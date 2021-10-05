October 5, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Pinellas County School Board members endorse Robert Blackmon for St. Pete Mayor

Kelly HayesOctober 5, 20214min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSt. Pete

Florida Democratic Party demands shadow group blasting Ken Welch stop using its name

St. Pete

St. Pete firefighters back Ken Welch in mayoral race

St. Pete

Tom Mullins takes fundraising lead from Lisset Hanewicz after $40K in self-funding

Blackmon, Robert - 2
Blackmon faces Ken Welch in the St. Pete mayoral race.

Pinellas County School Board members Bill Dudley and Lisa Cane are backing St. Petersburg City Council member Robert Blackmon in his bid for Mayor.

Cane, who represents District 2 on the board, is the founder and creative director of the Tampa Bay Performing Arts Academy. She was elected to the board in 2018.

“As a current Pinellas County School Board Member and Creative Director of The Tampa Bay performing Arts Academy, I know how important it is to dedicate our focus on maintaining arts in education and paving the road for employment-ready graduates,” Cane said in a statement. “As St. Petersburg’s next Mayor, I know Robert Blackmon will continue to foster partnerships to expand the rich arts and civic culture for the St. Petersburg Community.”

Dudley, who represents District 6, is a former Pinellas County high school coach. He was also first elected to the School Board in 2018, and previously served two terms on St. Pete City Council.

“As a current school board member, former teacher, coach and city council member, I know how to tell when someone is a hometown leader — Robert Blackmon is exactly that. He has innovative ideas for our city’s future and takes pride in our community’s education of our youth,” Dudley said in a statement. “Rob’s saving of the science center is only the beginning to the victories he will have as Mayor of St. Petersburg. Robert Blackmon has my full and complete endorsement.”

Blackmon has also brought in endorsements from Florida House Speaker Chris Sprowls and state Reps. Nick DiCeglie and Jackie Toledo. The endorsements follow a nod from former St. Pete Mayor Rick Baker, who announced his support for Blackmon.

Other city leaders have also endorsed Blackmon, including former Tampa Mayor Dick Greco, former St. Pete Mayor Bob Ulrich, Treasure Island Mayor Tyler Payne, and Redington Beach Mayor David Will. Pinellas County Commissioner Kathleen Peters, the former Mayor of South Pasadena, also endorsed Blackmon.

Blackmon faces former Pinellas County Commissioner Ken Welch in the Nov. 2 General Election.

The pair are running to replace term-limited Mayor Rick Kriseman, who has endorsed Welch as his successor.

Post Views: 1

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGeraldine Thompson files to retake SD 11 seat

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Florida leaders rally to Casey DeSantis after breast cancer diagnosis
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more