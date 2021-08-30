Matt Gaetz, Anthony Sabatini, Roger Stone to headline October conference at Trump National Doral

A slate of Donald Trump-supporting lawmakers, pastors and celebrities will appear in South Florida this fall for a gathering at Trump National Doral.

American Priority is hosting AMPFest 2021 at the property. According to promotional materials sent Monday, U.S. Reps. Matt Gaetz and Paul Gosar, state Rep. Anthony Sabatini, former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn and longtime Trump ally Roger Stone will all be on hand for the event. The gathering will take place Oct. 7-10 at Trump Doral, which has hosted events from the group in the past.

“Pool parties, prayer brunch, golf tournament, book signings, neon night, annual DJT Awards Gala and more!” read a text blast sent out by organizers Monday morning. “Join hundreds of America First Patriots at this MUST ATTEND event!”

Gaetz has spoken at versions of the event in years past. But this year’s appearance will come as Gaetz faces questions of his involvement with former Seminole County Tax Collector and convicted sex offender Joel Greenberg. Gaetz has not been charged with a crime and has denied reports he paid an underage girl for sex.

Flynn and Stone both have their own recent history with the criminal justice system. While President, Trump pardoned both for lying to investigators during the inquiry into Russia’s involvement with the 2016 election.

Nevertheless, all three have remained firmly entrenched as favorites in the MAGA-sphere. Trump’s supporters are continuing to rally behind anyone loyal to the former President. That includes Gaetz, who raised nearly $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2021, more than any other member of Congress from Florida.

The lineup for the October event will likely appeal to those still backing the former President as he mulls a 2024 run. Organizers have not said whether Trump will attend or speak at the event.

Sabatini, who has faced his own controversy during his time in the Florida Legislature, will appear at the Trump Doral event as he mounts a run for Congress. Gosar, an Arizona Congressman, has also been a lightning rod of criticism after fundraising with controversial figures and arguing a Capitol police officer “executed” Ashli Babbitt. Babbitt was the Trump supporter who was shot and killed as she tried to break through a Capitol building window during the Jan. 6 riot in D.C.

Also slated to attend the October event are Pastor Mark Burns, conservative activists Dinesh D’Souza and Jack Posobiec and actor and Trump supporter Kevin Sorbo.