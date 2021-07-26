July 26, 2021
Bill Moore files to challenge Jim Gray in Orlando city election

Scott Powers

Gray seeking third term. Moore turns to city elections.

Orlando City Commissioner Jim Gray has filed to seek reelection, and retired Orlando police officer Bill Moore has filed to challenge him.

Both candidacy declarations were filed last week for the District 1 seat on Orlando City Council, representing the fast-growing region of Orlando’s southeast side, an area of varied communities including the booming, health tech-powered Lake Nona.

Gray, Orlando managing director for CBRE, the largest commercial real estate services and investment firm in the world, is seeing a third term as City Commissioner. He easily won a second term, strongly defeating challenger Tom Keen in District 1, 53 percent to 40 percent.

Last week Gray became the third of three Orlando City Council members to file for reelection in the Nov. 2 election. The other two incumbents, Commissioner Robert Stuart in District 3 and Commissioner Regina Hill in District 5 also have challengers. Qualifying does not take place until mid-September for the municipal election.

Moore has thrice run for Orange County Commission, finishing third last year to Commissioner Mayra Uribe, and also losing to Uribe in 2018, and to Pete Clarke in 2016.

He issued a news release Monday pledging fiscal responsibility, no tax increases, efforts to reduce “burdensome regulations,” support for transportation enhancements “only after careful analysis and resident input,” and limits to development and annexation “where there is substantial negative impact to residents or on the environment.”

Orlando city elections and the City Council officially are nonpartisan. Gray and Moore both are registered Republicans.

“I will not rubber-stamp my approval on an issue just for the sake of not rocking the boat. One of my biggest priorities will be to make sure public funds are properly spent on projects and disbursed in accordance with vendor contracts,” Moore said in the news release.” In at least one case, I know this has not been done. We need those funds for maintaining, improving, and keeping our communities safe”

Scott Powers

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at [email protected]

