Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 4.9.21

Rep. Anthony Sabatini apparently took a break from smearing shoe polish on his face this afternoon to get on Twitter and brag to his followers about all the bills he voted against on the House floor.

Or, at least, the bills he would have voted against had he bothered to show up to work.

The Howey-in-the-Hills Republican lists a half-dozen bills with brief descriptions that only further the stereotype that Lost Cause fanboys don’t know how to read.

To Rep. Blackface, the GOP-backed plan to address sea level rise is synonymous with the “Green New Deal.” He dismisses a bill to provide care to struggling seniors as “Medicaid expansion.” And he describes a bill that would provide police with working radios as “new fees” despite the fact that the $3 surcharge in question has been around for years.

Most puzzling, however, is his no-vote on the online sales tax bill.

He calls it a $1 billion tax, even though the law already requires the collections, and the new income would be used to replenish the unemployment trust fund — something he’ll be happy about when his quixotic congressional campaign goes down in flames and he finds himself without a paycheck.

Curiously, he leaves out the fact that none of his votes counted.

Sure, he told his aide to submit some “after roll call” votes, but those are worth about as much as a dollar bill with Clement Clay’s face on it — as in nothing, for those of you who aren’t Confederate apologists.

This is par for the course for Sabatini. He talks a tough game and projects himself as the most conservative lawmaker in the state House to get attaboys from his troll army.

But when it comes time to actually take that stand, he’s nowhere to be found.

___

Happy ‘Taxpayer Independence Day’ — Florida TaxWatch says Friday is Florida Taxpayer Independence Day, also known as the day when Floridians stop working to pay their tax bill and start earning money for themselves. “It’s taken four more days to achieve taxpayer independence in 2021 than it did in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic really started to gain momentum. That’s because, despite widespread job losses, personal income growth outpaced tax collections in 2020, but in 2021, the reverse is true, returning tax independence to the same date as before the pandemic,” FTW head Dominic Calabro said. The holiday comes three days later than it did in 2009, amid the Great Recession.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@MJfree (Morgan Freeman): Fuck Matt Gaetz.

—@PiperK: CNN just said that Dr. [Jason] Pirozzolo‘s girlfriend recruited women for Matt Gaetz, according to a source. It’s starting to sound more [Jeffrey] Epstein-ish.

Tweet, tweet:

I accidentally cropped @TomBrady out of this shot. 🐐 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/jX51c0cg4J — Chris Spencer (@ChrisSpencerFL) April 8, 2021

—@MaryEllenKlas: Rarely heard comparison. @GovGoneWild says his election reform bill makes Florida “on par with New York, New Jersey, Colorado and California.”

—@MDixon55: Some new scrutiny coming to Doctors of the Day, I reckon

— DAYS UNTIL —

2021 WWE WrestleMania 37 begins — 1; Disneyland to open — 21; Orthodox Easter 2021 — 23; Mother’s Day — 30; Florida Chamber Safety Council’s inaugural Southeastern Leadership Conference on Safety, Health and Sustainability — 31; ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ rescheduled premiere — 49; Memorial Day — 52; ‘Loki’ premieres on Disney+ — 63; Father’s Day — 72; ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ rescheduled premiere — 84; 4th of July — 86; ‘Black Widow’ rescheduled premiere — 90; MLB All-Star Game — 95; new start date for 2021 Olympics — 105; The NBA Draft — 111; ‘Jungle Cruise’ premieres — 113; ‘The Suicide Squad’ premieres — 119; St. Petersburg Primary Election — 137; Disney’s ‘Shang Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings’ premieres — 147; ‘The Many Saints of Newark’ premieres (rescheduled) — 168; ‘Dune’ premieres — 175; MLB regular season ends — 177; ‘No Time to Die’ premieres (rescheduled) — 183; World Series Game 1 — 200; St. Petersburg Municipal Elections — 207; Disney’s ‘Eternals’ premieres — 210; San Diego Comic-Con begins — 231; Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ premieres — 245; ‘Spider-Man Far From Home’ sequel premieres — 252; Super Bowl LVI — 310; ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ premieres — 350; ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ premieres — 392; “Black Panther 2” premieres — 455; ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ sequel premieres — 546; “Captain Marvel 2” premieres — 581.

— GAETZGATE —

“Matt Gaetz paid accused sex trafficker, who then Venmo’d teen” via Jose Pagliery and Roger Sollenberger of The Daily Beast — In two late-night Venmo transactions in May 2018, Gaetz sent his friend, the accused sex trafficker Joel Greenberg, $900. The next morning, over the course of eight minutes, Greenberg used the same app to send three young women varying sums of money. In total, the transactions amounted to $900. The memo field for the first of Gaetz’s transactions to Greenberg was titled “Test.” In the second, the Florida GOP Congressman wrote: “hit up ___.” But instead of a blank, Gaetz wrote a nickname for one of the recipients. When Greenberg then made his Venmo payments to these three young women, he described the money as being for “Tuition,” “School,” and “School.”

“Joel Greenberg expected to strike plea deal with prosecutors by May 15, attorneys say” via Martin Comas of the Orlando Sentinel — Former Seminole County Tax Collector Greenberg is expected to plead guilty to criminal charges by the middle of next month, his attorney and prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office confirmed during a court hearing Thursday. The lawyers were given until May 15 to work out the plea deal. Otherwise, the case will proceed to trial in July. It was not immediately clear to which charges Greenberg would plead guilty to or whether he would agree to testify against anyone as part of the deal. But news that Greenberg is striking a deal with prosecutors is already fueling speculation that he could cooperate in an ongoing probe of Gaetz.

Tweet, tweet:

“I am sure Matt Gaetz is not feeling very comfortable today.” — Fritz Scheller, attorney for Joel Greenberg, associate of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) (Greenberg is expected to take a plea deal with federal prosecutors in his own criminal case.) pic.twitter.com/Bz1PLWBuv4 — The Recount (@therecount) April 8, 2021

“The case against Greenberg: Records show how smear letters spurred sprawling prosecution” via Jeff Weiner and Martin E. Comas of the Orlando Sentinel — Local authorities released a pair of documents that trace the case against the former Seminole County tax collector to its possible origins. The first was a report compiled by Deputy Jose Tirado, documenting his efforts to investigate an accusatory letter received by Trinity Preparatory School about a teacher in October 2019 — and how Tirado determined the teacher was not a suspect, but rather the victim of a smear. The second was a report from the Sheriff’s Office’s forensics lab, confirming that several fingerprints found on envelopes used to mail that and other letters to the school matched Greenberg. Reached Thursday, the teacher, Brian Beute, said he didn’t want to comment about the case because it has not been settled.

“Greenberg paid $7,500 to Anthony Sabatini while Seminole Tax Collector” via Jason Garcia and Gray Rohrer of the Orlando Sentinel — Greenberg used taxpayer money to pay $7,500 in legal fees to state Rep. Sabatini, records show. While still serving as tax collector, Greenberg gave Sabatini a $3,000-a-month “legal counsel” contract in September 2019 — five days after Sabatini was admitted to the Florida Bar. Greenberg canceled the contract a little more than two months later, citing “extreme budget constraints.” It’s not clear what Sabatini, a Republican from Howey-in-the-Hills who casts himself as a crusader against “wasteful” government spending, did for the $7,500. Sabatini, who reported a net worth of negative $110,000 on his most recent financial disclosure, said that he worked on “wrongful termination cases against him [Greenberg] from the employees that he terminated when he took office.”

“Another aide to Gaetz is said to have quit amid an intensifying Justice Department investigation.” via Nicholas Fandos and Catie Edmondson of The New York Times — The aide, Devin Murphy, resigned as Gaetz’s legislative director on Friday. He told associates that he was interested in writing bills, not working at TMZ — equating the work that Gaetz’s aides were now handling to the tabloid publication, according to one of the people, who all asked not to be identified discussing a sensitive personnel matter. His departure last week came hours after Gaetz’s communications director, Luke Ball, also resigned. They were among the most senior members of the Congressman’s staff in Washington, and their exits suggest that even as he vows to remain in the House, Gaetz may be facing a hollowing-out of his support team.

“Gaetz releases statement from nameless ‘women’ defending his honor” via Justin Baragona of The Daily Beast — Gaetz’s office released a statement purportedly from female staffers defending the embattled MAGA lawmaker. Despite being signed by “The Women of the Office of U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz,” not a single, actual woman was named. Calling the MAGA congressman a “principled and morally grounded leader,” the unidentified women added that none of them had “experienced or witnessed anything less than the utmost professionalism and respect. No hint of impropriety. No ounce of untruthfulness.” The letter came as Gaetz appeared closer to real legal peril. On Thursday, multiple outlets reported that close associate Greenberg will likely plead guilty to criminal charges next month. While it isn’t clear what he’ll plea to, it appears likely he will testify against Gaetz.

“Anti-Ron DeSantis group launches video of Gaetz bromance with DeSantis” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics — There are enough images of DeSantis palling with Gaetz to show a close friendship, so a group of Democrats opposing the Governor’s reelection pooled them to ask, what happened to their friendship now that Gaetz appears to be in trouble? “If Ron DeSantis will turn a blind eye to Matt Gaetz, makes you wonder what else he’s covering up,” snarks Ron Be Gone in a new anti-DeSantis campaign video promoted on social media. The video rolls out more than a minute of those images of Gaetz and DeSantis together in professional, social, and media-appearance settings, building the impression of a bromance between the two — at least until recently.

To watch the video, click on the image below:

“Hub City Florida billboard takes a potshot at Gaetz” via Tom McLaughlin of the Northwest Florida Daily News — A billboard placed on heavily traveled State Road 85 near the Hub City center informs passersby that “Gaetz Wants to ‘Date’ Your Child.” The sign, paid for by an unabashedly anti-Donald Trump political action committee known as Mad Dog PAC, makes obvious reference to allegations that Rep. Gaetz, a Fort Walton Beach resident, traveled and had sex with a 17-year-old girl and that he paid for sex with other women. A website states Mad Dog PAC was founded in 2017 by former Bill Clinton White House staffer Clyde Taylor. Taylor sent a photo of the billboard to Gaetz via Twitter on Wednesday along with a caption that stated, “Hello @mattgaetz, do you like your new Mad Dog PAC.com billboard? It’s our third.”

This is still happening today — “Gaetz to be featured speaker at pro-Donald Trump women’s group event” via Gary Fineout of POLITICO — Gaetz is headed to Trump’s resort in Doral today where he will be a featured speaker at a summit hosted by a conservative pro-Trump women’s group. Women for America First announced late Tuesday that Gaetz would be a speaker at the three-day “Save America Summit.” This is the same group that helped organize the “March for Trump” rally in Washington that took place just hours before the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol that left five people dead. The organization praised Gaetz as one of the “few members of Congress” willing to “stand up & fight on behalf of President Trump & his America First agenda.”

—”‘He really jumped on the Trump train’: How a brash Gaetz climbed the ranks in Trump’s Washington” via Jeremy Herb, Annie Grayer and Sunlen Serfaty of CNN

—”Not good for Gaetz” via Aaron Blake of The Washington Post

—“Who Is Jason Pirozzolo? Gaetz campaign donor and marijuana entrepreneur” via Darragh Roche of Newsweek

— DATELINE TALLAHASSEE —

“Florida House easily passes $97B budget over Democrat’s scorn” via Matt Dixon of POLITICO Florida — The GOP-dominated House on Thursday easily passed a $97 billion spending plan that’s tied to sweeping tax proposals amid opposition from Democrats, who see it as a giveaway to corporations. Fourteen House Democrats voted “no” to the proposal budget, criticizing the Republican majority for offering to send $1 billion in new tax revenue to companies, not directly to individual residents. They also blasted the budget’s permanent cut to money flowing to an affordable housing trust fund as well the fact that it does not expand Medicaid despite the Joe Biden administration incentivizing expansion in its pandemic relief bill.

“Federal money to be key issue in budget talks” via Jim Turner of The News Service of Florida — Outside of the usual debates over education, health care, law enforcement and the environment, a big part of the talks will be the use of $10 billion the state is expected to get from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. The House has already included money from the federal package in its budget proposal. Senate President Wilton Simpson said he expects the Senate will soon lay out where it believes federal money should go, which he has indicated would include transportation, water projects, and cleanup efforts at Piney Point. House Appropriations Chairman Jay Trumbull, a Panama City Republican, called the House spending plan a “starting point” for talks that are scheduled to be completed before the Legislative Session ends.

“Lobbying fight over $10B in COVID-19 cash looms large” via Matt Dixon of POLITICO — The back end of Florida’s 2021 legislative session will largely center on one thing: a $10 billion lobbying fight. That massive sum — more than 10% of Florida’s total budget — is what the state expects to receive from the $1.9 trillion federal COVID-19 stimulus bill signed by Biden, and is among the waves of new cash that helped lawmakers quickly dig out of an initial $2.7 billion pandemic-driven budget hole. That shortfall prompted both the House and Senate to pass initial spending plans that made deep cuts. With more money, however, can come more problems.

“Senate set to take up anti-riot bill after political behind-the-scenes jockeying” via Ana Ceballos of the Miami Herald — The Republican majority in the Florida Legislature appears to be on the verge of passing an anti-rioting bill, a top legislative priority of DeSantis as he positions himself for reelection in 2022. But how the bill got to this point, in public view, and behind the scenes, has been a bumpy ride. The fight over the proposed legislation (HB 1), which enhances penalties for a host of crimes committed during protests that turn violent, has driven a good part of the behind-the-scenes jockeying during the first half of the legislative session. With the full-throated support of the Governor, the Florida House fast-tracked the proposal as opponents fiercely fought against what they call an unconstitutional bill.

“House, Senate move closer on vouchers” via The News Service of Florida — The bills (HB 7045 and SB 48) are ready to be considered by the full House and full Senate. The House proposal would “dramatically increase” eligibility for voucher programs, according to sponsor Randy Fine. It would consolidate the Gardiner and McKay scholarship programs, which serve students with special needs, with the Family Empowerment Scholarship program, which serves a broader population of low- to middle-income families. The House proposal would allow Family Empowerment Scholarship vouchers to be spent on things such as digital devices and internet expenses under changes adopted. It also would align income eligibility for the Florida Tax Credit Scholarship program with the Family Empowerment program, increasing eligibility to a maximum of 300% of the federal poverty level.

“Bright Futures funding change clears Senate” via Ryan Dailey of The News Service of Florida — Despite an outcry from opponents warning that “guaranteed” Bright Futures scholarship funding could be upended, the Senate passed a measure that would tie aid amounts to money set aside in each year’s state budget. The proposal (SB 86), sponsored by Sen. Dennis Baxley, passed the Senate in a 22-18 vote largely along party lines. Baxley scaled back the measure. Initially, the bill sought to make Bright Futures eligibility contingent on students selecting degree programs likely to lead to employment, spurring heavy opposition. While Baxley eliminated that part of the bill, the proposal would change a system that now provides scholarships to students at either 75% or 100% of the cost of tuition and fees.

“Health care budget includes ‘ifs’” via Christine Sexton of The News Service of Florida — The House passed a $97 billion budget proposal that includes $42.1 billion for health and human services. The Senate budget is $95 billion, but it would direct $42.3 billion to health and human services. Economists also projected that lawmakers will have about $2 billion more in state general revenue than expected. “There certainly are some ‘ifs’ in the health care budget,” House Speaker Chris Sprowls said, adding that “certainly the health care budget … is always a hot topic in conference (negotiations), and I expect it will be (this year).” Included in the House’s proposed budget is $240 million in state and federal funding to pay for extending Medicaid benefits an additional 10 months to women who recently gave birth.

“House vote-by-mail proposal gets overhaul” via Dara Kam of The News Service of Florida — A controversial elections bill (HB 7041) focused largely on the state’s vote-by-mail process underwent an overhaul in the House Appropriations Committee, but critics say it still poses unnecessary barriers to voters. Under the proposal, supervisors could continue to use drop boxes at their offices if they are “continuously monitored in person” during regular office hours. Boxes could be used after hours only if they are secured and monitored by video. Drop boxes could be used at other locations, but only during early voting hours. The measure also would require supervisors of elections to designate drop boxes at least 30 days before elections and prohibit officials from changing or moving the boxes after they’ve been designated.

— TALLY 2 —

“Lawmakers sign off on resiliency, housing measures” via Jim Turner of The News Service of Florida — The House voted 118-0 to approve a measure (SB 1954) that calls for spending up to $100 million a year on projects to address flooding and sea-level rise and creating a grant program for local governments. The “resiliency” issue has particularly been a priority of DeSantis and Sprowls. More controversially, the House voted 78-38 to approve a measure (SB 2512) that would divvy up more than $400 million in documentary-stamp tax dollars that in the past have been targeted toward what is known as the Sadowski Trust Fund for affordable housing. The bill would direct $200 million to affordable housing, with $111.7 million going to sea-level rise efforts and $111.7 million going to sewage treatment projects.

“Online tax plan clears House” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The Florida House gave its approval for requiring online retailers to collect sales tax. But adding an amendment dedicating future revenues to slashing the commercial rent tax means a return trip to the Senate. “This bill, as we have talked about, will level the playing field,” said Rep. Chuck Clemons, who carried the House bill (HB 15). The chamber ultimately took up the Senate version of the legislation (SB 50) and passed it with a 93-24 vote. That bill, like in the House, requires all revenue raised through collecting the online sales tax to go to replenishing Florida’s unemployment compensation trust fund to pre-pandemic levels. A rush of claims last year amid COVID-19 concerns led to record layoffs and depleted the trust to the point it triggered an automatic hike in re-employment taxes.

“House passes changes in financial aid program” via The News Service of Florida — The House voted 81-36 to approve HB 5601, which has drawn debate because of proposed changes in the Effective Access to Student Education, or EASE, program. The bill would add eligibility requirements for colleges and universities involving measurements such as graduation, retention, and job-placement rates. A House staff analysis last month said 16 of 34 institutions would lose eligibility if the bill passes. That would lead to a reduction of about $36.4 million in tuition assistance grants to 12,826 students, according to the analysis. Democrats on Thursday criticized the proposal, saying it would hurt students who need financial aid. But Republican Rep. Rene Plasencia said the change is aimed at boosting accountability. The Senate has not proposed such changes.

“‘Free seat’ education program stalls” via The News Service of Florida — A Senate panel put on hold a proposal that would give free online courses at state universities to veterans, active-duty military members and other people who “went another direction” instead of finishing degrees. Consideration of the “State University Free Seat Program” bill (SB 1672) was postponed by the Senate Education Appropriations Subcommittee. Bill sponsor Manny Diaz Jr. said the measure was tabled to work out “budgetary issues” with the House. The measure would provide one free course each academic year for military and National Guard members. It also includes “nontraditional students” not enrolled in at least five years.

Senate advances slimmed-down early learning plan — The Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Education on Thursday OK’d a bill (SB 1282) aimed at reforming the state’s early learning system. As reported by Andrew Atterbury of POLITICO Florida, the panel removed accountability measures from the bill that had come under fire from private schools. The provisions would have created a new Division of Early Learning at the Department of Education. “Given the extensive issues with COVID in DOE and everything going on in school districts, we felt this would not be the time to do that,” Sen. Gayle Harrell said.

“House and Senate at odds over Lawton Chiles Endowment Fund” via Haley Brown of Florida Politics — A House bill to eliminate a permanent health care fund puts the lower chamber at odds with the Senate. The upper chamber planned a transfer of $300 million to the same fund. The Lawton Chiles Endowment Fund (LCEF), named after former Gov. Chiles, was established by the Legislature in 1999 to fund health programs in the state. A House bill to shift money in the LCEF to general revenue passed the House floor Thursday in a 75-42 vote. The bill (HB 5011) eliminates the LCEF and redirects the funds to the Budget Stabilization Fund. Under the bill, the LCEF would be liquidated by the end of June 2022.

— TALLY 3 —

Physician assistant scope of practice expansion advances — The Appropriations Subcommittee on Health and Human Services OK’d a bill by Hialeah Republican Sen. Diaz that would change several physician assistants’ rules, including a scope-of-practice expansion. SB 894 would define “autonomous physician assistants” and allow them to provide primary care services without a doctor’s supervision. To qualify, a PA must have 3,000 clinical practice hours within the past 5 years, complete courses in pharmacology and differential diagnosis; and acquire liability insurance. The bill now heads to the full Appropriations Committee.

“Anesthesiologist title protection bill advances to final Senate committee” via Kelly Hayes of Florida Politics — A Senate bill that would reserve the title “anesthesiologist” to medical doctors and specified assistants cleared its second committee Thursday. The Appropriations Subcommittee on Health and Human Services passed the proposal (SB 1142), brought by Lee County Republican Sen. Ray Rodrigues, with a unanimous vote. The bill would prohibit health care practitioners from making “misleading, deceptive or fraudulent representations” regarding their specialty designation. Specifically, the bill prohibits a health care practitioner from using the designated titles “anesthesiologist” and “dermatologist” unless they are a licensed physician or an anesthesiologist assistant who works under the direction of a licensed anesthesiologist.

“Specialty license plate additions OK’d by Senate subcommittee” via Jason Delgado of Florida Politics — Florida’s specialty license plate portfolio may soon feature over a dozen new additions under a bill advanced by a Senate Subcommittee. The Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, Tourism, and Economic Development voted unanimously to advance the proposal (SB 676). Republican Sen. Dennis Baxley is the bill sponsor. The bill would also amend three license plates: Florida Indian River Lagoon, Wildlife Foundation of Florida, and Divine Nine. Specialty license plates are available to motorists who are willing to pay fees ranging from $15 to $25 in addition to regular taxes and fees. Those extra fees go toward supporting the plate’s charity or cause. The three amended license plates would modify their respective allocations.

“Digital license plates loading in Florida” via Jason Delgado of Florida Politics — Florida motorists may soon sport digital license plates under a bill cleared Thursday by a Senate subcommittee. The bill (SB 862) would kick off a one-year digital license plate pilot program on state-owned vehicles beginning in July. After that, digital plates would become available to all motorists. Republican Sen. Joe Gruters is the bill sponsor. “This is about embracing the technology of the future,” Gruters said. The digital plates are equipped with a variety of technological features. According to a staff analysis, they can include GPS technology and security screws that prevent license plate theft.

“Senate bill setting up Biscayne Bay Commission now ready for final committee hearing” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — A Senate bill establishing a body to help coordinate improvement projects in Biscayne Bay advanced through its second committee stop Thursday, leaving one final hearing before it’s ready for the Senate floor. GOP Sen. Ileana Garcia is behind the measure (SB 1482). During Thursday’s hearing, she introduced a strike-all amendment to mostly bring her version in line with the newly-amended House companion (HB 1177). Republican Rep. Bryan Avila is behind that measure, which has cleared all scheduled House committees. The Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Environment and General Government approved that amendment before advancing the bill unanimously, 11-0.





— CAP REAX —

“Rural broadband bill clears second House committee, but past concerns linger” via Haley Brown of Florida Politics — A bill to expand broadband to rural communities continued on a wobbly path in the House Thursday. Critics say the bill is not tailored to rural areas and could allow cable companies to expand in urban areas at local utility companies’ expense. The bill passed Ways and Means Committee 15-1, despite criticism from the committee’s chairman and municipal utility companies. Committee Chairman Bobby Pane kicked off Thursday’s hearing on the bill by saying it needed “quite a bit of work.” Pane instructed committee members to look at the bill’s tax implications rather than the policy in the bill, which he thought still needed tweaking. Polk City Rep. Josie Tomkow sponsors the bill.

“Fair Districts groups want lawmakers to pledge redistricting compliance” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics — Groups that pushed through constitutional amendments to end gerrymandering in Florida and then successfully sued the Legislature to have the Legislature’s set of redistricting maps thrown out a decade or so ago, are asking lawmakers to sign a pledge assuring an open, fair, and legally compliant effort this time. They vowed to go to court if necessary to ensure that happens for the upcoming redistricting process, which will result in new district maps for the 2022 elections. The groups were successful in 2012 when they got the court to demand Florida go back to the drawing board. Representatives of Fair Districts Now, League of Women Voters of Florida, All on the Line and Florida Rising joined together to form Fair Districts Now.

AIF says ‘thanks’ for online sales tax plan — The Associated Industries of Florida thanked the Legislature for greenlighting a plan (SB 50) that would require online retailers to collect sales tax and then use those collections to refill the state’s unemployment trust fund. “AIF and its members sincerely thank the Florida Legislature for passing Senate Bill 50 today to protect and provide tax relief for Florida businesses,” President and CEO Tom Feeney said. “ … this great bill filed by Sen. Joe Gruters and Rep. Chuck Clemons to finally level the playing field for Florida’s brick and mortar stores and out-of-state online retailers, developed into a comprehensive package to support Florida businesses.”

— LOBBY REGS —

New and renewed lobbying registrations:

Fred Baggett, Gus Corbella, Hayden Dempsey, Greenberg Traurig: I-4 Mobility Partners OpCo

Albert Balido, Anfield Consulting: American Kratom Association

Slater Bayliss, Christopher Chaney, The Advocacy Group at Cardenas Partners: Compassus

Carlecia Collins, GrayRobinson: Florida Municipal Electric Association

Nick Iarossi, Andrew Ketchel, Scott Ross, Christopher Schoonover, Capital City Consulting: Florida Association of Nurse Anesthetists

Dominic Magnolo, Duane Morris Government Strategies: Blue Line Solutions

William Thompson: AT&T

— LEG. SKED —

The Senate Appropriations Committee meets, 8:30 a.m., Room 412, Knott Building.

The House Finance and Facilities Subcommittee meets, 9 a.m., Room 404, House Office Building.

The House Government Operations Subcommittee meets, 9 a.m., Morris Hall, House Office Building.

The House PreK-12 Appropriations Subcommittee meets, 9 a.m., Reed Hall, House Office Building.

The House Regulatory Reform Subcommittee meets, 9 a.m., Room 212, Knott Building.

The House Health Care Appropriations Subcommittee meets, 11:30 a.m., Morris Hall, House Office Building.

The Houses Public Integrity and Elections Committee meets, 11:30 a.m., Room 404 House Office Building.

The Senate Special Order Calendar Group meets, 15 minutes after Appropriations Committee ends, Room 401 Senate Office Building.

— STATEWIDE —

“DeSantis: State will sue to get cruises sailing again” via Christine Stapleton of The Palm Beach Post — DeSantis announced Thursday that Florida will sue the CDC to end the dry-docking of the cruise industry. For nearly 10 months, cruise ships were prevented from leaving ports with passengers by a no-sail order issued by the CDC. That order was replaced on Nov. 1 with a “conditional” sail order that requires cruise lines to get approval from the CDC of their safety plans before setting sail. “Florida is fighting back,” the Governor said, flanked by cruise line employees and state and local officials. “This is not reasonable. This is not rational.” Both DeSantis and others, including U.S. Rep. Carlos Giménez, a Miami Republican, cited the proliferation of vaccines as a game-changer that should let ships sail.

Tweet, tweet:

Irrespective of how you may feel re: @GovRonDeSantis or @CDCgov public health or #cruise restrictions & effects on finances of #cruise lines, there's no legal theory for state governor to successfully file suit against federal health agency re: matters of international commerce https://t.co/rBEpF1dI4W — James (Jim) Walker (@CruiseLaw) April 8, 2021

“DeSantis’ vaccine passport ban confounds cruise lines’ reopening plans” via Christine Stapleton and Wendy Rhodes of The Palm Beach Post — An executive order signed by DeSantis on Friday that prohibits businesses from requiring customers to provide vaccination documents could effectively keep Florida’s cruise industry from reopening. DeSantis signed the order banning businesses from requiring “vaccination passports,” documents that prove a person has been vaccinated. However, proof of vaccinations for crew and passengers is now a requirement included in most cruise lines’ safety plans. Mandatory vaccinations on cruise ships also align with safety protocols recommended by the CDC and Federal Maritime Commission.

“DeSantis credits himself with getting Joe Biden to back off vaccine passports” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — “The federal government, in fairness to them, they have said they’re not going to do a vaccine passport. There was talk of that. That’s what prompted me to come out to say it’s not happening in Florida,” DeSantis said in Miami. DeSantis issued an executive order banning the documents last week, with legislation to follow. “Then they backed off and said ‘no, maybe the private sector will go in that direction,’ but we are not a federal government, and I think that’s the right decision. I think they did that because they got a lot of backlash for it,” DeSantis said. “We’re not doing vaccine passports in Florida.”

Nikki Fried thanks Biden, dings DeSantis over stimulus — Agriculture Commissioner Fried released a new video thanking Biden for the American Rescue Plan. Titled the “Florida Rescue Plan,” the video sees Fried commend the impact the federal coronavirus relief package will have on schools, health care, child poverty, and Floridians’ personal finances — and she dings DeSantis for his complaints about the plan. “The American Rescue Plan is also the Florida Rescue Plan. Our Governor won’t say it, but I will — thank you, President Biden. … So, from the only statewide official willing to say it, thank you for the rescue, President Biden,” Fried says in the video. She tossed another jab in a news release announcing the video, saying the “stimulus cash will be spent by 89% of Floridians — including our thankless Governor.”

Tweet, tweet:

Our governor won’t say it, but I will. Florida thanks you for the American Rescue Plan, @POTUS. pic.twitter.com/lYpbGV5zcv — Nikki Fried (@nikkifried) April 8, 2021

“Former Sen. Frank Artiles, no-party candidate face new charges in spoiler election scheme” via Ana Ceballos and Samantha Gross of the Miami Herald — Prosecutors on Thursday filed new felony charges against Artiles, a Republican operative and former state senator, and Alexis Rodriguez, an auto-parts dealer who authorities say was recruited and paid by Artiles to sway the outcome of a Miami-Dade state Senate race. The new charges, filed in the 11th Judicial Circuit in Miami-Dade County, expand on a criminal case that accuses Artiles of paying Rodriguez nearly $50,000 to run as an independent in Miami-Dade’s Senate District 37 race. The goal of the scheme, prosecutors allege, was to “confuse voters and influence the outcome” of the race to ultimately represent a large swath that includes downtown Miami, Coral Gables and Pinecrest.

“Search warrant: Artiles had paperwork for NPA candidate in second Miami Senate race” via Samantha Gross and Ana Ceballos of the Miami Herald — Artiles was in possession of campaign documents of two spoiler no-party candidates who ran in separate, competitive Miami-Dade state Senate races in 2020, according to a 38-page search warrant obtained by the Miami Herald. Artiles is facing multiple felony campaign-finance related charges in connection with recruiting and paying an alleged spoiler candidate with the goal of swaying the outcome of Miami-Dade’s Senate District 37 race. One other Miami-Dade Senate race also featured a spoiler candidate, Celso Alfonso, who ran in the contentious District 39 race that pitted two state House members against one another to replace term-limited Republican Anitere Flores.

“Orlando man says he didn’t contribute to mysterious candidate in tight state Senate race” via Annie Martin of the Orlando Sentinel — Jesting Iannotti, a 2020 candidate for SD 9 who didn’t actively campaign and repeatedly declined interview requests, reported raising just $700 from four individuals, including one who told an Orlando Sentinel reporter this week he wasn’t registered to vote and had never made any political contributions. Todd Karvoski said he didn’t know that a Division of Elections website lists his name and home address as the source of a $100 donation until a reporter showed it to him. Iannotti, who registered as an NPA voter just days before filing to run, moved to Sweden last month. Now, Democratic state Senators and members of Congress have called for Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate the source of the money.

“When births go terribly wrong, Florida protects doctors and forces parents to pay the price” via Carol Marbin Miller and Daniel Chang of the Miami Herald — A birth gone horribly wrong left Jasmine Acebo with profound brain damage and a bleak future, one defined by wheelchairs, mechanical airways, feeding tubes, frequent hospitalizations, in-home nursing and constant pain. Unable to work, her overwhelmed mother became dependent on food stamps and sometimes cash assistance. She watched helplessly when her newborn convulsed with seizures. She saw her daughter turn blue and nearly suffocate during a feeding. A Florida program promised help: medical care, money for expenses — a lifeline of support. But that help, said Yamile “Jamie” Acebo, was often delayed, denied or deficient.

“Forecasts show another ‘well above average’ hurricane season is likely this year” via Alex Harris of the Miami Herald — Bellwether early forecasts show Florida is likely in for another active hurricane season, but probably not as dramatic as last year. The 2020 hurricane season, in keeping with the nightmare year of coronavirus, saw an all-time record number of named storms: 30. In 2021, a forecast from Colorado State University suggests 17 named storms could form, with eight becoming hurricanes and four becoming major hurricanes, meaning category 3 or higher. CSU Meteorologist Phil Klotzbach called it another “well above average” season. These early-season predictions are the scientific community’s first stab at forecasting what the hurricane season could hold.

— CORONA FLORIDA —

“Florida COVID-19 update for Thursday: 7,939 cases, the most since mid-February” via Howard Cohen of the Miami Herald — Florida’s Department of Health on Thursday announced 7,939 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the most in a single day since Feb. 11. The state also announced 84 new resident deaths, twice as many as reported on Wednesday. The state has recorded a known total of 2,104,686 coronavirus cases and 34,562 deaths. Among those who died, 33,906 were residents and 656 nonresidents. On Thursday, the state reported the results of 86,499 residents tested the day before. The state’s percent positivity decreased from 6.95% to 6.73%. More than four million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine.

Tweet, tweet:

New charts: Florida is on pace to vaccinate 50% of adults before May, 100% by mid-July*. At current pace, all seniors would get a shot by early June**. *Obviously everyone won't get vaccinated.

** Rate for seniors has slowed a lot over the last month. https://t.co/qnNdIRUcxY pic.twitter.com/odV61j2kMB — Langston Taylor (@langstonitaylor) April 8, 2021

“Progressive groups launch video attacking DeSantis alliance with ‘COVID-19 quacks’” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics — Two progressive Democratic groups are launching a digital video decrying DeSantis for listening to controversial advisers to support his COVID-19 strategies, which the groups say have left 2 million Floridians infected and 33,000 dead. Progress Florida and Florida Watch suggest that DeSantis’ March 18 roundtable discussion featuring some of the nation’s most renowned anti-science-establishment figures could have served as a dark comedy if they hadn’t been making a public case supporting his coronavirus policies. The progressive groups’ volley is not exactly a rapid response. The conference was nearly a month ago and had been hashed and rehashed weeks ago.

“Florida considered, then rejected, Dollar General for COVID-19 vaccine distribution” via James Call of the Pensacola News Journal — Florida officials considered and rejected using Dollar General stores to deliver COVID-19 vaccine in rural counties and to historically underserved urban areas. The reason: Not enough people were going there for COVID-19 testing. Headquartered in Tennessee, three-quarters of Dollar General stores nationwide are located in communities of fewer than 20,000 people. It has a significant presence in Florida, with 900 stores in 121 cities. That’s more sites than Publix, at 831, or Walgreens with 820 pharmacies, both of which are part of the state’s distribution of the vaccine. Jared Moskowitz, the director of Florida’s Division of Emergency Management, has been coordinating the vaccine rollout.

“With vaccines on the way, families, advocates of Florida prisoners reflect on year of COVID-19” via Hannah Winston of The Palm Beach Post — Alexandra Barry has never been inside a prison, but pieces of her life remain there. Two of those pieces are men in Florida facilities who she hasn’t been able to visit because of ever-changing restrictions surrounding the coronavirus and protective custody limitations. She is constantly concerned about their well-being, both physically and mentally, because of the virus. Another piece is the woman sentenced to 50 years for killing her brother, James Barry, in 2016. Melanie Eam is sitting in the Florida Women’s Reception Center in Ocala, where half the population has tested positive for the virus, according to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Corrections.

“Undocumented immigrants in Florida getting shut out of access to COVID-19 vaccine” via Monique Madan, Alex Roarty, and Michael Wilner of the Miami Herald — Across the country, scores of undocumented immigrants, many of them essential workers — have been shut out from getting the COVID-19 vaccine, despite widening availability of the shots. In some instances, local governments are jumping through hoops to try to get the vulnerable population vaccinated, finding alternative ways to prove residency. In Florida, vaccine recipients are required to show a valid Florida driver’s license or U.S. government-issued photo identification, a utility bill with a Florida address and the individual’s name, or a rental agreement. Mail from a financial institution or a government agency that shows the person’s name and Florida address can also be provided as proof.

— CORONA LOCAL —

“Miami-Dade lifts COVID-19 restrictions on boats, locker rooms, toothpicks and more” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — Miami-Dade County has dropped its complex emergency rule book on COVID-19 and replaced it with general regulations on masks and spacing, leaving only a few restrictions in place targeting specific industries or leisure activities. A new order from Mayor Daniella Levine Cava that took effect 6 p.m. Tuesday cancels eight previous orders implemented last year by her predecessor, Giménez. That includes canceling the entire “New Normal” rule book, a 197-page manual released in May that laid out COVID-19 emergency requirements for dozens of industries, as well as recommended best practices for keeping customers and employees safe.

“Hillsborough County hits 400K vaccinated against COVID-19” via Kelly Hayes of Florida Politics — Hillsborough County has vaccinated 411,259 people. The county crossed the milestone Wednesday, when it administered 12,828 new vaccinations. So far, 213,850 individuals have been fully vaccinated in the county, including 31,454 who have received the one-and-done Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The remaining 197,409 individuals are awaiting a second vaccine to complete the Pfizer or Moderna two-shot series. Only two weeks ago, the county crossed the 300,000 marker. In Pinellas County, 337,891 individuals have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

“When should Pinellas lift its mask mandate?” via Tracey McManus of the Tampa Bay Times — Nearly 10 months after Pinellas County enacted a mask mandate to stem the spread of coronavirus, commissioners Dave Eggers and Kathleen Peters said it’s past the time to schedule a vote on whether to end it. Peters argued the increase of positive cases over the last month is not enough to cause alarm considering what it could have been with the influx of tourists at the height of Spring Break. According to the Florida Department of Health, the weekly positivity rate was 6.7% on Wednesday, compared with 5% a month earlier. Peters, however, cited conflicting numbers and later did not respond to a question asking about her source.

“Sarasota County moving to COVID-19 vaccine walk-ins starting Friday” via Louis Llovio of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Just 11 weeks after launching an online appointment system to manage the overwhelming demand for the COVID-19 vaccine, Sarasota County will begin allowing anyone who wants to be vaccinated to just walk in. The new system goes into effect Friday and Saturday and lets any adult in need of the vaccine go to Sarasota Square Mall and wait in line for a turn. After the weekend, walk-ins will be allowed on weekdays. Chuck Henry, health officer for the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County, told county commissioners Wednesday that the reason for the shift is that there is now plenty of vaccines to go around.

“Coroner: Florida doctor who died after receiving COVID-19 vaccine died of natural cause” via The Associated Press — A South Florida doctor who died about two weeks after he got Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine died in a manner that has been categorized as natural. An official with a medical examiner’s office says Dr. Gregory Michael died from a condition that can cause internal bleeding, and there is no medical certainty that the shot caused the disorder. Michael’s death in January was investigated by the Florida Department of Health and the federal CDC. Samples from an autopsy were sent to the CDC. The investigative team concluded that Michael died from complications of immune thrombocytopenia, otherwise known as ITP, a disorder that can prevent blood from clotting and cause internal bleeding.

— CORONA NATION —

“Nearly 20% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated. Many countries may not hit that target this year.” via Emily Rauhala of The Washington Post — As of Thursday, just short of 20% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated, giving some 66 million people a strong measure of protection against a disease that has already killed more than 500,000 Americans. By contrast, Covax — a World Health Organization-backed push for equitable distribution — aims to secure enough doses to cover up to 20% of the people in participating countries by the end of 2021, but it may not meet that relatively modest goal, experts warn. So far, the vaccine race has been dominated by a handful of relatively wealthy nations: most notably Israel, where nearly 57% of the population was fully vaccinated as of April 7; Chile, at about 22%; and the U.S.

“Is the U.S. heading for a new wave? The Upper Midwest may offer a hint.” via Madeleine Ngo and Sheryl Gay Stolberg of The New York Times — As states lift restrictions and coronavirus variants spread, scientists and federal health officials have warned that the fourth surge of cases could arise in the United States even as the nation’s vaccination campaign gathers speed. The seeds of such a surge may now be sprouting in the Upper Midwest and the Northeast. Michigan is in tough shape. New cases and hospitalizations there have more than doubled in the last two weeks, and the six metro areas in the United States with the greatest number of new cases relative to their population are all in Michigan.

—“Anthony Fauci says new COVID-19 cases are at a disturbing level as the U.S. is primed for a surge” via Madeline Holcombe and Dakin Andone of CNN

“Rise of coronavirus variants will define the next phase of the pandemic in the U.S.” via Lenny Bernstein, Ariana Eunjung Cha, Terrence McCoy and Jacqueline Dupree of The Washington Post — Variants of the coronavirus are increasingly defining the next phase of the pandemic in the United States, taking hold in ever-greater numbers and eliciting pleas for a change in strategy against the outbreak. The highly transmissible B.1.1.7 variant now accounts for 27% of all cases in this country. It is the most common variant in the U.S., CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said. Two other variants, which took root in South Africa and Brazil, are cropping up with increasing frequency too. The bottom line on all three remains positive. In laboratory tests, vaccines are just as effective against B.1.1.7. And there is only a modest drop-off in their effectiveness against two others.

— CORONA ECONOMICS —

“U.S. jobless claims up to 744K as virus still forces layoffs” via Paul Wiseman of The Associated Press — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose last week to 744,000, signaling that many employers are still cutting jobs even as more people are vaccinated against COVID-19, consumers gain confidence and the government distributes aid throughout the economy. The Labor Department said Thursday that applications increased by 16,000 from 728,000 a week earlier. Jobless claims have declined sharply since the virus slammed into the economy in March of last year. But they remain stubbornly high by historical standards: Before the pandemic erupted, weekly applications typically remained below 220,000 a week.

“Low-income families left waiting for billions in food aid as children go hungry” via Helena Bottemiller Evich of POLITICO — Seven months into the school year, millions of low-income families are still waiting for billions of dollars in federal food aid that was supposed to compensate them for school meals that were missed during remote learning. The Biden administration recently accelerated the rollout, but the program remains mired in bureaucracy, as states struggle with numerous logistical issues, from tracking student eligibility and addresses to getting approval from USDA to provide aid. Nearly half the states still haven’t sent any of the money out, even as child hunger rates remain near record highs.

“The $50 billion race to save America’s renters from eviction” via Jonathan O’Connell of The Washington Post — The Biden administration again extended a federal moratorium on evictions last week. According to Moody’s, more than 10 million Americans are behind on rent, easily topping the 7 million who lost their homes to foreclosure in the 2008 housing bust. Despite the unprecedented federal effort to protect tenants, landlords have been chipping away at the moratorium in court. Six lawsuits have made their way before federal judges — with three ruling in support of the ban and three calling it illegal. Treasury Department officials have been armed with nearly $50 billion in emergency aid for renters who have fallen behind and are racing to distribute it through hundreds of state, local and tribal housing agencies.

“After pandemic, shrinking need for office space could crush landlords” via Peter Eavis and Matthew Haag of The New York Times — As office vacancies climb to their highest levels in decades with businesses giving up office space and embracing remote work, the real estate industry in many American cities faces a potentially grave threat. Businesses have discovered during the pandemic that they can function with nearly all of their workers out of the office, an arrangement many intend to continue in some form. That could wallop the big property companies that build and own office buildings and lead to a sharp pullback in construction, steep drops in office rents, fewer people frequenting restaurants and stores, and potentially perilous declines in the tax revenue of city governments and school districts.

— MORE CORONA —

“Intelligence forecast sees a post-coronavirus world upended by climate change and splintering societies” via Shane Harris of The Washington Post — The National Intelligence Council released its quadrennial “Global Trends” report. Looking over the time horizon, it finds a world unsettled by the coronavirus pandemic, the ravages of climate change, and a widening gap between what people demand from their leaders and what they can actually deliver. The intelligence community has long warned policymakers and the public that pandemic disease could profoundly reshape global politics and U.S. national security. The authors of the report describe the pandemic as a preview of crises to come. It has been a globally destabilizing event that “has reminded the world of its fragility” and “shaken long-held assumptions” about how well governments and institutions could respond to a catastrophe.

“U.K. set to reach herd immunity ‘milestone’ within days, say scientists” via Sky News — Real-time modeling indicates the UK should pass the critical threshold where the proportion of people who have protection against the virus either through vaccination, previous infection or natural immunity will hit 73.4% on Monday, 12 April. This is the point at which the nation is seen as having reached a tipping point, known as herd immunity, where sufficient resistance is built up within the community to combat the spread of COVID-19, effectively forcing the coronavirus into retreat.

“Supporters tout anti-parasite drug as COVID-19 treatment, but skeptics call it the ‘new hydroxychloroquine’” via Laurie McGinley of The Washington Post — Experts say some people are snapping up the animal drug ivermectin because it is easier to obtain than the one designed for people. That formula is approved for tropical maladies and requires a prescription. And although ivermectin is touted on social media as something that could end the pandemic, it has not been cleared for use against COVID-19. “It’s like the new hydroxychloroquine,” said Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at Georgetown University’s Center for Global Health Science and Security, referring to the malaria drug pushed by Trump that proved ineffective against COVID-19. “It would be great if ivermectin did work — it’s been around for years and is cheap. But to my knowledge, there is no data that suggests it’s good for COVID-19.”

“French Open postponed by 1 week because of pandemic” via The Associated Press — For the second year in a row, the traditional French Open schedule is being disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. The clay-court Grand Slam tennis tournament said Thursday it will push back the start of this season’s event by one week because of surging virus cases in France. “This postponement will give us a little more time to improve the health situation and should allow us to optimize our chances of welcoming spectators at Roland Garros,” said Gilles Moretton, the president of the French Tennis Federation. The French Open was scheduled to start on May 23, but first-round matches will now get underway on May 30.

— PRESIDENTIAL —

“Biden lays out executive orders to curb ‘international embarrassment’ of gun violence” via Quint Forgey of POLITICO — Biden announced a slate of executive actions to curb what he called an “epidemic” of gun violence across the country, while again urging the Senate to take up a cluster of House-passed gun reform bills. At an event in the White House Rose Garden, Biden, joined by Vice President Kamala Harris and Attorney General Merrick Garland, argued that “nothing” in his administration’s proposals “in any way impinges on the Second Amendment.” Biden said he had asked the Justice Department to identify “immediate, concrete actions” he could take unilaterally as President, and proceeded to outline reforms.

— EPILOGUE TRUMP —

“John Boehner lays blame for ‘that bloody insurrection’ at Trump’s feet” via Chandelis Duster of CNN — Former House Speaker Boehner said Trump “incited that bloody insurrection” at the U.S. Capitol and blamed his false election claims for the GOP losing control of Congress, according to a copy of his forthcoming book. Republicans have wobbled over whether to embrace the 45th President’s legacy as an electoral strategy, and Boehner’s scathing rebuke amounts to the latest plea by the former de facto head of the GOP to resist Trump’s influence as it defines itself in the Biden era. Trump’s “refusal to accept the result of the election not only cost Republicans the Senate but led to mob violence,” the former speaker writes in his forthcoming book, “On the House: A Washington Memoir,” adding, “It was painful to watch.”

“Trump relaunches his fundraising machine after months of quiet” via Alex Isenstadt of POLITICO — Trump is reigniting his small-dollar fundraising operation for the first time since leaving the White House, part of his political ramp-up to stake out an outsize role in the 2022 midterm elections and expand his financial network ahead of a potential 2024 comeback bid. Trump on Wednesday reopened his online merchandise store, which was shuttered following the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, when Shopify, the e-commerce company that had been hosting the site, closed it down. The former president’s political operation also sent out text messages to supporters directing them to the store.

“Trump attracted scores of new donors. Will they give to other Republicans now?” via Adam Wollner of McClatchy — As Trump prepares to make his first appearance in front of a group of the GOP’s top donors since leaving office, some Republican officials and fundraisers fear that his own political group will cannibalize a significant portion of the party’s financial base heading into a critical midterm election cycle. Over the course of two campaigns, Trump built up a loyal army of small-dollar donors, who the former president is now encouraging to contribute to the political action committee he formed shortly after his 2020 election defeat. While Republicans are pleased that Trump agreed to speak, some are wary the former president will ultimately do the party’s fundraising efforts more harm than good as they try to take control of the U.S. House and Senate in the next election.

“NRCC warns donors Trump will find out if they opt out of monthly donations” via Colby Itkowitz of The Washington Post — The National Republican Congressional Committee threatened donors that it will tell Trump that they are defectors if they opt-out of giving recurring monthly funds to the campaign arm for the House GOP. After donating to the NRCC, donors are shown a yellow box with a small pre-checked box that warns: “If you UNCHECK this box, we will have to tell Trump you’re a DEFECTOR.” Left checked and the supporter will agree to contribute every month. The tactic, roundly criticized by campaign finance experts as deceptive, was also employed by the Trump campaign from September until the 2020 election to shore up its dwindling coffers.

“Trump Organization hires criminal defense lawyer” via Corinne Ramey and Rebecca Davis O’Brien of The Wall Street Journal — The Trump Organization has hired Ronald Fischetti, an experienced New York criminal defense attorney, to represent it in Manhattan prosecutors’ investigation into the business dealings of the former president and his company. “I’m delighted that I’m going to be on the defense of this,” he said. Fischetti, 84 years old, is a former law partner of Mark Pomerantz, the former federal prosecutor working on the investigation for the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. Vance’s office has said it is investigating possible bank, tax or insurance fraud. Prosecutors have subpoenaed information from Trump’s banks, lenders, an insurance broker and other parties.

“Manhattan district attorney seizes evidence from Trump executive’s former daughter-in-law” via Shayna Jacobs and David Fahrenthold of The Washington Post — Investigators from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, acting on a grand jury subpoena, took possession of financial records Thursday morning from the apartment of Jennifer Weisselberg, the former daughter-in-law of a top Trump Organization officer. Weisselberg was married to Barry Weisselberg, the son of Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg, from 2004 to 2018. She has previously said that she had seven boxes of financial records from both her ex-husband and his father, some of which were obtained through divorce litigation. On Thursday, she loaded three boxes and a laptop computer onto a valet cart and wheeled them from her building to a black Jeep with dark-tinted windows that was waiting outside.

“How Brian Kemp is rebounding against Trump’s wrath” via Lisa Lerer and Reid Epstein of The New York Times — After infuriating Trump by resisting his demands to overturn the state’s election results, Kemp became an outcast in his own party. But the sweeping new voting bill Kemp signed two weeks ago has provided a lifeline to the embattled Governor to rebuild his standing among the party’s base. The bill severely curtails the ability to vote in Georgia, particularly for people of color. Kemp has seized on it as a political opportunity, defending the law as one that expands voting access and condemning those who criticize it. It’s an argument he believes may restore him to the good graces of Georgia Republicans after being publicly derided by Trump, a predicament that has proved fatal to conservative’s careers.





— CRISIS —

“‘This is a political prosecution’: After its members were charged in the Capitol riot, one group says it is more popular than ever” via Abigail Hauslohner of The Washington Post — In the weeks since the Capitol riot, many participants have tearfully apologized for their actions, often after paying the price legally, socially or professionally. But for some, Jan. 6 has emerged as a source of pride and inspiration — a reflection of how robustly many in the Republican Party have embraced Trump’s false claims that he lost the White House because of fraud. The leaders of a right-wing, Massachusetts-based group called Super Happy Fun America say they chartered six buses to ferry Trump supporters to D.C. to protest the outcome of the 2020 race. But the attention has only fueled interest in their organization, according to the group’s leaders.

“Fears of white people losing out permeate Capitol rioters’ towns, study finds” via Alan Feuer of The New York Times — Most of the people who took part in the assault came from places, his polling and demographic data showed, that were awash in fears that the rights of minorities and immigrants were crowding out the rights of white people in American politics and culture. If political scientist Robert Pape’s initial conclusions hold true, they would suggest that the Capitol attack has historical echoes reaching back to before the Civil War. In the shorter term, he added, the study would appear to connect Jan. 6 to events like the far-right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017 where crowds of white men marched with torches chanting, “Jews will not replace us!”

“CDC declares racism ’a serious public health threat’” via Benjamin Din of POLITICO — The CDC on Thursday labeled racism as a serious threat to public health and said it would take steps to address the matter. “What we know is this: racism is a serious public health threat that directly affects the well-being of millions of Americans,” Walensky, the CDC director, said in a statement. “As a result, it affects the health of our entire nation.” Walensky, one of the most public faces of the Biden administration’s coronavirus response, is the latest administration health official to highlight the issue of racism in public health, and the CDC joins a number of other groups that have done the same.

“Capitol riot defendant flips to help prosecutors against Proud Boys” via Katelyn Polantz of CNN — At least one of the Capitol riot defendants has flipped against the Proud Boys, agreeing to provide information that could allow the Justice Department to bring a more severe charge against the group’s leadership, according to an attorney involved in the case. The development is the first indication that people charged in the insurrection are cooperating against the pro-Trump extremist group. Federal prosecutors have made clear they are focused on building conspiracy cases against leadership of the Proud Boys and paramilitary groups like the Oath Keepers. None of the defendants have pleaded guilty yet, and prosecutors have struggled at times to convince judges to perceive high-profile defendants as conspirators who organized the violence toward Congress on January 6 in advance.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Top Florida Republicans offer warm words on Hastings death. DeSantis wasn’t as nice.” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Within hours of his death on Tuesday, Florida’s top Republicans all paid respects to Congressman Hastings, the outspoken liberal Democrat. But the words from one — DeSantis — stood out. The Republican Governor’s statement was as perfunctory and impersonal as possible. DeSantis said he and his wife were “saddened” to learn of the death, and Hastings’ “service to our state will be remembered.” By contrast, Republican U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott issued more compassionate statements in which they exhibited some warmth toward Hastings, who died at 84 after serving in Congress for more than 28 years. Rubio said, “Florida has lost one of its most prominent and passionate public servants.”

“Biden protects Venezuelans from deportation, but Florida leaders differ over permanent residency” via Steven Lemongello and Ingrid Cotto of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Florida Democrats and Republicans celebrated the Biden administration’s decision to grant protected status to Venezuelan refugees. But each side pointed at the other in assigning blame for why such protections were delayed during the Trump administration. And the question of whether enough Republicans will get on board in making those protections permanent remains in doubt. “This is something that’s going to continue to hold Florida back and hold families back if they don’t find [permanent] solutions,” said U.S. Rep. Darren Soto, a Kissimmee Democrat. The Biden administration announced last month that more than 300,000 eligible Venezuelans who have sought Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, will be protected from deportation for 18 months.

— 2022 —

“Gunning for majority, House GOP reelection arm reports large fundraising haul” via Paul Steinhauser of Fox News — As Republicans work toward winning back the House of Representatives majority in the 2022 midterm elections, the party’s reelection committee is off to a strong fundraising start. The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) on Thursday reported that it brought in $33.7 million in fundraising in the January-March first quarter (Q1) of this year. The figures, shared first with Fox News, include a large $19.1 million haul in March alone, which the NRCC says beats its previous off-election year record by $3.6 million. The committee highlighted that it had $29.7 million cash on hand as of the end of last month, which it says is a 57% increase over the amount of money the NRCC had in the bank at the same point in the last election cycle.

“Daphne Campbell fudged finance reports complaint heads to administrative law judge” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — The Florida Commission on Ethics is sending a complaint against former Sen. Campbell to an administrative law judge after finding probable cause she failed to disclose several debts on multiple campaign finance reports. The recommendation stems from a 2018 complaint filed by Sen. Jason Pizzo, who was Campbell’s Democratic primary opponent at the time in the race for Senate District 38. Pizzo’s complaint alleged Campbell had failed to include liens and other debts on multiple financial disclosure forms. In 2019, the Florida Commission on Ethics found probable cause that Campbell did repeatedly fail to disclose multiple debts on those forms in 2013, 2015 and 2017.

— LOCAL NOTES —

“FBI investigating Anthony Tony for suspected bid-rigging, kickbacks in bleeding control kits deal” via Dan Christensen of Florida Bulldog — The FBI is investigating Broward Sheriff Tony for suspected bid-rigging, fraud and kickbacks stemming from BSO’s 2019 purchase of hundreds of bleeding control stations from a South Carolina company where Tony worked before becoming sheriff. Three sources interviewed by FBI agents about Tony confirmed to Florida Bulldog the existence of the investigation that began last year. Those sources include an unsuccessful bidder for the Broward Sheriff’s Office’s bleeding control station contract and a former BSO purchasing official. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement, in public court filings in November, said that it, too, is actively investigating Sheriff Tony for alleged false statements he made under oath.

“Florida Elections Commission general counsel arrested on child porn charges” via Jeff Burlew of the Tallahassee Democrat — The general counsel for the Florida Elections Commission was arrested Wednesday on charges of possession of child pornography, according to court records. Eric Lipman was charged with 11 counts of the crime. He was taken to the Leon County Detention Facility. Tim Vaccaro, executive director of the Elections Commission, confirmed Lipman’s arrest in an email. “The commission is fully cooperating with law enforcement’s investigation,” Vaccaro said. Detectives with the Leon County Sheriff’s Office’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit got a tip on Feb. 24 from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children about possible child porn downloaded by a local individual, according to a news release.

“Alcee Hastings’ death could give DeSantis a chance to put Republicans on County Commissions” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — The long-standing goal of two Broward County Commissioners to succeed the late U.S. Rep. Hastings will give DeSantis the opportunity to place two Republicans on the County Commission. Currently, all nine Commissioners in the overwhelmingly Democratic county are Democrats. But Commissioners Dale Holness and Barbara Sharief want to replace Hastings, who died Tuesday. Sharief formally announced her candidacy months ago. Holness hasn’t officially done so, but he’s been informally running for months as well. If Palm Beach County Commissioner Mack Bernard runs for Congress, the same thing would happen there. Six of the seven Palm Beach County Commissioners are Democrats.

“Miami Herald editorial board drops its recommendation of Vince Lago for Coral Gables Mayor” — Last week, the Miami Herald editorial board recommended Lago for Coral Gables Mayor, based largely on his “open door” commitment to listening to residents and his independent views on development in the community, where he has sometimes been the lone “No” vote against going bigger. On Friday, new information surfaced about Lago. A Miami Herald story reported that, in October, Lago, along with other parents, had signed a controversial letter sent to administrators at Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart, the independent Catholic girl’s school in Miami’s Coconut Grove that his children attend. The letter said changes in the school’s curriculum to address the issue of racism were incompatible with the school’s religious foundation.

— MORE LOCAL —

“Discharges of polluted wastewater from Piney Point into Tampa Bay reduced by 90%” via Zac Anderson of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Discharges of polluted water into Tampa Bay from the old Piney Point fertilizer plant site in Manatee County have decreased by more than 90%, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection said Thursday. “Today, we have been able to turn off the two siphons and have reduced the discharge flow to Port Manatee,” said DEP spokeswoman Dee Ann Miller. The flow of polluted water to the port is now down to 5 million gallons per day, the DEP said. The big reduction in discharges of polluted water into the natural environment appears to be another important turning point in the Piney Point disaster.

“Is Piney Point leak a looming disaster for Tampa Bay? It may take weeks to know” via Ryan Callihan of the Bradenton Herald — Shortly after a leak was detected in a pond that held 480 million gallons of water, state leaders approved an emergency discharge, hoping to empty the pool before it burst wide-open, potentially sending a 20-foot surge of water into the surrounding area. The odds of that happening have eased, but now the risks are raised for the bay’s marine life, everything from sea grass to sea turtles. As that nutrient-rich water gets into the bay, marine biologists and local fishermen fear it will fuel algae blooms that can trigger fish kills and damage the entire marine ecosystem. It may take weeks, one scientist said, before the full impact becomes clear.

“Get rid of the I-Drive taxing district and make workers and housing Orange County’s top priority” via the Orlando Sentinel editorial board — Orange County’s new, 20-year plan for spending hundreds of millions of dollars from a special taxing district has its priorities backward. Housing for tourism workers, not roads for their employers, should have been the top priority. This isn’t a complicated proposition. Our region has lots of tourism jobs but a critical shortage of places where tourism workers can afford to live. The plan’s misplaced priorities are more evidence of why the Orange County Commission should just let the International Drive Community Redevelopment Area expire on schedule in 2028. It’s time for tourism to stand on its own so Orange County can turn its attention to the workers who support the industry but struggle to make ends meet.

“DeSantis announces more Hurricane Michael relief aid for Bay County” via Tony Mixon of the Panama City News-Herald — DeSantis visited Panama City on Tuesday to announce that the state will provide about $22 million in Hurricane Michael recovery aid for Bay County and launch a workforce development program. DeSantis said he had directed the Division of Emergency Management to approve all pending federal cost-share waivers from eligible local governments and entities. The local match waiver will provide additional financial relief to communities impacted by the Category 5 storm. DeSantis said that since he took office in January 2019, Hurricane Michael recovery has been a priority for him. He has made several visits during the past couple of years to announce recovery aid.

“‘Barriers have proved ineffective at preventing trespassing’ at East Pass Beach Area” via Tony Judnich of the Northwest Florida Daily News — New safeguards are coming to the Air Force’s East Pass Beach Area next to the Marler Bridge. In a letter to the editor of the Northwest Florida Daily News last Friday, Brig. Gen. Scott Cain, the 96th Test Wing commander at Eglin Air Force Base, provided an update on that portion of beach: “This time last year, I closed the East Pass Beach Area to recreational activities and vehicle parking. I did so after close consultation with state and local agencies that have an interest or involvement in that area.” On Apr. 5, construction will begin on fencing and is expected to be complete around Memorial Day.

“Assistant principal in Tate High homecoming queen scandal pleads not guilty” via Madison Arnold of the Pensacola News Journal — A woman who was arrested, along with her daughter, and accused of using her special access to a student data system as the Bellview Elementary School assistant principal to rig Tate High School’s homecoming queen election has pleaded not guilty. Laura Carroll was arraigned Thursday morning and pleaded not guilty on four different counts, including three third-degree felonies and one first-degree misdemeanor. Assistant State Attorney John Molchan said the next steps will be to enter the discovery phase, where he will turn over evidence and documents to Carroll’s attorney. “It’s kind of a complex case because of the computer nature of it, and that’s the process that will be going on for the next few months,” Molchan said.





— TOP OPINION —

“Why I vetoed my party’s bill restricting health care for transgender youth” via Asa Hutchinson for The Washington Post — I vetoed this bill because it creates new standards of legislative interference with physicians and parents as they deal with some of the most complex and sensitive matters concerning our youth. It is undisputed that the number of minors who struggle with gender incongruity or gender dysphoria is extremely small. But they, too, deserve the guiding hand of their parents and the counseling of medical specialists in making the best decisions for their individual needs. In Arkansas, gender reassignment surgery is not performed on anyone under 18. If HB 1570 simply prohibited gender reassignment surgeries for minors, I would have signed it. Instead, it is overbroad and extreme and doesn’t exempt young people who are currently under hormone treatment.

— OPINIONS —

“COVID-19 has killed the parents of thousands of children. We must support them.” via Rachel Kidman, Rachel Margolis, Emily Smith-Greenaway and Ashton Verdery of The Washington Post — For every 13 COVID-19 deaths, one child under the age of 18 loses a parent. In research published by JAMA Pediatrics, we estimate that about 40,000 children in the United States have lost a parent to COVID-19 since February 2020. Three-quarters of those children were adolescents, and one-quarter were children younger than 10. This toll may be surprising, in part, because 81% of COVID-19 deaths are among people over the age of 65. Yet younger adults, many of whom are parents, are also dying at unprecedented rates.

“Want to understand why many find journalists misleading? Look at ‘60 Minutes.’” via Marc Thiessen of The Washington Post — Want to understand why a January poll found that 56% of Americans believe that “journalists and reporters are purposely trying to mislead people by saying things they know are false or gross exaggerations?” Just look at the hit job “60 Minutes” did on DeSantis. According to “60 Minutes,” critics alleged that DeSantis engaged in “pay-to-play” with his vaccine rollout, favoring the grocery chain Publix by giving it the vaccine distribution contract in Palm Beach County after the company gave $100,000 to his reelection campaign. Fortunately, the video of DeSantis’s full news conference is available online, so we can compare what he actually said with the edited version “60 Minutes” shared.

“DeSantis and ‘resistance journalism’” via James Freeman of The Wall Street Journal — It’s hard to find silver linings in this era of expanding government authority and contracting individual opportunity for free expression. But at least the media establishment can no longer pretend that its abandonment of journalistic standards was necessitated by the unique character of Trump. “Resistance journalism” is now industry standard, judging by a story on DeSantis by the formerly prestigious television newsmagazine “60 Minutes.” Resistance journalism is the term coined by media maven Ben Smith, who was also one of the genre’s most successful practitioners. The idea was to create compelling anti-Trump narratives unbound by the traditional obligations of fact-checking.

“On vaccine passports, maybe DeSantis has a point” via Jack Shafer of POLITICO — DeSantis set up the nation’s first vaccine passport faceoff early this month when he put out an executive order that bans state and local government from issuing proof-of-vaccination documents, and prohibits governments, businesses and public venues from demanding proof of COVID-19 vaccination from individuals. The DeSantis order, which went into effect April 2, put his administration on a collision course with both a South Beach festival and the NBA’s Miami Heat, both of which intend to inspect COVID-19 vaccination records at their events. DeSantis knows a good wedge issue when he sees it, and his order helped accelerate the latest national political argument about COVID-19.

“Rick Harper: DeSantis’ unnecessary anti-protest bill would cost Florida taxpayers tens of millions of dollars” via Florida Politics — If HB 1 becomes law, this unnecessary legislation will cost Florida taxpayers tens of millions of dollars to implement, potentially have a negative impact on state businesses, and not make Florida any safer. HB 1 would increase the penalties for crimes such as assault, battery, and burglary if they are committed during an event that police have labeled a riot, even though adequate penalties already exist for those crimes. Also, anyone arrested during such an event would have to remain in jail until a first hearing and not be permitted to post bail. Both those facets of HB 1 will increase public spending on incarceration.

“Julio Fuentes: Proposed Medicaid cuts would hurt hospitals and businesses” via Florida Politics — For the first time ever, at least 1 in 5 Floridians is now on Medicaid, with the Hispanic community making up a disproportionate share. Never before have so many Floridians been dependent on the state for health insurance — yet somehow, the Legislature feels this is the time to impose cuts on the hospitals. Because hospitals must accept all patients, they look for Medicaid to reimburse a significant portion of what it costs them to provide quality care to low-income patients. The current reimbursement rate is 61%, but now legislators are proposing to cut that figure. When reimbursement rates decline, hospitals are left with less funding to invest in patient care, including things like modern facilities and cutting-edge lifesaving technology.

“Miami’s Republican Cuban Americans need to soul search and confront their racism” via Fabiola Santiago of the Miami Herald — If I thought the narrow-minded way Coral Gables Vice Mayor Vince Lago, former Florida House Speaker José Oliva, and former Miami-Dade Commissioner Bruno Barreiro view race and racism was an exception, I wouldn’t be writing this column. If I thought the 150 parents who, along with these prominent leaders, signed a letter chastising Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart for addressing race issues in the context of a necessary national reckoning were an insignificant minority, I wouldn’t be writing this column. But, unfortunately, they’re saying what too many Republican Cuban Americans — and Latin Americans as well — say in private, in public, on social media, on the Nextdoor app, and to me in correspondence and in person.

— ON TODAY’S SUNRISE —

Another spike in COVID-19 cases, the most in almost two months.

Also on today’s Sunrise:

— DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody file suit against the federal government to try to get cruise ships back in business.

— Legal experts say it’s not likely to work, but from a political standpoint, it already has.

— The House votes to impose the sales tax on online purchases using the $1 billion annual windfalls to fix the unemployment system. But critics say they fixed a part that wasn’t broken and ignored the real problem.

— The Senate signed off on the final changes, and the bill is now headed for the Governor.

— The House also voted to abolish the Lawton Chiles Endowment Fund, much to the dismay of Rep. Joe Geller.

— Agriculture Commissioner Fried tells the U.S. International Trade Commission that Mexican imports of cucumbers and squash cost Florida farmers millions of dollars and thousands of jobs

— And finally, a Florida Man is accused of stealing a car from the Kansas Highway Patrol and leading officers on a 100-mile-an-hour chase … while his hands were still cuffed behind his back.

To listen, click on the image below:

— LISTEN UP —

Dishonorable Mention: Rep. Chris Latvala, activist Becca Tieder, Ernest Hooper and communications expert Dr. Karla Mastracchio discuss politics and culture. History rarely repeats itself, but its echoes never go away. An earlier podcast discusses a Twitter battle between Latvala and Gaetz in which Gaetz tweeted negatively on a meeting between civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton and Latvala. The viral dispute raged on after Latvala pointed out a dubious game created by Gaetz in Tallahassee. A look back at this conversation, which rings true now more than ever. Courageous bipartisanship conversations are rare, but they need not be. And as a bonus — this is the one time everyone agreed Latvala was right. That alone makes it a must-listen.

Inside Florida Politics from GateHouse Florida: A breach in a wastewater containment pond at the old Piney Point fertilizer plant in Manatee County led to an environmental disaster for the region as polluted water is discharged into Tampa Bay. Journalists Zac Anderson, John Kennedy and Antonio Fins discuss the fallout from the Piney Point calamity, an order by DeSantis banning so-called “vaccine passports” and wrangling over the state budget.

podcastED: RedefinED senior writer Lisa Buie speaks with Jennifer Strickland, mother to 14-year-old Jack, a freshman at Catholic High School in Pensacola. Strickland, a former retail manager and independent cosmetics consultant, found herself a single parent when her husband died unexpectedly. Strickland talks about why she chose a Catholic education for her son and what makes it distinct from district schools.

The New Abnormal from host Rick Wilson and Molly Jong-Fast: That new documentary on QAnon ended with something of a bang, with one likely suspect seeming to half-confess that he was “Q.” But there may not be even a single “Q,” explains Will Sommer, one of the people featured throughout the documentary and the co-host of The Daily Beast’s new podcast, FEVER DREAMS. Speaking of delusional movements, the Republican party is at a bit of a loss these days. They can’t seem to figure out how to get in the way of Biden’s agenda — or even to throw an effective counterpunch against the guy.

The Yard Sign with Jonathan Torres: Topics include DeSantis — vaccine victor, Georgia voting bill strikeout, Piney Point disaster, and Gaetz got got (allegedly).

— WEEKEND TV —

Facing South Florida with Jim DeFede on CBS 4 in Miami: The Sunday show provides viewers with an in-depth look at politics in South Florida, along with other issues affecting the region.

Florida This Week on Tampa Bay’s WEDU: Moderator Rob Lorei hosts a roundtable featuring Jay Wolfson, senior associate dean, Morsani College of Medicine, associate VP of USF Health; Manasota-88 Chair Glenn Compton and League of Women Voters of Florida President Patricia Brigham.

In Focus with Allison Walker on Bay News 9: A discussion about Florida’s efforts to preserve election integrity through proposed legislative action, including changes to the vote-by-mail ballot system. Joining Walker are Lake County Supervisor of Elections Alan Hays and Seminole County Supervisor of Elections Chris Anderson.

Political Connections Bay News 9 in Tampa/St. Pete: A look at how the Piney Point situation could impact the state budget; DeSantis’ response to accusations of pay-to-play; and the latest on the investigation into Gaetz.

Political Connections on CF 13 in Orlando: A discussion on the COVID-19 response and how the pandemic will affect this year’s budget with State Reps. Anna Eskamani and Tom Leek.

The Usual Suspects on WCTV-Tallahassee/Thomasville (CBS) and WJHG-Panama City (NBC): Host Gary Yordon talks with lobbyist Screven Watson.

This Week in Jacksonville with Kent Justice on Channel 4 WJXT: U.S. Rep. Al Lawson, former Duval County Supervisor of Elections Jerry Holland, and technology futurist Ian Khan.

This Week in South Florida on WPLG-Local10 News (ABC): Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Broward County Mayor Steve Geller, Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy, and Commissioner Rene Garcia, chair of the Republican Party of Miami-Dade.

—MASTERS —

“With a wave and smile, Lee Elder helps open the Masters” via Tim Reynolds of The Associated Press — The applause started when Elder’s golf cart began moving toward the first tee. It only got louder when he arrived and slowly made his way to his seat. And moments later, Masters Chairman Fred Ridley said words 46 years in the making. Elder — the first Black man to play the Masters — rose from his chair, hoisted his driver skyward for a moment, then nodded, smiled, and waved in appreciation of the hundreds of people who crowded around the first tee to see history happen. He joined Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus as an honorary starter for the Masters on Thursday morning, the first time he had been part of the ceremony.

“Augusta National chairman addresses Georgia voter law” via Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution — Augusta National Golf Club chairman Fred Ridley took part of his news conference before the 2021 Masters to address Georgia’s new voting law. “We realize that views and opinions on this law differ, and there have been calls for boycotts and other punitive measures. Unfortunately, those actions often impose the greatest burdens on the most vulnerable in our society. And in this case, that includes our friends and neighbors here in Augusta who are the very focus of the positive difference we are trying to make,” he said. Asked directly about the law, he added, “I don’t think that my opinion on this legislation should shape the discussion.”

“Green jackets fight back: Masters course ‘where we want it.’” via Jim Litke of The Associated Press — The shortest championship reign in Masters history will end when Dustin Johnson steps onto the first tee. The tournament has always been a how-low-can-you-go affair, but the pandemic-related shift to last November handed greater control of the course to Mother Nature, and man, was she ever kind to the players. They’ve already found a very different Augusta National lying in wait this week, in large part because warmer spring temperatures helped tournament officials restore the fairways and greens to their usual fast and firm conditions. But whether those same green jackets cranked the dial up too far to avenge record low scoring by the champion — and just about everyone else — is a question that won’t be answered until Sunday, if ever.

“How many players make the cut at the Masters Tournament?” via Kim Luciani of the Augusta Chronicle — The Masters has always had a limited field, but in 1957 it instituted a 36-hole cut with the low 40 players and ties moving on. The most recent cut rule change came in 2020 and is still in effect for 2021, with the low 50 players and ties qualifying for the final 36 holes. The lowest cut score of 145 sent players to the weekend rounds at the Masters in 1979, 1992, 1995, 2001, 2009 and 2011. The highest cut score of 154 was good enough in 1982. The average cut score at the Masters is 148.55.

“Nearly 30 years later, Fred Couples gives 1992 driver to Masters” via Doug Ferguson of The Associated Press — Fred Couples for years was the only Masters champion who failed to take part in one of the many traditions at Augusta National, mainly because he didn’t know it existed. Dating to the first winner in 1934, every champion has donated a club that was used in his Masters victory, starting with Horton Smith’s putter. The exception was Gene Sarazen, who donated the golf ball used for his famous albatross on the 15th hole in 1935. “I had no clue,” Couples said Wednesday. Couples realized this only about a week ago when he was reading an email about the Masters and how he was described as the only champion not to give a club to Augusta National.

“The world’s best golfers disagree on how to grip a putter” via Doug Mills and Bill Pennington of The New York Times — Accurate putting is widely considered the most pivotal golf skill, and the most intractable. While golfers generally hold their clubs the same way for a full swing, when it comes to rolling a little white ball into a hole roughly four inches wide, even the best players in the world contort their hands and arms into exotic grips to calm their nerves and foster consistency.

— ALOE —

“This is what Disney Parks of the future will look like” via Frank Pallotta of CNN — Walt Disney World is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, and Disneyland plans to reopen later this month. But Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro is thinking about the next 50 years. “It’s going to be fresh; it’s going to be technology-ridden. It’s going to be incredibly relevant to guests all around the world,” the Disney Parks chairman said about the future of Disney’s parks and resorts. “Every single day, these parks are changing.” D’Amaro spoke about what the parks will look like after COVID-19, if they will tie in with Disney+ and how “The Happiest Place on Earth” will enter the “metaverse.”

“Car rental shortage affecting summer travel plans and budgets” via Charly Edsitty of ABC 7 KTRK — As more Americans make plans to travel this summer, the usually cheaper option of driving may actually turn out to be more expensive because of a car rental shortage. “So, the current situation is pretty unprecedented,” said Jonathan Weinberg, founder and CEO of the website autoslash.com, which is dedicated to helping consumers get the best deals on car rentals. He explains that many of the major car rental companies quickly sold off a large portion of their fleet due to the drop in business during the pandemic. For some, the move was made to keep their companies afloat during the hard financial times of last year.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Best wishes to our favorite Schoonover, Alli Liby-Schoonover of Metz Husband & Daughton. Also celebrating today are Emily Duda Buckley, Jacksonville City Councilman Matt Carlucci, Mary K. Delegal, Michael Moline of The Florida Phoenix, and forever a Florida Man, NBC’s Joe Scarborough.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, A.G. Gancarski, Renzo Downey and Drew Wilson.