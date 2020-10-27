Trulieve to open its doors in Punta Gorda on Wednesday

Connect with us

It’s the company’s 64th store in the Sunshine State.

on

Trulieve is opening a new location in Punta Gorda this week, marking its 64th store in Florida and 66th overall.

The new storefront is located at 10175 Tamiami Trail, Suite 1105. The new dispensary is the company’s first in the city and its third in Charlotte County.

Since opening its first store in 2017, Trulieve has grown at a rapid clip — it has opened a dozen locations since July, when it cut the ribbon on its 53rd store, located in Tarpon Springs.

Trulieve said the expansion furthers its goal of providing patients with reliable access to medical marijuana in all corners of the Sunshine State.

“We believe patients should be able to safely and consistently have access to the medications they rely on and use daily, which means opening stores in locations that best benefit patients, like Punta Gorda,” said Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers.

“Each location is about more than just access; each store allows us to genuinely connect with the community. As the first medical cannabis company in Punta Gorda, we understand people may have questions about Florida’s medical cannabis program; we encourage those interested in learning more to visit our website and connect with our highly-educated team to get information on the program, our company, and any questions they may have.”

Trulieve will hold a grand opening for the Punta Gorda store Wednesday at 9 a.m. New and returning customers alike will be eligible for a 25% discount on opening day.

The company offers a wide variety of THC- and CBD-based cannabis products, including edibles, smokable cannabis, concentrates, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more.

Edible cannabis is the company’s latest foray, and it has greatly expanded its offerings since it got the go-ahead from the Florida Department of Health in early September.

In addition to brick-and-mortars, patients may order the from the full catalog online for delivery, in-store pickup or — at select locations — curbside pickup.

Trulieve said it consistently sells “approximately half of the state’s overall volume per the Florida Department of Health.”

