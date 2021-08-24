St. Pete City Council District 8 race features a familiar face, and some new ones

Four candidates will be on Tuesday’s ballot for St. Petersburg City Council District 8 in hopes of advancing to the November General Election.

The candidates are running to replace St. Petersburg City Council member Amy Foster, who is leaving office because of term limits.

The race pits old against new — former District 8 Council member Jeff Danner is in the race against optometrist Dane Kuplicki, local teacher and activist Richie Floyd and small business owner Jamie Mayo.

Danner, who entered the race at the end of May, served two terms on City Council, elected in 2005 and 2009. Two terms have passed since he left office, making the former Council member eligible to run again.

But, despite Danner’s familiarity on the Council as a no-party-affiliated moderate, he may be looking at a challenge from Floyd, a self-avowed progressive.

Danner has brought in endorsements from Council Chair Ed Montanari, one of two Republicans who currently sit on the Council, as well as two former Council members Leslie Curran and Charlie Gerdes. Danner also nabbed the coveted Tampa Bay Times recommendation.

Floyd, meanwhile, brought in endorsements from outgoing incumbent Foster and Council member Lisa Wheeler-Bowman, as well as backing from the Sierra Club and a bevy of unions.

Floyd has also come out on top in the fundraising game, with his finance reports characterized by an abundance of small, individual donations. As of the latest finance report, Floyd raised $69,067 since entering the race in November 2020.

Floyd’s early entrance into the race helped him build momentum in funding, while Danner’s late start left him with little time to build a war chest. Danner has raised just $15,560 since he started campaigning.