September 30, 2021
Ken Welch announces support from Brandi Gabbard, Progress Florida

Kelly Hayes

Five of the eight current Council members have now endorsed Welch.

St. Petersburg mayoral candidate Ken Welch has announced two more endorsements for his campaign: City Council member Brandi Gabbard and Progress Florida.

Gabbard, who recently won reelection to the District 2 seat after her opponent dropped out, has served on the St. Pete City Council since 2017. Gabbard is one of six Democrats who serve on the eight-member council.

“Ken has been a friend of mine for years and I couldn’t be more proud to throw my full support behind him in his race for Mayor,” Gabbard said in a statement. “His decades of experience advocating for inclusive progress makes him the right candidate for the right time in St. Pete’s trajectory. I look forward to continued collaboration with Ken when he’s our next Mayor.”

With Gabbard’s endorsement, five City Council members have endorsed Welch.

Gabbard joins fellow City Council members Deborah Figgs-Sanders, Lisa Wheeler-Bowman, Amy Foster and Darden Rice in backing Welch’s mayoral run, where he faces Robert Blackmon, who is also on City Council.

“Councilwoman Gabbard has been a fierce advocate for her constituents and a measured and thoughtful member of Council,” Welch said in a statement. “As Mayor, I look forward to working alongside her as a partner in progress for this great City. St. Pete’s future is bright and together, anything is possible.”

Progress Florida, a political organization that advocates for progressive policies, is also backing Welch.

“From addressing housing affordability to tackling the pollution that fuels red tide, from advocating for quality jobs to championing equality, justice reform, and combating climate change, Ken Welch will be the mayor St. Pete needs and deserves,” Progress Florida executive director Mark Ferrulo said in a Facebook post.

Welch has raked in a long list of endorsements, most recently from Sen. Darryl RousonEquality Florida Action PAC and Tampa Mayor Jane Castor.

Although the mayoral race is non-partisan — candidates’ political affiliations don’t appear on the ballot — it’s no secret where they align. Welch is a registered Democrat while Blackmon is a Republican.

Welch faces Blackmon in the Nov. 2 General Election after finishing first in a crowded field in the Aug. 24 Primary. He’s running to replace Mayor Rick Kriseman, who is leaving office due to term limits and has endorsed Welch as his successor. Former Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn has also offered his support.

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

