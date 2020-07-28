Connect with us

Coronavirus in Florida

St. Thomas University hires Oliver Gilbert III to lead pandemic research center

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Beyond the veil: What mask requirements are in place in Florida?

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Inmate COVID-19 cases, deaths continue to soar

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Mike Pence announces COVID-19 vaccine phase 3 trial in Miami

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Florida records 6,000th COVID-19 death

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

With the economy tanking, more people seeking unclaimed cash

Coronavirus in Florida

St. Thomas University hires Oliver Gilbert III to lead pandemic research center

The university launched the Center for Pandemic, Disaster, and Quarantine Research in April.

on

St. Thomas University (STU) is bringing on Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert III to lead its newly-launched Center for Pandemic, Disaster, and Quarantine (PDQ) Research.

The university is based in Miami Gardens and announced the new center in April, shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in South Florida.

“St. Thomas University’s PDQ is designed to be a global repository for information and research so everyone can make better decisions when dealing with pandemic and quarantine,” STU President David A. Armstrong said.

“There needs to be a place that is not driven by politics but by facts and science so politicians, business leaders and others can make informed choices to protect society. From the beginning, I targeted Mayor Oliver Gilbert to lead the PDQ because he is an ethical leader who is known locally and nationally as being a unifier who gets things done!”

Gilbert was first elected Miami Gardens Mayor in 2012. He’s facing term limits this year and is pursuing a seat on the Miami-Dade County Commission as he accepts the new role at STU.

“This is how as a community, country, and world we make sure there is an active continuum of the core responsibilities of government as well as activities of business and society; we research to understand the problem and create plans that overcome or circumvent the problem,” Gilbert said.

In announcing the center in later April, President Armstrong outlined the university’s goals.

“With the rise of COVID-19, the world has faced an unprecedented challenge that has forever altered the way we do business across a variety of sectors. COVID-19 will have a deep impact on our economy, and will forever change our societal norms,” Armstrong said.

“The STU Center for Pandemic, Disaster, and Quarantine Research will serve as a hub for impact studies on pandemics and disasters, and help model and predict how institutions, companies, cities, counties, states, and nations can better prepare and understand the far-reaching effects of these occurrences on our communities.”

South Florida has faced separate facets of a partial quarantine. After shutting down in March and April, the region entered Phase One of the state’s reopening plan in May. By June, the infection numbers spiked again, forcing South Florida to begin closing its economy once again.

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Travel quarantines: 17 states now have some restrictions on Florida visitors