Jimmy Patronis joins 2021 Future of Florida Forum speaker list

Another top elected official is on the agenda for the Florida Chamber of Commerce’s 2021 Annual Meeting & Future of Florida Forum.

The Chamber on Tuesday announced that Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis has joined the slate of 80-plus speakers on tap for the two-day event, scheduled for Oct. 27-28 at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Orlando.

The Panama City Republican will lead a discussion titled “Florida is for Winners.” The substance will focus on growing Florida’s economy by protecting tax dollars, fighting fraud, and supporting small businesses and first responders.

Patronis is the fourth top-level elected official confirmed for the Forum.

The Chamber previously announced that Attorney General Ashley Moody will discuss her vision for making Florida “the most pro-law enforcement” state in the nation. In September, Gov. Ron DeSantis was confirmed as the top-billed speaker for day one.

With Patronis, three of four statewide elected officials are on the agenda. The only one missing is Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, Florida’s lone statewide elected Democrat and one of DeSantis’ challengers in 2022.

However, a top contender to succeed Fried — Senate President Wilton Simpson — is on the docket. The Trilby Republican is scheduled to speak on “Building a Post-Pandemic Florida.”

The 2021 Chamber of Commerce’s 2021 Annual Meeting & Future of Florida Forum will focus on how business leaders are engaging in the Florida Chamber’s “Six Pillars Framework” and accomplishing the 39 goals outlined in the Florida 2030 Blueprint.

More details and registration information are available online.