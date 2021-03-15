More than half of Palm Beach County seniors are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Palm Beach County surpassed a significant milestone Monday, with more than half of people aged 65 or over now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The county was the first in South Florida’s tri-county area to see a major surge in vaccine doses from the state. That’s due in part to Palm Beach having the largest share of seniors as compared to Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

Those latter counties will cross the 50% vaccination mark for seniors in the coming days and weeks. Broward sits at 44% among that demographic, while Miami-Dade County is at 39%.

Miami-Dade has continued to see an explosion in the number of shots in arms recently, however. Last Wednesday and Thursday, the county saw more than 20,000 new doses administered each day.

Across the three major South Florida counties, more than 1.9 million doses have been administered as of Monday. That benchmark comes just a few days after the region surpassed 1.8 million doses. More than 687,000 individuals are now fully vaccinated.

The region added 1,311 new COVID-19 cases in Monday’s Department of Health report. Case counts are down in each county week-to-week, while the case positivity rate is holding steady near or below 6%. Nearly 758,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the region since the pandemic began.

The region did record 34 new deaths in Monday’s report. Those reports detail when deaths were reported, not necessarily when they occurred. Monday’s total is nearly equal to the previous two days combined, which saw 37 deaths across the region. In total, 10,787 have died after contracting COVID-19 in South Florida’s three major counties alone.

Here are some of the weekly numbers for the previous three weeks throughout the South Florida tri-county area:

Miami-Dade

— Feb. 22-28: 38 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 19 newly-reported deaths per day, 1,136 new confirmed cases per day, 6.1% positivity rate, 11,521 vaccine doses administered per day, 3,572 vaccines completed per day

— March 1-7: 42 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 16 newly-reported deaths per day, 1,302 new confirmed cases per day, 5.9% positivity rate, 16,502 vaccine doses administered per day, 4,360 vaccines completed per day

— March 8-14: 32 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 16 newly-reported deaths per day, 1,061 new confirmed cases per day, 5.9% positivity rate, 16,964 vaccine doses administered per day, 5,510 vaccines completed per day

Broward

— Feb. 22-28: 25 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 7 newly-reported deaths per day, 691 new confirmed cases per day, 6.6% positivity rate, 7,330 vaccine doses administered per day, 2,579 vaccines completed per day

— March 1-7: 23 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 11 newly-reported deaths per day, 694 new confirmed cases per day, 6.3% positivity rate, 10,416 vaccine doses administered per day, 3,321 vaccines completed per day

— March 8-14: 19 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 10 newly-reported deaths per day, 588 new confirmed cases per day, 6% positivity rate, 10,571 vaccine doses administered per day, 3,520 vaccines completed per day

Palm Beach

— Feb. 22-28: 13 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 10 newly-reported deaths per day, 430 new confirmed cases per day, 6.2% positivity rate, 6,262 vaccine doses administered per day, 4,056 vaccines completed per day

— March 1-7: 12 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 6 newly-reported deaths per day, 369 new confirmed cases per day, 5.6% positivity rate, 8,573 vaccine doses administered per day, 4,308 vaccines completed per day

— March 8-14: 14 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 7 newly-reported deaths per day, 358 new confirmed cases per day, 5.6% positivity rate, 7,680 vaccine doses administered per day, 3,611 vaccines completed per day