Matt Grossman of The Wall Street Journal — A growing number of first-time buyers are boosting RV maker Thor Industries Inc. during the coronavirus pandemic as consumers look to use recreational vehicles for socially distant travel and as mobile offices. Some of the growth in demand is from people who want to use RVs as mobile offices as they telecommute during the pandemic, Thor said. At the height of the pandemic, companies in some industries rented RVs to house workers so they could avoid cross-contamination with their families. More recently, people have been turning to RVs to travel while they log in to their office jobs on the internet and work remotely.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Celebrating today are Melanie DiMuzio, Nick Iarossi of Capital City Consulting, and Amy Farrington.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, A.G. Gancarski, Renzo Downey and Drew Wilson.