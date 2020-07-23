Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 7.23.20

Ah, Opening Day!

After nearly a four-month delay thanks to you-know-what, Major League Baseball is back, complete with multiple mandatory safety protocols to protect against COVID-19. The party starts with two games tonight, and a full schedule commences Friday. The regular season runs through Sept. 27, followed by the playoffs.

In baseball 2.0, though, there is no reason to sing “Take Me Out To The Ballgame” because fans aren’t allowed to attend the games. That is, unless you want to count the cardboard cutouts placed in some seats to make it look like fans are there, complete with piped-in crowd noise.

And that cliché about the baseball season being a marathon and not a sprint? Forget that. This year it’s a sprint, a 60-game demolition derby.

It is the seventh shortened season in MLB history and the shortest since 1878.

Consider last year’s champion, the Washington Nationals.

After the first 60 games, their record was 27-33, good only for fourth place in the National League East but went 66-36 the rest of the way. Purists say that’s proof about the demands of a full 162-game season.

Here in Florida, the fortunes of the state’s two franchises appear at opposite ends of the optimism spectrum.

The highly regarded Tampa Bay Rays want to build on their 96-win season in 2019. The Rays fell one game short of reaching the American League Championship Series

The Rays generally are favored to at least make the playoffs, but the Miami Marlins remain in a rebuilding mode. Don’t expect much.

You’ll need to adapt to some rule changes this season. The designated hitter rule now applies to every team, so we are deprived of the chance to watch pitchers flail helplessly at the plate.

If a game goes past nine innings, a runner starts on second base in each extra frame. That rule won’t be used in the post-season.

Relief pitchers must face a minimum of three batters unless they record the last out of an inning. That should speed things up a bit.

No high fives, spitting, sunflower seeds. Bench players will occupy seats in the grandstand (with adequate social distancing).

But we’ll take it. After months of nothing to watch but replays of old games on TV, baseball offers hope that we can carry on in the face of a pandemic.

You’ll have to get your own peanuts and Cracker Jack at the store, but who cares?

Play ball!

“Opening Day amid virus: Masked men, empty parks, odd sounds” via Ben Walker of The Associated Press — Opening day, at last. A baseball season that was on the brink before it ever began because of the virus outbreak is set to start Thursday night when excitable Max Scherzer and the World Series champion Washington Nationals host $324 million ace Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees. When it does get underway — the DC forecast calls for thunderstorms, the latest rocky inning in this what-can-go-wrong game — it’ll mark the most bizarre year in the history of Major League Baseball. A 60-game season, stars opting out. Ballparks without fans, players wearing masks. Piped-in sound effects, cardboard cutouts for spectators. Spray-painted ads on the mound, pitchers with personal rosin bags.

“The biggest storylines of the 2020 season” via Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic — When COVID-19 shut down the sports world on March 12, we were preparing for the usual 162 games, debating whether Mookie Betts would lead the Dodgers to their first World Series title since 1988, anticipating the negative reaction the trash-can bangin’ Astros would receive as they crisscrossed North America. All those storylines, and more, are still in play as the league prepares for an unprecedented, virus-shortened 60-game schedule. Heaven knows what this season will look like, or if it will be played to completion. But after months of discussing health and safety protocols, pro-rata salaries and other unexpected topics, it’s finally time to pick up where we left off. Sort of. As best as we can.

“Is a 60-game MLB season, shortest since 1878, legitimate?” via Ronald Blum of The Associated Press — George Will pondered the meaning of the shortest Major League Baseball season since 1878. “If you’re an Indians fan and you win the World Series, are you elated or do you think this is just one more insult?” the political commentator and baseball author said. If Mookie Betts bats .400, would he displace Ted Williams as the last .400 hitter in 1941? “Who thinks that anything that happens in 2020 is anything other than a one-off, that they intend to play perpetually without fans, that they intend to confine teams only to their own time zones perpetually?” broadcaster Bob Costas said. “This is all a one-off.” Yet for some, perhaps many, the abridged, 60-game season is merely peculiar and not misbegotten.

—“MLB’s marathon has become a sprint. Who will benefit most?” via Tyler Kepner of The New York Times

“MLB players taking visible stance on social justice” via David Brandt of the Associated Press — Major League Baseball hasn’t always been at the forefront of the social justice movement in recent years, with leagues like the NBA and NFL usually taking center stage. But in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis — and because of the quirks of a coronavirus-altered sports schedule — baseball is in the position of having the American sports world largely to itself for the next week. Even before Thursday’s opening day, players and coaches in the sport are taking a more active approach to support racial justice.

“Safe at home? Social distancing difficult around MLB plates” via Jake Seiner and Steven Hawkins of The Associated Press — There’s some concern that home plate could become a hot spot for transmission as baseball attempts to play a shortened 60-game season. Social distancing elsewhere around the diamond is fairly easy. But with the batter, catcher and umpire gathered within a few feet of each other around home plate, it might not be possible for all parties to follow government guidance to avoid 10 to 15 minutes of close exposure to others. “It’s been a little weird. Just from being back there for so long, you get used to having people around,” Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Carson Kelly said. “But now you get some second thoughts.”

“MLB doubles camera angles for video reviews of umpires” via Ronald Blum of The Associated Press — Taking a chance to review instant replay, Major League Baseball doubled the isolated cameras available for video reviews to 24 this year. MLB also arranged for high-frame-rate cameras to stream directly to the new replay operations center and ballpark video rooms, and for MLB-controlled 4K cameras with zoom lenses to be installed at high locations behind home plate. A new replay hub about twice the size of the old one was constructed as part of the move of Major League Baseball and MLB Advanced Media to a combined office space in Manhattan. Each manager will have 20 seconds to decide whether to ask for a video review of a call subject to a challenge, down from 30.

“Hit or error? MLB official scorers work remotely thru virus” via Steven Wine of The Associated Press — Baseball is back, but because of the coronavirus, official scorers will rule remotely on hits and errors and other plays. MLB is limiting the number of people at the ballpark, including in the press box, and decided official scorers could make their calls without seeing the game in person. “There are a lot of roles that have historically been in the ballpark that we had to look at, and the official scorer was a tough one,” said Chris Marinak, MLB executive vice president for strategy, technology and innovation. “When we looked at the job, and the technology available to them, we felt like they can do the entire job they have to do from home.”

“Derek Jeter says focusing with no fans will be key to success” via Steven Wine of The Associated Press — Miami Marlins CEO Jeter knows all about an empty ballpark and says success this season will require adapting to the absence of fans. Jeter said the quiet atmosphere will be strange as baseball belatedly begins the 2020 season Thursday. “I think pumping in crowd noise helped quite a bit,” Jeter said. “But it is going to take a lot of focus. The team that is focused the most and shows the most discipline ultimately in my opinion is going to be the team that’s standing at the end of the season. … It’s going to take you back to your true love of the game. It will be a challenge to focus.”

“Fans can lend Rays a hand, cheer, song and more from home” via Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times — Though fans won’t be allowed into Tropicana Field for at least the beginning of the season, the Rays are being creative in ways to have them still “participate.” They announced plans for fans to have plastic cardboard cutout photos of themselves placed on seats. Now, they’re soliciting videos from fans to play at the Trop before and during games. Not just random videos, but with specific assignments, from singing the national anthem or “Take Me Out to the Ballgame,” to a between-innings race or stint as the dancing groundskeeper, to a basic, “Let’s Go Rays!” cheer or being the kid who yells, “Play ball!”

“Welcome back, sports. It seems we’re really going to do this.” via Dave Sheinin of The Washington Post — So we’re really going to do this, are we? We’re really going to bring back sports in the middle of a global pandemic? Consider this: The week our sports ground to a halt in mid-March, the United States was adding several hundred new cases of the coronavirus each day. The total number of cases was in the low four figures. The number of American deaths was in the mid-two figures. Some four months later, total confirmed cases in the United States are north of 3.5 million, and deaths are approaching 140,000, with another 800 or 900 added to the total each day. By every available measure, things are so much worse.

The newest survey from Florida Politics shows more than half of likely Florida voters are ready to vote for Joe Biden. The poll finds the Democrat leading President Donald Trump in the Sunshine State with 50% of the vote to the Republican incumbent’s 44%.

But perhaps more important to any Republicans sharing a ballot with the presidential contenders, the same survey found GOP voters’ faith rattled by Trump’s recent habit of disparaging mail-in ballots. A much higher percentage of Republicans plan to wait until Election Day to cast their votes.

Most likely Florida voters feel very secure (44%) or mostly secure (21%) casting a ballot by mail, but the partisan mix promises heartburn for Republican consultants tracking mail-in ballot returns leading up to the Nov. 3 election.

A much higher share of voters plan to send their vote for President through the mail the year, about 49% of all Florida voters. For comparison, 32% of ballots cast in the 2018 general election were through the mail. In 2016, when Trump won Florida over Hillary Clinton, just 29% voted by mail. While the number casting ballots through the post office has grown each year, the survey finds concerns about catching the coronavirus at the polls will accelerate the trend this cycle.

But Republican voters seem less fearful of COVID-19 and more concerned about potential fraud in the postal process. Nearly 62% of Democrats in Florida plan to vote by mail, as do 55% of independents. But only 34% of Republicans plan to do the same.

Learn more by checking out the poll at FloridaPolitics.com.

To watch a video of the poll's toplines, click on the image below:

— CORONA FLORIDA —

“Florida adds 140 coronavirus deaths and 9,785 new cases” via Romy Ellenbogen of the Tampa Bay Times — A 9-year-old girl from Putnam County was listed among the updated death count Wednesday, and is now the youngest to die from COVID-19 in Florida. She’s also the fifth child to die in the state, along with two 11-year-olds, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old. Florida’s coronavirus death rate is higher than any other state, including Texas, which has about 25% more people. Since March, 5,459 people in Florida have died from coronavirus. The state also recorded 465 new hospitalizations Wednesday.

“As Florida’s coronavirus death toll climbs, Gov. Ron DeSantis questions state’s numbers” via Masha Saeidi of WFLA — As coronavirus deaths continue to climb in Florida, DeSantis is questioning the numbers. He says if you die and test positive for coronavirus, that counts as a COVID death in Florida. 8 On Your Side is looking into the Governor’s assertions. DeSantis wants the state to take a second look at the coronavirus death data following a report that one motorcycle crash victim was classified as a COVID death in central Florida. “A lot of people are like…how is that possible?” DeSantis said at a news conference in Orlando on Monday. “You get hit by a car, and then you’re attributing it to coronavirus.”

“DeSantis’ White House cover erodes as coronavirus spreads in Florida” via Matt Dixon of POLITICO Florida — DeSantis has followed Trump’s lead for months while he waged a local battle against the coronavirus in Florida. That loyalty was rewarded with scorn from the White House this week as scrutiny on the state’s handling of COVID-19 ratchets up in the final months of the presidential campaign. Twice in two days, Trump and his aides have put the squeeze on DeSantis. Now, DeSantis is painted into a corner: He needs to deliver the must-win battleground for the President — something the state’s rising cases and death rate are chipping away at — while staying in Trump’s good graces as his once-sky-high approval ratings sink. Without Trump’s endorsement in the 2018 GOP primary, DeSantis almost certainly wouldn’t have been elected.

“Social distancing surges again in Florida as COVID-19 cases rise and new shutdowns loom, data shows” via Alonso Alcocer of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — When Florida began its reopening in May, tracking data from cellphones showed what you would expect: People began moving and socializing in a quest for normalcy. Then coronavirus made a comeback as new cases surged and Florida emerged as one of the nation’s hot spots. Now, that same cellphone data shows Floridians beginning to recoil at the alarming headlines and threats of new shutdowns. Social distancing, at least for the moment, is back. The statistics are reported by Top Data and Cuebiq using anonymous cellphone data tracking human interactions longer than five minutes. In every state, an increase in those interactions is followed by an increase in COVID-19 cases, according to Sean Lansing, Top Data director of strategy.

“Randy Fine first known Brevard politician to contract coronavirus” via Alessandro Marazzi Sassoon of Florida Today — Rep. Fine became the first known elected official in Brevard to test positive for the novel coronavirus. “I have the COVID,” he told FLORIDA TODAY over the phone. Fine, who — along with his family— has been in self-quarantine since last week when he found out he had been in contact with a known positive case, said his Tuesday PCR test, the fourth test he took altogether, came back positive on Wednesday afternoon. His symptoms, for now, were “like a cold” consisting of a recurring cough and running nose and feeling run-down. His wife, Wendy, tested positive on Monday, while Fine and his two sons confirmed the infection on Wednesday, following the Tuesday nasal swab.

“Surge in inmate COVID-19 cases spurs calls for help” via Ana Ceballos of the News Service of Florida — Inside a prison in rural North Florida, the mass testing of hundreds of inmates began nearly two weeks ago, as corrections workers tried to sort and quarantine prisoners with symptoms of COVID-19 at Columbia Correctional Institution. A few days later, the results rolled in: More than 400 prisoners had tested positive, the largest number of infections at any prison in the state. “They mixed positives with negatives. They mixed positives with people that did not have test results back. But you know, they had no other choice,” said William Jennings, an inmate who tested negative last week. As more inmates and workers test positive, prisoners and criminal-justice reform advocates are pleading with DeSantis to do more to address the problem.

“Florida inmate paralyzed by guards denied COVID-19 test after possible exposure, lawyers say” via Samantha Gross of the Miami Herald — A Florida woman whose neck and spinal cord were broken in a brutal beating by officers at Lowell Correctional Institution in August 2019 has been denied a test for COVID-19 after she was possibly exposed to infected inmates, her lawyers said. In a Monday motion filed in Cheryl Weimar’s case against the Florida Department of Corrections, her lawyer said she was exposed at the nearby Florida Women’s Reception Center in Ocala late July 13, but was refused a test for the disease even after offering to pay for the test herself.

“A public health employee predicted Florida’s coronavirus catastrophe — then she was fired: ‘This is everything I was trying to warn people about’” via Alexander Nazaryan of Yahoo News — In a whistleblower complaint Rebekah Jones filed last week, her attorneys alleged that she was fired by the state’s Department of Health for “refusing to publish misleading health data.” … “We wanted to be wrong,” Jones said. “What we’re seeing right now is actually far worse than what we anticipated.” Back in May, DeSantis’ combative press secretary dismissed as “alarmist” new projections showing the state suffering 4,000 mortalities from COVID-19. Florida now has more than 5,000 coronavirus fatalities. Of the many supposed errors DeSantis has allegedly committed in the course of the pandemic, his administration’s firing of Jones may prove the most symbolic to those who see it as a Trumpian rejection of numbers that don’t look good.

“’We need your help’: Florida breweries beg Gov. DeSantis, Sec. Halsey Beshears to let them reopen” via Jason Delgado of Florida Politics — Florida’s largest brewery association warned DeSantis that more than 100 breweries are likely to shutter soon if they remain forced to limit their operations to a to-go only business model. In a letter to DeSantis and Department of Business and Professional Regulation Secretary Beshears, the Florida Brewers Guild begged state leaders to make an exception for their industry. They warned more than 100 breweries are at-risk of permanently closing within the next two weeks. The letter said: “We will work with your administration in any way, but we MUST find a way to put our people back to work. Please help us put together a plan that safely reopens our industry.”

— BACK TO SCHOOL? —

“AP poll: Very few Americans back full school reopening” via Collin Binkley and Hannah Fingerhut of The Associated Press — Virtual instruction. Mandated masks. Physical distancing. The start of school will look very different this year because of the coronavirus — and that’s OK with the vast majority of Americans. Only about 1 in 10 Americans think daycare centers, preschools or K-12 schools should open this fall without restrictions, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs. Most think mask requirements and other safety measures are necessary to restart in-person instruction, and roughly 3 in 10 say that teaching kids in classrooms shouldn’t happen at all. The findings are a sharp contrast to the picture that Trump paints as he pressures schools to reopen.

“Gov. DeSantis says Florida schools will ‘find a way to make do’ in reopening” via Steven Lemongello of the Orlando Sentinel — DeSantis doubled down on fully reopening Florida schools Wednesday, saying that the state “shouldn’t allow ourselves to be paralyzed by fear,” but again stressed that parents and teachers will have a say in whether they want to opt-out of in-person instruction. “For someone to be in the classroom if they’re uncomfortable doing so, let’s just find a way to make do,” DeSantis said. DeSantis’ five-minute speech at a podium in Tallahassee comes as counties across the state are questioning Education Secretary Richard Corcoran’s mandate for a five-day-a-week class schedule in the fall, and two days after a Florida’s teachers’ union filed a lawsuit seeking to stop what it called the “reckless and unsafe reopening” of Florida public schools.

“Florida teachers’ union chief: It’s ‘ridiculous’ to open brick and mortar schools while virus rages” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — The head of Florida’s largest teachers’ union warned of disastrous consequences for the union’s 130,000 members if required to teach in classrooms during the pandemic. The Florida Education Association filed a lawsuit charging it would violate the state Constitution to reopen schools that are not “safe” and “secure.” The suit, filed in Miami-Dade County, lists several defendants including, DeSantis, Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, and Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Giménez – all of whom are recognized in their official capacities in the lawsuit.

“Most Central Florida parents choosing virtual schooling so far — but half haven’t made selections” via Dana Cassidy of the Orlando Sentinel — With a Friday deadline looming, the parents of fewer than half the students in Orange and Seminole public schools have submitted their selections on how they want their children to learn in the fall. And so far, the majority are choosing virtual options. Central Florida school districts are moving forward with reopening plans that include in-person, on-campus schooling — as required by the state — along with virtual options. The Orange County Public School district has received nearly 69,000 responses so far, with 64% preferring the LaunchED@Home option and 30% preferring face-to-face, according to the district on Wednesday.

“Miami-Dade Superintendent: ‘not currently appropriate’ to reopen county’s schools” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — Miami-Dade County Superintendent Alberto Carvalho says as of Wednesday, he does not plan on reopening schools in August, but that a final decision has not yet been made. Carvalho could make that decisive call as early as next week. In an interview with CNN’s John King, Carvalho cited several metrics within the county that inform his decision making. Those include a shortage of intensive care unit beds, high wait times for those who get tested for COVID-19, and an insufficient level of contact tracing. “The conditions are not currently appropriate for us to be able to teach kids (and) at the same (time) safeguard their well-being and their health,” he said.

“Miami-Dade considers leaving FHSAA — will Broward and Palm Beach follow?” via Adam Lichtenstein of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A potentially seismic shift in Florida high school sports could be coming. Following the Florida High School Athletic Association Board of Director’s Monday night vote to maintain the sports calendar as it is despite the coronavirus pandemic, local districts across the state have been delaying the start of fall practices. Broward County is one of those. Some areas are considering opting out of the state series — including the state championship games — while others are considering leaving the FHSAA entirely.

“Ten things parents could and should do to help schools safely reopen” via Valerie Strauss of The Washington Post — Parents need to put together a different back to school kit. Parents can take on the responsibility for knowing the health symptoms of COVID-19 and screen their children at home. Parents have to be prepared to keep their children at home. Parents need to make sure all their child’s immunizations are up to date. Parents need to prepare their children for a different school experience. Parents can make sure their children know about handwashing techniques. If the family is able, they can help the schools with lunch and transportation. Families can become familiar with the other students and families from their child’s cohort class group from school. Parents should be prepared to support their children in remote learning.

— CORONA LOCAL —

“Miami-Dade OKs more COVID relief. This time for veterans, charities and MIA tenants” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — Miami-Dade commissioners continued waiving fees and creating grants for businesses and others facing economic pain from the coronavirus pandemic, with about $65 million in relief approved on Tuesday. Veterans in Miami-Dade will be reserved about $20 million in federal COVID relief awarded Miami-Dade under the CARES Act. A resolution by Commissioner Jose “Pepe” Diaz instructs the administration of Mayor Giménez to set up the fund to aid businesses owned by veterans and to help with rent and mortgage relief for veterans, as well as stipends for groceries and other needs.

“Why is COVID-19 hitting Broward County’s Black population so hard? One mother lost two children, both of them only in their 20s” via Skyler Swisher and Adelaide Chen of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — The new coronavirus shattered Monete Hicks’ world in a way she couldn’t imagine, killing two of her children before they even reached their 25th birthday. The Lauderhill mother’s story illustrates the toll COVID-19 is inflicting on Broward County’s Black community. Twenty of the 29 people under the age of 45 who have died with coronavirus in Broward County as of Friday are Black, far higher than their percentage of the population.

“Within days, Florida family loses two siblings, 20 and 22, to the virus” via Maria Cramer and Azi Paybarah of The New York Times — Mychaela Francis was home with her brother, Byron, when she saw he was struggling to breathe. Paramedics rushed him to Florida Medical Center on June 27. He died that day of the coronavirus. He was 20. Three days later, Ms. Francis, 22, began complaining of headaches and a fever, according to her family. Terrified, she insisted that her mother take her to the hospital. She died on July 8. The deaths of two young siblings, within 11 days of each other, have devastated their large family in Lauderhill. They have also underscored two disturbing developments: the surge of cases in states like Florida that reopened swiftly, and the rising number of people in their 20s, 30s and 40s who are testing positive.

“Lobster mini-season still on in the Keys, despite COVID concerns” via NBC 6 South Florida — Monroe County commissioners have decided against canceling the year’s lobster mini-season. The Florida Keys summer tradition was on the rocks due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state. Commissioners feared that the two-day bonanza would draw large crowds and contribute to the spread of the virus. However, during an emergency Commission meeting, county officials chose not to send a letter canceling the event to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. That means from July 29 to 30, boaters will be free to catch the crustaceans.

— MORE LOCAL —

“Survey: Florida, Tampa Bay families report ongoing economic struggles, don’t want schools to reopen” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — A new survey shows Florida families are continuing to struggle amid the COVID-19 pandemic and many say their financial situation is rapidly declining. The group ParentsTogether, along with Opportunity for All Floridians surveyed more than 3,600 of its member families from July 16-19 and found 73% identify as economically struggling. Among those who reported being financially impacted by the pandemic, 75% say they’ve had to make economic trade-offs on things like food, medication, and rent to make ends meet. Fully 81% of respondents said the state should double its maximum unemployment benefit from $250 to $500.

— CORONA NATION —

“Donald Trump’s end-run around CDC brings threat of fewer drugs for hospitals” via Darius Tahir and Rachel Roubein of POLITICO — A Trump administration change in the way hospitals report coronavirus data is bringing confusion and more work to medical centers and states as cases explode across the country. And hospitals that don’t get it right every day could end up receiving fewer critical drugs like remdesivir. The Trump administration uses data on coronavirus hospitalizations, drug supplies and ICU beds to allocate scarce COVID-19 treatments, as well as supplies of plasma and protective gear. But last week, the Department of Health and Human Services abruptly changed the reporting process, bypassing a long-used Centers for Disease Control system with an alternative designed to more quickly help track the virus’ spread.

“Thanks to coronavirus, Americans looking at a stay-at-home fall season, survey suggests” via Mike Snider of USA TODAY — Most Americans have likely accepted that the coronavirus pandemic will make this fall much different from past years, with most expecting their home to be a place of work and learning when the school year starts. More than 6 out of 10 Americans (61%) said it was likely that they would be working from home this fall, with 56% saying it was unlikely they would be working from their office, according to The Harris Poll survey of 1,970 U.S. adults from July 18-19. Home won’t only be the place where work is done; it will likely be a hub of learning, too.

“Bipartisan majority supports statewide mask mandates, poll finds” via Max Cohen of POLITICO — A bipartisan majority of registered voters strongly support state mandates that would fine or jail individuals if they fail to wear a mask in public, a new POLITICO/Morning Consult poll finds. The broad approval for such mandates comes as statewide mask orders aimed at stopping the spread of coronavirus are under effect in more than half of U.S. states. Increasingly, Republican Governors in states like Alabama and Arkansas have issued mask mandates, while top health officials are pleading with the public to cover their faces. The poll found 53 percent of registered voters polled strongly favor statewide mask mandates that are punishable by fine or jail time.

“U.S. Northeast, pummeled in the spring, now stands out in virus control” via Ellen Barry of The New York Times — Six months since the coronavirus crisis was first detected in the United States, the Northeast stands in sharp contrast with the rest of the nation. Along the East Coast, from Delaware through Maine, new case reports remain at a low level, a small fraction of their April peak. “It’s acting like Europe,” Dr. Ashish Jha, the director of the Harvard Global Health Institute, said of the Northeast. Like Europe, the Northeast suffered a devastating wave of illnesses and deaths in March and April, and state leaders responded, after some hesitation, with aggressive lockdowns and big investments in testing and tracing efforts. Residents have largely followed rules and been surprisingly supportive of tough measures, even at the cost of economic pain.

“Silent spread of virus keeps scientists grasping for clues” via the Associated Press — One of the great mysteries of the coronavirus is how quickly it rocketed around the world. It first flared in central China and, within three months, was on every continent but Antarctica, shutting down daily life for millions. Behind the rapid spread was something that initially caught scientists off guard, baffled health authorities and undermined early containment efforts — the virus could be spread by seemingly healthy people. As workers return to offices, children prepare to return to schools and those desperate for normalcy again visit malls and restaurants, the emerging science points to a menacing reality: the illness may be impossible to contain.

— CORONA ECONOMICS —

“White House, Senate GOP weigh interim unemployment aid extension” via Josh Wingrove of Bloomberg — Trump administration officials and Senate Republicans are discussing a short-term extension of unemployment insurance, as lawmakers and the White House appear unlikely to reach a broader stimulus deal before the benefits lapse. The possible side deal would extend funds that were provided to millions of Americans by earlier coronavirus rescue packages, according to people familiar with the matter. The scope of any extension is unclear. Some Republican aides on Capitol Hill said they weren’t aware of the negotiations and cast doubt on its chances of succeeding. Several Republicans didn’t support the original $600-a-week unemployment insurance provided under the CARES Act, saying it provides a disincentive to work. The payments expire at the end of July.

“Banks face a unique coronavirus problem: Now everyone is wearing a mask” via Renae Merle of The Washington Post — Face masks are mandatory at Walmart, Target and a growing number of retailers. Trump, who long resisted being photographed in a mask, now encourages the public to wear them and said he carries one with him. But for U.S. banks, widespread adoption has been trickier. The small pieces of cloth public health officials consider one of the best defenses against the growing novel coronavirus threat could double as a handy disguise for would-be bank robbers, they say. Face-mask requirements “create the very real risk of increases in bank robberies,” a top financial regulator said recently. But the American Bankers Association, the industry’s largest lobbying group, said it was “urging” its members to require customers to wear face masks.

“Bahamas ban against Americans’ travel could hurt South Florida commerce” via David Lyons of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — When the Bahamas imposes its travel ban on Americans at midnight Wednesday, you can still get there if you have a yacht, a private plane, or enough cash for a ride aboard a private charter. Those are the only exceptions to an action designed not only to keep sick people away from South Florida’s island neighbor in the Atlantic but to ensure that travelers remain healthy while visiting there.

— MORE CORONA —

“The U.K.’s response to COVID-19 has been world-class” via Tyler Cowen of Bloomberg — When the discussion turns to which countries have responded best to COVID-19 those most often mentioned are Taiwan, New Zealand and Vietnam. I would like to make a more surprising nomination: the U.K. At first glance, the U.K.’s performance doesn’t look great. It has one of the highest death rates per million, and the government’s initial response to COVID-19 was halting and contradictory. Its prime minister, Boris Johnson, contracted COVID-19 and was disabled for weeks. That said, the most important factor in the global response to COVID-19 has to be progress on the biomedical front, and on that score, the U.K. receives stellar marks. In fact, I would argue, it is tops in the world, and certainly No. 1 per capita.

“It’s not just dexamethasone: Other steroids may be used to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients, study says” via Adrianna Rodriguez of USA TODAY — Dexamethasone isn’t the only steroid that has shown promise in the battle against COVID-19. Researchers at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine and Montefiore Health System led a study in which most of their patients took prednisone, another steroid in the same family as dexamethasone, and found patients with high inflammation levels were associated with a 75% reduction in risk of going on mechanical ventilation or dying. The study, published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Hospital Medicine, also sought to pinpoint a window in which these steroids would be the most beneficial to patients with COVID-19, the illness caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

— SMOLDERING —

“Why the Black Lives Matter movement doesn’t want a singular leader” via Laura Barrón-López of POLITICO — In 2015, thousands of Black activists gathered in Ohio for the first national Black Lives Matter convention to consider where the movement would direct its energy. Attendees in the crowd held up red construction paper to signal “no” to a handful of narrow options, like focusing only on policy or on organizing demonstrations. But then, the activists were asked what they thought about an all-of-the-above, “multi-tactical” approach encompassing everything from organizing and protesting to pushing new legislation at various levels of government. “It was a sea of green,” said Ash-Lee Woodard Henderson, co-executive director of the Highlander Research and Education Center and one of many leaders in the Movement for Black Lives coalition.

“House votes on statues of Confederates, racist chief justice” via Jessica Gresko and Matthew Daly of The Associated Press — The House moved toward a vote Wednesday on removing from the U.S. Capitol statues of Confederate heroes, including Robert E. Lee, and a bust of Chief Justice Roger B. Taney, the author of the 1857 Dred Scott decision that declared African Americans couldn’t be citizens. Besides Taney, the bill would direct the Architect of the Capitol to identify and eventually remove from Statuary Hall at least 10 statues honoring Confederate leaders, including Lee, Jefferson Davis and Alexander Stephens. Three statues honoring White supremacists would be immediately removed. “Defenders and purveyors of sedition, slavery, segregation and White supremacy have no place in this temple of liberty,” House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said at a Capitol news conference before the House vote.

“Surprise, surprise. Big banks’ racism blocked Blacks’ access to PPP loans” via Emma Coleman Jordan and Jamillah Bowman of the Miami Herald — Banks have denounced systemic racism and pledged support to Black lives. Yet their practices during this pandemic and their role in distributing money from the $660 billion Paycheck Protection Program show how systemic racism is embedded in their business model. Last week, the Trump administration finally disclosed the names of many companies that received forgivable loans from the program, which is intended to keep small businesses afloat. Yet included among the recipients were big investment firms, big-name law firms and companies connected to prominent political insiders.

“New York, Chicago promise court fight if Trump sends in unidentified federal agents” via Nathan Layne and Jonathan Allen of Reuters — The Mayors of New York City and Chicago said on Tuesday they would take Trump to court if he sent unidentified U.S. government agents to police their cities, pushing back on a threat that has sparked widespread controversy over the use of federal force. But Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot also said she would accept an influx of FBI agents and other identified law enforcement officials from the Trump administration, an acknowledgment of the scale of gun violence and other crimes plaguing her city. Lightfoot and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio spoke a day after Trump said he would send law enforcement to several cities including Baltimore, Chicago, New York and Philadelphia.

“Philadelphia’s top prosecutor is prepared to arrest federal agents” via Brentin Mock of Bloomberg — After numerous reports and lawsuits in Portland regarding un-badged and un-uniformed federal officers arresting, beating, and detaining people in unmarked vehicles, the Trump administration’s response is that they’re going to do it even more, and in more cities. Saying that his federal agents are doing a “fantastic job,” Trump has suggested that he will also deploy agents in New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Detroit, Baltimore and Milwaukee to do the same. In one of those cities, the city prosecutor has already preemptively warned Trump’s police forces what he will do if they bring the same tactics to Philadelphia. “Anyone, including federal law enforcement, who unlawfully assaults and kidnaps people will face criminal charges from my office,” Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said.

“Portland standoff: State asks federal agents to be reined in” via Gillian Flaccus of the Associated Press — Attorneys for Oregon argued Wednesday for a restraining order against federal agents deployed to quell protests in Portland, in a standoff that some legal experts have warned could lead to a constitutional crisis in an election year. A federal judge heard the state’s and the U.S. government’s arguments in a lawsuit filed by Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, who accuses federal agents of arresting protesters without probable cause, whisking them away in unmarked cars and using excessive force to quell the unrest. Federal authorities have disputed that. The lawsuit is part of a growing pushback against the Trump administration’s use of federal agents in Portland and its plans to do the same in other cities.

“Liberal, progressive — and racist? The Sierra Club faces its white-supremacist history.” via Darryl Fears and Steven Mufson of The Washington Post — No one is more important to the history of environmental conservation than John Muir — the “wilderness prophet,” “patron saint of the American wilderness” and “father of the national parks” who founded the nation’s oldest conservation organization, the Sierra Club. But on Wednesday, citing the current racial reckoning, the group announced it will end its blind reverence to a figure who was also racist. As Confederate statues fall across the country, Sierra Club Executive Director Michael Brune said in an early morning post on the group’s website, “it’s time to take down some of our own monuments, starting with some truth-telling about the Sierra Club’s early history.”

“Jacksonville prosecutors drop charges for 16 more protesters” via Andrew Pantazi of the Florida Times-Union — The State Attorney’s Office dropped charges for 15 protesters from the May 30 protests in Jacksonville and for one protester arrested in July in Clay County after that county’s sheriff harshly criticized protesters and threatened to deputize civilians. Jacksonville prosecutors had already dropped charges for every pending case of unlawful assembly or resisting arrest for protesters arrested May 31. The office has now dropped charges against at least 64 arrested protesters. Prosecutors, however, have declined to criticize police practices, even as the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office faces a federal lawsuit accusing it of violently and illegally arresting the protesters.

“Miami-Dade finds justice reform a tough task two months after George Floyd’s death” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — The proposal before Miami-Dade commissioners called for a study on using mental-health specialists instead of police on some 911 calls. It wasn’t an easy request. “I strongly oppose something like this that is going to put at risk the lives of the residents that pay the taxes … in an emergency,” Commissioner Rebeca Sosa said in opposing the plan for a study on creating a “mobile crisis intervention team” in Miami-Dade. “I cannot justify to my constituents that a 911 person is going to decide whether to send a civilian … or a police officer.”

“Dozens protest outside Lake Worth Beach City Hall; no response from commission inside” via Jorge Milian of The Palm Beach Post — William Solomon has lived most of his 62 years in Lake Worth Beach and says racism has always existed in the city “especially with the police.” “But I would like for it to change,” Solomon said. On Tuesday, Solomon joined a group of around 50 people who gathered outside City Hall in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and to demand city officials pay more attention to the plight of the Black community, which makes up roughly one-fifth of the city’s population.

“Safety Harbor’s placement of a Black Lives Matter sign splits city residents” via Marco Snipe of the Tampa Bay Times — A decision by Safety Harbor officials to soon place two Black Lives Matter signs in front of City Hall has led to a social media backlash, prompted phone calls to city officials and inspired a stream of emails to Mayor Joe Ayoub. Safety Harbor Commissioners decided during a virtual meeting to display the Black Lives Matter signs at City Hall after a proposal by some community residents asked city officials to join neighborhoods in speaking out for racial justice. For some in this town of 18,000, of which less than 5% are Black, the subsequent denunciations of the decision serve as a reminder of a not-too-distant era when the town was plagued by racial segregation and the presence of the Ku Klux Klan.

“To NBA coaches, racial equality is a priority of the restart” via Tim Reynolds of The Associated Press — Dallas’ Rick Carlisle now starts every interview session by reading from a calendar that highlights something that happened on that day in the country’s racial history. Toronto’s Nick Nurse is often wearing shirts to practice proclaiming that Black Lives Matter. Orlando’s Steve Clifford, in lieu of pre-practice film, showed his team a documentary on the life of John Lewis. While NBA players are using the season restart to demand change, coaches in the league are not making them walk down that path alone. Coaches around the NBA — where most players are Black and most coaches are White — have been active participants in the demand societal change around the league.

“How Ben & Jerry’s perfected the delicate recipe for corporate activism” via Jordyn Holman of Bloomberg — Anuradha Mittal was about to step out of her home in Oakland, Calif., on the last Friday of May, but first she had one last email to send. She was on her way to one of the demonstrations that had broken out around the world five days after the killing of Floyd in Minneapolis. The note Mittal, the board chair of Ben & Jerry’s, was sending was to the CEO, Matthew McCarthy, requesting that a statement be prepared by Monday. She wanted the ice cream brand to express support for the Black Lives Matter movement and decry the violence against Floyd. McCarthy replied immediately to assure her his team was already on it.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Senate GOP split as it begins unveiling coronavirus package” via Marianne Levine and John Bresnahan of POLITICO — Senate Republicans will start unveiling their new coronavirus relief bill on Wednesday, although the party remains sharply divided over some of the proposals, including one of Trump’s top demands. The proposed legislation is expected to call for a new round of direct payments to Americans but with lower income restrictions; liability protection for schools and businesses as they begin to reopen; billions of dollars in new funds to upgrade state-level coronavirus testing capacity; additional Paycheck Protection Program funding for small businesses; $105 billion for schools as they seek to restart operations; and a provision to provide flexibility for the use of state aid.

“Ted Yoho apologizes for confronting Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez but denies profanity” via Sarah Ferris of POLITICO — Rep. Yoho apologized for aggressively confronting Rep. Ocasio-Cortez outside the Capitol earlier this week, but denied he used profanity to address the congresswoman. “I rise to apologize for the abrupt manner of the conversation I had with my colleague from New York. It is true that we disagree on policies and visions for America, but that does not mean we should be disrespectful,” Yoho said in a rare floor speech to address a personal matter with another lawmaker. The retiring Florida Republican had come under scrutiny for reportedly confronting the New York Democrat on the steps of the Capitol on Monday.

“D.C. Mayor orders mandatory masks as infections rise again” via Ashraf Khalil of The Associated Press — With coronavirus cases rising, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser issued an executive order Wednesday making face masks mandatory outside homes — an unprecedented step in the nation’s capital. Bowser said the order would include “enforcement language” detailing possible fines for violations. After saying they had successfully blunted the infection curve in the city earlier this summer, health officials say the infection numbers have slowly crept upward, reaching triple digits on Wednesday for the first time in weeks. Limited exceptions to the order, according to material distributed by Bowser’s office, include children under age 3, people “actively eating or drinking” and people “vigorously exercising outdoors” while not close to anyone else.

— STATEWIDE —

Siren — “Mary Mayhew predicts ‘significant’ gap in Medicaid budget” via the News Service of Florida — Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Mayhew said that despite an estimated shortfall in funding, she expects Medicaid providers on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis to ask the Legislature for additional money to help offset costs for such needs as personal-protective equipment. “When providers are having to pay additional costs associated with overtime, with having to recruit additional staff, the costs of PPE (personal protective equipment), well, that won’t automatically lead to an increase in the Medicaid budget,” Mayhew said. “We are certainly going to have providers coming to the Legislature seeking additional funding because of those costs.”

“John Couriel steps aside in Supreme Court appointment case” via the News Service of Florida — Florida Supreme Court Justice Couriel recused himself from a lawsuit challenging the appointment of Palm Beach County Circuit Judge Renatha Francis to the Supreme Court. Couriel’s decision came a day after attorneys for state Rep. Geraldine Thompson filed a motion seeking the disqualification of Couriel. DeSantis on May 26 announced the appointments of Couriel and Francis to the Supreme Court. While Couriel has started serving as a justice, Francis is ineligible to serve on the Supreme Court until Sept. 24, when she will mark her 10th year as a member of The Florida Bar.

“Pandemic takes toll on court funding” via the News Service of Florida — A report issued this week by the state Revenue Estimating Conference said court fees, known as “Article V” fees, in the 2019-2020 fiscal year were $48.3 million below what had been estimated in December, before the pandemic largely shut down courthouses and scaled back business activity. The 2019-2020 fiscal year ended June 30, and the report also points to reduced estimates of court fees in the coming years. “The shortfalls across the judicial system (county, circuit, family and traffic courts) and the clerks were widespread, leading to a combined loss across all categories and revenue recipients of $48.3 million,” the report said.

“North Bay Village commissioner used staff for a private event. She’s now pleaded guilty” via David Ovalle of the Miami Herald — A North Bay Village commissioner resigned Wednesday after she was charged — and immediately pleaded guilty — to misdemeanors stemming from her using village staff members to plan a private educational event. Andreana Jackson, a real estate agent, must also perform 100 hours of community service and pay back the nearly $3,000 she was quietly paid as a “consultant” for hosting the education fair at Treasure Island Elementary School in November 2017. Prosecutors charged her with two misdemeanors: extortion by officers of the state, and exploitation of an official position. Under the terms of the plea deal, which was worked out in advance before charges were filed, Jackson agreed to resign.

— FOR YOUR RADAR —

“Apalachicola oyster harvesting put on ice” via Jim Turner of the News Service of Florida — Apalachicola Bay oysters will be off the menu for up to five years in the latest effort to revive the oyster population in the Franklin County bay. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission unanimously agreed to issue an order that will ban the harvesting of wild oysters starting Aug. 1 from Apalachicola Bay as part of a $20 million restoration effort. The bay, which once supplied more than 90% of Florida’s oysters, has been on life support for nearly a decade due to drought, overharvesting and, according to Florida officials, the drain of freshwater at the heart of the state’s “water war” with Georgia.

“FWC changes stone crab regulations to revitalize population” via Jason Delgado of Florida Politics — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced Wednesday a series of changes to both recreational and commercial stone crab fishing. The changes include shortening the season by two weeks, requiring a 2 3/16-inch escape ring in all plastic and wood stone crab traps before the start of the 2023/2024 season, increasing the minimum claw size limit by an eighth of an inch, and limiting the possession of whole stone crabs on the water to two checker boxes. FWC said the changes are intended to “increase the stone crab population and add resiliency to the fishery by reducing harvest, reducing release and bycatch mortality, and reduce fishery interactions with egg-bearing females late in the season.”

— 2020 —

“Trump’s remedy for low poll numbers: Reminding people polls can be wrong” via Annie Karni of The New York Times — “I’m not losing,” Trump insisted in an interview on Sunday with the Fox News anchor Chris Wallace after being presented with the cable network’s latest poll, which showed Biden with an eight-point advantage nationally. The President, who often promotes poll numbers when they are favorable to him said the public polls that showed him losing were “fake in 2016, and now they’re even more fake.” There aren’t many campaign metrics out there these days to buoy a president who loves to cite a record he has shattered. He hasn’t been able to pack a stadium with supporters since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, and Biden has outraised him for two months in a row.

“Joe Biden and Barack Obama troll Trump in a video that marks a new pandemic campaign tactic” via Annie Linksey of The Washington Post — The video camera captures Obama emerging from a black SUV in the garage of an office building and making his way upstairs via an elevator, where he is seen trailing Biden down a hallway. The two sit in distant leather chairs in an expansive office and talk — trash talk, actually — about Obama’s successor and the man Biden hopes to unseat in November. The unusual video — a teaser for a longer taped conversation between the two men set to be released via social media Thursday — serves both to troll the current President and send a signal that Obama will start playing a much more active role in the campaign.

“Elizabeth Warren’s new role: Key Biden policy adviser” via Will Weissert of The Associated Press — Biden accused Warren last year of holding an “angry, unyielding viewpoint.” She embraced that label and slammed Biden as “naive” for thinking he could work with Republicans as president. She warned Democrats against picking a “Washington insider” and pointedly refused to endorse Biden until weeks after exiting the race. Now, those bitter primary clashes are a distant memory. They talk every 10 days or so, according to aides to both politicians who spoke on condition of anonymity to freely describe their relationship.

“Barbara Lagoa, Robert Luck under pressure to exit felons voting case” via Dara Kam of the News Service of Florida — Democratic members of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee this week accused Judges Lagoa and Luck of judicial misconduct and reneging on pledges they made before their Senate confirmations to the Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last year. The judges’ participation in the Florida case “appears to violate the code of conduct for United States judges,” the 10 Democrats on the committee wrote in letters to Lagoa and Luck. The letters are the latest salvo in a high-stakes challenge to a 2019 Florida law requiring felons to pay “legal financial obligations” associated with their convictions to be eligible to vote.

— CONVENTION COUNTDOWN —

“Economist: ‘This is all looking to be a disaster’ Mayor admits RNC will not generate $100m in economic impact due to COVID” via Ben Becker of Action News Jax — Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry is admitting the city will fall short of the $100 million economic impact figure he touted when the city landed the Republican National Convention in June. “It’s clear it will not be that kind of economic activity with a scale back [because of the coronavirus]” said Curry during a Tuesday news conference. Curry welcomed the RNC to Jacksonville with a hype video that bragged “what city would take on the RNC with just 75 days to pull it off?” However, 34 days out from the August 24 start, the dynamic has changed amid Coronavirus and security concerns even as the Jacksonville 2020 Host Committee website still touts the $100 million economic impact figure.

“RNC plans in jeopardy as Jacksonville council president opposes city bill” via Andrew Pantazi of The Florida Times-Union — The 2020 Republican National Convention’s plans for coming to Jacksonville next month will face a major roadblock after Curry filed a bill Wednesday evening: a City Council President who said he now opposes the effort. The bill, which still leaves gaps about how the city plans to handle testing, treatment and the potential spread of coronavirus, grants Curry extraordinary power to spend $33 million in federal security funds how he thinks is necessary. City Council President Tommy Hazouri told the Times-Union he opposes the bill, though it’s possible he could be persuaded to change his vote depending on the outcome of a Friday council meeting where he’s asked the Sheriff and other officials to testify.

— MORE FROM THE TRAIL —

“Cris Dosev hits new low with transphobic, fearmongering ad” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — The perennial candidate released an ad making baseless attacks on incumbent Rep. Alex Andrade, accusing him of bullying grandmothers among other nonsensical claims. But then it steps over the line, claiming Andrade “sponsored a gay rights bill that paves the way for men to play on girls’ sports teams and men to go in girls’ bathrooms.” It’s 2020. The bathroom fearmongering trope is tired, inaccurate and bigoted. In this case, it’s also a flat out lie. Andrade has never sponsored a “bathroom bill” or anything of the sort. What he did co-sponsor was the Florida Competitive Workforce Act, a bill sponsored by 50-plus members of the House and nearly half the Senate

“Did Republican candidate Amanda Makki lobby for a liberal group? She denies it.” via Josh Solomon and Steve Contorno of the Tampa Bay Times — The work history of a leading Republican congressional candidate has become a point of contention in her race after she was anonymously accused of once lobbying for a liberal dark money group. A mass text message sent out to CD 13 voters last week suggests that Makki, the top GOP contender to take on U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist in November, lobbied on behalf of the Sixteen Thirty Fund, a major underwriter of Democratic causes and candidates. It’s a charge that Makki denies. In a tweet on Saturday, Makki called the text messaging “More FAKE NEWS” and a “smear campaign with LIES.” Without evidence, she accused Crist, a Democrat, of lobbing the attack. Crist’s campaign denied any involvement.

“Grady Judd disses Ross Spano with Scott Franklin endorsement” via Kelly Hayes of Florida Politics — Pasco County Sheriff Judd is endorsing Republican candidate Scott Franklin for Congress. “Scott Franklin is a real conservative,” Judd said in an ad announcing his endorsement. “I trust him to help secure the border and uphold the law. And you can too.” The conservative Sheriff’s endorsement brings an interesting twist to an already heated race. Franklin is challenging U.S. Rep. Spano in Florida’s 15th Congressional District. Both are Republicans, setting up a fairly uncommon primary contest. Spano is facing an uphill battle despite his incumbent status, with Franklin challenging him in campaign fundraising and endorsements. Spano made himself a target this year after fumbling his campaign finance in 2018 when he was first elected to Congress.

“New ad praises Brian Mast for ‘fighting for Florida’s environment’” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — A new TV ad from a pro-environmental group is praising Republican U.S. Rep. Mast‘s record as he seeks reelection in Florida’s 18th Congressional District. EDF Action Votes is an offshoot from the Environmental Defense Fund, an organization that’s backed Republicans’ efforts on the environment in the past. The 30-second spot is part of a $100,000 ad buy and will run in the West Palm Beach media market. CD 18 covers parts of northern Palm Beach County — including West Palm Beach — and extends upward into Martin and St. Lucie counties. Mast is facing retired police sergeant Nick Vessio in the Republican primary. Former Navy JAG Pam Keith is battling attorney Oz Vazquez for the Democratic nomination.

“Casey Askar, yet to produce discharge papers, won’t provide further details about Marine service” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Staff shortages make it unlikely the National Personnel Records Center will independently confirm Askar’s veteran service soon. That leaves it to the Naples Republican to clarify details about his time as a Marine. Askar has yet to produce his DD-214. Six days after the initial request, Askar provided a statement making clear the document was not immediately available and questioning the need to provide it. “We don’t consider Florida Politics to be an unbiased outlet,” reads a statement from the campaign provided by consultant Kristin Davison. “Not one of the other candidates has had to jump through these types of hoops to defend his or her essential life facts.”

“Carlos Giménez foe takes ballot case to appeals court” via the News Service of Florida — A lawsuit over whether Miami-Dade County Mayor Giménez properly qualified to run for a South Florida congressional seat is headed to an appeals court. Omar Blanco, who is vying with Giménez in the Republican primary in Congressional District 26, filed the lawsuit in April challenging Giménez’s candidacy. Blanco named as defendants Giménez and Secretary of State Laurel Lee. But Leon County Circuit Judge Charles Dodson dismissed the complaint against Lee. That led to Blanco filing a notice that he is appealing Dodson’s ruling to the Tallahassee-based 1st District Court of Appeal.

—“Florida doctors recommend Perry Thurston for reelection in SD 33” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics

First in Sunburn — Florida’s top elected Democrat will back Shevrin Jones in SD 35 — Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried — the state’s highest-ranking elected Democrat — says she’s supporting Rep. Jones in his bid for the Senate District 35 seat. “Shevrin is the leader we need in the state Senate,” Fried said Thursday in a statement first obtained by Florida Politics. “Working alongside him in Tallahassee I saw first hand his passion and commitment to expanding access to health care, fighting to see equal opportunity to quality education, standing with our workers, and always standing up for what is right, no matter what the political consequences. During these challenging times Floridians need leaders they can count on to look out for them, and Shevrin is that leader.”

—“Human Rights Campaign endorses Jones Senate bid along with several House candidates” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics

—”Meet Angie Nixon, a Democrat running for House District 14” via Jason Delgado of Florida Politics

—”Meet Julio Rocha, a Democrat running for House District 48” via Jason Delgado of Florida Politics

— DOWN BALLOT —

“Broward Court Clerk Brenda Forman, running for reelection, posts quote erroneously attributed to Adolf Hitler on her Facebook page” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A little more than 24 hours after she posted it, after community members and people in politics took to social media and email to spread word about the post, it was deleted from Forman’s Facebook page — after she had posted responses to critics in which she defended posting the quotation. The quote — about how to take control away from people — has been erroneously attributed to Mein Kampf, the Nazi leader’s manifesto, and reproduced many times on social media.

“Orange school board candidate Bruce Antone should be disqualified from race, lawsuit says” via Lisa Maria Garcia of the Orlando Sentinel — Rep. Antone, who is running for the Orange County School Board District 5 seat, is facing a lawsuit by opponent Michael Scott, who is challenging his eligibility. The lawsuit, filed on Friday in Orange County court, alleges that Antone does not live in the district, which runs from Pine Hills south to Tangelo Park and takes in a number of Orlando neighborhoods, including Washington Shores. Scott is asking a judge to disqualify Antone from the Aug. 18 primary because he listed on his candidate application an address within the boundaries of District 4. Antone has not filed a response in court and did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

—”A dozen Black pastors back Esteban ‘Steve’ Bovo in Miami-Dade County mayoral race” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics

— TOP OPINION —

“Waiting for my daughter’s results and wondering when America will get COVID testing right” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — On Monday, my 20-year-old daughter called. She was peppily reporting the details of how her internship in North Carolina was going when she changed her tone and said: “I have to tell you guys something else.” She then let us know that her roommate was mildly sick and displaying some COVID-19 symptoms. Now, my daughter is responsible. She and her roommate wanted to get tested ASAP. Unfortunately, quick isn’t something America does when it comes to the coronavirus. She had to wait a day to get an appointment and at least two days more to get the results. So we’re already talking three days at a minimum before these two young women could find out if they were carriers.

— OPINIONS —

“In Trump’s America, the First Amendment protects only those who exercise the Second” via Dana Millbank of The Washington Post — In Portland, federal police use batons, tear gas and rubber bullets on moms in bicycle helmets. Trump says that the demonstrators “hate our country” and that “we must protect Federal property.” Anarchists in Oregon who hate their country are trying to set fires and destroy federal property? Hmmm. Steven and Dwight Hammond, also from Oregon, were convicted of arson for a fire that burned 139 acres of federal property in the state. A witness testified that Steven Hammond handed out matches with instructions to “light up the whole country.” Their imprisonment sparked an armed takeover of federal property. And what did Trump think of these arsonists who destroyed federal property and wanted to burn down America? Why, he pardoned them in 2018.

“Betsy DeVos just crossed another line. She’s an ongoing danger to teachers and students.” via David Sciarra and Derek W. Black of USA TODAY — As much of the country experiences an alarming surge of COVID-19 cases, Education Secretary DeVos is carrying Trump’s water by demanding that states reopen their schools after the summer break. She makes this demand with no sense of how schools can do this safely. But just beneath her disregard for public health is a shocking ignorance about the fundamental nature of authority over public schools in this country. The secretary assumes she has that power and wants to run roughshod over those who do. In fact, shortly after making the demand, the governors of South Carolina, Iowa and Florida bowed to her assertion of authority, much to the dismay of educators in those states.

“Get real, Congress. Florida’s COVID unemployed aren’t getting rich off federal benefits” via the Miami Herald editorial board — The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation is set to expire after this week, taking the $600 weekly payments to jobless Americans with it. If reluctant Republican lawmakers in Congress care at all about keeping the U.S. economy buoyed while COVID-19 continues to surge, they will extend the benefits to the many people who were gainfully employed, then suddenly jobless, then employed again and now are out of work one more time. As the increase in confirmed cases of the coronavirus shows, too many states, Florida, first and foremost, bungled reopening.

“Convalescent plasma donations needed to treat COVID-19” via Dr. Michael Patete for the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — The ever-rising number of reported COVID-19 cases in Florida and beyond reminds us daily of the overwhelming urgency to find effective treatments that can reduce patients’ suffering and save lives. If you are among those who have already had the virus and made a full recovery, donating your blood plasma can go a long way toward helping medical researchers achieve these goals. People who have recovered have infection-fighting antibodies in their blood, referred to as “convalescent plasma,” and convalescent plasma therapy has emerged as a promising experimental treatment for patients who are fighting the disease. Convalescent plasma therapy is a much-needed ray of hope, but more donors are necessary as demand has grown.

“Please, Sun-Sentinel, rescind shameful endorsement of Scott Israel for Broward sheriff” via Hunter Pollack for the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — I wasn’t planning on sending you this letter, but after watching my mom cry tears of pain when she saw your endorsement, I felt obligated to. I just can’t fathom the pain the 16 other victims’ families felt when you released your shameful endorsement. But given that you wrote that you anticipated your endorsement would engender such feelings, I’ll stick to the facts of the case that you seem to have forgotten. you left out important facts that gave the reader the impression Scott Israel had very little culpability in the failed law enforcement response at Marjory Stoneman Douglas.

Florida’s Department of Health reports 140 additional fatalities and almost 10,000 if new cases of COVID 19.

Also, on today’s Sunrise:

— Gov. DeSantis delivers a message to the parents of Florida’s schoolchildren. He says they’re better off back in the classroom, but it’s up to the parents to make that call.

— If Floridians want to get back to work during the pandemic, they’ll need child care for the kids … and parents can tell you what that means. Miami-Dade Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell filed a bill to help child care providers get federal assistance with protective gear and sanitation.

— Sunrise takes a deep-dive into the decision to close Apalachicola Bay to the harvesting of wild oysters. They used to be the gold standard for oysters, but no longer.

— Checking-in with a Florida Man who owns a kangaroo named Jack found hopping through Fort Lauderdale. Anthony Macias, 24, faces criminal charges for allowing it to escape and having no proof of purchase. The state wildlife commission also filed a violation notice against Macias because he didn’t have a permit for the animal.

“A whole new look, for a whole new NBA game experience” via Tim Reynolds of The Associated Press — There’s no bench. The courtside broadcasters will not be courtside. And the stat crew will be doing their work inside what loosely can be described as an oversized hockey penalty box. The NBA comes back Wednesday with a very different look. The league’s marketing motto for the restart of the season at Walt Disney World is “Whole New Game,” and in many respects, that’s very true. The court dimensions, of course, are unchanged. Everything else about an NBA game setup is new.

“If fans are allowed to attend NFL games this year, they’ll be required to wear masks” via Mark Maske of The Washington Post — Any fans allowed to attend NFL games this season amid the novel coronavirus pandemic will be required to wear masks, the league affirmed Wednesday. “For those wondering, yes, it is leaguewide: fans at NFL games this season will be required to wear face coverings,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy wrote on Twitter, accompanied by a photo of himself wearing a mask. The NFL has said the issue of whether fans will be permitted to attend games during the upcoming 2020 regular season will be made city by city, based on local guidelines and restrictions. Some teams already have said that no fans will be allowed, at least at the outset of the season.

“Miami’s oldest comic-book store was on the verge of closing due to COVID. Enter Batman.” via Rene Rodriguez of the Miami Herald — In May, the future seemed bleak for A&M Comics and Books, the oldest comic book store in Florida. No new comics had been published since March 25 — the first such stoppage of the industry since World War II. Sales at the store had plunged 80%. And even though the shop remained open by appointment, there were few takers. Enter Batman. Jorge Perez, who has owned A&M Comics and Books since 1990, said a two-issue storyline pitting the Dark Knight against his archenemy the Joker in issues 93-94 of the “Batman” comic has been the biggest seller since the store reopened in June. Still, business is only 50 to 60% of what it was before the pandemic.

