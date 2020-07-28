Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 7.28.20

A few weeks ago, Florida Health Care Association lobbyist Bob Asztalos announced he would retire after three decades on the job.

On Monday, FHCA announced his replacement.

Toby Philpot, the chief of staff at the Agency for Health Care Administration since 2015, will take the reigns in September.

“On behalf of everyone at FHCA, we are delighted to welcome Toby to our team,” said Emmett Reed, executive director for FHCA. “We are confident that his knowledge and expertise will make him an asset to our association and contribute to realizing our members’ goals to continuously improve quality in our state’s nursing centers.”

In addition to five years at AHCA, Philpot’s health care experience includes working as director of government relations for Health Management Associates. Additionally, Philpot is a former chief of staff at the Florida Lottery; was political director for former Senate President Mike Haridopolos, and is a former deputy legislative affairs director for the Florida Department of Transportation.

“I’m honored to step into the role of chief lobbyist for FHCA and work with such a skilled team that has historically improved the lives of seniors across the state,” he said. “I truly look forward to using my policy background to advocate for FHCA’s priority issues and serve Florida’s growing elderly population.”

Philpot, a University of Florida alumnus, will also oversee FHCA’s Emergency Response Team and their activities to support Florida’s long-term care facilities during states of emergency, including severe hurricanes.

Asztalos, a retired U.S. Navy Senior Chief who also served as chair of the Florida Veterans Foundation last year, will officially step down on Sept. 30, though he will remain available to assist with Philpot’s transition through the end of the year.

More good news about good people — Aegis Business Tech named one of Florida Trend’s 100 Best Companies — Florida Trend released its annual list of 100 Best Companies to Work for In Florida, ranked by small, medium and large employers. Participating companies were judged by workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The process also included a survey to measure employee satisfaction. “When 2020 knocked on the door we all had to answer. Our business, like everyone else, had to fight the good fight to keep going. So, we changed the way we did everything: communication, sales, marketing, service, events, you name it. One thing did not change, staying positive and supporting each other as we met the challenges of today,” said Aegis CEO Blake Dowling.

On the other hand — “Contractor sues Lisa Miller for defamation” via Florida Politics — Stuart-based SFR Services filed a lawsuit against Miller and her firm, Lisa Miller & Associates, in the 2nd Judicial Circuit Court in Leon County seeking damages from her on four counts: two counts of defamation and two counts of tortious interference. The 17-page legal brief was filed on July 22 and seeks at least $30,000 in damages. The allegations in the suit span from 2018 to this year. SFR claims that Miller in an early 2018 podcast referred to the contractor as engaging in “extortionist” conduct with a client in Fort Myers and described the company’s “assignment of benefits” as a “terrorist attack.” She also described the SFR firm as “a crook.”

—@RealDonaldTrump: So disgusting to watch Twitter’s so-called “Trending,” where sooo many trends are about me, and never a good one. They look for anything they can find, make it as bad as possible, and blow it up, trying to make it trend. Really ridiculous, illegal, and, of course, very unfair!

—@ThePlumLine: [Donald] Trump‘s approval just slipped below 40% in the 538 averages for the first time since Jan. 2019

—@TheWilderThings: I tweeted about how Europe is handling the pandemic better than America and a bunch of people in my mentions are telling me to go live in Europe and I’m like … I can’t because Americans aren’t allowed in because of how badly we’re handling the pandemic

—@MaxBoot: Because New Yorkers have been hit so hard and scarred so deeply, we treat the coronavirus as a merciless foe worthy of respect. In the rest of the country, far too many people are only now awakening from an inexcusable slumber.

—@GovRonDeSantis: It was great having Vice President @Mike_Pence and others in Florida today at @umiamimedicine to discuss the latest progress on a #COVID19 vaccine and the efforts the @realDonaldTrump Administration is taking to ensure that our state has everything we need. Thank you @VP!

—@TheCohencindence: Adam Silver: We have zero coronavirus cases in the bubble Gary Bettman: We have zero coronavirus cases in the bubble Rob Manfred: What if we killed the Marlins

—@MEPFuller: Bringing back baseball not because we contained Coronavirus, but because we got tired of it — and then that decision immediately biting us in the ass — is a perfect encapsulation of this country. Truly, America’s pastime.

—@EdditorRoot: I’ve worked for newspapers for a long time so I’m used to being accused of outlandish things. But this narrative that “the media” is pro-virus is what will undo me. For God’s sake y’all, it’s the meanest, dumbest thing I’ve ever heard, which is saying something.

NBA season restart in Orlando — 2; Beyonce's "Black is King" visual album debuts — 3; NHL resumes — 4; Florida primaries for 2020 state legislative/congressional races — 21; Florida Bar exams begin online (rescheduled) — 22; Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee begins — 22; Indy 500 rescheduled — 26; Republican National Convention begins in Charlotte — 27; NBA draft lottery — 28; Rev. Al Sharpton's D.C. March — 31; U.S. Open begins — 34; Christopher Nolan's "Temet" rescheduled premiere in U.S. — 37; Rescheduled running of the Kentucky Derby — 39; Rescheduled date for French Open — 54; First presidential debate in Indiana — 63; "Wonder Woman" premieres — 66; Preakness Stakes rescheduled — 67; First vice presidential debate at the University of Utah — 70; NBA season ends (last possible date) — 76; Second presidential debate scheduled at Miami — 79; NBA draft — 80; Wes Anderson's "The French Dispatch" premieres — 80; NBA free agency — 83; Third presidential debate at Belmont — 86; 2020 General Election — 98; "Black Widow" premieres — 102; NBA 2020-21 training camp — 104; Florida Automated Vehicles Summit — 115; "No Time to Die" premieres — 115; NBA 2020-21 opening night — 126; Super Bowl LV in Tampa — 194; "A Quiet Place Part II" rescheduled premiere — 206; "Top Gun: Maverick" rescheduled premiere — 339; New start date for 2021 Olympics — 360; "Jungle Cruise" premieres — 368; "Spider-Man Far From Home" sequel premieres — 465; "Thor: Love and Thunder" premieres — 563; "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" premieres — 605; "Black Panther 2" premieres — 647; "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" sequel premieres — 801.

“Florida adds 8,892 new coronavirus cases, lowest in weeks, as state total hits 432,000” via Michelle Marchante of the Miami Herald — Florida’s Department of Health on Monday confirmed 8,892 additional cases of COVID-19, the lowest single-day total reported in weeks. The state’s known total is now at 432,747. Monday’s total of newly confirmed cases is the lowest the state has seen since 7,347 cases were confirmed on July 7. There were also 77 new Florida resident deaths announced on Monday, increasing the statewide resident death toll to 5,931. No new nonresident deaths were announced, keeping the nonresident death toll at 118.

“Vice President Mike Pence visits Miami for launch of Phase 3 of COVID vaccine clinical trial” via Daniel Chang and David Smiley of the Miami Herald — With Trump’s poll numbers flagging in Florida as the state continues to struggle with one of the nation’s highest rates of new COVID-19 cases, Pence visited the University of Miami’s Miller School of Medicine on Monday afternoon to focus attention on one of the pandemic’s few potential bright spots: the rapid development of a vaccine against the disease. Pence touched down at Miami International Airport at about 12:30 p.m. on Monday. He walked off the plane with Dr. Stephen Hahn, commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Both wore masks, as is required in public in Miami-Dade County under an order from Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Giménez.

“COVID-19 continues to batter state revenue” via Jim Turner of the News Service of Florida — The report by the Legislature’s Office of Economic & Demographic Research said Florida’s general revenue collections in June were $427.8 million below a forecast amount. That followed even larger losses in April and May as businesses shut down or dramatically scaled back and as consumers stayed home because of the pandemic. “A large part of the loss over the quarter is attributed to declines in the tourism and hospitality-related industries,” the report said. In all, the state collected about $2.1 billion less than forecast during April, May and June. The state finished the year collecting about $1.88 billion below projections, as it brought in more than expected early in the year to partially offset the later losses.

“Florida adding back work requirements for food stamps despite pandemic” via Kate Santich of the Orlando Sentinel — Florida officials quietly restarted work requirements for food-stamp recipients at the beginning of July despite dismal employment opportunities during the coronavirus pandemic. Without announcing the move or providing details, the Florida Department of Children and Families, which administers the program, has instituted the mandate already for new food-stamp applicants. The rest will be phased in, a DCF official confirmed, although the timing and basis for the phases remain unclear. The requirements affect so-called able-bodied adults under age 50 who don’t have children under age 6 or otherwise qualify for an exemption. Under the rules, they must work or participate in an education and training program offered by the state at least 80 hours a month.

“’It’s apparent that they’re failing’: As Florida inmate deaths soar, families feel dread” via Samantha Gross of the Miami Herald — Over the past 72 hours, the inmate death toll related to COVID-19 in Florida’s prisons increased by nearly 28%, raising the number of inmate deaths from 36 to 46 over the weekend. “If no one takes notice, they are going to kill our loved ones,” said Cynthia Cooper, whose husband is incarcerated at Columbia Correctional Institution in Lake City, where at least three men have died. “I never thought I’d see the day when I was afraid of something more than him just being in prison. But it’s come to that.” Experts say the most efficient way to curb COVID-19 infections and deaths is to reduce the prison population so that social distancing can be better enforced.

“Faculty union says keep kids off college campuses during pandemic: ‘This is not the time to experiment’” via Issac Morgan of the Florida Phoenix — Higher education union leaders are calling on Ron DeSantis and other state officials to direct all Florida universities and colleges to use remote learning during the fall semester, instead of in-person instruction on campuses. Florida college officials didn’t intend to keep all students off-campus, but a surge in COVID-19 cases has changed the landscape, according to the United Faculty of Florida. The statewide faculty union made an announcement Friday about their push for all state colleges and universities to return to remote learning. In a letter from UFF sent to DeSantis, the union underscored a variety of issues surrounding reopening college campuses, including potential deaths and hospitalizations among students and faculty.

“All Orange County students to start new school year on Aug. 10 with online classes” via Leslie Postal of the Orlando Sentinel — The Orange County School district will start the new year on Aug. 10 with all students taking online classes, then allow those opting for face-to-face lessons to start on campus on Aug. 21, the district announced Monday. Because of coronavirus concerns, the district had previously pushed the Aug. 10 start date to Aug. 21. But that change had upset teachers and their union, who said it unfairly delayed their first paycheck until September. The new calendar means almost all Orange students will study online via the new LaunchEd@OCPS option, which offers live, virtual classes, for nine school days. It also means teachers will start work July 31 and get paid in mid-August, as initially planned.

“Sarasota back-to-school survey shows divergent results” via Ryan McKinnon of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The initial results of the Sarasota County School District’s survey on returning to school next month indicate that affluent families are more ready to send their children back to school than families with lower incomes. Earlier this month, the district issued a survey offering parents three choices if they want to keep their child enrolled in Sarasota County Schools or opt for virtual school this fall when classes resume in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Broken down by school, two clear trends emerge: Families at schools with higher rates of students on free-and-reduced-price lunch were less likely to fill out a survey, but those who did were more likely to select remote learning as their preferred option.

—“Teachers face choice after Collier announces reopening plan to include in-person classes” via Rachel Fradette of Naples Daily News

—“Marion teacher union rep applauds later start date” via Joe Callahan of Ocala Star-Banner

“Jackson Health union makes plea for statewide mask mandate in Florida” via Erin Doherty of the Miami Herald — The union that represents 5,000 nurses and doctors at Jackson Health System called for a statewide mask mandate on Monday to curb the surging number of cases of the novel coronavirus across the state. “We’re asking today for Gov. DeSantis to become the leader we need him to be and stand up at this pandemic time and have … a strategic plan to battle COVID-19 and win,” Martha Baker, president of SEIU Local 1991 and a registered nurse, said during a virtual press conference. Baker praised Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber and Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Giménez for requiring masks in their communities and fines for individuals who refuse to comply.

“‘It’s inhumane.’ Crew members who return to work may have to forgo shore visits” via Taylor Dolven of the Miami Herald — For crew members who work 11-hour days aboard cruise ships without weekends, “shore leave” — a few hours each week spent on land — provides a necessary break from the stress of ship life. When a list of new protocols from Geneva-based MSC Cruises titled “Life on board during COVID-19” began circulating on social media earlier this month, it included a ban on shore-leave except for emergencies. Current and past crew members questioned whether the protocols were real. “If it’s true that would really be unbearable,” one crew member said in a message to the Herald. The list is real.

“First he got $4 million in COVID-19 relief loans. Then he bought a Lamborghini.” via Jay Weaver of the Miami Herald — One of the first things David T. Hines bought when he got $4 million in COVID-19 relief loans from the feds for his supposedly ailing South Florida moving business was a superluxury Lamborghini Huracan Evo, authorities say. Needless to say, the Italian-made sports car — purchased by Hines in May for $318,497 — was not on the list of permissible expenses under a Small Business Administration loan program meant to protect employees and cover other legitimate costs like rent during the coronavirus pandemic. Hines, who was arrested Friday, also spent thousands of dollars on dating websites, jewelry and clothes, along with stays at high-end hotels such as the Fontainebleau and Setai on Miami Beach.

“Coronavirus mask mandate: Palm Beach County judge says ‘no constitutional right infringed’” via Hannah Morse of The Palm Beach Post — A judge has sided with Palm Beach County on a lawsuit against its mask mandate, saying he finds that “no constitutional right is infringed.” “The right to be ‘free from governmental intrusion’ does not automatically or completely shield an individual’s conduct from regulation,” Judge John Kastrenakes wrote in an order signed Monday. “More to the point, constitutional rights and the ideals of limited government do not absolve a citizen from the real-world consequences of their individual choices, or otherwise allow them to wholly shirk their social obligation to their fellow Americans or to society as a whole,” he continued.

—“Lauderhill police officer dies of coronavirus-related complications” via Austen Erblat of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel

“As coronavirus trends improve in Orange, ‘far too risky’ to reopen bars, Jerry Demings says” Ryan Gillespie and Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel — As virtually all coronavirus indicators trend in the right direction, Orange County leaders on Monday said they’re reluctant to risk the progress by relaxing restrictions on bars, ahead of planned meetings later this week between industry officials and state regulators. “It’s far too risky,” Mayor Demings said. “ … We were able to track substantial outbreaks associated with bars. I don’t want to go back to that. We’ve got to hold steady to contain the virus. The things we have in place that seem to be working, let’s keep them in place.”

“Pinellas County Commission pleads with Ron DeSantis to send coronavirus drug” via Tracey McManus of the Tampa Bay Times — The problem is that officials from AdventHealth, BayCare and HCA have not been able to secure sufficient quantities of remdesivir, an experimental medicine that has reduced coronavirus recovery time in some trials. Pinellas County Commission Chair Pat Gerard wrote to DeSantis, pleading with him for help in securing a supply, stating that “our local hospitals are in desperate need for more of the lifesaving drug remdesivir.” “(Hospital leaders) continue to advise that the shortage of remdesivir along with the lack of medical personnel has created life and safety issues during this pandemic,” Gerard wrote.

“St. Joseph’s opening new hospital tower early as COVID patient numbers climb” via Veronica Brezina-Smith of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — As coronavirus cases rise, St. Joseph’s Tampa hospital is running out of room to care for both the general population and COVID-19 patients. So the BayCare Health System hospital has expedited a patient tower project by a month to make more beds available. COVID patients need a range of acute and intensive care and are filling general population hospital rooms, so the hospital opened 30 beds in its $126 million, 90-bed patient tower. The tower’s remaining 60 new rooms are expected to be available in the coming weeks. “Our COVID patients are isolated; we have units dedicated to those patients. The tower will add beds for the general population,” St. Joseph’s Tampa President Kimberly Guy said.

“Tampa Electric, TECO Peoples Gas have provided $1M-plus in relief” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — “There are many people experiencing unexpected financial hardship and we want to do our part to help,” said Nancy Tower, president and CEO of Tampa Electric. “Our goal is to provide assistance and peace of mind so our customers can stay focused on what’s most important — keeping themselves and their family safe and healthy.” The contributions went to a variety of nonprofits within the Tampa Electric and Peoples Gas service territory. Some of the notable contributions include United Way, American Red Cross, AdventHealth, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Suncoast and Tampa Bay, Feeding South Florida & Feeding Tampa Bay, Guardian ad Litem of the Suncoast, Meals on Wheels of Tampa, Tampa General Hospital and more.

“New deaths reported in Big Bend; 68 inmates have tested positive at local jail” via Casey Chapter of the Tallahassee Democrat — The uptick in the local death toll comes at the same time that Leon County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Shade McMillan acknowledged that 68 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 in the local jail. He said everyone is in stable condition with no life-threatening symptoms and will be transported to a hospital if conditions worsen. The Leon County resident who died was a 73-year-old man, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 on July 11, according to the health department. He is the 14th person to die in the capital county because of COVID-19, the health department reports, although medical examiner data shows at least 25 people have died in the county.

“Manatee County commissioners approve mask resolution” via Emily Wunderlich of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Masks will now be required in Manatee County. County commissioners voted 4-3 at a special meeting on Monday to approve an emergency resolution requiring masks inside businesses where social distancing is not possible. The resolution also requires businesses to post “conspicuous” signs notifying customers of the requirement. Commissioners Priscilla Trace, Stephen R. Jonsson and Vanessa Baugh cast the dissenting votes. The resolution takes effect immediately and includes an array of exceptions. Violation of the resolution will result in a written warning on the first offense; a $50 noncriminal infraction for the second offense; $125 for the third and $250 for every subsequent offense. It is not grounds for arrest, searches or seizures of property.

“Okaloosa health director reports evidence of slowing spread of coronavirus” via Tom McLaughlin of the North West Florida Daily News — A growth of new cases that had reached an average of 88 per day has slowed, and for the last week was “just under” 5% of those tested, Okaloosa County Department of Health Director Karen Chapman said. There is “evidence of flattening for the first time in weeks,” she said. Okaloosa County has now lost 20 to COVID-19. Four of those who died were residents of long-term care facilities over the age of 85. The fifth was a person in their 60′s. A shortage of available ICU beds remains critical, though the number of overall hospital beds in use in the county has declined, due to local acute care facilities restricting inpatient and outpatient elective surgeries, Chapman said.

“Panama City prison taking safety steps after reporting nearly 300 COVID-19 cases” via Tony Mixon of the Panama City News-Herald — The Bay County Department of Health reported that 284 inmates and 14 staff at the Bay Correctional Facility tested positive for COVID-19. It was part of the single largest day of positive cases for Bay County since the pandemic started. As of Monday, 293 inmates and 22 Bay CF employees had tested positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, Bay County reported 3,026 total cases of the virus to date. According to the GEO Group in Florida, a for-profit prison company, 15 of the 22 employees are at home self-quarantining with pay. The other seven have fully recovered and returned to work after meeting the return-to-work guidelines. “We recently began to conduct facility-wide testing to better assess and manage the impact of COVID-19 at the facility,” said a GEO spokesperson.

“Marion County hospitals busy but not swamped by COVID-19” via Carlos E. Medina of the Ocala Star-Banner — Despite the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Marion County, hospital capacity remains at manageable levels, according to county and hospital officials. The Florida Department of Health in Marion County reports more than 2,800 new cases since July 1. As of Monday, more than 100 people are in the hospital due to the virus. But area hospitals are in good shape and should not run out of capacity, barring a much wider surge. “That is not a foreseeable thing to happen. But if it were to happen, there is a plan in place,” County Commission Chairwoman Kathy Bryant said during her Friday Facebook livestream with Mark Lander, administrator of the DOH in Marion.

“COVID-19 patient numbers declining at Southwest Florida hospitals” via Frank Gluck of the Fort Myers News-Press — COVID-19-related hospitalizations at Southwest Florida’s largest health care systems are at their lowest levels in weeks, administrators reported Monday, crediting better public adherence to guidelines on wearing masks and social distancing. The downturn is mirrored at the state level. Florida on Monday reported its lowest daily number of new cases in three weeks. Lee Health, which operates four acute-care health centers in Lee County, had 269 patients with the novel coronavirus on Monday — the fewest since July 2, according to publicly released patient volumes. NCH Healthcare System, which operates two hospitals in Naples, reported having 107 such patients. That is the lowest number since July 7.

“Seminole Gaming updates safety guidelines at Tampa Hard Rock and other casinos” via Natalie Weber of the Tampa Bay Times — The latest addition to the company’s “Safe + Sound” guidelines are meant to prevent guests from moving around in shared spaces without masks, implemented just shortly before Florida became the state with the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases. Jim Allen, Seminole Gaming’s CEO and chairman of Hard Rock International, said in a news release that the changes would help the company improve customer and employee safety. With new social distancing and safety guidelines in place, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa was the first of the company’s Florida casinos to reopen in May. New guidelines include temperature checks, mask requirements and reduced capacity, among other precautions.

“Donald Trump national security adviser Robert O’Brien tests positive for coronavirus. He’s the highest-ranking administration official known to be infected.” via Anne Gearan and John Wagner of The Washington Post — O’Brien, Trump’s national security adviser, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the White House said Monday as the United States recorded more than 26,000 new cases of the infection that is coursing out of control. O’Brien is the highest-ranking Trump administration official known to have tested positive for the virus. Trump said Monday that he had not seen O’Brien recently, but the White House did not respond to questions about their interactions, whether other White House employees might have been exposed or about the timing of O’Brien’s illness. “He has mild symptoms and has been self-isolating and working from a secure location off-site,” the White House said in a statement about O’Brien.

“Moderna kicks off world’s largest study of COVID-19 vaccine” via John Bacon of USA TODAY — Moderna has begun the world’s largest study of a COVID-19 vaccine and remains on track to provide as many as 1 billion doses per year beginning in 2021, the Massachusetts-based biotech firm announced Monday. The Phase 3 study is expected to involve 30,000 volunteer participants in collaboration with Operation Warp Speed, the federal government’s scheme to end the crisis by encouraging vaccine candidates from multiple companies. Moderna is one of several companies around the world in the final stages of producing a vaccine, although none have yet proven effective among a large population. Moderna said the vaccination was done in Savannah, Georgia, the first site to get underway among more than seven dozen trial sites scattered around the country.

“Which party will lose the political fight if Congress lets unemployment benefits expire?” via Amber Phillips of The Washington Post — Federal unemployment benefits are scheduled to run out for millions of Americans this week. Lawmakers knew this deadline was coming. They set it themselves when they passed the Cares Act in March, giving unemployed Americans a temporary $600 a week on top of whatever state benefits they get. Both sides want to give Americans more benefits and yet here we are, on the brink of leaving Americans in the lurch. Who will pay the steepest political price for this, Republicans or Democrats? This debate carries real-life consequences for millions of Americans, and we are less than 100 days from voters rendering a verdict on Congress as well as Trump.

“As Congress fights, analysts warn economy needs help now” via Christopher Rugaber of The Associated Press — As Congress and the White House resume their efforts to agree on a new economic aid package, evidence is growing that the U.S. economy is faltering. And so is concern that the government may not take the steps needed to support hiring and growth. “We’re in a pretty fragile state again,” warned Nancy Vanden Houten, lead economist at Oxford Economics, a consulting firm. “The economy needs another shot in the arm.” With unemployment still at a high 11.1% and hiring potentially slowing in July, the economy is likely to weaken further without more government aid, economists say.

“PPP was intended to keep employees on the payroll. Workers at some big companies have yet to be rehired.” via Peter Whoriskey of The Washington Post — If the name of the Paycheck Protection Program didn’t make its purpose clear, its key sponsors spelled it out. U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio explained that the program “was designed as an alternative for unemployment and to prevent unemployment.” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that the “overarching focus” was “keeping workers paid and employed.” But a closer look at three large companies that received millions from the program shows that some companies have not retained most of their staff. The Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego, a luxury hotel owned by a group led by the husband of U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, received $6.4 million from the program and most of its hundreds of workers are unemployed and unpaid.

Lawsuit ‘epidemic’ yet to materialize — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell argued that businesses would need protection from “an epidemic of lawsuits” against businesses related to COVID-19 exposure, but such lawsuits have been scarce. As reported by Eleanor Mueller of POLITICO, less than 5% of the coronavirus-related cases that have been filed since March fall into the personal injury category, where suits claiming fear of exposure, potential exposure or exposure to COVID-19 would be categorized. That’s according to an analysis of data compiled by law firm Hunton Andrews Kurth. Labor law experts say the filing rate is low, considering there have been more than 4 million cases of coronavirus in the US.

What Evan Power is reading — “Masks may reduce viral dose, some experts say” via Katherine J. Wu of The New York Times — Researchers have long known that masks can prevent people from spreading airway germs to others — findings that have driven much of the conversation around these crucial accessories during the coronavirus pandemic. But now, as cases continue to rise across the country, experts are pointing to an array of evidence suggesting that masks also protect the people wearing them, lessening the severity of symptoms, or in some instances, staving off infection entirely. Different kinds of masks “block virus to a different degree, but they all block the virus from getting in,” said Dr. Monica Gandhi, an infectious disease physician at the University of California, San Francisco.

“Is COVID-19 creating a generation of heart failure patients?” via Miranda Green of the Daily Beast — Two studies published Monday provide the strongest evidence yet that some patients who survive the respiratory ravages of COVID-19 may suffer long-lasting heart problems. Experts who spoke to The Daily Beast said the twin reports published by the Journal of the American Medical Association should serve as a “wake-up call” to patients and physicians. “These two studies together are telling us that beyond the COVID-19 pneumonia and all of this severe lung damage and injury that can occur, that there is injury going on in a proportion of patients that may cause lasting heart damage,” said Gregg Fonarow, professor of cardiovascular medicine and science at UCLA, who wrote an op-ed about the research for JAMA.

“How mask fights echo seat belt fights: ‘The right to be splattered all over their windshields’” via Michael S. Rosenwald of The Washington Post — One morning in the mid-1980s, as federal Transportation Department employees pulled into their parking lot in Washington, they were greeted by their boss — Transportation Secretary Elizabeth Dole — holding a sign that said “STOP.” Dole, the wife of Senate majority leader and future Republican presidential candidate Bob Dole of Kansas, would go on to become a powerful Republican Senator in her own right. She also ran for President. But that morning, Dole was acting, as some conservative critics put it, like a “paternalistic” Democrat. How? By checking whether her employees were wearing their seat belts.

“Could Marlins be the reason most sports shut down after COVID-19 outbreak postpones home opener?” via Tom D’Angelo of The Palm Beach Post — The team from the state that now is the poster child on how not to handle a pandemic could sink not just the baseball season, but fall sports. Why shouldn’t anyone be surprised. A COVID-19 outbreak within the Miami Marlins clubhouse has resulted in at least a dozen players and coaches testing positive to the highly contagious virus and their home opener scheduled for Monday at Marlins Park being postponed as the team quarantines in Philadelphia. Whether the source of the Marlins outbreak was South Florida or Atlanta or Philadelphia or an airport or a restaurant, the results could be far-reaching in the sports world.

We’re OK with this — “If you stay at a hotel during the pandemic, a robot may deliver wine to your door or clean your room” via David Oliver of USA TODAY — Picture this: You use your hotel’s app on your phone to ask for extra towels. Your phone rings and you hear that your delivery is ready. Open the door and you find a 3-foot-tall bellhop has arrived with your linens. Were you picturing a robot? Because at certain Hilton and Marriott hotels across California, a robot is what you’d find. The industry and experts say that it’s relatively safe to stay in a hotel during the coronavirus pandemic — as long as you’re adhering to protocols like wearing masks and social distancing. You may be wondering if robots replace staff members who might otherwise be delivering items. That’s not the case: The robot can’t carry luggage, make beds or take reservations.

“Trump administration sending more federal agents to reinforce Portland courthouse” via Devlin Barrett and Nick Miroff of The Washington Post — The Trump administration is sending more federal agents to Portland, Oregon, as officials consider pushing back harder and farther against the growing crowds and nightly clashes with protesters, vandals and rioters, The Washington Post has learned. To strengthen federal forces arrayed around the city’s downtown courthouse, the U.S. Marshals Service decided last week to send 100 deputy U.S. Marshals to Portland, according to an internal Marshals email reviewed by The Post. The personnel began arriving Thursday night, the email says. The Department of Homeland Security is also considering a plan to send an additional 50 U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel to the city, but a final decision on the deployment has not been made.

“Officer challenges account of violent clearing of protesters” via Ellen Knickmeyer of The Associated Press — The U.S. Park Police and Secret Service violently routed protesters from Lafayette Square last month without apparent provocation or adequate warning, immediately after Attorney General William Barr spoke with Park Police leaders, according to an Army National Guard officer who was there. The account of National Guard Maj. Adam DeMarco challenges the Trump administration’s explanation of why federal forces turned on what appeared to be a largely peaceful protest June 1 in the square in front of the White House. Law enforcement and security officers that night clubbed and punched protesters and unleashed mounted officers and chemical agents against them in one of the most controversial confrontations at the height of this year’s nationwide protests.

“Black soldiers monument faces scrutiny amid racial reckoning” via Philip Marcelo of The Associated Press — The white Union Army commander sits rigid atop an imposing horse. His Black men, rifles to their shoulders, march resolutely alongside on their way to battle. For L’Merchie Frazier, the towering bronze relief in downtown Boston captures the stirring call to arms answered by Black soldiers who served in the state’s famed Civil War fighting unit, which was popularized in the 1989 Oscar-winning movie “Glory.” But the longtime Boston artist says she understands how the imagery of the Robert Gould Shaw and Massachusetts 54th Regiment Memorial can conjure mixed feelings as the nation takes another hard look at its monuments and memorials in the wake of the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.

“FSU announces anti-racism task force, removes statue of Francis Eppes” via Jason Delgado of Florida Politics — FSU is removing its on-campus statue of Francis Eppes and creating an anti-racism task force in response to the nation’s renewed dialogue on race, University President John Thrasher announced Thursday. This is the second time in three years the statute has been moved. Eppes was a prominent plantation and slave owner in Tallahassee. He donated land and money in 1856 to establish FSU. “We have a long history of addressing difficult racism and inclusion issues on this campus, and we know there is still much work to do,” Thrasher said. “As the nation faces great unrest and an urgent call for change, we, as a university, will continue to listen, learn and evolve.”





“New GOP small business rescue plan sparks lobbying fight” via Zachary Warmbrodt of POLITICO — Senate Republicans unveiled their opening offer for a new round of small business aid in upcoming economic relief legislation, setting off an immediate lobbying push by business groups and other advocates who said the plan was too narrow. The proposal released by Senate Small Business Chair Rubio would let businesses apply for second Paycheck Protection Program loans. The loans, which Congress created in March to avert layoffs during the pandemic, can be converted to grants if employers agree to maintain payroll. Under the GOP plan, Congress would provide $190 billion for the loans. It would also make available funding for separate low-interest loans that could be paid back over 20 years, to provide working capital and refinance existing debt.

“Congress passes Marco Rubio, Frederica Wilson bill to study societal forces affecting Black men” via Alex Daugherty of the Miami Herald — The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate and Democratic-controlled U.S. House haven’t been able to pass a bill to change policing practices in response to nationwide protests after George Floyd’s death, but a more limited piece of legislation sponsored by Miami Democratic Rep. Wilson and Republican Sen. Rubio was approved by Congress on Monday and heads to Trump’s desk for him to sign into law. The House of Representatives passed the Commission on the Social Status of Black Men and Boys Act, a bill written by Wilson that orders the establishment of a commission as part of the Department of Justice that would study societal forces that have disproportionately affected Black men in America.

“Matt Gaetz calls for DOJ to investigate Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for lying to Congress” via Jim Little of the Pensacola News Journal — U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz is asking the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for making false statements to Congress. The criminal referral against Zuckerberg alleges he made a “materially false statement to Congress while under oath” during two joint hearings in April 2018. Gaetz said Zuckerberg “repeatedly and categorically” denied Facebook “engaged in bias against conservative speech, persons, policies, or politics and also denied that Facebook censored and suppressed content supportive of President Donald Trump and other conservatives.” However, Gaetz said a June 2020 report from the conservative Project Veritas had shown the majority of content filtered by Facebook’s artificial intelligence program was supportive of Trump or other Republican candidates.

“As Trump pushes governors from to exclude undocumented from the Census, rural Big Bend advocate worries” via Nada Hassanein of the Tallahassee Democrat — The memo follows an attempt the President made last year to implement a citizenship question in the Census. Since the Supreme Court blocked that attempt last year, it’s unclear exactly how or if the Census Bureau could fulfill this latest push by the administration. But local advocates for a complete count say it sends a discouraging message to immigrants — undocumented or not — about filling out the questionnaire, and could hinder an accurate count, especially in rural parts of the Big Bend where farmworkers labor and reside.

— STATEWIDE —

“Lawmaker aims to block Florida Supreme Court appointee, calling DeSantis pick ‘unqualified,’ ‘insulting’” via James Call of the Tallahassee Democrat — A Democratic state lawmaker Monday harshly criticized DeSantis and a state judicial nominating panel for using what she called a conservative “litmus test” to name a Black judge to the state Supreme Court. At a news conference in Tallahassee, state Rep. Geraldine Thompson of Windermere, alleged that DeSantis appointed Palm Beach Circuit Judge Renatha Francis because of her membership in the Federalist Society, which refers to itself as a “conservative and libertarian intellectual network that extends to all levels of the legal community.” Thompson, who filed a legal challenge of Francis’ appointment at the very court she was tapped to join, said her selection was purely ideological, an insult to Blacks, and a threat to an independent judiciary.

“Council committee investigating JEA sale votes to seek testimony from five key figures” via David Bauerlein of the Florida Times-Union — Under-oath interviews will include former city chief administrative officer Sam Mousa and political consultant Tim Baker, who both have worked closely with Mayor Lenny Curry. The investigative committee also wants testimony from former JEA board member Alan Howard, Dalton Agency executive Michael Munz, and Foley & Lardner attorney Kevin Hyde. The investigative committee also spoke in favor of subpoenas to compel testimony from any of the five people who refuse to voluntarily answer questions. Munz said he will voluntarily answer the committee’s question. “They don’t need to issue a subpoena for me,” he said. “I’ll be more than happy to cooperate.”

“Orange County commissioner Betsy VanderLey loses contract with engineering firm” via Jason Garcia of the Orlando Sentinel — The engineering company that has been paying thousands of dollars to a business owned by Orange County Commissioner VanderLey said Monday it has canceled its contract with her. The announcement comes after the Orlando Sentinel reported that VanderLey failed to disclose income from Orlando-based DRMP — a company that holds contracts with both Orange County and the Central Florida Expressway Authority, where VanderLey is also a board member. VanderLey, who is up for reelection on Aug. 18, declined to comment. In a mass email, DRMP President Larry Smith said his company and VanderLey made a “mutual” decision to end DRMP’s contract with VanderLey’s consulting firm.

“Joel Greenberg’s attorney calls stalking, identity theft charges against former tax collector unconstitutional” via Martin E. Comas of the Orlando Sentinel — Two federal charges against former Seminole County Tax Collector Greenberg — which allege he falsely accused a political opponent of sexual misconduct and stole his identity by creating fake social media accounts — are unconstitutional and should be thrown out, a motion filed Monday by his attorney said. “The government has charged Mr. Greenberg for his speech,” Greenberg’s attorney Vincent A. Citro wrote in the court filing, arguing Greenberg’s actions were protected under the First Amendment. Federal prosecutors say Greenberg sent letters to Trinity Preparatory School falsely claiming that Brian Beute had committed sexual misconduct. The nine letters purported to have been written by a concerned student but had Greenberg’s DNA and fingerprints on them, prosecutors said.

“Big brawl breaks out at Hard Rock’s guitar-shaped hotel; three arrested” via Lisa J. Huriash and Austen Erblat of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — These brawlers tussled with kicks, punches and headlocks at the Hard Rock’s new massive guitar-shaped hotel, unleashing screams of agony and expletives that echoed down the hotel’s luxurious corridor while bystanders looked on. One shirtless fighter got back up after being knocked to the ground and kicked in the face. He later swung a large pole at another man, stunning those around him. In another instance, a man was pushed onto a glass table, knocking it over. The minutes-long brawl, recorded on a bystander’s cellphone camera, has drawn more than 4.5 million views on Twitter. The large fight broke out Friday at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, spilling from the entrance of a restaurant to the next.

“At least 160 Floridians have received mysterious seeds from China in the mail” via Emily Mahoney of the Tampa Bay Times — Matt Weidner, a St. Petersburg lawyer who also has a farm, received three packages containing seeds in the mail, though at least one of his was labeled as coming from Kyrgyzstan. It had a label listing the contents as “rose stud earrings.” “I was going to plant them because the natural tendency for a farmer is to see what they are,” he said, though after he saw articles online about the packages arriving in other states, he held off. “It really is a baffling mystery.”

WTF is the matter with people? — “Sea turtle nests run over on Captiva” via WINK News — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are investigating six sea turtle nests run over on Captiva Island. Officers received the report Sunday morning that a golf cart or similar vehicle had run over the nests. Florida’s sea turtle species are all listed as either endangered or threatened, and it is illegal to harm, harass or kill any sea turtles, their eggs or hatchlings. Anyone with information is asked to call the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922 to report it. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

“Trump seeks political shot in the arm in vaccine push” via Zeke Miller, Kevin Freking and Jonathan Lemire of The Associated Press — Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic put his political fate in grave jeopardy. Now he’s hoping to get credit for his administration’s aggressive push for a vaccine -— and crossing his fingers that one gets approved before Election Day. Trump and Pence visited vaccine development sites on Monday, marking the beginning of the largest vaccine research trial yet. Their trips to North Carolina and Florida, respectively, come as the White House is grappling with its most prominent virus case since the crisis began and a nationwide spike in the virus. “We’re doing well on vaccines, we’re doing well on therapeutics. And now I’m heading to North Carolina to look exactly at that,” Trump said.

“Second presidential debate host withdraws amid virus outbreak” via Zeke Miller of The Associated Press — The University of Notre Dame has become the second university to withdraw as the host of one of this fall’s three scheduled presidential debates amid the coronavirus pandemic. The university was set to host the inaugural faceoff between Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden on Sept. 29. The first debate will now be hosted by Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates announced Monday. The commission has selected Cleveland Clinic as its health adviser for all three presidential debates and the one scheduled vice presidential debate.

“ Trump cites Florida boat parades in calling polls showing him losing ‘fake’” via Antonio Fins of The Palm Beach Post — Citing “our numbers,” Trump boasted Monday that he is leading in almost every swing state and cited Florida boat parades as an example of spirited enthusiasm among his base. The President did not give details, other than to say his campaign’s internal surveys show him leading in North Carolina, Arizona, Pennsylvania and Florida. “When you look at Florida as an example you have thousands of boats out in the ocean, out in the Intracoastal and they’re all waving the Trump sign, Trump-Pence sign,” he said. “And they are so proud. Thousands and thousands, you’ve seen it … I think there is more spirit now than there’s ever been for my campaign, and that includes 2016.”

“Hundreds of thousands of mail-in ballots cast” via the News Service of Florida — Nearly 700,000 ballots had been cast as of Monday for the Aug. 18 primary elections from more than 3.8 million vote-by-mail ballots. Democrats had completed 320,157 ballots, as their party has stressed the importance this year of people voting by mail, at least in part because of the coronavirus pandemic. Republicans, who historically have had an advantage in vote-by-mail balloting in Florida, had submitted 260,206 ballots. Ballots are being returned as Trump has repeatedly warned about mail-in voting leading to fraud. The Republican Party of Florida has sent out mailers imploring voters to request an “absentee ballot,” with part of the copy including recent tweets by Trump, such as a June 28 tweet that said: “Absentee ballots are fine.”

“Kat Cammack ‘will always choose life’ if elected in CD 3” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — Republican Cammack released a video explaining why she is anti-abortion. Titled “That’s Why,” Cammack says her mother was pregnant with her, she was encouraged to have an abortion. “When my mom was pregnant with me the doctors told her because she had a stroke with my sister that she wouldn’t be able to have children again,” Cammack says in the video. “So, when she found out she was pregnant the doctors advised her to abort me. My grandmother advised her — begged and pleaded — to have me aborted. My mom said no. So, when given the choice, my mom chose life and that’s why I’m pro-life.” Cammack said she “will always choose life” if elected to Congress.

“Scott Caine says Bill Posey ‘turned his back’ on Trump” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics — Republican U.S. Rep. Posey co-sponsored a resolution this spring “condemning all forms of anti-Asian sentiment as related to COVID-19.” Now his primary opponent is accusing Posey of disloyalty to Trump. Caine, challenging Posey in Florida’s 8th Congressional District, released his first campaign television ad. It focuses on the fact that Posey was the only Republican to join what is now a list of 145 Democrats in co-sponsoring House Resolution 908. The resolution doesn’t call out Trump by name for using such terms as “Chinese Virus,” “Wuhan Virus,” and “Kung-flu” in referring to COVID-19. But it cites those specific phrases, which Trump has often spoken, and condemns them for perpetuating “anti-Asian stigma.”

— “Fishing captains, guides endorse Dane Eagle” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

“GOP poll says Carlos Gimenez leads Debbie Mucarsel-Powell for Miami congressional seat” via Alex Daugherty of the Miami Herald — A poll commissioned by a Republican Super PAC shows Republican Miami-Dade Mayor Giménez leading incumbent Democratic Rep. Mucarsel-Powell in the race for Florida’s 26th congressional district — and, according to the poll, the mayor-turned-challenger has better name recognition than the congresswoman. The poll, conducted by Meeting Street Insights and shared with the Miami Herald, was commissioned by the Congressional Leadership Fund, a Super PAC dedicated to electing Republicans to the House of Representatives. Giménez leads Mucarsel-Powell, 47% to 42%, with a 4.9% margin of error. It’s the first publicly released poll on what is expected to be a general election matchup between Mucarsel-Powell and Giménez in November.

—“Meet Kathy Lewis, a Democrat running for Senate District 20” via Jason Delgado of Florida Politics

“Will Everglades Trust-tied committee outspend Ray Rodrigues in SD 27?” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The Estero Republican still enjoys a cash advantage over primary opponent Heather Fitzenhagen in terms of their campaign accounts. But in Florida We Trust, a committee formed in June, has already poured six figures into the race, mostly in negative advertising against Rodrigues. This raises a question once unthinkable. Could Rodrigues be outspent in the race for Senate District 27? “We will not be outspent by a group of environmental radicals, who seem to be more concerned with putting Florida’s farmers out of business than getting Planned Parenthood’s favorite politician Heather Fitzenhagen elected to office,” said campaign manager Terry Miller. As of Feb. 17, the group held more cash on hand than any other entity directly tied to the race.

Senate Democrats back Shevrin Jones in SD 35 primary — The Senate Democrats’ campaign is weighing in to support Rep. Shevrin Jones in the primary to replace term-limited Democratic Sen. Oscar Braynon. As reported by Matt Dixon of POLITICO Florida, incoming Senate Democratic Leaders Gary Farmer plans to use funds from the Florida Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee to boost Jones’ odds in the six-way primary. It’s rare for the party to involve itself in primary races, but the party is hoping to block former Sen. Daphne Campbell from winning the seat. Campbell, who lost her 2018 reelection bid to Sen. Jason Pizzo, has voted with Republicans in the past.

—“Ana Maria Rodriguez nabs Monroe County Sheriff’s endorsement in SD 39” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics

—“DeSantis endorses Alex Andrade in heated HD 2 primary” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics

—“Meet Jay McGovern, a Democrat running for House District 15” via Jason Delgado of Florida Politics

“Florida doctors back Dotie Joseph as she expands cash lead in HD 108” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — The political arm of the Florida Medical Association (FMA PAC) is endorsing Democratic Rep. Dotie Joseph in a three-way primary for House District 108. Joseph is facing a pair of primary challengers in former Rep. Roy Hardemon and psychotherapist Georges Bossous Jr. FMA PAC President Doug Murphy says his organization will back the incumbent. “Over the last two years we have enjoyed our work with Rep. Joseph,” Murphy said. “She works tirelessly for her constituents and we look forward to building our relationship with her upon her reelection in the Florida House.”

“Scott Israel campaign consultant resigns after using racial slur to describe Sheriff Gregory Tony” via Skyler Swisher of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A political consultant and activist under fire for using the racial slur “house n—–” to describe Broward Sheriff Tony has resigned from Israel’s campaign for sheriff. Tony and Israel, the sheriff he replaced, are battling for the county’s top law enforcement job ahead of the Aug. 18 Democratic primary election. Terry Scott, a Black supporter of Israel’s, said in a video posted over the weekend on social media that Tony came to Broward County with an arrogant attitude. “Tony came as arrogance — like we owe him something, like he was the house n—–,” Scott said. That prompted calls from Tony, Broward County’s first Black sheriff, for Israel to disavow the remarks and fire Scott.





“Want to fight COVID? Wash hands, wear masks, keep your distance — and give blood” via Jeb Bush for the Miami Herald — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has provided expert suggestions that we would be wise to follow diligently. Their job is to inform us. Our job is to act responsibly. Their suggestions are simple to understand and follow: Wash your hands frequently. Wear a mask or face-covering in public. Keep a minimum of 6 feet from others. Give blood. While so much attention has been focused on the first three, we must not overlook the importance of giving blood and plasma as a weapon against COVID-19. Many hospitals use convalescent plasma therapy to give those fighting the virus a boost of antibodies, so Florida needs blood and plasma donations now more than ever.

“Trump is running out of time for a comeback” via Jonathan Bernstein of Bloomberg — Sunday marked 100 days until the election, so I’ll break my general rule of thumb — which is to ignore the horse-race polls until after the conventions — for a day. And what those polls say is pretty simple: Biden has opened up a solid lead over Trump. How solid? Checking the averages: FiveThirtyEight estimates an 8 percentage point lead, RealClearPolitics says 9.1 percentage points and the Economist puts it at 8.4 percentage points. How big is that lead? Big enough.

“New York has flattened its curve. The Sun Belt has been flattened by it.” via Max Boot of The New York Times — The state of New York has now mandated that travelers from 22 states — including California, Florida and Texas — quarantine themselves for two weeks upon arrival. That’s quite a turnaround from late March when other states, such as Florida and Rhode Island, were the ones trying to keep New Yorkers out. Over the past three months, the Empire State has flattened the curve, while Sun Belt states have been flattened by it. On Sunday, New York had 605 new coronavirus cases. Florida had 9,344 new cases — more than 15 times as many. Florida has now overtaken New York for total number of cases, although New York still leads, by far, in the total number of deaths.

“Joe Henderson: Trouble coming at Ross Spano reelection bid from all sides” via Florida Politics — Spano has a strong primary challenge from Lakeland City Commissioner and former Navy combat aviator Scott Franklin, and few will be surprised if Spano loses. Franklin has more cash than Spano, along with something that may be just as valuable: Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd’s endorsement. Some of Spano’s self-inflicted wounds: Facing investigations by the U.S. Department of Justice, the House Ethics Committee, and the Florida Bar, all over loans Spano accepted from friends during his 2018 campaign. He borrowed $180,000 from two friends, then put the money into his campaign account. This time around, Judd is taking sides in the primary, and we can guess why: “I know Franklin is honest and honorable.” Double ouch.

The state reported almost 8.900 new COVID-19 cases Monday. That may sound awful, but that’s the smallest daily increase in almost three weeks.

Also, on today’s Sunrise:

— Pence comes to the University of Miami to announce the start of clinical trials for a vaccine.

— The VP says schools and colleges are ready to reopen for the fall semester, but officials with the United Faculty of Florida say no, they’re not.

— Amid the pandemic, state and local eldercare organizations are scrambling to serve seniors without infecting them. And they’re just as worried about their mental health as their physical well-being.

— How are they keeping seniors engaged? Two words: Goody bags.

— Rep. Thompson explains why she’s suing the Judicial Nominating Commission and Gov. DeSantis over one of his new appointments to the Florida Supreme Court. She says they violated the constitution because Judge Francis isn’t legally qualified to serve on the high court yet and won’t be for two more months.

— Thompson also claims the commission that nominates judges in Florida have been politicized to the point where they’ve become a sham and a farce.

— Checking-in with Florida Man, who told police his secret identity.

“Target joins Walmart in ending Thanksgiving store shopping” via Anne D’Innocenzio of The Associated Press — Target is joining Walmart in closing its stores on Thanksgiving Day, ending a decadelong tradition of jump-starting Black Friday doorbuster sales. The move, announced Monday, comes as stores are rethinking this year’s Black Friday shopping bonanza weekend — along with other key retail days during the holiday season — as the country battles the coronavirus pandemic. Stores always depended on big holiday crowds and work as much as a year in advance with manufacturers on securing exclusive items. Now, the virus has turned the holiday shopping model upside down. Stores have slashed orders and crowds are an anathema.

“‘Tenet’ to open internationally first, in U.S. a week later” via Jake Coyle — In the latest plan for Hollywood’s hopeful return to moviegoing during the pandemic, Warner Bros. will release Nolan’s “Tenet” in an unprecedented fashion, opening it internationally first on Aug. 26, with a U.S. release in select cities to follow over Labor Day weekend. Warner Bros. on Monday said “Tenet” will arrive in more than 70 countries on Wednesday, Aug. 26, including Japan, Russia, much of Europe, Australia and Canada. The $200 million thriller will open in the U.S. about a week later on Thursday, Sept. 3. The staggered release will be tailored to outbreaks of COVID-19. Instead of the usual global launch of a summer blockbuster, “Tenet” will make its way through theaters as they are open.

“NBA will use Microsoft Teams to project fans into game arenas” via Jody Serrano of Gizmodo — Competitive sports just aren’t quite the same without fans. Unfortunately, because we’re living through a pandemic with a coronavirus that thrives in mass gatherings, having fans at games in person isn’t exactly possible right now. But that doesn’t mean professional sports leagues are ready to restart their seasons without them. So they’re doing something about it. The NBA has announced that it will use Microsoft Teams to project more than 300 fans live courtside during games. Invited fans will appear on 17-foot video screens and will be able to interact with one another, which the association says will give them the feeling of sitting next to each other at games without leaving the comfort and safety of their homes.

What Taylor Biehl is reading — “Stressed out? Take a little breath, Jimmy Buffett says” via Jan Sjostrom of The Palm Beach Post — A grounded but still upbeat Buffett recommended taking a breather from the stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic on Sunday’s “CBS Sunday Morning.” Dressed in shorts and a T-shirt, the Palm Beach troubadour accompanied himself on guitar from his home studio for his first public performance of “Slack Tide” from his new album “Life on the Flip Side.” Slack tide is the moment just before the tide turns when the water is calm. In his interview with Tracy Smith, Buffett said “there’s something about the natural process of the world and the universe that allows you the time to kind of take a breath. And it seems that a lot of people aren’t doing that right now.”

