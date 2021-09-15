September 15, 2021
Ron DeSantis orders flags at half staff to honor Tommy Hazouri
Tommy Hazouri

A.G. GancarskiSeptember 15, 2021

image009
A final tribute for a political legend.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis honored one of Jacksonville’s favorite sons, calling for flags at half staff to honor of Tommy Hazouri.

DeSantis directed U.S. and state flags to be flown at half-staff at the Duval County Courthouse, Jacksonville City Hall and the State Capitol on Thursday.

Hazouri, a Democratic politician who served twelve years in the state Legislature, a four year term as Mayor, four more years on the Duval County School Board, and finally six years on the City Council, passed away Saturday, after complications from a lung transplant proved too much to overcome.

The flags’ lowering comes the day of Hazouri’s funeral in Jacksonville’s Mandarin area. The service will begin at 10 a.m., and will be held at the Mandarin Presbyterian Church, per the funeral home.

A graveside service will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery.

The lowering of the flags in Hazouri’s honor is just one of many tributes for the fallen political legend in the days since his death.

The Jacksonville City Council is considering legislation that could potentially name Chambers after Hazouri, who served as Council President through June, and was a larger-than-life presence throughout his tenure there, and everywhere else.

As President, Hazouri shepherded the Council through a variety of issues. Some of them were the kind of things seen everywhere, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Others were unique to Jacksonville, including a push to bring the Republican National Convention to Jacksonville, an ultimately thwarted plan by Republican Mayor Lenny Curry.

His political accomplishments ran the gamut. As Mayor, he took credit for, as he liked to put it, “getting rid of the tolls and the odor.” And on the Council, Hazouri was responsible for pushing for an expanded Human Rights Ordinance, securing legal protections for LGBTQ+ people in Duval County.

Even as Jacksonville mourns Hazouri, the process for filling the political vacancy he left is underway. A Special Election has been called for Dec. 7, and the inevitable runoff is slated for Feb. 22.

Collective mourning did not quell political ambition, as one Councilman noted.

“As soon as Council member Hazouri went into hospice, people started lining up to run for this seat,” remarked Council Member Ron Salem.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

