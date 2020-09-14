Last Call for 9.14.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

BREAKING — After a tense back-and-forth with the Florida Supreme Court Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Judge Jamie Grosshans of the 5th District Court of Appeals to fill a vacancy on the state’s highest court. DeSantis had originally chosen Judge Renatha Francis to fill that spot.

Tim Tebow will be the keynote speaker at the 2020 Annual Human Trafficking Summit, Attorney General Ashley Moody announced Monday.

“I am thrilled to have fellow Gator Tim Tebow as our keynote speaker for this year’s record-breaking Human Trafficking Summit. I commend his selfless work through the Tim Tebow Foundation to bring awareness to this horrific crime,” Moody said.

“His passion to serve and save children from this abuse will change lives. I’m excited for our registrants to hear about the great work his foundation is doing and look forward to the launch of our Summit on Oct. 6.”

The Heisman Trophy winner and two-time college football national champion will lead off the summit, which will be held virtually this year due to the ongoing effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Human Trafficking is the darkest of evils and it is my heart to rally every individual, every resource and every network to come together to create more impact in prevention, rescue, and healing … but, ultimately, to end human trafficking,” said Tebow, whose foundation works to put an end to human trafficking, as well as other initiatives designed to make the lives of children better.

“As my foundation and I elevate our voice and our effort in the fight against human trafficking, I am grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the State of Florida’s Human Trafficking Summit to stand on the line with others fighting this fight.”

The Summit will launch on Oct. 6 and will be available to access online for 18 months. Hosting the event alongside Moody’s office are the Statewide Council on Human Trafficking, the Florida Department of Children and Families, the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice, the Florida Department of Health, the University of Central Florida, the Florida Alliance to End Human Trafficking and the Junior Leagues of Florida State Public Affairs Committee.

Florida Power & Light sent a platoon of lineworkers to Louisiana to help get the power back on after Hurricane Laura thrashed the state. Now, they’re coming home.

During their stay in the Pelican State, FPL crews installed more than 440 poles, 110 transformers and 55 miles of power lines — nearly the same distance as the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens to West Palm Beach.

FPL sent 1,300 employees to the region. Its sister company, Gulf Power, also sent about 80 employees and contractors to support restoration efforts.

It took hard work to get the job done. Crews worked 16-hour days in excessively hot and difficult conditions to restore power in Louisiana and Texas, including the Lake Charles, Louisiana area that was hit hardest by the deadly Category 4 hurricane.

“As Floridians, we know exactly what it’s like to be impacted by a hurricane,” said FPL President and CEO Eric Silagy. “We know that restoring power to a community helps rebuild lives and gives people hope. Our men and women truly demonstrated that by helping rebuild essential parts of the energy grid and showing the people of Louisiana that they have caring hearts.

“I am so proud of our men and women for selflessly leaving their families for an extended period of time, including over the Labor Day holiday, and during a global pandemic to work long, grueling hours to support our fellow Americans in need during these challenging times.”

Positive cases:

— 658,203 FL residents (+1,718 since Sunday)

— 7,527 Non-FL residents (+18 since Sunday)

Origin:

— 5,171 Travel related

— 230,158 Contact with a confirmed case

— 5,487 Both

— 417,387 Under investigation

Hospitalizations:

— 41,374 in FL

Deaths:

— 12,800 in FL

“I identify as bisexual.” — Andrew Gillum, in his interview with Tamron Hall.

